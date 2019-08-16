State varsity workers mobilise for strike over debt

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the seed bill policy into law in Abuja; a development the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) affirmed would attract investments into the seed sub-sector. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, the non-passage of the seed bill policy by the 8th National Assembly lawmakers was a tropical issue in Nigeria’s agric sector space, as stakeholders insisted that this could affect food productivity and security in the country.

Nigeria’s seed sector had been infested by fake or adulterated seeds, which affects farmers’ crops harvests and investments in farming.

Notwithstanding, the National Agricultural Seed Council, the seed regulatory body in the country, has been at the vanguard of regulating the spreading of fake seeds in circulation by middlemen who specialize in selling them to many innocent farmers in the country, shortchanging them in the process.

Speaking on this development, the Director-General, NASC, Philip Ojo explained that he has been intensifying campaigns on the need to eradicate and stop fake seeds in the circulation by re-positioning NASC to make sure that it effectively regulates the country’s seed industry in line with section 22, subsection 1, which states, “no person other than a person registered and accredited by NASC shall produce or be engaged in the production, processing and marketing of seeds for commercial purpose in Nigeria”.

Indeed, there is nothing very important to Nigerian farmers than having access to quality and right variety of seeds that will ensure that their expectations for enhanced yields and bumper harvest is not truncated during the harvesting period.

Also, merchant farmers understand the role of quality seeds in boosting farm productivity and therefore attach high premium to it.

Nigeria’s seed industry

No doubt, there are lots of challenges facing the country’s seed sector. But one of the biggest of these trials is fake seed in circulation, which has contributed negatively to the country’s quest to achieve food productivity and security.

Because of the multiplier effect of these fake seeds on the country’s agriculture, the Federal Government has been parleying with renowned seeds’ countries in the world to explore areas of collaboration for the development of the agricultural sector in anticipation to changing the country from being a food importer to a food exporter.

There is no gainsaying that the country’s economy has lost fortunes of foreign exchange to the importation of various seeds from abroad for farmers’ use to address seed deficit in the country.

In one of the fora in Abuja, the immediate past minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh bemoaned the threat the menace portends to farmers and food security, acknowledging that he was a victim of fake seeds.

Statistics from the office of the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) showed that over 70 per cent of people who had no business with seeds jump into the business and sell junk to farmers without getting certified by the Council in a bid to make quick money.

In fact, the menace of fake seeds has been a concern for President Muhammadu Buhari.

NASC’s stance on seed bill

The National Agricultural Seed Council said the seed bill policy signed by the president on the 24th of June has enhanced crucial areas in the sector.

The Director-General’s Special Adviser on Technical Matters, Mr. Dahiru Rabiu, said the approval of the seed bill had not only given room for private sector participation but also attracted investments into the seed sub-sector as well as stimulated the uptake of quality seeds.

According to him, the signing of the bill has allowed the council to provide a temporary measure to introduce a plant variety protection.

Similarly, the seed bill has also provided a temporary measure for the private sector research companies to come up with their own varieties.

In addition, the bill has the ability to provide third party certification and the council can now license someone from the private sector to execute some of its functions where he does not have capacity.

He stated that the third party certification would also reduce the overhead cost of the federal government and provide employment opportunities from the side of the private sector while offering a third party guaranteed service.

Rabiu explained that the seed bill, promoted by the National Agricultural Seeds Council, would provide an opportunity to align Nigerian seeds system with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) seed regulatory framework.

It will also ensure regulation of foreign-bred varieties before release into the Nigerian market

Seed companies’ licences

In a move to bring sanity to the seed sector, the National Agricultural Seed Council issued 158 seed companies of different categories, including four large-scale, nine medium scale and about 67 small-scale seed companies licenses to commence production of quality seeds in the country to address the problem of inaccessibility and lack of quality seedling.

Last line

With the Presidential assent on the seed bill policy, agric stakeholders are watching keenly if it will reduce to the barest minimum fake and adulterated seeds in circulation.

