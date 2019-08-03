Arts & Entertainments
SNA Week to x-ray significance of art education to growth of emerging economy
All is set for the 2019 edition of the much anticipated SNA Week, organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Society of Nigeria Artists (SNA). Themed “The importance of Art Education to the Development of an Emerging Economy”, the show seeks to X-ray the relevance of arts, the viability of articulated art curriculum contents and its overall effects in a growing economy like Nigeria.
Announcing the activities lined up for the event which will hold from Monday 12th to Saturday 17th of August, at a press conference held in Lagos, the chairman of SNA Lagos, Mr. Idowu Sonaya noted that it has always been the desire of SNA Lagos Chapter to create different viable platforms for its members to flourish in all spheres of their lives.
He added that the SNA week 2019 has been designed to bring all its members together to interact with each other and connect with the public under a relaxed social atmosphere so as to keep up with the pace of this ever changing creative world. Also present at the press conference include the vice chairman, SNA Lagos, Mr. Olojo Kosoko, Aminu Oboirien (Treasurer), Andrew Akinbodewa (Financial Secretary), and Israel Benamaisa (Secretary, Planning Committee, SNA WEEK 2019).
“Once every year we gather to rub minds on common challenging issues that affect our profession. In confronting these challenges however, the government, its agencies and other relevant bodies are carried along so that the resolutions arrived at are gracefully lobbied for implementation.
“This year, our focus will be on ‘The importance of art education to the development of an Emerging Economy’ which seeks to X-ray the relevance of arts, the viability of articulated art curriculum contents and its overall effects in a growing economy like Nigeria,” Sonaya said.
Explaining further, he also said that they intend to use this year’s event as a test run for a proposed Lagos Visual Art Festival to the state government, adding that the events will also celebrate two of our established fellows (Chief Nike Okundaye and Dr. Ademola Azeez). “The story of Nigerian arts is incomplete without the sensational creative and cultural signature of Nike Art. She is an iconic woman, art promoter a philanthropist and a global brand whose evolutional story and creative inclination transcends beyond the shores of Africa.
Dr. Ademola Azeez is an established artist in both theory and practice. He’s a research fellow whose scholarly contributions have imparted greatly to modern art education. “This is our own little way to say thank you to the two achievers for this year.
During the activities, we shall also look at the benefits of insurance and have a medical check. Various sporting activities such as 5-A-Side Football novelty match, Volley ball, Ayo, Ludo among others will take place to honour these two (Chief Nike and Dr. Ademola Azeez) achievers.”
Activities lined up for the event which will begin on Tuesday August 13, also include cultural performances and award ceremony/ cutting of anniversary cake. On Friday 16th August, there will be 5 – A- side football, volley ball, table tennis, ayo, ludo etc.
On Saturday 17th August, the events will climax with an outdoor exercise at the National Stadium Surulere under bridge where the established and young masters will display what they know how to do best in form of live demonstration in painting, drawing, sculpting and so on with the hope that the mentees (young masters) will further deepen their creative repertoires and be exposed to practical display of different genres both in contents and context.
“We hope that all these embedded activities will create more synergy between the artists themselves and the public at large. “Our appreciation is incomplete without mentioning the overflowing of our supporting partners such as Bruce Onobrakpeya Foundation, Dr. KoladeOsinowo, Leadway Assurance Company Ltd, AB Artworld, Laspark, Freedom Park, Omenka Gallery, Nike Art Gallery, Universal Studios of Art, UAC Nigeria PLC and Accountability Lab.”
Show Biz
Davido’s most viewed Nigerian artiste on YouTube
Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has become the most viewed Nigerian artiste on videostreaming platform, YouTube. From trumping Yemi Alade’s “Johnny” with “Fall” to become the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube, the 26-year-old singer has amassed over 500 million views across all uploads he has done on the platform.
But just as the time he emerged the Nigerian music star with the largest streaming numbers on YouTube, Davido was at it again on Wednesday, ranting on social media that many people hate him because of his father’s wealth. In a video posted on Instagram Davido said: “I’m already used to it.
I’ve been in the industry for seven years and nobody supports me. It’s just hate from morning to night, it’s just hate. Because of what? My papa get money, na my fault? I work hard, I deliver hits, I take care of my people. So if you got a problem with me…,” he said in parts.
Show Biz
Ravishing, red round couch
Ruby, crimson, scarlet, or cherry, whichever name you choose to call it, red is the colour of passion, energy, and action. If you are looking to bring some excitement to your home, red living room decor is the way to do it.
From exotic scarlet rugs to rose-coloured pillows to crimson coloured living room walls and red round couch, creative sectional red couch is the juice your living room needs to be put together. Red is a powerful colour that has the ability to bring a room together and create warmth.
When dealing with red couch, arrange accent furniture around the room that complements the sofa and style you want to create.
Dark wood bookshelves and tables work for a formal room. Distressed wood works for a casual personalised looks. Chrome and glass tables and shelves can be used in a contemporary room. Shelves, entertainment units and tables should be proportioned to the size and heft of the sofa.
TIPS
Paint the walls in a colour that plays off of the red couch in the way that you want.
A bright white thick rug would complement a modern look while a worn or Oriental rug could tie in a country, masculine or formal look.
For a bright red modern sofa, paint the walls in a bright white to make the red of the leather couch pop.
Hang curtains or drapes that match or complement the pillows and rug.
Drape a throw over the arm or back of the sofa in a solid colour or muted print that’s located elsewhere throughout the room.
Show Biz
BBNaija: Adesua Etomi, Toke Makinwa seek audience with Khafi over sex romp
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and Toke Makinwa, have taken to social media to urge for some time with Khafi, one of the housemate still in house for the Big Brother Naija 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.
The 33-year-old screen goddess and wife of singer, actor and politician, Banky W in a tweet late Tuesday, begged Biggie, as he is also called, to allow her some time with Khafi, perhaps as a celebrity guest like her husband in past editions.
“Dear Biggie, “pls I need only 5 minutes in the house.
I just want to tell Khafi something.
Just one or two words…,” she wrote in a tweet, which many believe is as a result of the number of times Khafi has been involved in sexual acts with fellow housemate Gedoni.
In another tweet, Adesua added: “Khafi is so genuine and so sweet. Wears her heart on her sleeve. Just wish she’d focus more on showing us how amazing she is.”
On her own, media personality, Toke Makinwa, is concerned male housemate, Gedoni, is only taking advantage of his fellow housemate, Khafi. Taking to social media to have her say about a pair that has become the most talked about in the house due to their often steamy under-the-sheets intimate sessions, Toke said Khafi is only fulfilling a need no matter what Gedoni says.
With Khafi getting upset with Gedoni after he refused to pick her for a task they were meant to do in groups, despite the fact that they are lovers recently, the OAP said comments made by Khafi during her diary session shows that she has a lot of childhood issues to deal with.
The requests by the actress and the former presenter of Trending on HipTV and vlogger, are not unconnected with the sex romps that have been going on between the Khafi and Gedoni.
Show Biz
Elton John celebrates 29 years of being sober
Legendary singer, Elton John, has hit a major milestone in his long journey to sobriety, with the 72-year old singer celebrating abstaining from alcohol or drugs for a massive 29 years.
While sharing a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin to mark the occasion on social media, Elton John wrote a touching yet reflective post on what the date means to him along the coin bearing AA’s mottos of “Unity, Service, and Recovery,” as well as one of the organisation’s common sayings: “To thine own self be true.” “29 years ago today, I was a broken man.
I finally summoned up the courage to say three words that would change my life: “I need help”.
Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful,” he wrote.
Show Biz
Burna Boy wants child with girlfriend, Steflon Don
Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has stated his desire to give birth to a child with musician girlfriend, Steflon Don, in a way that is devoid of public attention.
Speaking during an interview with American broadcaster, Ebro, on radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM, Burna Boy said: “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life.
I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring no kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid and looking or wondering what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing.
I want to raise a kid the way I was raised.” The ‘Killin Dem’ singer described his relationship with the highly rated musician as great but added that he wants it to be part of his private life that is not in the public domain.
“It’s lovely (being with Steflon Don) I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone.”
Show Biz
AFRIMA shops for replacement as Ghana loses hosting right
The International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has withdrawn the hosting rights from Ghana for the 2019 and 2020 editions of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, over lack of capacity by the Host Country to meet the financial and contractual obligations entered to on July 12, 2018, necessary to retain hosting the biggest music event in Africa.
The decision was reached on Monday, July 15, after several months of meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders to remedy the situation with the expectation that Ghana will provide concrete assurances and guarantees to discharge its contractual obligations for hosting the 2019 and 2020 editions of AFRIMA after its disappointing performance on the contract during the 2018 edition of the Awards held in Accra between November 21 and 24, which the organisers successfully put together against all odds.
It would be recalled that decision of the African Union (AU) and AFRIMA to award a three-term hosting rights (2018-2020) of AFRIMA to Ghana followed the declaration of the President of Ghana, Mr. Nana Akufo Addo, of his desire to host the AFRIMA After initially complying to some of the host country responsibilities, Ghana’s hosting rights for the 5th edition, AFRIMA publicly announced at the African Union Secretariat Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 5, 2018, and a letter signed by the Commissioner of Social Affairs, AU, Mrs. Amira El Fadil dated September 13, 2018 to effect the hosting rights were handed to the Government of the Republic of Ghana through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Ghana
. The International Advisor, AFRIMA, Mr. Rikki Stein, while thanking the young people and the media in Ghana said: “It was a hard decision for us to withdraw the awards hosting rights for the next two years (2019 and 2020 editions) from the Republic of Ghana.
As an awards owned for the African people, it is structured to travel around the continent giving the people the true African experience. We have some fond memories of our time in Ghana immersing ourselves in the lifestyle and music and we have formed great friendships among the Ghanaian people. We look forward to returning to Ghana at a more convenient time. “However, we cannot afford to compromise the standard of the laudable vision of AFRIMA to create a truly African brand that connects Africans and build the equity of Africa.
The situation faced in Ghana has the potential to erode the goodwill and giant strides we have achieved in Africa through the awards”. Mr. Stein, a former manager and friend of Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, added that AFRIMA was geared to increase the tourism and entertainment equity of a host country as the host receives an influx of international and Africa dignitaries, AFRIMA nominees, music stars and executives who attend the four-day programme of activities. AFRIMA further offers benefits that will help in raising the continenta land international profile of the host country, including an opportunity to tap into the millions of participants and followers of the growing African music. The AU had enjoyed a successful and effective hosting partnership with the Federal Republic of Nigeria that won the right to host the four editions of AFRIMA -from 2014-2017.
“The support of the Ministry of Information & Culture, Nigeria with sponsorship from the Government of Lagos State, Nigeria, as AFRIMA official host city in 2016 and 2017 also fostered the smooth execution of the various AFRIMA events and facilitated the seamless engagement of corporate sponsorship/partnership at various facets of event planning and execution”, Stein explained.
“Our concerns are genuine and worrying. We must see a commitment from the host country government to secure suitable venues in advance for holding the AFRIMA Awards ceremony and events, to provide suitable hotel accommodation in advance for nominees, artistes and guests of the awards and to provide and process visas -on-arrival in advance and in good time for guests, nominees, artistes, contractors and other relevant stakeholders attending the event. If these are not in place, then we have a recipe for disaster on our hands”, he stated.
Show Biz
One Africa Music fest: Quickteller sponsors customers to New York, UK, Dubai
Three lucky customers have won an allexpense- paid trip to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest taking place in New York this month courtesy of Quickteller, a consumer payment platform of Pan-African integrated digital payments company,
Interswitch. Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, said it is a way of giving back to the customers for their unwavering support and belief in the brand.
“The success of Quickteller would not be possible without our loyal customers and we want them all to feel like a part of the family and that with Quickteller, everything is possible. So we will be sending a total of thirty lucky customers with an all-expense-paid trip to one of the Interswitch One Africa Music Festivals taking place in New York, London and Dubai,” he said.
Further, Akanbi stated: “In addition to the three winners we have already announced, we have twenty-seven more to go.
In a couple of days, we will select and announce more winners for the London trip. Later in the year, we will conduct the draws for the Dubai trip.”
The first three winners: Titilope Adedokun, David Eze and Owosegun Shonowo will be sponsored to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in New York on Saturday, August 10. Reacting to the surprise, one of the three, David Eze, said: “I gave up on promos a long time ago.
This is a huge surprise for me and I’m still in shock. Funny thing is, I applied just because I wanted to, and not really because I thought I would win. I am totally elated that I get to have my vacation in New York at the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.”
Show Biz
Davido’s song with Chris Brown tagged ‘most popular song in the world’
Davido’s latest single, a duet with American music star, Chris Brown, titled “Blow My Mind” has been described as the most popular song in the world right now.
The song, released last Friday, has received mostly positive reviews from fans from far and near, with the video released days after also receiving a lot of attention.
Apple’s voice-controlled personal assistant, Siri, on Wednesday identified the song that has seen Chris Brown and Davido pictured together a few times as the most popular song in the world.
Show Biz
‘Lion King’ roars to $1 billion box office earnings in three weeks
Barely three weeks after its release, Disney’s “The Lion King” has crossed the billion-dollar mark, with the live-action remake of the 1994 movie featuring Beyonce, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor in lead roles, joining “Avengers: Endgame”, “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” as the fourth Disney title to surpass one billion dollars in global ticket sales for 2019.
With its blockbuster slate, Disney has nearly 38 percent of the domestic market share, a cut that increases to more than 40 percent when Fox, which it just purchased, is added.
A breakdown of the figure shows “The Lion King’ earned 361 million dollars at the domestic box office and 638 million dollars overseas.
Outside of North America, it had especially strong showings in China with 115 million dollars along with the United Kingdom with 48 million dollars and Brazil with 44 million dollars.
The box office milestone by the movie, which stars Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the original animated film, comes on the heels of another Disney benchmark as the company set a new all-time record for global ticket sales for a single studio between July 26 and July 28. Disney hit 7.67 billion dollars worldwide, smashing the mark it previously set in 2016 with 7.61 billion dollars.
Arts & Entertainments
My hubby won’t be comfortable with me kissing in movies – Ojo-Abas
The Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, is one that has benefitted enormously from contributions made by women who took their stand to confront the status quo with innovations and creativity. One of such women is Endy Ojo-Abas, a producer and alumnus of New York Film Academy, who is poised to improve standards in the Niger Delta segment of the industry as well as employ movie as a tool to curbing youth restiveness in the region. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the producer of Trapped Heart shares her passions
You produced and directed Trapped Heart. Tell us about it
‘Trapped Heart’ is an intriguing love story that narrates the dilemma of Emily who finds herself at crossroads between her husband’s and another’s love. She must choose between what she needs as a woman and her vow as a wife. ‘Trapped Heart’ takes viewers down the path of Emily’s decision. ‘Trapped Heart’ has a captivating and catchy story line. It’s what young couples can relate with to save their marriage/ relationships.
Why did you choose to invest in Nollywood among several other business opportunities?
I started writing, acting and directing when I was a kid, and I dance very well too. I have strong passion for entertainment and I feel the film industry is where I belong.
You recently open an academy in Port Harcourt to groom budding talents in filmmaking. What motivated this?
I realised that there are a lot of quacks in the industry. People we call, “cut and join” film makers, and it’s not telling well on the industry, especially in Port Harcourt where I operate from and having acquired more knowledge from the New York Film Academy, I decided to impact same knowledge to the youths as a way of giving back to the society with a little token. I know for sure they stand too much to gain, it will serve as a distraction and also an empowerment. They will learn acting, screenwriting, directing, cinematography, photography and film editing for now. As time goes on, we will have special effect and make up.
Many producers lament that cinemas rip them of their efforts by taking the larger share. What’s your view about this?
It’s true. I have had experience myself on my first movie, ‘The Green-Eyed’. There were hidden charges that I wasn’t aware of but been a novice producer, I just wanted my movie to be out there. After showing the movie in their cinemas, while I was waiting to get my money, I was given so many documents to sign, that was when I discovered what had happened to me. I took it in good faith though.
As a producer, what movies have you produced?
I have produced and featured in a couple of movies like ‘The Green-Eyed’, ‘Mama Osaro Goes Kinky’, ‘Godly Mothers’ and ‘The Aggregator’.
How do you juggle home and filmmaking together?
Home comes first. I always try to sort out my home before going out to face the hustle.
Would you say it’s lucrative producing a movie?
Share your experience? Presently, I would say it is not lucrative, but I know with time it will pay off. From experience, after making a movie, to get distributors is a big challenge, it is as if one has to be in a particular cartel or clique.
What lessons have you learnt in the industry?
I have learnt you don’t mix business with pleasure. I have known now that one has to be firm in taking some decisions, if not you will regret. I am too emotional and sentimental in my dealings with people, I am still trying to balance that though, especially when it comes to my business and dealings with people, so that I don’t get frustrated.
You also double as an actor. What kind of character would you like to be known for?
Hmmm… Never really given it a thought though, but I think I just love to be an all-round character, so any role goes.
Producers, at several times, have complained of unruly behaviour of actors on set. How do you manage this?
Never really had such. I have been working with professional actors.
What ways do you think government can assist the creative industry?
I think there should be accessible grants because money is one major problem. If government can sponsor projects especially the ones that sends or pass good message across, I think filmmakers will be encouraged.
Have you ever been a victim of piracy?
Do you think enough is being done to tackle piracy? No. In Nigeria, it may be difficult to fully tackle piracy. For instance, there are several streaming platforms where one can download content for free. Also, streets are crammed with pirated CDs cheaper than original copies. Either relevant anti-piracy agencies don’t have enough manpower or are lackadaisical about it. However, the advent of pay-TV and video on demand platforms has helped producers a lot in not only making gains from their creative rights but also to protect their works.
Tell us about your latest work?
I did a short film titled Implicit though it’s still in post. It talks about the girl child.
What is your dream for the Poise Fendy Production?
Nollywood audience is hungrier for something more interesting and at par with Hollywood. Though Nollywood has come a long way but there are still many stones unturned. Poise Fendy isn’t going to be ‘just there’, but will offer something different and more appealing to a global audience. We want to be known for award winning movies that educate and inform.
As a female producer, have you ever been a victim of sexual molestation?
No. It’s funny. I’m my own boss. Lol.
Netflix interest in Nollywood is growing bigger with the acquisition of a Nigerian original movie. What does this portend for Nollywood?
It’s a good one. It shows Nollywood is gaining more global recognition. Also, it challenges other players in the industry to raise the bar.
How did you meet your husband?
I met my hubby, Sir (Engr) Festus Abanonkhua 2002 in Choba Uniport, Rivers State. I just graduated and went to see a friend when he walked in with another of my friend. He saw me and said “This is my wife” and one thing led to another, we started dating and in less than 6 months, we were married. While dating, he promised to support my chosen career whenever I’m ready, and he kept to his promise financially, morally, psychologically etc.
Any moment of choosing between family and career?
How did you manage this? Hmmm… That sounds difficult, but family comes first. I pray never to be in such a dicey situation. I love my family and I love what I do, and I thank God, my hubby appreciates what I do.
How does he react when you kiss on set?
I have never really kissed on set, but I’m sure my hubby won’t be comfortable with it.
