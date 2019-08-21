Metro and Crime
Slain Catholic priest buried amid tears, eulogies
R
emains of slain Enugu Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Paul Offu, were yesterday laid to rest at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu.
Thousands of Catholic faithful and dignitaries, including Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, were on hand to bid Offu, who was kidnapped and assassinated on August 1, 2019 by herdsmen, farewell.
Offu’s body was brought to the church premises about 9a.m., where he was buried after church service, to give him last respect and to pray for peaceful repose of his soul.
Speaking before the service to bid Offu farewell, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev Bishop Calistus Onaga, said “the death of Fr Paul had sent a message not just to us, Enugu State, but to the whole of Nigeria and the world”.
He urged the faithful and the country to realise that the responsibility of security in the state and Nigeria was not just of those in power but everyone.
Commending the governor and security agencies on their effort so far to arrest the killer herdsmen, Onaga pointed out that God answered the prayers of Christians who prayed without ceasing.
Onaga, who urged the faithful to leave a holy life and believe in God the creator, prayed God to receive Offu’s soul.
Onaga, who commended Ugwuanyi for his commitment to tackle insecurity in the state, urged the priests to contribute their own quota to ensure that the menace was solved, and to avoid movement on the street after 6p.m.
He said: “Those who killed Fr Paul Offu have been caught. Not only that, those who killed Fr Clement have been caught as well. God is answering our prayer. Your Excellency (Ugwuanyi), thank you so much, we are praying for you too and we shall continue to work together.”
During a sermon, the Priest of Holy Innocent Parish, Amagunze, Nkanu East, Very Rev. Fr. Sylvester Nwodo, lamented the continued attacks on the priests, saying that the diocese had convened again within a short period of time to bid farewell to another priest.
He said the priest before his sudden death in the hands of Fulani herdsmen was “an active pastoral, a game changer, a charisma and a soul winner to God”.
In attendance were Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Bishop Ifeanyuchukwu John Okoye, who offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of Fr Paul Offu, Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Godfrey Onah and other bishops, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, his deputy, Hon Dennis Amadi and chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, a few days ago, named Ibrahim Adamu (25), from Taraba State and Idris Tobe, who claimed to be a Cameroonian but born and raised in Enugu, as being responsible for the murder of Offu.
A battle against influx of beggars
According to the media aide to the governor, Samuel Aruwan: “All beggars and hawkers are to stay off the streets until further notice. Any beggar or hawker found on the streets will be arrested until these measures are relaxed.”
The social menace the beggars constituted became unbearable as it was conceived then that the bomber must have used the beggars as a decoy to hide their destructive weapon and later unleashed it on innocent citizens.
No sooner had the marching order given by el-Rufai sank into the beggars than Oyo State started to witness an influx of many strange beggars, as well as, motorcycle riders from the northern parts of Nigeria.
Although, beggars were always seen seated beside the major streets of Sabo in Mokola, Jemibewon Road, local areas in the town, among the major streets including, Gege, Molete, Bodija Oja, Dugbe, Oritamerin, Premier Junction. The number just so surprisingly increased few weeks after.
New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that of the beggars and motorcycle riders who had been banned by el-Rufai, many transported themselves to Ibadan through some vehicles that were conveying food stuffs from the northern parts of the country.
Confirming the development, a truck driver in Bodija Market, simply identified as Yusuf, said that more than 100 beggars travelled from the North to Ibadan in trucks each day.
He said many youths who are now commercial motorcyclists, were also trooping to the state.
His words: “They beg us to give them ride to Ibadan from Kaduna, Zaria, Danja, Katsina and other villages where we load foodstuffs. They pay little fee for the ride. The journey, which could take up to 15 hours is usually difficult and some of them arrive here sick, especially the children.
“We also have many commercial motorcyclists coming to Ibadan from the North. They strap their motorcycles to the trucks and disembark just outside the city and ride in to their destinations. They have guides who wait for them at a designated point,” Yusuff disclosed.
What appeared like drizzle soon became a deluge with many areas of Ibadan being flooded by many more beggars of the northern extraction. The administration of the immediate past Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, tried last year to sanitise the Mokola/Sabo metropolis, notorious for unhealthy and nauseating convergence of these men and women, as well as their children who scamper across the roads to get money and handouts from private motorists.
There was however no political will to send the beggars packing because of the approaching elections then.
Activities of many good Samaritans from churches and charity homes who periodically come with packaged foods and serve the beggars even buoyed the trade.
Many of these beggars are not poor in the real sense of the word as research had shown that many of them freight their alms home to establish businesses. Even, many of them have turned themselves to bureau de changes, who change higher denomination of currencies to lower ones at commission rate for taxi and commercial operators, who need change to give to disembarking commuters.
The rate at which the beggars cluster around the base of the popular Mokola Flyover Bridge, thereby precariously obstructing traffic flow and endangering themselves, is ridiculous.
At Jemibewon Road, Sabo in the same axis, the popular purposely-built ‘Beggars Shed’ which had been accommodating the destitute for ages, has been swelled up with new entrants recently.
According to a resident, who preferred not to be named: “I have been living in this area for past 30 years. We know many of the blind and amputees who have lived at that Jemibewon Road for the past 50 years. They spend almost whole of their days there. But just of recent, some new faces have been noticed going to the place. Many of them are young ones and the elderly. What I don’t know yet, is which states they have come from.
“Most of the time these days, we just see youths and some elderly ones who are of strange faces, moving about on this Sabo Road. Even, during prayer sessions in our mosque, we see them moving along the street, but they would not even enter the mosque to join us. This apparently shows truly that new beggars have entered Ibadan. Their number has also increased more than before,” the Mallam said.
During the rush hours of the day, many motorists face a hard time driving freely among the beggars who invade the main roads particularly where there are traffic lights. Immediately the red light comes on, many of them being led and those on wheel chairs would surge and swam on the motorists begging for alms.
In a bid to rid the Mokola Flyover of filth and traffic congestion associated with this menace, capable of causing accident, the Oyo State House of Assembly recently moved to evacuate the beggars and destitute from the vicinity of the Mokola Flyover, also to extend the length of the Mokola Bridge from its current length of divider.
The House made this move through a duo motion raised by Honourable representing Ogbomosho North State Constituency, Hon. Wunmi Oladeji, where she sought the House’s permission “to take cognisance of the flagrant abuse of Traffic Laws on Mokola Flyover and the increasing population of destitute and beggars under and within the vicinity of the bridge to safeguard enforcement of Traffic Laws, security, peace, and tranquility” in the state.
The motion which was seconded by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Yusuff Adebisi, was moved to check into the act of preventing accident and traffic congestion and also to add aesthetics and beautifying value to the state and the metropolis in general.
Oladeji, who granted an interview to journalists after the proceedings, noted that the motion had been deliberated upon extensively during the 8th Assembly without any result but has been brought forward again.
“The bridge which was well organised and decorated with flowers when commissioned which is supposed to serve an aesthetic purpose has been turned to an abode of destitute, thieves, snatchers, and beggars. This menace should be got rid of as soon as possible,” she said.
Oladeji further explained that many reckless and impatient drivers disobey traffic rules with impunity, crossing the road at the end of the bridges rather than using the designated points.
During the deliberation, Hon. Seyi Adisa, representing Afijio State Constituency, suggested that the government should create a rehabilitation centre for the beggars, for a specific time and create an exit plan for them to go.
The Majority Leader of the House, who is representing the Ona Ara state constituency, Hon. Onaolapo Sanjo, while commenting on the motion, said it was an embarrassment for Oyo State to have the high rate of beggars in the state despite the fact that they have option of other trades, but they prefer begging since there is no law discouraging them.
“We should look for a means to send them away from the area and evacuate them back to where they came from. Evacuating and controlling these beggars will add beautification value to our environment,” he also said.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, while reacting to the motion, promised that the Assembly would use the first six months of its tenure in consulting security and law enforcement agencies to proffer a proper solution to the case, and the second six months to take action.
He further promised to take necessary actions to tackle the plight, saying, “evaluating our government by the end of four years will be much better than what we met. People voted us in for better life and we won’t let them down because our government is an action-driven one”, he said.
People of the State are eagerly looking forward to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde to quickly walk the talk, so that Mokola and other areas would be rid of the festering environmental nuisance.
Kidnappers collect N4m, free Niger SDP guber candidate
S
ix days after being held in captive, the Niger State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Mahmood Sani, has regained freedom from kidnappers.
Sani and his driver, Alhaji Banna, were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Road while travelling to Zamfara State on July 29 between 9p.m. and 10p.m.
New Telegraph learnt that family and friends had to raise the N4 million demanded by the kidnappers to secure his freedom on Sunday.
Narrating his ordeal in Minna, Sani said: “By the time we got to Dikko junction, it was already getting late but I told my driver to drive to Kaduna so that we could spend the night there and proceed to Zamfara the next day.
“A few kilometres to Kaduna, in-between two police checkpoints, some people waved at us to stop and when we did, we were dragged out of the car and then marched into the bush by gunmen
“The kidnappers are armed Fulani men; they abducted my driver and I on our way to Kaduna on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Monday, the 29th of July, 2019 about 10p.m.
“We spent about six days inside the bush before we were released after the payment of N4 million. The ransom was initially set at N400 million but after negotiation, it was reduced to N4 million which was raised by family, friends and well-wishers.”
Sani described his experience as very traumatic and unpalatable.
He added: “We were beaten; I still have bruises on my body now. The experience was not palatable at all; it was a very bitter experience that I do not wish anybody to experience.
“Imagine seeing people brandishing AK47 guns at all times, threatening to kill me if the ransom was not paid. The experience was very traumatic that I do not want to speak about it.”
Sani said he was currently receiving treatment from the beatings he received.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Muhammed, said he was not aware of such incident as the police were not informed that anything of such happened.
He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent.
But Muhammed did not get back to our correspondent at press time.
Fear grips Lagos community as four children disappear
F
ear has gripped residents of Ilasamaja community in Lagos, following the disappearance of four children within three weeks.
Members of the community believed that a syndicate was behind the disappearance of the children.
Now sick with dread, the residents have urged the Lagos State government and the state Police Command to rescue the children and fish out the syndicate.
It was learnt that four children were stolen within three weeks, while two attempts of child theft were foiled.
According to reports, last week, two children, both four years old, Raphael Ogunwole and Godwin Mbachu, were stolen by a man on August 14, at their residence in Ilasamaja.
One of the parents of the abducted minors, Mr. Christian Mbachu, said: “Raphael and Godwin were born the same year. We all live in the same compound. Being that they were born the same week, they became very close. On the day in question, they were playing outside the house, when my wife came to call Godwin to eat. She didn’t see him, but she did not entertain any fear as she concluded he might be in his friend’s house.
“My wife went to Raphael’s house, and both of them were not there. She raised the alarm and the two families and other sympathisers went to the streets in search of them. My wife called me on the phone and told me about the development.
“When I came back home, I joined the search party, but we couldn’t find them. It was about 9p.m. that a man told me that he saw the children with a familiar face that he used to see in a barber’s shop, near my house. The man said that he didn’t suspect anything. He said that the children were with a familiar face. He told us that the man was guiding the children and they were moving towards Cele area. We ran to the area, but our children have gone far. My family and that of our neighbour are devastated.”
Christian begged the government and police to locate their children.
He said: “We are also appealing to those that abducted the minors to release them. Please, people who know where the children are or know who is with them should contact us through these telephone numbers: 08038247696 and 08022853375 or contact the nearest police station.”
Man killed for reporting hemp-smoking cultists to police
C
ult members have hacked to death a 36-year-old man, Bolaji AbdulSalam, for reporting them to the police in Ilorin, Kwara State.
AbdulSalam incurred the wrath of the cultists, after he found them smoking Indian hemp in front of his family house at Alfa Yahaya area of Ita-Amon in Ilorin township.
The cult members returned for retaliation, barged into AbdulSalam’s room at night while he was in bed with his wife. They attacked him with machetes and killed him in the presence of his wife and daughter.
A witness said: “When Bolaji challenged the cultists for smoking Indian hemp in front of his family’s house, their response to him was not too good. He therefore went to Adewole Police Station, which was the nearest station and reported the incident. Police went to the venue and arrested seven among the smokers.
“The following day, one of the boys escaped from police detention. He came to the disputed place and started smoking Indian hemp again; this time in broad daylight. Bolaji challenged him again.
“Bolaji and the boy started fighting. The boy brought out a pistol and shot Bolaji, but the bullets did not penetrate his body. Bolaji, however, overpowered the boy, collected the pistol and in the process, the boy ran away.
“Bolaji took the pistol to Adewole Police Station to alert them of the new development. Police launched a manhunt for the cultist, they couldn’t locate him.”
It was also learnt that the cultists later came on Saturday, about 3.30a.m., to attack AbdulSalam in his house. They broke the flat’s gate and his room door, where he, his wife and daughter were asleep and killed him by inflicting machete cuts on him.
A neighbour said he heard noise of a door breaking and came out to find out what was going on. He said that he had to run away after he saw the cultists all dressed in black. The remains of Bolaji have been interred according to Islamic rites.
A family member of the deceased, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they had left everything to God and the police to unmask the faces of Bolaji’s killers and bring them to justice.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the case had been transferred to the state headquarters for proper investigation.
The PPRO disclosed that some members of the cult group had been arrested and detectives had commenced manhunt for other members at large.
He said: “Investigation is still on to apprehend other members of the group and justice will be done to all of them. We are also appealing to members of the public who have more information about the group to visit our headquarters to assist the police.”
Kidnap kingpin, Wadume, tracked to uncle’s Kano residence
Suspect: Soldiers shot policemen, cut my handcuffs
F
leeing kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala aka Wadume, has been re-arrested two weeks after he was reportedly liberated by soldiers.
Sources told New Telegraph that Wadume was re-arrested in his uncle’s Kano residence, at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State, where the kidnap suspect went to hide.
The police have so far recovered 13 cars from him. It has been discovered that he has over 20 houses in Taraba and Nasarawa states.
It was also learnt that a few minutes after he was arrested on August 6, one of Wadume’s men quickly removed five of his AK47 rifles in his house and disappeared.
He had also been discovered to have many cows and sheep in the bush.
According to police investigation, Wadume has three gangs, each one with a leader, while he is the overall leader. The first gang is headed by Babaruns, the second led by Nasiru, while the third gang is led by Shehu.
But after his re-arrest, Wadume yesterday made shocking revelation of how soldiers shot and killed operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on August 6, shortly after arresting him at Ibi in Taraba State.
The suspect made the confession in a less-than-a-minute video posted on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police.
On August 6, Wadume was allegedly set free by soldiers of 93 Battalion stationed at a checkpoint within the Ibi general area, as the operatives made their way to Taraba State Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo.
In the short video made in Hausa language, the suspected kidnapper further claimed that after his release, soldiers took him to their “headquarters,” where his handcuffs were cut.
He added: “I am Hamisu Bala Wadume. The police came to Ibi and arrested me. When they arrested me, Army (soldiers) chased after them and opened fire. In the process, some policemen lost their lives. From there, they (soldiers) took me to their headquarters, and cut off my handcuffs and I ran away.
“Since I ran away, I have been hiding until now when the police arrested me.”
After his initial arrest, Wadume was allegedly set free by soldiers of 93 Battalion, who had attacked the Special Forces on their way to the State Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo, leading to the killing of three of the police operatives and two civilians.
Those killed, the police said, were Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa, as well as a civilian identified as Mr. Olajide Owolabi.
The Nigerian Army, whose troops were accused of killing the police officers and the two civilians, had swiftly defended its men, saying the circumstances had presented the officers as “suspected kidnappers”.
Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the Defence Headquarters to set up a panel of investigation, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly development.
In compliance with the presidential directive, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, had constituted a seven-man panel headed by Rear Admiral I. T. Olaiya.
The panel, according to the DHQ, had membership drawn from the Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Police, as well as the Department of State Services (DSS).
Irked by the killing, the IG, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had caused a separate enquiry, which was headed by the DIG in charge of Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Mr. Mike Ogbizi.
The Ogbizi panel, which has since submitted its report, according to findings, carried through despite the presidential directive to the DHQ for a comprehensive probe.
Announcing the re-arrest in a statement yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the fugitive kidnap suspect was smoked out of his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.
Mba said Wadume’s re-arrest elicited commendation from the IG, who also thanked the public for condemning the killing of his men.
He said: “The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume. He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.
“The police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect… since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State, which resulted in the brutal murder of three police officers and two civilians, and injury to five others.
“The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his ‘rescuers’ after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.
“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, while commending the police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.
“It is his belief that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect.”
Indications of a strained relationship between the Army and Police, occasioned by the tragic incident, emerged when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, issued a circular directing troops on internal security (IS) operations to adopt “circumspection” in the face of likely provocation, even as he had urged soldiers on pass to travel in mufti.
Buratai also accused the police authority of incitement, which he feared, could provoke aggression towards soldiers by the Force’s rank and file.
At press time, New Telegraph learnt that Wadume was being held at a fortified detention facility in Abuja.
St. Judes Anglican Church marks 70th anniversary, fetes the poor
A
ll is set for the 70th anniversary of St Judes Anglican Church, Odi-Olowo, Lagos Mainland Diocese (Anglican Communion).
The church has put together one week-long activities to celebrate its platinum jubilee with the theme: “God’s reassurance of a glorious future.”
Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos on activities to mark the week-long event, scheduled between August 18 and 25, the Vicar of the church, Ven. Z. O. Dopamu, said a special charity day for the poor and needy within Odi-Olowo would also take place during the celebrations.
The vicar expressed delight to witness the 70th anniversary of the church, while highlighting the history of the church.
Dopamu also pointed out the remarkable achievements recorded by the church since inception.
He said: “God has kept us going because the church belongs to Him. In all, we are grateful to God for His grace, mercy, and power upon us to propagate the gospel of salvation.
“In the past 70 years, the church has recorded remarkable progress in terms of the spiritual and physical growth of the church.”
The church Secretary, Mr. Toyin Olufusho, who also doubles as the 70th-anniversary committee secretary, reeled out the programmes to mark the anniversary.
Olufusho disclosed that the committee had been working for eight months ago to ensure the smooth running of the activities.
He said: “The anniversary programme will consist of sensitisation walk, Bible quiz competition, charity day, musical concert, 70th inter-house sports competition, gala/award night and the grand finale which is to mark the Thanksgiving Service will take place on Sunday.”
The Chairman of the 70th-Anniversary Committee, Mr. Tunde Adams, also maintained that the church had made appropriate provisions and adequate plans to make the week-long event a memorable one.
The Head of Publicity, Asiwaju Williams Akinlude, promised that all hands were on deck to make the anniversary a memorable one.
Woman kills father with poisoned hamburger, buries him in concrete
A woman murdered her father by serving him a poisoned hamburger then encased his body in concrete under the home they shared.
Dayna Jennings, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 69-year-old father, Willima Mussack, whose body was found under their home in Denver in January 2018, Jennings was convicted of first degree-murder in July after an autopsy proved Mussack was poisoned by acepromazine, an animal tranquilizer. Mussack’s son, Brian, told investigators that his father texted him in December 2017 and said Jennings had ‘drugged’ him. In the text, Mussack went on to say that he ‘had been unconscious for 15 hours after taking a bite of hamburger she had given him.’
It was the last time Brian Mussack heard from his father.
Five weeks later, William Mussack’s body was discovered to be encased in concrete in a crawl space under his home.
Police investigated the home and said it smelled ‘like sewage and something rotting,’ which Jennings told officers was an overflowed toilet, adding that her father went to the mountains with his girlfriend. Italian prime minister to resign after attack on ‘opportunist’ far right deputy Jennings was later interviewed at the Federal Heights police station.
During the interview, the officer questioning her received information that human remains were found under the home.
During the interview, Jennings admitted pouring concrete in the crawl space.
When the officer said authorities were at the home breaking up the concrete, Jennings asked for a lawyer.
After she was found guilty, Chief Deputy District Attoryney Rhonda Pilmer said: “Jennings repeatedly misled the family after they became concerned about Mussack, describing everyday routines as if things were fine.
“All the while, she was scheming about how to get rid of her father’s body. She researched the drug, ordered it, received it. All of those were opportunities to stop and ask herself, ‘Am I really going to poison my father?”‘
It is unclear what motivated Jennings to kill her father, but police said her massage business fell apart and her husband left her just before the murder.
Her ex-husband reportedly told investigators that Jenning was in a ‘downward spiral’ after her business collapsed and she displayed ‘patterns of intense and unstable relationships with family, friends, and loved ones.’
* Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Plateau raises alarm as cultists, gang violence take over 14 communities
Plateau State Government on Tuesday raised an alarm over the growing trend of cultism and gang violence in 14 communities of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.
Director General, Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Mr Joseph Lengmang in a press statement signed and issue to journalists in Jos, said the cases of cult activities and gang violence appears to be on the rise within the Jos metropolis and environs.
“Gangsterism and cult violence in Apata, Busa Buji, Alheri, Gada Biu, Congo Russia, Angwan Damisa, Angwan rogo, Angwan Suya, Rukuba road, Dilimi, Nasarawa Gwom, Gangare, Utan and a host of other area is as random as the way destructive wind gusts are random.You can brace yourself but still not anticipate the location or severity of the attacks and violence,” he said.
According to the statement, some neighborhoods are now forced to retire into their homes as early as 7pm for fear of attacks, or even caught in the middle of cult and Sara-Suka wars.
“Reports indicate that gang violence and cultist activities have culminated into acts of revenge that are growing more heinous by the day. Bullets have been shot, throats slit open and young boys hacked down with machetes in their prime,” it added.
The statement added that some of the neighborhoods have also been identified with high rates of the consumption and peddling of illicit drugs.
Court sentences applicant to 2 years in prison for threatening to kill housewife
A Kabusa Grade I Area Court on Tuesday sentenced an applicant, Stephen Newman, to two years in prison for threatening to assassinate a housewife.
The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, sentenced Musa, after he pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation with threat to life.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, informed the court Mrs. Grace Mbom, who lives on Missal Crescent, Garki , Abuja reported the case at the Garki Police station, FCT on August 7.
Lawal told the court that the complainant reported that on August 1, Newman sent her a text message informing her that he was an assassin who was paid to kill her.
He also told the court that the convict ordered Mbom, to pay double the amount he was paid to kill her.
Lawal told the court that due to the threat, the complainant was unable to step out of her house.
He informed the court that in the course of police investigation, the convict was arrested and could not give satisfactory explanations as to how the message generated from his phone number.
The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 397B of the Penal Code Law.
Ortom dethrones three traditional rulers over involvement in Katsina-Ala unrest
From: Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi
The Benue State government on Tuesday dethroned two Third Class Chiefs from Katsina-Ala, Chief Tivlumun Ubugh, the Mue Ter Chongo and Chief Ayoleve Ornguga, Mue Ter Ipusu as well as the District Head of Mbacher, Chief Luke Atomigba over their roles in the intractable crisis between Shitile and Ikyurav.
The crisis led to the recent killing of at least 30 mourners at a wake in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.
The suspension of the chiefs followed recommendation of the Benue State Security Council after its emergency meeting in Makurdi, chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom.
The governor read the council’s resolutions after a marathon meeting with stakeholders from the local government area, which held at the Government House in Makurdi.
He stated that the traditional rulers had neglected their duties and exhibited nonchalance towards efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.
The governor noted that the traditional rulers had instead, resorted to fuelling the crisis based on vested interests, thereby contravening the code of conduct enshrined in the local government and chieftaincy law of the state.
The affected traditional rulers are to face a panel to be constituted by the Tor Tiv to investigate them and determine appropriate sanctions.
