Student remanded for attempting to commit suicide
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Tuesday ordered that a student, Suleman Ayuba, 19, who pleaded guilty to attempted suicide by taking rat poison, be remanded in prison, pending sentencing.
Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf, who gave the order after Ayuba pleaded guilty, fixed September 16 for sentencing.
Ayuba, who resides in Ungwan Daji, Minna, was charged with attempted suicide, contrary to the provisions of Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Niger State.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, told the court that one Badamosi Abdullahi reported the matter on August 23.
Ikwoche said the complainant, a noodles seller, alleged that on the same day at about 7 p.m., the defendant bought some and poured a pack of poison in it and ate it.
He said that the defendant became unconscious afterward and was taken to the hospital where he was revived.
When the charges were read to him, Ayuba pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
”I wanted to take my life because life is too hard for me as an orphan,” he told the court.
Kidnappers abduct Kaduna lawmaker, as police declare manhunt
A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, representing Zaria Constituency, Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the state. The incident took place about 11.30 am yesterday morning along the Kaduna – Zaria Road.
This incident is coming barely days after the abduction and rescue of not less than seven persons, including three final year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
The state’s Police Command had confirmed the attack, disclosing that a manhunt is under way around the Kaduna-Zaria axis to rescue the lawmaker. Spokesman for the command, Yakubu Sabo, in a statement, said: “Teams of conventional Police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.
The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. “On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the Command received an information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kad -Zaria Expressway.
“Patrol Teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to station. Upon search, an ID Card bearing Hon Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo a, member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency was found. A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the p
Ortom condemns killing of Taraba Catholic priest
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday condemned the killing of Revd Father David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Kufai, Amadu, in neighbouring Taraba State by gunmen. The cleric was reported to be on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering crisis between the Tiv and Jukun when he was ambushed and shot several times before his corpse was set ablaze.
Tanko was said to have been ordained in 2008 and spent most of his life in Kano State before coming back to his Diocese in Jalingo. Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, described the gruesome murder of the priest as “shocking, painful and unfortunate.”
He commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State, particularly the Catholic Church over the sad incident. The governor enjoined his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, to call for an end to the bloodletting between the Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State, adding that only peace can guarantee meaningful development.
He urged security operatives to apprehend killers of Reverend Father Tanko to face consequences of their act. Ortom also consoled the family of the late Catholic priest and prayed that God grants him eternal rest.
EFCC, Benin traders issue ‘red card’ to Internet fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office, yesterday took its enlightenment and sensitisation campaign on the ills of corruption and economic and financial crimes to New Benin Market, Benin City, Edo State.
The Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, who was represented by Williams Oseghale, head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Office, admonished the traders to shun internet fraud and other forms of criminality. He enjoined the market women and men to warn their children and wards of the danger of engaging in internet fraud as the commission will continue to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.
He further enjoined them to be vigilant and circumspect so as not to fall victim to cyber criminals. “You need to be alert. Don’t give your account details to people you don’t trust. Don’t allow people use your account for illicit transactions,” he said.
Oyetola lauds police for securing Osun
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has lauded the Nigeria Police for the commitment of his men to securing the lives and property of the indigenes of the state. He was also full of praises for them for championing the virtues of professionalism, discipline and morality in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility.
The governor spoke at the State House in Osogbo yesterday while receiving the participants at the just concluded 2 I/C Squadron Commanders course, held in Ila Orangun. He pledged to continue to champion the security of lives and property of the indigenes, saying no efforts would be spared to maintain the tempo of peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship existing in the state.
“As the chief security officer of the state, I must not fail to recognise the role being played by the security agencies, particularly the police to ensure that our state is not only safe and secure but maintains its status as the most peaceful and safest state in the country.
“So, I commend the leadership of the Nigeria Police for extending the training to officers and men serving in the state, this is a demonstration to the fact that our state has been blessed with high level of disciplined and diligent police personnel. “Of course, I am the chief security officer of the state but it has taken your commitment and support for me to succeed in the efforts to secure the lives and property of the indigenes.
Our government will continue to support you on this task of keeping the state safe and peaceful. “I appreciate the commandant for leading the participants to honour me with this courtesy call. I will look at your extension of the hand of training for my officers and see how we can support in this regard. I thank you and look forward for more visits.”
NGO holds Teenagers Summer Retreat
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Polished Pillars Foundation, has held its annual Teenagers Summer Retreat (TEESURE 2019) to celebrate its 10th year anniversary at Dansol High School, Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos. The group focuses on building exemplary leaders in youths especially young teenagers between ages 10 and 21 years by integrating them with the GOVEX example: Godliness, Virtue & Excellence.
With the theme: ‘Purposeful Living: Its relevance to Teenagers’, the event had in attendance over 300 teenagers from different parts of Nigeria. The President of Polished Pillars Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Chioma Emma-Nwanchukwu, is passionate about the teenagers’ living purposefully. She said: “When you are living purposefully, life just flows.
Like flowing water, you effortlessly adapt and rise above any obstacle, which is placed in your path. You carve out your own path for life as you pass peacefully through. We are thankful to God for the 10th-year anniversary of the organisation. It gladdens my heart that some of the teenagers having forged ahead in life over the years had become professionals in the various field of life. “Our organisation is determined to help our teens to begin their path to find purpose by building up key qualities in them.”
This year’s seminar had several breakout parallel sessions to discuss on Self Esteem/Self-love, Impactful studying, Social Mediathe purposeful teen’s perspective, developing your skills, depression & purposeful living.
Matawalle directs LG chairs to construct 14 PHCs
Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved and directed all the 14 local government chairmen to with immediate effect commence the construction of 14 Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) and the renovation of some of the existing ones in their respective local government areas.
In a statement by the Director General Press Affairs, Government House, Malam Yusuf Idris, the governor’s directive was also to improve the standard of the state health care facilities at all levels, especially at the rural areas and have modern hospitals with facilities that will provide quality health care services to women and children.
Matawalle also directed the construction of befitting housing units for local government staff to be made up of two to three bedrooms in all the 14 local government headquarters in the state with a view to improving the living standards of local government staff and their families. The statement further informed that, the governor’s approval included the reconstruction of all the 14 local government council secretariats in a uniform design in order to create conducive atmosphere for local government workers.
“The governor has directed the 14 local government council chairmen to construct town halls where government functions and programmes would be held while the halls can also be utilised by the people of the area for various other legitimate activities such as community meetings,” he added.
100% fruit juice good for consumers’ diet, says nutritionist
A Nigerian nutritionist has recommended 100 per cent fruit juice as a veritable part of balanced diet for Nigerians.
According to Folakemi Adeyemi, a nutritionist with Healthyliving International, consuming 100 per cent fruit juices with no added sugar can reduce calories associated with added sugar without compromising quality nutrition.
”At a time when most people are battling with obesity and fat globally and with fruits regarded as a must have for an everyday balanced diet, Adeyemi said 100 per cent fruit juice was a convenient way to enjoy a portion of fruit when one fails to eat enough whole fruit and vegetables for healthy living. “Globally, products with added sugars have come under severe scrutiny because they are believed to provide what is mostly referred to as empty calories without adding nutritional benefits,” Adeyemi said.
Evans: Lagos A-G asks court to admit defendants’ statements in evidence
The new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on Friday led the prosecuting team against alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (a.k.a Evans).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onigbanjo urged the court presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi to admit in evidence statements of Onwuamadike and his co-defendants before the police.
He reacted to submissions of counsel to the fourth and sixth defendants that their statements were obtained in an extra-judicial manner.
Onwuamadike, Uche Amadi, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.
“The fourth defendant admitted that part of the statement was written by him and that the other part not written by him; such statement cannot be separated,” he said.
The attorney-general informed the judge that the prosecution filed a written address dated August 26.
The judge adjourned the case until October 18.
Battle over imo assets: Ihedioha orders Okorocha’s arrest
- Thugs attack property recovery c’ttee members in ex-gov’s house
The administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State yesterday ordered the arrest of former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for alleged assault on a government official, Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at Okorocha’s residence in Owerri, the state capital.
Onyeaguocha said that the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch and urged Imo State citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever they found him in the state.
Earlier yesterday, thugs attacked members of the Committee on Recovery of Movable Government Assets at Okorocha’s house.
The committee had gone to the former governor’s house to recover 20 security and protocol vehicles, four speedboats donated to the state by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the only serviceable crane owned by the state used to install and repair street lights, over 100 streetlight poles, among other things.
Unfortunately for the committee members, they walked into an ambush.
The thugs stationed on the premises stripped the head of the recovery team and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, JNdubuaku, and pushed him into the gutter where they flogged him.
Some passers-by received the beating of their lives.
A trending video shows Ndubuaku being flogged by the arm-bearing thugs inside the gutter.
It was learnt that members of the committee had gone to the Spibat home of Okorocha in Owerri to recover some of the government properties still kept on the premises.
On getting to the place, members of the committee met the security operatives made up of the military and police guarding the house, who requested to know why they had come.
A witness told New Telegraph that Ndubuaku brandished a warrant from the court and equally gave the security men the list of things they were coming to collect.
Trouble, however, started when the security men told Ndubuaku to go across the road and wait for them to confirm whether or not the properties were still inside the compound.
As Ndubuaku and his committee members waited across the road, more than 50 youths mostly armed allegedly came out of Okorocha’s house and attacked the committee members. Many members of the committee fled, leaving their chairman behind.
The rampaging thugs pounced on Ndubuaku who fell into the gutter.
Speaking with journalists after the incident, Ndubuaku said he and his committee members had gone to the former governor’s house with a court order to retrieve the items that were still kept in his house.
The chairman said the security men at the gate cooperated with him and asked him to stay aside while they were checking things out.
He said: “I saw over 50 boys inside the premises all bearing arms. But I wasn’t afraid because I was on a genuine course. But one thing I noticed is that those boys didn’t look local.
“As we stepped aside, the boys numbering more than 50 stormed out and charged at us. They started shooting at me and when that didn’t work, they stabbed me but could not cut me. So they tore my clothes while I was still inside the gutter.”
The chairman said from what he witnessed, some people wanted to plunge the state into anarchy.
Ndubuaku, however, vowed not to give up, insisting that those properties must be recovered.
However, Okorocha’s media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, dismissed Ndubuaku’s claims as untrue, saying the former governor had not been in Owerri for days now.
According to him, Ndubuaku had wanted to invade the private residence of Okorocha before he was stopped
He said: “They were about to surge into the Sipbat residence of the former governor when the information came and youths with sympathy for the former governor rushed to the place to stop them.”
But the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and SSG confirmed the attack to journalists at a joint news briefing in Owerri.
They announced that a citizen’s arrest had been declared on Okorocha over the incident.
They claimed that Okorocha hired thugs to attack Ndubuaku.
They said that the Senator representing Imo West would be arrested and prosecuted anytime he entered the state.
The incident came barely 24 hours after traditional rulers in the state issued a stern warning to Okorocha against disrupting the activities of the recovery team.
The commissioner of police said that police would investigate the senator’s involvement in the matter.
Customs impounds 16 exotic cars, fake drugs worth N502m
Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Imo State, said it impounded 16 exotic vehicles and 4338 bags of foreign rice and other items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N501.7 million between June and August this year.
The zonal controller, FOU Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Mr. Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this at the weekend.
Olusemire, who took journalists to witness the seizures in Benin, Edo State, also said that one truck load of fake pharmaceutical drugs, Chakarain Xtra Tablet, with DPV of N57 million, was intercepted by the Customs officials on Benin-Ore Expressway.
He said seven persons were arrested in connection with importation of the rice.
The controller listed the items impounded during the period to include bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser (2013), Toyota Land Cruiser (2012), Lexus IS 250 (2006), Mercedes Benz 4Matic MLS (2012 model), four Toyota Venza, and three Toyota Hilux (2018, 2017, 2016 models).
He also said that 595 bags of foreign rice were concealed in Dangote Cement truck with bags of cement at the back as well as hundreds of other bags of foreign rice concealed with household wares and plastics. Bales of used clothing and tyres were also seized during the period.
Olusemire, who said the vehicles would be forfeited to the Federal Government, said the smugglers were being decimated and losing a lot of money daily as a result of not doing the right thing.
He said: “Look at these cars that people bought from overseas. They know they should go to the Customs to pay duty on them but they would not. Importation of cars is not banned by the government, but if you are bringing them into the country you must pay duties to government so that the government will use same to work for its citizens.”
Olusemire described it as pure economic sabotage for people to buy exotic cars without wanting to pay import duties to the Federal Government.
The controller said anyone buying vehicles from dealers in the country should always request for the C-number of such vehicles and reach out to any Customs office in that state to confirm whether duties were paid on the vehicles or not.
He said: “The thousands of bags of rice and most of the cars you see here were smuggled from the borders and not from the ports. If you go through the ports and duty was paid, we only check to confirm the duty paid was enough, if it’s not enough, we tell you what must be done.
“This Mercedes Benz 4Matic was accosted this morning and duty paid was not enough. That is why we seized it and brought it here until the importer complies with standard practice.”
On the chances of the owners of the vehicles coming to reclaim them, the controller said his men were already looking for such persons to properly prosecute them for sabotaging the country’s economy.
On people selling foreign rice in the markets, he said his men were looking for genuine information that would lead them to warehouses where foreign rice was sold because, according to him, nobody has been given the licence to import foreign rice through the borders.
He added: “This is because we have arable land across the country where rice can be grown in commercial quantity especially in place such as Abakiliki, Kebbi, Anambra, Offada, Lagos, Adamawa and so on. We have rice there and rice from there is in the markets. And the local rice is far more nutritious than foreign rice.
“One of the problems associated with the foreign rice is that most of them are expired. If you must import foreign rice, you must go through the ports. Why would anyone even go through the ports to bring rice when we have very arable land all over the country that produce this food in abundance?”
Kayode expressed happiness that Customs continuous efforts had reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum.
He said: “That is why smugglers are devising very clandestine means of smuggling goods into the country. Example is this Dangote truck that has 595 bags of foreign rice concealed with bags of cement at the back. There are others who used GP thanks and silos to smuggle rice and other banned goods like used clothing, used tyres and others. But our target is to completely stop smuggling of contraband into country.”
