BREAKING NEWS
Seven killed, 24 injured in fresh US shooting
At least seven people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Ohio just hours after a mass shooting in Texas.
The shooter opened fire on a bar in Dayton at 1.55am.
Initial reports state that 24 people have been left injured and the gunman was shot dead by police, reports metro.co.uk.
BREAKING NEWS
Abducted RCCG ministers: Police rescue four remaining victims
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State have rescued the four remaining ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to our correspondent on telephone, said the victims were rescued unhurt.
Oyeyemi, who stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the abduction, promised to provide details of the rescue operation later.
Those rescued include Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze.
The police had earlier on Saturday rescued Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was abducted alongside the four RCCG ministers.
The ministers were abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere while on their way from the eastern part of the country on their way to attend the Ministers’ Conference taking place at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Oyeyemi had explained that the kidnappers, who kept the victims in separate locations, were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.
BREAKING NEWS
Ogun police: We’ve rescued abducted female RCCG pastor
The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday it has rescued a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chidinma Ibelegbo, who was among the five pastors of the church kidnapped along Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.
The General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.
The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.
“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Oyeyemi said.
“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.
“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Oyeyemi stated.
BREAKING NEWS
Turkish Airways plane closes Lagos International airport runway
A runway at Nigeria’s premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is currently shut following the breakdown of a plane belonging to Turkish Airways.
According to reports, the airport’s 18Runway is currently closed due to the plane which is stuck on the runway.
However, there will be minimum disruption at the airport as both international and domestic flights will now be using the runway reserved for domestic flights until the stuck plane is removed.
Details later…
BREAKING NEWS
Air Peace plane damaged after forceful landing in Lagos
Wole Shadare
For divine intervention, passengers onboard an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt escaped unhurt Tuesday when their plane made a forceful landing in Lagos.
Our correspondent learnt that the B737 aircraft dropped from about 20 feet and slammed onto the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front undercarriage, including a burst tyre.
As at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau officials were at the scene inspecting the aircraft.
AIB said it would issue a statement on the accident later.
BREAKING NEWS
Lagos begins clearing of Badagry Expressway, dislodges traders
The Lagos State government on Tuesday morning began the clearing of illegal structures along the corridor of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
The action, which also saw heavily armed security operatives dislodging traders along the route, is ostensibly in preparation of the commencement of work on the major highway which is in a very deplorable condition.
Lagos State Governor, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu signed an Executive Order to back the action.
Only recently his deputy, Mr Femi Hamzat, had announced that work would soon commence on the road after reaching agreement with the Federal Government, which actually owns the highway linking Nigeria with neighbouring Benin.
The project is being undertaken by a Chinese construction company.
More details later…
BREAKING NEWS
Full list of Buhari’s ministerial nominees
President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.
At 11:12am, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening commences on Wednesday. Here is the full list of the ministerial nominees:
1. Abia – Uchechukwu Samson Ogah
2. Adamawa – Mohammed musa Bello
3. Akwa Ibom – God’swill Akpabio
4. Anambra – Dr Chris Ngige
5. Anambra – sharon Ikeazu
6. Bauchi – Adamu Adamu
7. Bauchi – Ambassador Mariam Kategu
8. Bayelsa – Timipre Sylvia
9. Benue – George Akume
10. Borno – Mustapha Baba Shehuri
11. Cross River – Goddi Jeddi Agba
12. Delta – Festus Keyamo
13. Enugu – Ogbonnaya Onu
14. Edo – Osagie Ehanire
15. Edo – Clement Agba
16. Ekiti – Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo
17. Enugu – Geoffrey Onyema
18. Gombe – Isa Ibrahim Patami
19. Imo – Emeka Nwajiuba
20. Jigawa – Sulieman Adamu
21. Kaduna – Zainab Ahmed
22. Kaduna – Mohammed Mahmud
23. Kano – Sabo Nanono
24. Kano – Major Bashir Sani
25. Katsina – Hadi Serika
26. Kebbi – Abubakar Malami
27. Kogi – Ramatu Tijani
28. Kwara – Lai Mohammed
29. Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki
30. Lagos – Babatunde Raji Fashola
31. Lagos – Adeleke Mamora
32. Nasarawa – Mohammed Abdullahi
33. Niger – Zubairu Dada
34. Ogun – Olamilekun Adegbite
35. Ondo – Tayo Alaosuadura
36. Osun – Rauf Aregbesola
37. Oyo – Sunday Dare
38. Plateau – Pauline Talin
39. Rivers – Rotimi Amaechi
40. Sokoto – Mohammed Dangidi
41. Taraba – Sale Mamman
42. Yobe – Abubakar Aliyu
43. Zamfara – Sadiya Umar Farouk.
BREAKING NEWS
Ministerial list: Dalung, Kachikwu, 2 others fail to return
There are are a number of high profile names missing from the ministerial list submitted to the Senate on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Some of them are: Abdulrahman Dambazau, ex-Minister of Interior, Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum; Solomon Dalung, ex-Minister of Sports and Okechukwu Enelamah, ex-Minister Industry, Trade and Investment.
BREAKING NEWS
Boris Johnson elected Britain’s new PM
Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK Prime Minister.
He beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt’s 46,656.
The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday, reports the BBC.
BREAKING NEWS
Akpabio, Keyamo, Saraki 39 others make Buhari’s ministerial list
More facts have emerged on the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari has sent to the Senate, with a number of surprise names.
Some of the names on the list include former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN).
Others on the list were former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Adeleke Mamora, and former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi.
There are 42 names on the list.
More details as we receive them.
BREAKING NEWS
Another intruder arrested at Lagos airport
Another intruder has been arrested at the Lagos airport.
The latest incident, which is coming barely a few days after a man, said to be be from Niger, was caught climbing on the wing of a Port Harcourt-bond plane, happened on Tuesday morning.
Following the previous incident, which frightened the passengers already on board the plane, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), removed a number of security personnel on duty on the day of the incident and assured the nation that they had put measures in place to avoid a repeat.
Details later…
Trending
-
Sports23 hours ago
Report: Pogba makes new attempt to force Man Utd exit
-
BREAKING NEWS18 hours ago
Abducted RCCG ministers: Police rescue four remaining victims
-
BREAKING NEWS22 hours ago
Ogun police: We’ve rescued abducted female RCCG pastor
-
Politics6 hours ago
Ondo’s snake-infested Assembly
-
News6 hours ago
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
-
News13 hours ago
Five die in Anambra cult clash
-
News6 hours ago
Our abductors fired shots for one hour, made us trek 30km inside forest –Gringory’s son
-
News7 hours ago
Rape: Hand over suspected soldiers to Police for prosecution, Akeredolu tells Army