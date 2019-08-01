Tackling Nigeria’s growing debt

The Debt Management Office (DMO), last week, declared that the Federal Government and 36 states of the federation incurred N560 billion debt in the first three months of this year. This, according to DMO, has brought Nigeria’s total domestic and foreign debt to N24.9 trillion as at end of March 2019. Compared with the debt figure as of December 31, 2018, which stood at N24.387 trillion, the first quarter 2019 figure represented 2.3 per cent increase. According to debt figures released by the DMO, the country’s total foreign debt stood at N7.8 trillion ($25.6 billion) while domestic was N17 trillion. Out of the total domestic debt, the Federal Government alone owed N13.1 trillion, while the 36 states and FCT are owing N3.9 trillion.

DMO stated that the debt which rose by N560 billion was accounted for largely by domestic debt which grew by N458.36 billion, while external debt also increased by N101.64 billion during the same period. In servicing domestic debts alone, the country spent a total of N650 billion between January and March. While a section of the citizenry sees nothing wrong with the accumulating debt currently put at over N24 trillion, others are, however, worried that the rate at which the federal and state governments are burrowing into various credit facilities, the future of the country is consciously being mortgaged.

The fear being expressed is evident on the fact that considering the huge sum borrowed so far, there is actually no corresponding infrastructural development to measure up with it. This actually calls for concern as the Federal Government, especially under the current administration, has often make noise about borrowing to develop infrastructure.

With major roads across the country in their unprecedented worse state, and nothing to write about electricity supply as well as other public institutions begging for attention, one is left with no choice to really question the specific areas the funds so far borrowed has been channelled into. As revealed by the alarming details, as at December 31, 2018, the debt profile had risen by N2.66 trillion from N21.725 trillion as at December 2017 to N24.387 trillion within the one year period with about 70 per cent of the 2018 revenue spent on servicing it.

The situation has become so appalling that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), last year, expressed concern over Nigeria’s ability to service its external loans estimated then at over $18.9 billion, given the mono-product economy status and low revenue base. Despite the semblance of a robust economy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the decision to deliberately pile up debts under the guise of infrastructure development and economic stimulation is already creating an enormous milieu of uncertainty.

While Nigerians actually believed that things were beginning to look up for the country especially with the rising foreign reserves, decelerating inflation and curtailed widespread corruption, the rising debt is casting doubt on the freedom of the future generation to decide to destinies.

The future of the country is obviously at stake if nothing is done urgently to cut down the rising debt profile, which the administration and a few others find very convenient to defend based on the simple fact that prevailing economic indices still allows for such projection. Part of the feeble defence for this long-term entrapment remains the passionate attachment to sustainability even as the Federal Government has adopted a new debt management strategy, which has the objective of reducing the ratio of domestic debt in the portfolio, while the ratio of external debt increases – with a target of 60 per cent domestic and 40 per cent external.

In spite of this defence and plans to raise funds through issuance of Eurobonds, the fact remains that accumulating huge debt within a period of three years calls to mind this administration’s right to question the credibility of its predecessor, which only had a liability of N7 trillion accumulated in four years. For an administration that came into power under the slogan of prudence and other cost cutting projections, it is indeed alarming that the sovereignty and future of the country is gradually being mortgaged by those who should know better.

While it is good enough to criticise former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for borrowing to pay salaries, the indiscriminate approach in the current dispensation as regards borrowing to fund infrastructure which are not even there, is also becoming worrisome. Even while the dust raised by the current debt profile is yet to settle, the Federal Government still seeks more loans from both the World Bank and any other institution willing to offer.

While not ruling out borrowing to develop the economy, we, however, advise that caution should be applied and such development spread over time instead of piling up debts to get everything done at once. Rather than rush to do everything just to get the credit, institutions should be built to ensure that whoever takes over from the government of today continues from where it stops. We also believe it is time the government put into use whatever has been recovered from corrupt public office holders. We call on the state and federal governments to be cautious in their quest for more loans.

