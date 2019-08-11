Set up security camps on highways to curb banditry, exsecurity adviser urges Buhari

lShun divisive utterances –APC lTrust in God, says PDP

…as 150 prisoners regain freedom

As Nigerians Muslims join the global Muslim Ummah to celebrate the Eid-el-kabir, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Muslim faithful to shun extremism and embrace the good virtues of Islam.

President Buhari in his Eid-el-Kabir message on Saturday, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, urged Muslims in the country to make justice and righteousness the guiding principle of their everyday life.

The statement quoted him as saying: “Extremism is like a cancer, which must be detected and destroyed from its early stages of growth.”

“Islam is a religion of peace and we should avoid violent extremist ideas that give Islam a wrong name because our conducts leave more lasting positive impressions than what we say by word of mouth.”

According to President Buhari, violent extremism is the greatest challenge facing Islam today and the only way to neutralise its evil influence is for the people to distance themselves from the activities and teachings of those who preach indiscriminate violence against innocent people.

He, however, assured Nigerians that his administration would uncompromisingly deal with terrorism, kidnappings and other forms of crime in the country.

Despite recent attacks by the insurgents, the President explained that Boko Haram has been “so militarily weakened and scattered” by the military.

In his own Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid-el-kabir, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urged Nigerians to be ready to make sacrifice for the development of the country in the spirit of the festival.

According to the statement from his Media Office, signed by Tunde Ragman, the former Lagos State governor also prayed for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the President’s APC-led government has set the country on an irreversible path towards a broad and inclusive political, social and economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Also, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Lawan in his Sallah message released on Saturday signed by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, he also congratulates all Muslims who have joined their brothers and sisters from across the world in participating in the rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in his goodwill message, called on Muslims to use the period of Eid el-Kabir to pray for Nigeria to overcome its present challenges.

Omo-Agege in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, urged Nigerians to be tolerant and continue to work for peace, unity and progress of the country.

PDP, APC point way forward for Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its Sallah message, called on Nigerians to use this year’s celebration to imbibe the life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.

The party in a statement on Saturday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Eid-el- Kabir offered great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

The Nigeria’s leading opposition political party, called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the nation, “reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of our country in the recent time.”

The party also called for prayers and support for the “troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.

“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.”

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in it message of felicitation with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, asked them to shun divisive utterances.

The party, in the message by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that it is unpatriotic for anybody to make disruptive and divisive utterances.

“We urge all to imbibe the lessons of the important Islamic festival which examples sacrifice and fulfillment of promise as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“As we celebrate the Sallah feast with family, friends and loved ones, Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians are implored to show love to their neighbours and cater for the less privileged around us,” the party said.

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Sarakiin goodwill message, called on Nigerian Muslims to devote their prayers during the Eid-el-Kabir festival to calling on Almighty Allah to end the numerous security challenges facing the country and further restore unity among the citizenry.

Saraki in the message signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that the period of the Eid-el-Kabir which also coincided with the final hajj rites in the holy land provided the opportunity for Nigerian Muslims in Mecca and the ones at home to devote their supplication to Allah to the issue of full restoration of peace and unity across the country.

Governors sue for peace

As the Muslim community in Nigeria join the rest of the Muslims across the world to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir, state governors across the country have called for promotion of peace and understanding

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in his good wish message to Nigerian Muslim, saluted them for their peaceful practice of their religion, generally regarded as a way of peace.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye said as the Muslim faithful peacefully celebrate this year’s Sallah, the governor reminded them to let moderation be their watchword.

He also urged them to remember the needy among them by extending the hands of love towards them.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in his message, enjoined all Nigerians to take advantage of the celebration to supplicate for enhanced peace, security and progress of the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who emphasized the significance of Eid-el-Kabir in strengthening the bond that binds the nation together, also urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, urged them to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which form the foundation of the Eid-el- Kabir celebration, during and after the festivities.

Dr Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, also urged them to see the Eid-el-Kabir festival as an opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in a statement yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to deepen their relationship with Allah and promote a life of sacrifice and love.

He urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity to pray for the progress of Nigeria and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

Obaseki said “Eid-el-Kabir gives our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed. We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity of the nation.

In a statement by Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Sanwo-Olu noted that Eid el-kabir became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bounty of rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

The Governor urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the prophet’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability in the country

The Niger State Government in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, called on Muslims in the state to engage in activities that will promote peace, understanding and unity.

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who disclosed this in his office further stressed that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim to the call for sacrifice.

Similarly, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate good virtues of Prophet Ibrahim.

The Governor, in his Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, urged Muslim faithful in the state to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, who, in obedience to God’s directive, was ready to sacrifice his only son.

He said: “The significance of the season should be beyond the festivities. The real essence is to encourage piety, total commitment to Allah, self-discipline and sacrifice”.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara announced state pardon for 150 inmates of the Gusau Maximum Security Prisons on Satirday in Gusau, the state capital to marke th Eid-el-kabir celebration in the state.

A statement by Mr. Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs to Gov Matawalle, those freed included five persons serving life terms.

It added that five condemned prisoners, 30 convicts, 60 awaiting trial inmates and nine nursing mothers were among those freed.

Others included 41 persons freed because they could memorise the Holy Qur’an, those living with some form of disability, the aged and those who had spent more than 20 years without trial.

