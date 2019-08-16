News
Statutory marriage: FG to establish registers in FCT, 36 states
The Federal Government has unveiled plans to set up marriage registries across the 36 states of the federation, and the FCT.
It said the objective was to ensure uniform conduct of statutory marriages in the country.
Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Mohammed Manga, in a statement yesterday, quoted Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah as making the disclosure.
Manga said: “In its efforts at ensuring uniformity in the conduct of statutory marriages, the Federal Government has declared its intention to set up marriage registries in all the 36 state capitals in the country.
“The Permanent Secretary…disclosed this today (yesterday) in Port Harcourt, River State, while declaring open a one-day sensitisation conference on the conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria with the theme: “Achieving Harmonious Compliance in the Conduct of Statutory Marriage in Nigeria.
“She said that arrangements are also underway to establish new federal marriage registries in Umuahia, Abia State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, to address the challenges faced by couples in the South-South and South East Zones.”
Kidnapping, piracy threaten operations at Calabar, Warri, PH, Onitsha ports –FG
- Reps summon DSS, Customs, NNPC, CBN
The Federal Government has identified criminal activities including kidnapping, sea piracy, and armed robbery as some of the factors militating against the smooth and optimal operations of eastern ports in the country.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee to determine why the Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Onne, and Onitsha inland port complexes are not being put to maximum use.
Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC, Adamawa) has summoned the director general of Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi; the comptroller general of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd); the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari, to appear before it next Monday.
Testifying before the committee yesterday, the permanent secretary lamented that kidnapping, armed robbery and sea piracy were forcing operators to stay away from these ports.
He said this was coupled with multiple taxes imposed even by states and local governments.
“Piracy, kidnapping and armed robbery are responsible for the non-utilisation of the ports,” he stated.
According to Zakari, “Lack of synergy and cooperation among government agencies operating at the ports is also affecting the smooth running of these ports. NIMASA, NPA, the Navy and freight forwarders are not working together.
“There is no cooperation and we are one government and I don’t see why there should be conflict among these agencies. We need legislative support and backing of the National Assembly.”
Collaborating the submission of the ministry, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, agreed insecurity was a major factor militating against the ports, but added that the Navy was working round the clock to arrest all criminal activities.
Represented by the Director of Training, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, the CNS also lamented that the channels of the eastern ports were narrow and unmarked,
“Our channels are very narrow and largely unmarked. The surface of the underwater is very small,” he stated.
He said the problem of poor infrastructure and evacuation of good was also responsible for the optimal performance of the ports, adding that the roads liking the ports were in deplorable shape.
Similarly, the managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, also agreed that insecurity and poor infrastructure was being responsible for the problem. Represented by Prof. Idris Abubakar, the NPA boss said she has drawn the attention of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to deplorable state of the roads linking the ports.
Similarly, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) noted that the issue of insecurity was seriously weighing in on the operations of the concerned ports.
Represented by Capt. Sunday Umoren, the Director General of NIMASA, Hon. Dakuku Peterside, also noted that there was absolute need for all the agencies to work together in the interest of the nation.
Earlier, while declaring the hearing open, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said that both the Apapa and TinCan Island Ports Complexes in Lagos were “overwhelmed and attained breaking points.”
He charged the ad hoc committee to ‘redeliver’ a policy framework and make substantive proposals for legislative and executive action to drive the increased utilisation at these ports for the socio-economic benefit of Nigerians.
Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Deputy House Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, lamented that the Nigerian maritime sector regrettably remains one of the great untapped economic reserves.
He stressed that “operating and maintaining efficient and functional ports in the country will help to develop the economic potential of the communities where these ports are located and even farther afield.”
In his welcome address, chairman of the ad hoc committee, Yakub, said the committee is out to determine why some of the ports have been operating below capacity.
He said the committee was also interested in unravelling why the port situation has remained unpleasant despite the many efforts of government over the years at making the Nigerian ports virile.
Such efforts, he noted, were by way of building more port complexes, granting more concessions, including encouraging active involvement of the private sector in some aspects of operations in the maritime sector.
“What this means is that about five inland port complexes in Warri, Calabar, Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Onne have all failed to provide alternative or even consummate services to aid decongestion of two Lagos Ports Complexes,” he regretted.
Feminique
Intention, not love, sustains marriage, says Adefuye
Omolola Adefuye prefers to be called ‘Omolola Natural.’ Her latest enthusiasm apart from her field of career-Insurance, is about marital affairs and lecturing homes on how to sustain lovemaking sparkles in marriages. Oluwatosin Omoniyi writes
What is your latest passion all about?
Presently, I talk about sex in marriages because I’m concerned about couples enjoying sex to the fullest. So what we do basically is do research on marriages, how things can work out between couples. We notice eating the same kind of food all the time could be boring so what we do is teach couples how to eat the same food differently, to reduce monotony and main focus on enjoyable sex in marriages.
What prompted the passion?
The rate of divorce in marriages lately and infidelity in marriages nowadays is alarming. Now when you look at the rate of divorce and you ask why, a larger percentage of the reasons usually go down to sexual issue, or money issue which is why we decided to look at the sex aspect as a move to reduce broken marriages. So on this sex and marriage issues, we post writings but majorly we post videos on YouTube.
I know you as insurance personnel, so what prompted you to go into sex and sexuality in marriages?
Over time, I have had to work with teenagers and I have also been privileged to work with teens from broken homes and then I had to look at them and people that come from homes where both parents are still together and I realised that there was a remarkable difference. Children who come from broken homes usually have insecurity challenges, feeling and sense of not belonging in a setting and most of them are not as confident as their peers who come from homes where their parents are together. Some of them carry on to the homes they build in future, whereby every little misunderstanding, they think of separating with their spouses because that is the way they were brought up, this set of children are exposed to many atrocities.
I feel this issue of the parents staying differently has more negative effect on children than their parents and this prompted me to venture into what I now do.
Apart from the idea of stealing culture imbibed by these children, some of them are exposed to sexual harassment when the parents are not there. There was a particular case we treated last, three children staying with their father and he was always out to work, the mum was not living with them and they were always alone. Along the way, the youngest one started getting harassed by a neighbour and there was nobody to tell. A girl cannot grow up normal if she does not have a father figure in her life. Consequently, she begins to look for a father figure in every man because father love for girls is equivalent to the air she breathes and when it is absent, she seeks it anywhere possible.
If you look at the percentage of girls that are exposed to pregnancy at a teenage age and all, majorly it comes from girls that lack fatherly love. Mark it, fatherly love could be that the father maybe present at home but physically absented. So, if a father is present in the home, at least he could learn to show her affection. It is usually the same thing to the male child but theirs is not only when they lack mother love, it is also that of the father. I have been opportune to have worked with a male child and I realised that when a male child lacks fatherly love, it affects his self esteem.
How long have you been married now?
Five years now,
What makes you think you are matured enough to talk about sex in marriages?
What I tell people is that it does not matter how old your marriage is, as long as I have taken time to do the necessary research, I take time to do necessary research, hence, it makes me qualified because these days, people believe marriage is something you can jump into and jump out. Before you go into marriage, you should read books on marriages, on relating with people, how to handle different people.
It amazes me when you go to university to study any course and you are not refreshing your school of thought with research and books to help you grow in such field you have chosen therefore I have done and am still doing what needs to be done to be well grounded in the school of marriage and sexual relationship.
Why do couples lose the spark of excitement and love in marriage after a long time of being together?
It is normal, some do not even last up to five years. Let me be practical now, you know when you meet someone for the first time, like there is this novelty, the way you handle it with so much care and you do not want it to fall or crack but after a while you no longer pay so much attention to it, this is the same thing with marriage which is why I say love is not always enough, it’s not all about the chemistry.
You can actually marry someone you do not really love and the marriage will last forever, marriage is about being intentional. As long as I am intentional, that this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and I am ready and willing to work out every flaw and every ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ , it will work. But if you are waiting for the chemistry to always happen, you are in for a very long ride because the chemistry will leave.
You can actually work on love, and how do we work on love, by knowing the temperament of the person, love language of the person you are married to as we all have different love languages.
When one partner’s love language is attention but you are showering the person with gifts, it will mean nothing, as you have got it wrong, if you had stayed with her in the kitchen for five minutes, you would have given her the world. So it is why we say people must learn in marriage and be intentional. If you are intentional you would have figured the right love language of your partner and whether in a bad or good mood, you will still please them.
So LOVE does not sustain marriage?
Yes, the only thing that can sustain it is being intentional. Long ago, before I got married, I had this mentality that if my husband does anything, I will divorce him first thing and I was told Christianity does not allow divorce. Luckily for me, I was living with a couple whose marriage was heaven on earth with over 50 years of being married. Through them, I was able to have the belief that marriage does not have to be bitter, it should be sweet. That was when I mapped out a list of characteristics my future husband must have.
First he has to be someone that will make marriage heaven for me, number two was that if anything went wrong, I must be willing to satisfy everything it takes to work it out, so I was intentional about those two goals. So my thought was that whatever went wrong, we are both going to work it out whether you like it or not.
Now, how do you sustain sex sparkles in marriages?
Sex spark differs because we all have different libido. Some have it high, and some, low. So if my libido is high and my husband’s own is high, there is no option other than me finding a way to match his libido which is what we do, we run research to help women meet up, there are fruits to do that, there are medicinal drugs, there are balls to be inserted and other things too.
To sustain sex spark, a woman must be ready always, and sometimes a woman can satisfy her husband without sex, it doesn’t have to be penis to vagina always, they both should learn how to satisfy themselves even without penetration.
Some husbands like their wives to give them blow job but they cannot reciprocate the act, therefore couples should be able to sit and talk about all these which is why communication is key for sex spark to be sustained in marriage.
As a Christian, do you support oral sex in marriage?
Oral sex in marriage, if both couples agree, then I am in support. It has to be an agreement; there is nothing wrong with it.
One of the reasons we started this is because of divorce, this issue of divorce happen in Christian marriages more because of the issue of oral sex and the belief that the holy sex position is the missionary style, it’s very boring that is why Christian men are the ones who cheat most because they do not get sexual satisfaction in their homes. There is a passage in the bible that says a woman’s breast should continue to satisfy her husband.
Therefore, there are different angles to these things, not just the refusal from the woman but also the ignorance from the man. The bible says your body belongs to your husband and you body belongs to your wife therefore as long as there is consent from both parties, it’s alright and if its oral sex, then fantastic.
You say you write, how many testimonies have you got from consultants?
I remember the first testimony I got from a man, he did not even know he can ever give his wife plate (blow job) as the slogan goes. The day he did it finally, he sent me a text the second day, he said “she really loved it.” Finally, for a woman to achieve orgasm and not fill used in bed, ask her what she wants and how to please her.
News
National Assembly ready to work for Nigerians –Lawan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that with the recent constitution of the relevant parliamentary committees, the ninth National Assembly was now more prepared and ready to work for Nigerians. Lawan gave the assurance while speaking to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly on his return from pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
“The ninth National Assembly has been properly constituted, especially with our committees in place,” said Lawan. “We are ready, we are willing, we are capable, we are enhanced to work as an institution, to ensure that we provide those ingredients and inputs that the executive would want for it to implement laudable projects to develop the country.” With him were Senators Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (Deputy Minority Whip), Teslim Folarin, Bello Mandiya, Ajibola Bashiru, and Sani Musa. Lawan expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to be part of the over 60,000 Nigerians that participated in this year’s Hajj. “We prayed for our country to achieve optimal security, to have stability, peace and progress. We prayed for the National Assembly too. It is our prayer that the ninth National Assembly will be one to work for Nigerians and for the benefit of those who voted for us.
“Nigerians, in Saudi Arabia, came together with other Muslims worldwide to pray for global peace. I’m sure that with the message that we heard as part of this year’s pilgrimage and Eid generally, is a message of sacrifice, brotherhood and unity.
“Nigerians should thank God that we are still together, as such, we should work to ensure that the unity of this country is not compromised,” Lawan said. The Senate president urged Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders, pointing out that “leaders are meant to serve the people and no leader would like to deliberately fail to perform. “Also, in times of challenges like we are going through presently, Nigerians should continue to be behind their leaders with prayers and support, backed by understanding, and by the Grace of God, Nigeria will reach those great heights that, for long, we have prayed for.”
Lawan reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government on the need to be on the same page with the National Assembly to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria.” “We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December. That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break. It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.
“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with. I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said. The Senate president was received on arrival by Senators Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohammed Karage
News
UNILAG set up entrepreneurship grants for students
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday said that the institution was setting up grants between N1 million and N2 million to aid students in entrepreneurship.
Ogundipe made this known at the 3rd Biennial Conference on TOKI (Transition from Observation to Knowledge to Intelligence) held in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is backed by the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and Data Science Nigeria.
TOKI is the Biennial forum for the presentation of new research results and for the demonstration of new systems and techniques in knowledge management, Competitive Intelligence, Big Data, Semantic Web, IOT, Resource Management, Web Mining, Natural Language Processing, Interoperable and Adaptive Information Systems and Data Science.
According to Ogundipe, the grant is with the support of the Bank of Industry.
He said: “Students of the institution are full with brilliant ideas and there is need to tap into these ideas to bring it to life.
“There is a need to develop their skills which will lead to innovation and then to entrepreneurship; and when it comes to entrepreneurship, we will help them register these companies,’’ he said.
The vice-chancellor said that presently the authorities had sent information to students in every field to bring out their brilliant ideas that could be commercialised and had up to 5,000 students.
Ogundipe said that the main objective of the grant was to ensure that students are not pushed out into the world where unemployment exists.
The vice-chancellor said that the university had started running programmes on the campus to help students to have the needed skills to be able to compete favourably with their counterparts.
“We also encourage the students to always visit the entrepreneurship centre as they will attend to their needs,’’ he said.
A Software Engineer, Mr Emeka Okoye, from Cymantiks Ltd., said that it was unfortunate that the country was surrounded by nature and we did not want to find out what was unique in our nature.
He called on the students to tap into using artificial intelligence to understand the environment and get new knowledge to improve on a lot of things.
“Augmented Intelligence should be the main focus for the country, a focus where using machine as assistance rather than it replacing human beings,’’ he said.
He pointed out that there was a need to create opportunities to take Artificial Intelligence very seriously in the country.
Dr Victor Odunmuyiwa, Director, Centre for Information Technology and System, University of Lagos, said that there was a need to create an ecosystem that would forge the country ahead.
According to him, the take-home at the end of the conference is to have a cluster of researchers, come up with people that are experts.
News
Fayemi rebuffs Ekiti monarchs, inaugurates Alawe as traditional council chair
Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday swore-in the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti,Oba Adebanji Alabi as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers despite the pending litigation and controversy surrounding the appointment of the Monarch by the governor.
Oba Alabi’s appointment is being challenged by 17 pelupelu Obas called Alademerindinlogun, who claimed that Fayemi contravened the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law which stipulated that the chairman can only be appointed among Alademerindinlogun/pelupelu Obas with his action.
They claimed in their deposition in the suit filed before Ekiti State High Court that the promotion of Alawe to Pelupelu status was political and that could not grant him the power to become the Chairman of the traditional council.
However, the 17 aggrieved Pelupelu Obas boycotted the ceremony that was largely graced by first-class and other kings under the aegis of Majority Obas’ of Ekiti State.
Fayemi, who spoke at Alawe’s inauguration held in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said the time has come for the traditional rulers to bring their powers to bare to resolve the vicious insecurity level across the nation.
Alawe, whose appointment is being challenged in court was appointed on the 1st of August, 2019, following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Ote Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju on July 31.
Giving a hint about how the council will be for the next two years, the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said it will compose of 32 permanent members out of the 58 members that will attend the council meeting under Alawe.
While charging the Obas on the need to maintain security and peaceful co-existence in their domains, Fayemi said their cooperation will help in curbing anti-social activities with a strong partnership with government.
The governor, however, didn’t talk about the pending litigation in court, probably because such could be subjudice.
He said the constitution of the council became inevitable owing to the fact that the traditional rulers play pivotal roles in the stability of every community and the nation in general.
“I want to charge you to cooperate with this government and be at the forefront of the fight against anti-social behaviour because what we need to promote development is peace.
“I want you to be protectors of your people as custodians of culture and tradition in your domains. Despite modernity, you remain the rallying point and you will ever remain relevant.
Oba Alabi promised to be fair to all Obas regardless of status, urging his members to restrict themselves to giving advice to governors and not to criticise since “We are not running a labour union.”
News
Ihedioha inaugurates probe panel on land breaches
Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has instituted a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on lands and related matters to address a series of breaches in the last 13 years.
The governor has in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Law (Cap. 24), of Eastern Nigeria, 1963 and all other relevant statutes constituted the Commission of Inquiry on Lands and Related Matters with Justice Florence Duruoha Igwe as Chairman.
Other members of the commission are Dr. Emmanuel E. Nze, Esv (Sir) Cajethan Ohiri, Surveyor Mezu C. Ozowara, Nkiru Victoria Onwu, Sir Kelly Azike and Mr. Isaac Oguzie, who will serve as the Secretary of the Commission.
According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Commission would have full powers and authority to hold hearings to be conducted in a manner prescribed by the Commission of Inquiry Law.
The Commission’s terms of reference among other things would ascertain extent of land compulsorily acquired or forcefully wrested from owners; to ascertain and determine whether such compulsory acquisitions were lawfully made and to ascertain the extent of allocation and revocation of land in Imo State from June 2006 to May 2019 and determine the propriety of such allocations and revocations.
Others issues to be considered by the Commission would include ascertaining and determining whether due process, diligence and strict adherence to the provisions of Land Use Act, 1978 and all other relevant laws on acquisition of land were followed; to determine the extent of compliance with the relevant laws for the development of the New Owerri Capital Territory and adherence to the master plan of Owerri capital territory as authored by Fingerhurt and Partners; and to examine and ascertain whether Government land or part of it have been converted to private use and identify the persons responsible and make recommendations for recovery and appropriate sanctions.
Barring any extension, the Commission is expected to submit its report to the governor at a date not later than 60 days.
News
Stakeholders urge Buhari to sign warehouse bill into law
Stakeholders in the grain storage sub-sector of the economy yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign the Warehouse Bill into law, saying that farmers have continued to lose up to 30 per cent of agricultural produce due to poor warehousing system in the country.
One of the stakeholders, Chief Eric Ozongwu, said with the comparative advantage Nigeria had in producing some staple crops, a good warehousing system would not only boost the economy of farmers, but the entire GDP of the country.
Ozongwu, the national chairman of Grain Storage Practitioners of Nigeria, said the warehouse bill, when signed into law, would also serve as collateral for farmers to secure loans from banks and pay back when they sell their grains.
He said: “Because of poor warehousing system in Nigeria, it is affecting the quality of our grains, and we lose more than 30 per cent of what we produce every year because of poor storage.
“When we have certified warehouses, we can use it as collateral to secure loan, banks can use your warehouse certificate to give loan so that as a farmer, you can go back to farm, and the price relatively goes high, you can sell it, service your loan and have some money left.”
Ozongwu added that government had not lived up to the stakeholders’ expectation regarding the country’s strategic reserve.
According to him, this year alone, government was expected to mop up grains in the market and store in the reserves, because it was relatively low, and use such to stabilise the market whenever the price go high.
“The government have not been doing anything about our strategic reserves, and this year, price of grains are relatively low, and this is the time government mop up the excess in the market and store them, so that when the supply goes down and the demand goes up, they can use it to cushion the effect of the price.
“When the price is so low, farmers are not motivated to go to far, and there must be an equilibrium between the prices, so that the prices will not be too low and the prices will not be too high that people can afford so that people can afford to buy the grains in the market.
“And when we have marketing boards, they were able to stabilise these prices, but now, everybody is on his own,” he added.
News
Bayelsa PDP primaries: ‘Alaibe, Osaisai, others jittery’
…device plot to move primaries to Abuja, PH
Some governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe and Dr. Chris Osaisai, among others, have become panicky as the September 3, 2019 primaries of the party draws closer.
A group, Association of Concerned Bayelsa Professionals (ACBP), Chief Jasper Timiebi, said in a statement that the aspirants had devised a plot to cause premeditated violence and instability in the state with the intent to arm twist the national leadership of the PDP to move the primaries to Abuja or neighbouring Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Timiebi said security intelligence at the disposal of the group revealed that the aspirants were deploying their men to plant bombs, engage in sporadic shootings, to create a non-existent threat of violence to actualise their plot to move the primaries outside Bayelsa contrary to the stipulation of the law.
He said the ACBP, a body of professionals across the eight local government areas of the state, was concerned about the increasing desperation occasion by blackmail and the evil plot to unleash mayhem and killings in Bayelsa just to achieve a satanic plot.
He stressed that the aspirants behind the evil plot against Bayelsa and her people were worried about the influence of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who have led the Restoration Team òf the PDP for almost eight years since 2012.
Timiebi recalled that the said aspirants instigated and indeed sponsored litigations to frustrate the decision of the PDP led government to conduct the last local government elections without success.
According to him, when the Government vacated all the cases numbering five that were instituted against the conduct of the polls in Abuja, Yenagoa and other cities, the aspirants decided to go opt for a second option to frustrate the participation of the elected council officials in the primaries.
He insisted that the ACBP, which monitored the election in the state, observed that it went well, asserting also the massive influence of the governor in the state.
Timiebi said the campaign organisation of one of the contestants, Osaisai, wrote a petition dated August 10, 2019, to the national chairman of the PDP; in which he claimed that there were threats to the peaceful conduct of the primaries in the state.
According to him, the petition signed by Dr. Ebieri Jones, kicked against the inclusion of the elected chairmen and councillors as delegates in the primaries as provided for in the PDP constitution.
He said the petition addressed to the PDP national chairman, was copied all members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the chairman and secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).
Timiebi said ACBP was motivated by a strong urge to ensure that the search for the next governor of the state was not tainted by underhand tactics and evil machinations by desperate politicians, who would stop at nothing to foist themselves on the state.
He enjoined all aspirants to play by the rule and embrace the repeated slogan of former President Goodluck Jonathan that nobody’s ambition was worth the life of a single Bayelsa citizen.
He urged the aspirants to talk to the delegates rather than yielding their campaigns to a desperation ignited by the fear of defeat, adding that only a candidate would emerge out of the 21 aspirants.
News
Traders, fishermen lament pirates’ activities
Fishing communities in Oron and Mbo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State have called on the Federal and state governments to beef up security on the sea to check the spate of killings and robbery attacks on their fishermen, and boat drivers by Sea pirates from neighbouring states.
Some boat owners, fishermen and crayfish traders, who spoke to our Correspondent in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, regretted that security agents drafted to protect their waterways could not salvage the situation, even as the killings and robbery attacks on them worsens by the day. A boat owner, Mr. Effiong Ating, lamented: “The robbery attacks on our fishermen and boat drivers is alarming these days. The Sea pirates waylay our boat drivers on the high sea. They kill them even after collecting their boats from them. And the boats are very expensive.
The cheapest, cost about N3.7million. “Most of us pay for the boats in installments. And you can imagine the agony we experience when the Sea pirates now waylay our boat drivers, collect the boats and even kill them. “The situation makes me feel so sad. Even many of our people, especially the youths are withdrawing from the fishing business because of the insecurity at the sea.”
The village head of Idua Assang, Oron Local Government, Chief Asuquo Offiong, said he was not only grieving because of the untold suffering and hunger the situation has brought on his community, but many youths who have been killed so far by the Sea pirates when the community resorted to self-help to stop the incessant attacks and killings. “The robbery attacks on our fishermen and boat drivers on the high sea have been going on for so many years now.
We have tried our best on our own since 2013 to put a stop to this menace but to no avail. Our youths tried to help as security agencies no longer come to our rescue, but many of them were killed by the Sea pirates. “Fishing is our main occupation and only means of survival but my people are no longer safe as they go to the sea to fish.
That is why I am appealing to both federal and state governments to come to our aid so that our waterways can be safe again for our people to do their fishing business without fear. “We are law abiding citizens of this country, and we need to be protected by our government.” Similarly, an Oron based fisherman, who identified himself as Nsikan Bassey, said the spate of killings forced men, women and youths of the fishing communities to take to the major streets on Monday, to draw the attention of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Udom Emmanuel to their helplessness. “Our fishermen no longer feel safe when we go to fish on the sea because we are being robbed, killed almost on daily basis by the Sea pirates from Bayelsa, and Cross Rivers States.
“There is need to beef up security on the sea. In fact, we are appealing that Joint Task Force be drafted to our riverine areas immediately before they kill us all”, he said. Also, the women Crayfish traders explained that the reason their marketplace was deserted was because they were on strike over the killing of boat drivers that bring Crayfish for them. Contacted, President of the Women Crayfish traders, Mrs Mmayen Ifiok, who is still grieving over the death of the boat drivers lamented:”We have suffered a lot in the hands of the Sea pirates. We cannot even sell again because there is nothing to sell after two drivers bringing Crayfish to us were killed.”
At Ibaka fishing settlement in Mbo Local Government Area, the Presi-dent of Boat Owners, Mr Samson Oluwasegun, said, “ We have serious problem here because the Sea pirates do not only kill boat drivers, fishermen, they also rape our women, steal all our boats, and goods. “We work during the day and they will still cross the sea to steal from us. Even during market days, our women are scared to come out due to what is going on. We need Joint Task Force because the situation is beyond the marine here.” Also caught in the fray are the Fishermen operating at Nwaniba beach in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, who have expressed deep sadness and agony over incessant attacks by sea pirates, who wreak havoc on them and their goods at different sea routes during the course of their seaborne trade.
The indigenes made their emotional distress known when our correspondent visited the Nwaniba Beach and Timber Market in Uruan. The markets, which shares borders with the popular Nwaniba Beach, are dedicated to wholesale trades of natural resources predominantly fishes and hard timber. Speaking with our correspondent, a trader named Udofot, lamented:“I’ve been into fishery for 20 years now.
The business is good but on a sad note, our most challenging problem here are sea pirates and they rob us of our ship engines, fishes, money and other products we ship in from different locations. When they rob us of our engines, we get stranded and most of us would have no other choice than stay in the sea for two to three days until help finally comes our way. “Just this week, a fisherman, who returned with his fishes was robbed and the whole fishes were emptied.
These are fishes worth over N80,000.” Another source, who pleaded not to be mentioned poured out her heart over the havoc by the ocean raiders and negligence of the government of the day on issues bordering on their welfare. “These thieves have made our lives unbearable especially those of us who go to the sea to fish or cross borders to buy fishes in places such as Oron and Cameroun. These armed robbers extort money from us and kill people. I can’t forget 2017 in a hurry. Women were robbed of their goods and money and this made some of us detest going to fish or cross borders in purchase of them.
“We are trying our best but government is not trying for us here. We voted this government enmasse but we in the village have been forgotten. I have seen and heard the governor visiting other markets but this has never been the case here, not even our Local Government Chairman or any other person closer to government, “she cried out”.
Mr. Effiong Nyong, the Secretary, Nwaniba Timber Buyers Association, confirmed to our correspondent that, “there is a problem of pirates on a high level in the sea. Most especially the linking sea route to Cross River because this water here extends to Cross River and these timbers are also gotten from Cross River.”. The indigenes called on the Akwa Ibom and Cross River State governments to join forces to stem the ugly incidence as their lives are at risk and source of livelihood threatened. They further solicited for government intervention in the area of electricity as the area remains in total darkness and the timber market completely blacked out, forestalling the smooth running of their businesses in the evening.
News
Azagbene pays the price for missing soldier
It is a community located on the water ways in Bayelsa State. Sea pirates operate within the precincts of the community. Recently, two soldiers guarding facilities within the community were killed and another missing. Every other thing now is foggy over the destruction of the community. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa
It was like the case of Odi massacre on November 20, 1999, by the Nigerian military under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. A similar incident occurred in July when the Nigerian army, once again, razed a small community, Azagbene, in Ekeremor Local Government of Bayelsa State.
They were in the process of looking for a missing officer. Although the incident was a bit different from that of Odi where more 2,483 persons lost their lives, that of Azagbene was different as it was reportedly said no lives were lost. But, of course, community members lost all their properties while they are presently displaced because of the attack. The people of Azagbene, an oil producing community, had woken up on July 23 just like any other day. They were hit with the news that two soldiers attached to a flow station in the community had been killed while one was missing.
It was gathered that suspected sea pirates, who were well armed came in double 200 horse power speedboat, struck on Monday night, leaving two soldiers dead, one other missing while their riffles were carted away. It was gathered that after the incident, stern looking soldiers on Tuesday morning allegedly invaded the community, burning houses as villagers scampered for safety. A source said: “When the soldiers entered our community, they ordered us to leave because they were going to burn everything and that anybody that fails to comply with the order would be killed.
“Before some of us left the community, I saw the building of our Paramount ruler on fire. Even my family house has been burnt down to ashes. As I speak to you now, there is nobody in my community. We are suffering for a crime we didn’t commit.”
But the spokesman of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Major Danjuma Jonah, confirmed the death of two soldiers although he denied soldiers burning down houses in the community. According to him said: “Our men did not burn down houses in Azagbene community.
We are only combing the community and neighbouring towns in search of one soldier that is missing as a result of the attack that led to the death of two soldiers. “And we are carrying out the search for the missing soldier in conjunction with leaders of the community.” But one of the victims of the invasion and the son of Azagbene community wrote on his facebook page: “I’m one of d victims. My building and all the properties within and outside were razed by the Nigerian Army on the 23rd of July 2019.
“I was punished for a crime I know nothing about but this night as I kneel and cry before you God, the perpetrators of the killings that led the Army to cause havoc to the whole community, you will have no hiding place either from the community or elsewhere.
You will confess and vomit blood before you give up the ghost in Jesus Mighty name. Amen.” Another indigene of the community, Tonye Yemuliegha, who said he is constitutionally from the community said: “For now, there is no action on the community after razing it.”
He said no group, neither the government, nor the military, nor the community leaders has done anything, adding that the community was still the way it was. Most of them he said, were still outside the community, stating that for now, they don’t have houses.
He said that the Federal Government that controls the army should go there and see how they can give them any line of support. “And the state government should also go there to see how they can also help them. But as we speak, I don’t think anything tangible has been done by any group.
“It is now incumbent on the legislator representing them at the National Assembly to also raise it at the floor of the House under urgent matter of public interest, calling the attention of the government through the instrumentality of the legislature to go to the community on a fact finding mission and know what to do.” Another indigene of the community, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said that the youths were angry with the invasion of the community, arguing how the military was able to secure the Shell pipes that were used to channel the crudes to the ocean but ended up destroying their community.
He said Nigeria was on the verge of explosion, adding that the youths were coming with their plans. Another concerned indigene of the state Inemo Simaimia, said that both APC and PDP Ijaw politicians should come together and put pressure on the Federal Government to rebuild the community, adding that same thing had happened to Ayakoromo town.
He said two days after the incident at Ayakorormo, despite the lockdown, he visited the devastated community with his colleague, adding that the people were brutalized and traumatized. Another activist, Utavie Jeremiah Wellington, said: “Hoping those at the national level will do something, especially raising an order as national urgent matters.”
He said: “The Nigerian Army can’t continue to wipe out our communities in the name of looking for suspects.” The Kennedy Olorogun-led Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Central Zone, had wondered why the army would burn down a whole community, including the only storey building in the area because of the sins of few youths.
Wisdom Adike, a human rights lawyer in Yenagoa, who said he recently went to the community through the secret canals in the creeks, stated that soldiers blocked the major waterways to the community and prevented him from passing through it. He said: “The main access has been blocked by the Nigerian Army. They are trying to cover up what they did in that community. They destroyed all the houses. They burnt down the only storey building in that community.
“It has come to a stage where we have to put all these people in check. You can’t just begin a fullscale action that has made many people in the community homeless. It is even against the rules of engagement. “In the treaty of the United Nations, the rules of engagement state that where the two forces are similar, the military can undertake this kind of action in defence of the nation. But in this instance, two or three suspects went out to commit a crime and the community being lawful, went after those people and caught one of them and handed the person to the army.
The next day, the army went to destroy the properties of the community. “In fact, the only storey building in the community was destroyed. It also violates their rights to life and property enshrined in the Constitution. The duty of the military is to defend the people not to put their lives under threat. Read sections 42 and 44 of the Constitution. The rights to own properties are expressly provided.
“This is another Odi scenario in a low tone. The difference between Odi case and this, is that people died in Odi case. But this other one, people are homeless and injured. Some are treating their injuries. “It is unbelievable how they are coping. Most of them sleep on the streets.
Most of them squat in people’s houses. And the properties they burnt were worth hundreds of millions. Following the facts that most of these communities are in the waterways, they don’t have access to banks. So, most of them keep their money in their houses.
Most of them are wood dealers and farmers and they save a lot of money in their houses. “One of them told me that apart from his destroyed properties, the money he saved was worth more than N1.5 million. Another resident said the soldiers stole his money because where he kept the money, fire could not have destroyed it. “We are ready to face them within the ambit of the law.
We are not scared of anybody. In fact, with what I have seen on ground, the military lied. They lied in totality. In fact, the military misled the Nigerian state. They breached the trust of Nigerians.” The human rights lawyer said. Fred Agbedi, the House of Representatives member for the area, had in a statement called for restraint, professionalism by the Military. Chief Fred Agbedi, federal lawmaker representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency condemned the killing of two army officers bysome suspected criminal elements in Azagbene, Ekeremor local government area.
Chief Fred Agbedi commiserated with families of the deceased soldiersand the Nigerian Army over the killings, which according to him is dastardly and barbaric. The governorship hopeful however expressed regret on the reprisal attack and invasion of Azagbene by the Army.
Agbedi, who described the Nigerian Army as highly professional and internationally respected, called for restraint while urging them to be guided by the rules of engagement and allow the law to take its course by apprehending and prosecuting the suspects rather than the destruction spree that has rendered several families homeless and exposed them to avoidable hardship in the face of difficult economic situation.
However, the Bayelsa State government had sent a delegation to the community to ascertain the level of damage done by the military invasion. Also the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a twopoint resolution condemning the killing of two soldiers and invasion of Azagbene community by soldiers in obvious retaliation.
