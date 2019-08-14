Souness warns Solskjaer about Marcus Rashford’s new role at Man United

The recent promotion of Marcus Rashford as the main man for the Manchester United team has resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting all kinds of responses from various quarters. The most recent one is from the former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness, who believes that Rashford is far from a complete player right now and should get more time on the wing before getting burdened by the responsibility that comes with being the centre-forward of the side, and that too Manchester United.

If we go by the soccer predictions, everyone is hoping that Solskjaer’s latest move is going to reap very good rewards for the Red Devils. The player has emerged as the go-to striker for the coach ever since the latter took charge of Manchester United’s affairs last season.

Still needs to walk some distance to assume that responsibility

Souness pointed out that the 10 goals he scored in the last Premier League season proves that the 21 year old is too young for that big a responsibility right now. He stressed that even though Rashford has great potential, and could prove to be Man United’s Sergio Aguero in the times to come, there is still some time and effort for him to get there.

While talking about the Rashford’s elevation, Souness also blasted the senior Manchester United players like Romelu Lukaku (now departed) and Paul Pogba for failing to fulfil their responsibilities at the club, resulting in them finishing at a dismal sixth-place in the last EPL season.

Talking to the Times, Graeme Souness said, “Instead of them taking the responsibility as senior players, that burden instead falls on Marcus Rashford at 21, and I’m not convinced he’s ready for it yet. Time is still on his side, of course, but I’m looking for more consistency and 20-plus goals a season from him rather than the 10 he scored in 33 League games last season.”

Souness believes that Rashford’s lack of goals tells that someone of his age shouldn’t be burdened with that kind of responsibility right now, especially if the club in question is Man United. In order to be the main man, you need to get regular goals and create a difference. He stressed that it’s something that would have never happened under Alex Ferguson.

In his opinion, Rashford would still do exceedingly well as a bit-part player considering his age right now, but the performance of players ahead of him in the Man U squad forced him to become the main man every now and then. He should be playing more on the wide for some time before becoming the centre forward. That is because it’s far easier to observe the game from a wider position and plan your movements accordingly. Everyone knows that middle upfront is by far the hardest position to play football. As Rashford lacks the penalty-box skills required to deliver the goods as of now, something that Sergio Aguero is excellent at, he shouldn’t be taking that risk at this point in his career.

