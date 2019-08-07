Sports
StarTimes to broadcast UEFA Euro 2020
StarTimes on Tuesday announced it has acquired UEFA National Team Football broadcasting rights between 2019 and 2022.
The company has secured transmission rights for exploitation in all countries across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, and on all media platforms.
Football events include UEFA EURO 2020 which will be played from June 12 to July 12 2020, as well as qualifiers to EURO 2020, UEFA Nations League 2020/21 and European qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2022. All national friendlies are also part of the contract.
According to StarTimes Sport Director, Shi Maochu, StarTimes is proud to announce the acquisition of UEFA National Team Football rights.
StarTimes will broadcast European qualifiers on its five sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application, live and in HD in all Sub-Saharan Africa.
“Euro 2020 will be the No.1 football competition next year; it will feature some of the best teams in the world, including both finalists of last World Cup, France and Croatia,” he said.
“To make sure fans get fully ready, we’ll broadcast all European qualifiers matches starting from the coming match day on September 5th.
“We always seek to bring the best sport content to our subscribers like Copa America that we broadcasted last month or ICC which is airing at the moment. And by acquiring all UEFA national team football events, we make sure our subscribers can enjoy the best matches up to next FIFA World Cup.”
Apart from national teams, StarTimes is airing numerous club football competitions such as UEFA Europa League, French Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Coppa Italia. StarTimes is also FIBA World Cup China 2019 exclusive broadcaster in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Sports
New minister needs experts to succeed, says Fashanu
Former international John Fashanu is not worried that no one out of the 43 ministers designate has knowledge of sports as long as the incoming sports minister elects to surround himself with experts who will help him succeed.
The Senate has cleared all the 43 candidates sent to it by President Muhammed Buhari and many stakeholders are worried somebody without deep knowledge of sports will be appointed to pilot the affairs in the sector.
Fashanu, who played for Aston Villa of England, said the new helmsman did not need to be a sportsman, insisting a sports minister only need skills in man and money management to succeed.
He said many successful coaches never played football while many administrators who have broken frontiers never did any sports but their skills to manage human and financial resources set them on the path of success.
Fashanu argued that the complexities of Nigerian society dictate that only politicians were appointed ministers but a new sports minister could succeed if he welcomes ideas from stakeholders.
He said: “The position of a sports minister is a very peculiar one, there is a lot of complexities when handling sports and anyone coming in as sports minister must understand this. It does not mean the person must be a sportsman; he or she doesn’t have to be a footballer but someone who understands how to manage money and men. He has to surround himself with experts who will help him; he must understand how to manage money because there are a lot of it moving round in sports.
“If he has a deep knowledge of sports, it is going to be an added advantage but there are successful coaches who never played football, there are very many administrators who never did any sport. So he has to know how to manage people and know what is going on in administration of the sector. We have quality sports administrators around who can help him. If he picks Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and some great men and women in tennis, athletics and so on, those who have gained so much experience doing sports, you will know he means business and these persons will able to use their expertise and exposure to support him for the growth of sports in this country.”
Sports
Quadri ready for Africa Games
…despite defeat in Africa Cup
Nigeria’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has expressed his readiness for the for the forthcoming African Games taking place in Morocco later this month despite losing in the semifinal of the just concluded ITTF Africa Cup.
The top-ranked African table tennis player won gold with Egyptian side ENPPI at the 2019 African Club Championships before winning bronze at the just concluded 2019 ITTF Africa Cup and is scheduled to defend his men’s singles title at the 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open which serves off on Wednesday 8 August at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
And with all that preparation under his belt, Quadri who revealed that he’d still play a tournament in Bulgaria just before heading to Morocco said he was ready for the games where he anticipates Nigeria and Egypt will resume their rivalry in the team’s event for a chance to secure a berth at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
“I can say I’m fully prepared,” Quadri said about his level of preparedness for the games.
“Of course, we have been playing since day one of August, it has been five days of no rest. In the next four days, I will be competing again in the Lagos Open and immediately after the Lagos Open, I will be playing in Bulgaria.
“Of course, for the African Games, it’s always between Nigeria and Egypt and we are looking forward to qualifying ahead of Egypt in [the] team event.”
Sports
Collins eyes successful league season
SC Paderborn left-back, Jamilu Collins, has said he is looking forward to a very successful campaign as the new league season kicks off in Germany, AOIFootball.com reports.
Collins, who won a bronze medal with the Super Eagles at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, will feature in the Bundesliga for the first time following his club’s promotion to the elite division.
He, however, expects a tough season with the quality of teams they will face in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.
“I’m seriously aiming for a successful and injury-free season. We already know the task ahead with the competition now tougher as we will be playing better teams in the Bundesliga.
“We are aware and we are prepared and we hope we stay tops at the end of the season,” Collins told AOIFootball.com.
Sports
LMC proposes Sept 20 for season kickoff
The League Management Company on Tuesday released a tentative date for the kickoff of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season as they await the approval of the Nigeria Football Federation and the league congress.
According to the LMC, the season is expected to start on September 20, 2019 with the end of the season expected to be May 17.
In an official release by the Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar, it was revealed that the tentative calendar was agreed upon in conformity with the new CAF calendar.
Activities of the new season will begin with the orientation and induction of new clubs on August 20 to 21, 2019 and will be followed by the Super Cup between League Champions, Enyimba of Aba and FA Cup champions, Kano Pillars on September 7 or 8, 2019.
The fixtures and draws will be conducted on September 8, 2019 while the NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM) is fixed for September 17, Season begins – September 20, 2019, Mid-season breaks – December 30, 2019 – January 10, 2020) while of Season ends on May 17, 2020.
Unlike last season, where an abridged competition format was adopted and a champion was determined after a post-season play-off tournament held in Lagos, the 2019/2020 season will be returning to its original 38 matchday format.
Enyimba are the defending champions of the NPFL, having won a record eight league titles.
The People’s Elephant won the championship play-offs staged at the Agege Stadium ahead of Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers, Akwa United, Lobi Stars and Ifeanyi Ubah who all took part in the Super-Six tournament.
Sports
Juventus join race to sign Onyekuru
Italian giants Juventus have joined the race to sign Super Eagles and Everton FC forward, Henry Onyekuru, AOIFootball.com can exclusively confirm. Juventus, who are short of options upfront are said to have turned their search to England to lure Everton’s Onyekuru to Turin, especially with the future of star forward Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Paulo Dybala still a subject in the media.
It is yet to be clear if Onyekuru, who can play as a forward or as a winger, will together with his team fancy this latest development. Everton recently signed promising Juventus forward Moise Kean to bolster their attack ahead of next season and will certainly be willing to cash in on Onyekuru who shone like million stars last season with Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.
Sports
NOC inaugurates medical, scientific commission
President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee , Habu Gumel, has mandated the newly-inaugurated Medical and scientific Commission to ensure Nigeria win clean medals ahead of the 2019 African Games scheduled for Rabat Morocco.
Speaking at the inauguration of the medical and scientific commission, Gumel, a member of the International Olympic Committee revealed that the NOC would work hand in hand with the commission in keeping Nigerian athletes physical and psychological ready for the games.
“On our part, the NOC will continue to work hard within the limits of our ability and resources for continuous promotion of the noble Olympic ideals and specifically support the worthy initiatives of the medical and scientific commission”
Chairman of the sports medicine and scientific committee, Dr. Festus Osoba explained that the commission had already sprung into action by publishing a booklet “Medical And Scientific Commission Tips To Optimal Athletic Performance” to be shared amongst federations and athletes to assist them in understanding standard attainable for doping control.
“We are here to ensure that the Nigeria Olympic Committee complies with the IOC regulations concerning the participation of athletes in the competition, that is to ensure they are aware of substances that can make them to be disqualified. Medications can be prescribed innocently, but it can be listed as a banned substance.
Our duty is to ensure that all the federations and athletes are aware of all doping rules and regulations” He concluded.
Meanwhile, the Executive Board of the Nigerian Olympic Committee met to strategize on the plans for the participation of the country at the upcoming African games.
The meeting had in attendance presidents of the 22 sporting associations scheduled to feature at the games.
Sports
Sanwo-Olu to FIFA: Lagos ready to host U-20 women World Cup
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the safety of participants and visitors coming to the State for the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup in 2020.
The State, the Governor guaranteed, will ensure improvement in the condition of all sporting facilities already inspected by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association committee to give participants a comfort and make their experience rewarding.
Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, received members of the apex football governing body to his office after Lagos was named as a potential host city for the competition. The FIFA officials were led by the president of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick.
The Governor said he was elated by the choice of Lagos as a potential host city of the sporting fiesta – a development that followed the FIFA’s inspection of sporting facilities in the State.
He said: “Lagos is a whole lot of energy, with a lot of very resourceful, hospitable and dynamic people, who understand and appreciate the issues around hospitality. It is a State with population that has a lot of diversity. We are very excited that FIFA is considering hosting one of its very important tournaments, U-20 Women World Cup, in Nigeria. By implication, Lagos is one of the host cities of this fiesta.
“We understand there will be a few concerns. As a government, we will give our assurances on all things required to make the event successful. We will ensure adequate security for all participants. We will also be supporting NFF and FIFA to ensure seamless transportation, accommodation and crowd management. We will do whatever would create an enduring experience for the visitors coming to the FIFA events.”
Sanwo-Olu told the visiting FIFA officials that harnessing sporting potential of the youth was a key component of his administration’s development agenda, stressing that his government planned to use sport as an engaging tool to create opportunity for young people.
He said: “For us, we will use sport as an engaging tool to create opportunity for young people to see a growth in their career path and we have started to push this agenda through our sport commission. We are using sport as a corrective narrative; an enabler that will make our youths see brighter tomorrow.”
Pinnick described Lagos government as “giant promoter” of sports, while also acknowledging Governor Sanwo-Olu’s role in the mileage achieved by the Super Eagles in the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Hosting the U-20 Women World Cup in Lagos, the NFF boss said, would be the required boost to spur the Falconets to lifting the trophy next year.
He said if given the hosting right, Nigeria will become the first African country to host the women world cup, pointing out that the FIFA team members were satisfied with the condition of the facilities inspected in Lagos.
Pinnick said: “Hosting the competition is very good for Nigeria. Members of our women football teams have displayed level of discipline, maturity and patriotism. We believe we should accord them respect they deserve by ensuring that the tournament is successfully hosted.
“For the first time in Africa, we are hosting an U-20 Women World Cup. But, Lagos State is not new to hosting tournament. During inspection, the FIFA team was able to understand Lagos is ever ready for this kind of event. We are happy the forthcoming tournament will be taking place in Lagos.”
Sports
AG: Advance team leaves August 13 for Morocco
Advance team of Nigerian contingent to the African Games taking place in Morocco later in the month will depart the country next week to prepare grounds for Team Nigeria.
Director of Grassroots Development in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Ademola Are, said the first batch of athletes for the Games would leave the country on August 13 in a chattered aircraft while the second batch will join them on August 15 and 16.
He said the last batch would be leaving on August 21, adding that the contingent will do the country proud before returning to the country on September 21.
Speaking to journalists on the preparation, Dr. Are stated that the athletes were in high morale and good health as all their allowances had been cleared.
He said the government had released the funds needed for the games and everything including the required equipment needed by the athletes for the games proper had been procured.
Are said in his own opinion the contingent would finish between the third and fourth position but could do better depending on the mood in Morocco.
He however said: Some of the foreign based athletes were making unbearable demands adding that they should remember that they came to the limelight by representing the country and also remember they in the public glare.”
Are explained that the Ministry was not over-bloating the required visas for the athletes and officials pointing out that visas are single handedly taken care by the Nigeria Olympic Committee NOC.
Sports
Fatunla retains Ekiti athletics seat
Samuel Fatunla has been re-appointed chairman of Ekiti State Athletics Association for another term of four years.
One of the two Nigerian athletics statisticians certified by the Association of Track and Field Statisticians (ATFS),Fatunla was inaugurated together with other sports association chairmen last week by Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi.
A delighted Fatunla told the media that he would redouble his efforts to lift the sport in the state.
“I am delighted that Governor Kayode Fayemi has considered me fit to continue in my position as chairman of Ekiti State Athletics Association.I promise to redouble my efforts to make sure youths in Ekiti are gainfully engaged through track and field, “said Fatunla the sole sponsor of the annual Kayode Oluyemi Athletics Championship among secondary schools in the state.
‘I will ensure the late Kayode Oluyemi athletics event becomes bigger and also organise seminars for officiating officials and games masters in our secondary schools.The first contact a grassroot athlete will have as he plans to grow will be with his coach or games master at the secondary school level and this is why we will make it a priority to train our games masters on the rudiments of athletics.” he said
Sports
Rooney to join Derby from DC United in Jan
Former England captain Wayne Rooney will join Championship club Derby County as a player-coach in January from MLS side DC United.
The 33-year-old forward, who is Manchester United and England’s all-time record goalscorer, will join the Rams on an initial 18-month contract.
He signed for Washington-based DC from Everton in July 2018 and has scored 23 goals in 41 league games.
“I’m sure I can make a big contribution,” said Rooney.
Rooney has agreed to join Derby despite having more than two seasons left on his deal with DC United.
“While the decision to move home was a tough one, family is everything to us and we make this change to be closer to the ones we love back in England,” he added.
“I am very excited about the opportunity Derby County have provided me with. I am looking forward to joining [Derby manager] Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.
“I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County, working with both the first team and academy.”
Derby, who started their season with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield on Monday, are under the management of former Netherlands midfielder Cocu after Rooney’s former England team-mate Frank Lampard left for Chelsea last month, reports the BBC.
Cocu described Rooney’s arrival as an “exciting prospect” and has “no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club”.
“The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the academy,” said Cocu.
“To have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.”
Trending
-
Politics21 hours ago
Buhari’ll be the last president of Nigeria if… – Adebanjo
-
Education23 hours ago
NUC approves 5 new academic programmes for Elizade varsity
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
10-year-old raped orphan gives birth
-
News21 hours ago
Ageing could be ‘curable,’ death ‘optional’, say genetic engineers
-
News21 hours ago
Police abort #Revolution protest, arrest campaigners
-
News21 hours ago
Graft: EFCC raids ex-Zamfara Gov Yari’s home
-
Education23 hours ago
WAEC allays parents, candidates’ fears over withheld results
-
Politics22 hours ago
Senate: Lawan’s committees and latent misgivings