Security agents prevent protest in Oyo

28-year-old phone dealer, Yusuph Da-Silva, has confessed to buying at least 120 stolen phones every month from suspected robbers, cultists and pick-pockets operating in Lagos and Ogun states.

According to him, he makes between N25,000 and N30,000 daily from buying and selling robbed phones. That is between N750,000 and N900,000 monthly.

The suspect was arrested after a three-month hunt by the Decoy Team of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Ikeja.

Da-Silva became a person of interest to the RRS operatives following a robbery at Ifako-Ijaiye, where mobile phones, laptops and other valuables were snatched at gunpoint.

The suspect, while fielding questions from RRS operatives, said that every week, he used to buy over 30 stolen phones, which translates to about 120 phones monthly.

Da-Silva, popularly called ‘Da-Gold’ at the Computer Village, Ikeja and Ifako-Ijaiye, had been on the run after police began a crackdown on the robbery gangs supplying him mobile phones.

The suspect also confessed to have maintained links with three-armed robbery gangs who constantly supplied him with stolen phones and other valuables after their operations.

The first gang to be arrested consisted of Abiodun Tajudeen aka Shalori, Drey, and Moshood Akinwande aka Orobo, who robbed with a motorcycle.

The second gang was known as AY and his cohorts. The third gang was led by ‘Idaso’ and his boys. These gangs allegedly specialised in robbing people at gunpoint around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Ifako areas of Lagos State and Oke-Aro in Ogun State.

He sold the phones at the Computer Village, Ikeja and shipped some to Kwara, Osun and Oyo states to make tracking of the stolen phones difficult for security operatives.

Tajudeen and Akinwande confessed to have sold some phones and other valuables to Da-Silva early this year which led to his arrest.

A police source said: “Tajudeen and Akinwande are presently in police custody over different robbery cases. Da-Gold stays at Fagba Railway Line where he bought the robbed mobile phones before ferrying them to Computer Village, Ikeja, to sell to retailers waiting for him. Many of the retailers preferred to meet him first so that they could buy some of the best phones from him. Da-Gold is dreaded in Fagba, making it difficult for community members to co-operate with the police.”

In his confessional statement, Da-Silva said: “Police crack team at Magbon arrested AY’s gang, who linked me as the receiver of all their stolen phones and I was arrested. The police later recovered about seven smart phones from me.

“After the Magbon arrest, I resulted to wearing hoodie sweatshirts, which I use to disguise to avoid security agents from identifying me as policemen turned their searchlight on me. I have different colours and designs of the hoodie sweatshirts and I often avoid some areas to avoid getting arrested while I continue my business.

“I deal in smart phones. I have been a phone technician at the Computer Village, Ikeja, since 2012. When I realised that it wasn’t yielding enough money, I developed links with network of boys on the streets that gave me steady supply of phones. I wipe or flash them before selling them. I don’t collect their SIMs. They bring them to me daily. I get up to six or seven smart phones from them on a daily basis and I sell to my customers at the Computer Village.

“The sales from those phones fetched me between N25,000 and N30,000 daily. I don’t bother to ask them about how they got the phones because they have told me they were gotten through ‘Stop and Search,’ meaning they robbed their owners.

“I’m not a robber. Face to face, they would confirm to you. I bought the phones from them. I have never followed them to rob. I was into internet fraud before I started buying stolen phones from these guys.”

The suspect, according to sources at Ifako-Ijaiye, had remained evasive since he was arrested by the police in Ogun State. The sources added that Da-Silva had strings of criminals he was well connected to at Orile-Iju, where his family house is located.

