Take a bow and go…
Anyone who is conversant with happenings in the country would have by now be used to the statement above.
“Take a bow and go” was the trending banter used, especially in my office for the past few days. However, for the benefit of those who are not aware of what happened in the past few days, the Senate chamber just finished screening the ministers nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Some of them were drilled; questions flew from left, right and centre. However, others were simply asked to “Take a bow and go”. While there were so many views as to what happened in the senate chamber, especially as some condemned the act of ‘take a bow and go’, I would like us to take the positives from the scene. While would some people be interviewed and questioned while others were just asked to take a bow and go? Isn’t that preference? Isn’t that partiality? Call it bias, prejudice or even one-sidedness, you are right. But I choose to call it “favour”.
Graat favour – when you are not subjected to the stress others go through. There comes a time in life where we all need this thing called ‘favour’. No man succeeds by labour only; you also need favour, sir. If all you get every time is from your sweat, my brother, you need prayers, especially in the area of favour.
Something of sort happened to a friend of mine many years ago. He was shortlisted for an interview in a multinational firm. About 25 persons were scheduled for the interview; only three were to be employed.
On the day of interview, according to him, the tension in the waiting-room alone was enough to give one hypertension. Everyone looked so serious; no one knew how the interview would go. The only thing my friend kept praying about was FAVOUR. The moment he walked into the interview room, his tie caught the attention of the CEO (who invariably was one of the interviewers).
From “I like your tie” to “how much did you get it” to “can you get some for me”. Apparently, the prices he gave to the CEO were far less than what he expected. And guess what, he automatically became the CEO’s stylist from that day, and instead of undergoing rigorous interview, he ended up having a great discussion with the CEO. That is preference. That is favour. And of course, he got the job too. Isn’t that a case of “Take a bow and go”?
Another friend of mine recently ventured into real estate management. And just within few months of great performance, he got an all-expense paid trip to Dubai with his family, courtesy of his new partner-firm. The irony is, many have been there before him who haven’t enjoyed such benefits all these years, but grace and favour found him within months, and he got a “Take a bow and go” kind of miracle. Who else wants this kind of blessing?
I mean the take a bow and go kind of blessing? Henceforth, Psalm 1 vs. 3 shall be your portion – “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever he does prospers”. From this day, favour will speak for you wherever you go.
Struggles and endless labour are over. The lines are beginning to fall in pleasant places for you. Where you have been rejected, you will be accepted. Every garment of shame and disgrace is set on fire now.
Sicknesses and diseases will see you; they will pass you and go. Calamities will see you and simply say to you, “take a bow and go, sir. You are not the one we are looking for”.
In this season insecurity challenges, arrows of the wicked ones will never see you and your loved ones. You will be like a tree that bring forth its fruit in due season. Whatever you begin to lay your hands on henceforth, shall succeed. You will never be stranded again. Take a bow and walk into greatness; step into unlimited blessings and breakthrough all through your life. Where others fail, you will succeed. Where others fall, you will rise. The sun, moon and stars will favour you. Do have a TAKE A BOW AND GO week.
Factors that will sway PDP’s choices in Kogi, Bayelsa polls
Zoning, financial war chest and party loyalty are some of the factors that may influence the choice of candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, writes ONYEKACHI EZE
The just concluded sale of nomination forms for the November 16, governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states has confirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still a choice party in the country. Thirty-four aspirants from the two states bought the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms at the close of nomination on July 24. This yielded N674 million to the party. A breakdown showed that 22 governorship aspirants came from Bayelsa State while 12 were from Kogi State.
Among the aspirants are two females. In 2014 when the party was in power, it garnered a total of N3.14 billion from 286 aspirants who obtained its nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the governorship elections in 29 states. Then, the forms went for N11 million as against N21 million presently.
This notwithstanding, the interest shown in PDP by the aspirants despite increase in nomination fee, speaks volume. PDP is the party in power in Bayelsa State. It, however, lost Kogi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. The elections will be the first off-season election after the 2019 general elections, and therefore, a test ground for PDP and the ruling APC. PDP did not have problem choosing its governorship candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi states in 2015 because the sitting governors – Seriake Dickson and Idris Wada, enjoyed first offer of refusal.
This may not be the case this time around. Dickson is completing his second term in office while Wada who did not return in 2015, is contest again. Perhaps, this is the reason for the high number of aspirants in both states.
Though, PDP is smiling to the bank from the proceeds it made from sale of nomination forms, choosing its governorship candidates for the two states might not be that easy. The party is parading star studded aspirants in the two states. In Kogi State, apart from Captain Wada, Abubakar Idris, eldest son of former governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, security expert, Dr. Joseph Erico Ameh; former President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Idris Omede and serving senator, Dino Melaye, were among those who have obtained the PDP nomination form.
In Bayelsa, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Chief Timi Alaibe is leading the pack of aspirants. And because Dickson is not seeking reelection, almost all his appointees are rooting to succeed him. Among them are the Deputy Governor, John Jonah, the Chief of Staff, Talford Ongolo, the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, former Speaker of the House Assembly, Kombowei Benson and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ambassador Godknows Igali.
Others are a serving senator, Doye Diri, a member of the House of Representatives, Fred Agbadi, Senator Emmanuel Paulke, an associate of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Okoya, as well as Keniebi Okoko among others. No doubt, the party will have a herculean task choosing its candidates from this number. Already, analysts are predicting rancorous primaries.
There were also insinuations in some quarters that some of the aspirants were sponsored to obtain the nomination forms so as to cause confusion during the primaries. According to an analyst: “Only a united, purposeful and determined PDP stands a chance against the ruling party, which is expected to once again deploy both state and federal might at its disposal, as witnessed during the past elections.” Though the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) assured free and transparent primaries, internal wrangling in the party, especially in Kogi State, if not properly handled, may affect the party’s chances in the November 16 governorship. Nevertheless, several factors will determine who eventually picks the party’s ticket. In Kogi State, PDP stakeholders in the state who met in Abuja about two months ago, agreed to retain the party’s ticket in Kogi East senatorial district.
The zone has been producing the governors since Kogi State was created in 1991 until the emergence Governor Yahaya Bello in 2015. Bello, who is from Kogi Central, is a beneficiary of unfortunate cause of events. He became governor following the death of Prince Abubakar Audu hours before the result of the first election was announced. PDP is still retaining its governorship ticket in Kogi East probably because of its population and voting strength. Although, Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the Senate, obtained the nomination form, it is believed that PDP candidate for 2019 governorship election will come from Kogi East. In this wise, former Governor Wada and Abubakar Idris appear to be top contenders. Given past experiences, the former governor stands a better chance. But his predecessor in office, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, wants his son as PDP candidate.
The over bearing influence of Alhaji Idris is said to be responsible for the internal crisis in Kogi PDP. This was blamed for the party’s loss of the two senatorial and all the House of Assembly seats to APC in the general elections. A party source told Sunday Telegraph that the squabble between the former governor and former PDP National Chairman, Senator Ahmadu Alli is responsible for the misfortune of PDP in Kogi State. Incidentally, the two are from Kogi East. Alli has not attended any Kogi PDP stakeholders’ meetings for sometime now, because of Idris.
The Abuja meeting had reportedly said that the party’s would be candidate must have the war chest to prosecute the campaign. Both Wada and Idris are equal to the task. But most Kogi leaders detest former Governor Idris imposing his son on the party. Most aspirants obtained the nomination form to stop this from happening. Also, the leaders were said to be looking for a candidate who will not be easily intimidated by Governor Bello. Most aspirants who came to obtain the PDP nomination form said there was no election in Kogi State during the general election.
On two occasions, PDP leaders were held hostages on the eve of the general elections by security operatives allegedly deployed by the state governor. Wada is tipped to pick the PDP ticket in Kogi State if the party will make an impact in the governorship election. The Bayelsa scenario is a bit complicated. There was no clear pronouncement on zoning. Perhaps, that was what attracted aspirants from the two senatorial zones.
The three senatorial districts of the state have produced the governor but only Bayelsa West has completed its second term in office. Bayelsa Central where former Governor DSP Alameiyeseigha came from, served only six years before he was impeached. Bayelsa East senatorial zone where former President Goodluck Jonathan and Timipre Sylva come from, also served six years (Jonathan’s two years and Sylva’s four years).
Bayelsa is made up of eight local government areas. And according to report, all the local government areas have produced either the governor or deputy governor of the state except Kolokuma/Opokuma. Pundits argue that for equity, the next governor of the state should come from the area. Kolokuma/Opokuma is in Bayelsa Central senatorial district, which is favoured to pick the PDP ticket. This makes Alaibe, who incidentally is from Kolokuma/Opokuma local government, a serious contender. However. Alaibe is not the only aspirant from the area.
He has to contend with Senator Diri, a serving senator representing Bayelsa Central. Also, in Bayelsa Central are Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa local government areas, which as well, parade intimidating aspirants with equally political experience. Senator Emmanuel Paulker, the SSG Kemela Okara and Keniebi Okoko are from the Yenagoa council while Ambassador Igali, Ongolo (the Chief of Staff), and former Speaker Kombowei Benson are from Southern Ijaw. The forces against Alaibe said he is not steady in one political party.
The former NDDC Managing Director, who has been running for governor since 2003, has contested under PDP, Labour Party and APC. He returned to PDP not too long ago. The PDP family in Bayelsa state still see him as an ‘outsider’. But in terms of experience, connection, acceptability, grassroots support and the financial muscle, he is a man to beat. The ‘Restoration Group,’ Dickson’s political family is insisting that it must produce the governor’s successor.
That probably was the reason of large army of aspirants from the group. But in doing so, they are invariably creating opportunity for Alaibe to pick the sole ticket. PDP has fixed its primaries for September 3 to choose its candidates for Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship elections. And despite the number of aspirants who obtained the nomination form, only one will emerge in each of the states. Whoever emerges will be decided by the delegates to the primaries.
The wait for ministerial portfolios
With the Senate’s successful screening and confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43 ministerial nominees on Tuesday, Nigerians again have been plunged into another season of speculation with anxiety-based comments in a waiting game about who occupies what portfolio in the next cabinet.
The discourse has shifted from late announcement of the cabinet to juicy or no juicy portfolio, obviously caused by the long delay in submission of the ministerial list. Unlike in 2015 when it took the President about five months to name his cabinet, this time around, Buhari dispatched the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate on July 23, 2019, 66 days after his inauguration for a second term. It is not in doubt that all eyes are on the President to deliver on his election promises that will take Nigeria into the next level.
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who also agrees with Nigerians in this regard, interestingly believes that pressure needs to be mounted on the President to deliver this time around. Many Nigerians had hoped that as the incumbent, President Buhari would move more quickly in announcing a cabinet like his counterparts in other African countries. Senegal’s Macky Sall and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa both appointed ministers within days of being sworn in this year.
In far away Britain, the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson named some key members of his cabinet on the very first day of assuming office. In the last dispensation, while the President sent the names of ministerial nominees to the parliament on September 30, 2015, the lawmakers concluded the confirmation of the first term ministers on October 28, 2015.
The confirmation followed a special presidential retreat which was held on November 5 that year at the Banquet Hall of the Villa. It was at that event that Buhari warned the would be ministers against waste of resources and impunity, urging them to key into the change agenda of his government. President Buhari swore-in the first term ministers only on November 11, 2015, nearly six months after he took the oath of office and allegiance alongside his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
Although the Senate had approved all 36 ministerial nominees from the President, no one knew which portfolio each of the ministers’ designate would be assigned to until the final inauguration. Unfortunately, within this period, reports indicate that Nigeria made huge economic loses especially in the capital market, a situation which analysts believed led the country into recession in 2016. Aside this, it is true that Nigerians have always been anxious at the commencement of every new administration to know who will occupy some of the key cabinet positions including petroleum, finance, justice and the Foreign Affairs ministry. We are back to the waiting game again.
No one can proudly claim the true situation of things regarding when ministers will be inaugurated. President Buhari is holding this vital information very close to his chest until that day when he decides to swear in the new cabinet members. There is also no clue on whether the government will host the ministers designate to a retreat. President Buhari recently presided over a two-day presidential policy retreat at the villa.
Local and international experts were brought together to brainstorm on the best strategies needed by the government to stimulate significant economic growth and national development. Some of the proposals from the experts, border on the push for huge investments in the industrialisation of the nation’s agricultural sector, development of policies that will facilitate private sector participation in infrastructure projects, as well as policies and regulatory changes that will unlock growth potentials in the petroleum sector – both upstream and downstream among others.
The President has agreed to discuss these suggestions extensively with the new cabinet for possible implementation. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has already confirmed that a similar retreat held in 2015 would be convened between 15th and 16th of August to abreast the ministers about the policy direction of the administration in the next level before they are finally swornin. Ministers designate are also requested to submit to the SGF, their updated curriculum vitae in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.
They are also expected to pick up relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration at a later date. At the moment, it seems clear that the Senate has already communicated the outcome of the ministerial nominees’ screening to President Buhari. While this has been confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate) to the President, Senator Ita Enang, Buhari and the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday held a closed door meeting at the villa apparently on the same matter.
It seems now that there will be no more space for excuses from the presidency. Considering the urgency in tackling insecurity in the country as manifested by the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents in the north, the rising rate of kidnapping and armed robbery in the South as well as herdsmen attacks in the South-West region, it would only show the highest level of insensitivity on the part of the President if he continues to delay the inauguration of his new cabinet.
Thanks to members of the parliament for their attention and speedy handling of the confirmation process. President Buhari must therefore, take advantage of this parliamentary support and understand that his government in the second term has no time to face the long list of challenges including tepid economic growth and high unemployment rate in the country. Nigerians await the ministerial inauguration not later than soon.
Aso Rock Guests this week An early caller to the presidential villa this week was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He came to confer with President Buhari on some pertinent national issues. The APC boss seized the opportunity after the closed door meeting to explain to reporters how fair President Buhari is to the people of the South-East region in his appointment of ministers.
On Tuesday, President Buhari received Elders and Leaders of Thought from Ogun State led by the governor Dapo Abiodun. They were in the villa to solicit support for federal government’s intervention on critical projects in the state.
The Vice President also played host to the board and management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) during which he set up a committee to recover N5trillion owed the corporation. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwo were also in the villa at separate times Wednesday, alongside traditional rulers from their region to discuss about issues of insecurity. On the same day, President Buhari received the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.
It was however unclear the purpose of their meeting. One other guest was the newly appointed United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for International Development, Mr. Alok Sharma. He met with Vice President Osinbajo to discuss issues of strengthening cooperation between Britain and Nigeria.
I have zero expectation from Buhari’s government–BBOG co-convener, Yesufu
Aisha Yesufu is a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Movement. The outspoken female activist, in this interview with CALEB ONWE, gives insight into sundry issues. Excerpts…
You were one of those who believed that neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was good enough to lead the country. Now that Buhari has emerged, do you think that there is any hope?
I still believe that neither Buhari nor Atiku is ideal for Nigeria. What Nigeria needs is an accountable leader and demanding citizens, and we have not had any of that. I had no expectation from Buhari’s government. I have absolutely zero expectation even below zero expectation from this government. Buhari has consistently shown his incompetence, there is no doubt about that.
He has not hidden the fact that he doesn’t have the capacity, he does not have the character to lead a nation. It is the people that have either based on sentiment or whatever it is, may be fear, or not knowing their rights as human beings that have have elected or selected or whatever it is that was done.
One of the things we need to understand as citizens, is the fact that we need to believe in ourselves and understand the power of citizens. Unfortunately, Nigerians do not even know the value of their power as citizens. That is the reason you saw even before the election, a lot of people said it was only Buhari and Atiku that have the chance of becoming President.
And so, we just have to go there. They were the ones that have the structure.
What then is the structure?
The people are the structure, the people should decide what they want, and then go for it. The mentality of thinking that because somebody is in power or had been in power before, and therefore are the only people that can be voted for, is the reason Nigeria is the way it is today. We just keep going on through a cycle, and it is going to be a vicious kind of cycle. We need to break ourselves out of it, and understand the importance of been citizens. In fact we should be looking for competence, character, capacity, and courage. I mean people with integrity, and not just integrity by words.
Until Nigerians are ready for that, we are not going to get anywhere.
How would you assess the responses of the government to the growing cases of insecurity in the country?
The responses of the present government of Muhammadu Buhari is abysmal, it is such a sad reflection, because for me personally, there were two places that I thought that President Muhamadu Buhari would have done something, even before his first term election in 2015, I didn’t believe in him having the capacity because over the period of time, He hadn’t shown himself as someone who could really steer the nation.
I remember in October 2014, I did say that Buhari can’t win the election and of course, I didn’t put into consideration the actions of the former President Goodluck Jonathan to the extent that he made Buhari look like a good alternative to the people because of his own incompetence and cluelessness, most especially on security issues.
There were two areas that people thought that Buhari would have done well. At least, in the areas of security and corruption, because he was portrayed as somebody who was upstanding, honesty, who someone that has integrity.
But for me personally, looking at the fact that when Vice President Yemi Osibanjo came on board as a running mate to Buhari, and I said okay, may be economy and justice would be handed over to him and they could form a good team, because over the time, the antecedents of Buhari is to hand over. When Buhari became Military Head of state in 1984, it was the same thing, practically, it was the late Tunde Idiagbon that was in charge.
We saw it when he was PTF Chairman, he also delegated responsibility to a particular organisation. He has never had the capacity to rule, he has always delegated power, it has always been others who did whatever was done in the government, he just stay there as a figure head. And so looking at that, I said if he will be able to handle at least insecurity and corruption, considering what he did during Maitasine crises and the fact that he is an Army General and all of that. And the Vice President is able to handle economy and justice, considering what he did in the Judiciary of Lagos.
So all of these combined were the things people thought he was going to do, people thought they were going to be a good match. In 2015 during the election, there were killings and Buhari was not saying anything, and a lot of people said he was not yet a President, what do you want him to do?
I said no this is not acceptable, the then President Jonathan was not saying anything about the killings , and Buhari who was campaigning to come in wasn’t also saying something, then who should say something? I said that we needed to see a different person, and not someone who will come and get people’s votes and allow the killings to still go on. Since Buhari became the President, the state of insecurity in this nation has worsened. People thought it is getting better, because Boko Haram is not throwing bombs like before, when they were going to mosques and churches.
They are still bombing in Northeast, even though the reports are suppressed and there is media blackout. No, we have the Fulani herdsmen everywhere, kidnappers, and bandits attacking everywhere. We have roads that people cannot travel on.
Now, you dare not travel from Abuja to Kaduna by road. It is a worrisome s i t u – ation, and it is to the extent that becoming a victim is no longer a matter of if, but when. And there is no reaction from the President.
When people are killed, he does not say anything, there is no reaction from him as President, when people are killed, He does not care.
What are those things you think the government should do, which they are not doing ?
There are lot of things which they are not doing. The security agencies need to be rejiged. We need to have competent people in positions.
The security chiefs have failed woefully. People are being killed indiscriminately and yet the President is giving them vote of confidence. Why haven’t they been changed and look for competent people within the security agencies and put them as heads. There should be an overhaul of the security system.
Iraq did something around 2016 and found about 50, 000 ghost soldiers in its system, imagine if Nigeria did the same, how many ghost soldiers that would be found. They keep telling us they send so and so number of soldiers to Northeast.
Has the government actually checked to find out if the number of soldiers claimed to be on papers are really on ground. What ghost workers do is that they steal money from the treasury. We loose money. In the case of ghost soldiers, we loose both money and lives, because when you send soldiers to protect the people and they are not there, but are only on papers and somebody is collecting the money.
The government has not done all these. They have not even tried to work on intelligence gathering. On the issue of Chibok girls that have been on for the past 5 years now, the girls that initially escaped from the Boko Haram camp were never interviewed by the military to get intelligence report from them. There should be intelligent gathering, intelligence gathering is very important in order to know what is happening to the victims, you cannot fight terrorism without intelligence gathering. The government need to revamp the economy of this nation and make it to be favourable.
The youth, how much of employment do they have? Our farmers situation are not favourable, because of insecurity, our farmers are being killed in their farms. Without security there can’t be growth. This government has been talking about agriculture, but there is no security, a lot of people have been driven from their farms. I am a businesswoman, I sell poultry feeds, and I can tell you that many poultry farms have closed due to insecurity. Government should empower the police and security should be decentralised. I am not saying that all these will automatically solve all the problem, but at least, it will be a step toward that direction.
Away from insecurity and governance, you have been actively involved in the BBOG advocacy from the beginning, did you ever imagined that the struggle was going to last this long ?
Absolutely no. I didn’t think that it was going to last for even one week, I can tell you that none of us in BBOG ever thought like that. One of the things that people tend to forget is the fact that BBOG move- ment was supposed to be a one day March.
What was organised was a protest March, and after, we planned to go home, and nothing else. It was when we got there that day, that one of the leaders of Kibaku community, that is Chibok people, said please, don’t go away, you know the way that government treat people, if you go away they won’t listen to us, and then Dr. Oby Ezekwesili said, ” are we going to keep coming?, and we said yes. She said, ” if we say we will keep coming, that means, it is every day, until we see the end, the people there then said yes.
So, that was how we agreed to be coming. I have this wrist rubber band that was given to me at the Unity Fountain in May 2014. It has the names of Chibok girls written on it. I went to a printer to reproduce it for our use, and the printer told me that producing such thing will take two weeks, but I said no, that was because we believe that before two weeks, everything would have been over.
But it is over five years now. In course of your struggle for the release of the Chibok girls, and for a better society, what have you learnt about Nigeria, Nigerians and the world ?
What I have learnt is that everything is about governance. The reason the Chibok girls were abducted was because of bad governance. They were not protected. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and properties. And in Chibok, they failed. The next thing would have been to have them rescued immediately. But, some of them are over 5 years now in captivity. Government has failed about 112 of them who are still in captivity. So for me, everything in our lives boil down to to governance. If we don’t do the right thing, bad governance will affect us in every part of our lives, in terms of security, economy, health, and transportation. Somebody travels on the road and there are pot holes, or some roads that supposed to be dual carriage, but remained single carriage because somebody has taken the money somewhere and there is an accident and people die, and people die, and people are blaming witches, when it is lack of good governance.
For me, it is the effects of bad governance. I have also learnt that the highest office in the land is the office of the citizens and that the people have a voice. If Nigerians had come together to make a demand, the Chibok girls could have been rescued immediately, whether we believe it or not.
If they were children of the rich, they would have been rescued immediately.
In fact somebody would not have been abducted. In Nigeria, if you are poor, you are faceless, nameless and vioceless, in fact you are not a human being.
Even your own fellow citizens will come at you, because when the Chibok girls were abducted, some people said that it was a lie. I have also seen an entitlement mentality in Nigerians. I have told people that activism is not a job, activist is not a title. I don’t see myself as an activist, but as a Nigerian who is active, and speaks out, because every body has a mouth to speak, but some people have refused to speak. Many people have also abdicated their responsibility to God. Nigerians are not using the miracle of the brain that God gave to us.
In a developed world, people are using the brain that God gave to them, and they are getting good governance. Here in Nigeria, we are expecting God to do for us what he has given us the capacity to do. It won’t work. I have seen Nigerians for who they are. Most people are cowards, and will have excuses for their cowardice.
As a committed family woman and also a businesswoman, how have you been coping with the daily sit-out of BBOG?
I have very very amazing human being as a husband who is also very supportive. I have a strong family system and that has really helped me a lot. I am not married to a typical Nigerian man who will say that as a woman, you are supposed to stay in the house and not supposed to speak. My husband will always say, so long as you are happy, go ahead and do what you love to do. My husband is my teacher and mentor, he corrects me whenever necessary, and I have always respected him.
When we met in 1997 and started dating before marriage, one of the things he said to me was that ” you have to be financially independent. He always tell me that as a woman, you should be able to have your own money and have your own voice, so that if anything happens to me, you should be able to take care of your self and the family. As an auditor, my husband travels always. My growing up was in a place where people believed that it is the man that should take care of the woman, but my husband completely shattered that.
He is one of those fiercest feminist I know, he is always saying, you are a woman, don’t stay without anything. My two kids, a boy and girl, Ali and Amiru, have been an amazing support to me. Sometimes, there is this fear of not knowing what could happen to me as I go out. My husband has such fears, that as I go out, he doesn’t know if I am going to come back, or will be arrested. But, he has always told me that Nigerians need a voice like me.
Could you recount any betrayal?
For me, I didn’t have any feeling of betrayal because for me, I see BBOG as a personal thing. I was born poor, I was born and brought up in Kano, though I am from Edo State. I grew up in a place where girls were not allowed to go to school. At the age of 11, all my friends were married off. I was going to school in the morning without breakfast, and will trek back home. In fact, I joined BBOG because I have children, and if my children were taken away, I would be on the streets demanding their release.
In 2014, I had told myself that even if it is 20 years of my life, I am going to dedicate it to bring back the Chibok girls. BBOG is free entry, free exit movement. Anytime you can come in, and if you feel you are tired, you go. BBOG is a self funded movement, we are spending our money, we are not getting funding from anybody, so nobody is paid.
We have lost some BBOG members. I have also had some financial loses in my business, because I am just focusing on the business now. For these five years of my involvement in BBOG, I have been away from my business. I have never felt betrayed by anybody. I have been a market woman, buying and selling, I have never worked for anybody, and I have no intention of working for anybody. I have never been appointed to serve by anybody and I have no intention of accepting any appointment from any body.
If Buhari offers you a juicy appointment, would you accept it?
No. Absolutely not. God forbid. I would rather be dead than accept appointment from Buhari. I put it on record that I, Aisha Yesufu would rather be dead than accept appointment from Buhari. I can’t depreciate myself. For what? Even in 2014, some people said what if you are appointed? I said no. I don’t want it. If I want, I would rather go for the presidency job, so I can be the one appointing people. Like I said before, I have never worked for anybody before. If I am going to work for anybody, it should be for a leader that I admire.
Someone I can learn from. Not someone that will depreciate the value of people who come near him.
Unfortunately, people we thought could be good presidential candidates have become depreciated mentally from the moment they started working with Buhari. So, who wants to be there? Some people see this appointment as an opportunity to make money, and that is the corrupt mentality we should do away with. Some people have said that I am jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari, and that is the reason I am attacking him. Some said it is because he has not given me appointment, some even said that I am jealous of Hadiza Bala Usman who was a member of BBOG, and later given appointment by Buhari. The appointment given to Hadiza Bala Usman has to do with working, so how am I jealous that she is working?
People have the mentality that once you are given appointment, you will become rich. I don’t need such riches. I need the type of riches that I already have. Every kobo I have , I know that i sweated for it, and I can look at the President in the face and tell him that he has been failing and has remained a failure. I don’t owe him anything.
Those who said that Buhari is old enough to be my grandfather, I have always told them that i didn’t vote for a grand father. When i voted in 2014, I voted for a President.
What is your relationship with Hadiza Bala Usman like, are you still relating with her ?
Yes, I still relate very well with her. Hadiza Bala Usman is a sister to me. I am often angry when I hear how people talk about her. She is a woman, intelligent, competent and capable. She is also a politician, she had contested for the House of Reps under the Congress for Progressive Change ( CPC).
She was in All Progressives Congress (APC) even before BBOG started. When she was appointed, people made it look as if it was because of BBOG that she was appointed. This is absolutely wrong. She got the appointment because she is a member of APC. When i joined the BBOG , I was already in business, I had a warehouse and didn’t close it down. So why will somebody expect Hadiza Bala Usman not to do her things because she joined BBOG. So , there is no acrimony between us. We talk and greet.
The only thing is that when people come to me to help them talk to Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority ( NPA) for employment, and I tell them no, they will begin to feel that I have a quarrel with her. I refuse to do that because, I don’t do contract, and don’t seek for such favour. And, I can tell you that no politician in Nigeria will tell you that Aisha Yesufu has come to their office asking for something.
Have you ever felt like backing out of this struggle?
No, I have never felt like that. Even when we got the first set of Chibok girls that returned, People said, oh why are still coming out every day?
Why are you crying more than the bereaved ?
I just said, I am doing it because I am doing the right thing, and it is not doing a favour for the people you are making demand for. I am doing what I am doing, because those who are victims today were the survivors of yesterday. So we all have to do the needful. I have not felt like backing off because, I am a very stubborn person, I always like to challenge. When i wanted to marry, people said I would not be able to stay in my husband’s house. I remember I used to argue with my dad for a whole day. I will always follow the rule, but will challenge when necessary.
So I have nevet felt like leaving the struggle.
What is the update on Chibok girls?
Absolutely nothing. And it is taking tolls on the parents. These are children of the poor. The children of the poor are the only investment they have. Taking away their children means taking away everything they have. The children of the poor is their pension, because they hope that when they grow old, their children will begin to take care of them.
What is your message to Nigeria and Nigerians?
To the government, I say, take care of the people. Security is the, most important investment. Nigeria has everything that it needs, and we have the people that can make things happen. Within the system, there are competent people. Let the government focus on bringing out these people to head strategic places. It shouldn’t be about whobtou know and it should not be the same people out there. Those in government should also know that tomorrow they will leave and are going to face the real issue.
To the citizens of Nigeria, I say, wake up and know that enough is enough. They should stop abdicating their responsibilities to God and be praying for good governance. Such prayers will not work. Nigerians should vote in good individuals to power and not party. If you want good governance, accountability and responsibility, you must demand for it.
Bayelsa guber polls: Wither the APC
As the battle to succeed outgoing Governor Henry Seriake Dickson rages in Bayelsa State, PAULINE ONYIBE reports that the ministerial appointment of former governor Timipre Sylva might alter the equation and reshape the election as members of the APC square up against one another.
As expected and as witnessed during the last Bayelsa governorship election in 2015, the heat is on. The concern among many stakeholders is; who and which party takes over the mantle of leadership in the state. There are two major contending parties; the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the ruling party at the national level, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
However, there are too many aspirants jostling to fly the flag of their respective parties, but there are concerns over their readiness to work together. For the APC, analysts have argued that the party must put its house in order and present a formidable candidate so as to be able to contend effectively with the PDP. PDP squabbles For the PDP, which has been on ground, its memebrs feel that it is expedient that the party continues in power by producing the person to replace Governor Seriake Dickson, who is set to pack out of the Creek Haven in February 2020.
As such, the contention has thrown up so many PDP members from the Restoration Government and as well from the National Assembly, such as, Hon. Anthony George Ikoli and Senator Emmanuel Paulker, who prefers to jostle for the PDP ticket.
So far, more than 10 persons have picked the nomination form within the PDP Going by calculations, Bayelsa State PDP alone has pumped in about N390 million into the coffers of the national body of the PDP.
However, while Dickson seems to be anointing a godson, it is not unexpected that former President Goodluck Jonathan may also have a say, being a factor that cannot be overlooked in the state. Political historians have also noted that the state PDP had never witnessed more than 12 aspirants jostling for the PDP’s ticket, while the rumour mill had it that the chosen is yet to pick the nomination form.
Already, many restoration members and PDP faithful are not happy with the latest development as they believe that it will give the opposition APC an opportunity to win the November 16 governorship election. APC, own albatross?
But the state APC is also susceptible to internal wranglings. Despite vowing to checkmate the ruling party in the state, the APC has not been seen as an effective opposition, an issue that some residents of the state had argued might deny the APC of an opportunity to the Creek Haven.
Just as PDP seems to be making mistake by allowing every Tom, Dick and Harry to pick forms so is APC making its own mistake by trying to use the mode of primaries to divide itself. Already the three aspirants seem to be at loggerhead with one another.
Sylva yet to quit race
Though the APC doesn’t have so many aspirants like the PDP, the intrigues and infighting may be more, as there are insinuations that a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, who had just been appointed a minister, is still in the race for the governorship polls.
Sylva, who is from Brass Local Government is expected to square up with the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who is from Ekeremor Local Government and another aspirant, Preye Aganaba, who hails from Odi in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. Political pundits are of the opinion that only Sylva has the wherewithal to challenge the PDP because of his vast knowledge of the political terrain of the state. But he has a baggage he is carrying since his last tenure.
He had been accused of using a security outfit called Operation Famutangbe, which to killed and maimed Bayelsans at will. Although he had denied, that a stigma that had refused to leave the former governor.
From all indications, the fight is literally between the PDP and Sylva of the APC. While some of the members of the APC had been calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to urge Sylva to quit or withdraw his ministerial appointment, others are arguing that the party needs someone in the mold of Sylva to checkmate the PDP. Wison noted: “It is against Buhari’s policy for a minister to remain on board while he is contesting for another office. We can all remember that such occurrences had happened in the past, Sylva won’t be the first.
He should just not be a minister since he is contesting. “When Governor Kayode Fayemi was going to run for the governorship of Ekiti State, he had to quit the cabinet, because that is the policy of the man he was working with.”
However, those in support of Sylva said it was not for anybody to stop the ministerial appointment, arguing that there is no constitutional provision that asks him to quit office. Arguing to buttress her point, a member of the party in Lagos, Lara James explained that it was a decision taken personally by Fayemi and not an order from the Presidency.
“Fayemi left on his own.
Even when Buhari asked him to remain, he refused to stay. The Bayelsa APC needs a strong contender such as Sylva, to be able to fight the PDP. “Who else can do it? There isn’t anybody in his mode that will do it. It is better for him to use his influence as a minister to run. “You know what the PDP and Dickson are capable of. It will take a Sylva to put them in their place. We need him.
He can quit the ministerial office after winning the election and if they like, Lokpobiri can go back, but we need Sylva”, she explained.
Aspirants at a glance Lokpobiri Lokpobiri was born on March 3, 1967. He was elected a senator in April 2007 on the platform of the PDP. The former minister is a lawyer, who graduated from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt.
An expert in Environmental Rights and Environmental Law, he holds a Doctorate degree (Ph.D) from Leeds Beckett University, UK in 2015. He was elected into the Senate to represent Bayelsa West senatorial district in 2007 and was a member of the committee on sports, Public Accounts, Police Affairs, Niger Delta and Millennium Development Goals, among others. Sylva Sylva, was born on July 7, 1964, in Brass.
He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly in 1990. As a candidate of the PDP, Sylva won the Bayelsa gubernatorial election in 2007 and succeeded Jonathan. Sylva’s opponent in the 2007 election, Ebitimi Amgbare of the Action Congress (AC), legally challenged his victory. Although the Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal upheld Sylva’s election, Amgbare took the matter to the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, which overturned the tribunal’s decision and nullified Sylva’s election on April 15, 2008.
The Appeal Court’s five justices were unanimous in their decision and ordered that the Speaker of the state Assembly, Werinipre Seibarugo, be sworn in as the acting governor, with a new election to be held within three months. A new election was held on May 24, 2008, and Sylva, again running as the PDP candidate, was overwhelmingly elected with 588,204 out of about 598,000 votes. He was again sworn in on May 27 of the same year but after nearly four years in office, the Supreme Court again cut his tenure short on January 27, 2012.
However, among the three notable APC aspirants, it is only Lokpobiri that has picked the nomination and expression of interest forms, which cost him N22.5 million. The PDP primary is scheduled for September 3 while that of the APC is scheduled for August 29th.
APC wrangling According to a member of the umbrella party, Ken-Dan Wilson, the APC has not lived up to expectation as an opposition party. “We supposed to have been doing underground work to take over the government, immediately the Restoration Government rounds off, considering the cries of Bayelsans, most of whom believed that the present administration wasn’t a rosy one. “But the members of APC were never on ground.
Most of the bigwigs were residing in Abuja and outside the state only for them to come around few months to the election. “Even at that, they seem to be lost on what to do. Already we are having issues with the method of primary to be used to select the candidate.
For the APC, if it properly manages its differences, chances are high on its side to coast to victory considering the way things are going”, he said. But the question is: Can the APC sort out its challenges as one of the aspirants Lokpobiri, has explained that he had no personal problem with Sylva.
Recalling that there had been issues in the party concerning the method of primaries to be used in selecting the standard bearer, Sylva insisted on the direct primary method, while Lokpobiri and Aganaba are opting for indirect primaries. Lokpobiri, who noted that he wouldn’t have problems with the former governor ahead of the internal polls, said the only way to avoid disagreements was for the party to conduct a credible and transparent primary election.
He said having weighed the options for primary election in the party; many stakeholders in the APC believed that indirect method was better to avoid unnecessary acrimony. Noting that anybody rooting for a direct primary was expressing his personal opinion, he added that the majority of the party leaders were in agreement with him and his team that indirect primary poll was the best for the party.
Lokpobiri said for the APC to win the forthcoming poll, the party must present a credible candidate, who is free from many issues, arguing that, few years ago, the party lost an election and should not toy with the November 16 polls by choosing a wrong candidate. “I have no problem with Sylva. Sylva is Bayelsa man and Bayelsa leader just like we have other leaders here. I have no problem with him at all and I will never have a problem with him.
The only way to avoid a disagreement that will arise from a primary is to conduct a credible and transparent primary. That is why in the wisdom of the majority of the party members, we are saying that indirect primary is the way to go.
“By the time, all the delegates who are party leaders as at today gather in a designated place, the winner will clearly emerge and the losers will know that they were given a fair chance to contest. That is what we are supporting. Anybody clamouring for direct primary, it is the person’s opinion. I know that the majority of APC supporters prefer indirect primary.
“We have had experience some years ago and we don’t what a repeat. We want a situation where APC will be able to present the best person that can help the party to win. I don’t have any personal problem with Sylva and I know he doesn’t have any problem with me. Already Sylva had been penciled down for a ministerial appointment but it was heard on a good authority that he would still contest the governorship election even though as at the time of filing in this report he was yet to purchase the nomination form.
An insider in the party, Festus Daumebi, was recently quoted in an interview where he said that, as it stands in Bayelsa APC today, if any other person in Bayelsa APC is going to win election, that candidate including him needs the support of Sylva.
“You can’t win election in Bayelsa without Chief Timipre Sylva’s support under APC. It is not possible. Let us not call white, black and black, white and run down our leaders. Sylva is my leader and unarguably the leader of APC in Bayelsa and APC is one united, strong family.
Also a chieftain of the APC and a former House of Assembly member in the state, Hon. Ofoni Williams, in his own reaction said both direct and indirect primaries are contained in the APC constitution and that both of them are in order.
“If we want massive participation where party members will participate, it is direct primaries but now the problem with the direct primaries is whether the vital ingredients are ready. The member’s registration, are they valid? Then if it is indirect, who and who are coming? Is it the party EXCO members?
If they are used, it will shortchange other members of the party. Indirect is a close circuit election, which shortchanges other members of the party, and it is equally expensive because that will give room for people to buy votes.
“Direct primaries has more advantages from active participation and eliminates vote buying. Williams explained However, another member who didn’t want his name mentioned said the APC is deeply fragmented. “The three people in APC today represent the three factions. The best bet for APC is to give the ticket to Sylva and allow PDP to make a mistake. I’m talking from a neutral position, if PDP makes a mistake, Sylva will go back to Creek Haven”, he said.
When govs take new wives
One of the things public office holders usually let go when they step into office and even after leaving office is their private life. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at some serving and past governors who took new wives while in office
Public office holders are usually without private life. Whatever they do, even when its private affair becomes a searchlight for the public who ordinarily are inquisitive of what is happening under the roof of the high and mighty.
More than any office holders, state governors come under scrutiny on their private lives and how they manage it.
That informed the viral nature of reports of some new state governors who took new spouses after being elected as governors in the March 9 election.
While the development may not be new or wrong in the real sense of it as some former and serving governors had done such before, many, however, hanged their reservation on misplaced priorities on the part of the state chief executives.
Bala Muhammed (Bauchi)
Sixty-year-old Bala Muhammed didn’t have it rosy on his way to the Bauchi Government House. After all the twists and turns arising from the results of the election, he was eventually sworn-in on May 29 ousting an incumbent, Muhammad Abubakar.
Interestingly, the Bauchi governor who has served as both Senator and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), decided to solemnized his relationship with her beautiful Lebanese-Nigerian partner, Natasha Mariana, at the Syrian mosque in Ikoyi, Lagos on July 26, just about 60 days after becoming the governor of the northwest state.
The wedding ceremony drew together political figures, captains of industries, society bigwigs, academics, clerics, family and friends of the state executive within and across the state, among others.
Mariana, who is said to be a single lady becomes the second wife of the governor, who is already married and has children.
Born on October 5, 1958 at Duguri Town in Alkaleri Council, Mohammed attended Duguri Primary School, Bauchi from 1965 to 1971, Government Secondary School, Bauchi, North East College of Art and Science between and 1977 and University of Maiduguri in 1979, graduating a degree in English Language.
He was elected senator on April 21, 2007 to represent Bauchi South. The then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as minister of FCT in 2011.
Mala Buni (Yobe)
That Mala Buni, the new governor of Yobe State took a new wife wasn’t the problem for many who went for the head of the former scribe of the party. Perhaps, they got miffed by the timing and manner of the ceremony.
Governor Buni took the daughter of his predecessor and political godfather, Ibrahim Gaidam to the altar barely 24-hours after his swearing-in as governor of the north east state.
Mai Mala, a party man, and a grassroots politician, rose through the ranks to become the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Matters, was the pioneer Chairman of the APC in Yobe State as well as the National Secretary of the party before becoming the governor of Yobe State.
Buni’s new wife, Ummi Adama Gaidam, takes the position of the Governor’s third wife and she is currently studying in Saudi Arabia.
Ummi’s marriage to Buni could be to strengthen their political relationship.
It was gathered that the consummation is meant to strengthen political ties between the governor and his godfather. It was also inferred that the new bride will be made the first lady of the State governor.
The low key marriage was solemnized at Gaidam’s residence at Sabon Fegi area Damaturu, the state capital.
At the occasion, an Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Adam who is said to be a close ally to the two governors (Gaidam and Mai mala), gave the hand of Fatima Ibrahim Gaidam to Mala Buni.
Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)
The former group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule, married his third wife, Hajiya Farida, just few weeks after he was elected governor of the state.
There was however a twist as he publicly declared that his first wife, Hajiya Salifat, will serve as the official first lady of the state. He had the wedding as a lowkey ceremony before taking oath of office on May 29.
Born on December 26, 1959 in Gudi Station, Akwanga-West Development Area of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule was brought up in the small but multi-ethnic and multi-religious village
His early schooling was at Roman Catholic Mission (RMC) Primary School, Gudi Station in 1968. He then entered Zang Secondary School in 1974 and later Government Technical College, Bukuru in 1977. After his secondary education, he went to Plateau State Polytechnic, in Birni Ladi in 1980. He then left Nigeria on a scholarship to study at Indiana University, Terre Haute, Indiana, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Technology and a Masters degree in Industrial Technology.
Prince Eze Madumere (former Imo Deputy Gov)
Former Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, found love in the arms of Chioma Oyekaba while serving as deputy governor in 2017.
The former Deputy Governor, had married a first wife, who bore him four children before they divorced. He got married to a second wife, Barr. Adaego Nosiri from the same Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA, before the marriage met another brick wall.
Madumere held a glorious thanksgiving with his new wife,who hails from Isiukwuato in Abia State after observing a quiet traditional wedding months before.
Adams Oshiomhole (Former Edo governor)
One of the memorable events that Edo State cannot forget in a long time was the exchange of marital vows between the then state governor, Adams Oshiomhole and his heartthrob, former Miss Iara Fortes in 2015.
The solemnization attracted glitz, glamour and a list of who-is-who in the country were in attendance for the cloud nine event.
Among other top dignitaries who graced the ceremony were the then President-elect Muhammadu Buhari, and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo
The governor decided to give marriage another shot five years after the painful death of his first wife, Clara, following a protracted battle with cancer.
The governor’s children Steve, Adams, Jane and two of his grandchildren were also on hand to show love and support for their father and his wife.
Iara, a lawyer by profession and top model, is from the Cape Verde Islands. She is a former staff of Emirate Airlines, and is in her early thirties
Seidu Dakingari (former governor, Kebbi)
It was a day of celebration in the family of President Umar Yar’Adua in 2007 as his second daughter, Zainab, got married to Governor Saidu Dakingari of Kebbi State on Saturday, June 23, 2007. Governor Dakingari and Zainab were joined in marriage less than one month to the tenure of President Yar’Adua who was sworn into office on May 29, 2007.
The wedding was described by many as a political marriage, meant to solidify the political friendship between President Yar’Adua and Governor Dakin-Gari, who was also elected and sworn into office on May 29, 2007 like his father-in-law.
Ibrahim Shema (former governor, Katsina)
It was also a sound of joy in the family of the immediate past governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, on Friday August 15, 2014, as he got married to Maryam, the eldest daughter of late President Umar Yar’Adua. The grand wedding took place at the new prestigious Usman Dan Fodio Mosque in 2014 less than nine months to the end of Governor Shema’s second tenure.
Governor Shema’s marriage to the former President’s Yar’Adua’s daughter was attended by many governors and other important dignitaries across the country. Former First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, who was among the dignitaries that graced the occasion was also elated to see her first child get married five years after Maryam’s younger sister, Zainab got married to Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari of Kebbi State.
Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto)
Treading on the footpath of some of his colleagues, Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal on Thursday February 5, 2016 got married to a 36-year-old Maryam Mairo Mustapha as a second wife in a private wedding ceremony held in Kano.
Governor Tambuwal, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Seventh Assembly between 2011 and 2015, who was sworn into office as Number One Citizen of Sokoto State on May 29, 2015 got married to his second wife after about eight months in office.
The relationship between Maryam and Tambuwal, who was 50-year-old as at the time he got married to his second wife didn’t took long before both of them tied the knot at a wedding ceremony which was very private as there were no festivities afterwards. The event was reportedly attended by only family members and there was no elaborate party after the event.
Maryam Mairo who travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, shortly after the private wedding ceremony in Kano, attended Federal Government Girls College, Kazaure, Jigawa State and graduated from Bayero University in Kano State.
Tambuwal’s second wife was a volunteer for Buhari Support Organisations in the run-up to the 2015 general elections.
Isa Yuguda (former governor, Bauchi)
Former Governor Issa Yugada of Bauchi State on January 24, 2009 got married to Nafida, another daughter of President Umaru Yar’adua.
The wedding which drew all attention to Kastina State, held for nearly two weeks amidst pomp and pageantry.
The wedding was the second time the family of President Yar’Adua gave out their daughter to a sitting governor and at the time, it was the incumbent in Bauchi State.
Osi-Samuels: Senate should’ve demanded portfolios with ministerial list
Dr. Jay Osi-Samuels is the founding National Chairman of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). He speaks, in this interview, on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43-man ministerial list recently confirmed by the Senate and the security challenges, among other issues. Felix Nwaneri reports
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43-man ministerial list?
I am very unimpressed because the list looks more like a presidential campaign council for the 2023 elections.
Some Nigerians have argued that the President only compensated some politicians who lost out in the last elections rather than appoint technocrats. What is your take on that?
In my own opinion, it is a window into the mind of the President for the 2023 elections. Apart from compensating politicians, what he has done is a masterstroke with this list. He has potentially created or empowered individual power blocs, especially in the South, ensuring that power is not concentrated in the hands of any one individual.
This will become more evident by the time the portfolios are announced. What this portends is that absolute power to decide who becomes president in 2023 will now rest with him rather than be at the mercy of anyone.
Do you think the President should have accommodated some members of the opposition political parties instead of only members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)?
If the interest was about nation building and good governance, that is what any rational thinking person expected. But, like a national newspaper recently captioned it on its cover, Buhari opted for politics over policy with the ministerial list and I completely agree with that.
Do you support the idea of “bow and go” privilege granted to some of the nominees during their screening by the Senate?
That is the greatest disservice this 9th Senate has done to the masses so far, but I am not surprised. The Senate is living up to its billing as a rubber stamp Senate. In the first instance, from the moment the Senate set one week for the screening, I already had my misgivings because that is hardly enough time to do a proper screening. As we speak, only a handful of the nominees have declared their assets as statutorily required. I expected this to have been done before the screening.
I also expected that the Senate should have demanded for portfolios to be attached to the names, and that the nominees should have been initially properly vetted by the respective committees responsible for oversight over their assigned portfolios like it is done in other climes, especially the United States that we are copying. But, we like to pick and choose the part that suits our over bloated ego. What we saw as screening was at best a charade and mockery of democracy.
Do you think the Federal Government has been forthright in addressing the issue of insecurity, especially as regards activities of herdsmen?
Not only has the Federal Government not been forthright, it has actually been aiding and abetting and as well protecting the suspected Fulani herdsmen and thereby indirectly responsible for the insecurity in the land. I cannot fathom why it is so difficult for the government to address the herdsmen menace if one looks at the way the government responded to groups like Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or even the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).
We have seen cases that Miyetti Allah and similar pro-herdsmen groups have done or made very provocative pronouncements that one will expect the Federal Government to act, but instead we see the government playing deaf and dumb. This only goes to show that the government is in support of the herdsmen.
Do you think state governors should come up with their respective security arrangements in addressing these challenges?
It’s clearly evident that the Federal Government is very reluctant in tackling the issues or at best dragging its feet in responding to the issues. So, I will not fault any state governor coming up with his own security arrangement. This has brought to the fore the issue of restructuring.
There is an urgent need for us to review what should be in the Exclusive, Concurrent and Residual Lists. As long as we continue to shy away from having that discussion or taking action on previous discussions like implementing some of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, especially the part that talks about security, we will continue to go around in circles.
Do you think the Service Chiefs should be replaced?
They are long overdue for replacement.
Some Nigerians are asking President Buhari to implement some of recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, especially the part that talks about security. Are you in support of that?
The solution to the insecurity in the land is very simple. All we need is a president, who is truly the commander-in-chief and would exercise is power with justice, fairness and equity as well as the political will to address the root cause of the issues without fair or favour; a president, who will truly be father of the nation in the real sense without religious, ethnic or tribal considerations. These qualities are what is presently lacking and no amount of national conferences or security summits would suffice if all the above are lacking.
Will your party be participating in the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections billed for November?
I am no longer involved in the day-to-day running of the party, but I can tell you that the Alliance for New Nigeria will not be participating in either elections or any upcoming elections for that matter because the impostors, who are currently running the party, only dance to the tune of their masters and I don’t think they are interested in those elections.
Women demand 50% slots in Abiodun’s cabinet
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
A coalition of women groups on Thursday demanded 50 percent women representation in the yet-to-be-constituted cabinet of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
The women, who staged a peaceful demonstration to the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said they wanted to make their stance known early enough before Abiodun submits his list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.
The Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, who led the demonstration, expressed dismay at low representation of women in government in the country.
Akiyode-Afolabi faulted the appointment of ministers and commissioners by President Muhammadu Buhari and many state governors, saying so far such have fallen short of the 35 percent affirmative action for women.
According to her, the demonstration was a proactive step towards ensuring that women get “nothing less than 50 percent slots” in Abiodun’s cabinet.
Guber poll: Kogi citizens in Ekiti declare support for Yahaya Bello
Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti
Sequel to the preparation for the November governorship election in Kogi State, Kogi natives resident in Ekiti State have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello in his second term ambition.
The Kogi indigenes, under the auspices of ‘Kogi Youths in Ekiti’, said they are drumming up support for Bello to save the state from sliding into recession caused by political instability and policy somersault that has held the Confluence State down since its creation in 1991.
The group, comprising the three major ethnic groups; Ebira, Igala and Okun, noted that the second term of the youthful Governor Bello would afford him the opportunity to complete his legacy projects across the state.
Bello has been facing stiff opposition from Mohammed, the son of the late Governor Abubakar Audu, and some powerful political gladiators in the state.
In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday and signed by its President, Mr. Nasir Suleiman, the group described Bello as the face of the Nigerian youth in governance, saying “one good term of Yahaya Bello deserves another”.
Suleiman further said that the incumbent governor had shown exemplary leadership in spite of the paucity of funds and tension in the land, adding that he had made tremendous impacts in his first term in office in the areas of road construction, quality healthcare system, youth and women empowerment, among others.
Osoba: We’re being called names for supporting Buhari
Chief Olusegun Osoba is a former Ogun State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, restructuring and recent attacks against him over his involvement in the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle, among other issues. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
The chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and Third Republic Chief Whip, Hon. Wale Oshun, claimed that during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) years, you donated 5,000 Pounds to the pet project of Mrs. Maryam Abacha, but when National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) had issues during the June 12 struggle and sent former Edo State governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to you in London, you gave them just 250 Pounds. What is your reaction to that?
I have answered Wale Oshun in my book. I titled that paragraph on Wale Oshun “Unkindest cut.” His was the unkindest cut I could ever think of because he and Senator Femi Okurounmu claimed to be Secretary-General of NADECO; that was a bloody lie because he was not part of the 49 of us who formed NADECO. NADECO was formed in General Adeyinka Adebayo’s house in Ikeja and it was a collection of so many forces and that was why we called it NADECO. They were not present, so they cannot tell the stories of their forefathers.
The closest person to me in exile in London was Wale Oshun. He was a regular visitor to my house. He should tell you first what transpired between me and him as individuals. When he was briefly detained in Ikoyi prison before he ran away to the United Kingdom, I was regularly going to his house with Segun Adesegun and Sule Onabiyi to help his wife. When I speak, I speak with records and witnesses. What transpired between us, as an elder, I will not say it, but he was a regular visitor to my house.
I was to have a surgery in 1993, when MKO Abiola begged me as the foremost governor behind him to face General Ibrahim Babangida, which I did. I was the only one who went and met Babangida and said under no circumstance would I support interim government. And when the Egba now said “ikan eni ki n di meji, ki nu bi ni” (that now we have two), they accepted the two but I was the only one who came out and blasted the resolution. My passport was seized, I had a nerve problem and my nerve was almost cut into two.
Efforts were made by Felix Adenaike and Peter Ajayi to get my passport released to me to go for the operation. My wife’s passport was seized, so she could not travel with me. I had a surgery that lasted for three hours at Princess Grace Hospital. Wale (Oshun) is alive. If my relationship with him was that sour, how come he was the first person by my bedside by the time I came out of anesthesia after about three and half hours of operation? We were that close and he knew when I went to hospital and I came back to life, he was beside me. But I know his problem.
What was his problem?
His problem was that under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), he was playing his politics in Lagos; he lost out and came to Ogun State. Both of us were at the Constituent Assembly in 1988; that was where I met him over 30 years ago. He came to me and said he would like to be my running mate and I said Papa Obafemi Awolowo was a democrat who practiced democracy to the core, so I am not going to handpick my deputy; he is free to come in and it would be thrown open to contest.
In his local government, he defeated my deputy in Ogun East (Waterside) Local Government and he emerged through Option A4 at the first level. At the second level in the federal constituency, he lost out to Rafiu Ogunleye. At the state level, he lost out in Ijebu, so he was not one of the candidates who we considered at the state level where Ogunleye won by a narrow margin. So, that is the genesis of his attacks on me because he could not forgive me for not handpicking him as my deputy in 1991. He is still carrying that burden till today.
At that time, there was party discipline and the party then decided to compensate him after failing in Lagos and Ogun. We gave him the House of Representatives ticket and I supported him to become the Chief Whip as his governor then. We were that close to the point that Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, who was in the Senate and wanted to become a principal officer became bitter that since Wale Oshun had been appointed Chief Whip, there was no way we can get another principal officer from Ijebu or Ogun State.
Okurounmu and Oshun have not gone beyond that level ever. But, by God’s grace, I got beyond the level of governor one time as I became governor for a second time. I am ready for Okurounmu, who said he wants public debate, but I will not descend to dancing naked in the market at the age of 80. There is a saying that when a mad person picks your cloth at the riverside while you are swimming and instead of you to cover your nakedness with leaves, you decide to run naked after the mad man to retrieve your cloth, everybody will say they saw two mad people running on the road. Okurounmu is not a mad man, but I will not join him in dancing naked on the street.
Is there any possibility of Afenifere being revived?
Although I was brought up by a foremost prophet and evangelist, Joseph Ayo Babalola, who was my uncle and founding father of Pentecostal movement in Nigeria, I don’t pray to be a prophet at all. I don’t prophesy. The future of Afenifere is in the hands of God, and the God of Yoruba will not abandon its own. The death of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, Abraham Adesanya, Adekunle Ajasin and Bola Ige will not be in vain. I am confident that at the right time, another Awolowo will emerge. But for now, at the age of 80, I must tell you that all of us must take the blame for what is happening in Afenifere.
We don’t have any succession plan. We wasted our time and energy on acrimony. Till today, Afenifere has no constitution. How can you have a body that all you do, when you go for a meeting, is to settle quarrels? There were many quarrels, today it is between Bola Ige, tomorrow Ganiyu Dawodu and Bola Tinubu or it will be Okurounmu making insinuations against Bola Ige, attacking him. He claims that they are the authentic Afenifere, how many of the young age group are with them that they are going to hand over to?
They now call us renegades; even Yinka Odumakin declared us persona non grata in Yoruba land. I met them last week at former Lagos State governor, Alhahi Lateef Jakande’s 90th year birthday and they pretended not to see me. I went to their table and shook their hands. Odumakin himself has been declared many times persona non grata. And last time, it was a reputable and well-known pastor that took him to go and beg Ayo Adebanjo. I am suffering what he has suffered many times. So, I thank him for saying all of us who are now in APC are persona non grata. They now attack us for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. They too at one point or the other supported Buhari, so I thank them.
But they claimed that their support for Buhari was based on restructuring, which those of you who are presently with Buhari are not championing…
One of the problems we have and I wrote it in my book is that Awolowo had one quality of ability to listen to other peoples’ opinion, maybe because he was a journalist. Awolowo had respect for dissenting voices. Awolowo had an expansive ability to accommodate conflicting opinions; they don’t have it. When we were in government, we fought through the courts. Bola Tinubu in Lagos, in the name of all the states, instituted major cases that we won.
On local governments, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo went to court and the court ruled that then President Olusegun Obasanjo had no power to interfere with the local government as they are under the states. Is that not restructuring? Obasanjo was spending money anyhow. Again, Osinbajo went to court under Tinubu and the court ruled that all money must go to the federation account, which is now Treasury Single Account (TSA).
My quarrel with them (Afenifere) is this. APC as a party rejected the idea of going to the National Conference. I was nominated by the Former Governors’ Forum not by Afenifere as he claimed. The Forum under Jim Nwobodo nominated me to go and represent former governors, which I did. We came to many conclusions, a lot of them that should be implemented by executive action. The report was submitted in August 2014 and President Goodluck Jonathan left office nine months after the submission. He never executed one through executive action.
After he lost the election in February 2015, he had two or three months to execute some of the recommendations through executive action, but he did not. A man who had time to appoint all statutory boards could not implement one executive action. A lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are still holding appointments in an All Progressives Congress (APC) government. In most universities, Jonathan appointed most of the pro-chancellors and chancellors. They didn’t see anything wrong with him.
Are APC leaders in the South-West in support of restructuring?
What I am saying is that we from the South-West are not fools or bastards as our governors said. Devolution of power is provided for in our constitution, go and google it. They may use the word restructure, which also means devolution. Today, power is being devolved from British Parliament to Scotland and Wales centuries after been together. My argument is this: You were so close to Jonathan that couldn’t implement a report of a conference he set up. I am not saying that all is well in Nigeria. No! I will be a fool to say everything is well. It cannot be well with any government. Even recently in Britain, Theresa May was thrown out over Brexit.
Governance and politics is dynamic. I am for true federalism, which we have been fighting for and which we have tested in courts. And we will continue to test more and more in courts. I disagree with our Afenifere leaders on two issues. Yes, I am for the Sovereign National Conference; I am also for referendum. Where we disagree is this: Unless we have a military coup, which by the grace of God will never happen again in Nigeria, where a military man would decree it.
As of today, if you want a Sovereign National Conference, the National Assembly will pass an act to set up that National Conference, and the National Assembly must cede part of its power to that body. Also, in that act, any conclusion from that conference will become binding on the different nations in Nigeria. A referendum must also be passed by the National Assembly. I have asked them (Afenifere), how many House of Representatives members or senators did they produced in the last elections.
My third question to them; they drafted a reply to Papa Edwin Clark, which I knew where it was drafted from because Papa Edwin Clark is very close to me and we have relationship of over 40 years. When he was Minister of Information under General Yakubu Gowon, he knew that I was one journalist who did not compromised on what they call brown envelope. I asked a simple question and the problem with them is that instead of given you intellectual reply, they resort to insults and name calling.
All I asked was that towards the tail end of the Eighth Senate, they went to meet the principal officers of the Senate. The delegation was led by Papa Edwin Clark. I knew what that Eighth Senate did in terms of revision of the constitution and many of the provisions were passed by the states Assembly. When they met Senator Bukola Saraki, I urged them to tell the world what transpired at the meeting they held with the then President of the Senate and his principal officers and why they did not follow up from there? That was the question I asked and they started calling me names. I am asking them to tell me the way out.
Which other ways out do you see?
The other way I see as a student of political history is either to go the Yugoslavian way. President Marshal Tito held Yugoslavia together for years. We thought it was one united country; suddenly neighbours who lived together for many years were killing each other; they broke into two and they are still having cases in World Court. God forbid that in Nigeria.
The other option is to go the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) way. We thought communism was one united body. We used to preach communism, when we were young because we thought communism was everything until USSR broke and you now have a state like Ukraine where a comedian just won an election. You will think that democracy has been practiced in Ukraine for years after USSR broke into pieces and Solvent Union was dissolved and Russian now remained. That is another anxiety for Nigeria. It was negotiated under Gorbachev.
The third alternative is Czechoslovakia. The Czech and Slovakia were different nations and they negotiated their separation and we now have Czech and Slovakia. The last option is United Kingdom. About two years ago, there was a referendum in Scotland to break away from United Kingdom and they lost narrowly. But the difference is still not settled. We used to hear of United Kingdom, the kingdom is not united anymore. Power is being devolved regularly to British Parliament and to Scotland and Wales. These are all options.
What I am saying is that let us engage in intellectual discussion. I want them listen to me and I listening to them and let us come to a concession, but they won’t agree. We have a vice president and instead of engaging him and the National Assembly, they are resorting to unprintable languages. The vice president was described publicly and in major newspapers dailies by an elderly leader as a dishonest intellectual and that he is a disgrace to the Yoruba nation.
Those were unprintable words used to describe a gentle man, a pastor, a man of honour, an intellectual and a success in his own career by one of our elders. How do you now engage the vice president that you have described as dishonest intellectual? What dishonesty? Did he plagiarize? This is what I am saying; insults, abuse, defamation.
In any case my children have told me that I should go and clear my name. It is an order from them, not me and I can assure you that very soon, you will hear from me. I am going to go to the right place to clear my name. I must clear my name. I owe my children that before I die.
Some people described you as double agent during the June 12, 1993 presidential annulment struggle. How would you react to that?
Again, God gave me talents as a reporter; I did not bury that talent. As far back as 1964, I had telephone in my house. Is it an offence for God to make you a super reporter? I am not being immodest; in my field I used my talent to get wide contacts, right from the days of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa. These contacts that I have, I never used them for my own benefits. I used my contacts to help people.
For example, Papa Awolowo was a beneficiary of my contact. When his passport was seized and he couldn’t travel out for his regular medicals, including many others, I was the one who got their passports back when General Ibrahim Babangida got to power. All the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) people who were detained, I retrieved their passports for them, including Chief Bisi Akande, who is still alive. Many who were on death row, I got their passports back.
Only devolution of powers’ll save Nigeria – Uko
Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Deputy Secretary of the Prof. Ben Nwabueze-led Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Elliot Uko, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on the state of the nation and the way forward
The nation seems to be tottering and tension is high across the land over insecurity. What is your take on all these?
Point of correction, we don’t have a nation yet. I don’t want to repeat myself. Everybody knows the solution to our problem, but for some strange reasons, they kept the solution in the archives to gather dust. I will be playing to the gallery if I speak every day. For decades, I screamed myself hoarse to authorities on the need to reconstruct our polity through a new peoples’ constitution that will enthrone true federalism, devolution of powers and equity. Ninety-five of our troubles flow from the unworkable unitary constitution inspired by the military.
You talked about the need to restructure Nigeria, but the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari seems not believe in it…
That is unfortunate, but his stand cannot change the truth. If we do not restructure our polity, our problems will only get worse. So, it is unfortunate if Mr. President has chosen to address the symptoms instead of the root cause of our malaise. Our problems are beyond constitutional amendment by the National Assembly. Our problem is that the framework of our constitution as designed by the military cannot move the country forward in unity and cannot also engender economic and political growth of any country.
We are only surviving as a country purely as a result of the oil money shared by all tiers of government. The day the oil stops flowing and cash stops coming in, Nigeria will disintegrate. Our structure is crazy, strange and funny at the same time. The regions and states can only develop when they source their own resources and manage them to develop their region to the envy of other regions. The healthy rivalry between regions will engender competition like it did in the First Republic, forcing each region to look inwards, think outside the box, explore their mineral resources as well as discourage sleaze and waste.
It is impossible for one man to effectively run a population of aboutn200 million people from Abuja. It is also impossible to force down the same rules, style, format and system on the people of Sokoto and Akwa Ibom at the same time or on the people of Borno and Bayelsa. So, Nigeria will only experience growth and peace, when the various regions are allowed to develop at their own pace. We have tried this unitary structure for decades, but we have failed woefully. So, why do we find it difficult to face the truth and restructure Nigeria without further delay?
Where did we get it wrong?
Through the militarily inspired constitution! It all began in the late 1960s, when General Yakubu Gowon unilaterally created 12 states through a decree, thereby destroying the regions and burying the 1963 Constitution. He also set up the Chief Dina Committee that advised the central government to annex all revenues and grant allocations to states according to their needs. This made Nigeria’s head of state the most powerful in the world. There was a civil war going on and everybody thought that was okay to enable the Federal Government prosecute the war effectively, especially since General Gowon had not borrowed money externally to prosecute the war.
Most Nigerians do not know that for the first year Gowon ruled Nigeria; the revenue formula of 1963 still applied; that each region kept a certain percentage of its earning and contributed a certain percentage as enshrined in the 1963 Constitution to the centre; that the military governors shared, received and distributed the revenues and earnings of each region strictly according to the dictate of the 1963 Constitution. Hassan Kastina, Adeyinka Adebayo and others ran the governments of their respective regions according to the revenue sharing formula of the 1963 Constitution.
Most Nigerians do not know that it was General Gowon and not General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, who unified and centralized all the revenues in order to prosecute the war. Ironsi’s decree 34 of May 1966 merely changed the nomenclature from regions to group of provinces. Ironsi never altered the revenue sharing formula. After Gowon centralized all the resources at the centre, the victorious cabals at the end of the war, who now saw that power was so sweet, especially with oil boom, decided that it will be difficult for any other region to ever take power out of their hands.
They therefore preferred centralizing all the resources and the revenues only to be dispensed by whoever was in charge at the centre. They decided at the end of the war to inspire and influence a new constitution that will centralize power because they believed they will always be in charge and control of central power in Nigeria. Both the 1979 and 1999 constitutions were influenced, inspired and manipulated by this line of thought of the victors of the war. For them the East has been pacified through military force, the West has been co-opted and settled, the minorities were so excited that they all are now being empowered by the total exclusion of Ndigbo.
During the heady days of the 1970s, nobody saw that this unitary structure will only make Nigeria the poverty capital of the world 50 years later; where states cannot pay salaries, where a huge unemployment rate has turned kidnapping into a profitable business venture and lotto betting as the only pass time, as the hope in winning bet actually helps in reducing suicide rate. Nobody knew that 50 years later, the fierce struggle for central power in Nigeria will deepen our ethnic and religious fault lines to the point where hatred, division and acrimony rule the land. Nobody knew that this structure would ironically make the region that has produced 80 per cent of the rulers of Nigeria the poorest region.
So, the mistake of 50 years ago that inspired the post-civil war constitution brought us where we are today. Everybody made mistakes, but some are so proud to accept their mistakes. For instance, the delegation led by Okoi Arikpo after their meeting with Chief Obafemi Awolowo borrowed Awolowo’s telephone to call General Gowon to give him the good news that the Chief has finally agreed to join the government. General Gowon was so elated that he gave instructions for the news to be announced immediately.
How would you react to agitation for secession in some quarters in the South-East?
I have said all I have to say on the rejection of Nigeria as presently constituted by the younger generation in the South-East. There is nothing new to add except, may be, to repeat myself or play to the gallery by making noise everyday. I don’t want to do both. I am on record as having warned past governments that the younger generation of Ndigbo will not accept the continued humiliation and maltreatment. Right from the Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and Olusegun Obasanjo governments till date, I have remained consistent through God’s grace.
My message has always been simple and direct. Restructure Nigeria, devolve powers back to the region and enthrone equity by giving everybody a fair sense of belonging. The younger generation will not accept this continuous oppression of Ndigbo. They will resist it. If you don’t believe me, time will tell. I screamed from the mountain to the roof tops for decades. I have nothing new to say or add except that delay is dangerous, the earlier we restructure the better for everybody. No region benefits in real terms from this unwieldy unitary structure, whereas every region will definitely gain from a restructured Nigeria.
So far, how would you assess the Buhari-led government?
I don’t want to talk about Buhari’s government. It wasn’t the Chinese or Mexicans, who brought in this government. It was Nigerians, who brought him. Those who brought him should enjoy him. I humbly suggest that Nigerians should amend this sick constitution to make him life president. Those who brought him must enjoy him to the full.
Moreover, I am not going to criticize Buhari’s government when it is obvious to everybody that the opposition party leaders are all mute, crawling discreetly at night to the same APC government to ask for favour and protection. I will not do the job of opposition for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, who are hiding under their bed in fear. Let them enjoy Buhari. The entire political class on both divides are selfish, ruthless, uncaring and blinded by greed.
