Serena withdraws from Cincinnati Masters with back problems
Serena Williams withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday due to back problems just days after spasms forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto.
“I came to Mason on Sunday and have tried everything to be ready to play tonight, and was still hopeful after my practice this morning,” the 23-times Grand Slam champion said.
“But unfortunately my back is still not right.”
Williams, twice champion at the Cincinnati Masters, had been hoping to use the tournament as a final tune-up ahead of this month’s U.S. Open.
She had been in menacing form in Toronto before retiring early in the first set of the final against Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, reports Reuters.
Gary Neville: Man Utd will win Premier League title again before Liverpool
Former Manchester United skipper, Gary Neville believes the Red Devils will reverse their fortunes to win the Premier League again before rivals Liverpool.
The Red Devils are historically the most successful domestic English club having claimed 20 top-flight titles, but the last of those triumphs came back in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Liverpool’s own title drought now stands at 29 years, though they have twice come desperately close in the last five years, only to be pipped to glory by Manchester City on both occasions.
Jurgen Klopp’s reigning European champions look well-placed to mount another charge this season, yet Neville believes they will be significantly hindered by the potential loss of star forward Mohamed Salah over the next year and remains confident that United can restore past glories.
“They’ll [United] get a great manager, hopefully that’s Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], and they will start to win again,” he told Sky Sports.
“That’s going to happen. I can guarantee you as clear as day, Manchester United will win again.
“They will win again, no problem, they will win the league. They will probably win the league before Liverpool, in my opinion.
“And that’s not being disrespectful… they will probably win the league before Liverpool.
“I think they will win the league before Liverpool. They are closer than you think and it’s not as bad as you think, that’s always the way it is.
“And Liverpool… Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. Salah will leave, he will, I’ll absolutely guarantee you. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it…”
Incidentally United’s insipid display in the defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last December played a big part in hasting Jose Mourinho’s early exit from Old Trafford.
*Courtesy: Evening Standard
Rohr calls Musa, Omeruo, 21 others for Ukraine friendly
Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up 23 players for the Super Eagles’ international friendly with the Senior National Team of Ukraine scheduled for Dnipro Arena on Tuesday, September 10, with Saudi Arabia-based Skipper Ahmed Musa at the head of the roster.
Tyronne Ebuehi, who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals where Nigeria won bronze due to injury, has been recalled after recovering from injury, and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Kelechi Iheanacho, cut from the roster just before the AFCON, have been told to fly to Ukraine.
England-based duo, Alex Iwobi and Iheanacho have been listed in midfield roles. Germany-based goalkeeper Emil Maduka Okoye has been invited for the first time, as Scotland-based midfielder Joe Aribo, but there is no place for South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.
Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa; defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze have also been called.
Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.
23 EAGLES FOR UKRAINE FRIENDLY
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)
Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)
Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)
12th AAG: Falconets fly to Morocco on Thursday
The U20 Women National Team, Falconets, that will represent Nigeria at the Women’s Football Tournament of the 12th All-Africa Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco August 17-29 , will fly out of Nigeria to Morocco on Thursday. They will battle Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the tournament.
Host nation Morocco, Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria are in Group A.
Nigeria’s women’s team won the gold medal at the Women’s Football Tournament of the 8th All-Africa Games that the country hosted in October 2003, repeating the feat in Algiers four years later. But the girls failed to qualify for the 10th All-Africa Games in Maputo, Mozambique in 2011 before finishing in fourth place in Brazzaville, Congo four years ago.
Nigeria’s first match is against South Africa at the Stade Academie Mohammed VI on Sunday at 8pm Morocco time (9pm in Nigeria).
The Falconets will afterwards keep a date with Cameroon at the same venue and time on Wednesday, August 21 before rounding off their group phase campaign against Zambia at the Stade Boubker Ammar-Sale on Saturday, August 24 starting from 7pm (8pm in Nigeria).
18 FALCONETS FOR RABAT 2019
Udukobong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confluence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Precious Christopher (Confluence Queens); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens)
Tyson: We smoke $40K worth of pot a month on cannabis farm
Mike Tyson can add hotboxing champion to his resume.
The heavyweight legend revealed on his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” on Monday that he and his co-host smoke around $40,000 worth of pot each month on his California cannabis farm.
“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked co-host Eben Britton while smoking a joint. “Is it $40,000 a month? It’s $40, yeah, $40,000 a month.”
Britton estimated that they’re toking up a mountain weed a month, admitting, “It’s crazy.”
The retired boxer broke ground in December on Tyson Ranch, a 40-acre plot of land about 60 miles from Death Valley National Park.
The compound cultivates premium pot and announced plans for an edible factory, a hydro-feed and supply store, as well as “glamping” campgrounds for stoners.
*Courtesy: pagesix.com
Report: Barca offer €100m, two players for Neymar
Barcelona have begun negotiating a cash deal with a player exchange to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, sources have told ESPN FC.
According to ESPN FC sources, Barca are prepared to offer as much as €100 million with Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic — whom Barca will need to convince in order to make the switch — included as part of the deal.
Until now, Barca had hoped to negotiate using only players. As well as Coutinho and Rakitic, the Spanish champions had considered adding Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo even though the Portugal international is considered “unsellable.”
However, sources have told ESPN FC that PSG are not too keen on Rakitic but are interested in Coutinho and continue to push for Semedo to be included in the deal.
An initial offer of €60m plus Coutinho from Barcelona has already been rejected by PSG, according to ESPN FC sources.
A meeting between the two clubs took place on Tuesday, with sources telling ESPN FC that Camp Nou President, Josep Maria Bartomeu sent Director of Football, Eric Abidal and Technical Secretary, Javier Bordas to represent the club. Also in attendance was Andre Cury, the club’s Director based in Brazil, who has a strong relationship with Neymar’s family.
PSG Sporting Director, Leonardo was also present alongside trusted No. 2 Angelo Castellazzi, while superagent Pini Zahavi, who brokered Neymar’s move from Barca to the Ligue 1 side, was also expected to be there.
Sources say no major advances were made during the meeting, which Barca are viewing as the first contact between the two clubs as negotiations step up. PSG stood firm with the hope of a bidding war breaking out between Barca and Real Madrid.
Barca still believe the deal is “very complicated,” but Madrid’s inability to meet PSG’s demands could help the Blaugrana.
Sala, pilot exposed to carbon monoxide before crash
Footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson were exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide before their plane crashed, it has been revealed.
They were both killed when the aircraft came down on January 21 in the English Channel.
The Air Accident Investigation Bureau said that prior to the crash the cockpit had filled with the deadly gas.
The body of Sala, 28, was recovered after being spotted inside the downed aircraft at the bottom of the English Channel.
The pilot’s body has never been found.
The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) took his body to Portland before being passed over to the Dorset coroner, who formally identified it as Sala.
Last week Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, were told they are facing jail for accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of the Cardiff City forward.
They then released the horrific images on social media revealing the scale of Sala’s injuries.
Bray faced charges of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent or offensive image. Ashford faces six charges of computer misuse.
Anthony Johns, senior lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Wiltshire Police, I have authorised the police to summons Sherry Bray to appear in court where she will be formally charged with three offences of computer misuse, perverting the course of public justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.
“I have also authorised Wiltshire Police to summons Christopher Ashford to appear in court where he will be formally charged with six offences of computer misuse.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
* Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Salah’s message to Pep: Champions League is football’s ‘biggest competition’
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has a message for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola — the Champions League is football’s “biggest competition.”
It’s often argued that Guardiola’s stewardship of City will be measured by the club winning its first Champions League title, though the Catalan recently said he’d choose winning the English Premier League over European success.
Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Guardiola likened Liverpool’s Champions League triumph with a visit to the casino, comparing it with the spin of roulette wheel.
While the Premier League involves playing 38 games against domestic rivals, Liverpool played 13 games to win the Champions League, emerging from a group containing Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade, before beating Bayern Munich, Porto, Barcelona and Tottenham.
Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice as coach of Barcelona, insisted the Premier League was “the most important thing, the stand-out competition, because it is every weekend.” As a coach Guardiola last won the Champions League in 2011.
But Salah, who scored Liverpool’s opening goal in the2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid, disagrees with the Spaniard, claiming the prestige of winning the competition trumps England’s domestic crown.
“Honestly, I didn’t know that he (Guardiola) said that, but I think if you give him a choice to choose which one, he would choose the Champions League,” Salah told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an exclusive interview at the club’s Melwood training ground.
“That’s my opinion. I’m not talking about him, but my opinion. It’s the biggest competition in football, so everyone wants to win it.
“Every coach, every player wants to win it, dreams of winning it. So of course the Premier League also is something big, but still the Champions League is the biggest competition.”
Salah was on target in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich in its opening league game of the season.
While complimentary about Liverpool’s Champions League success, Guardiola publicly questioned why City’s domestic treble failed to inspire more adulation.
And while City celebrated a second consecutive Premier League title, Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham in June’s Champions League final took center stage.
“Honestly, it was great, ” Salah said of his team’s Champions League success. “It’s a dream for everyone, the city, the players, to win a Champions League is something so great and something very big.
“So everyone was having that special moment. I was feeling like a kid whose dream comes true.”
Premier League rivalry
City and Liverpool looks set to resume hostilities in this year’s Premier League title race with Guardiola’s men aiming for a third successive domestic crown.
Not since 1990, two years before the advent of the Premier League, has Liverpool been crowned as champion of England’s top division.
And its task does not look like becoming easier any time soon.
Separated by just a single point last term, City has spent big in the transfer market with the £62.8 million ($76 million) signing of midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid, as well as splashing out £60 million ($72.4 million) on Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo.
Both teams won their opening games of the new season convincingly with Liverpool thrashing Norwich 4-1 and City crushing West Ham 5-0 in east London.
But while City sits at home on Wednesday night preparing for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, Liverpool is in Istanbul for the European Super Cup final.
The game, which is held annually between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, pits Liverpool against English rival Chelsea.
“I love these games,” Salah said ahead of the tie in Turkey.
“Big games and a final game … they want to win with a new coach and we also want to win it,” added Salah, referring to Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard.
*Courtesy: CNN
Cincinnati Masters, Djokovic shakes off rust, Venus stuns title-holder
Novak Djokovic survived a nervous start to see off Sam Querrey 7-5 6-1 at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
The world number one was returning to competition for the first time since beating Roger Federer in last month’s epic Wimbledon final.
Seven-times Cincinnati champion Federer, also playing his first match since Wimbledon, was quicker to get back in the groove.
He needed just 61 minutes to dispatch Juan Londero 6-3 6-4 in their night match, which was halted in the second set due to rain.
Defending champion Djokovic fired his 15th ace on match point to defeat Querrey but his serve had been an issue earlier in their second-round encounter.
“I made three double faults in my opening game and lost the break. I was quite a nervous at the start,” he said after falling behind 2-0 to the American.
“I’m really glad to overcome a challenge like this and get myself going.”
Djokovic, who defeated Federer in a classic five-set battle at Wimbledon in July, said he had needed time to recover from the mental strain of that match.
“That was one of the most epic matches I’ve been a part of and probably the most demanding one from the mental perspective,” he said.
“So, it really did take me some time to recharge my batteries, especially in my head. My body was fine.”
Djokovic will face either John Isner or Pablo Carreno Busta in the next round, with a potential quarter-final meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios.
Federer will take on Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka or Andrey Rublev in the third round.
Wawrinka overcame Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 5-7 6-4 7-6(4) in a roller-coaster first-round match.
Dimitrov clawed his way back from a double break down in the decider to level at 5-5 and after Wawrinka broke again, Dimitrov forced the tiebreak.
The Swiss surged into a 4-0 lead but Dimitrov rallied once more before Wawrinka closed out the match with an ace.
American Frances Tiafoe beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-6(7) 6-3 and Canadian Denis Shapovalov came from behind to see off Portugal’s Joao Sousa 2-6 6-3 6-2.
And in women’s action, former world number one Venus Williams, playing what she called “smart” tennis, beat defending champion Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
German 13th seed Angelique Kerber exited the tournament when she lost to Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 7-6(7) 6-2.
The 23-year-old Kontaveit came from 5-3 down and saved a set point at 6-5 in the opener against the former world number one.
She broke Kerber twice to win the second set, winning the first nine points, and two holds to love gave her a 4-0 lead.
Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic retired with a foot injury when trailing Victoria Azarenka 6-4 1-0.
Former world number one Azarenka will face Donna Vekic in the second round after the Croatian beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-4 6-3.
American Madison Keys beat fellow big hitter Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-4.
UEFA League: Porto knocked out; Ajax, Bruges progress
Porto were knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Russia’s FC Krasnodar on away goals, while last season’s semi-finalists Ajax survived a scare to make the final play-off round.
It is the first time 2004 winners Porto have missed out on the Champions League group stages since the 2010-11 season.
The Portuguese side led 1-0 from the first-leg, but were 3-0 down after 34 minutes at the Estadio do Dragao.
Despite second-half goals from Ze Luis and Luis Diaz they lost 3-2.
Ajax came from a goal down to beat Greek Champions PAOK 3-2 at home, to win 5-4 on aggregate.
Dusan Tadic missed a penalty in the 32nd minute after Diego Biseswar’s opener, but the Serbian made amends as he scored from the spot just before half-time.
Nicolas Tagliafico doubled Ajax’s lead with 11 minutes left, before Tadic scored a second penalty in the 85th minute to make it 3-1, with Biseswar getting his second for the visitors in injury time.
The Dutch champions will next play Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia for a place in the Champions League group stages.
Elsewhere, former champions Red Star Belgrade beat FC Copenhagen 7-6 on penalties in a shootout that saw nine out of the 22 penalties taken missed.
The game had earlier ended 1-1 (2-2 on aggregate) in Denmark.
Club Bruges are also through after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, to win 4-3 on aggregate. The game saw both teams have a player sent off late on and both sides score injury-time goals, reports the BBC.
Sports
