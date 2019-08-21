SME Clinic: Unity Bank partners Signal Alliance, Businessday

As a way of boosting market confidence, it is important for regulators to constantly carry investors along as regards policies and changes in transactions. Chris Ugwu writes

I

n stock exchanges world over, there are standard and post-listing requirements that quoted companies must constantly meet to avoid regulatory hammer.

These include regular dissemination of information about the financial performances and any changes that could affect their operations.

Conversely, in Nigeria, many listed firms have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health among others.

These lapses in adherence to the principles of corporate governance have contributed mainly to crisis at the stock exchange even as most countries have recovered from the global financial meltdown.

Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with their financials.

Following serial infractions by market players, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange wielded the big stick by either giving notice to some companies on intention to delist or have completely delisted them from its official list for violating post-listing requirements.

Some have, however, chosen to delist voluntarily when they no longer have the capacity to play in the market. It was also found out that most of the companies that delisted voluntarily from the bourse had cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.

According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange website, about 101 firms has delisted from the exchange in the last 17 years.

The reaffirmed commitment by the regulator to do anything to compel operators in the market to obey the rules guiding it informed the decision to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

However, shareholders have continued to lament the delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities, noting that the actions have not given investors desired benefits as it lacks protection of shareholders’ funds.

Some delisted firms

Some of these companies that have been delisted due to one reason or the other include Pinnacle Point Group Plc, Afroil Plc, Starcomms Plc, Big Treat Plc, Starcomms Plc, Nigeria Wire & Cable Plc, Nigerian Sewing Machine Manufacturing Plc, Stokvis Nigeria Plc, Jos International Breweries, West Africa Glass Industries Plc, Navitues Energy Plc, Nigerin Ropes Plc, P.S Mandrides Plc, African Paints (Nigeria) Plc ,Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc, among others.

Dissenting voices

Some shareholders in the capital market have demanded better protection for investors in the country, following the delisting process.

The shareholders, who lamented that investors, especially domestic retail investors, always suffered significant losses whenever companies were delisted, said there was need for the exchange to provide more information about how it arrived at its decision.

The leaders of shareholder groups, who spoke to our correspondent, questioned the exchange on delisting companies without engaging investors.

The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said: “Unfortunately, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is not communicating with shareholders. As they delist these companies, they don’t care for the fate of shareholders that they are meant to protect.”

Okezie argued that although the exchange said it was protecting the shareholders, the move has been to the detriment of shareholders in the long run, especially if the companies were going concerns but just having difficulties submitting their financials.

Okezie, who described the move as hostile, said there were many questions left unanswered.

He said: “The NSE needs to go all out to find out the exact state of the companies. To find out if they can overcome their problems in a short while rather than taking the hostile decision to delist them.”

Okezie said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to push the market forward.

He said that the bank nationalisation policy to a large extent affected investor confidence in the market.

He said that the current leadership of the SEC and NSE had done well with the introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators.

Shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), who also bemoaned the delisting companies by the regulatory authorities, said it did not augur well for average investor and the nation’s capital market.

National Coordinator Emeritus, ISAN, Sir Sunny Nwosu, said: “Yes, there are some (of the companies) that look dilapidated and there are some for which I think they (the exchange) should have done a lot of consultation, especially with the shareholders because we have suffered a lot in the system.”

He said that there was need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators.

Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation to investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance package.

Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN Secretary, noted that the issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building.

Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list.

He added that SEC and NSE should encourage companies to embrace share buy-back initiative instead of approving share reconstruction, which he said was being used by companies to rob investors.

He noted that market regulators should be fair in their regulations and penalties, adding that penalties were being paid from shareholders funds’ and was also discouraging investor confidence.

Regulators’ commitment to investor protection

SEC had recently restated its determination to ensure that investors were adequately protected in all transactions.

This was stated by Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, during a meeting with the Association of Corporate Trustees in Abuja.

Uduk, who was represented by Acting Executive Commissioner, Operations of the SEC, Mr. Isyaku Tilde, said it was the responsibility of the SEC to ensure that investors are not short changed in any transactions.

Uduk said it was to this end that the commission is taking steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure that investors do not bear unnecessary costs.

“We are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market. But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. For instance, the foreign investors, because they trade their shares all of the time it leads to price discovery as against the local investors that just takes a long term view on their investments.

“Investors’ fears can be of two folds, firstly they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors sceptical.

“For the first scenario, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors’ confidence. We have the E-Dividend mandate system, the Direct Cash Settlement as well as multiple subscription in place.

“For the second category, investors have to take ownership of their investments. They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them,” she noted.

The Acting DG said investors were also protected through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) Risk Based Supervision that enables SEC to supervise the operators to ensure that they do not do what they are not supposed to do.

According to her, the complaints management framework enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved. For those of the investors that are averse to risk, they should get their financial advisers to advise them properly on where to invest.

“We also advise retail investors to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do.

“We will keep working on our rules and the possibility of amending them when the need arises, we want more transparency in the market so that investors will feel comfortable and the market can be better,” Uduk added.

The NSE in an effort to achieve a world class capital market had also reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.

This on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, while speaking at an investors’ forum, said the exchange would sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies’ violations.

Last line

The regulatory action is necessary in order to protect the investing public from trading in securities of entities with no current information regarding their financial status.

It is, therefore, advisable for the regulators to carry shareholders along on all market activities in order to boost market confidence.

Like this: Like Loading...