Metro and Crime
Soldiers accused of allegedly raping Ondo varsity student
- The victim should report to us – Brigade Commander
A student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) was on Wednesday evening allegedly raped by some soldiers at a military checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state.
The soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, at Ikare-Akoko according to sources serially raped the lady whose identity has not been disclosed as at the time of this report.
According to a source, the soldiers, who were attached to the Ikare Akoko checkpoint allegedly raped the victim, a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of AAUA, while she was coming back from the campus.
A student of the institution, who witnessed the incident but did not want her name in the print for fear of harassment, said the soldiers at the Ikare checkpoint were fond of molesting the female students who passed-by the checkpoint.
But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, however, said he was not aware of the incident.
Joseph said: “I have not been briefed about the matter, I will have to call the Ikare Division and I will call you back when I get the details.”
But reacting on behalf of the military, Brigadier General Zakari L Abubakar said if there is such a complaint, it should be presented at the Brigade Command in Akure for proper action.
Abubakar, who said it would be difficult for any of his men to be involved in such, said anyone found guilty knows the penalty because military authorities do not take it lightly. He, however, appealed to the people of the state to assist them in ridding the state of kidnappers and other criminals.
Metro and Crime
Father gets 21 years for raping 17one-year-old daughter
An Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court near Benin the Edo State capital on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge to 21 years imprisonment for rape and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter, Miss Gift Alonge.
The man, an indigene of Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, was sentenced on a three-count charge of unlawful possession of fetish wrap of his daughter’s pubic hair; unlawfully and indecently having canal knowledge of his biological daughter and repeated sexual assault and impregnating her.
Sadly, Miss Gift, who was five months pregnant, and four others out to prosecute the father had died in a ghastly motor accident on January 16 this year.
The five victims were travelling to Benin for the judgment when they met their untimely deaths.
Other victims in the accident were Miss Rhoda Braimoh, Miss Promise Ezekiel, a staff of a non governmental organisation (NGO) known as ‘BraveHeart Initiative for Youth and Women’ (BHI), which had been assisting prosecute the case, the victim’s maternal uncle, Mr Ukere Adagbogu and the driver of the vehicle in which they were driving in, Mr. Paul Opashi.
Moments after the convict learnt that his daughter had died later same day recanted his plea from guilty to not guilty prompting the case to be started afresh.
Metro and Crime
Oyo Police parade 4 illegal ammunition dealers, recover 10,000 live cartridges
- ‘I sell arms to local hunters’, says suspect
Metro and Crime
Police arraign trader for allegedly beating, stripping neighbour
The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old trader, Ruth Godfrey, in a Magistrates’ Court in Minna for allegedly beating up and stripping her neighbour, during a fight.
The police charged Godfrey with three counts of assault, inciting disturbance, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ahmed Ali, told the court that the matter was reported at the Tudun Wada station on June 24.
Ali alleged that a fight broke out when the defendant removed a table from a shop belonging to her neighbour, Peace Iyke.
He alleged that when the complainant asked the defendant why she removed the table, she invited thugs to beat her up.
Ali alleged that the complainant was also stripped naked.
He alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill the complainant’s husband.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 114, 265 and 397 of the Penal Code Law.
When the charges were read to her, she pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable the police conclude investigation into the matter
In her ruling, the Magistrate Sa’adatu Gambo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.
Gambo adjourned the matter until August 8 for further mention.
Metro and Crime
‘One Chance’ robbery: Court remands woman pending bail
A Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday ordered a woman, Joy Maduka, be remanded in prison custody, pending bail application for allegedly robbing a passenger.
The police charged Maduka, who resides at Idu , Abuja, with joint act and cheating.
The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prisons until August 20.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on April 12.
Lawal, informed the court that the complainant, Ms Maryam Augu, who resides in AYA, reported the matter at the Durumi Divisional police headquarters.
The prosecutor told the court that Augu reported that on April 12, she boarded a vehicle at AYA Area 1 roundabout.
He informed the court that during the trip, Maduka and four men, who are at large, drove the complainant to an unknown location.
He alleged that when they got to the location, the defendant and accomplices beat her up and ordered her to give them her ATM password.
The prosecution alleged that the defendant and her accomplices, drove the bank and withdrew N350,000.
Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code law.
After the charge was read to her, the defendant pleaded not guilty.
Metro and Crime
Dad slits 10-year-old daughter’s throat
Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, Adamawa State, are now battling to save a 10-year-old primary three pupil, Zahrau Bello, whose father attempted to murder.
The father, Saidu Bello, allegedly attempted to kill Zahrau by slitting her throat.
Reports indicated that Saidu, who has a record of psychopathic disorder, had been exhibiting violent behaviour towards his wives and children for a long time.
It was learnt that on the fateful day, the girl, who attends Damare Primary School, didn’t go to school that day due to illness.
Her mother, Fatima Bello, said the incident occurred about 10a.m. yesterday at their home at Damare in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
She said her husband was being treated for mental illness.
According to her, there was even a time Saidu was admitted for about 30 days because of the illness.
A neighbour, Zainab Mohammed, said she heard screams from next door and suddenly another neighbour, Mamudu, shouted that Saidu was slitting the throat of his daughter, Zahrau.
Attracted by the scream, neighbours rushed to the scene, beat up the man, tied his arms and took him the police.
The doctor at the Emergency Ward at the FMC, Dr. Elkana Patrick, said the girl had only 50:50 per cent chance of survival as the injury inflicted on her was severe.
According to Patrick, the girl’s airwave has been secured.
The doctor added that with this development she cannot speak until taken to the theatre where medical team will try to rectify the situation.
He said: “The larynx of the throat has been secured for medical team to commence the necessary steps.”
Also, the Deputy Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Yerima Sulaiman, said the hospital would administer free treatment on the girl because she was from a poor family.
He said: “We have a fund to bail patients out more so that the man has a psychiatric problem.”
Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect was in custody while investigation was ongoing.
Metro and Crime
Proprietress diverts students’ N5m WAEC registration fees, convicted
Proprietress of Dala Standard Secondary School, Maiduguri, Josephine Udeh, has been convicted for collecting N5,059,000, WAEC registration fees from 284 students of her school and converting it to her private use. Udeh was arrested and arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). She was arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N5,059,000. She pleaded not guilty upon her arraignment on April 24, 2019. In the course of the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses and 10 exhibits which pushed her to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.
At the resumed hearing, yesterday, prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji, prayed the court to substitute an earlier charge filed on April 9 with an amended charge of the day, July 31. Udeh pleaded guilty to the amended charge in line with the plea bargain agreement she opted for.
Following her guilty plea, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to convict her as charged. However, the defence counsel, B. G. Sanda, prayed for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant had already re-paid the misappropriated sum. Consequently, Justice Kumaliya pronounced her guilty as charged with a fine of N150,000 and to spend one year in prison custody in default of the payment of the fine.
Metro and Crime
Shi’ites suspend protests, to pursue judicial process
Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday disclosed that it was temporarily suspending its street protest for the release of its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
A statement by the group made available to journalists in Kaduna said the move was to “allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems, especially the court case instituted by our lawyers on the proscription order made by the Federal Government this week”.
The President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said in a statement that, “IMN do hereby announce to the general public and the international community that it has temporarily suspended its ‘free Zakzaky street protests’ to allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems”.
He said: “It has taken this step in good faith out of respect for some eminent people and groups, whose input in the resolution of the problems appears genuine and we sincerely hope an amicable way could be found to solve the crises surrounding the illegal detention of our leader for almost four years now.
“If at all any protests occur anywhere in the country, it might be this notice hasn’t reach those in the field or this message is misunderstood or it is some security agents who are mischievously behind it as they have been doing in an attempt to smear our image and be seen as unruly people rather than as victims of savage oppression since 2015.”
Metro and Crime
Midnight visit: Borno gov suspends medical director, four others
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the Medical Director, Dr. Audu Usman, of the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital, Maiduguri, and four doctors who were absent while they were supposed to be on call.
The governor had on Monday visited the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital from midnight to 2a.m. during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors, including the two on call, were available to look after patients.
Zulum had instructed nurses to call the doctors on the phone during his visit but none responded.
“Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu Hospital, Dr. Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership. Furthermore, Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere, who absented themselves while on call, have also been suspended while Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi who was second on call is suspended arising from his inability to respond to telephone calls during the governor’s visit. At the same time, frantic attempt to reach him was impossible even when he lives within the doctors’ quarters located around the hospital.
“Similarly, Dr. Esther of the Paediatric Department, who was supposed to be on duty, was found absent and hence, she is also suspended. All medical doctors attached to the Accident and Emergency Unit are to be queried for their absence and the lack of duty roaster. Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gaps are filled,” the government said in a statement.
It added that Zulum was determined to ensure that all hospitals across Borno State provided adequate healthcare delivery at all times.
Metro and Crime
Tiv-Jukun crisis: Wukari varsity shut as Benue evacuates students
Federal University of Wukari, Taraba State, was shut yesterday following the alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution in the ongoing Jukun-Tiv ethnic crisis.
The crisis has also forced the Benue State government to evacuate its 812 students trapped in the institution.
The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, yesterday approved the suspension of academic activities and closure of the institution.
This is contained in a statement issued in Wukari by the Registrar, Mr. Magaji Gangumi, which was made available to journalists.
Gangumi said the suspension became imperative following protest by students over the incident.
He said: “The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.
“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari -Katsina Ala highway on Tuesday.
“Students are directed to vacate the hostel and university premises by or before noon.”
The latest round of the Jukun-Tiv crisis, which started since April 1, 2019 in Kente village, lingered on till the Tuesday incident in which three students were reportedly abducted and murdered.
But the VC, Kundiri, told our correspondent on the phone that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of “both staff and students as they leave Wukar”.
He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in neighbouring Benue State was sending about 10 buses to evacuate students from that state.
Kundiri added that security had also been reinforced from both the Army and the police to ensure that members of academic community conveniently left Wukari without any hitch.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Benue State, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, told journalists in Makurdi that government evacuated about 812 students of Benue origin who were trapped in the Jukun-Tiv crisis that spilled over to the university in Taraba State.
Ityavyar, who gave an update on the students’ unrest which led to the closure of the university, said the gesture became imperative to safeguard the lives of the students studying in that state.
The closure of the institution followed students’ restiveness in the aftermath of protest staged by Tiv Students Union after Jukun militants allegedly kidnapped two of their mates and a university’s official, also of Benue extraction, and killed them.
The commissioner said government had provided four Marcopollo buses, 60-seater each, and 10 of 15 and 16-seater buses to help evacuate the students to different locations to meet their parents.
He said the buses were accompanied by a detachment of troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke
of the Nigerian Army to provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue State.
Ityavyar said the Ukum Local Government Chairman, Mr. Tor-Tyokyaa Ibellogo, also provided six additional buses to assist security in the evacuation of the trapped students.
He added: “We inquired to know how many students were involved, and we were told that 812 Benue State students were involved.
“The 812 students were all assembled in one place waiting for the arrival of the evacuation team. We sent about 15 buses and out of this, there were four Marcopollo buses that will take about 60 people each and 10 of the 15 and 16-seater buses. We have a detachment of members of the Operation Whirl-Stroke who will provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue.”
It was learnt that the students and the university official were killed on Wukari-Jootar Road close to the institution.
They were on their way to Jootar to get items they needed to use in school when people suspected to be Jukun militia ambushed and killed them.
In a statement, the President, National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS), Comrade Tyonor Smith, identified those killed as Tsav Mark, Vihior Sughter of Microbiology Department and a non-academic staff member of the institution.
Metro and Crime
15 die, 40 missing as boat capsizes in Niger
At least 15 people lost their lives while more than 40 others were missing after a boat capsized in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.
A witness said the victims were returning from Warrah Market, a border community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, to Sabo Yumu in Borgu, when the accident occurred in on Tuesday evening.
“The accident was as a result of poor visibility due to bad weather. It made the boat to run into a tree stump on River Malale midway into their journey. As I speak with you, 15 bodies have been recovered and already buried, while two others were rescued even as many are still missing.
“I am not certain about the number of passengers on the boat, but the boat was big and has capacity for over 50. Also, because it is a market day, there is the tendency that it might be overloaded,” the witness, who did not want his name mentioned, said.
The Director-General (DG) of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident yesterday.
He said: “The boat was carrying over 50 passengers; some survivors were rescued, while divers are still searching for the remaining persons whether dead or alive. But many are still missing.”
Inga said government was working towards putting in place, a regulatory framework to check the activities of boat operators and also to address impediments that hamper their activities.
The DG disclosed that government was looking at the possibility of providing lifejackets to reduce the high casualties often recorded during accidents.
Accidents on River Malale and others, across Niger State, through Yawuri have become a recurring decimal during the peak of the raining season.
Trending
-
News16 hours ago
WAEC to Tribunal: We’re not responsible for Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate
-
News16 hours ago
NNPC, Dangote strike deals over $12bn refinery
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Dad slits 10-year-old daughter’s throat
-
Politics17 hours ago
Osoba: We’re being called names for supporting Buhari
-
News18 hours ago
Why Buhari has not inaugurated ministers-designate, by Presidency
-
Editorial20 hours ago
Tackling Nigeria’s growing debt
-
News24 hours ago
Your actions can break Nigeria, Afenifere tells FG
-
Back Page Column19 hours ago
Buhari’s ‘Own’ Ministers