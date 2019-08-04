Sunday Extra
Sen. Okurounmu: Expect nothing extra-ordinary from Buhari’s cabinet
Senator Femi Okurounmu, a nationalist, the Chairman of the 2014 National Conference Convening Committee and one of the leaders of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere. In this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, he expresses displeasure over the Senate’s “poor screening of ministerial nominees,” just as he blames the media for not discharging their duties as expected as the watchdog of the three arms of government. He expresses great doubt over the capability of the new cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari to make any difference in national development in the next four years
The ministerial nominees have been confirmed by the National Assembly without any ministry attached to any of the names. Thus, they could not be asked questions on their competence in the ministry they are to head, rather than the senators ended up commending them in a “take a bow and leave,” manner. Is that the right way to go about screening nominees?
If you read my book which I have just launched, that was part of my valedictory at the Senate, my strong recommendations is that, when the list of ministers come to the Senate it should be done such that the ministry which they intend to head should be attached, so that they could be asked relevant questions, and a lot of investigations could be done to know how competent they are to hold that ministry.
I made that recommendations way back 2003 but, apparently the Senate continues to do whatever it likes. The procedure they are following does not allow for proper screening of ministers.
All those people they screened they gave them clean bill of health despite the fact that some of them have cases with the anti graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). I believe an investigation or clearance letter should have been sought from the anti-graft agencies before screening the nominees.
You journalists in Nigeria have a role to play in this regard.
How do you mean Sir?
In America or Britain, the journalist will be crying out in criticism of the government and the Senate, if such a thing is ever done but our journalists in Nigeria don’t say anything apart from the comment we observers make, they report what we say but journalist themselves don’t say anything. But at times some of these attitudes are condemned, but those concerned do it with impunity. It is because journalists don’t cry out enough.
If all the media keep complaining, and it is not just complaining once and keep quiet, but they should keep complaining and recycling the news that this should not be the way Senate should screen ministers
If the newspapers in Nigeria, radio stations, television houses and social media and online publications keep complaining that, that is not the way to go about it, the government itself will know it has done something wrong and it will feel uncomfortable. But our media houses are complicit, they just watch, and feel all what they need to do is just to report what government does, as if they don’t have their own opinion. Among the ministerial designates cleared by the National Assembly are former governors Timipre Sylva and Godswill Akpabio, both having pending corruption cases at the EFCC.
Of particular importance is the fact that Mr. Festus Keyamo was the prosecutor of the former. What does that implies about President Buhari’s fight against corruption? It is obvious, as you have said and I’m excited that you media are the ones highlighting it. We have said enough, we have said it repeatedly but they said that we are saying it because of politics
So it is left for you media people to keep repeating it and emphasising it to highlight the inadequacies of this Buhari regime. I think it sinks more when you media highlight it than when they tag us critics for doing it. When we highlight it, they say because we are critics that is why we are saying it.
The country needs you journalists to keep harping on all this very hypocritical fight against corruption. The way foreign media do, the media in the advance countries, we need our own media too to come to the side of the masses and begin to fight for our own people, so that is the challenge and my plea to Nigerian journalists.
Recently, the sum of N53 Billion said to belong to NNPC was discovered in First Bank account, though NNPC has denied ownership. What is your view of this? That is Buhari’s way of fighting corruption, that is all I can say.
That is Buhari’s way of fighting corruption. I don’t want to say more than that. It is shameful, but we can also commend Federal Government for confiscating the money.
What do you make of Yoruba traditional rulers’ recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, proposed installation of closed circuit cameras and drones to monitor high ways in the South- West?
Of course, he had to say something, just telling them something which they have no intention of doing. If they even do it, the cameras will not last for one week before they are destroyed.
The cameras will not be functional than a week before they pack up, they cannot be effective at all, in any case do they have network in the bush that can make the camera to be effective..
Chief Olusegun Osoba has threatened to sue you for N3billion if you don’t retract what you said about him in a publication made recently credited to you. How do you feel and what is your position on the development? He was referring to the interview I granted newspapers, but I have no comment on it right now. I don’t want to comment on it now.
The security situation is getting worse, because in the past, the activities of the Fulani herdsmen were limited to the North and part of South-South and South-East but now it has been extended to the South -West, and from all indications no concrete step has been taken to checkmate their activities. Should we continue that way? We claim we are educated people, when people go to school, is it not to go and pass examination, and they continue to behave they never went to school. Many of us in the South-West went to school but we don’t behave we are educated people.
As educated people you have a vision, you should be able to see a thing from a distance before it touches you.
When the Fulani killing started in the Middle Belt, some of us were crying that these killings were coming and it would not be limited to the Middle Belt, which was just a staging post, we have been crying about this for the last three, four years, but we did not get enough support from the media as usual, a lot of people, particularly those with politicalvested interest dismissed our observations and recommendations, even the media remains silent.
They thought it was a matter of politics, it is not a matter of politics, but it is a matter of security.
When people are silent and complicit with what is happening that is what will happen. We should have foreseen this thing long ago because we saw it coming, it did not just descend on us because, we saw it coming. The Federal Government’s approach to this problem is not encouraging, the other time there was crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Katsina State which led to loss of lives, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing and urged the herdsmen to respect the farmers right over their land, but when such a thing happened in other states, the Federal Government only promised to look into the matter and since then, no herdsman has been brought to book. Is that not an act of insensitive to the plight of others?
We have been saying this, the Fulani people also make fun of us that all we can do is to talk, what we are saying now; we have said it many times.
How can we make government accountable?
The way all democracies across the globe make government accountable, that is the only way.
There are many ways acceptable to democracy that can make the government accountable, either you vote the government out of power, if you have detected the failings of the government. If elections are pretty far away, you let the government know your displeasure, by going to the street and march, and protest, so the government will know you are not happy.
Go to the street and protest, that is a way of making government accountable One major problem we have is that the electorate’s vote does not count, because according to some facts presented by electoral observers, the last presidential election was manipulated to favour the ruling party?
How much has the press talked and complained about that?
Up till now the American press is still complaining about Donald Trump’s victory, Cable News Network (CNN) for the last three years has not stopped to complain about Trump’s victory.
How much has Nigerian press complained that elections were not fair? Is the media not supposed to be the voice of the people? The media have fault in Nigeria.
But the media has been reporting and doing series of analyses on voter manipulation, vote-buying and even over-militarisation of the election process. Have you not been reading these? Yes, I have seen some of these, but they need to do more until changes and improvements are made.
If you take a look at the list of ministers just confirmed, most of them are politicians, many of them recycled, and there were few technocrats among them.
We also have many ex-governors. With these set of people can Nigeria move forward, because some of them have been tested and they have failed the nation?
The feeling that some Nigerians have come to the conclusion that, it is only a few people that should be criticizing government all the time, the media should also be at the fore front of criticizing; the media should be at the fore front of criticizing government when they do something bad. The Nigerian masses are not getting enough support from the media.
The media is not playing its role. The economy is not improving, and some attributed the delay in appointing ministers to one of the reasons the economy nosedived.
How can the economy be fixed?
The economy can be fixed by appointing those who know about the economy, that is appointing technocrats and create an atmosphere for conducive investment, and foreign investment, as it is, foreign investors are disinvesting by taking their money outside the country. There is a lot of disinvesting going on in Nigeria, people closing their investments and moving out of the country, this is what is going on, some factories are closing down and the owners of the factories are moving out. Nigeria is not conducive for investment, some factories in Nigeria are moving to other African countries, and the media remain silent, expressly silent.
The media is not silent as you are trying to portray it; the media does condemn some government policies. Probably you write one editorial and that is the end that is what most newspapers do. If the media see something wrong, it should be talking about it to generate awareness.
Like you said earlier, what could be done about this resort to the ballot to make their vote count? I agree with you, what can be done to make the vote count, is to make the elected officials accountable.
Take as an example what is happening at the Senate, let Nigerians march at the Senate and express their displeasure.
Can’t Nigerians march at the National Assembly?
If Nigerians do that, and they continue to do that, to show they are aware of what their elected people are doing and not happy with what is happening and they continue to express their displeasure, the elected people will be conscious of what they would do.
They don’t want to offend their constituents, as it is now the elected people behave as if nobody elected them, because no matter what they do, they get away with it, their constituents won’t react.
It is the fear of the constituent that will make an elected person behave and put himself in check, but if he knows his constituent won’t react to anything he does, why should he bother?
Because of this development, apathy has set in because some people don’t bother to go out and vote, because if they vote, their vote won’t count. I don’t blame them because if their vote does not count why do they need to go and waste their time, the people should also put the government on their toes, by publicly demonstrating their feeling to government to know how they feel, that is the only way.
If you are to advice President Buhari, what will you tell him to do, to put the country back on its feet?
I don’t think Buhari wants to keep this country on its feet, why would I advise him against his wish?
What informed your opinion? Obasanjo has already told us what Buhari’s agenda is, I don’t need to repeat it.
Are you not aware of what Obasanjo said, don’t you believe him?
The 2023 general elections is just some few years from now, and some Nigerians have started scheming to succeed Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s name has come up, do you think Nigerians will opt for him to succeed Buhari?
I don’t know, but if there is still Nigeria by then I wish him luck. How do you mean that if there is still Nigeria by then?
It is consistent with all we have been saying, is everything we have been saying so far not threatening Nigeria existence?
Some Nigerians are of the view that irrespective of what happen, the country will still remain united. If Nigeria is a slave colony by that time then I wish anybody luck then. Reasons have been advanced on how to move Nigeria forward.
What do you think we need to do to move the country forward? From the look of things can one say our leaders are committed to moving the country forward?
They know the right thing rather than do it, they will do what is contrary, why is it like that? Then you are not being consistent.
We have suggested the implementation of the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference that is our own suggestion that is the only way Nigeria can move forward, restructuring. Immediate restructuring, to grant autonomy to the various ethnic nationality groups, to various constituent parts, if we can do that Nigeria can move forward.
In what way?
A person in power, is either interested in pursuing his interest or national interest or a group interest, it all depends on which interest is uppermost in his mind. Our politicians are either driven by self interest, or by ethnic interest, or by religious interest, only few of them are driven by patriotic national interest
Nigeria back to days of unwholesome, substandard drugs, products
- Counterfeited drugs as a result of porous Nigerian borders –NAFDAC
- ‘Nigeria in worst state of products counterfeiting’
- It was as if my intestine was about to cut – Victim
Many Nigerians have met their untimely deaths even as others are continuously consuming poisonous and other lethal substances in place of food, drinks and beverages due to the failure of the different regulatory bodies in charge of safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the nation. CJIKIOKE IREMEKA reports
Miss Lucy Ogbodo, no doubt, may have had the worst of trips for the year when she travelled to Onitsha from Lagos recently. Her last recreational trip was a show of great embarrassment and discomfiture even as she was gorgeously dressed. She vomited and defecated all through the journey in an embarrassing manner due to a bottled malt (soft drink) she took few minutes into the journey.
It was suspected to be adulterated Not even the combination of tetracycline and flagyl (drugs) administered on her by a co-traveller were able to salvage the situation as she vomited indiscriminately. Also, other passengers made futile efforts to restore her health to normal as she continued to hold and squeeze her tummy in pains while vomiting.
More so, sympathizers’ soft words targeted at calming her down failed too as she made no pretenses crying her eyes out and appealed to the bus driver to stop within short intervals for her to throw up and defecate. Initially, she managed to vomit through the window of the bus, but being a moving vehicle, the hurls was messing up the vehicle which spurred the driver to stop each time she wanted to vomit. Lucy’s body system changed after she finished taking plastic bottled malt which many people said was counterfeited malt brewed illegally at one of the numerous illegal brewing plants in Lagos.
“I bought the malt in this park (Ojota) as I alighted from bus. I didn’t suspect anything because it had almost the same taste with some of the canned malt that I have taken before, though there was a slight but unnoticeable difference,” she said. “It was when I started experiencing this that I tried to remember the name of the malt which I bought but I couldn’t put a name to it,” she quipped.
According to her, she thought the slight difference in the taste could be a distinctive taste to distinguish a particular brand from other products flocking the Nigerian market unregulated. At a gaze, she thought the malt was named after a particular brand which she wasn’t familiar with, until much later she discovered the name of the malt was unknown to her.
“I was never been humbled as I was that day and I thank God that the driver was a good man. Before, I was still trying to hold myself as a lady but at point, it dawn on me that I can’t hold it anymore without seeking help,” she said. “I thought my intestines were going to cut. It was so disgraceful and painful. When I got to Onitsha, I had to go for full medical checkup. As it stands, I don’t think I will buy anything again, especially a product I don’t know its name or address of the manufacturer, when travelling,” she added.
“There are too many fake products in the country but unfortunately, the government is not doing anything about it. We really missed late Prof. Dora Akunyili,” added Lucy, a graduate of Public Administration. In similar case, Dr. Segun Aremu said the unchecked rise in counterfeiting products and drugs in the country is alarming, saying that the country’s regulatory bodies have failed in their responsibility of safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the country.
At Oshodi, he bought a bottled plastic Pepsi Cola, after work in the evening but at this time the old pep not the one that has yellow strip around the neck that reads ‘20% extra at same price.’ “After buying the chilled drink, I boarded a bus and opened the drink. I drank the drink but it was a way far different from the taste I know. I tried to pour it on the floor of the vehicle (Nissan Coaster) which I boarded to Mile 2, but the content foamed suggesting it was airtight,” he said. He checked the expiring date but that was not visible anymore.
So, he tasted it once again yet. It didn’t taste the same and to be on safer side, he had to fling it off through window understanding what a fake and or expired product can do to one’s health. Segun is so familiar with the taste of Pepsi that even in the middle of sleep he will tell you the difference between a pepsi and a coke. According to him, even if his eyes were to be tied and given both drinks, he will be able to detect which is which. He concluded that the product was adulterated by some people as there have been cases of mushrooms illegal wineries and bottling companies in the state. They are left unchecked by the regulatory bodies in the country, especially in Lagos.
Sunday Telegraph investigation showed that the rate at which product counterfeiting is thriving in the country is alarming. It also shows that the regulatory bodies saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding the life and health of the nation have compromised.
Hence, the counterfeiters of popular brands in Nigeria are making a kill of the illegal business occasioned by the inability of regulatory bodies, especially National Administration of Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) which saddled with responsibility of regulating and controlling the food have in this country to step up their game.
This has given rise to proliferation of illegal ‘one corner breweries’ where the fakers churn out dangerous products that are injurious to the health of the end consumers, which in some cases, leave the victims with perpetual deformity. According to social commentator, Mr. Hillary Ugboji, the quest for survival today in Nigeria with no sense of direction has pushed many Nigerians into illegalities.
He noted that the case of counterfeiting product has been on upward since the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that while issue of corruption in the public sector is being romanced with, a greater corruption is springing up from all sphere of the country.
According to him, market trends showed an increase in counterfeiting, even as enforcement scores significant wins, saying in Nigeria, HP, in collaboration with security agents, has raided several hideouts in Lagos, where counterfeit HP consumables were sold and arrest was affected.
He said: “Already counterfeiting is costing the global economy $3 billion per year according to the Imaging Supplies Coalition, the growing risk of fake products was driven by an increasingly broad supplier ecosystem, lack of certainty by buyers that their purchases are genuine, and a lack of awareness of the risks of purchasing counterfeit goods.”
Just recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) raised concern over the growing number of fake and substandard products in the country.
The President of LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, made the observation at a press briefing on the state of the economy in Lagos. Mr. Ruwase said the counterfeiting of products posed a grave danger to the health and safety of the citizens. According to him, the issue constitutes a major challenge to leading brands in the consumer and durable products sector, as it erodes their market share, profit margin, and impacts adversely on their reputation.
He called for better investment in the capacity of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), toward tackling the problem of fake and substandard products.
He also urged the Federal Government to address concerns about overlapping responsibilities of SON, NAFDAC and the Weight and Measures Unit of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. Analysing a report whivh said Nigeria and other countries lose $3bn to counterfeit products yearly, the Director Global Anti- Counterfeit Programme at HP, Glenn Jones, said: “Every one of the key market indicators we monitor show a significant increase in the risk of counterfeit print supplies.
“For companies like HP, counterfeits undermine decades of focused research and testing aimed at creating superior ink and toner, and reliable, high-quality cartridges for our customers.
For users, fakes cause a significant increase in print failures, low page yield; poor print quality, leaks and clogs, in addition to voiding hardware warranties.” Sunday Telegraph learnt according to Harris Interactive surveys, the past four years have shown a 30 per cent plus drop in companies working with a trusted, primary supplier, and a 27 per cent increase in companies buying purely on availability
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas
Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas represents Mayo Belwa/Ganye/Jada/Toungo Federal Constituency of Adamawa State on the platform of APC and was the spokesperson of the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly. He is the Chairman of the House Ad Hoc Committee that investigated the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly. He speaks to PHILIP NYAM on the allegations of complicity against the committee and other issues
What is your impression about the about the list of ministerial nominees released by President Muhammadu Buhari?
It is a welcome development especially with the return of some old ministers who performed well in the first term. The president, before sending this list to the Senate said he wants to work with the people he knows. I am okay with the list of ministerial nominees. At least, some of the ranking ministers who did well in the first term have been re-nominated, meaning that they will lead in driving the next level agenda. I think we should give Mr. President a chance with his choice of ministers. He know who is best fit to drive his policy thrust of improving the economy, fighting corruption and putting to an end the insecurity in the country.
You chaired the Ad-Hoc Committee that investigated the Edo State House of Assembly crisis, whose recommendations, the House has adopted. But the Speaker of the State Assembly has alleged that your committee was compromised…
It is true I chaired the ad-hoc investigative team that visited the Edo State House of Assembly. I have laid my report and it is now the House document. It is no longer my report. I really would not want to dwell on this matter. But the person you said alleged is an interested party and he is said to be the Speaker.
But our report says there is no Speaker. So if I respond to his allegations, it will mean I am speaking against the report. To me, this is just a distraction. However, to answer you clearly, we were not sponsored by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The Speaker also alleged that the chartered flight the committee used was paid for by the APC Chairman and they have facts to prove it…
I think we should leave this matter at this level because if it were coming from a different person, I would have responded. But it is about the person that we investigated and I believe Nigerians are not interested in that now. We actually went to Benin on a flight but it was not paid for by Oshiomhole.
In fact, we were warned not to enter (Edo) Benin. We had to talk to the governor who allayed our fears and asked us to come. In spite of that, we decided that we must not pass the night in Benin and therefore flew in and out of the town. Our security is paramount because we needed to be alive to talk to the people we were going to meet.
I want Nigerians to appreciate that we have laid our report. But let me say that Section 91 of the 1999 Constitution as amended has provided that no state assembly should have more than 40 members. As big as Lagos and Kano are, they cannot have more than 40 members. Kano has 44 local governments, but cannot have more than 40 members. As small as Bayelsa is with eight local governments, it must produce nothing less than 24 members in the state assembly. Now, in Edo State House of Assembly, there are 24 members. So, when you have eight members out of the 24 taking the oath, it is in order because it is one third. But when you have an inauguration in the night and exclude others, and then there are decisions that must require two third of the Assembly to pass and eight is not the two third of 24.
So, when an issue arises today that requires the approval of the State Assembly, where will they get the two thirds? They cannot get it. And unfortunately, the warring factions are holding tight to their positions. This is a House that is entirely peopled by APC lawmakers and it will not cost anything to do the right thing. Okay, if 60 or 70 lawmakers enter the chambers in the House of Representatives and elect a Speaker based on one third, will Nigerians say that is right? I have heard a lot of commentators complained that we direct the governor; we did not direct him, we urged the governor to reissue a proclamation. Some people have argued that a proclamation is not issued twice; but I also ask the question, did the constitution provide that it should be issued once? And Parliaments all over the world use conventions where there is no clear provision of the law.
Every lawyer knows what I am talking about. If you are to issue a proclamation and the constitution did not state clearly that it should be given time, but since 1999 all proclamations carry time, you are also bound to state the time. Because of you evade the issue of time and run to the court for protection, people will not see it as being honest. So, it is not everything that the law will capture. I want Nigerians to understand that this arm of government is independent and must not be tele-guided by the executive. Both arms of government are to work together, but independently.
Recently, you were honoured by a church and in this age where religious intolerance has taken the front row in the hearts of not a few Nigerians; how were you so recognised as a Muslim?
Honestly speaking, I come from a background where in the environment I grew up, even in the same family we have both Christians and Muslims. I am a Muslim but I have relations who are Christians. I also have friends who cut across the religious divide. I do not discriminate based on religious leaning, but I respect people’s religious views and beliefs. Even before I joined politics, I honoured invitations from churches and now as a politician, I attend church programmes when I am invited. And we even celebrate Christmas together. So, whenever the church comes to me for assistance, I do assist and if the Muslims too come to me do same. So, the church has recognised this.
So, what would be your advice to the adherents of these two religions, giving your experience?
Sometimes politicians try to use religion to cause confusion. Some people may not even be religious but sometimes once you mention that this person is of a particular faith, you are likely to get blind supporters. And when there is a fight and they say one person is a member of particular religion there is the tendency that people will queue behind the person.
But you will realise that most the politicians who have been talking about religion, when they eventually win elections, they forget about the religion. How many of us are truly using the religion to get close to God?
I just pray that the Nigerian electorates should refuse to be used by anybody in the name of religion to cause crisis or destroy others for selfish reasons. If you are a Christian and feel that this man cannot deliver, forget about religion and go for the person that is competent. If you are a Muslim and this man that you are supporting and dying for is not good enough to represent you, look for someone that is competent and can deliver to support.
Sadly, sometimes these people who use religion to divide others are not what they claim to be, because a true Christian or Muslim will not seek to kill or harm an innocent human being. My advice to Nigerians is that religion is a good thing but that should not cause rivalry among us. Let us always look for people that will help the society grow instead of using religion as a yardstick to identify competent people. Let us be looking at people’s capacities and not the religion they practice because most of us do not even practice what our religions preach.
You were in the race for Speaker until the APC zoned the position to South-West and you withdrew to support Hon. Gbajabiamila. Looking back at the last one month, would you say you made a good decision?
Well, I think fairly enough, I will say I am not disappointed so far. Leadership is about perception. For now, things have not been fully put in place; for example, standing committees of the House are yet to be constituted. Even though we are just starting, the leadership is able to carry along members from the opposition parties: that joint task, which the speaker’s campaign was anchored on, has not been jettisoned. It is our prayer that the leadership should continue in this manner so that we can jointly protect the independence of the legislature.
The leadership of PDP, the main opposition party has criticised the manner Speaker Gbajabiamila handled the issue of minority leadership in the House. The grouse of the party is that the Speaker recognised the list submitted by the minority caucus and disregarded the one from its National Chairman.
You see the issue is that PDP being an opposition party will always attempt to discredit the leadership of the House. But I want to say that we are parliamentarians and the House rules are clear on the election of leaders whether minority or majority. We agree that the party can guide the various caucuses in the House, but it is the members of the caucus that are expected to elect their leaders and not the party.
As a member of the 9th House, I have seen a copy of the letter written and signed by the majority of members of the minority caucus in the House electing Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other leaders. So, the party (PDP) has to respect the House rules and the decision of the members of the minority parties. Elumelu is of the PDP and not the APC and he is going to protect the interest of the PDP and not the interest of APC. So, there is no point fighting over this matter.
Let me give you an example, when we were to elect our own Majority Leader, there was serious concern because it was zoned to the North-West, specifically Kano. And you know that we have very respected and ranking APC members from Kano. So, whoever you choose from Kano can function very well as the Majority Leader.
But we had two highly qualified members; the current leader, Hon. Garba Alhassan Ado Doguwa and Comrade Aminu Suleiman contesting neck to neck for the position. It was a fierce contest, and we were going to cast our votes and some even cast their votes. It was we members of the caucus that voted and not the APC that imposed our leaders on us. We resolved the tense situation among ourselves.
The APC promised Nigerians “Next Level” after its first term of “change”. But it took a while for President Buhari to submit the names of his ministers to the Senate. Won’t this delay affect the implementation of the “Next Level” agenda?
I believe we will deliver. As we speak today, there are permanent secretaries in place who are functioning very well. And don’t forget that this is a president that is ranking. He has studied the first four years and he wants to improve on that. Nobody would want to fail. So, he is taking his time and like the Senate President assured, the list will soon be out. I know we Nigerians are used to the belief that if you are sworn in on Monday, you should submit ministerial list on Tuesday. That is quite nice.
But every leader has his own style on how he wants to administer the nation. Remember that this is a president that is very experienced; he was there as a military Head of State and he is coming back for a second term as a civilian president.
Many Nigerians are also apprehensive that nothing much is heard about the implementation of the 2019 budget, while we are already in the second half of the year. Is this good for our economy?
Let us appreciate the fact that in the 8tth Assembly, the budget was passed very late. And this administration is saying we will do our best to return to the January to December budget circle. The 2019 budget was passed around April, May and we are not yet in August. But there are releases for critical projects, which we are expecting. But we have resolved that if the president comes up with the budget proposal early, we will pass the budget before end of December.
Insecurity is ravaging the nation and former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently addressed a letter to President Buhari proffering solutions on how to tackle the unfortunate development. What’s your perspective on the letter?
For me, I believe that we need to do something more drastic about the insecurity because every day you wake up, it is either bandits killing people, herdsmen attacks, kidnappers, armed robbers and so on. It is my wish that the president would rid the nation of these problems. But I will appeal to Nigerians not to be stereotype and tag some ethnic groups as evil.
In every ethnic group, there are good and bad people, so when we label an entire ethnic group as criminals or terrorists because a few people are involved in these criminalities, we will not be doing well to our image as a people. So, a high ranking statesman like the former president should avoid making such provocative statements.
It is true that we have a crisis of insecurity on our hands that require the attention of all stakeholders, but we must avoid labeling. If the Tiv and Jukun are fighting, we should not conclude that the Tivs are always notorious or the Jukuns are always riotous, because there are very good Jukun and Tiv people. Let us single out the criminal elements and leave out where they come from.
We, in the parliament should also see how we can assist the executive in tackling this problem. It is even embarrassing for the elected officials to be going about in bullet proof cars for fear of being attacked, when the electorate have no cover. Some elected officials operate from hotel rooms because of the insecurity. All these are embarrassing. So, all of us especially the politicians; let us support the president in order to end this insecurity.
As divisive as we have become, when it comes to sports, especially football, we seem to be united. What’s your impression of the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt?
I think this is one area Nigeria needs to explore and harness. When Ahmed Musa used to score, nobody cared to know whether he is northerner or southerner. Now that Odion Ighalo is scoring, nobody is asking where he is from.
We should as leaders ask ourselves these questions. We, therefore, need to copy from Nigerians and make this country great. But let me tell you, as far as we do not refrain from ethnic and religious sentiments, we have a long way to go. Even from the same village where people speak the same language, we still have these unhealthy divisions.
Unfortunately, this is growing by the day. You see people come out in the public and claim to be speaking against these ills but behind the scene, they do different things entirely. But in football, the target is to score and win for Nigeria, nobody cares to know whether that foot that scored is an Ibo foot or a Tiv foot or a Hausa foot.
Cryptic pregnancy: A dangerous procedure that leads to cancer –Experts
‘Cryptic pregnancy’ is false pregnancy, while those who stimulate women to fake pregnancy are on a dangerous procedure that leads to proliferation of cancer cells in women as well as Ovarian Hyper stimulation Syndrome (OHS). CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports
M
edical Director, Chidicon Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State, Prof. Philip Njemanze has warned couples, especially women who go about in desperate search for children to be mindful of where they go and what they believe regarding unverifiable pregnancies, saying that the so-called ‘cryptic pregnancy’ which the women are falling prey to, is a fraud, scam and life-threatening condition.
Prof. Njemanze, who is also the Chairman, Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Owerri, Archdiocese, for Ethics Committee, was reacting to the cases of desperate women who have been defrauded by the operators of fake fertility facilities, where they were made to believe that they were pregnant even as the pregnancy cannot be detected by any home pregnancy test kit and Ultrasound scan.
According to the UNESCO brain researcher, Prof. Njemanze, ‘Cryptic’ in medicine, means hidden, saying that ‘cryptic pregnancy’ is not a medical condition, rather a psychological and mental health issue where people are meant to believe that pregnancy exists where it doesn’t.
He said anybody or practitioner, who indulges in practice of brainwashing and inducing the women with drugs at their detriments, should be punished for such great damage they cause to lives of these vulnerable women, who are genuinely seeking fruits of the womb.
He warned that the practice leads to kidney and liver failure, breast, ovarian and cervical cancers. He noted that stimulation of women with estrogen and progesterone in order to look pregnant is the reason for the proliferation of cancer cells in the body.
“It causes Ovarian Hyper stimulation Syndrome (OHS) which is deadly among women. What they do is to induce a hormonal condition to fool women into believing that they are pregnant yet this is a dangerous thing to do.
“They try to imitate the IVF centres in this but they differ in the sense that IVF may do artificial insemination but these people induce women with drugs and after 9 months, the labour time, they inject them with some medicines that will cause them to sleep and opened them up. They will kidnap somebody’s child and give to them.
“In almost all the cases, the people that went through these processes cannot initiate breast feeding because they cannot lactate. What they do is to have young girls with unwanted pregnancy and take their babies and hand over to them.
“It’s a fraud and a serious crime against the state but it’s sad that the country had compromised in many places. Those in the authorities who supposed to end this accept bribes and allow the rot in the system to continue.
“Dr. Ezuma in Aba, Abia State used to do it in those days. Even a number of fake pastors do the same in Owerri. There are a lot of frauds going on in the country because there are no regulations and where there are, people take bribe and allow it to thrive.
“This is what you get when we have a value system based on money. People’s value systems now moved from good norms to venture and once this happens, a lot of evil are bound to happen.”
The story of a lady which was shared by a doctor, Abah Ehi Peters is a typical example of one of the brainwashed women who felt they were pregnant yet there was nothing to show for it.
In a bid to know how she confirmed her pregnancy, the woman said: “I was introduced by a friend; they have three categories N500, 000, N1, 000, 000 and N1, 800, 000 depending on sex selection and success rate.
“On my first visit to the clinic after confirmation of payment, something was inserted into my vagina and I was asked to have regular vaginal sexual intercourse with my husband. I was asked to return in four weeks’ time and when I was told that am pregnant in a cryptic way. They said I should not bother going to any hospital for antenatal or for pregnancy tests because the baby won’t show in scan.
“I was told to only visit their clinic and come regularly for an injection until the completion of nine months after which I will be delivered via CS (Caesarean Section) because the baby is a special one. And that I will continue seeing my menses (menstruation) but should not be bothered. I have taken three of those injections.”
According to Peters, what these scam centres do is to keep injecting these women with high level of estrogen and sometimes progesterone hormones that cause the abdomen to enlarge, formation of cysts and appearance of being pregnant.
He noted that the criminals are not concerned about the implications of high doses of such hormones on the women – breast cancer, ovarian cancer and stroke.
“Having done this, by the 9th month these victims are booked for fraudulent elective Caesarean Section and general anesthesia is used to put them to sleep and upon recovery or waking up from the effect of the anesthesia, she will find a baby or babies by her side depending on the amount paid.
“We discovered that most of them can’t initiate breast feeding or don’t breastfeed at all. This elaborate scam brainwash these women and they throw all sense of reasoning away no matter how educated they are. Their desperation for a child makes them easy prey.”
According to professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Gregory Efosa Erhabor, he has seen cases of people who have false pregnancies, who have all the symptoms of pregnancy, yet nothing like pregnancy is involved.
He said: “When doctors say cryptic, it means it’s hidden but this is not the case. I have seen many cases of women who went to different places in search of baby and they were given some Steroids to manifest all the signs of pregnancy but at the end of the nine months, nothing happened.
“It could be a psychological problem. Some women who are seeking to be pregnant can easily become psychologically made to believe that they are pregnant. This is false pregnancy and it’s not a medical condition.”
Corroborating him, a surgeon with the Havana Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Ngozi Okafor said cryptic pregnancy means that a baby is hidden and cannot be detected by the scan.
“We have cases where women can be pregnant and still seeing their monthly circle. This does not mean that she wouldn’t know that she is pregnant. Sometimes, a malfunctioning scan might not pick the image or image is in the sack,” she said.
She added that a woman who has fibroid will also feel she is pregnant yet false pregnancy. “They also have some of the symptoms. Faulty scan cannot also pick image, so we should know that too. At this point, there is nothing the serologists can do.”
She also warned that cryptic pregnancy is a scam which women must avoid falling victims to financial extortion.
In confirmation to what Dr. Okafor said, an Out Patient of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, Mrs. Funke Adebowale said she had an ultrasound but her baby was not seen even when the urine report said positive.
She said: “I had an ultrasound on Octo ber 30th at which time I thought I was eight weeks gone. They could not see the baby. They scheduled me for another ultrasound a week later. They drew my blood and my hormone count.
“The doctor said that they should be able to see the baby. The doctor told me that I had had a miscarriage but it was okay for me to go in for the next ultrasound. I was devastated. He sounded sure that it was a miscarriage, but I had not had any bleeding.
“I went in for my second ultrasound and they found the baby and a strong heartbeat. My husband and I were thrilled. It seemed that we were just off on the dates. My periods had been very irregular before I became pregnant.
“I was furious with the doctor who told me that I had had a miscarriage. The stress and depression that I went through caused by my misdiagnosis could have probably caused one’s life. My heart goes out to anyone going through this same ordeal. Hang in there!”
Another patient, who passed the same path, Mrs. Precious Okolo said, “You might have what is called a blighted ovum. I had one my last pregnancy. Your body does become pregnant and all blood work shows normal pregnancy.
“Something happened at conception. The baby did not grow but your body doesn’t know that. So, it continues to grow the sack but no baby. Usually by 12 weeks your body will figure it out and expel the sack.
“Another sign is at your prenatal checkups, there will be no heartbeat found. At 9 weeks the ultrasound would have picked up the baby’s heartbeat. By 10 weeks your doctor can pick it up using the heartbeat monitor.
“Another possibility, if there was a foetus heartbeat you might have not drunken enough water for the image to show. I just went through it and it was tough.”
Meanwhile, while other doctors said ‘cryptic pregnancy’ is false pregnancy and psychological condition, Dr. Debra Sullivan, on the contrary, said cryptic pregnancy is a real condition other than a mere psychological condition as many apt to believe.
She said: “Cryptic pregnancy is a real condition, though it’s uncommon and somewhat misunderstood. If you believe that you are pregnant, you should be aware that conventional first-trimester testing methods — blood tests, urine tests, and ultrasounds — are accurate for most pregnancies.”
Dr. Sullivan, who was reacting to the controversy over the authenticity of cryptic pregnancy which some people have started using to defraud desperate couples seeking for babies in the some fake fertility centres in the country.
She continued: “If you continue to have pregnancy symptoms after getting a negative home pregnancy test, discuss your specific circumstances with a doctor you trust.
“Waiting for a week or two to see if your symptoms subside won’t hurt your baby, but don’t delay seeking answers for months.
“A cryptic pregnancy, also called a stealth pregnancy, is a pregnancy that conventional medical testing methods may fail to detect. Though not common, but they are not unheard of, either.
“Anecdotal evidence suggests that women might not be aware of their pregnancies in up to 1 out of 475 cases. Sometimes, you think you are pregnant yet you are not. A stealth pregnancy can make you feel mixed emotions.
“It’s frustrating if you’re hoping to be pregnant, and become convinced that you are, only to be told that according to a blood or urine test, it’s not possible.
“It can also be scary and confusing to find out that you’re actually pregnant as late as seven, eight, or nine months into it. Some women with this condition are even taken by surprise by labor pains that are their first real “sign” of pregnancy.”
However, she noted that understanding how a cryptic pregnancy can go undetected, it helps to grasp what a normal pregnancy looks like in its early stages. After missing a period, she noted, a home pregnancy test will generally indicate a ‘positive’ result.
She furthered that urine tests, a blood testing and an ultrasound at an OB-GYN will then confirm the pregnancy. “Most people notice symptoms of pregnancy such as tender and swollen breasts, mood swings, fatigue, and nausea early on during the first trimester,” she said.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that when you’re having a cryptic pregnancy, nothing sets off the chain of events that leads to discovering that you’re pregnant.
A pregnancy test may come back negative even after you’ve missed your period. You may dismiss early pregnancy nausea as stomach flu or indigestion.
“Maybe you have been told that you have infertility, or your periods don’t come regular to begin with, meaning that pregnancy isn’t a possibility you would be prone to consider.
“If you’re pregnant but aren’t aware of it, missing pregnancy symptoms can add to the confusion. Especially if you have never been pregnant before, it’s easy to dismiss pregnancy symptoms such as fetal movement, slight weight gain, and fatigue as the result of dietary or lifestyle choices.
“Low levels of pregnancy hormones can mean your pregnancy symptoms are very mild or close to impossible to notice,” she added.
Crystal Foundation puts smile on faces of Makoko pupils
…we need govt presence, Baale Panko cries
Makoko is a shanty town on the lagoon, just across the 3rd Mainland Bridge located on the coast of Lagos Mainland.
Established in the 19th Century, much of Makoko rests on structures constructed on stilts above the Lagos Lagoon.
Over the years, the communities started sand filling the area around the lagoon and today, you will see brick buildings surrounding some of the stilt structures.
There seems to be children lurking everywhere in the Ago Egun community. Most of them look unkempt in tattered clothes and bare feet.
The question that readily come to mind is: are these children getting the basic things of life such as food water, and education?
Crystal Foundation, a non-governmental organisation with a vision to put smiles on the faces of children and widows went on a fact finding mission and were quite appalled by their findings.
The founder of this NGO, Miss Mimi Bumah, a second year student of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, said she was quite shocked to realise that most of these children were out of school, while those in school, don’t have reading materials like text books to help in their learning process.
She said, “Before embarking on this reach out program to Makoko, we had visited one of the schools in this place about two weeks ago to ask them what they really needed in the school. We found out that it was only the teacher that has text books in class. I wondered how they were able to do assignments or do their comprehension tests and exercises. We found out that the teacher just writes it on the board and then the students can copy into their notebooks or they drop the text book on the table and the students copy and they take turns in doing that. So you can imagine how that will waste a lot of time and some of them might sleep off or lose interest entirely. So they told us they needed a printer, photocopying machine, textbooks and arts materials. I noticed that the children living here like art works a lot. From the ones we saw when we went to their school, we noticed that their paintings and drawings were quite good and need to be encouraged. That’s why Crystal Foundation decided to come and lend a helping hand so they can study better. So we brought a printer that has a photocopier and scan. We brought A4 papers so the teacher can easily make photocopies of these textbooks and distribute to the pupils for easy learning. We also brought art materials, pencils and notebooks and little refreshments because we know children like to have fun and enjoy themselves.”
19-year-old Miss Bumah said it was her passion to help children in need that gave birth to Crystal Foundation which will serve as a platform for her to express her God-given passion to help the poor and needy around her.
“It was the plight of these children that made me want to reach out to them. I’m an undergraduate of the University of Lagos and when going back to school, I used to see them, especially under that Jibowu bridge. I see small children begging for soft drinks, even the water I’m holding in my hand that I’ve drank halfway. I always feel that pity for them. I even wanted to go into feeding of these young children but you know feeding is a very delicate thing; you can give food to someone and if anything happens, they will say you are the one that poisoned that child. That’s why I decided to do more on education, that will even help to push them towards greatness.”
It was that need to see children living in the slum get better learning experience at school that Mimi, as she’s fondly called, took members of her organisation to give reading materials to children of Mayor Wisdom Academy, Makoko.
In her speech, while delivering the items to the pupils and school proprietor, Mimi said, “By Gods grace this is the first charity reach out of Crystal Foundation and we decided to start with the Makoko community in Lagos State. We found out that we have about 86.9 million people living in poverty in Nigeria and that’s like over 50% of us if I’m not mistaken.
This foundation was setup by me, strongly supported by my beautiful team, to support communities or persons we know that can’t really afford somethings in terms of education, shelter, clothing etc. We are here to cater for the needy and ensure better life for them and also render selfless service to humanity.
“The reason I picked Makoko for my first reach out is that I’ve heard so much about the slum. I had to pay a visit first to that area. I went with one of my foundation members, Eniola Sosan. We visited the Ago Egun part of Makoko to know what they really need in the area. This is because we believe that education is needed by every child to become someone important in the society.”
This gesture was warmly received by the Bale of Ago Egun community, Makoko, Chief Victor Panke, who expressed his appreciation to Miss Bumah and her organisation.
“It’s rare to see young people of her age want to help other children and we are happy with what she has come to do for our children. Education is key and we welcome anyone that desire to help our children get better education,” he said.
Chief Panke lamented the lack of government’s presence in the education of children living in Makoko.
“We don’t have any presence of government school here in Makoko, none at all! We are the ones helping ourselves to provide education for our children. Thank God for NGOs like this that come once in a while to lend helping hands through basic materials and scholarships. We implore the new government of Lagos State to come to our help in terms of educating our children through the establishment of government schools.”
Also speaking at the program, the proprietor of Mayom Wisdom Academy, Makoko, Apostle Paul Omolere, said he was overwhelmed by the giving spirit of this young lady and her friends.
“I was quite impressed with this young woman who came few weeks ago to ask what our challenges were and they came back to fulfill their promise. Before now, the pupils contribute money to do photocopy because they don’t have textbooks. Today she came along with writing materials, printing papers and a photocopier with printer and scanning facility and we are so grateful for this!” he enthused.
According to Apostle Omolere, Makoko is sprawling with over 7000 pupils who desire quality education but their parents are poor and might not take them further than primary or secondary education.
“The future of these children living here is bright. Both Ilaje and Egun indigenes are bright. Before now, the Egun indigenes do not bother about education, or putting their children through school. Now, they make more efforts to send their children to school. I tell you, in the next ten years or so, Egun will not be the same as we know it now it today,” he stated.
Its with hope that Crystal Foundation’s visit to lend a helping hand to children living in slums like Makoko, will also tug on the heart strings of others to help the needy and less privileged to attain a level of education that will brighten up their future.
Makoko community: Where residents defecate in water, use same to cook
A lot have been said about the Makoko community, a slum in Lagos State, where residents live in suspended shanties built on water. However, Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed that apart from waterfront settlement of Makoko community, where people live on water, a certain percentage of the settlers dwell on solid land. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports that the residents defecate in water and depend on the same water for their domestic needs
M akoko Community, Yaba Local Council Development Area, Lagos means different things to different people. To some, it is only a body of water which can be seen while travelling on the Third Mainland Bridge. Others see it as an island.
However, Sunday Telegraph investigations revealed otherwise as only a small fraction of the community is built on water – Floating community.
Part of the myth is that only a single school is cited in the community, but Sunday Telegraph also observed that there are a number of other schools in the community including public and private schools though there is the need for more serious schools to be established in the area to reduce the rate of illiteracy among the dwellers.
This also necessitated the construction of first ever floating school in the area to enable a more number of children the opportunity of going to school and thereby promoting literacy among the residents of the community.
The floating schools, which are sponsored by non – governmental organizations and the Yaba Local development Council, make waves across the shores of Nigeria.
Makoko slum is considered the Venice of Africa due to its construction on the Laos Lagoon requiring canoes for transportation. A third of Makoko’s community is constructed on stilts above Lagos Lagoon.
The community is located across the Third Mainland Bridge in the coastal mainland of Lagos.
According to one of the leaders of the community, Ovie Erukhewe, the popular community comprises of six distinct villages – Oko Agbon, Adogbo, Migbewhe, Yanshiwhe, Sogunro and Apollo which spread across land and water.
He noted that Makoko is an interesting slum lying on water with a beehive of activities throughout the year. The Community, a fishing village, came into being over a hundred years ago when fishermen from Benin settled in the reclaimed Lagoon from debris on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.
Today, he stated, Makoko slum is home to over 100,000 residents, majority of whom are migrants from West African countries trying to make a living in Nigeria, saying that residents in Makoko depend mainly on fishing as the main economic activity.
Sunday Telegraph observed that since the community came into existence, many people as well as NGOs are flocking the community due to its floating nature and other unique features.
The most captivating attraction of the slum is the floating school which was designed by a team of architects who built it from plastic barrels that have space for classrooms as well as a playground.
In 2013, a Nigerian architect, Kunle Adeyemi of NLÉ proposed to transform the water slum status of the Makoko waterfront community to a floating island by creating a functional building prototype.
He collaborated with non Nigerian Non-Governmental Organisations including an Abuja-based Heinrich Boll Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Federal Ministry of Environment Africa Adaptation Programme, Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Makoko Waterfront Community to execute the project.
According to the then Public Relations Officer of the Germany origin Heinrich Boll Foundation, Armsfree Ajanaku, residents of Makoko comprise of immigrants from Benin and Togo, who settled in the reclaimed Lagoon in the late 18th century.
Economically, he stated, Makoko Lagoon was the main supplier of tilapia fish in Lagos and neighbouring countries, saying that the residents have found ways through which they coexist with their natural habitat even when it poses environmental hazards to their existence.
“Majority of all structures in Makoko rest on wooden stilts constructed from hardwood driven deep into the waterbed. Each household in Makoko owns a canoe which is used for transportation around the village. Hence Makoko is village in the water,” he added.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that children learn to paddle canoes when they are five years of age since it is one of the major skills required to survive in the slum.
The waterways in Makoko are a beehive of activities as the residents move around conducting business activities in their canoes, making it the most interesting slum in Africa.
Though many people are interested in this community and seeking ways to improve its living conditions, the reason the community has become a Mecca of a sort in Lagos, yet Makoko is, in itself, a threat to human existence due to its dilapidated structures.
One of the greatest problem of the residents of this community is lack of government presence in the community and the consequent none availability of any form of social amenities.
The residents do almost everything on their own which has also attracted philanthropists, NGOs and sympathizers to the community with the aim to alleviate their deplorable conditions.
“For decades, the inhabitants have had no access to infrastructure ranging from clean drinking water, electricity, and waste disposal, which have created severe environmental hazards to the residents and surrounding aquatic life,” said an environmentalist, Jimmy Peters.
He said that the communal latrines are shared amongst households and the wastewater flows straight into the water they live on, saying that the oily black water resulting from increased waste disposal over the years no longer supports marine life.
However, “efforts by the government to displace the people in the past years have been futile as it creates a bigger problem of relocating the homeless people. Residents believe that Makoko is their only culture and should be preserved by the government,” he added.
Recall that in July 2012, Lagos State government under then governor Babatunde Fashola, ordered that the stilts on the Iwaya/Makoko waterfront be demolished and dozens of stilts were demolished within 72 hours of notice to the residents.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that nearly 3,000 people lost their homes to the demolition exercise. Two months after the partial demolition, a SERAC housing affiliate known as the Urban Spaces Innovation developed a regeneration plan for Makoko that would bring the community together with academics, non-profits, and international consultants.
The plan was submitted to the Lagos State Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning in January 2014. Its population is considered to be 85,840; however, the area was not officially counted as part of the 2006 Census and the population has been estimated to be much higher.
Also, during Sunday Telegraph’s visit to the community where almost all the women are either fisherwomen or fish mongers, petty traders, foods vendors as well as fashion designers, it was discovered that these residents like their environment and consider their it as their friends, hence they said ‘this our home.’
While residents in other parts of the state spend money molding blocks to build their houses, these people do not have such time building houses rather they use thick and strong timber to build their houses on the water.
Ironically, their attitude of defecating in the water where they fish and get their sea foods, they eat their own fecal waste. For the jobless ones, who shun fishing and other economic activities, they sat in certain corners of the community smoking Indian hemp and indulge in alcoholism.
One of the canoes paddlers who spoke to Sunday Telegraph on the condition of the area, Edafe Iriruga, said he didn’t have the opportunity to go to school due to his fishing profession which he started with his father as a child.
The 13 years old, said his environment made him a fisherman as that is the only job he saw his parents and other children in the community do.
“I enjoy fishing because I normally cash fish in the water and sell them to the women who sell fresh fish in the market. Some of them roast the fish and sell later,” he said.
“I also learnt how to swim in this environment. I can swim any water. I was born here and I grow like. In this area, everybody knows how to swim and we play in the water. If you don’t know how to swim you cannot fish in big water,” he added.
For another fisherwoman seen off-loading her catch in a wooden basket, Aisha Musa, every family has a canoe with which they conduct themselves or transport themselves round the community as they do not live on the land.
“Here, every child knows how to paddle a canoe, if not he will stay at home all the year round and will not go to school. Our children paddle canoe to the school the way children ride bicycles to the school,” she said.
She noted that fishing is their major economic activity apart from petty trading and craftsmanship. “Our people where among the people that build that floating school on the other side,” she added.
Prior to the commencement of the floating school project, the children of Makoko had access to primary schools which were inadequate, built on reclaimed land, which were frequently threatened by recurrent flooding.
According to Executive Director, Heinrich, Christine K., Makoko floating school comprises alternative sustainable buildings and structures designed to adapt to the resident communities’ aquatic lifestyle.
She noted that the floating school utilizes local materials such as bamboo, timber and resources to produce architecture that applies to the physical, social needs of people and reflects the culture of the community.
“Wood is used as the major material for the structure, support and finishing of school building. The form of the school building is a triangular A-Frame section with about 1,000-square-foot play area.
“The classrooms are located on the second tier and are partially enclosed with adjustable louvered slats. The classrooms are also surrounded by spatial public greenery. There is a playground below the classroom while the roof contains an additional open air classroom,” she said.
She noted that the classroom spaces can be used for communal functions, especially during out-of-school hours, saying sustainable features include application of solar cells to the roof, rainwater catchment systems and composting toilets.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the structure is also designed to use about 250 plastic barrels to float on the waters and be naturally ventilated and aerated. There are considerations to use the building prototype to provide additional infrastructure for the community including an entertainment center, a community hub and health clinics.
The floating school design won the 2013 AR+D award for emerging architecture and was shortlisted for the London Design Museum’s 2014 Design of the Year award. It also received a nomination for the 2015 International Award for Public Art.
On June 7, 2016, it was learnt that the Makoko Floating school structure was adversely affected by heavy rain, and collapsed. No casualty was recorded as the students and teachers had relocated three months earlier due to safety concerns.
However, in 2016, a second iteration of the Makoko Floating School, called the Makoko Floating School II (MFS II), was unveiled at the Venice Architectural Biennale.
This updated version was designed to be a prefabricated, rapid-assembly version of the original. It was awarded the Silver Lion prize, recognised as a powerful demonstration, be it in Lagos in Venice, that architecture, at once iconic and pragmatic, can amplify the importance of education.
A third iteration of the Makoko Floating School (MFS III), was displayed in 2018. Located in Bruges, Belgium, MFS III aims to redesign the floating school to be more structurally sound, claiming a 25 year life span.
“One of the major benefits of this water is that it developed the sense of craftsmanship in our people. Because of the water, our people are good in lumbering. We float logs on the water until it get to our milling area where we can bring it out and mail them,” said Layinka Ogunbumi, one of the millers on the dry part of the community.
He continued: “We have all types of roofing timber and their sizes. If you want to buy timber and come to this place you will find them cheaper because the cost of transportation is not much here. This a good place to be but you can’t compare it with other places that have drinking waters.
“We buy our drinking water from tankers and private tanks. We can’t boast of any good health centre apart from few private ones.”
Buhari won’t ask Senate to do illegality, says Kalu
The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in this interview with journalists speaks on some critical national issues, including the proposed RUGA Settlement, his perception of President Muhammadu Buhari and senators’ alleged jumbo salary. CHUKWU DAVID was there and presents the report
Are you not worried that senators’ offices are not ready, almost one month after inauguration?
The issue of offices affects all of us. As an individual, I still operate from the office of the Senate President whenever we are out of the plenary and come back to my personal office latest by 8pm or any time the Senate President leaves. I think it is something the Clerk of the National Assembly has explained to us that they are looking into and that once we go on recess, they would be able to fix it.
As a very strong voice from the South-East, is the present government really marginalising the South-East and if it is so, what should be done about it?
Let me be honest with you. Since after the Nigerian Civil War, things have not been the same; there have always been marginalisation but I think with what we are doing today, the story is changing.
You remember my quarrel with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, when I was governor, over the same Port Harcourt-Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Expressway. That expressway was abandoned, that I had to remove the tollgate. It was based on that my move that all the tollgates in Nigeria were removed. The tollgates were there but there were potholes at the tollgates.
I came one morning and removed the tollgate at Lokpanta and the other one at Isialangwa junction, and President Obasanjo called me to asked why I did that, and I told him because there was no road for people to pay toll and I meant every word. I am sure that there are few governors that could have done that then. I removed the tollgate and said no Abians or non-Abians plying that road should pay a dime again. So, after six months, the President ordered for all the tollgates in Nigeria to be removed. It is good to collect tolls but you can only toll a road that is motorable.
So, for marginalisation, yes I cannot lie or look at anybody’s face but again, our people are not better politicians because you have to flow like any other region. But by building the Niger Bridge and doing the Port Harcourt-Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Expressway and Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Expressway, which even President Buhari we did not vote for is doing. Those we voted for were not productive, they are repairing 9th Mile to Makurdi.
Those our people voted for genuinely for 10 years didn’t touch those things. So I believe that President Buhari has tried. I am not talking in terms of appointment because the constitution says that every state should have at least one minister. That is statutory. It is good to also spread the service chiefs, and I will like people in the Senate to bring a bill, so that we can make a law that every region must have a service chief.
But when you look at it, service chiefs are like personal staff of the President; their appointments are not really constitutionally backed because you only work with military men you trust. That is the truth whether you want to hear that or not.
I can take you down memory lane on all those that have been Heads of State; they just did the same thing the President is doing; so there is nothing new.
Who was President Obasanjo’s Director-General of SSS? He was Col. Kayode Are; he was not from my village. Who was President Goodluck Jonathan’s DG of SSS? He was It Ekpenyong; he was not from my village. So, everybody goes back to his region. It might not be the best but that is the trend because everybody wants to be in control of his security.
So this is why when I see people shout they are marginalised, sometimes these things are not real. We should rather look for productive things that would be done by the government. I don’t care about who is appointed. What I care about is what services are they giving for people to move about their businesses; for people to be secured, for people to be saved; for armed robbers to stop harassing people, kidnappers to be tamed?
I was one day, maybe one and half years ago, joking with the President. You know he jokes a lot; you would wonder, is it this man who doesn’t laugh? We were joking and I said, Mr. President, we are marginalised. He said how? He said the previous government had all your brothers who could have done what they supposed to do but they didn’t do what they supposed to do.
He listed them: you had the Secretary to the Federal Government; you had the Minister of Finance, Minister of Aviation, you had this, you had that; you had Deputy Senate President, you had everything, people who would have put projects in the budget and executed them. I was just looking. So, you can see, whether you like it or not, the President was partially right. You know me, I don’t fear anybody; if the President is wrong, I will tell him he is wrong. If he is right I will clap for him.
For me, the eastern part of Nigeria has been neglected for a long time and now we have started to address the issue. The Second Niger Bridge is coming on board. I can tell you from the 70s, since 1975, every administration has promised the easterners the Second Niger Bridge and the benefit is not only for easterners; it is for the Nigerian people.
And every other person that got into power spoke big grammar, and they did not do anything but President Buhari is implementing it right away. So, somebody will say he did not give us minister. We don’t need minister if he can do the Niger Bridge; if he can do all the roads and there is security so that you people would not be kidnapped.
Yes, how do you see this issue of kidnapping?
Remember this kidnapping started in Rivers and Delta states when they kidnapped about 25 white men and President Obasanjo called Governors Ibori and Odili. He woke us up at about 2am to ensure we secured their release. So, all of us went into action, we contacted some of the boys we knew and they produced them. I made a statement then that these kidnappers would finish white men and they will turn over to kidnapping Nigerians. If they told anybody then that there would be kidnapping in the North today, would they believe? That is how we are going.
I have said it times without number that the Federal Government should invest money in education in the Northern Nigeria. I took my friend to the North during the last Sallah: Abuja to Kaduna to Kano, Kano to Katsina and to Jigawa. So, when we came back he told me that what I used to talk about the North he used to think it was just a phrase. I said it is a reality. He saw so many educated people; he also saw so many uneducated. Everywhere we went, he saw people who could defend their ground; he also saw people who could not defend their ground and he saw the population. Whenever I am in argument with them, they used to say we the Ibos need help more than the North but I say no, they need help more than us.
To be honest with you, if I have opportunity, I will address issues of education in the North, I will address the issue of almajiri in the North and nomadic education and save the nomads and provide quality education to help stop the killings of people but attend to their cows. Because these are things we are not doing.
What is your view on the RUGA thing?
When people talk about RUGA, I wonder. In 2001, I did a RUGA in Abia. In Lokpanta, I built it and the cows were being sold in Umuahia and Aba. In 2001, I invited the Hausa Community and they said we needed to decongest Umuahia and Aba. The location where we have Shoprite in Umuahia today used to be Hausa settlement; the same thing in Aba. We had an honest meeting with them and agreed that I provided them land and water electricity, everything but this would be your location. I travelled in five coaster buses to show them the land. I had meetings with the communities and they settled for Lokpanta and that is the biggest cattle market both in South-East and South- South of Nigeria today. So it is about the attitude of people to issues.
Yes, Federal Government should always do a further consultation whenever they want to embark on such issues. It is not just to go and put a deliberate policy and say ‘I want to do RUGA.’ People in the village don’t understand what RUGA means; they will panic and say they want to kill all of them. Some of us are the largest sellers of cattle. I started selling cows as far back as when I was in the university. I am still selling cows till tomorrow because it is profitable. So most of the cows you see are also not owned by Hausa people. We trade in cattle.
So people should have information because information is power and power is information. They have kept criticising tribe, criticising government. There is too much hatred by politicians among themselves. Everything is politics in Nigeria. When people in Nigeria cannot eat, politicians are busy politicising everything. Nobody is talking about the interest of the country. Anybody you meet talks about the interest of his village. It is high time our politicians started being Nigerian politicians, not their village politicians. They should see themselves as people who represent Nigerians.
In the last 21 years, you have been one of the key players at the national level on the workings of the Nigerian project, but with the problem of the systemic dysfunction in the system, do you think the Nigerian project can give the desired result in terms of genuine development as it is in other federations?
What I want to assure you people of is that our colleagues in the Senate and myself led by Senator Ahmad Lawan will ensure we make a very good Senate. The reason is that the Senate President is a reformer right from when we were in the university. He was my roommate in the university; we were not in the same class but we were roommates. He has never changed like I have never changed. He is supposed to be a comrade; he is straightforward. He also thinks about the people. I believe we are going to bring about a lot of changes than what it used to be in the past, but bringing about the changes, if those who are going to bring about the change should have the capability of executing the change.
We are not afraid of taking decisions. Many of you have been writing that this Senate is a rubber stamp; even President Buhari himself knows we are not going to be rubber stamp. We are afraid of President Buhari but we think more of the Nigerian people and for the President of the Senate; Nigerian people come first before friendship with Buhari.
For me, friendship will be for the needs of the Nigerian people but we are not going to openly wear our hand-gloves and start exchanging blows with the President because we just want to be independent. No. We need to sit down, agree and to disagree and tell him, ‘Mr. President, you cannot do this one because the law says so.’
The Buhari I know will never ask anybody to go against the law. When they were working out those that would head the National Assembly, the moment they told him that I was not qualified, that it is against the rule that I should run for the Senate President or deputy, he said they should remove me. That is who the man is. He would not look at your face and he owes you no apology. He would say ‘but you wanted to go against the law.’
What is your impression of President Buhari?
Buhari is a leader people greatly misunderstood. I have known him now for 32 years; he and former President Ibrahim Babangida. He has not changed. Think of it, a man that ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State has no house in Abuja or Lagos, neither does he have house in Port Harcourt or Ibadan! If you go to his house in Daura, it is the same house, the same small house he built long ago. The television I saw there when I went there last year for Sallah, that television must have been bought in 1973.
This is a reality of a man that has made up his mind that way. Like you can see here, there are modern things. Tomorrow, if this television is not good I will replace it with another one. I am not thinking that way, that is the fact. So this man, the only story you can tell him is to say there are poor people in Aba and you help them a lot to eat and tarred the roads for them to move about, that is how Buhari will like you, not that I have bought a private jet. You cannot go and tell Buhari that story whether he is President or not, he would not hear you because it makes no sense to him. I want to tell the Nigerian people to be patient with him and the National Assembly.
What do you make of the jumbo pay of the federal lawmakers?
I will also address the issue about jumbo pay. I have received my salary for June and it is far below what you people are writing. If a minister is travelling to Lagos would he use his leg? What you call fat salary are monies used to run the constituency because they don’t give us additional funds when we travel to Abia, Lagos, Badagry or Kaduna; this is the money they use. Next meeting, I will unveil to you. So you can see that you are maligning and criticising the National Assembly for nothing. Most of my colleagues said they did not know it was going to be like this and I said we came to be senators. That money they have given them is not going to be enough.
have seen them crying already. They came to me to complain because I have seen the good and the ugly. I think that the media is not fair to the National Assembly. I call on you people to change your minds because there is no jumbo pay; honestly I have not seen one. If I see jumbo pay that does not represent my conscience, I will speak.
When I was governor, the state bought my food, bought my clothing, ticket, the state paid for everything, but as a senator nobody does that. The money you have is for your constituency, for your staff and travelling allowances. That is what it is meant for. Tell me the ministers we are going to clear, there is no one senator that will have more than one car, have you heard of that? No, because they have only one car. So, Nigerian people should be patient with this Senate. Before now, honestly I used to think that senators don’t have any job to do but I have realised they have a lot of work to do. I have been there for one month now; I go to the office to have leaders meeting, had one courtesy call or the other and leave by 7pm every day. Before you know it, the Senate President is calling for another meeting somewhere. I was complaining to my family that I never knew I could be so engaged.
Few years back, you and two other senators, Eyinnaya Abaribe and Theodore Orji from Abia State, were all in the same camp. Later you parted ways and now you are in the National Assembly. How do you feel and what is the relationship like?
It has been a very faithful movement. You can see that even now within the last few days, former governor, Theodore Orji, is putting his best better than his first four years. So, it is a good development. And you can see that Senator Abaribe is making every effort to do the work given to him very well.
We are friends now for the interest of Abia State. That must hold us together: the interest of the Senate must also hold us together. There would never be any division in decision-making. What concerns our people and what concerns the Nigerian people, we must be together. Interest is the same and you should realise that I was their boss, both of them.
I was governor, one was deputy and the other was my Chief of Staff. They have never given me any cause to doubt their loyalty. They have always respected me and I have always respected them. That is how we find ourselves in the Senate. There is no division; we are one strong family and will continue to be one strong family in the Senate.
Ojiowenya’s ability in disability
C oordinator, Children of the Farmers Club (CFC), a Non Governmental Organization, Comrade Christopher Okwuosa, has been a regular face at the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and sports Development in the past one year.
Okwuosa has been pursuing the government partnership for his pet project that won the Millennium Common Wealth African Regional Service Award on behalf of Anambra State in Lusaka Zambia which is known as Agro-Technical craft village project.
True to the unpopular nature of the Nigeria civil service, where records of memo’s files are not kept religiously, Okwuosa’s files were said to be missing and cannot be found.
But on that fateful day he worked into the office of the director of the ministry and met a fifty five years old blind man on seat and to his chagrin, the blind man began a fresh search of the files with his foot and about six minutes later he shouted.
“It appears it is this file, yes it is the file, call my secretary to pick it up for me,” he requested.
When his secretary came in, she walked straight to the hip of files on the floor and picked exactly the one her blind director found and behold it was indeed the file.
Moved by this startling experience and the assistance accorded the NGO and the success recorded so far, the body nominated the blind director Mr. Chike Ojinweya Vincent for the Regional Youth Service Award at the forthcoming Mother’s Summit in Anambra State.
When this reporter visited Ojionweya at his office the encounter was not only revealing but instructive on the plight of the blind in the society.
Ojionweya is a graduate of sociology, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka. He obtained the degree while in the civil service after he had graduated from Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) Onitsha in 1985.
He began his career as a clerical assistant at the Ministry of Education and later transferred to the Ministry of Youth and Sports where he rose to the position of a director.
“I have put in thirty four years in the civil service and I will be retiring next year at the age of fifty five due to years of service and not age.
He recalled the challenges that he faced at the DMGS where it was said that no blind student in the school has ever cleared his papers in one attempt which he indeed saw as a task that must be accomplished.
“Yes I had to bend down and work towards it and in just one attempt I made four Alphas and two credits. The record is there at the Dennis Memorial Grammar School for all to see.”
However, Ojionweya lamented that as a blind person he has continued to face challenges in the line of duty.
“The Administrative Officer has been directed to write to the state government for it to provide money to assist the handicap in the state to function optimally and we are expecting responds.
“We need air conditioners, special seats and other office equipment for the blind and other physically challenged persons.
“But I must confess that the current Anambra State government has been helping the handi capped and Gov. Obiano made a special order for the qualified physically challenged persons to be given automatic employment and so far over sixty of them have been employed by the Anambra State government.”
Ojionweya further narrated a touching story of how the wife of the Governor Mrs. Ebele Obiano has been of great help to the blind in Anambra State, despite what he called all manner of allegations against her.
“When Her Excellency Ebele Obiano visited the School for the Blind at Isulo-Orumba South Local Government Area, she increased the schools subvention from N50,000 monthly to N500,000 and l am sure it must have been increased again up to N700,000”.
Continuing he said: “Ebele Obiano has a large heart for the handicapped in our society. She bought white canes for the mobility of the blind people and also equipped them with Braille equipment, provided wheel chairs for the cripples. The woman is sent by God to help the needy and helpless in the society.
“There are automatic scholarships by Obiano Administration for the blind persons and a nongovernmental organization have been providing lap tops and paying school fees for the blind. These have been through the instrumentality of the Anambra State government”.
By and large, Ojionweya is an accomplished family man and has stories to tell about his life so far.
“I live in Awka. I am married with two boys and two girls. My first son graduated in physics and is a member of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC), servicing in Rivers State. My daughter is currently studying Anatomy at the University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi and it is from my salary that I take care of them.
“My wife is a civil servant and she is still in the service. She has been there for me and has been the greatest support to me and the entire family”.
As he faces the departure lane of the Civil Service Ojionweya, the native of Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, said after retirement he would go into full pastoral work.
“I am already a person with divine ordination and at my retirement next year I will go into full pastoral work and establish my own ministry. I am currently a member of the Deeper Life and I have been assisting in preaching the word of God till date”.
But he expressed sadness over the way the society at large have been assisting the blind. “The state government cannot do everything for the handicapped”.
“It is my view that corporate bodies and public spirited individuals would come in to help us no matter how little. Not all of us are as lucky or privileged as I am, just lend a helping hand to the blind”.
“We still have most to them in the remote communities who have resigned to their fate and to them all hope is lost but there people who are wealthy or connected that can help them,” he noted.
How Airforce resuscitated C130 aircraft, saves Nigeria huge foreign exchange
The resuscitation of dead C130 by Nigerian Airforce didn’t come cheap as the Airforce had tried it in 1980 but failed. FLORA ONWUDIWE reports that such achievement has saved the country huge foreign exchange
Nigerian Airforce’s resuscitation of the dead C130 Hercules did not come easy. This is against the background that several attempts in the past (1980), was a failure. With the recent attempt, the men of the Airforce have saved the country huge foreign exchange which would have depleted its external reserves.
According to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Sadique Abubakar, the C-130H fleet in particular has been one of the key fulcrums in providing sustainment to the troops’ involvement in ongoing internal security operations through airlift and movement of troops, equipment, and armament among other materials. Air Marshal, Abubakar, who inspected the C-130 aircraft and commissioned the renovated one said the “Big Bird” has also been critical to NAF’s response to emergencies or in fulfilling Nigeria’s responsibilities to international peace keeping operations and ensuring stability, not just in the West African sub-region but also across the continent.
He noted that some of the operations in which C-130H has played critical roles include ECOMOG operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone from 1990 to 1991, extensive airlift of troops to Congo, Mali and Sudan as well as a host of other peace keeping operations in support of African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) peace initiatives. He said: “Recently, the C-130H played a key role in the success of the ECOWAS Military Intervention Group (ECOMIG) operation of January 2017 in the Gambia, through the airlift of troops and materiels to and from the theatre of operation.” He considered the event remarkable when he said that the decision to carry out the PDM of NAF 917 in-country to ensure the transfer of technical know-how and experience from the army’s technical partners to its engineers and technicians was the right one.
“This is in line with our plan to build in house capacity to ensure that we domicile the skills and expertise required to carry out maintenance activities in order to better support and sustain NAF air operations, especially in the face of competing needs for national resources,” he said. He continued: “This is also the main thrust of all our other aircraft maintenance, reactivation and Life Extension Programmes as well as PDM efforts being carried out in partnership with other technical partners on the Alpha Jet, L-39ZA, Mi-35P, EC-135 and C-130H (NAF 913) currently docked for Periodic Maintenance (PDM) in this hangar.
“These efforts are also in tandem with our Research and Development (R&D) drive which has started yielding results in many areas such as local fabrication of tools and spares, some of which were utilised in the conduct of the recently conducted PDM.
“These efforts are also in line with my vision, ‘to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national defence imperatives’. “Strategically, our aim is to build up capacity such that in the near future, the NAF is able to carry out all levels of checks and maintenance activities up to PDM on all NAF platforms.
“We must also keep in mind that our inability to successfully carry out major maintenance activities on our aircraft will ultimately impinge on the ability of our pilots to safely and effectively complete their missions which ultimately affects our ability to project air power in support of national security imperatives.
“Therefore, given the pivotal roles the C-130H plays in ensuring that NAF fulfills its roles and objectives, it is most appropriate to celebrate the return of NAF 917 to service as it would enhance the operational effectiveness of the NAF.”
However, the Nigerian Air force (NAF) with its foreign technical partners, Messers Sabena Tehnics may have saved the Nigerian government billions of dollars in resuscitating Army aircrafts for internal security operations, especially in the crisis areas of North East. The C-130H aircraft (NAF 917) conducted locally had completed another cycle of Periodic Maintenance Depot (PDM), ready to fly to any part of the country.
The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal, Abubakar, who inspected the C-130 aircraft and commissioned the renovated project, was in company of the Air Officer Commanding, (AOC), Logistics Command (LC), Air vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi. Others in his entourage were the representatives of the Service Chiefs, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Oladele Daji and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division ,Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Musa Yusuf, along with NAF’s Senior Personnel of both men and women, and Sister agencies.
The Air Chief revealed how important C-130 meant to them, especially in the troubled cities in the North East, carrying bombs, rockets and even distribution of food and other materials in the North East when there were shortages as a result of conflict. He explained: “During the crisis in The Gambia, it was the same C-130 that carried our troops, both the Air force and the army there and supported the Gambians.”
On his achievement and other attempts made over decades to get some of the moribund aircrafts flying failed. He said: “This is the first time in the history of NAF that we are conducting successful periodic depot maintenance within Nigeria and I think that is sending a very good message. “It is very important because it is all about capacity building, we have technical partners, but we also have technicians that are Nigerians, who participated actively in ensuring that the PDM is conducted locally. “It has saved us foreign exchange; if we are to carry this aircraft outside Nigeria, we have to pay for cargo.
And for it to be moved, it has to be dismantled and you have limited number of personnel that can participate. “And because it is done in Nigeria, everybody in that unit had the opportunity to be part of the process.
This is why we are so excited with what we have been able to achieve. “I am very excited, we attempted this in 1980, but it failed. But along the line those two aircrafts are still there now, we have done this year. Within a year and few months, we are able to get these aircrafts out.”
“They were 13 aircrafts initially, now we brought in three aircrafts in Kano, that is 16 and this one we have just conducted a PDM on it, we are reactivating one in Port Harcourt. So, altogether, we have 20 aircrafts.
“We are really proud that this milestone of complete PDM in-country has been achieved not just because we have made some huge foreign exchange savings, but due to the fact that this marks the beginning of a new dawn in our strategic plan to develop a robust capacity for in-country maintenance and sustenance of Nigerian Air Force platforms and equipment.”
According to the Air Chief of Staff, “the successful execution of the PDM also reinforces our belief that with the right attitude, dedication and encouragement, it made huge progress and achieve success in its human capacity development drive.”
The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Headquarters Logistics Command, Ikeja, Air Vice-Marshal Abduganiyu Olabisi said, “To achieve this objective, the administration accorded top priority to human capacity development for self-reliance and exploration of strategic partnership with reputable aircraft maintenance organisations and research Institute. “Today’s acceptance of NAF 917 marks a successful completion of the Periodic Depot Maintenance, which is a calendar inspection conducted at six years intervals or after every 5000 flying hours, whichever one comes first.
“The inspection involves extensive disassembly of the aircraft parts, inspection, repairs and over haul of components amongst others. The programme for NAF 917 was deliberately structured to expose NAF technicians and engineers to every stage of the maintenance work.
“The Depot witnessed reactivation of serviceable hanger infrastructure and training of our personnel in the use of some special equipment which have been lying idle in our warehouse since the C-130 fleet were delivered in the 1970s.”
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander, Kabiru Ali said that, “The aircraft was inducted into the inventory of NAF in February 1985 and since then the Airforce has been effectively maintaining and utilising the aircraft.
He said that, “The in-country PDM of the aircraft commenced in November, 2017 and was completed in June, 2019.”
Okorocha’s failing legacies
It has often been said that every work done by man, shall be tested. It shall be tested in quality, it shall be tested in quantity. The raw materials, the workmanship and the expertise deployed shall all be put to the test.
The quality of work done by any man, may, to a large extent, be a reflection of the state of his mind.
There is no leader in 21st century Nigeria who would assume office as the governor of a state and still presume that his people will not, in the short or long run, appraise the work he did for them, for whatever it is worth. It is wise counsel, that most times, what it takes to mellow down the impact of public scrutiny, is an honest self evaluation and several moments of speaking truth to self long before the tenure is served out. From all indications, and with the unfolding realities in Imo state, the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, it appears, rarely stopped to take stock.
Apparently full of his own ideas, he was perhaps, in a hurry to deliver on his ideas without giving a thought to the quality of goods being delivered to the people of Imo state, whose mandate he enjoyed for eight years. Okorocha served two tenures as governor of Imo state. Even before his first tenure elapsed, he had already projected his presidential ambition for 2023. It goes without saying that most of the governing had a huge of politics of raising a successor and growing his war chest and political structure for 2023.
Hence, what would have been his flagship projects became ‘political’ projects – impulsive, poorly thought out, designed to suit the need of the moment without considering the test of time – a flash in the pan, they became.
Okorocha enjoyed the accolades accompanying his claims of building more than 1000 projects across the state without stopping to check how many of the touted projects outlived his tenure as governor. In spite of the projected figures, projects executed by former governor Rochas Okorocha in Imo state that are still standing strong and unblemished can be counted out in one hand.
Many of the roads built by the late former Governor Sam Mbakwe of Imo state about three decades ago are still in use; roads built by ex-governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim are still in uses but one may need to convene a search party to be able to find one unbroken road built by the Rochas Okorocha administration. It would appear that while his predecessors built for posterity, Okorocha may have been building for the galleries.
All the fly-overs and bridges that have Okorocha’s imprint on them have repeatedly failed infrastructural integrity tests, largely rendering them unsafe for public use. The Orji fly-over, the Amakohia-Egbeada fly-over, Njaba bridge, Urashi-Umuchima bridge and the 5th inland bridge are all at different degrees of dilapidation less than 20 months they were completed and opened for public use. The two tunnels built by Okorocha in Imo state from the first day they were opened for public use were failed projects. Not even the additional ameliorative works done on the tunnels could salvage the dreadfully poor workmanship deployed in the construction of the tunnels.
The Concorde Hotel-PortHarcourt road tunnel and the House of Assembly-PortHarcourt road tunnel are death traps as they easily flood-over at the slightest 15 minutes rainfall. In the usual impressionistic development plan of Okorocha, the former governor had invested enormous time, energy and resources in working on the capital city of Owerri and the municipality, throughout his eight years in office.
It is a tragedy that for a governor that spent the greater part of his tenure building, demolishing and reconstructing the state capital under his administration’s pivot policy, the Urban Renewal Program, to leave behind such failed legacies that have reduced Wetheral road (leading to Government House) and the Government House roundabout to a horrible flood plain; that would be flooded and rendered impassable with the slightest rainfall.
The Works Layout, Owerri was recon structed more than by Governor Rochas Okorocha , yet it remains a dilapidated stretch of intracity macadam. The Control Post roundabout and the Imo State University roundabouts were reconstructed at least three times, yet they are far from repaired.
The World Bank and Umuguma areas are no go areas as far as road construction is concerned. A drive through ther World Bank would leave one wondering if Imo really had a governor in the last eight years.
The Government House road that runs through the State Police Command connecting the Bala Suya road is still in an ugly state despite reconstruction work by the Government. The Government House road leading through the Mosque to Amakohia is no longer in use due to unmotorable dilapidation of the road. While some of the roads built by previous administrations in the state are still motorably good, the inland roads which are some of the landmark projects of the Okorocha administration are rampantly developing buckets and potholes to the chagrin of road users.
The most painful of what is now known in Imo today as Okorocha’s China roads is the road leading to Okorocha’s hometown of Ideato; the Orlu-Mgbee-Ideato road which was reconstructed by Okorocha slightly more than a year ago, has totally collapsed. A lane of the road has since caved in leaving behind a massive crater. The road collapsed at the bridge section of the road. It was realized on inspection that no rod was used to reinforce the bridge making its collapse inevitable. Former Governor Achike Udenwa built and commissioned the Stateb Secretariat for Imo workers.
The roofs of the secretariat blocks were still intact when Okorocha deroofed the entire secretariat and re-roofed it with a thin and substandard roofing sheet. Today, offices at the secretariat are leaking from hundreds of places with workers collecting raindrops with buckets and basins to avert soiling their offices. Following his working visit to the State secretariat, Governor Emeka Ihedioha said: “When I visited the State Secretariat, I saw different types of I-better-pass-my-neighbour generators chained togerther. There had been no power supply to the secretariat for eight years.
Everywhere was leaking. But my predecessor was always on AIT and Channels Tv saying he was performing. It is the height of wickedness.” While Okorocha was in office as Governor of Imo state, COREN warned that the flyovers being constructed by his administration failed critical infrastructural integrity tests and as such were unsafe for public use. The Okorocha administration swiftly countered the council describing the views of the council as politically motivated.
Less than one year after the Orji fly-over was opened for public use, the Infrastructure Integrity, Investigation and Analysis Committee of the Nigeria Society of Engineers has advised Government to shut down the fly-over as it posed a major risk to the public due to its many structural defects while the committee probes the integrity and safety of the fly-over.
Most recently also, the members of the Imo State House of Assembly unanimously raised the alarm that the House of Assembly Complex has become a death trap due to the level of decay and dilapidation of the complex which was renovated by the Okorocha administration in 2018 with the sum of N500m. The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Okey Onyekanma urged the House to go a step further and probe former governor Rochas Okorocha for allegedly spending more than N500m to renovate the State House of Assembly complex with nothing to show that such huge sum was spent on the complex.
The call followed a motion moved by the majority leader, Chigozie Nwaneri, demanding the urgent renovation of the Assembly complex . Contributing to the motion, the Deputy Speaker, who represents Mbaitoli state constituency had noted that it was worrisome that the complex was currently in a sorry state despite reports that the Okorocha-led administration spent N500m to renovate it in 2018. “While I wholeheartedly support this motion, it is very important that we demand for an account of the huge amount which was spent in 2018 to renovate this Complex, yet this structure is still a disaster waiting to happen. “The civil servants need to assist in this matter.
Those who spent the over N500m in renovating this complex which has become a death trap in less than a year, need to account to Imo people,” he said. The Majority Leader had in his motion warned that “the lives of the staff and honorable members of the Imo State House of Assembly would be in grave danger if the complex was not urgently renovated. What would have been left behind as former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s legacies seems to have all crumbled.
Projects that could not last beyond the tenure of its builder would not find a place in the records of developmental efforts of the state in the last two decades. With all the fanfare attached to his claims of building more than 1000 projects in record time, the failing legacies of former Governor Rochas Okorocha apparently speaks of the fact that the former governor lacks the taste for qualitative service delivery.
It seems such a sad tale that after eight years in office as governor, one reaches back to his legacies and all he could get for his boasts, are bubbles. It is the hope of Imo people that Governor Emeka Ihedioha would fix the errors of his immediate predecessor and for once in a long decade, build for posterity.
Why cattle rearing wasn’t fashionable among Southerners
Cattle rearing was not fashionable in the southern part of Nigeria, post independence era; but that is no more. This Sunday Telegraph learnt, is caused by the changing ecological system of the south and reduction in the menace of the animal disease known as trypanosomiasis or sleeping sickness, also called Nagana, a livestock disease caused by the bite of a tsetse fly.
The development it was disclosed is the reason for the rising surge of the Fulani pastoralists who are running away from desertification in the north for a settled life in the south.
It was stated that one of the changing conditions that made the southern/humid region of the country habitable for cattle rearing was the drastic reduction in the incidence of tsetse fly (Glossina spp) infestation- a vector of trypanosomoses in the region.
The reduction in the incidence of tsetse flies, it was further disclosed, was brought about by considerable transformation of the southern region’s forest-base to derived savanna arising from continuous and expanded land clearing for agri culture and human habitation; and the emerging incidence and severity of bush burning.
These actions respectively lowered the region’s humidity and heightened its heat intensity, thereby making the environment less conducive for the tsetse flies’ survival or lifecycle completion.
A 2014 report by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), indicate that with the changing ecological condition of the southern Nigeria and its conduciveness to cattle survival, the animal have become common in the region, though with the Fulani and Hausa tribes that have chosen to settle in the southern region with their herds of cattle.
In added that cattle resistant to tsetse flies, could as well have been enhanced by the government importation of breeding stock of disease-resistant strain from Gambia in the 1980s; and the tsetse fly eradication and control programme that was put in place during the 1970s and 1980s.
Based on this cattle, sheep and goats, as commonly found in the northern region of Nigeria, are as well found in the southern part of the country, though in less proportion to that of the northern region, the report concluded.
