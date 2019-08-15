Metro and Crime
Self-acclaimed ‘evangelist’ beaten in Ibadan for stealing phones
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
A self-acclaimed evangelist, but a trickster, Akinjide Durojaiye, was on Thursday beaten black and blue for stealing two units of Techno mobile phones in an office within Femi Johnson Building in Dugbe area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Durojaiye, 49, who claimed to be an evangelist at Dominion Assembly, Ilare-Ijesa in Osun State, was at the office where mobile phones and their accessories were being sold, to preach the gospel to the occupants.
Entering the shop, Durojaiye claimed that he came from Ilare-Ijesa on an evangelism mission to Ibadan, and that the ‘holy spirit’ had directed him to the office to preach to them and get some people converted.
While the occupants of the office were engrossed in the ministration, Durojaiye was said to have stealthily taken the phones but he was apprehended by the attendants and other onlookers at the office. The two packs of handsets were said to have been valued at N70,000.
Makinde appoints, assigns portfolios to 14 Commissioners; inaugurates 14 Perm Secs
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
A week after they were screened and confirmed by the Oyo House of Assembly, the 14 Commissioners appointed by Governor Seyi Makinde were on Thursday inaugurated and assigned their different portfolios.
They are: Kehinde Ayoola for the Ministry of Environment; Nìyí Farinto, Budget and Planning; Bayo Lawal, Special Duties; Prof Shangodoyin, Education; Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Justice; Barr Rahman Abdulraheem, Lands; and Mrs Funmi Orisadeyi – Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs.
Others included: Temi Ashamu for the newly created Energy Ministry; Hon Muyiwa Ojekunle, Agriculture; Mr Nìyí Adebisi, Commerce; Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Information; Mr Akinola Ojo, Finance; Dr MVA Bello, Health; and Barr Sunkanmi Olaleye who has been saddled with overseeing the Ministry of Establishment and Trainings
Similarly, the governor also swore-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries with 14 of the initial 15 taking the oath of office and allegiance administered on them by Director of Cabinet, Mr Fatai Omokemi.
Inauguration of the new Perm Secs, which included five women and nine men, took place at the Executive Chamber of the Oyo State Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Ibadan.
The new Permanent Secretaries included: Mrs Olubunmi Oni, Mr Fatai Oladeinde, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, Mrs Sadiat Oloko, Mr Joel Ajagbe, Mr Olayinka Alli, Mrs Abosede Abioye, Mr Adebowale Balogun, Mr Ademola Ajibola, Dr Mufutau Ayoola, Dr Mercy Popoola, Mr Akin Funilayo, Mr Adeyanju B. A, and Mr Gafar Bello (the Accountant-General).
Police arrest 43 ‘no salary’ gang members, recover arms
The ‘Operation Crush’ of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 suspected members of a notorious “No Salary’’ gang terrorising residents of Ikotun in Lagos.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, added that 9 locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects.
He assured that the raid will continue until the hoodlums were fully uprooted from the area and the state in general.
“’Operation Crush’ has arrested 43 no salary boys over the last few days and have recovered 9 locally made pistols.
“The operations will continue until they are totally uprooted,” he said.
The ‘No Salary’ gang is a group of young men and women who usually gather at Council Bus-stop, Ikotun where they terrorise pedestrians and motorists.
Some eye witnesses of the activities of the notorious gang members had narrated their ordeal to NAN.
Mr Olafemi Akinwale who witnessed one of their raids recently said: “These guys are called, “Kesari’’ “No Salary boys’’ and Council is their meeting point.
“They came from Ikotun, Egbe, Idimu, Egbeda and other places around Council Bus-stop.
“One morning, I was going to work and they were raiding at council, holding sticks, machetes, bottles and other dangerous weapons.
“They were at the roundabout, which became a no go area, so, the bus had to turn back and take an alternative route.
“I got down, took a commercial motorcycle and I saw them looting shops and harassing passers-by.
“They were male and female, from various cult groups, as they had different tattoos on their bodies.
“They are between the ages of 15 years and 25 years. I heard they were on rampage because one of them was killed,” he said.
Another eye witness, Mr Henry Osuji said that he would have been a victim of their operation a week ago if he had not aborted his journey to the Council Bus-stop.
“I saw them, holding dangerous weapons, at Idimu roundabout at about 9:30pm.
“I have to retreat immediately before they caught up with me. I narrowly escaped that day,” he said
Lagos boat mishap: LASWA recovers remaining 2 missing bodies
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Thursday said the bodies of the remaining two victims of the Tuesday boat mishap had been recovered.
The unfortunate incident that involved two passenger speed-boats occurred at Irewe community in Ojo, near Lagos late Tuesday.
A total of 13 out of the 18 passengers involved in the accident were rescued alive while three were confirmed dead and two declared missing.
The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, that the bodies of the last two victims, a young adult and a youth were recovered at 8:30 am on Thursday.
Emmanuel condemned the reckless disregard to safety regulations by some boat operators.
He said the authority would not relent on its efforts to ensure full compliance with safety regulations by boat operators to make the waterways safe.
The LAWSA boss had in a statement on Tuesday, said that 13 people were rescued alive in the incident, three others were confirmed dead while rescue operation for the remaining two victims had continued.
He said that the head-on collision which occurred at about 6:10 pm, involved two passenger speed-boats along the creek in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Emmanuel said that there were 10 passengers in the boat from Ojo Jetty and eight passengers in the other from Irewe community when the incident occurred.
He said that the search and rescue operation was by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.
The general manager said that preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused by reckless driving and over-speeding on the part of the boat captains.
He said that further investigations would be carried out by the authority and those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.
Boat accidents have become rampant on sea routes in Lagos, Nigeria’s crowded economic hub with the June 29 incident claiming 17 lives.
The 20-passenger capacity unmarked boat with a 60″ Hp engine capsized after being hit by severe waves mid-sea en route Egbin Jetty in Ijede, Ikorodu at about 11:00pm with only three survivors.
Investigations carried out by LASWA on the tragedy revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets.
Also, on February 2, three people died and 17 others were rescued as a passenger boat capsized at Bayeku area of Ikorodu.
Businesswoman loses 6-year-old marriage over adultery, jealousy
A mother of two, Mrs Isioma Eze, has lost her six-year-old marriage to adultery as an Igando Customary Court on Thursday in Lagos granted the request of her estranged husband, Chigozie, to dissolve the union.
The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye said that since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is left with no option other than to grant him his wish and pronounced the union dissolved.
“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Chigozie Eze and Mrs Isioma Eze dissolved today; both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.
“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.
“The custody of the two children is awarded to Isioma while Chigozie must be paying N10,000 monthly for the children’s feeding and must also be responsible for their education and general welfare.”
Koledoye ordered the petitioner to pay a severance of N50,000 to his wife in order for her to move on with her life.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 41-year-old businessman, Eze, has approached the court on March 8, seeking to end his marriage on grounds that his wife was jealous and adulterous.
“My wife always check my phone to know the people I called, if she sees a strange number and later discovered the caller to be a female, she will fight me and accused me of dating the person.
“She bathed our house help with hot water accusing her of sleeping with me, we were both arrested, I spent one month in Kirikiri prison and my wife spent six months.
“After she was released from prison, I told her to go and stay with her parents that I cannot afford money to rent another accommodation as I have spent all my money in the case.
“She refused to go but rather abandoned the children in my brother’s house and entered into a relationship with another man who rented an accommodation for her.
“When I confronted the man, he claimed that he was having affairs with my wife after she told him that she was no longer in the marriage.”
He prayed the court to terminate the marriage that he was no longer interested.
Rebutting the allegations, the 30-year-old businesswoman, Isioma, accused her husband of infidelity.
“We don’t use condom but I used to see used condoms in our bedroom and waste basket, I have found packs of condom severally while washing Chigoze’s trousers.
“There was a night I woke up around 1:00a.m. and I could not find Chigoze on the bed, I decided to search for him around the house but later saw him coming out from the room of a lady who is a prostitute.”
The respondent said that her husband was also having affairs with her friend’s younger sister whom she accommodated because she had accommodation problem.
“That night, I pretended I was fast asleep, he sneaked into the girl’s room, I followed him secretly, he told the girl to remove her clothes so that they can quickly have sex.
“When he saw me at the door, he started begging me; the girl confessed to me that she was sleeping with my husband because he promised to buy her a smart phone.
“I mistakenly poured hot water on her body which landed my husband and I in prison.”
The mother of two children said that she went into another relationship when her husband told her that it was over between them.
“When I was eventually released from prison, my husband told me that he was no longer interested in marrying me that I should go back to my parents’ house.
“I refused to go, along the line, I met a man who love me and rented a house for me.
“Chigozie arrested my man friend, but the most annoying thing is that after my man friend was eventually released and quit our relationship, Chigozie now filed a divorce.”
Isioma prayed the court not to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of their marriage, saying that she still loved him in spite of his misbehaviour.
Lagos: Police arrest woman who locked child in dog kennel
Police in Lagos have arrested a woman filmed abusing a child and then locking him in a caged kennel with dogs.
It is not clear when the footage was shot, but it went viral on Twitter earlier this month.
In the video clip, a woman is seen beating a boy, stripped to his waist, with a belt. She then drags him into an empty kennel and locks it before walking away. Two dogs can be seen in other neighbouring kennels.
The video caused outrage on social media, where shocked users offered rewards to anyone that could track down the woman.
On Thursday, a police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, tweeted that the woman in the video had been arrested, reports the BBC.
“The suspect is in custody and will be charged to court… The boy, who happens to be an orphan, has been rescued and kept in a shelter provided by Lagos state government,” she said.
Police: Soldiers order doctor out, stab patient to death
…kill another during community day celebration
Some soldiers allegedly ordered a medical doctor at gunpoint to abandon his wounded patient, then stabbed the patient to death at the Kara area of Ogun State.
The state Police Command, which stated this, said the soldiers, who also killed one person at a community festival in Isheri Olofin area of the state on Tuesday, were on illegal duty.
But the Army said its personnel did not kill anybody.
New Telegraph learnt that victim was fatally shot during a fight that broke out at the annual Isheri Day celebration.
Isheri Olofin is a border town between Lagos and Ogun states.
According to the police, the soldiers who fired the shots were from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market.
It was learnt that the soldiers left their beat and went to Isheri Olofin, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual festival and allegedly started fomenting trouble.
On arrival, the soldiers were said to have had some altercations with youths of the town, and in the ensuing melee, they shot one of the youth, identified as Damilare Adelani.
One of the soldiers and three other civilians were injured in the incident. When the soldiers later took one of their injured colleagues to a nearby hospital, they saw one of the youth receiving treatment and ordered the doctor on duty at gunpoint to abandon him.
After marching the doctor out, the soldiers stabbed the injured youth to death.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the Isheri Day shootings.
The PPRO disclosed that efforts were on to ensure that the suspected killers were brought to book, as “the command has contacted the military authorities in Ogun State.”
He said: “Credible information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual ‘Isheri Day.’
“The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths which made the soldiers to start shooting sporadically into the air. Consequently, Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot.
“The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene, who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers, leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured. The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital (name withheld) where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty.
“The statement from the officials of the hospital revealed that the soldiers ordered the doctor, at gunpoint, to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a bayonet attached to the muzzle of their rifle.”
Meanwhile, the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, said its attention had been drawn to a news story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin on August 13.
The Assistant Director, Public Relations, 9 Brigade, Major C. K. Abiade, said in a statement that the patrol team in response to a distressed call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the “Isheri boys” who were allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community.
He said: “It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops’ intervention.
“However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops’ efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded has been evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital. He is responding to treatment at the moment. Peace has since been restored to the affected area.
“Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so-called killing of three people in the area. The news is baseless and is therefore fake.
“The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. J. O. Irefin, once again assures the public of the resolve of the division to protect lives and property of all law-abiding citizens of the state and environs while urging the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered.”
Soldier remanded for raping Ondo varsity student
A soldier accused of raping a 300 level student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Sunday Awolola, yesterday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure.
Already, Awolola (33), who is a lance corporal, has been dismissed by the Army for the alleged offence and was brought before a Magistrates’ Court for a one-count charge bordering on rape.
The Nigerian Army had handed over the accused to the State Police Command for prosecution having dismissed him for the alleged offence.
The arraignment of the soldier in court yesterday attracted public outcry and interest from International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Women Affairs and Office of the Wife of the Governor.
Awolola was brought to the Court III of the Magistrates’ Court by policemen following his involvement in the rape of the female student from the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university on July 31.
The soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, allegedly committed the offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria at the military checkpoint situated in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.
The charge reads: “That you, Sunday Awolola, ‘M’ on the 31st day of July, 2019 about 6.30p.m. at Ikare Akoko military checkpoint did unlawful have carnal knowledge of one (name withheld) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 357 and Punishment Under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”
However, the charge was not read to the accused because his counsel, Mr. Kayode Idowu, said he was just being served with the charge against his client. He asked for 24 hours to study the charge in order to file his response and application for bail.
The police prosecutor, Adeoye Adesegun, did not oppose the application but asked the suspect to be remanded in police custody pending the proper arraignment.
Adesegun sought an application that Awolola be remanded in prison custody for the police to gather more facts on the case against him.
The FIDA Chairperson, Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe, said what was done yesterday was only for the defendant to appear before the court, stressing the defendant had not been properly arraigned.
According to her, the application by the police for remand did not work out, because application has not been served on the defendant counsel.
Also, the Special Assistant to Ondo State governor on Special Duties, Henry Adegbemile, who was in court, said the position of the law is that he was entitled to application requesting and seeking the order of the court to remand the suspect.
He said: “Since the administration of criminal justice law allows him to respond to that application, the court is of the view that between now and the time he was served will not be sufficient for him to respond, even though he could respond orally, he has since selected to have a legal representative.”
In his ruling, the magistrate, Mayowa Olanipekun, directed that the soldier should be kept in police custody following an application seeking the remand of the accused in prison custody by the police prosecutor.
He said: “The application brought before the court by the police has not been served on the counsel of the defendant.”
The magistrate advised that for proper hearing of rape case against the accused to commence, he should contact his lawyer to file a response to the application seeking his remand in prison custody.
Olanipekun subsequently adjourned the case till Friday for the defence counsel to study the applications.
Kaduna: Kidnappers hold pastor, demand N20m
Daredevil armed men have abducted a pastor in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The pastor, who is in charge of Nagarta Baptist Church, Angwan Makiri, near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area, was forcibly taken from his home about 1.30a.m., on Wednesday.
This is coming Barely two weeks after a Pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, New extension in Angwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omolewa, was killed and his wife abducted along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.
The wife was later released after an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid.
Our correspondent gathered that the kidnappers, numbering over 20, stormed the village at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday shooting sporadically into the air.
The armed men then made their way straight to the residence of the pastor, forced their way into the compound and went away with him and his son.
The son of the pastor, Emmanuel Elisha, was latter released and told to go and coordinate the ransom within five days or risk losing him.
The kidnappers later called the family and demanded N20 million ransom.
Effort to confirm the incident was not successful as the spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his calls.
However, narrating his experience, Emmanuel said: “About 20 men, all of them armed, came to the village and started hitting and banging at doors but nobody opened.
“They then forced their way into houses and vandalised properties. They carted away some valuables including mobile phones and clothing in my mother’s box.
“They later picked me together with my father. But after we have moved a while in the bush, I was released and they went away with my father.
“One of them was dressed in military camouflage. As they released me, they threatened that if we didn’t bring money in five days even though they didn’t mentioned the specific ransom, they will kill him.
“They later called us and asked us to raise N20 million so they could release him. We don’t have that kind of money. But we are still negotiating with them.
“We are yet to report to the police because even when we had similar experience in the past and contacted them, they did not do anything about it,” he alleged.
Robbers attack Catholic convent, steal bus
Armed robbers have attacked reverend sisters at Nativity Convent in Okwunga area of Ugbokolo, Okpokwu, Benue State.
The attack on the convent came as the police in Gboko Local Government Area yesterday arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Chile Kama (32) and a kidnap kingpin, Mr. Terna Tsega (61) at Mbaamandev, Mkar, near Gboko after they rescued a victim.
The attack on the convent occurred on Tuesday.
Rev. Fr. Ojaje Idoko said in a statement that a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the church, branded Sisters of Nativity, was stolen during the robbery.
Ojaje gave the registration number of the bus as Lagos APP786AS, engine number (2TR8466172) and chassis number (JTFO2P20O045264).
The reverend appealed to anyone with useful information that could lead to the recovery of the vehicle to contact the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, a source said Kama and Tsega were arrested through well-coordinated intelligence information on the kidnappers from locals and vigilantes.
The source said: “The villagers of Mbaamandev community, Ipav, Gboko, alerted the police when they discovered that a member of the community, Mr. Terna Tsegba, who is a ‘staff’ of NKST Rehabilitation Hospital, believed to be a kingpin of the kidnappers, escaped with the kidnappers through his 504 Peugeot car last night and the police swiftly picked him up this morning (yesterday).
“With the aid of the vigilantes and the locals, the police were able to arrest Mr. Chile Kama at a village between Masaje and Ameladu, who is suspected to be a notorious member of the kidnappers, who carried out operation in Gboko yesterday.”
When contacted, the Area Commander, Gboko, ACP Agene Emmanuel, declined comment.
“All I know is that there is an order from the Inspector General of Police that serious security be beeped up in Gboko to get rid of the criminals. As you can see, I am very busy. In short, I am on my way out,” he said.
Similarly, on Tuesday, the police rescued a 61-year-old man, who is a Nigerian Brewery distributor, Mr. John Akombo, from the hands of abductors, also in the area.
Witnesses told New Telegraph that the team of security Joint Task Force from the Police A Division Area Command and the Army pursued the abductors from J. S. Tarka Way, overpowered them and rescued the victim around Mbaamandev, Mkar- Ameladu Road, Gboko.
But Akombo said, “the well-armed abductors numbering four came in a tinted bulletproof ash colour Honda Pilot ‘Jeep,’ approached me in my office and forced me into their vehicle.
“My friend picked my car, followed us behind closely and alerted the police officers on patrol, who trailed, opened fire on the abductors, punctured one of their front tyres and overpowered them around Mbaamandev Mkar-Ameladu Road and I was rescued. Glory be to God and thanks to the police”.
Boat accident: We’re still searching –LASWA
Search and rescue efforts are still on to recover bodies including that of a baby, which was missing in the accident involving two passenger speedboats at Irewe community in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos State.
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told New Telegraph yesterday that the rescue operation was still ongoing.
The LASWA boss recalled that the unfortunate incident, which occurred at 6.10p.m., when two passenger speedboats had a head-on collision along the creek in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.
He said: “We have not recovered their bodies, though rescue efforts to recover them are still on.”
According to him, 13 people were rescued in the incident, while three others were confirmed dead.
The GM said that there were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo Jetty and eight passengers in another one coming from Irewe community when the incident happened.
The LASWA general manager said that the yet-to-be recovered bodies included that of an adult and a child.
Emmanuel said boat operators must desist from excessive speed and flouting of regulations, adding the authority would not relent on its efforts to ensure full compliance.
He said that the search and rescue operations were ongoing by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.
The general manager said that preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused by reckless driving and speeding on the part of the two boat captains.
Emmanuel said that one of the boat captains was not in his right way.
He said further investigations would be carried out by the authority, adding that those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.
On February 13, 2012 a boat conveying pupils of St. Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Igbede-Ojo, to school capsized in Ojota, a coastal community in Otto Awori Local Council Development Area, Ojo, leaving 10 pupils and two pregnant women dead.
