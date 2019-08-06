News
Taika Waititi to receive TIFF Ebert Director Award at Tribute Gala
The award recognises and honours a distinguished filmmaker for their outstanding contribution to cinema. Taking place on Monday, September 9 at Fairmont Royal York, during the 44th TorontoInternational Film Festival, the Gala is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film, and to celebrate the film industry’s outstanding contributors.
“Taika Waititi is one of the most innovative, bold, and exciting filmmakers working in the industry right now,” said Vicente.
“TIFF is thrilled to honour his extraordinary talent with the inaugural TIFF Ebert Director Award.”
“Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now,” said Bailey.
“His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style, and boundless generosity. Somehow he manages to stuff both indie hits and massive crowd-pleasers with big, radical ideas. We’re thrilled to be premiering his latest, Jojo Rabbit, at the Festival and to hand over the inaugural TIFF Tribute Award for direction to this 21st-century master.”
Waititi directed the superhero film Thor: Ragnarok, which made over $850 million at the box office worldwide, and will write and direct the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. His films aswriter-director also include Boy and Hunt for the Wilder people, and he co-wrote, co-directed, and co-starred in What We Do in the Shadows with Jemaine Clement.
He was nominated for an Academy Award for his short Two Cars, One Night. Waititi’s upcoming anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Waititi himself, will have its world premiere at TIFF and will be released by Fox Searchlight on October 18, 2019.
The TIFF Ebert Director Award is an evolution of the organization’s former Roger Ebert Golden Thumb Award, which celebrated a remarkable filmmaker who reflected renowned film critic Roger Ebert’s passion for cinema. Past recipients include Claire Denis, Martin Scorsese, AvaDuVernay, Agnès Varda, and Wim Wenders.
TIFF previously announced that three-time Academy Award–winning actor Meryl Streep will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, sponsored by RBC, and that Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the Gala, accepted by Founder and Chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde.
One other recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award will be announced in the coming weeks, in addition to the recipient of the inaugural Mary Pickford Award, honouring a female emerging talent in the industry in celebration of United Artists’ 100th anniversary.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15, 2019.
Death toll from Texas shooting rampage rises to 22, Trump to visit El Paso
Two more victims of a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, died of their wounds on Monday, police said, raising the death toll to 22 in the massacre as U.S. President Donald Trump planned a visit to the stricken community.
The latest fatalities bring to 31 the number of victims killed during the weekend in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that have touched off a new furor over gun violence in the United States.
Patrick Crusius, 21, has been charged with a single count of capital murder in the El Paso case, court documents show, in what is likely a legal place holder to keep him in custody while the investigation is under way.
Authorities have cited a lengthy anti-immigrant manifesto, apparently posted online by the suspect before the Saturday morning shooting in the heavily Hispanic border city, which they said was evidence the bloodshed was racially motivated.
Eight of those killed in the attack were Mexican citizens, according to the Mexican government.
The four-page statement uploaded to 8chan, a largely unmoderated online message board often used by extremists, called the Walmart attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
It also expressed support for a gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.
The El Paso killings prompted 8chan founder Frederick Brennan, in an interview with the New York Times, to call for the site to be shut down. Brennan no longer has control of 8chan, which is now run from the Philippines by a U.S. Army veteran, the Times reported.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Saturday’s rampage appeared to be a hate crime and federal prosecutors called it domestic terrorism. A Texas prosecutor said the state will seek the death penalty against Crusius if he is convicted.
Trump said Americans “must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” and blamed the internet and violent video games for fostering violence, reports Reuters.
Police abort #Revolution protest, arrest campaigners
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared the planned revolution against his government has failed. A group known as ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ had planned to organise nationwide revolution tagged #RevolutionNow, beginning Monday, to demand a better Nigeria. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the planned protest was an attempt to incite Nigerians against their own democratic rights. He said: “The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’s attempt to incite citizens into a revolution against their own democratic rights and interests has failed – as will all attempts to take away from the people their hardwon rights and freedom to choose who leads their country.” According to the presidential aide, “today (yesterday), millions of Nigerians went about their businesses – work, seeking employment, attending school/college and caring for their families.
By doing so, the millions defended our country’s hard-won democratic rights – by ignoring calls on social media to join a phantom ‘revolution’. “There were a few hundred persons today who, for their own reasons, decided to act upon the demands of a group calling itself Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, which went on social media to ask everyday Nigerians to overthrow the government they only elected some six months ago.
“The president is humbled by the support – not for himself, or the governing party – but for the democratic values of modern-day Nigeria through the wisdom of those millions of citizens who preferred democracy and decided not to undermine an elected government. “Today, joining those millions of Nigerians was not only the president and governing party at federal level, but many state governments from the opposition, trade unions, civil society organisations, media and NGOs with focus on freedom of speech. All have, rightly, united in protecting Nigeria’s young democracy and the rights of all to elect leaders and lawmakers.”
Graft: EFCC raids ex-Zamfara Gov Yari’s home
- Operatives search brother, associate’s properties
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the home of immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, located at Talata Mafara town, headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government.New Telegraph gathered that the operation, which lasted several hours on Sunday, was carried out by a team of operatives number ing about 15.
The operatives simultaneously raided the homes of the former governor’s younger brother and that of a state official of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was gathered that the operation was in continuation of EFCC’s investigation of how the former governor spent the Paris Club refund that accrued to the state. Yari was chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).
The former governor is presently in Saudi Arabia for hajj. A witness, who is a neighbour of the former governor, Malam Yusuf Mafara, said that the well-armed operatives spent about five hours ransacking Yari’s house. “I was at the gate to return a cell phone owned by one of the security personnel attached to the house given to me for repairs. Then a large number of operatives from EFCC arrived and asked everybody there to vacate,” he said. Another witness, Arma Ya’u, said that the EFCC operatives took some items from the former governor’s residence. “I cannot say what exactly were in some bags brought out from the residence of the former governor by the operatives at the end of the operation, but some inquisitive neighbours who happened to go very close, contended that they saw money in bulk being taken away,” Ya’u said. Also, an eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the EFCC operatives arrived the house situated off Sokoto Road in Talata-Mafara about 6p.m. amidst tight security and blocked the front and back entrances of the residence.
The source said that they ordered those inside to remain where they were while disallowing any further entry. “These people remained inside until after 11p.m. We were around waiting to see what will happen next only to see them with some bags that no one could tell the contents. “We also learnt that they were at the former governor’s brother’s house as well as that of one of his close associates where they were said to have carried away some things,” he said. The anti-graft agency stated that the raid on Yari’s home was over allegations of economic and financial crimes against the former governor.
While confirming the raid to New Telegraph yesterday, Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said it bothered on ongoing investigations. “It is true we went to the house of the former governor of Zamfara State, Yari, in respect of ongoing investigation. “Like we have always said, we don’t discuss our investigation with the media.
“At the appropriate time, when the investigation is ripe, we shall proceed to prosecution and we shall carry the media along. “What we fight is economic and financial crimes,” Orilade said. Former Special Adviser to Yari on Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, confirmed the incidence.
Dosara said: “It is true that operatives of the EFCC were at the residence of His Excellency in Talata Mafara on Sunday. “My principal is aware of their coming and they were able to check all the rooms and offices and after several hours of searching, they left. “This is the highest we can go because we do not know what they are looking for and we cannot pre-empt their investigation. But we are holding on to the issue for now, pending the outcome of their investigation. “Until when they are out with the result of their investigation, we will not be able to go further. When they say something that requires our attention, then we can talk about it,” he said.
Why I withdrew election petition against Buhari – PDM candidate
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Pastor Aminchi Habu, yesterday revealed the terms of agreement he reached with President Muhammadu Buhari, that led to the withdrawal of the petition he filed challenging the February 23 presidential election. Habu and his party had approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja to void President Buhari’s re-election, following the exclusion of the party’s logo on the ballot paper that was used for the presidential election.
In the petition marked, CA/PEPC/004/2019, the party urged the tribunal to order a fresh poll, contending that the noninclusion of its logo on the ballot paper denied it the opportunity to contest the election, after it had spent a lot of money on campaigns. However, on July 24 when the panel was set to commence hearing on the matter, the party announced its decision to withdraw the matter. The petitioners simply informed the tribunal that the decision was based on national interest, saying they found “other alternative ways of seeking redress.” Neither the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Buhari nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed the withdrawal request.
However, in a press briefing in Abuja, Habu said he decided to terminate hearing of the petition after President Buhari made promises to him, to improve the security situation in Christian dominated regions of the North such as Southern Kaduna. He said the president also assured him that he would pay more attention to the provision of infrastructure and social amenities to the areas.
However, Habu denied that he was bought over by either the Presidency or APC. According to him, “I have interacted with the respondents and I have been assured that the interest of his constituency will be addressed by the present government. “I withdrew my case because I have been vindicated. I came to the tribunal – Court of Appeal – to seek a remedy for my exclusion and today I am convinced that I do not need to proceed further with this petition for the reasons I am about to state to you. “I represent the marginalized and hardworking people of the Northern Christian Community, Middle Belt and Northern Minorities.
I took the decision to contest so that I will be a voice for the above constituency, which I represent. My people were mobilized and ready to overwhelmingly deliver on my mandate, only to realize that my party and its logo were missing on the ballot paper. We went to the court to seek redress for my unlawful exclusion. “However, in the intervening period since filling my petition, the parties involved have, despite the pending petition, sought political remedies and solutions to address my concern. “But most importantly, I have now discovered that the present government of APC led by President Buhari shares my vision and that of my people.
“The reasons for which I decided to contest the February 23 election is the same vision and zeal, which the government of President Buhari operates. It is an all-inclusive government where the voices of the minority are heard despite the majority having their way. “I have presented the wishes of my people, the majority of Nigerians and their desires to this government which has listened and promised to act on these wishes. “Instead of heading to tribunal to annul the election, I have decided to work with this government to deliver on its electoral promises and mandate.”
Ageing could be ‘curable,’ death ‘optional’, say genetic engineers
Two genetic engineers said that dying would become ‘optional’ within just 27 years and that the ageing process would become ‘reversible by 2045.
This development was revealed during a book presentation entitled, ‘The Death of Death’ at the event was held in Barcelona, Spain on Monday.
The book was written by José Cordeiro, who was born in Venezuela to a Spanish parent and mathematician, David Wood from the United Kingdom (UK).
According to the report, Cordeiro, who is based at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the U.S. said he had ‘chosen not to die’ and that in 30 years’ time, he would be ‘younger than he is today’.
The report published in ‘Think-Spain’ news revealed that the duo, who founded the operating system ‘Symbian’, said that immortality was a real and scientific possibility that could come much earlier than originally thought.
On the cost, the report said that initially, it would be expensive, but with a competitive market, the price would gradually fall because it would benefit everyone.
The report said the cost of anti-ageing treatment would be compared to that of the latest Smartphones.
According to the report, major international corporations such as Google would be ‘entering the field of medicine’ because they are ‘beginning to realise that curing ageing was possible’.
“The engineers believe that within 10 years, illnesses such as cancer will be curable,” the report said.
It said that immortality would not necessarily mean the planet becomes over crowded because there was plenty of room for more people on earth.
“These days, people do not have anywhere near as many children as they did in past decades and centuries. Also, it will be possible to live in space by then,” it said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the process would involve turning ‘bad’ genes into healthy ones and eliminating dead cells from the body.
“It will also involve repairing damaged cells, carrying out treatments with stem cells and ‘printing’ vital organs in 3D.
“Humans will only die in accidents, never of natural causes or illness by around the year 2045. “It is crucial that old age starts to be classified as an illness, so that publicly-funded research into its cure can extend,” the report said.
Similarly, it said that Nanotechnology was key, among other new genetic manipulation techniques.
In the report, the engineers said that ageing was the result of DNA ‘tails’, known as ‘telomeres’, in chromosomes – of which every cell except red blood and sex cells has 23 pairs.
The report said that becoming shorter and reversing ageing involves lengthening the telomeres.
Diageo targets Nigeria, 10 Africa nations for $220m power projects
Nigeria and other African nations are to benefit from Diageo’s eco-initiatives in solar power projects. According to the organisation, Diageo would be ploughing $220 million into green energy projects at 11 of its African plants. Diageo’s eco-initiatives include solar power projects at its African sites
The investment, Diageo’s biggest in green projects in a decade, according to owner, Johnie Walker, would cover biomass, solar and water-recovery initiatives. Under the plans, he said that three breweries in Kenya and Uganda would be fitted with biomass boilers, replacing systems powered by fuel oil and reducing carbon emissions by 42,000 tonnes a year. Meanwhile, he said that water-recovery and purification facilities would be rolled out across five sites in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria. “The facilities are expected to save two billion cubic litres of water a year,” he said.
The other countries included in the investment are Tanzania, South Africa, the Seychelles and Ghana. Diageo’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Menezes, said the organisation believed in biggest single investments in addressing climate change issues across sub-Saharan countries. Menezes said: “It demonstrates the strength of our commitment to pioneer grain-to-glass sustainability and to positively impact the communities in which we live and work.” The investment announcement follows a Diageo statement, last week, which confirmed the company will relocate jobs at a Kenyan back-office support hub to Europe and Asia.
…Credible polls panacea to military intervention in politics
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on election management bodies (EMBs) in West African sub-region to conduct credible elections to ensure stability of democracy in the region. Buhari, who spoke yesterday at the 6th biennial General Assembly of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Network of Electoral Commission (ECONEC) in Abuja, particularly said the successful conduct of November 24 presidential election in Guinea Bissua would facilitate withdrawal of ECOWAS troops from that country. The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, noted that with the successful conduct of parliamentary elections in Guinea Bissau in March this year, the country has taken a leap towards the stability of civil democracy.
“I want to assure you of Nigeria’s continued assistance because credible election in our sub-region is not only good for democracy and periodic elections, it is also good for overall sub-regional stability. “We cannot allow the failure of the political process to destabilise our countries to the extent that regional military intervention becomes inevitable as is unfortunately still the case in the sub-region,” Buhari stated. He added that despite the progress achieved so far, more needs to be done by the regional governments through legislation. The Nigerian leader charged political parties to ensure inclusivity in the nomination of candidates for election. “This is a very encouraging sign of our steady progress in ensuring that all segments of our society have a voice in the management of public affairs, especially through the democratic process,” he added.
He also charged the EMBs in the sub-region to support one another in conduct of elections, stating that in the last two years Nigeria was chairman of ECONEC,it has been a strong advocate for Nigeria’s bilateral electoral assistance to countries in the sub-region based on need. “Within the limits of available resources, Nigeria has responded by providing material and technical support to ECONEC.
“The more recent examples include logistics support to Sierra Leone, deployment of experts from INEC on the request of ECOWAS and the United Nations to assist in cleaning up the voters’ register in Liberia ahead of the Presidential run-off election in 2017 and the provision of voter registration equipment to Guinea Bissau which facilitated the conduct of parliamentary election in March this year,” the president disclosed. Outgoing Chairman of ECONEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, lamented the high cost of conducting elections in the sub-region. Yakubu also called for proper funding of ECONEC, disclosing that the sub-regional electoral body recently commissioned experts to undertake a study on cost of conducting elections in the sub-region through the support of OSIWA,” Yakubu stated.
Financial inclusion: New Telegraph pledges support for Lagos MFBs
The management of New Telegraph newspapers has expressed its readiness to support micro-finance banks (MFBs) in the country in promoting financial inclusion. Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, made this pledge yesterday when the new executives of the National Association of Micro-Finance Banks, Lagos State chapter, paid a courtesy call to New Telegraph’s headquarters in Lagos. Egbemode, who is also the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), advised MFBs to focus on improving their relationship with the media in order to effectively carry out their primary mandate of extending financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises. According to her, many people don’t have the correct perception of the MFBs sub-sector and the critical role it plays in promoting financial inclusion. She said: “The media is mentioned in the constitution.
There is no way you can change people’s perception unless you engage with the media. You need to push out information about your activities. We are willing partner with you through our platform.” Egbemode assured the MFBs executives of the organisation’s support. Earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Association of Micro-Finance Banks, Mojisola Garber, thanked the management of New Telegraph for receiving her and other members of the association’s executive. Garber said the visit was part of the new executive’s strategy to enlist the media’s help in promoting its agenda. Also, the vice chairman of the association, Mr. Obinna Onunkwo, noted that with 200 MFBs operating in Lagos, the state’s chapter of the national association of MFBs recognised the fact that advocacy was key to enabling it promote its agenda. According to him, although MFBs are key to promoting financial inclusion, there were some misconceptions that the public has about the subsector that needed to be corrected.
He disclosed that as part of efforts to accelerate financial inclusion, MFBs were partnering on a shared services platform. Also, general secretary of the association, Mr. Adenrele Oni, stated that the mandate of the new executive was to correct misconceptions about MFB sub-sector. He noted that despite facing the challenges of high cost of funds, MFBs were making a positive impact on the economy and did better than commercial banks in terms of unit of loans disbursed last year. Immediate past chairman of the association, Mr. Omololu Fatunbi, said that despite the challenges faced by MFBs such as high cost of funds, the subsector continues to creditably perform its expected role in the economy. Also, the association’s Zonal Treasurer, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunleye, said that contrary to the misconception that the major role of MFBs is only to disburse loans, the lenders were also playing a key role in helping to promote micro-pension as well as the micro-insurance.
Gunmen snatch N9.5m from
Gunmen on Monday morning waylaid and snatched over N9.5 million belonging to Niger State Head of Service. The gunmen had trailed the Chief Accountant, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi Legbo and his cashier who went to a commercial bank up to the gates leading to the state secretariat complex in Minna, the state capital, where they blocked both sides of the road in an unmarked vehicle making it impossible for the chief accountant to drive to the office, which was just a stone throw away. Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen immediately started shooting sporadically into the air making people and motorists coming towards the secretariat to scamper for safety. Findings have it that the money amounting to N9,598,000,100 was for overhead expenses for the office of the Head of Service for the month of August, allowances to service providers and staff ’s Sallah welfare.
When contacted, the Information Officer to the Head of Service, Ibrahim Akawu, said: “The gunmen came with Toyota Corolla car, Hilux and Peugeot 406 Saloon car. They blocked the car conveying the chief accountant and his cashier and took the money said to be in ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags.” The armed robbers, according to him, continued shooting into the air as they drove through the Western by-pass in a blue 406 Peugeot salon car. The vehicle was said to have been involved in a crash as the robbers tried to escape, forcing them to abandon the car after which they reportedly snatched another one, got stuck at a bad portion of the road close to the College of Education, Minna.
They came out of the vehicle and snatched another vehicle in which they escaped through the Maitumbi axis leading to Sarkin-Pawa road. When contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident, saying men of the anti-robbery squad had been sent after the robbers. He said: “We are trailing them, we will make sure we arrest them. The information about the incident has been relayed to all Police points across the state.” He added that the chief accountant and the cashier have been invited and interrogations are on-going. About three weeks ago, a similar incident, which involved the cashier of the state Judicial Service Commission took place during which N1.9 million was snatched from the cashier in a similar fashion. The Police spokesman, however, declined to say if there is correlation between the two incidents.
Tribunal reserves judgement in HDP’s petition against President
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday reserved judgement in petition filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) challenging the conduct of the February 23 presidential election and the return of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the poll.
The tribunal reserved judgement in the petition after parties in the petition had adopted their final written addresses to establish their cases and, as well, defence in the petition. Adopting the petitioner’s final address, its lead counsel, Chukwunoyerem Njoku, urged the tribunal to set aside the election of February 23 on the ground that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not follow conditions precedent in the Electoral Act 2010 before postponing the election earlier scheduled for February 16. He informed the tribunal that because INEC did not follow the condition precedent before postponing the election constitutionally, a referendum was conducted in line with the law and that the presidential candidate of HDP, Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru, emerged winner of the referendum with over 50 million votes. Njoku submitted that Nigerian citizens participated in the February 16, 2019 referendum as required by law and urged the tribunal to nullify the declaration of President Buhari by INEC as president and in his place restore Owuru as the authentic winner.
The counsel argued that Buhari cannot be said to be president on the strength of February 23 election because the purported election was without merit. Specifically, the two petitioners who described the election as unlawful, unconstitutional and illegal, prayed the tribunal to void the poll and declare them as the lawful winners of the 2019 presidential election on the strength of the February 16 referendum. However, counsel to President Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on the grounds that it is frivolous, baseless and lacking in merit.
Olanipekun told the tri-bunal that the petitioners did not in any way adduce evidence on how the referendum was conducted and who conducted it in line with the provisions of the law. He further told the tribunal that he had carefully studied the final address of HDP and its presidential candidate and found that there was nowhere in the address that they made any case against President Buhari. INEC, through its lead counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), while adopting his final address, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost to serve as a deterrent to those who may wish to file frivolous and baseless petitions in the 2023 elections.
Usman argued that the petition lacked merit because INEC conducted an election known to law and not a referendum and that the claims of the two petitioners are strange to the electoral umpire and the law itself. He, therefore, urged the tribunal to uphold the declaration of President Buhari as winner of the February 23 lawful presidential election. Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), in its own final address, demanded a dismissal of the petition because it is lacking in merit and wholly misconceived by the two petitioners.
The tribunal, headed by Justice Mohammed Garba, reserved judgement in the petition till a date to be communicated to parties in the matter. Owuru and HDP had petitioned against Buhari, INEC and APC, praying for nullification of the February 23 election on the ground that INEC acted in violation of the law by shifting the election from February 16 to 23 without meeting conditions precedent. The petitioners also alleged that a fake version of their party logo was on the ballot paper used by INEC and therefore prayed for the cancelation of the poll on the ground of unlawful exclusion. The party also queried the qualification of Buhari to stand for the election and canvased, among others, that the president be disqualified having not met the minimum qualification to stand for election in Nigeria.
