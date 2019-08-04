Seven killed, 24 injured in fresh US shooting

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have rescued the four remaining ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to our correspondent on telephone, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Oyeyemi, who stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the abduction, promised to provide details of the rescue operation later.

Those rescued include Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze.

The police had earlier on Saturday rescued Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was abducted alongside the four RCCG ministers.

The ministers were abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere while on their way from the eastern part of the country on their way to attend the Ministers’ Conference taking place at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Oyeyemi had explained that the kidnappers, who kept the victims in separate locations, were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

