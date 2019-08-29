Soldiers on the rampage

The gruesome execution of some policemen attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian by soldiers of the 93 Battalion of Nigerian Army in Taraba State has shocked a nation that has become benumbed due to the regularity and horrific nature of killings in the country. The policemen – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa, some of the best in the country and responsible for cracking some high-profile cases – were on an assignment to arrest a kidnap mastermind in Taraba State, Hamisu Wadume.

The policemen did everything by the book, everything expected of a team going outside of its jurisdiction for an operation. They equally contacted the local police to register their presence. It also emerged that on the day of their horrendous killing, the policemen reportedly exchanged pleasantries with soldiers they encountered at various checkpoints and intimated them of their mission in Taraba.

It was all going smoothly until the hapless policemen were returning with Wadume after his arrest. That was when all hell broke loose. Apparently, someone or some persons contacted a certain army captain who called the soldiers at the checkpoint with instructions to attack the policemen with the intent to kill.

The hitherto friendly soldiers opened fire on the vehicle the IRT team members were travelling in and it somersaulted, according to the Police. The soldiers reportedly approached the vehicle and shot the policemen at close range, killing three of them instantly. The last of the policemen to die not only begged for his life, he identified himself as a policeman. Indeed, the video that emerged of the nightmarish scene showed the policeman trying repeatedly to rise from the ground in spite of his grievous injuries as he pleaded. None of the soldiers listened; they supervised the crowd that had gathered as they dragged the corpses on the ground in a most ignominious manner.

The last of the policemen to die actually defecated on his body as he met his grisly fate. The soldiers, apparently, had sold the lie to the crowd that the policemen were kidnappers and some of them in the video were heard in Hausa, saying: “We will deal with you; you unlucky ones.

They showed us ID cards that they are from the IG. Till all of you die.” It is clear from even a casual observation that the soldiers carried out a premeditated attack on the policemen for the sole purpose of freeing Wadume, because up till now, the army cannot account for the whereabouts of the kidnapper as the police authorities have asked them to do. Is it not strange that immediately after riddling the policemen and their vehicle with bullets that Wadume was released? The claim and defence by army authorities that the soldiers mistook the policemen for kidnappers cannot stand. It is like trying to hide behind one finger.

The police authorities have raised some posers. First, where is the notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, ‘rescued’ by the soldiers? Second, how could a kidnap suspect properly restrained with handcuffs by the police escape from the hands of his military rescuers? Third, why were the police operatives shot at close range even after they had identified themselves as police officers on legitimate duty as evident in the video now in circulation? Fourth, how and why was Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume released by the soldiers? Finally, if Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a ‘victim of kidnap’ as claimed and properly rescued by soldiers, why was he not taken to the Army base for documentation purposes and debriefing in line with the Standard Operating Procedures in the Nigerian Army? These are weighty issues and we urge the army to respond to them. This is one case too many of soldiers acting with unrestrained impunity that cannot be waved aside or swept under the carpet.

There were reports that the captain who gave the order to attack the policemen had been arrested. That is a first step. All the other soldiers and their civilian cohorts in the killings must be identified, handed over for proper investigation and prosecution. And they must ultimately face the full wrath of the law.

Following the tension generated by the mindless killings, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said police were inciting personnel against the army, warning soldiers to be circumspect so as not to escalate the altercation any further.

He also alerted of the likelihood of aggression towards troops by police personnel. We, however, believe that one way to really douse the tension is for the army to be completely transparent in its handling of this issue. And they can start by providing satisfactory answers to all the posers the police have raised. The police, both officers and men, are hurting and justifiably. So, the army cannot afford to shield these particular killers and all others who collaborate with criminals in its ranks. This unfortunate situation provides both a test and an opportunity for the army authorities to do the right thing.

That is the only way it can assuage a sister agency, restore confidence and redeem its image that has been seriously battered in recent time among shocked and angry Nigerians. We also call on the Rear Admiral I.T Olaiya-led committee, set up by the Defence Headquarters, to ensure that justice is done on the tragic incident.

