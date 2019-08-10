Serena rolls past Osaka in Toronto, Halep retires

This afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford beyond being the outstanding tie of the Premier League weekend, also sees two former greats squaring up against each other, notes Tunde Sulaiman

he opening weekend of the 2019/20 English Premier League season enters day three today, with a mouth-watering blockbuster matchup between two of the league’s big guns Manchester United and Chelsea.

In an effort to squeeze as much mileage as possible from the mega £4.464billion deal signed between the Premier League and Sky and BT from 2019/20 until 2021/22, league matches have now been spread with some weekend’s seeing four days of action kicking off on Friday and concluding on Monday nights.

However, on the first weekend of the campaign the action kicked off on Friday evening with Liverpool hosting newly promoted Norwich City; the following day saw six more matches being played while the curtains fall on Match Day 1 fixtures with the last three games including the standout tie at The Theatre of Dreams.

In years past the clash between the most successful team in the Premier League area, United, which has won it a record 13 times, and second placed Chelsea, with five, would have usually panned out as potential title deciding meeting, however, in recent times both clubs have been left in the wake of Manchester City and Liverpool, who between them served up one of the most outstanding campaigns ever seen last season.

Although the new season is just kick starting, most bookmakers have already installed the team from the blue half of Manchester and the one from the red side of Merseyside as the two likely to resume the battle for the ultimate prize, with the Citizens just shading it again .

And if the spectacle served up by City and Liverpool in last Sunday’s Community Shield is anything to go bye, then one can understand why the bookies have edged their bets that way this season.

Neither side pulled back in the season opener which more often than not is usually a dull sleep-induced affair as both sides went at each other as if there was more at stake than just the Community Shield with full blooded challenges and a clear determination to get the better of the other team.

It allowed fans who flocked to the Wembley Stadium and the billions watching around the world realise that this campaign is likely to be another one to savour – especially with the Citizens and the Reds determined not to play second fiddle.

This is the bar that Red Devils and the Blues will have to surmount if they are to get back into reckoning and once again mount the podium as the best side in top flight English domestic football.

In a way both fallen giants of the English game are starting on a fresh footing with Ole Gunnar Solskjær hoping to begin his first full season in charge of the Red Devils on a sound footing while Frank Lampard, 41, is taking his first steps in Premier League management since replacing Maurizio Sarri on July 4, which made him the first English manager to manage the side in over two decades.

Solskjær, a former striker with the Red Devils, was first appointed caretaker manager when Jose Mourinho was sacked last December and appeared to be the perfect man to replace the Portuguese when he won 14 and only lost three of his first 19 matches, which included a stunning Champions League win over PSG in Paris.

This impressive start forced the United hierarchy’s hand and in bowing to the wishes of the fans, then made the 46-year-old Norwegian United’s permanent boss on March 28.

Sadly the move appeared to have produced the exact opposite as the Red Devils then imploded and only managed to win two of their last 10 matches, including a humiliating 2-0 home loss to already relegated Cardiff on the final day of the season.

The poor end of season performance of the Manchester side meant that from holding a lucrative Champions League ticket at the beginning of the year, the Red Devils ended up in sixth place and in the less glamorous and lucrative Europa League!

However, having identified what went wrong at the end of last season, Ole, unlike the very abrasive Mourinho, never went public with his possible frustrations over the slow pace of transfers, and finally landed some of the key players he needed to plug perceived weaknesses in his team.

Of course the more than 50 goals conceded was the most by any of the top six finishers, which meant that the defence was a major worry.

The Red Devils were able to secure the services of England junior international right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50million and Welsh international midfielder, Daniel James from Swansea City for £15million.

However, United’s decision last Monday to smash the world record for a defender in paying £80million to prise Harry Maguire from Leicester City clearly raised eyebrows.

The amount, which is £5million more than what Liverpool paid to bring Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk to Anfield will undoubtedly cast the spotlight not only on United but more importantly on whether the England international is actually worth it.

Although Maguire had been turning out decent performances for the surprise 2016 Premier League champions and even had an impressive World Cup with the Three Lions last year in Russia, it is still hard to rate him ahead of the already established Dutchman who was instrumental in Liverpool’s impressive run last season in which they only lost once throughout the league campaign.

In fact the 28-year-old van Dijk was a colossus in the heart of the Reds’ defence so much so that in his first full season at the club he was named the PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season.

Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final where he was named man of the match.

Van Dijk made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2015 and became captain of his country in 2018. Considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, he is known for his strength, leadership and aerial ability.

These are truly immense shoes to fill but are what the Englishman will be judged on rightly or wrongly by the fans and media as he kicks off his Manchester United career.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old Sheffield-born defender he will not have an easy start to his United career with the clash against the Blues bound to put him under the spotlight both domestically and internationally.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash on United’s transfer dealings and his plans, Solskjaer said: “There are always going to be fans out there wanting to sign players. The way we can clear doubts is by playing football, showing what the team want to be and the style of football we want to play.

“When our fans see that intention they have always been supporting the team. Within the team and the club we are feeling very confident and we don’t feel that negativity.

“There is money available when the right players are available. It’s not about a quick fix; it is about a longer re-build. It’s not time to change that attitude when you haven’t got the correct answers from the players you wanted.”

Although a UEFA ban has meant that Chelsea was unable to splash big in the transfer market this summer, that does not meant that the former Leicester City player will have a stroll in the park this evening because Lampard can still call on a number of formidable players to help me secure a second win over the Red Devils in the last 11 months.

On September 25 last year he caused a massive shock, when in just his 12th game as a manager, Lampard’s Derby County knocked Premier League club Manchester United out of the EFL Cup on penalties, following a 2–2 draw at Old Trafford.

In France World Cup winner, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, who helped Belgium finish third at Russia 2018 and Spaniard, Pedro Chelsea still have quality players who have all experienced winning the title before.

Much will, however, be expected from their 20-year-old US wonder kid, Christian Pulisic, who was signed from German side, Borussia Dortmund before the transfer ban, and will be relishing his chance of showing what he is made off in the Premier League.

The Blues still have the formidable engine room and rear guard that landed them the title only two seasons ago under Antonio Conte and which followed up last May with a Europa Cup final win over London rivals, Arsenal.

In this vital areas are such names like N’Golo Kanté, David Luiz, Jorginho and César Azpilicueta (captain) still very much exist.

And in their young goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, they have a player who relegated Manchester United’s safe hands, David de Gea from the Spanish first team in a number of matches played recently.

Incidentally, the Blues do not have a good record at the Theatre of Dreams where in the game with Maurizio Sarri still in charge the last time the Blues visited Old Trafford, the game finished 1-1 thanks to Marcos Alonso’s equaliser. It mirrored the first leg in which the Red Devils appeared to be running away with all three points when a very late Ross Barkley equaliser spoilt United’s day.

In fact it’s over six years since the west London outfit last tasted victory away at Man United.

Hopes of improving that record on Sunday afternoon have been somewhat dented following news of the referee appointment.

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the clash at Old Trafford and the Blues did not have a good record when he was the man in the middle in last season.

The 40-year-old oversaw three Chelsea games in the Premier League in 2018/2019 – vs. Arsenal, Everton as well as Leicester City on the final day – and the Blues didn’t win any of them.

Then there is the question of how well Chelsea will be able to cope after losing their best player, Eden Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in 100 million euro move at the end of the last campaign.

But then the attractiveness of the beautiful game is its unpredictability and Lampard will love nothing more than to launch his Chelsea managerial career with a win.

However, the heavyweight clash at Old Trafford is not the only game taking place today, with former champions Leicester City facing a tricky opening match against Wolves.

Promoted last season, Wolves, under the guidance of their Portuguese manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, defied the odds in giving most of the “big six sides” blood noses.

They were the first side to take points off champions, City while Chelsea was beaten at Molineux, Manchester United was held at Old Trafford. The Wanderers also claimed the scalps of Liverpool and United in the FA Cup competition.

Wolves even finished above their hosts today in seventh – two places better than the Foxes.

Another manager kicking off with a new club is Steve Bruce who replaced the popular Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and is home to last season’s fifth placed finishers, Arsenal.

Both clubs have splashed the cash in their efforts of doing well this season.

The Magpies shattered their transfer record with the signing of striker Joelinton Cássio Apolinário from German side, Hoffenheim for £40million. And he replaces Ayoze Pérez who left to join Leicester for £30million.

On their part, Arsenal surprised many coughing out a staggering £72.0m to prise forward Nicolas Pepe from French side, Lille.

The Gunners also brought in defender William Saliba also from a French side St Etienne for £27million, although they did lose their influential skipper, Laurent Koscielny, who left after nine seasons to join Bordeaux in France for £4.6million. In all football fans should be in for an afternoon of sheer delight from three great games.

