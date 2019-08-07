Smuggling cuts local rice production by N127.3bn

Latest data released by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), showing a sharp increase in the amount banks lost to cyber crime and fraud in 2018 compared with the previous year, threatens to overshadow the rapid progress of electronic payments in the country. Tony Chukwunyem writes

Despite efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb banking fraud menace, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (NDIC) 2018 Annual Report, released last Wednesday, clearly shows that the problem is getting worse.

According to the NDIC, the Nigerian banking industry lost N15.15 billion to cyber-crime and forgeries in 2018, an amount, which is a whopping 539 per cent higher than the N2.37 billion recorded in 2017. The corporation also stated that the total amount involved in fraud last year stood at N38.93 billion compared to N12.01 billion in 2017, adding that a total of 37,817 fraud cases were reported in 2018, compared to 26,182 in 2017. It attributed the increase in fraudulent cases to “the increase in the sophistication of fraud-related techniques such as hacking, cybercrime as well as increase in IT-related products and usage, fraudulent withdrawals and unauthorised credit.” Indeed, the report shows that Internet and technology-based sources of fraud had the highest frequency, accounting for 59.2 per cent of fraud cases and 42.83 per cent of the actual total loss suffered. Specifically, the report stated that there was an increase in the number of web-based fraud cases to 12,343 in 2018 from 7,869 in 2017. However, the report indicates that the number of Automated Teller Machine (ATM)/card-related fraud cases declined from 16,397 in 2017 to 10,063 in 2018, a development it attributed to “improved security features of the card as well as security awareness on the part of users.”

Similarly, while unveiling the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) 2018 annual report in May this year, the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Sam Okojere, who is also the Director, Payments System Management Department at the CBN, revealed that more bank customers were victims of cyber fraud last year, compared with 2017. He said: “In the latest Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System fraud landscape report, it was reported that an actual loss of N2billion was suffered by the industry in 2018, compared to N1.6billion in the preceding year. “The volume also increased to 38,852 from 25,043 reported in 2017. Of these figures, the mobile channel recorded the highest volume and value, with an estimate of 11,492 in volume and N598.8m in actual loss value, calling for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to tame future escalation.” The CBN official stated that the phenomenal growth and transformation of any payment system like Nigeria’s would naturally be accompanied by corresponding growth and sophistication in electronic and cyber-fraud schemes. He contended that what might differ was the approach adopted by the regulators and operators in responding to any such threats

Rapid growth of e-payments

Clearly, data obtained from NIBSS shows that there has been a steady growth in e-payments transactions in the country since the CBN launched its cashless policy in 2012. For instance, according to a recent NIBSS report, e-payment services recorded N56.85 trillion worth of transactions between January and September 2018, representing a 28.84 percent increase compared to the N40.45 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2017. A breakdown of the report shows that ATM transactions grew from N4.61 trillion in 2017 to N4.76 trillion as at September 30, 2018. The volume of transactions on ATMs during the period under review also grew from 560.86 million in 2017 to 650.06 million in 2018. Similarly, the use of PoS increased – from 98.73 million transactions worth N975 billion in 2017 to 196.83 million transactions valued at N1.61 trillion in 2018. The value of transactions done by Nigerians using mobile money also rose from N795.18 billion in 2017 to N1.22 trillion as at September 2018. The web payment channel, during the period under review, also rose from N129.24 billion in 2017 to N183.07 billion in 2018. Analysts point out that the rapid expansion of Internet and mobile technologies has also resulted in new forms of electronic fraud/cybercrimes. According to experts, some of the trends in cybercrimes, are social engineering (phishing, smishing, vishing, DDOS, spam), SIM swap, card/ATM fraud, online/ wed fraud, and mobile payment/ USSD fraud.

Banks float fund to fight e-fraud

The serious threat posed by cyber fraud to the stability of the nation’s financial system is, however, not lost on deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country. In 2017, for instance, the lenders set up a multimillion-naira fund, part of which was meant to be deployed in massive anti-fraud campaigns to expose the tricks of e-fraudsters beginning January 2018. The then Chairman, Committee of Electronic Banking Industry Heads, the umbrella body for the heads of e-banking in all the commercial banks in the country, Mr. Dele Adeyinka, who announced this, was quoted to have said: “Six months ago, in mid 2017, we realised that we needed to set aside some amount of money (running into hundreds of millions of naira) to create awareness about electronic fraud. We decided that an ‘X’ amount of all the transactions going through the NIBSS platform for the purpose of fighting fraud. “What this means is that a fraction of the value of all the banking transactions going through the NIBSS platform is being set aside for this. In January 2018, we will begin massive campaign across all channels, social media, radio, television and print media to educate customers on the activities of fraudsters. We are going all the way and we won’t stop once it starts because it is going to be on a sustainable manner.” Adeyinka said the banking industry had realised the need to fight e-fraud by engaging in massive campaign to educate bank customers on e-payment fraud. He noted that the move to tackle the activities of fraudsters with the fund was in line with the

CBN’s cashless policy. He said the heads of e-banking under the auspices of CeBIH was working with the NIBSS and the Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum to ensure that fraud cases were reduced to a minimum.

Contract staff role

However, the consensus in industry circles is that DMBs are not doing enough in the area of enlightenment of customers on efraud. But apart from inadequate enlightenment of their customers on the issue, there is also the belief in some quarters that banks are not paying adequate attention to the key role their employees play in aiding or preventing cyber crime. For instance, in its 2018 annual report, the NDIC revealed that a total number of 899 bank employees were involved in fraud and forgery cases last year. This represented over 60 per cent rise when compared to 120 recorded in the previous year. The report stated that the number of temporary (contract) staff involved in fraud was 394, accounting for 43.83 per cent of the total number of staff involved in frauds. This was followed by officers and executive assistant cadre with 206 or 22.91 per cent. Supervisors and managers accounted for 119 or 13.24 per cent of the total fraud cases. The NDIC pointed out that the number of temporary staff involved in fraud and forgery cases had consistently been on the increase. “The DMBs (deposit money banks) and regulators need to address the problem of contract/ temporary staff in terms of welfare and permanent employment in view of the risk their current status poses to banks operations. Furthermore, banks should strengthen their internal controls and validate their recruitment process,” it added.

Last line

Indeed, as a financial consultant, Mr. Patrick Udo argued in a chat with New Telegraph correspondent at the weekend, saying although e-payments transactions continue to be embraced by an increasing number of Nigerians, rising financial cybercrime could lead to further increase in the liabilities of the DMBs or a possible bank failure if it is not affectively addressed. He said: “Obviously, Nigerians are not as well off as their counterparts in advanced economies of the world. So while fraudsters may, for instance, hack into an American’s bank account and steal huge sums, the victim is not likely to feel the impact as much as a Nigerian, who suffers the same loss.”

