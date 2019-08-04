Sexy in Joggers

A

dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone rang. She glanced at it: Jay!

She ignored it. What manner of a hubby would spend a night with his mistress after being caught by his wife? Anger welled up inside her and she took deep breath to calm herself. She shouldn’t allow him to mess up her day. It was too early in the morning to fly off the handle.

She allowed the phone to ring out. She stepped on the throttle lightly and her SUV inched towards the gate. John, the security man on duty, waved. She smiled at him.

Jay called again and she ignored him. The phone beeped. Another text message!

The streets were not better than the previous day, but she had left the house early enough, so she didn’t envisage much problem. Few people were on the road that early. The journey was uneventful. Some vehicles stalled in the flood, but she drove on.

She was trying to settle down in the office when Blossom called. She frowned. Not this early in the morning!

“Good morning dear sis,” she said immediately she answered the call.

“Good morning dearest sis. Where are you?” Blossom responded.

“In the office, of course. Where else will I be this early in the morning,” she said.

“What about Jay? Where’s he?” Blossom asked.

“Jay? You mean you called me this early to ask about him? Well, I don’t know where he is. He didn’t come back last night and wasn’t home when I left this morning. The last time I saw him, he was shopping for his second wife at a mall in Ikeja. We exchanged pleasantries. That was yesterday in the evening,” Adele said.

“Shopping for his second wife? Do be serious! Does your husband have two wives?” Blossom asked, surprised.

“Yeah, I got to know yesterday. It was a rude shock. I only discovered that fact yesterday,” Adele said.

She was surprised at herself. She wasn’t hurting. She seemed to have accepted the fact that her hubby was cheating on her with stoic calm.

“Now I understand,” Blossom said.

“Understand what?” Adele asked.

“Why you didn’t pick his calls. Anyway, he’s in the hospital. He’s not feeling fine,” Blossom said.

“Who’s not feeling fine? Someone I saw last night shopping for his new wife? Didn’t he tell you? But wait sis, why did he call you?” Adele asked.

“He called my husband, not me. I mean, my hubby said someone called him with your hubby’s number,” Blossom said.

“Don’t mind him sis. He’s feigning illness because I caught him last night. They were shopping for her shoes. He’s been living a double life. Can you imagine that? I spoke with his new wife yesterday. He was there, choosing shoes for her. She was all over him. She told me how wonderful a man he had been. I left them in the shop. He didn’t come home last night. When a fowl fouls the air, it will attempt to run away from the land. Why is he running away from home when no one is after him. Futile flight, if you ask me. Please let me do my work in peace,” Adele said.

“You’re kidding me, right?” Blossom asked, incredulous.

“No dear sis. You can ask him. I left them in the shop and went home. He didn’t come home. Now, he’s feigning illness so we’ll forget his dirty secret. There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s looking for cheap sympathy. He has his home, when he’s tired of his new wife, he’ll come back home. If he’s ill, let his new wife, who he obviously loves so much, take care of him. After all, he left home hale and hearty yesterday morning,” Adele said.

“Sis, I’m really lost for words. I don’t think my hubby is aware of all that you’ve just said. Do you think I should mention it to him?” Blossom asked.

“If you think it’s necessary dear sis. I really don’t care anymore,” Adele said.

“I think I should tell him. You know, we won’t be around when they’ll be discussing it. He may not tell my hubby what transpired yesterday. He’ll only tell him how bad and wicked a wife you’ve been,” Blossom said.

“If you feel so dear,” Adele said.

“Ehen, how’s Bolan? When did you see him last?” Blossom asked, laughter in her voice.

Adele softened.

“Haven’t seen him since the last time we all had dinner together, before you travelled,” she said.

“You’re kidding me sis. With the way he’s been all over you, I’d have thought you’d have had another dinner since then,” Blossom said, laughing.

“I’ve been so busy dear. He calls daily though. We talk. Now you’re back, we’ll arrange a dinner soon,” Adele said.

They gisted some more and hung up.

Adele attacked her job for the day with gusto. At midday, she picked her phone. Eight messages from her husband.

“You switched off your phone. My chest is choking me. I feel like life is being squeezed out of me. Please send my doctor’s number to me. It’s in my phone in the topmost drawer in my room. I changed my phone few days ago,” two of the messages read.

“I’m in the hospital. It’s bad. The doctor said he’d have to observe me for a while,” another said.

“Pick my call now you’ve switched on your phone,” one said.

She didn’t bother to read the rest. She stood up and walked round her office for a while. She’d been sitting on her arse for five straight hours. She needed to stretch a bit. Sitting for long hours at a stretch isn’t healthy.

She suddenly smiled and walked back to her table, picked her phone and dialed a number.

“Surprise, surprise! I’ve won a jackpot today,” a rich baritone said at the other end.

Adele laughed loud and long. It felt so good to laugh unrestrained.

“Little surprises here and there is good for the mind,” she said.

“You can say that again. I’d almost given up on you initiating a call,” he said.

“I told you I’d surprise you one day. I just did,” she said.

“You sure did. How are you doing? How’s work? I guess you’re at work?” he said.

“Yes…I’m at work right now. I’m actually thinking…you know, I’m wondering if we could have an early dinner after work today. That’s if you’re not too busy, though,” she stammered.

“Early dinner? With you? OMGosh! I’m ready, whether breakfast, lunch, dinner…early or late,” he said with laughter.

“So, we have a date?” Adele asked.

“Of course! Is Blossom coming too?” he asked.

“Do you mind?” She asked him.

“No my woman. Anything you want is good by me. All I want is your happiness,” he said.

“Can we do six to nine?” She asked.

“Any time that’s good for you is perfect for me,” he said.

After the call, Adele went back to her desk and swotted up on the new project her company was going into. She then wrote her report and sent to the MD. By 4pm, she was ready to leave. She went to her boss’ office.

He was reclining in his chair, his feet up on the table.

“Oh Addy, how are you doing? I must commend you for the thorough job you did on that report. I needn’t do any other thing on it. You can see me relaxing. It’s because you’ve done three people’s job,” her boss said with a smile.

She smiled and said, “Thank you sir. Your words of encouragement and appreciative nature bring out the best in us sir.”

“How are your husband and children? Hope they aren’t complaining that we’re giving you too much stress?” he asked.

“He’s fine and they aren’t complaining sir. I actually came to ask if there’s any other thing you’ll have me do. I have an early dinner and I don’t want to miss it sir,” she responded.

“It’s okay madam. Keep safe,” he said.

Bolan was already seated when she got there. The gentleman he was, he stood up and greeted her French style.

“Where’s Blossom?” He asked.

“Blossom couldn’t make it dear. She is too busy in the office,” Adele lied. She didn’t call Blossom.

“Oh…you ladies are overworking yourselves,” he said.

They ordered their foods and a bottle of red wine. The food was excellent. For the first time, they could really talk.

“Now tell me dear, what don’t you like about me?” he asked.

“Who told you I don’t like you?” She asked.

“Your attitude. Your behaviour,” he said.

She burst into laughter.

“You’re wrong dear. I like you,” she said.

They talked some more over food and wine and laughed more.

Something was nibbling at Adele’s mind. At intervals, she would frown. Bolan noticed and asked what the problem was.

“I really can’t place my finger on it but it seems there’s something I’m supposed to do,” she told him sincerely.

“It’s okay dear. It happens, especially when one is under severe stress. I think we should call it a night dear. You need to go and rest very well. You must have been overworking yourself,” he said.

“You’re right. My office is working on a project. I finished the paperwork today. It had been very mind tasking,” she told him.

“When are you going on vacation?” He asked.

The question took her by surprise.

“I think I’m actually due for one,” she said laughing.

They talked some more and he called for the bill.

At the car park, he leant into her SUV, kissed her forehead, and brushed his lips against hers. She felt some butterflies in her stomach.

As she pulled out of the parking lot, it flashed through her mind: according to Jay’s text message, his old phone was in the drawer in his room! Whatever made him to divulge such secret to her! She prayed that he wouldn’t be home before her. It was high time she dug into his secret life!

*********

