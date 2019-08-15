Soldier remanded for raping Ondo varsity student

A soldier accused of raping a 300 level student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Sunday Awolola, yesterday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure.

Already, Awolola (33), who is a lance corporal, has been dismissed by the Army for the alleged offence and was brought before a Magistrates’ Court for a one-count charge bordering on rape.

The Nigerian Army had handed over the accused to the State Police Command for prosecution having dismissed him for the alleged offence.

The arraignment of the soldier in court yesterday attracted public outcry and interest from International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Women Affairs and Office of the Wife of the Governor.

Awolola was brought to the Court III of the Magistrates’ Court by policemen following his involvement in the rape of the female student from the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university on July 31.

The soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, allegedly committed the offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria at the military checkpoint situated in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

The charge reads: “That you, Sunday Awolola, ‘M’ on the 31st day of July, 2019 about 6.30p.m. at Ikare Akoko military checkpoint did unlawful have carnal knowledge of one (name withheld) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 357 and Punishment Under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

However, the charge was not read to the accused because his counsel, Mr. Kayode Idowu, said he was just being served with the charge against his client. He asked for 24 hours to study the charge in order to file his response and application for bail.

The police prosecutor, Adeoye Adesegun, did not oppose the application but asked the suspect to be remanded in police custody pending the proper arraignment.

Adesegun sought an application that Awolola be remanded in prison custody for the police to gather more facts on the case against him.

The FIDA Chairperson, Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe, said what was done yesterday was only for the defendant to appear before the court, stressing the defendant had not been properly arraigned.

According to her, the application by the police for remand did not work out, because application has not been served on the defendant counsel.

Also, the Special Assistant to Ondo State governor on Special Duties, Henry Adegbemile, who was in court, said the position of the law is that he was entitled to application requesting and seeking the order of the court to remand the suspect.

He said: “Since the administration of criminal justice law allows him to respond to that application, the court is of the view that between now and the time he was served will not be sufficient for him to respond, even though he could respond orally, he has since selected to have a legal representative.”

In his ruling, the magistrate, Mayowa Olanipekun, directed that the soldier should be kept in police custody following an application seeking the remand of the accused in prison custody by the police prosecutor.

He said: “The application brought before the court by the police has not been served on the counsel of the defendant.”

The magistrate advised that for proper hearing of rape case against the accused to commence, he should contact his lawyer to file a response to the application seeking his remand in prison custody.

Olanipekun subsequently adjourned the case till Friday for the defence counsel to study the applications.

