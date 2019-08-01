Sterling Bank grows income by 19.1%

While innovation in Nigeria is still moving at slow pace, government’s policies and actions are seen as counter-productive to existing developments. Hence, stakeholders are worried that the country would remain backward except government changes its stance. SAMSON AKINTARO reports.

In the latest 2019 Global Innovation Index, Nigeria was ranked 114 out of 129 economies measured. While this came as marginal improvement from last year’s ranking of 118, the country is still among countries that are underperforming in creation and utilisation of innovations.

According stakeholders in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector, government policies have been a major obstacle to growth of innovations in the country. A reflection of this emerged last week with reports of plans by Lagos State Government to impose N25 million licensing fee on bike hailing start-ups in the state.

Innovative revolution

A product of innovation, the emergence of bike hailing platforms such as Oride, MAX.ng, Gokada and a number of others came as a positive revolution in a state popular for its perennial traffic gridlock. With the use of technology, the bike platforms have been able to ease commuting in the state through their app-based transportation.

Since the beginning of this year, the bike hailing business has been gaining a lot of traction in Nigeria. Particularly, in the last few months, news about the increasing number of bikers, funding rounds and new market entrants have emerged; suggesting the bike hailing market is attracting a lot of interest. While old players like MAX and Gokada raised important funding, newer players like SafeBoda and ORide also came on board backed by their own deep pocket financiers.

Regulatory concerns

However, as this innovative business gains more grounds in the state, operators are getting worried over regulatory uncertainties.

For example, ORide, the Opera-backed bike hailing startup admitted that regulatory issues were currently affecting its operations in the state.

“There are regulatory challenges with bike-hailing at the moment in Lagos,” said the ORide Country Manager, Iniabasi Akpan.

Akpan revealed that only motorbikes used for dispatch and delivery are allowed to operate on major highways; while commercial bikes for passenger transportation are not allowed. Earlier in march, In March, 22 Gokada and MAX bikes were impounded by the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses. A statement from that time claimed bikers working with these startups had violated state road traffic laws.

But the regulatory grey area is not just affecting start-ups already operating in the bike hailing market. Uber, the ride hailing company, says this regulatory grey areas in Lagos is the main reason why it has not launched UberBoda, its own bike hailing service, in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the service is currently available in countries like Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking on the sideline after the recent Uber Townhall event, Head of Business Development for the Middle East and Africa at Uber, Justin Spratt, disclosed that UberBoda wanted to launch in Nigeria. But he conceded that the regulatory grey area is something they want to address first.

Proposed licensing fee

Despite government’s stance on the use of motorcycles for transportation, the growth of the business and increasing funding from outside the country has attracted its attention. Against this backdrop, Lagos State Government is planning to introduce a new license agreement for start-ups to allow them operate within the state.

Reports quoted a source from government as disclosing that the start-ups would be made to pay a license fee of N25 million (about $70,000) annually per 1,000 bikes. A further N30,000 ($83) would be paid for each registered bike rider after the 1,000 mark. The startups will also still be expected to pay annual taxes on revenue. Gokada, Oride and Max.ng, three of the major start-ups in the space, all have over 1,000 riders signed up to their service.

Killing innovation?

Stakeholders have, however, expressed worry over the government’s move, noting that it is capable of stifling innovation. They noted that introducing such amount of licensing fee for a business that is still in its infancy stage is an attempt to kill the business.

A tech start-up founder, Mr Adetunji Silas, described the government’s move as a wicked proposition directed at these start-ups, and a way of killing innovations in the country. “Government should let it die as a bad idea. If you can’t help businesses to thrive, don’t kill them,” he said.

Another start-up enthusiast, Charles Okonji, wondered why the state government would be considering licensing fee aside the tax being paid by the operators. According to him, motorcycles were considered by the government as unsafe for commuting until the start-ups revolutionised it, but it is now being seen as revenue opportunity. He advised that start-ups should henceforth be modest in announcing new funding as initial announcements as government sees such as opportunity to make demands.

Condemning the move through her Twitter handle, a former Minister of Education in the country, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, said the government should have moved beyond seeing every business as source of revenue. “It’s the classic extraction-mentality of the Oil-Rent spoilt political class. Every business opportunity is perceived through the lenses of “easy oil revenue”. They have no capacity to nurture —through sound & friendly policies— other sectors of the economy toward lasting growth,” she tweeted.

Plans for other states

While the bike hailing start-ups are currently operating in Lagos, they have all announced plans to expand to other parts of the country. However, the proposed license agreement is seen as a possible obstacle that may hinder such plans. It is feared that if Lagos succeeds in getting the license fees, other states would also follow suit once the start-ups expand as planned.

Last line

Regulation is no doubt a necessity for survival of businesses. However, such must not be done at the expense of innovation. Already, established IT companies in the country are suffering from multiple taxation and regulation, this should not be allowed to thwart innovative start-ups, which have huge potentials to affect the economy positively.

