Sen. Okurounmu: Expect nothing extra-ordinary from Buhari’s cabinet

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in this interview with journalists speaks on some critical national issues, including the proposed RUGA Settlement, his perception of President Muhammadu Buhari and senators’ alleged jumbo salary. CHUKWU DAVID was there and presents the report

Are you not worried that senators’ offices are not ready, almost one month after inauguration?

The issue of offices affects all of us. As an individual, I still operate from the office of the Senate President whenever we are out of the plenary and come back to my personal office latest by 8pm or any time the Senate President leaves. I think it is something the Clerk of the National Assembly has explained to us that they are looking into and that once we go on recess, they would be able to fix it.

As a very strong voice from the South-East, is the present government really marginalising the South-East and if it is so, what should be done about it?

Let me be honest with you. Since after the Nigerian Civil War, things have not been the same; there have always been marginalisation but I think with what we are doing today, the story is changing.

You remember my quarrel with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, when I was governor, over the same Port Harcourt-Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Expressway. That expressway was abandoned, that I had to remove the tollgate. It was based on that my move that all the tollgates in Nigeria were removed. The tollgates were there but there were potholes at the tollgates.

I came one morning and removed the tollgate at Lokpanta and the other one at Isialangwa junction, and President Obasanjo called me to asked why I did that, and I told him because there was no road for people to pay toll and I meant every word. I am sure that there are few governors that could have done that then. I removed the tollgate and said no Abians or non-Abians plying that road should pay a dime again. So, after six months, the President ordered for all the tollgates in Nigeria to be removed. It is good to collect tolls but you can only toll a road that is motorable.

So, for marginalisation, yes I cannot lie or look at anybody’s face but again, our people are not better politicians because you have to flow like any other region. But by building the Niger Bridge and doing the Port Harcourt-Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Expressway and Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Expressway, which even President Buhari we did not vote for is doing. Those we voted for were not productive, they are repairing 9th Mile to Makurdi.

Those our people voted for genuinely for 10 years didn’t touch those things. So I believe that President Buhari has tried. I am not talking in terms of appointment because the constitution says that every state should have at least one minister. That is statutory. It is good to also spread the service chiefs, and I will like people in the Senate to bring a bill, so that we can make a law that every region must have a service chief.

But when you look at it, service chiefs are like personal staff of the President; their appointments are not really constitutionally backed because you only work with military men you trust. That is the truth whether you want to hear that or not.

I can take you down memory lane on all those that have been Heads of State; they just did the same thing the President is doing; so there is nothing new.

Who was President Obasanjo’s Director-General of SSS? He was Col. Kayode Are; he was not from my village. Who was President Goodluck Jonathan’s DG of SSS? He was It Ekpenyong; he was not from my village. So, everybody goes back to his region. It might not be the best but that is the trend because everybody wants to be in control of his security.

So this is why when I see people shout they are marginalised, sometimes these things are not real. We should rather look for productive things that would be done by the government. I don’t care about who is appointed. What I care about is what services are they giving for people to move about their businesses; for people to be secured, for people to be saved; for armed robbers to stop harassing people, kidnappers to be tamed?

I was one day, maybe one and half years ago, joking with the President. You know he jokes a lot; you would wonder, is it this man who doesn’t laugh? We were joking and I said, Mr. President, we are marginalised. He said how? He said the previous government had all your brothers who could have done what they supposed to do but they didn’t do what they supposed to do.

He listed them: you had the Secretary to the Federal Government; you had the Minister of Finance, Minister of Aviation, you had this, you had that; you had Deputy Senate President, you had everything, people who would have put projects in the budget and executed them. I was just looking. So, you can see, whether you like it or not, the President was partially right. You know me, I don’t fear anybody; if the President is wrong, I will tell him he is wrong. If he is right I will clap for him.

For me, the eastern part of Nigeria has been neglected for a long time and now we have started to address the issue. The Second Niger Bridge is coming on board. I can tell you from the 70s, since 1975, every administration has promised the easterners the Second Niger Bridge and the benefit is not only for easterners; it is for the Nigerian people.

And every other person that got into power spoke big grammar, and they did not do anything but President Buhari is implementing it right away. So, somebody will say he did not give us minister. We don’t need minister if he can do the Niger Bridge; if he can do all the roads and there is security so that you people would not be kidnapped.

Yes, how do you see this issue of kidnapping?

Remember this kidnapping started in Rivers and Delta states when they kidnapped about 25 white men and President Obasanjo called Governors Ibori and Odili. He woke us up at about 2am to ensure we secured their release. So, all of us went into action, we contacted some of the boys we knew and they produced them. I made a statement then that these kidnappers would finish white men and they will turn over to kidnapping Nigerians. If they told anybody then that there would be kidnapping in the North today, would they believe? That is how we are going.

I have said it times without number that the Federal Government should invest money in education in the Northern Nigeria. I took my friend to the North during the last Sallah: Abuja to Kaduna to Kano, Kano to Katsina and to Jigawa. So, when we came back he told me that what I used to talk about the North he used to think it was just a phrase. I said it is a reality. He saw so many educated people; he also saw so many uneducated. Everywhere we went, he saw people who could defend their ground; he also saw people who could not defend their ground and he saw the population. Whenever I am in argument with them, they used to say we the Ibos need help more than the North but I say no, they need help more than us.

To be honest with you, if I have opportunity, I will address issues of education in the North, I will address the issue of almajiri in the North and nomadic education and save the nomads and provide quality education to help stop the killings of people but attend to their cows. Because these are things we are not doing.

What is your view on the RUGA thing?

When people talk about RUGA, I wonder. In 2001, I did a RUGA in Abia. In Lokpanta, I built it and the cows were being sold in Umuahia and Aba. In 2001, I invited the Hausa Community and they said we needed to decongest Umuahia and Aba. The location where we have Shoprite in Umuahia today used to be Hausa settlement; the same thing in Aba. We had an honest meeting with them and agreed that I provided them land and water electricity, everything but this would be your location. I travelled in five coaster buses to show them the land. I had meetings with the communities and they settled for Lokpanta and that is the biggest cattle market both in South-East and South- South of Nigeria today. So it is about the attitude of people to issues.

Yes, Federal Government should always do a further consultation whenever they want to embark on such issues. It is not just to go and put a deliberate policy and say ‘I want to do RUGA.’ People in the village don’t understand what RUGA means; they will panic and say they want to kill all of them. Some of us are the largest sellers of cattle. I started selling cows as far back as when I was in the university. I am still selling cows till tomorrow because it is profitable. So most of the cows you see are also not owned by Hausa people. We trade in cattle.

So people should have information because information is power and power is information. They have kept criticising tribe, criticising government. There is too much hatred by politicians among themselves. Everything is politics in Nigeria. When people in Nigeria cannot eat, politicians are busy politicising everything. Nobody is talking about the interest of the country. Anybody you meet talks about the interest of his village. It is high time our politicians started being Nigerian politicians, not their village politicians. They should see themselves as people who represent Nigerians.

In the last 21 years, you have been one of the key players at the national level on the workings of the Nigerian project, but with the problem of the systemic dysfunction in the system, do you think the Nigerian project can give the desired result in terms of genuine development as it is in other federations?

What I want to assure you people of is that our colleagues in the Senate and myself led by Senator Ahmad Lawan will ensure we make a very good Senate. The reason is that the Senate President is a reformer right from when we were in the university. He was my roommate in the university; we were not in the same class but we were roommates. He has never changed like I have never changed. He is supposed to be a comrade; he is straightforward. He also thinks about the people. I believe we are going to bring about a lot of changes than what it used to be in the past, but bringing about the changes, if those who are going to bring about the change should have the capability of executing the change.

We are not afraid of taking decisions. Many of you have been writing that this Senate is a rubber stamp; even President Buhari himself knows we are not going to be rubber stamp. We are afraid of President Buhari but we think more of the Nigerian people and for the President of the Senate; Nigerian people come first before friendship with Buhari.

For me, friendship will be for the needs of the Nigerian people but we are not going to openly wear our hand-gloves and start exchanging blows with the President because we just want to be independent. No. We need to sit down, agree and to disagree and tell him, ‘Mr. President, you cannot do this one because the law says so.’

The Buhari I know will never ask anybody to go against the law. When they were working out those that would head the National Assembly, the moment they told him that I was not qualified, that it is against the rule that I should run for the Senate President or deputy, he said they should remove me. That is who the man is. He would not look at your face and he owes you no apology. He would say ‘but you wanted to go against the law.’

What is your impression of President Buhari?

Buhari is a leader people greatly misunderstood. I have known him now for 32 years; he and former President Ibrahim Babangida. He has not changed. Think of it, a man that ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State has no house in Abuja or Lagos, neither does he have house in Port Harcourt or Ibadan! If you go to his house in Daura, it is the same house, the same small house he built long ago. The television I saw there when I went there last year for Sallah, that television must have been bought in 1973.

This is a reality of a man that has made up his mind that way. Like you can see here, there are modern things. Tomorrow, if this television is not good I will replace it with another one. I am not thinking that way, that is the fact. So this man, the only story you can tell him is to say there are poor people in Aba and you help them a lot to eat and tarred the roads for them to move about, that is how Buhari will like you, not that I have bought a private jet. You cannot go and tell Buhari that story whether he is President or not, he would not hear you because it makes no sense to him. I want to tell the Nigerian people to be patient with him and the National Assembly.

What do you make of the jumbo pay of the federal lawmakers?

I will also address the issue about jumbo pay. I have received my salary for June and it is far below what you people are writing. If a minister is travelling to Lagos would he use his leg? What you call fat salary are monies used to run the constituency because they don’t give us additional funds when we travel to Abia, Lagos, Badagry or Kaduna; this is the money they use. Next meeting, I will unveil to you. So you can see that you are maligning and criticising the National Assembly for nothing. Most of my colleagues said they did not know it was going to be like this and I said we came to be senators. That money they have given them is not going to be enough.

have seen them crying already. They came to me to complain because I have seen the good and the ugly. I think that the media is not fair to the National Assembly. I call on you people to change your minds because there is no jumbo pay; honestly I have not seen one. If I see jumbo pay that does not represent my conscience, I will speak.

When I was governor, the state bought my food, bought my clothing, ticket, the state paid for everything, but as a senator nobody does that. The money you have is for your constituency, for your staff and travelling allowances. That is what it is meant for. Tell me the ministers we are going to clear, there is no one senator that will have more than one car, have you heard of that? No, because they have only one car. So, Nigerian people should be patient with this Senate. Before now, honestly I used to think that senators don’t have any job to do but I have realised they have a lot of work to do. I have been there for one month now; I go to the office to have leaders meeting, had one courtesy call or the other and leave by 7pm every day. Before you know it, the Senate President is calling for another meeting somewhere. I was complaining to my family that I never knew I could be so engaged.

Few years back, you and two other senators, Eyinnaya Abaribe and Theodore Orji from Abia State, were all in the same camp. Later you parted ways and now you are in the National Assembly. How do you feel and what is the relationship like?

It has been a very faithful movement. You can see that even now within the last few days, former governor, Theodore Orji, is putting his best better than his first four years. So, it is a good development. And you can see that Senator Abaribe is making every effort to do the work given to him very well.

We are friends now for the interest of Abia State. That must hold us together: the interest of the Senate must also hold us together. There would never be any division in decision-making. What concerns our people and what concerns the Nigerian people, we must be together. Interest is the same and you should realise that I was their boss, both of them.

I was governor, one was deputy and the other was my Chief of Staff. They have never given me any cause to doubt their loyalty. They have always respected me and I have always respected them. That is how we find ourselves in the Senate. There is no division; we are one strong family and will continue to be one strong family in the Senate.

