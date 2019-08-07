News
See #RevolutionNow as a wake-up call, Martins tells Buhari
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos diocese, Adewale Martins, says the #RevolutionNow protest should be a wake-up call for President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement on Wednesday, the archbishop urged the Federal Government to see the agitation as an opportunity to hear the complaints of Nigerians.
He said clamping down on the protesters would not solve the country’s problems.
“Except urgent and concrete measures are taking to reassure Nigerians of safety of their lives and property across the country, things may soon get out of hands. People may be forced to resort to self-help, if the government and security agencies continue to fail them,” he said.
“The ongoing protests by some groups is a reflection of the growing decay in the land and should be a wake-up call for the president to be more creative and decisive in addressing various agitations bothering the minds of Nigerians.
“Clamping down on the protesters will not make the problems to disappear. Rather, I urge him, as the father of the nation, to pay attention to the issues that bother the citizens.
“The fears being expressed about the state of the nation are genuine and they deserve to be looked into urgently so as to save this nation from further distress.
“President Buhari needs to address the nation on these issues and give people the much-needed reassurance and hope. If this is not forthcoming, people may feel free to interpret events as they wish.”
While lauding the verdict of a Kaduna high court which granted Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), bail to travel to India for medical treatment, the archbishop urged the government obey the order.
The archbishop called on state governments to work with the various law enforcement agencies to curb insecurity across the country, reports online newspaper, TheCable.
“The people who unleashed mayhem on travellers on the highways seem to be foreigners who allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the herdsmen,” he said.
Insecurity: Nigeria collapsing under Buhari – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again expressed fears that Nigeria is collapsing under President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The party, which rose from its weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Wednesday, noted the escalating insecurity, rising political uncertainties, biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in all parts of the country.
PDP said in a statement after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state.
It blamed this on the inability of President Buhari, to guarantee security of lives and property of Nigerians, regretting that the people now take their destinies in their hands.
“It is clear that the APC and the Buhari presidency have held Nigerians hostage.
“Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights.
“Executive high-handedness have become a state policy just as the APC government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness,” PDP noted.
Insecurity: IGP to deploy special squad to S’West states
Worried by incessant kidnapping cases in the six Southwestern states, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed on Wednesday said plans are in top gear to deploy an Anti-Kidnapping Special Squad to the region to rid it of bandits.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG )Police in Charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, while on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the Governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, said the squad members are currently undergoing training in Abuja and would soon be dispatched to Ondo and other South-west states to curb crimes.
The DIG commiserated with the state government over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunori, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, saying the Nigerian police are keen on making the country safe for every body.
His words: “I was sent by the Inspector General of Police not only to Ondo State but to other South-west states to see the security architecture on ground and as well as to see how to redesign the security apparatus
“I decided to start with Ondo before I go to Ekiti and Osun because Ondo is one of the focus states of recent, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can forge ahead.
“I want to let you know that the Inspector of General of Police is mindful of what has been happening particularly along the road as well as some of these miscreants disturbing the peace of the people.
“I also want you know that security is one of the first pillar of any government in doing any service to the people. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate.”
BA faces £5m compensation bill over as IT glitch causes chaos
*Lagos flight faces delay from Heathrow
Wole Shadare, with agency reports
British Airways flights have been cancelled with delays around the world affecting thousands after an IT glitch halted check-in and flight departures.
British Airways Flight 94 from Heathrow Terminal which is expected to arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 15.55 Wednesday will be delayed.
Almost 300 flights were cancelled or delayed at Heathrow and Gatwick airports alone as holidaymakers had their plans thrown into chaos.
From as early as 4.30am, with photos revealing frustrated passengers in huge queues stretching through terminals.
While it is unclear just how widespread the issue is, BA has insisted it is not a global outage and is a problem with two separate systems – one that deals with online check in, the other that deals with flight departures.
A total of 81 flights have been cancelled to or from Heathrow today while 10 Gatwick flights were cancelled. More than 200 other flights were delayed, with some more than five hours behind schedule – reportedly affecting up to 15,000 passengers.
It’s just another problem to hit the flag carrier airline of the UK – having this year faced a multi-million pound fine over a hack of their customer’s data, the threat of pilot strikes and baggage mayhem.
It’s the third major IT outage for BA in two years after 672 flights were cancelled with 75,000 people affected over a May Bank holiday in 2017 and another glitch in July last year.
And problems have struck again this morning – in the middle of the British school holidays.
The airline has already urged passengers flying out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City to rebook their flights if affected – suggesting the problem may not have a quick fix.
BA could face a compensation bill in excess of £5million if all those affected claim what they are entitled to under EU rules.
Queues at Gatwick Airport were this morning nearly stretching outdoors on to the concourse at the South Terminal.
Report: Cambodia to cut public holidays from 28 to 22
Cambodia’s nearly full month of public holidays will be cut to 22 days next year, with International Human Rights Day, a Buddhist festival and four others set to be axed, local media reported on Wednesday.
The South-East Asian nation, however, will remain near the top of the list of countries with the most government-granted time off.
Sri Lanka has 25 public holidays, while India and Kazakhstan have 21, according to World Atlas’s website.
Cambodia will reduce its holidays following complaints from international investors that it had more vacation time than other nations, government spokesman Ek Tha told the Phnom Penh Post.
The newspaper cited a sub-decree on public holidays for workers and civil servants signed by Prime Minister Hun Sen and seen by the Post on Tuesday.
Hun Sen said in March that the number of holidays would be reduced to encourage investment and drive continued growth.
Cambodia has sustained about 7 per cent annual growth since 2011, but business leaders have called for fewer holidays to better compete and improve efficiency.
The holidays to be axed include Human Rights Day (December 10), Children’s Day (June 1) and Paris Peace Agreements Day (October 23), which marks the signing of the 1991 peace accords that ended the conflict between Cambodia and Vietnam following the overthrow of the Khmer Rouge.
Other holidays to be cut, according to the Khmer Times, are the Meak Bochea Buddhist festival, King Norodom Sihamoni’s birthday and the National Day of Remembrance, which is one of multiple days commemorating Khmer Rouge victims, reports dpa.
Texas Catholic bishop accuses Trump of racism
In recent years a number of Catholic bishops have denounced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and harsh rhetoric toward immigrants and people of color.
But one church leader went one step further, becoming likely the first Catholic bishop in the United States to publicly accuse Trump of racism.
In a series of lacerating tweets, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio, Texas, called the President “a very poor man” and urged him to “stop hate and racism, starting with yourself.”
On Tuesday, Garcia-Siller deleted the tweets and said in a statement: “I regret that my recent Tweet remarks were not focused on the issues but on an individual.”
“We must pray for fervently for peace amidst all of the violence which seems to be overwhelming our society. We must be lights in the darkness,” the archbishop added.
Garcia-Siller’s tweets were reacting to the massacre of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The accused gunman is believed to have authored a racist, anti-immigrant document that laid out a dark vision of America overrun by Latinos.
Some of the language in the manifesto reflects ideas from President Trump, Fox News and the modern Republican party. For example, the document warns of a “Hispanic invasion” and says Democrats are using “open borders” and “free healthcare for illegals” to attract new voters.
On Monday, Trump called on the nation to condemn racism and white supremacy, but didn’t address his own role in stoking fears of immigrants, who he frequently refers to as “invaders.”
“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online, consumed by racist hate,” Trump said in remarks from the White House. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”
A number of progressive pastors and bishops in the United States have already denounced the President’s actions and rhetoric, particularly on Twitter. And last week, leaders of the Washington National Cathedral slammed Trump’s attacks on minority lawmakers and the city of Baltimore as a “dangerous” rallying cry to white supremacist violence, reports CNN.
But Garcia-Siller’s tweets were different, for two reasons: First, he represents the country’s largest religious group, Catholics, who have about 71 million members in the United States. And secondly, Garcia-Siller is not known as a liberal, so his accusation may have been less easily dismissed than those by Trump critics on the left.
Garcia-Siller was born in Mexico and became a US citizen in 1998, according to his official biography.
Other Catholic leaders in the United States reacted with dismay to Saturday’s shooting, as well as to another shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, that killed 9 people.
“As details emerged about these latest mass shootings, many of us asked a simple, anguished question — how long must we wait?” said Cardinal Joe Tobin of Newark, New Jersey.
“What is different now is the culture of hate that has been developing over the last few years,” Tobin continued. “Whether it is expressed in the violence of white nationalism or violence against the defenseless unborn, hate seems to be an accepted way of life.”
Tobin called on Congress to ban the sale of assault weapons, institute universal background checks for gun buyers and criminalize gun trafficking.
Armed robbers in Mexico steal $2.5m in gold coins
Armed robbers broke into a Mexican government coin manufacturer on Tuesday and filled a backpack with more than $2 million worth of gold coins from a vault that had been left open, security officials said.
The daylight robbery was the latest high-profile crime to hit Mexico City, where crime has increased during record lawlessness plaguing the country.
Two people, one wielding a firearm, broke into a “Casa de Moneda” branch in the morning after throwing a security guard to the ground and taking his gun, Mexico City police said.
One of the robbers then went to the vault, which was open, and filled a backpack with 1,567 gold coins, police said.
The coins, known as “centenarios,” have a face value of 50 pesos, but trade for 31,500 pesos ($1,610) apiece, according to Mexican bank Banorte. That makes the total value of the haul at least $2.5 million.
The coin was first minted in 1921 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain, according to the central bank. Production was suspended in 1931, but the coin was re-minted beginning in 1943 due to demand for gold coins, reports Reuters.
One side bears Mexico’s coat of arms, with an eagle perched atop a cactus, and the other features the capital’s iconic Angel of Independence monument backed by the majestic Iztaccihuatl and Popocatepetl volcanoes. The coins, 37 mm (1.46 inches) in diameter, have a gold fineness of 0.900, or 90% purity.
The same Casa de Moneda branch was also broken into last year while the building was being renovated, according to Mexican media.
Mexico is suffering from record murder levels that have made the capital, long regarded as a relatively safe haven, increasingly prone to violent crime.
Last month two Israeli men were gunned down inside a high-end Mexico City shopping mall, and in a separate incident, Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez said he was mugged at gunpoint.
#RevolutionNow: DSS seeks court’s nod to detain Sowore for 90 days
The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja via a motion ex-parte, seeking an order to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.
Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 23, 2019 election, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by DSS operatives in Lagos.
The state agency had alleged that Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest, which he had spearheaded.
He was however moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently in the custody of the DSS.
The DSS, through its counsel, G. O Abadua, approached the court with an ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19 seeking just one prayer, an order of the court to detain Sowore beyond the 48 hours of his arrest required by law.
After listening to the application, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, noted that he needed time to watch the video clips and read the exhibits attached to the said motion.
He consequently adjourned ruling in the application till tomorrow.
The DSS had, on Sunday, accused Sowore of working with foreign elements to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
The secret service said the call for a revolution by Sowore was an attempt to forcefully take over a democratically-elected government, vowing never to allow that happen now or in the future.
Spokesperson for DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, at a news conference in Abuja, said the secret service would have abdicated its responsibility if it had not moved against a person allegedly calling for a “forceful takeover of government” in the country.
“…So, the DSS will not just sit by and watch someone, or his cohorts want to rise and threaten the peace, unity and constitutionalism of our beloved country.
“We are aware that he (Sowore) is also working with some persons outside Nigeria to cause disaffection, to cause chaos, to cause anarchy in the country and we will not stand by and watch that happen,” Afunanya said.
Also, the Police, on Tuesday, arraigned five people and a lawyer over the #RevolutionNow protests, in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
The police charged Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25, with two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.
Mr. Ibijoke Akinpelu, counsel from the State Criminal Intelligence and Information Department (SCIID), Panti, and the resident prosecutor, Inspector Kehinde Omisakin, said that the defendants committed the offence on August 5, at 10 a.m., at Surulere Stadium.
Akinpelu alleged that the six defendants assembled at the National Stadium, Surulere, to protest, adding that the gathering was unlawful and caused fear to the public.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe admitted Ojumah, a lawyer, to bail based on self-recognition and the other five defendants N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.
Komolafe adjourned the case until September 26 for mention.
Meanwhile, the Police, on Tuesday in Lagos, staged a show of force in some major roads in the state, with a view to check any form of protest.
The #RevolutionNow protesters were on Monday dispersed by security agents at various locations in Lagos.
Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Terrorism, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Armoured Personnel Carrier were seen parading the roads with sirens.
It was observed that heavily armed security agents still maintained their presence at the venues of Monday’s protest.
At Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu road, Ojota, about 11.20a.m., military joint taskforce operatives, OP MESSA and other security agents with about 12 patrol vehicles and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were on ground.
After about 20 munities, about nine of the patrol vehicles, including the APC van, left the Park to continue the show of force, while the military joint Taskforce operatives and some anti-riot policemen waited behind.
Meanwhile, The Nation newspaper’s correspondent in Cross River State, Mr. Nicholas Kalu, arrested over the foiled #RevolutionNow protest in Calabar, has regained freedom.
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar, Kalu said he was arrested about 9a.m. on Monday and held in police custody for over 12 hours at the Police Command Headquarters in Diamond Hill, Calabar.
“They just kept me in detention for no reason after I explained to them that I am a journalist and only went to do my work.
“They didn’t offer any explanation; they just kept me there for hours at the end they told me to write a statement.
“I was with others arrested yesterday and about 10p.m., they called me out. The other guys arrested with me were still in police custody when I left,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Cross River Council, Mr. Victor Udu, has described the arrest as unnecessary.
Udu said even after he went with some members of the union to the police to identify Kalu, he was still held back.
He expressed disappointment with the police because the union had a good working relationship with the Force in the state.
“They should have trusted us that our members would not go to the streets to protest, but to cover the events that took place,” he said.
NNPC drags military into re-launch of oil search in Chad Basin
The aggressive push to make the North join league of oil producers through commercial oil discovery in Chad Basin and others received a boost yesterday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) rallied the Nigerian military into the imminent re-launch of oil search in the troubled basin and other regions.
The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who expressed the NNPC’s preparedness to re-enter and commence full operations at the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs, sought holistic military support for the protection of its workforce and high-tech equipment.
Kyari made this submission when he led top management of NNPC on a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, in his office in Abuja.
Due to the security challenges in the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs, NNPC had not been able to mobilize fully to those areas of its important operations.
“I am visiting the Chief of Defence Staff as my first port of call following my appointment to seek the support of the armed forces to help NNPC in re-entering the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs to enable us carry out our mandate for national development. Your support in terms of providing full security for staff and equipment is critical to us,” Kyari said.
He added that the Corporation equally required the military to intensify efforts in the protection of NNPC’s pipelines and Right of Way (RoW) across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.
Kyari stated that NNPC was seriously challenged due to the nefarious activities of pipeline vandals, petroleum products thieves and other economic saboteurs that breach the operations of the Corporation in various parts of the country.
The GMD recounted the significance of NNPC’s contributions to the national economy, saying the Corporation’s synergy with the military was critical to the wellbeing of the nation’s economic lifeline.
Responding, General Olonisakin described NNPC as a strategic Corporation that would be given full military support to enable her deliver on her mandate to the Nigerian people.
“It is imperative for the Armed Forces and NNPC to collaborate and synergize for the benefit of the country going by their various strategic roles to the nation. The Armed Forces operations, code named ‘Operation Wase and Operations Delta Safe,’ along with other operations, were geared towards protecting pipelines and various oil and gas facilities,” Olonisakin averred.
He said the visit of the GMD would further bolster the various operations to secure the oil and gas installations, adding that the military had devised several strategies to stem the tide of pipeline breaches in the country.
The geologists and consultants to NNPC had earlier deserted the exploration site and they have refused plea for them to return.
Over N30 billion had been expended for the 30 years preliminary works on the site and the refusal to return to site by consultants, including the three lecturers of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) abducted on July 25, 2017 by Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, had also heightened criticism by financial experts who saw the adventure as a waste of time and resources.
The search for oil in Nigeria’s Chad basin, which is adjacent to Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad, had been on for three decades.
Dolapo Oni, an energy finance analyst at EcoBank, who was not impressed by development at Chad basin, told this newspaper last year that 23 oil wells had earlier been drilled with no commercial discovery.
NNPC, Oni said, had spent quite some time prospecting for oil in that region to no avail and needs to consider deploying the funds to developing reserves in other parts of the country – offshore Lagos, onshore Ondo, Southeast of the Niger Delta – areas where there are less security issues or spend the funds on creating infrastructure to provide alternate routes for oil and gas fields to move their products when facilities are damaged.
Buhari swears in 43 ministers-designate August 21
The Federal Government has rescheduled its two-day induction retreat and swearing-in programme for 43 ministers-designate.
The programme, which was earlier scheduled to hold from August 15 to 16, 2019, will now hold from August 19 to 20.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that the swearing-in of all ministers-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 by 11a.m.
All ministers-designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries are expected to attend the occasions.
Mustapha, in a statement issued yesterday by Mr. Babatunde Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, said the venue of the programme still remained the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 9a.m.
He disclosed that the programme would be presided over by President Buhari and attendance would be strictly by invitation.
He explained that one of the objectives of the retreat is to sensitise the appointees to the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015 to date.
The retreat would also focus on building a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023).
It is also to deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.
N9.9bn fraud: Court freezes Lagos accounts linked to Ambode
Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of three bank accounts belonging to Lagos State government over an alleged N9.9 billion fraud.
The order was as a sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the attachment of the accounts pending final conclusion of investigations over the alleged fraud.
The three bank accounts said to have been domiciled in First City Monument Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank are numbered 5617984012, 0060949275 and 1011691254, respectively.
Arguing the ex-parte motion, EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abbas, prayed the judge to freeze the accounts pending the conclusion of investigation and possible prosecution of the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Adewale Adesanya.
He said: “There have been concerted efforts and attempts to dissipate the contents of the accounts listed in the schedule to this application.
“Without freezing the nominated accounts and temporarily forfeiting the money to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there is no way the fraud being perpetrated using the scheduled accounts can be stopped.”
After listening to the lawyer’s submission, Justice Obiozor granted the motion and adjourned the matter to August 9, 2019.
In an affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed to by a member of EFCC’s investigating team, Kungmi Daniel, the anti-graft agency said it discovered “a huge inflow of N9,927,714,443.29” from the state accounts into an FCMB bank account opened on September 17, 2018, during the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and operated by Adesanya.
The deponent said the schedule of the FCMB account showed how Adesanya and other signatories to the account made fraudulent transfer from the accounts of the Lagos State government and dissipated the funds housed in the said accounts.
“The trend in the account is that the account always witnessed huge inflow from Lagos State government in the above scheduled accounts managed by the respondent (Adesanya),” the deponent said.
