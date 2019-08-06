Solid minerals’ revenue account stands at N14.7bn

Former Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, yesterday faulted claim that the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited empty treasury.

Oshinowo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, said the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun left N18.8billion in the coffers of the state government.

He advised the current administration in the state to stop chasing shadows and desist from playing politics with the state accounting processes.

The former commissioner was reacting to Abiodun’s recent claim that he inherited an empty treasury and had to borrow N7billion from banks in order to pay workers’ salaries for the month of May.

Oshinowo insisted that there was no truth in the governor’s claim, adding that he had no reason to resort to taking bank loans.

He explained that it was the usual practice that for such large sums of money to be borrowed from financial institutions, the state executive council must debate and ratify it and the concurrent approval of the state House of Assembly must be obtained.

He said, “Contrary to the ‘empty treasury’ slogan, the Dapo Abiodun-led government inherited over N8.218 billion, comprising N5.735 billion from the Federation Account (FAAC/JAAC) and N2.483 billion from the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“What is more, the N10.6 billion refund for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) due to Ogun State, which the Amosun government had labored for three years to obtain, and which was due to be paid in May 2019, should have been part of the amount inherited by the Dapo Abiodun led administration.

“Ironically, the then ‘incoming’ government did everything possible to frustrate its release and create an enabling platform for the futile ‘empty treasury’ campaign unveiled after taking over the reins of government.

“The N10.6 billion, which is the third highest amount refunded to some states among the country has since been released to the Gov. Abiodun led administration. Therefore, the Amosun administration can validly assert that it effectively left N18.8 billion in the coffers of Ogun State Government.

“Notwithstanding its covert campaign against the release of the N10.6 billion in May, the Dapo Abiodun led government had no justification for borrowing a dime from banks to pay May salaries as the amount left in the government coffers and the normal tax remittances due by the end of every month were more than enough to significantly offset the monthly wage bill.”

The former commissioner also berated the state government for claiming that Amosun inflated the monthly wage bill by N2.5billion.

He said, “What the present government has clearly failed to comprehend is that in addition to the salary obligations of the Civil Service, the state also pays emoluments and allowances for the other two tiers of government; the entire Public Service consisting of various Parastatals, Agencies and other auxiliary workers. Also noteworthy is the fact that Government as part of its monthly obligations pays for other essential services.”

“Therefore, the current administration should endeavor not to play politics with the State accounting processes as it will have grave consequences and economic implications for stakeholders, such as investors, donor agencies, international and multi-lateral financial agencies, all of whom by the twilight of the Amosun Administration rated Ogun State as the Number One destination for sub-national investments in Nigeria.

“A house destroyed may be difficult to rebuild. We therefore advise the Dapo Abiodun led administration to focus on germane economic fundamentals and strategies that will uplift the State and concentrate on building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor rather than chasing shadows.”

