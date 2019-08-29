Editorial
Soldiers on the rampage
The gruesome execution of some policemen attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian by soldiers of the 93 Battalion of Nigerian Army in Taraba State has shocked a nation that has become benumbed due to the regularity and horrific nature of killings in the country. The policemen – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa, some of the best in the country and responsible for cracking some high-profile cases – were on an assignment to arrest a kidnap mastermind in Taraba State, Hamisu Wadume.
The policemen did everything by the book, everything expected of a team going outside of its jurisdiction for an operation. They equally contacted the local police to register their presence. It also emerged that on the day of their horrendous killing, the policemen reportedly exchanged pleasantries with soldiers they encountered at various checkpoints and intimated them of their mission in Taraba.
It was all going smoothly until the hapless policemen were returning with Wadume after his arrest. That was when all hell broke loose. Apparently, someone or some persons contacted a certain army captain who called the soldiers at the checkpoint with instructions to attack the policemen with the intent to kill.
The hitherto friendly soldiers opened fire on the vehicle the IRT team members were travelling in and it somersaulted, according to the Police. The soldiers reportedly approached the vehicle and shot the policemen at close range, killing three of them instantly. The last of the policemen to die not only begged for his life, he identified himself as a policeman. Indeed, the video that emerged of the nightmarish scene showed the policeman trying repeatedly to rise from the ground in spite of his grievous injuries as he pleaded. None of the soldiers listened; they supervised the crowd that had gathered as they dragged the corpses on the ground in a most ignominious manner.
The last of the policemen to die actually defecated on his body as he met his grisly fate. The soldiers, apparently, had sold the lie to the crowd that the policemen were kidnappers and some of them in the video were heard in Hausa, saying: “We will deal with you; you unlucky ones.
They showed us ID cards that they are from the IG. Till all of you die.” It is clear from even a casual observation that the soldiers carried out a premeditated attack on the policemen for the sole purpose of freeing Wadume, because up till now, the army cannot account for the whereabouts of the kidnapper as the police authorities have asked them to do. Is it not strange that immediately after riddling the policemen and their vehicle with bullets that Wadume was released? The claim and defence by army authorities that the soldiers mistook the policemen for kidnappers cannot stand. It is like trying to hide behind one finger.
The police authorities have raised some posers. First, where is the notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, ‘rescued’ by the soldiers? Second, how could a kidnap suspect properly restrained with handcuffs by the police escape from the hands of his military rescuers? Third, why were the police operatives shot at close range even after they had identified themselves as police officers on legitimate duty as evident in the video now in circulation? Fourth, how and why was Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume released by the soldiers? Finally, if Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a ‘victim of kidnap’ as claimed and properly rescued by soldiers, why was he not taken to the Army base for documentation purposes and debriefing in line with the Standard Operating Procedures in the Nigerian Army? These are weighty issues and we urge the army to respond to them. This is one case too many of soldiers acting with unrestrained impunity that cannot be waved aside or swept under the carpet.
There were reports that the captain who gave the order to attack the policemen had been arrested. That is a first step. All the other soldiers and their civilian cohorts in the killings must be identified, handed over for proper investigation and prosecution. And they must ultimately face the full wrath of the law.
Following the tension generated by the mindless killings, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said police were inciting personnel against the army, warning soldiers to be circumspect so as not to escalate the altercation any further.
He also alerted of the likelihood of aggression towards troops by police personnel. We, however, believe that one way to really douse the tension is for the army to be completely transparent in its handling of this issue. And they can start by providing satisfactory answers to all the posers the police have raised. The police, both officers and men, are hurting and justifiably. So, the army cannot afford to shield these particular killers and all others who collaborate with criminals in its ranks. This unfortunate situation provides both a test and an opportunity for the army authorities to do the right thing.
That is the only way it can assuage a sister agency, restore confidence and redeem its image that has been seriously battered in recent time among shocked and angry Nigerians. We also call on the Rear Admiral I.T Olaiya-led committee, set up by the Defence Headquarters, to ensure that justice is done on the tragic incident.
Editorial
Now that Buhari’s cabinet is in place
President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, swore in 43 ministers for his second term in office. Among the changes brought by the president this time was the creation of five new ministries in addition to the 23 existing Federal Government ministries. He also merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning.
The new ministries are Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Police Affairs, Special Duties and International Affairs; Aviation and, Power. While swearing-in the new ministers,
Buhari warned the cabinet members that they must not allow his government to fail Nigerians. He pointed out that Nigerians continue to face tough times, which can only be addressed through strong commitment and efficient delivery on the part of government.
The president was also emphatic that the security sector needed urgent attention. Buhari said: “Our primary business over the next four years is to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect from us. We have a great opportunity, as an administration, to build on the progress already made in order to fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory on the path of steady growth and development.”
Instructively, the president also added: “You must work in harmony with your fellow ministers. Communication – vertical and horizontal – can only be ignored at a price.”
We note that the president has done his part in selecting the people he believes would help him in delivering a strong performance to Nigerians in his second term.
We believe that the rest is now left for the ministers under the guidance of the president to ensure that Nigerians feel the real impact of positive governance in the next four years. It is important to point out that Nigeria is still faced with the same problems that it faced when Buhari was elected in 2015, if not more now.
In the areas of security, economy, power supply and the general wellbeing of citizens, nothing much has improved from pre-2015.
Rather, the country is now faced with more insecurity problems than before with the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers added to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.
Thus, all over the country, movements have been reduced, with killings taking place every day and at every corner. Kidnapping for ransom is almost a familiar crime. Highway banditry and similar crimes are exacerbated by bad roads, poorly lighted Trunk A roads and similar issues. We believe, for instance,
that for Rauf Aregbesola, who is saddled with the interior ministry, his job is cut out. His job includes tackling the issue of migration into the country, since it is firmly believed in some government quarters that some of the perpetrators of violence in the country are trans-border criminals. We would expect Aregbesola to tackle the influx of aliens from neighbouring countries across the porous borders.
We believe that the same is the case with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who is faced with fixing the various federal roads across the country that are in a state of dilapidation. From Lagos to Sokoto, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, the situation of federal roads remains the same. They need urgent attention.
Many Nigerians believed that Fashola might have been slowed down in the first term by the enormity of the responsibilities in three major ministries of Power, Works and Housing. The three ministries are all big on their own.
But now, Fashola has the opportunity to convince Nigerians about his ability, using the works and housing ministry. It is instructive that one of the unspoken positives of the Buhari administration was the continuation of the projects left by the governments before it.
A large chunk of those projects fall in the works and housing sector where Fashola is expected to leave a positive footprint now. We note very strongly that the Niger Delta area has been the goose that lays the golden egg for Nigeria since 1956 when oil was discovered in the country.
The Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs is manned by Senator Godswill Akpabio and Festus Keyamo (SAN), two prominent sons of the oil-rich area. We do not think they will take their job lightly in the face of the realities on ground in the area.
The same goes for the economy, police, defence and other ministries that are key to the growth and stability of the country. We believe that now that the president has set up his cabinet, Nigerians expect the attention to national issues with more dispatch.
The expectations are very high for a country whose citizens have waited for so long for its potentials to be actualised into reality. The right time to translate the potentials to reality is now that Buhari has embarked on the last lap of his two-term presidency. There is no doubt that Buhari came in with so much expectations from Nigerians.
He is expected to leave an enduring legacy on the minds and landscape of the country to justify his long held ambition of ruling the country. Anything short of a gusto performance in the next four years would diminish Buhari the more. Only his ministers can save him from such humiliation.
Editorial
Agenda for new sports minister
Over the years, stakeholders in sports have complained over the inability of the Federal Government to put a round peg in a round hole in the appointment of a minister of sports. It has always been a case of just anybody being posted to head the sports ministry.
We are aware of many cases of sports ministers learning on the job after their appointment and that is not good enough for the sector. We recall the case of one of the former ministers who engaged the services of five sports technocrats he referred to as ‘wise men,’ to help him on how to administer the sector.
It is also important to state that some ministers who came on board with sports background also failed to make impact as expected. A very notable case was that of Sani Ndanusa who, as tennis federation president, got appointment as sports minister, but he was consumed by the system and was unable to match the expectations of sports lovers who were jubilant after his appointment.
Last week, Mr. Sunday Dare was named the country’s new sports minister. He took over from Solomon Dalung, who completed the entire first term with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Dalung, in the eyes of many stakeholders in the sector, did not perform up to expectations as the new man is inheriting so many problems in the federations. Dare became the 35th sports minister (between 1960 and now). He worked in diverse aspects of the media and has multimedia journalism experience spanning over 25 years.
Prior to his nomination for the ministerial position, he served as the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). Interestingly, Dare has no notable background in sports, but many who know him rate him as an upright and sound person of very vast knowledge in many areas.
He is expected to bring his brilliance to bear in the sports industry that is almost in total disarray with obsolete and abandoned facilities nationwide. We are aware there are some sports federations that have not known peace since their inauguration close to two years ago.
Dare must resolve this fast. Handball, basketball, athletics, taekwondo and even football federation are not entirely peaceful as there are some cases in the courts over leadership issues.
For example, basketball, till date, has two factions of Musa Kida and Tijani Umar. FIBA and the country’s government recognise Kida, but Umar is still running some competitions in the country and some stakeholders refer to him as President of NBBF. This, we believe, is not healthy for progress.
Tijani could team up with Kida to boost the game in the country. We assert that the biggest problem in Nigeria’s sports is the lack of policy template to administer various sporting disciplines.
This creates confusion in various areas like reward system, bonuses, allowances and grants for athletes. There should be a document to be followed in the administration of sports, but all the committee reports Dare needs are on the shelves in the ministry. The last was that of Godwin Kienka’s Sports Reform Committee, which had top administrators like Chief Segun Odegbami and Mary Onyali as members.
We need a document to work with. For example, because of the poor budgetary allocation to sports, funding has been a big problem as federations struggle to send athletes to international events. It was a shame that the country’s representatives at the recently concluded AfroBasket, D’Tigress, won, but complained of poor treatment.
The victorious girls did not receive bonuses and allowances all through the competition and, as if that was not enough, NBBF had to secure loan to travel to China for the World Cup. This is very bad.
On his first day in office, Dare said: “I am aware of the challenges, the controversies and other things happening in the ministry. It is a ministry that is dear to the heart of Nigerians. Beyond football, we have other sports, which deserve development.” We are aware sports like swimming, gymnastics, taekwondo and judo are medal-spinning events and the new minister should work towards creating the enabling environment for these sports to flourish, while athletics, wrestling, table tennis and boxing need fresh motivation to get better.
Wrestling is doing well, but can do better with adequate funding. Table tennis requires better technical capacity for players to compete well and win laurels at global stage. We charge the new minister to start work on the return of the National Sports Commission. This will be a good idea if Sunday Dare can kick-start the crusade to get professionals to run the sector.
There is a tendency for the minister to concentrate more on football, but he must strive to strike a balance such that other sports will not be neglected. Because of the crisis and corrupt practices in some sports federations, there is no way the minister will not step on toes if he must get the desired results generally in the sports sector. He must be firm and ready to step on those toes that could obstruct his transformations.
Editorial
Insecurity: Time for change of tactics
Not too long ago, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu shocked the nation when he reeled off some heart-breaking facts about the number of Nigerians killed in the first quarter of this year.
According to the IGP, between January and the end of April, 1,071 people had lost their lives in crime-related incidents. But the depressing news does not just stop with those that have lost their lives. Adamu said no fewer than 685 persons were also kidnapped across Nigeria. Speaking at a some time ago stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna the IGP said 767 of the persons killed were from the North. Giving a further breakdown of the deaths, Adamu said the North-West topped the death list with 436; North- Central placed second with 250; while the South-South recorded 130 deaths during the period under review.
He added that Zamfara State with 203 murder cases topped the national prevalence rate, Kaduna State followed closely with 112 reported cases while 90 people were killed in Benue State. Sadly, since making the chilling pronouncement, killings and other acts of criminality have continued unabated across the country. It is sad that in spite of the billions of naira appropriated to the various security agencies every year, the situation is yet to improve.
It is also very disheartening that the same people in charge of the various security and military outfits are still at their duty posts when it is obvious that they have failed to adequately deliver on their core mandates of protecting lives and properties. Some time back, the world woke up to hear of the dastardly terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka and within a few days the heads of the nation’s security apparatus, including the Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of Police were relieved of their duties.
They were held responsible for the attack which lead to the death of more than 250 people and left more than 500 injured. Of course we are not saying that relieving the security chiefs of their duties will automatically stop insecurity across the land, but it will at least allow for a fresh set of people to come up with new ideas and zeal in tackling the security challenges.
Besides, in this day and age of advanced technology the era of just throwing men and money at the problem is no longer a solution; but rather a multifaceted approach should be employed. In fact a famous saying by the late German- born theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein that: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results”, should be an eye opener to the Presidency and our security agencies that doing the same thing over and over again will not bring improvement in the security situation in the country.
This is one path that we can ill afford to tread. The newly sworn in governors should see the mandates given them by the people in the last election as a chance to reassure them that they did not vote wrongly; by making security issues their number one priority.
The governors should realise that the only way they can attract businesses to their states is to ensure peace and tranquillity, which in turn will also reduce the unemployment rates, which is one of the things fuelling insecurity across the country. It is beleived that economic prosperity is only possible where there is peace. The governors should come up with innovative ways of tackling the high rate of unemployment in the system. Our governors also need to know that their positions come with great responsibilities and as such when need be they should not shirk away from their constitutional responsibility of signing the death warrants of criminals if found guilty; as this will not only serve as a deterrent but also show that they mean business.
We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take a cue from Einstein’s observation and use the opportunity of his fresh mandate to rejig the security apparatus in the country. In as much as the present ones have tried their best, it is obvious that there is clearly room for improvement. We believe that this improvement can only be enhanced through fresh ideas which new security chiefs will bring to the equation.
Beyond ensuring that round pegs are put inside round holes, those charged with keeping citizens safe should also make sure that culprits arrested in the course of operations should be properly prosecuted so as to serve as deterrent to other would-be-criminals. Citizens are also not left out in the fight against insecurity as they have a role to play by not harbouring criminals and reporting suspicious activities of questionable individuals to authorities
Editorial
Need for fewer, stronger political parties
Not too long ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced its desire to prune down the number of political parties in the country. Currently, there are 91 political parties, which took part in the 2019 general election. Of the lot, only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made any substantial showing in the polls. A few other parties also got some seats. But in all, of the 91 political parties, not more than six won anything in the 2019 elections.
Thus, INEC is now considering seeking a constitutional amendment for registration and deregistration of political parties. INEC’s concerns now are the ‘dormant and commercial platforms’ with little or no visible structures and presence in the states. According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the present framework for the registration of political parties is inadequate to guarantee the registration of qualitative, membership driven and ideologically propelled political parties. He also stated that some parties were mere platforms for hire and have no visible presence in most states of the federation.
While we sympathise with INEC on the onerous journey of establishing order in the multitude of political parties, we cannot fail to state that the move is in order. We believe that political parties should be ideologically based and have the desire to win elections even at the ward level. Much as we acknowledge that every group is entitled to its views and dreams as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, we object to the idea of forming political parties for the purpose of racketeering and endorsement of major political parties during elections. We recall that in the just concluded 2019 elections, most of the 91 political parties were only engaged in the endorsement of the APC and PDP at the national and state levels.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was made up of about 30 political parties, which endorsed the candidacy of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Some of the other over 70 political parties that fielded candidates for the election did not go beyond having their names on the ballot papers as the election was strictly between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.
In some states of the federation also, there were more than 60 candidates for the governorship elections, with many not gathering up to 1,000 votes. As INEC pointed out, beyond the briefcase and the names on INEC register, most of the political parties have no structure, presence or activity to show that they are in existence.
We recall that in November 2002, late human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had won a case at the Supreme Court against INEC, over the non-registration of his political association, the National Conscience Party (NCP).
That set the tone for the entry of all manners of associations into the system as political parties. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court voided the guidelines used by INEC in the registration of parties. In a unanimous decision, the court voided 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC to register political parties, describing them as unconstitutional. Several years later, INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega went on to deregister about 28 of such associations registered as political parties, when it felt that the parties were becoming unwieldy, dormant, with many just being portfolio political parties. Incidentally, that move was thwarted at the courts again, following a suit filed by Gani’s NCP and 27 other political parties, against their deregistration by INEC.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a ruling in 2013, faulted INEC on the deregistration, insisting that the Section 78(7) (i) and (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010 which it relied on was not in consonance with the Nigerian Constitution.
That portion stated that, “the commission shall have power to de-register political parties on the following grounds: “(i) breach of any of the requirements for registration; and for failure to win a seat in the National or State Assembly election.”
Those two judgements formed the foundation for the latest dilemma facing INEC. But we believe it is time for INEC to work with the National Assembly, the presidency and other stakeholders to correct the errors which the courts spotted previously and ruled against the electoral body. Since they are constitutional issues, we believe that with proper liaisons, INEC should be able to push through the National Assembly, the amendment of the relevant portions of the Constitution to deal with the issue.
While we support multiparty system, we believe very strongly that having over 80 portfolio political parties, who add nothing to electioneering does not represent the ideal. The best election acknowledged worldwide in Nigeria took place on June 12, 1993 with just two political parties. We are of the view that fewer stronger political parties would serve the purpose of the country better.
Editorial
Keeping the nation’s airports safe
Nigeria, again, opened itself negatively to the global community on July 19, 2019 when a foreigner, precisely a Nigerien, was seen crawling out of an aircraft engine that was settling for take-off. The experience, which caught passengers and crew by surprise, no doubt, added to the myriad of embarrassing and episodic surprises the country has continued to export to the outside world.
All over the world, save for some third world countries, tight security is not just a priority for airports and borders but a commitment that is reinforced with all the primacy it deserves.
On several occasions, Nigeria has proven to be lacking in this respect due mainly to the leaders’ tendency to remain reactive on issues rather than taking necessary steps to prevent them. Although cases of incursions and stowaways are evident across the world, it is much more disheartening and incredulous down here that a country currently being ravaged by terrorists, and an assemblage of bandits here and there could afford to leave its airport security flanks open, up to the point of a total stranger finding his way into the engine of an aircraft.
The near tragic act played out by the culprit, Usman Adamu, on an Azman aircraft taxiing for take-off at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos certainly made a mockery of the security apparatus at the nation’s airports, and not just that of Lagos alone.
Experience in the past few months, leaving aside what had happened in far past, had seriously exposed the underbelly of the porous airport security architecture, which urgently needs to be reappraised to meet new aviation challenges.
In the current climate of insecurity in Nigeria, it is unthinkable that airport security officials would go to sleep as to allow an unauthorised person did not only get into a supposedly restricted area but also climbed into the engine of an aircraft that is set to take off.
This is not the first time the country would be plied with issues like this, and no one has gone to jail or even sacked for it. In 2013 and 2014, the country witnessed about 17 security breaches and another in 2017, which was a most daring experience, wherein an aircraft that just landed was robbed while still taxiing on the runway.
The private jet carrying two top Nigerian musical artists, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka “Wizkid” and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, was attacked and robbed while taxiing on Murtala Muhammed airport’s runway 18L.
The pilot, who noticed the cargo door opened by burglars, promptly notified the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security, but the burglars had disappeared before FAAN officials could make it to the point where the attack took place. Although FAAN hurriedly handed indefinite suspension to the security officials on duty including the aviation security unit heads pending completion of ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement, it should in all seriousness ensure that those found culpable are not given another slap in the wrist.
If one could recall vividly, a similar incident happened at Benin airport a few years ago when a teenager did not only find his way into the landing gear compartment of Arik aircraft, but successfully, by divine mercy, flew inside it to Lagos. The boy was suspected to have sneaked into the aircraft’s wheel at the Benin-City airport. One intriguing aspect of the saga was the claim by Arik Air that the pilot that flew the aircraft had reported to the control tower in Benin- City moments before take-off that he noticed a boy in the bush about 200 – 300 meters at the end of runway.
However, as another reflection of the security officials’ lackadaisical attitude to issues of such magnitude, Arik Air quoted the control tower as telling the captain that they were sending security men to arrest the boy but eventually cleared the pilot for take-off even without seeing any trace of the boy. As at today, no word has been heard about anybody punished for that security breach.
It is becoming a thing of shame that even with the billions of naira said to have been spent in remodelling and refurbishing some of the airports a few years ago, high resolution Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were not installed at the airports that practically share boundaries with local communities.
It is even more disingenuous on the part of FAAN to tell the world in this age and time that contract for perimeter fencing had just been awarded for airports that are over 20 years old. While we commend FAAN for suspending the security personnel on duty at the time of the last incident, we, however, advise they should be taught a lesson to serve as deterrent to others, not just aviation but other agencies of government.
We also advise that whatever has to be done as regards reinforcing security at the airports and other sensitive places be done quickly as the current spate of insecurity is becoming real and scary.
Editorial
Amnesty for cattle rustlers, bandits
Governors of the North- West geo-political zone recently granted amnesty to cattle rustlers and bandits who have been terrorising their states. This is part of measures geared towards restoring peace and reviving socio-economic activities in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states.
The governors disclosed this in a communique read at the end of a one-day security and reconciliation meeting held in Katsina. The meeting had in attendance the governors, security agencies, vigilante and volunteer groups, as well as herdsmen and farmers.
In the communique, the governors resolved that henceforth, no member of a vigilante or volunteer group should attack or kill any herdsman, while the herdsmen and their families should be allowed to go about their normal businesses without molestation, provided they do not bear arms.
The bandits have been directed to surrender their weapons and immediately release all kidnapped persons in their custody. In addition, bandits who rustled animals from communities have been directed to return them to government or the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) immediately.
The governors also called for sacrifice and commitment to peace from all sides, pledging that the states would intensify efforts to provide necessities such as hospitals, schools and grazing reserves for the herders to make their lives more meaningful.
They expressed concern that herders were always roaming around with their animals, thereby exposing them to different kinds of hazards, which would be avoided when grazing reserves are created and the herders settle in one place in the zone.
It is interesting that these resolutions are coming from the governors who are constitutionally regarded as the Chief Security Officers (CSOs) in their respective states.
It is also instructive that these resolutions were adopted in the presence of the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, who has the primary responsibility for internal security through the maintenance of law and order across the country. We must commend these governors for taking this bold initiative, even though their intervention has been long overdue.
We observe with pains that this effort is coming after thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered and despatched to their early graves as a result of the violent conflicts involving herdsmen, bandits and farmers, not only on the North-West but in other parts of Nigeria.
We think that these governors and other stakeholders ought to have risen to this challenge long before now rather than waiting until the crisis gets to their region. For several years, the North- West had looked on like spectators at a football match while these herders ravaged farmlands and forests in other parts of Nigeria.
In the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria, these herders and bandits turned their weapons against the host communities where they grazed their cattle.
They took over ancestral lands, including sacred groves, sacked communities, killed the men and raped their wives and daughters, all in the name of seeking pasture and water for their cattle. One would have expected these governors to have spoken up on this conflict with as much frankness then as they have done now.
Beyond the moral questions surrounding this move, we wish to remind our dear governors that offering amnesty to a group of bandits is a very serious matter that goes beyond political rhetoric.
By implication, the governors have officially granted pardon to and forgiven these bandits who were either into cattle rustling or involved in the raiding of communities and killing of their inhabitants to take over their lands. It means that government has taken a common stand to forgive every wrongdoing and obliterate all legal encumbrances of these offences. In offering amnesty to the bandits, we must not forget that they operated much like the Boko Haram insurgents in the North- East, which has links with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
It is therefore important that those who declared the amnesty must think through it thoroughly to avoid sweeping the salient issues driving the conflict under the carpet. Banditry, cattle rustling and farmer-herder clashes in various communities are serious security issues that should be addressed from its roots before the amnesty can be meaningful and realistic.
Has the thorny issue of indigeneship and right to ownership of land, which is at the core of this conflict, been resolved? Has the involvement of these bandits in the vast goldmines of Zamfara been thoroughly investigated and resolved? What are the real terms of this amnesty? How many bandits are being targeted and where are they located? Who is mopping up the arms and where are these weapons likely to end up? Which of the security agencies is supervising the amnesty programme and what are the timelines? Are there provisions for disarmament, demobilisation, deradicalisation and re-integration of these armed groups into the society?
Are the grazing reserves, which the governors pledged to build for the roaming herders ready? Do we know the real identities of the people whom we propose to resettle in these grazing reserves? Our dear governors in the North-West must provide realistic answers to these posers before they can clink their glasses and toast to their latest discovery.
They would be operating in self-delusion if they believe that those declarations in their communique will do magic. They must go beyond the political theatrics and moral persuasions by looking beyond the surface of this turbulent water.
They must ensure that they worked closely with the security agencies or employed the services of private security experts to review the various security threats in the region and understand them properly. It is only then that they can design effective remedies to resolving them permanently
Editorial
Late Samuel Okwaraji deserves better
In every area of human endeavour, planning is crucial to guarantee development and wellbeing of the citizenry. Over time, we have called on the Ministry of Sports to ensure there is a sports policy in the running of sports in the country. We are aware that many committees were set up in the past to fashion out the way forward for development in terms of preparation, participation, welfare of athletes and also the rewards system.
We can recall that the last of these committees set up by former sports minister Solomon Dalung was the Godwin Kienka-led Sports Reform Committee, which had very reputable Nigerians, including the former queen of the tracks, Mary Onyali, former Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami and top administrator, Sam Ahmedu, as some of the members. We make bold to say there is no template for the operations and general administration of sports in the country over the years.
What happens to Team A or Sports B might not be the case for Team D or Sports E depending on the mood of the minister or the purse of the ministry. August 12 marked 30 years after Eagles midfielder, Samuel Okwaraji, slumped and died on active service during the Nigeria/Angola match at the National Stadium, Lagos. Sadly, we observed that apart from the annual remembrance in the dailies, nothing concrete has been done to immortalize the fallen hero. The late player was noted for his patriotic zeal and commitment to national duty.
A doctor with the Eagles at the time, Dipo Odunuga, spoke about the patriotism of the player, which endeared him into the hearts of many Nigerians. Oduguga said: “He won’t collect ticket refund or match bonus from anyone.
I recall one day when his bonus was practically forced on him, he simply took the money and shared it to area boys at the hotel. “After his death, players became cautious by selecting games they will play to avoid such incident.
It was a time we were thinking his patriotic zeal would be imbibed by some other players but rather, players now feel the country is not worth dying for because nothing was done for Samuel (Okwaraji) despite dying on active service for his country.” And so it is indeed sad that nothing concrete has been done to truly immortalize Okwaraji and spur other players to give their all to the country.
The football federation should be able to do something tangible annually for a player who died on the pitch while playing for the country. The family, especially the mother should be taken care of while there should be a proper yearly activity to make the entire citizenry remember the fallen hero.
We insist that the disposition of the football authorities is not good for the current players who will easily conclude that the country is not worth dying for. No doubt, Okwaraji deserves better and the attitude of the federation must change on how best to immortalize fallen heroes and players who gave their all to the country in their active years.
Other examples are Keshi, who won the Nations Cup as player and coach and late Amodu Shaibu who qualified the country for two World Cups and made waves at club and national levels. The list is endless. If there is a template to follow in the administration of sports, the Okparaji situation would have been covered.
We also recall that many former Super Eagles players and prominent national athletes retired, but they are not celebrated, all because there is no policy for such. It was so bad that it was friends and corporate bodies that staged valedictory games for top players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Taribo West and Joseph Yobo.
It was indeed bad that NFF and the Ministry of Sports had no input in these matches staged for the former internationals. Former Eagles skippers, Austin Eguavoen, Sunday Oliseh and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, are yet to be so honoured. For Okwaraji, we believe the authorities should have been eager to make a statement after his death. Apart from the statue at the entrance of the National Stadium, Lagos, there is nothing to point at by the fans of the late player and his family. Going forward, we advise the football federation stage an annual event in Okwaraji’s name and ensure the event generate revenue, which goes to the family every year.
The Ministry of Sports can also initiate plans for government to use Okwaraji’s name to better the lots of some youths in the late player’s village. These, we believe, will make other players strive to work hard and sacrifice for Nigeria anytime they wear the national colours. We frown at the neglect of the Okwaraji’s family and the attitude of the authorities during his remembrance period. It could discourage current players from giving their all to the country on the pitch. It is not too late to make amends if the Football Federation and the ministry are serious about the issue.
Editorial
South-West: Tackling insecurity with drones, CCTVs
I
nsecurity is probably at its highest in the South-West no thanks to the violent attacks in almost all parts of the region.
Today, people are afraid to move from one part of the region to the other because of the fear of being attacked. Attacks come from different marauding gangs, particularly armed robbers and the most dreadful of all, kidnappers, who those survived their reprehensible activities have described as herdsmen.
In the last couple of months, kidnappers have become notorious in the South-West that the mere mention of their names usually strikes terror in the minds of many. People don’t just fear the kidnappers; the abductors earned it through tales of their deliberate wickedness to their victims, which many people reasonably believe to be part of a larger script.
Most of the times, gunmen would jump on a major road in broad daylight and start to shoot at oncoming vehicles to force motorists to stop. Through this process several people have been sent to their graves in their prime.
Those kidnapped are made to pass through hell while in the captivity of these depraves. Many women, including children, are tortured and gang-raped for several days. Many are permanently damaged as they could not survive their traumatic experience in the hands of their abductors. Men are not spared in the depravity.
Violence is not limited to the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo. The North, especially the North-East, has in the last few years being in the throes of violence unleashed by the terror group, Boko Haram, while parts of the North-Central have been under attacks by the ubiquitous herdsmen. The bandits have killed and abducted several people in the North-West.
The upsurge in violence in the South-West, it is believed, is fallout of the continuous bloodletting in the North.
The violence in the South-West reached a crescendo with the recent murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere.
The activities of these renegades seem to have overwhelmed the political leaders in the region. The governors in the South-West have failed, woefully, to respond appropriately to the challenge posed by activities of the murderers disguising as kidnappers.
But the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari recently that the Federal Government would deploy drones and Close Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) to monitor forests and tackle insecurity in South-West did not only come as a relief to the people, it also rekindled their hope.
The President spoke while playing host to traditional rulers from the South-West led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the State House.
The President disclosed that he “will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for states requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.
“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.
“This administration will continue to do everything necessary to protect the lives of all Nigerians and ensure that every Nigerian in every state is safe, and that our people can live in peace and harmony, regardless of ethnicity, religion or region.”
A few days later, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, said the police would, in the next few days, deploy a special squad in the South-West to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities.
The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Abdulmajid Ali, who disclosed this during a visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in Akure, said the main assignment of the squad was to curb crimes in the region.
He said the police were keen on making the country safe for everyone.
Drawing attention to the fact that the dynamics for safeguarding security keep changing, the President noted that government must adapt strategies to these challenges as well as adopt modern, technological and people-centred methods in achieving these goals.
The plan, as enunciated by the President, is commendable. Criminals have continued to embrace technology, so checking crimes requires deployment of modern technology.
Provision of security for the citizens is a cardinal responsibility of any government. Any government that fails to provide adequate security will eventually lose the moral authority to govern. In this light, the Federal Government plan is a welcome development.
But the President failed to explain how the CCTV would be deployed in a vast area, especially highways, without electricity.
Again, the government has left the issue of insecurity in the South-West to linger for too long. It is a sad commentary on the nation’s efforts to ginger economic growth by attracting foreign investment when what investors read or see as they arrive the country is kidnapping on a daily basis.
However, it is often said, to be late is better than never. It is not too late.
We urge the government not to procrastinate again in decisively dealing with violent crimes in the South-West and all other parts of the country.
Editorial
Addressing Nigeria’s unemployment challenge
A few days before leaving office, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, confirmed the looming threat about the country’s gradual slide into a higher realm of unemployment. The pronouncement coming from an insider within government circle speaks much about the reality on ground, a reality that other government officials would always want to deny or parry. Ngige’s outcry is not too far from the series of reports that had been churned out by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the growing unemployment figure despite Federal Government’s claim to providing conducive environment for investment to thrive.
According to Ngige, the country’s unemployment rate could reach 33.5 per cent by 2020 from the current rate of 23.1 per cent. The threat is becoming alarming for the fact that in a dispensation where N18,000 (now N30,000) was the minimum wage the country had to contend with a rate as high as 23 per cent coupled with under-employment of 16.6 per cent as reported by the NBS. Prior to the current alarm, the NBS had stated that the number of persons in the labour market increased from 85.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 to 90.5 mil-lion in the third quarter of 2018. The total number of people classified as unemployed increased from 17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Out of this 20.9 million person classified as unemployed as of the third quarter of 2018, the bureau said 11.1 million did under 20 hours a week to be officially classified as employed while 9.7 million did absolutely nothing.
The economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) increased from 111.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 115.5 million in Q3, 2018. The number of persons in the labour force (i.e. people who are able and willing to work) increased from 75.94 mil-lion in Q3 2015 to 80.66 million in Q3 2016 to 85.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 90.5 million in Q3, 2018. From the data, it is obvious that the scale of increase has been steady without any decline.
As issues bordering on the growing trend unfold, it further amplifies the failure of various government social intervention programmes since Nigeria gained independence targeted at reducing jobless-ness and eradicating poverty. Besides poor implementation of programmes, mismanagement of resources/ allocation has been identified as some of the factors responsible for growing joblessness. It is an irony that states in the Niger Delta region as at today holds the highest number of un-employed in the country.
The South-South has a total of 16.7 million (second-largest) labour force in the country and the highest unemployment rate of 32 per cent in third quarter of 2018. This represents about 5.38 million unemployed people in the region.
Further breakdown of the report shows that Akwa Ibom State recorded the highest unemployment rate of 37.7 per cent, followed by Rivers State with 36.4 per cent. Even more disheartening is the fact that from 1972 till date, about 14 different programmes to boost employment have been implemented with no noticeable result. They include the National Accelerated Food Production Programme (NAFPP), implemented between 1972 and 1973.
There is also the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), with the N-Power agenda, which is ultimately supposed to contribute to the creation of jobs for young Nigerians. Despite being on the agenda since 2017, and embedded in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, unemployment rate still remains on the increase, indicating high resilience against the intervention efforts.
The Nigerian film industry otherwise known as Nollywood is globally recognised as the third largest film industry in the world after United States’ Hollywood and Indian’s Bollywood. In 2016, it surprisingly contributed about 2.3 per cent, representing N239 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Despite these potentials and the attraction it holds for teeming Nigerian youths, the Federal Government has done nothing other than slowing down the momentum the sector gathered during the previous administration when a whopping $200 million was set aside to encourage stakeholders in the sector.
Even though President Muhammadu Buhari made promises to the Nigerian creative industry during his presidential campaign, not much has been recorded in the area of encouragement for an industry with a very expansive value chain and has been surviving barely on the initiative of the founders and the zeal of youths who ply the trade to eke out a living with no support from government. Priority should be given to the sector.
To stem the tide of unemployment, we advise that the Federal Government redirect its priority to working on the nation’s infrastructure especially the power sec-tor to enable more people become self-employed. Besides encouraging youths in their lawful engagements, we advise that government should also intensify effort at combating the growing insecurity across the country so as to allow room for businesses to thrive.
Editorial
Continental teams, NPFL and EPL
Continental football in Africa started at the weekend and Nigeria’s representatives were not impressive. Actually, it is fast becoming a regular scenario for the country’s flag bearers to flop in continental games. Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champion, Enyimba, suffered a 1-0 loss to Rahimo of Burkina Faso in their CAF Champions League first round game played on Saturday, while CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Niger Tornadoes, also suffered a shock home defeat against little known Santoba Conakry of Guinea.
The match ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors. Issouf Zonon was the match winner for hosts Rahimo against the eight-time Nigeria champions, Enyimba. The Aba team must thank goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai who made top-class saves to maintain the one goal deficit.
Niger Tornadoes lost 2-1 at home to minnows from Guinea and will have to secure an away win to retain any chance of moving on in the competition. Meanwhile, the second Nigerian side playing in the Champions League, Kano Pillars, had to come from behind to beat Ghana’s Asante Kotoko 3-2. We believe the narrow win of Pillars in Kano is nothing to be proud of, because just one unreplied goal in Ghana will send the Nigerian representatives out. It means Pillars must be ready to score goals and avoid conceding many in Accra.
Enyimba will also have to dig deep to survive the Burkinabe in the return leg. They have to score one or more goals and avoid conceding in Aba. It was expected that the Aba Elephants will win home and away against the unknown team from Burkina Faso. Rangers, also competing in the Confederation Cup, will not play until August 23.
However, the alarm bell is sounding as the teams are already struggling. No thanks to the delay in the kick-off of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). We recall that Nigerian football authorities have been working towards making the game grow and also to align the football season with that of Europe.
The country’s model is the English Premier League and it is expected that many decisions and administrative steps should be taken in that regard to enable the players and all actors feel the impact of the EPL format also in the NPLF. EPL started at the weekend with interesting ties across various centres, but no action yet in NPFL. Last season, there was a deliberate attempt to blend the Nigerian league with that of Europe, especially EPL.
This informed the abridged league format, which sparked a row over the number of teams to be relegated and promoted from the lower cadre to the elite. Last week, the League Management Company (LMC) released the guide for the new season and September 20 was picked tentatively as the kickoff date. This is also subject to review and further shift.
The EPL starts this weekend, just like the Turkish and French leagues where many Eagles stars ply their trade. We totally condemn the decision of the LMC to start the domestic league so late such that players of continental teams are still battling for fitness.
Sadly, this has been the case over the years. The attempt of LMC to harmonize the country’s league with that of Europe has not worked so far. For example, two weeks after the end of the European season, the EPL fixtures and kick-off date of the 2019/2020 season were released and it did not change. This is what the organisers of Nigerian league should imbibe. The new Nigerian football season will begin with the orientation and induction of new clubs on August 20 or 21 and will be followed by the Super Cup between League champions, Enyimba of Aba and FA Cup winners, Kano Pillars, on September 7 or 8.
We decry the below-par performances in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup as the teams are now hanging dangerously on the continent. Some of these teams could crash out even before the kick-off of the football season and this is a sad commentary.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should work with the LMC to correct this anomaly and put the league in proper shape such that clubs on the continent would have started the season and the league form will help them in their continental campaign. There should be deliberate efforts to bring back sponsors to fund the league and also to take the matches back on television.
We are aware that the teeming fans of the game are anxious to see some of the domestic league players in the Super Eagles, but the template must be right in all ramifications: the welfare of the players, the facilities in the league centres, the salaries, among others. Some of the rules of the LMC should also be evaluated.
The laws aimed at checking hooliganism are not stringent enough to scare teams and players from engaging in acts of hooliganism. The league is the best yardstick to measure the standard of football in any country and the authorities should double efforts to make the harmonization work and improve the lots of the country’s domestic players.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Stop attack on Dokubo or we’ll declare war, RNDA warns protesters
-
Politics12 hours ago
Tribunal declares Okwu winner of House of Representatives in Benue
-
Politics12 hours ago
Kogi guber: APC NWC overrules Appeal Panel, disqualifies Irukera, clears Audu
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Ogun varsity student killed, dumped into river
-
Politics22 hours ago
Ogun ex-deputy gov, Daniel’s associates defect to APC
-
Sports6 hours ago
Amusan, Nwanaga claim gold in athletics
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Lagos BRT accident: MD mourns, says ‘nothing late driver could have done’
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Flood: Senator Sani Musa donates N5m to victims in Minna