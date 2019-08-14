Sowore: Saving Nigeria from dictatorship

The Department of State Services (DSS) last week obtained an order from the court to detain the candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days. That was following his arrest over the plot for a mass protest against bad governance tagged #RevolutionNow.

Before that court order, Sowore had been in the custody of the DSS for about four days. What it means is that by the time Sowore would be brought to court again, following investigations by the DSS, he would have spent 49 days in detention for planning a protest, which the Federal Government has termed treasonable and a plot to forcefully overthrow a democratically elected government.

From the utterances of people in the presidency and their acolytes, only the ballot can remove a duly elected government by the people. It is instructive that Sowore had met with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before his latest foray into the revolution protest. We believe that might be the beginning of his problems really.

Otherwise, nothing could justify the arrest of the activist and publisher of online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, long before the protest lifted off the ground.

Last week also, the police and other security agencies had a hectic time, trying to quell the pockets of protests from members of the #RevolutionNow group and others, who had massed in Lagos, Abuja and other cities for the planned protest.

Perhaps, owing to the highhandedness employed by security agencies, the presidency was quick to declare that Nigerians did not join the protest. The presidency engaged in backslapping on the failure of the protest and stopped short of saying that the failure was a result of its own popularity and acceptance by Nigerians.

But we are worried that a presidency led by President Muhammadu Buhari could term a planned protest an act of terrorism, treason and a plot to subvert the government.

We are not worried because we have the full contents of Sowore’s activities that occasioned his arrest by the DSS but because we know that since he entered the political fray since 2003, Buhari has been an advocate of revolution, mass protest and the sacking of bad government by the people. He has also been an advocate for the rejection of bad policies of successive governments, while he was in the opposition.

All through his candidacy that spanned from the All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) through the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari continuously encouraged Nigerians to revolt against obnoxious and poor government policies.

He was seen then as a no nonsense retired Army General, who has joined the progressive rank and believed that the people should have a huge say in stopping actions of bad governments. We recall that in 2011, for instance, Buhari had praised the people of Egypt for their role in the Arab Spring, which saw the back of then President Hosni Mubarak. Before then, Mubarak has been in power for about 30 years.

Buhari had also praised the Egyptian Army for allowing the will of the people to prevail. In June 2003, after losing the presidential election to Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buhari and supporters of the ANPP had organised a mass protest against the outcome of the April 19, 2003 presidential election in Abuja.

They were at the Court of Appeal, venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to witness the proceeding and later moved to the streets where they chanted slogans against the Obasanjo government. Similarly, the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, had on September 29, 2014, in a statement titled, ‘A Return to Decency’, also called for a revolution by the people. Tinubu had said:

“The longer they rule, the less benefit the people derive. Nigeria now needs a ‘common sense revolution,’ a revolution that calls forth a return to decency, probity, transparency of process and fairness in outcome.”

Although, defenders of Buhari and Tinubu could argue that both of them called for a revolution through the ballot box, we were not allowed the opportunity to hear the manner of revolution Sowore wanted from Nigerians.

Before he could even start the first rally, he was clamped into detention. We are aware that apart from Buhari and Tinubu, many other Nigerians have previously called for revolution, organized mass protests against sitting governments and also openly criticized sitting governments, including presidents and National Assembly members. The 2012 anti-fuel subsidy that crippled the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government and Nigeria comes to mind.

Those calls and protests were taken in their strides, by their merit, since under democracy, people are entitled to their views. We do not have the information at the disposal of the DSS or the presidency on Sowore and his activities. But we are certain that under a democratic government, protests, street marches and speaking openly against a government are all parts of the ingredients of the system.

We do not in any way believe that Sowore has an army he is organizing to overthrow the government of the day. We do not see how his planned march amounted to treason and a plot to remove the government.

Rather, we believe that if his views are popular with Nigerians, then it is left for the government to adjust itself and know that Nigerians are not pleased.

By detaining Sowore, the government has again made a hero of him and given him more popularity than his protests would have given him. He is now a political prisoner, held by government for speaking out against perceived bad governance.

That, we believe, is not the way of democracy.

