Perspectives
Taraba killings: Time to invoke esprit de corps
On Tuesday, many Nigerians were aghast on hearing the news of the shooting deaths of three police officers, and a civilian, by men of the Nigerian Army.
Ideally, the incident which happened in Taraba State, where men of the Nigerian Army are involved in counterinsurgency operations, might not have ever happened but for the perilous state of insecurity across the nation, which has now meant that the military has had to be drafted in to help their fellow uniformed personnel, in the form of the police, carry out their own duties.
Had the situation not degenerated to such appalling levels, the police, who have the statutory function of handling internal security, would not have been shunted aside for the better equipped and trained khaki uniform wearing soldiers. In truth, it was only a matter of time for what in military parlance is called ‘friendly fire’ to happen, especially since dating back to the time the military called the shots at the center, the police had always played second fiddle.
Repeated efforts by Inspectors General of Police to beef up their force had always been stonewalled by the military, who according to reports were afraid of having another force that could rival them.
Thus, over time, while the Army had been readily able to train her men and officers to an appreciable level, the same cannot be said of the police force, which directly deals with civilians.
Even just looking at the barracks from which both operate from shows the vast dichotomy between the two – most police barracks are completely run down, while those of the military, while not ideally what they should be, are still in the main much better than their police counterparts’ own.
Equally, the uniforms worn by the two security arms of the government cannot be compared. While it is very common to see policemen in tattered or threadbare uniforms with equally battered shoes or even no police shoes at all; hardly would one see the same thing amongst army personnel. What is, however, of big surprise is that while the men in uniform have handed over power more than 20 years ago, the situation for the police had barely improved in all this time!
Now back to what happened in Taraba, according to the police account, an undercover team of the Inspector General’s crack Intelligence Response Team (IRT) had gone to successfully effect the arrest of a notorious kidnapper, one Alhaji Hamisu Wadume and were taking him to the state headquarters in Jalingo when they were attacked at a military checkpoint.
The police officers had no time to react as the bus they were riding in was riddled with bullets from their assailants, who sadly were supposed to be on the same side with them. By the time the smoke had cleared, three of the IRT team lay dead while some of them managed to escape with bullet wounds; while the kidnap suspect was released by the soldiers!
A video of the incident makes for very painful watching showing the depravity to which we have descended as a people as one of the surviving police officers were then attacked and killed by the blood baying mob.
But the army swiftly disputed the Police Force’s version of events, insisting that they had received a “distress” call that kidnappers were making away with someone they had abducted, which prompted the men of the 93 Battalion to swing into action and “stop” them from carrying out their operation.
I am yet to see where the army also explained how the notorious kidnapper in question was not only able to escape being hit by the bullets fired by the army personnel, but also had both his handcuffs and leg chains removed, and later disappear into thin air!
Another question floating around is, even if they (army) thought the bus conveying the occupants belonged to the “suspected kidnappers” would it not have been more proper to have demobilised the bus and capture the occupants in order to interrogate them?
But of course, we all know the popular adage “dead men tell no tales” so killing them would ensure that they would not be alive to tell the whole world what had truly transpired on that faithful day.
Predictably the police hold the moral high ground having clearly been victims in this case, although they too have often left “sorrow, tears and blood” in their wake as last Saturday’s incident in the Ijegun area of Lagos shows when a bullet fired by one of them struck and killed an innocent woman, Busayo Owoodun, in her shop.
The simmering anger, people have towards them (police), exploded into violence which left an Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP), Victor Ugbegun dead and two others brutalised after they were attacked by people in the victim’s neighbourhood.
However, although the back and forth between the two government outfits have been going on for a time, it is the alarm raised by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai that should send shockwaves through government and ginger them to take more decisive steps to put a lid on the face-off. Although President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the Taraba incident, with passions running high, the move has obviously not done anything to stop it. Buratai’s fear that his men could become the victims of reprisal attacks from policemen add a new frightening dimension to the whole sordid saga.
The President needs to deal decisively with this latest problem since if the COAS’ fears do come true there is every chance that civilians may again be caught in the crossfire between two weapon-carrying government agencies. Already they (citizens) are dealing with a lot on their plates, including general insecurity, poor economic among other issues to now become cannon fodder for the rampaging men in uniform. As Commander in Chief, Buhari just has to reign in both parties before it blows into a full-blown crisis of which no one will know how it will end.
Besides, with so many things he is already contending with, he should know that this is one more problem he must avoid.
How silent is the silence of the silent killer? (1)
The scene Mr JJ is the Executive Director of a multinational corporation, he’s had about 20 years experience on the job and he’s been happy doing it because it’s been very rewarding.
He sits an average of 9-10 hours at his desk, seldom visits a hospital because he always has this overwhelming feeling of wellness.
A day came like every other, he was active at his desk as usual, but suddenly…suddenly, he felt a coldness/heaviness on the left side of his body, he tried to lift the left hand and leg, alas! he could not. He moved the entire body to get up but fell since there’s no functional ‘’left body’’ to balance the movement.
Then, he tried to shout, but his speech was slurred with saliva drooling, the mouth having been deviated to one side.
The hard working JJ just suffered a Stroke! For him, this was the first and only indication of being hypertensive (the blood pressure was severely high when checked).
Why is hypertension a “silent killer”? Most of the time, high blood pressure ( or hypertension) has no obvious symptoms to indicate that something is wrong. But why the ‘’silent killer’’ appellation?
• Many people with high blood pressure don’t even know they have it. Often the signs and symptoms are misunderstood.
• High blood pressure develops slowly over time and can be related to many causes.
• High blood pressure cannot be cured. But it can be managed effectively through lifestyle changes and, when needed, medication. Is hypertension an absolutely silent killer?
Though most patients with high blood pressure have no symptoms to alert them to the elevated pressure, over time, high blood pressure jettisons its silence by displaying tell tale signs on its victims such as ones of stroke, congestive heart failure, heart attack, and kidney failure.
What is blood pressure? Blood pressure is the force that a person’s blood exerts against the walls of their blood vessels. Each time your heart beats, it pumps blood into the arteries .
This pressure depends on the resistance of the blood vessels and how hard the heart has to work What is high blood pressure?
High blood pressure is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. Classification of blood pressure for adults Blood Pressure SBP DBP Classification mmHg mmHg Normal <120 < 80 Pre hypertension 120–139 80-89 Stage 1 Hypertension 140–159 90-99 Understanding blood pressure readings
Two numbers create a blood pressure reading:
• Systolic pressure (SBP): This is the first, or top, number (numerator). It indicates the pressure in the arteries when your heart beats and pumps out blood.
• Diastolic pressure (DBP): This is the second, or bottom, number (denominator). It’s the reading of the pressure in the arteries between beats of the heart. Key facts (WHO)
• Hypertension – or elevated blood pressure – is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.
• An estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, most (twothirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.
• In 2015, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women had hypertension.
• Fewer than 1 in 5 people with hypertension have the problem under control. • Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide.
• One of the global targets for noncommunicable diseases is to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 25% by 2025 (baseline 2010)
Types For about 95 percent of people with high blood pressure, the cause of their hypertension is unknown — this is called essential, or primary hypertension.
When a cause can be found, the condition is called secondary hypertension.
• Essential hypertension. This type of hypertension is diagnosed after a doctor notices that your blood pressure is high on three or more visits and eliminates all other causes of hypertension. Usually people with essential hypertension have no symptoms, but you may experience frequent headaches, tiredness, dizziness, or nose bleeds.
Although the cause is unknown, researchers do know that obesity, increasing age, smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, diet (junk and high salt intake), and heredity all play a role in essential hypertension. • Secondary hypertension. The most common cause of secondary hypertension are diseases of the kidneys.
Other causes include airway obstruction during sleep (sleep apnea), diseases and tumors of the adrenal glands, pregnancy, hormone abnormalities and thyroid disease, congenital heart disease and long term alcohol consumption.
Drugs can also cause secondary hypertension; cocaine, over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, steroids etc Diagnosing hypertension It is done mainly by measuring the blood pressure.
Measurement technique Poor technique is the main cause of misdiagnosis. Blood pressure measurement should be done in a quiet room (applies to both manual and electronic measurement) so the medical professional checking the blood pressure can hear the appropriate sounds;
• Proper blood pressure measurement requires the person whose blood pressure is being measured to sit quietly for at least five minutes which is then followed by application of a properly fitted blood pressure cuff to a bare upper arm.
• The person should be seated with their back supported, feet flat on the floor, and with their legs uncrossed.
• The person whose blood pressure is being measured should avoid talking or moving during this process.
• The arm being measured should be supported on a flat surface at the level of the heart. The blood pressure cuff should be deflated slowly (2-3 mmHg per second) while listening for the appropriate sounds (applies to manual measurement).
• The bladder should be emptied before a person’s blood pressure is measured since this can increase blood pressure by up to 15/10 mmHg.
• Multiple blood pressure readings (at least two) spaced 1–2 minutes apart should be obtained to ensure accuracy.
When ‘all your mates’ are married (part 1)
These days, some unmarried person is always depressed and discouraged when reminded by the inner self that all his or her friends, associates, age-mates, or colleagues are married while he or she has remained single.
The other person has had broken engagements or courtships several times and is devastated. The inner voice now says: “Look at yourself. Of what use is it living this life? You are a failure and life is useless.
Why don’t you just find a way of packing everything up?” Are you this person? If yes, listen! A guy woke up in the morning and went jogging. On his way back, he saw someone ahead of him and made up his mind to overtake the guy. But the more he pursued the guy, the farther the guy’s distance from his went. He kept pursuing this guy to overtake him. At some point, he came back to his senses and discovered that he had long passed his house, his destination without knowing it. If you perceive life as a competition, you will lose focus and miss your destination. This is the kind of life that many people are living today. One of them is you who is depressed because most of your contemporaries are getting married while you are not. In Jeremiah 1: 5, God said: “Before I formed thee in the womb. I knew thee.”
In 29:11, he said: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” The Message Translation of Jeremiah 29:11 says “I know what I’m doing. I have it all planned out – plans to take care of you, not abandon you; plans to give you the future you hope for.” When God sent you into this world, he gave you a definite assignment and specific timing for each activity. It is so for every individual.
This is why it is not everybody that will eventually get married and bear a child even when they do everything to achieve this. The voice that tells you to kill yourself because you have not married anybody belongs to somebody. If you obey that voice, then, you have fallen into the description that Jesus gave in John 8:44. “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of all liars.”
The devil is the father of all liars but you must not accept him as your father because he hides truth from people. He will not give you any encouraging words. He will not tell you that many of the people born on the same day you were born never lived to enjoy what you have enjoyed so far in life. There are too many people that do not have what you have. Are you a school graduate? Many people tried to achieve it and even had all means to achieve it but could not do so, even after getting married.
The fact that you can read this article and understand it is a testimony because many of your mates are mentally deranged or have lost their minds. So, marriage is not even the topic for discussion concerning such people. Some millionaires are currently on admission in the hospital. After being on a hospital bed for years and spending a lot of money without getting healed, what is on their minds right now is far from marriage. Just last night, some of your mates went to bed just the way you did but they are no more.
Tell me! How is their marriage to be discussed now in their absence? Some of your mates that married earlier, are today wishing they were you, still single. Why? Joy, peace and happiness are very far from their lives.
If getting married and having children are the only determinants of how joyful and fulfilled one can be in life, the, Catholic priests and Nuns would have all committed suicide. None of them would have been fulfilled enough to be preaching and encouraging people with troubled marital relationships. It is a good thing to aspire to get married and have children. As a matter of fact, it is scriptural.
However, these are not the only things that define your success as a human being. They don’t even determine God’s approval of your spirituality to give you a license to heaven. There is more to life than getting married and having children. God’s expectations are much more than that. Stop losing your self confidence and seeing yourself as a lower mortal just because all your mates are married and you are not. Imagining suicide because of that is even a foolish act that can annoy God the more. So, my dear! Next time the devil or his agents attempt to mock you about marrying or not marrying someone, resist the devil and he will flee from you. If you give the devil attention, he will give you direction.
Governors to ex-governors: ‘You be thief, I no be thief…’
You be thief (I no be thief) You be rogue (I no be rogue) You dey steal (I no dey steal) You be robber (I no be robber) You be armed robber (No be armed robber) Argument, argument, argue Them argue Everybody dem argue Dem dem argue Up and down them argue nonsense – Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – Authority Stealing (1980)
The above headline and lyrics below it were first written by me in an article published on April 14 last year, but I’m reproducing part of the article today because of what is happening between many of the new governors and those that they replaced in the various Government Houses dotted across the country. 0Many of the new helmsmen are accusing those that they replaced of some sort of financial scandal or the other. Of course it is more in states in which the incumbent is from a different party than the former state chief executive; although it is also not unusual to have people from the same party having issues as I will enumerate later.
However, I want to reproduce part of what I wrote back in April last year. “When the late great Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti released his monster hit ‘Authority Stealing’ way back in the early 80s, little did he realise that 38 years after, it will leap from just being a song to becoming a major topic of discussion across the land. “For those not privy to have listened to the track, let me summarise what the late ‘Abami Eda’ said in the album. In the track, the late musician accused those in authority of being worse than armed robbers, and deserving of hanging because the impact of their stealing is felt more than those of armed robbers.
“According to him, those who steal courtesy of their positions in authority take from the collective commonwealth of the people while armed robbers just rob a few.” In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians and indeed the whole world have been treated to the theatre of the absurd as our state governors have exposed their dirty linen in public by revealing alleged “shady deeds” of their predecessors. I will cite just a few of which Imo State stands out with Governor Emeka Ihedioha or his aides directly accusing his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha of financial indiscipline and running the state to the ground, leaving huge debt liabilities for the new government to settle.
Some of the accusations levelled against the former governor, who now sits in the Red Chamber of the nation’s legislator as a Senator, include an accounted N20billion, poorly constructed roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the “purchase” of choice properties in the state by Okorocha and his family. The malaise was so bad and rife that Governor Ihedioha set up a special committee to recover assets allegedly taken by the former government.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee on the recovery of stolen movable assets belonging to the Imo State government, Jasper Ndubuaku, said that the committee had recovered over 70 vehicles since its inauguration, including two asphalt plants! The governor’s aide said that the committee had recovered properties worth N1billion. Ndubuaku, who served as a lawmaker in the state between 1999 and 2007, said the committee was not on a witch-hunt mission against anybody as being alleged by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.
According to him, not all the recovered properties belonged to the members of the Okorocha family. Before this latest revelation, the Committee had alleged that about N50 billion worth of property belonging to the state was discovered to be missing after the former governor left office. The state also announced that they have taken over the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, after investigations proved that the former governor allegedly used state money to acquire the property, and not his own. Okorocha’s woes are not just limited to the state level as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also waded in and have shut down the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, belonging to the former Governor.
The EFCC has also sealed the East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri, belonging to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu. The anti-graft agency also shut down the All-In Supermarket, Owerri, said to belong to a member of Okorocha’s family. The EFCC, after sealing the properties, placed a notice of warning, saying, “under investigation by EFCC, keep off.” Up north in Gombe State, the same scenario is playing out with the present government of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya having issues with the immediate passed administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo. In fact, right from his inauguration on May 29, Yahaya had left no doubt that he had issues with his predecessor, when he immediately cancelled all projected awarded by Dankwambo from March 10.
Two weeks later, Yahaya set up the Gombe State Recovery Committee, which immediately swung into action and urged the immediate past governor of the state, Dankwambo, and his aides to appear before it. According to the Chairman of the committee, Group Capt. Peter Bilal (rtd), the invitation was for the past administration to account for alleged billions of property, illegally disposed of during their tenure.
In Ogun State it has been no love lost between Dapo Abiodun and Ibikunle Amosun, the former occupant of Government House – even though both are members of the same All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Of course this can be traced back to the last election when Amosun, who is now back in the Senate, did everything possible to truncate Abiodun’s guber ambitions in favour of his own anointed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
However, in spite of this Abiodun triumphed, and has repeatedly accused the past administration of a lot of misdeeds, including awarding contracts indiscriminately towards the tail end of Amosun’s tenure, leaving the state broke. Abiodun subsequently set up a committee to review the appointment, installation and promotion of traditional rulers by the Ibikunle Amosun administration and another one to review the contracts and projects embarked upon by the immediate past government in the twilight of its administration.
Of course the former governor did not take the accusations laying low, as he fired back, insisting through his then Commissioner of Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, that his government had left more than N18billion in the treasury when their tenure ended on May 29. In all these allegations and counter allegations the million naira question is “so what’s next?” It’s one thing to accuse a person, it is another thing to have enough evidence to follow the matter to the logical conclusion of meting out punishment to the culprits.
Unfortunately in this country a lot of our officials love grandstanding without taking the necessary action, which is the major reason why lawlessness reigns supreme. And where there is no law anything goes! It’s time we as a people decide if we want to continue to live like this or some sort of sanity to be brought into the system, so that it will not continue to be business as usual. So, over to you Abiodun, Ihedioha, Yahaya and the other governors with such issues; what are you all going to do to the former occupants of your government houses? Take the cases to its conclusion which may see former state chief executives going to jail or sweep it under the carpet until the next election when the people will be treated to another “you be thief I no be thief” show, which almost always just fizzles out?
The private part of a married person
It is amazing how many married people keep personal information from their spouses in the name of “right to privacy.”This is one of the major factors responsible for proliferation of broken marriages. The problem is that mankind has decided to practice marriage outside the prescriptions of the marriage ‘manual’ provided by the creator or originator of the concept. Every brand new car has a manufacturers’ manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the provisions of the manual will result in problems. In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside what the word of God (Holy Bible) provides will surely produce problems. “Therefore, a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed” (Genesis 2:24-25).
What have we got today? A husband and a wife, contrary to the marital vow they made at the altar of God, have refused to be NAKED to each other. They keep creating and protecting territories or private parts. Once you go into the marital institution, your privacy before your spouse becomes withered and restricted. Although, depending on the nature of professional calling you have, there could be some traces of restriction. For instance, as a security personnel, there are certain official information that nobody, except your bosses and colleagues should have, especially in the course of criminal investigation.
As a medical practitioner, there are conditions and approaches for releasing an information to your patient, if such information is such that can break a home. As a clergy, your spouse might not need a confessed information from a counselee if disclosure could cause more relationship harm. As a company executive, there are confidential information about the organisation that may not be of benefit to your spouse. There are a few other examples of official information that may not be of any use to your spouse, all things being equal.
However, EVERYTHING that is personal to you is your spouse’s business. If you are married and things that are personal to you are secret to your spouse, you are not in marriage. Sorry, even the restriction to yourself, of official information identified earlier, depends largely on the type of spouse you have. There are spouses that can keep secrets about you even better than you can keep about yourself. Others are opposites. If you are in a marriage where there are so many parts of you that your spouse does not know, your marriage is like a big truck loaded with fuel and kept close to a burning bush.
It is a matter of time before it explodes. “And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife” If you are about to get married and you have had a child for someone earlier without marriage, do not hide this information from your potential spouse. Give him or her full disclosure of who you are. Let him or her marry you for who you are. If you hide such information out of desperation to get married, there is danger of frustration tomorrow. It is not something you can wish away because it is human life we are talking about here.
That child is a human being and tomorrow is pregnant. How can you embark on a personal building project outside your spouses’ knowledge? What exactly is your intention? Your vision or dream is supposed to be shared with your spouse. If it is not, there is a problem. Two cannot work together except they agree. How can you discuss matters concerning your marriage and children with your parents or relatives and even take decisions without your spouse’s knowledge? It is an error because marriage is for adults. If you still rely on those people to take decisions on your behalf concerning your wife, then, you are an adult baby. I mean, they cannot dictate to you, the school your children should attend, the house you should rent, number of children you should have, and so on, without the knowledge of your spouse.
You are operating alone without your spouse and this has become a private part of you that should not exist. If you are married, as you read this piece, identify every part of you that has remained unnecessarily private to you before your spouse, and remove them so that your intimacy can be stronger and your marriage can be sweeter. If you are in a Christian marriage, your spouse should know how much exactly is your monthly salary or income and when it is pid. This should not be a private part of you. Your spouse should have free access to your phone and telephone conversations if you do not have ulterior motives.
Your spouse should know the opposite sex that you relate with and what exactly your relationship with them is (official, platonic, social, etc). Every relationship with an opposite sex must be defined and operated as defined. For the sake of your personal security and other factors, your spouse should know the kind of business partners you have and what kind of business you do with them. When your spouse offends you, learn to express the hurt and then, forgive. Do not make the hurt a private part of you and continue to act its product. Also, do not say or claim to have forgiven your spouse an offense but keep bringing up the issue, each time opportunity presents itself. Unforgiveness keeps you personally far from God and threatens your marital relationship.
The Abrahamic story resonates yet again
On Sunday (tomorrow), Muslims all over the world begin a threeday Eid-al-Adha (the ritual of slaughtering of rams or any other prescribed animals) to replicate and demonstrate how Abraham was on the verge of fulfilling his covenant with God. If there is any agreement among the Muslims, Christians and Jews as regards their faiths, it is the Abrahamic story -the story of undiluted faith, sacrifice, commitment, patience and total submission to God.
The adherents of Islam, Christianity and Judaism refer to him as the father of faith. It is not surprising then that Prophet Abraham whom the Muslims call Ibrahim remains a great personality and a reference point whenever the faithful of the three religions talk about dialogue. It is ironic that Ibrahim who was born and raised by parents who were idol worshippers is still a reference point in resilience, sacrifice, patience, unshakeable faith and more importantly many hundred years after his death. Even the most jaded critics of religions still find his story inspiring.
As a young boy, he watched his father, Aazar, who sculpted stones and woods, which were moved to temples as objects of worship. In his childhood innocence, Ibrahim often wondered why the well-sculptured objects some of which he had played with as toys and kicked like balls before they were taken away from his father’s workshop later became what the whole community bowed down before, made supplications to and regarded as their gods. Out of curiosity and inability to fathom why the people worshipped statues carved by his father, Ibrahim asked his father why the “toys” were being taken to the temple and his father said: “They are statues that represent our gods. We worship them, we ask favours from them and we offer them presents.”
However, Ibrahim refused to buy into such reasoning and distanced himself from the idolaters in the kingdom of Babylon, his place of birth. Going by the account of the Glorious Quran, one night, Ibrahim went up to the mountain, leaned against the rock and looked up to the sky. He saw a shinning star and assumed it could be his Lord.
But when it disappeared, he lost faith in it. He did same to the moon, and the sun when they shone at different times. Like the star, they also receded under the clouds when it was time for them to recede. He wondered why they appeared and receded if they were God, his creator. So, when the sun set, he said: “O my people I am free from all that you join as partners with Allah! I have turned my face towards Him who created the heavens and earth, and never shall I give partners to Allah. Ibrahim then reportedly heard Allah calling him: “O Ibrahim!” Trembling Ibrahim then said: “Here I am O my Lord!”
“Submit to Me! Be a Muslim!” Ibrahim fell on the ground, prostrated and cried, saying: “I submitted to the Lord of the universe! (Q6 vs 75)” This marked the threshold of a new beginning for ‘God’s friend’ whose search for the truth yielded a positive result for him. He took his discovery home to his people beginning with his father in order to convince them he had found the real God they should supplicate to and worship instead of those idols. The consensus of opinion among Islamic clerics was that he used SOFTEST and KINDEST words to talk to his father: “O father! Why do you worship that which doesn’t hear, see and cannot avail you in anything? O father, I have got knowledge which you have not, so follow me; I will guide you to a straight path.”
His father angrily replied: “Do you reject my gods, O Ibrahim? If you don’t stop I will stone you. Get away from me before I punish you.” Ibrahim did not treat his father with disdain despite disagreeing with his mode of worship. A few years back, it was learnt that some Nigerian Muslim youths were encouraged to severe their relationship with their parents on account of practising another religion. Some even went to the extent of buying tins of milk for their mothers as a way of paying them back the milk they sucked from their breasts. Such strange ideology is antithetical to the Abrahamic story of the prophet who refused to worship idols with his parents but did not despise them. A few years back, a profane group called ‘Hakika,had members in some parts of the country. According to reports, they claimed to be Muslims. But their ideologies are obviously antithetical to the teachings of Islam.
Members exchange wives among one another. In other words, a member can sleep with the wife of another member. They re portedly don’t perform their daily prayers and do not fast during Ramadan. These paradoxical ideologies are alien to Islam and are not part of the Abrahamic story that Muslim faithful all over the world will celebrate starting from Sunday.. After a futile attempt to convert his father to the right path failed, Prophet Ibrahim talked to the people of the town who did not also heed his calls. He then plotted to destroy their idols before the big celebration of the idolaters on the riverbank. He went to the temple, cut all the statues with an axe and hung the axe on the shoulder of the biggest statue to give the impression that it was the one which destroyed the smaller statues. All fingers were pointed at Ibrahim, who insisted that: “The biggest of them has done it. Ask them if they can speak.” “But you know that these idols don’t speak!” The idol worshippers said in anger. “Then how come you worship things that can neither speak nor see, nor even fend for themselves?
Have you lost your mind?” Ibrahim responded. The father of faith was declared a heretic who had injured the primordial feelings of the idolaters. Death verdict was passed on him by the King of Babylon, Nimrod. He was to be burnt. On the day of the execution, the crowd from far and near had gathered. The biggest fire ever seen was lit. It was high up, billowing high up in the sky and the birds wouldn’t fly over it out of fear that they could be burnt. Ibrahim was shackled and catapulted into the raging inferno. But God commanded the fire: “O fire! Be coolness and safety for Ibrahim.” The miracle happened. The fire obeyed God’s commandment, it burnt only the chains and even trace of smoke was not on his clothes.
This miracle is for real. But how many of such do we have in our society today? Last year, five people whose job was to claim spurious miracles for some churches during crusades and programmes were arrested by the police in Enugu State.
“Some pastors use us to grow their churches or ministries. We are paid later through our coordinator, depending on our roles, “one of the suspects reportedly told the police. About two years ago, it was widely reported in the media how a purported pastor and three others were arrested at Nkpor and Ogidi communities in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State for allegedly stealing 30 children.
About the same time in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, an herbalist, Tunde Banjo, a supposed Muslim cleric, Nurudeen Adeniyi, were arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl, Olayinka. The teenager’s breasts were severed, an indication she was killed for money ritual. These kinds of stories are found on the pages of newspapers on a daily basis. We have lost count of the number of similar cases this year. I recall with sadness, the CNN report on how some Catholic priests had allegedly over decades sexually abused kids in the United States. Such cases are not new. Clerics caught in such profanity might have had cause to tell congregation about Prophet Ibrahim and what he stood for at one time or the other.
The Abrahamlc story will be dominant in most mosques on Friday (yesterday) and will be repeated at prayer grounds on Sunday (tomorrow) when Muslims gather to celebrate the festival. But how many of the clerics are practising what they preach?
As some genuine clerics are doing the right things, there are others perpetrating evil elsewhere. There are fake clerics. But not all those who had been caught doing unholy things are fake. Some are genuine before they sold their conscience to the devil. Cases abound where clerics now live sybaritic lifestyles largely funded by poor and gullible congregants whose minds have been manipulated to believe that clerics cannot be questioned just because they wear cassocks and clerical collars, heavy turbans or hold long prayer beads.
Even when certain actions of some clerics were obviously impertinent, it becomes a sacrilege to challenge or even talk about it in the eyes of some religionists. If religious teachings are based on Abrahamic story, why will clerics be involved in money rituals or be prayer contractors for armed robbers as we often see? Like all prophets, Ibrahim is important to the Muslims.
He is also central to Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam which every Muslim must make to Makkah at least once in their lifetime provided they have the financial, physical fitness and can take care of the financial needs of their dependants’ needs while away On Sunday,, the Abrahamic story will resonate throughout the Islamic world as Muslims mark the festival associated with the slaughtering of rams to demonstrate the story of faith, sacrifice, commitment and patience when Ibrahim agreed to carry out his covenant with God that he should sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael). But while on the verge of fulfilling his promise, God replaced Ismail with a white ram.
The more of Abraham we have among the Muslims, Christians and the Jews, the better the world will become. Happy Eidel- Kabir to all Muslims and happy holidays to all Nigerians
When the central nervous system degenerates
The scene Imagine a banquet with the guests seated, strange bed fellows came to feast. The roll call of invitees was indeed puzzling; Adolf Hitler (1889–1945), German dictator and champion of the Holocaust, Pope John Paul II (1920–2005), Polish cleric, Pope of Roman Catholic Church, Walter Sisulu (1912–2003), South African freedom fighter, Jeremy Thorpe (1930–2014), British politician and leader of the Liberal Party (1967–1976), Muhammad Ali (1942–2016), American boxer, George H. W. Bush (b. 1924), 41st President of the United States, Jesse Jackson (b. 1941), American civil rights activist, Francisco Franco (1892–1975), Spanish dictator, Billy Graham (b. 1918), American evangelist…the list goes on and on.
The party organizer strolled in, grinning at his uncommon accomplishment of pooling the high and mighty into a single room. Across the divides of politics, race, religion, age he brought them. The event planner is Parkinson’s disease, he inflicted a common fate on them all, one that binds them into a common destiny, though in reality most of them would not have moved or move near a pole another handled! What it is Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor (shaking) in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most wellknown sign of Parkinson’s disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.
Historical background
During his years as an operating physician, James Parkinson (also a geologist) whose main work was an essay on what he called “trembling paralysis”. In this paper, Parkinson establishes the disease as a clinical entity. “Involuntary tremulous motion, with lessened muscular power, in parts not in action and even when supported; with a propensity to bend the trunk forwards, and to pass from a walking to a running pace: the senses and intellects being uninjured,” Parkinson described in 1817 (the exact date is unknown). This description was the first and the most classic recorded about the disease, although in current terms it is considered limited. He wrongly predicted that these tremors could be due to damage to the cervical spinal cord; it is now known to be a chronic neurodegenerative disorder. The doctor had observed throughout his career certain determinants for the paralysis.
However, it was due to the observation of three of his patients and three of his neighbours, especially in their hands and arms, that Parkinson would derive the description. It would be almost half a century before the French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcon added robustness to Parkinson’s description and used his name to classify this disease. What is the cause? The nerve cells break down but no one yet knows for sure why they do so. In essence the cause remains largely unknown but believed to involve both genetic and environmental factors.
Those with a family member affected are more likely to get the disease themselves. There is also an increased risk in people exposed to certain pesticides and among those who have had prior head injuries, What may give it out Symptoms generally develop slowly over years. The progression of symptoms is often a bit different from one person to another due to the diversity of the disease. People with this condition may experience:
Tremor (shakiness), mainly at rest (that is, when not moving the affected limb) and described as pill rolling tremor in hands, slowness of movements (bradykinesia), Limb rigidity, Gait and balance problems. In addition to movement- related (“motor”) symptoms, Parkinson’s symptoms may be unrelated to movement (“non-motor”).People with the condition are often more impacted by their non-motor symptoms than motor symptoms. Examples of non-motor symptoms include: apathy, depression, constipation, sleep behavior disorders, loss of sense of smell and inability to cope with daily activities.
In the later stages of Parkinson’s disease, the face may show little or no expression, or the arms may not swing when walking. The speech may become soft or slurred. Parkinson’s disease symptoms worsen as the condition progresses over time. More importantly, not everyone with tremor has Parkinson’s disease.
Between Parkinsonism and Parkinson’s disease Parkinsonism is a term for a group of symptoms that can be seen in someone with Parkinson’s disease such as tremor, stiffness, and slowness of movement. There are several conditions other than Parkinson’s disease which can cause these symptoms. Parkinson disease is a specific disease process leading to these symptoms. The catch Diagnosis of typical cases is mainly based on symptoms, with tests such as neuroimaging being used to rule out other diseases. Treatment There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatment is directed only at improving symptoms.
What’s really getting Gov. Fayemi ticking?
Have you seen those pictures making rounds of Ekiti State governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi warmly relating with a 7-year-old pupil of a public school? The story has it that Gov. Fayemi and the boy met during the launching of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme in Ekiti. Since then, the governor had struck a friendly accord with the boy, forcing the former to invite the latter, his little friend, over to visit him in the office.
The pictures actually brought out another salient character of the governor, whose critics had accused of being disconnected, especially from the lowly. Many would also argue that Gov Fayemi was always too serious and hardly had time for such an affection For the boy, Master Daniel Olutope, a Primary 3 Pupil of St Michael Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, the visit to his “friend” was an exciting experience, an assurance that a governor was also a human being of likemind and that he could also aspire to attain any height in life.
The gesture was actually a confirmation of Gov. Fayemi’s penchant for education, particularly, child education, and an affirmation of his knowledge economy agenda. Prior to when the pictures started making rounds, pundits had been wondering what was making Dr. Fayemi tick. One moment, he was seen flowing freely with the high and mighty, the next moment, he was feeling cosy in the company of those perceived as ordinary persons, without grandstanding or showy about any. So, what can be described as the secret of the successive successes of the Ekiti Gov and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum?
What thrills him or captures his fancy? And to think those series of successes keep attracting friends and foes alike to him, makes Fayemi’s kind of politics quite interesting as a case study? Like him or hate him, Gov Fayemi is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian politics. Neither is he a pushover. He is seriously making an impeccable state- ment and an inroad as a bridge builder. Yes, Fayemi is fast becoming a good study in neo-progressivism in the Nigerian political setting, giving Ekiti State, which he governs as his primary assignment, a new facelift after its despoiling by his predecessor in office.
Fayemi’s kind of progressive tendencies is the one that gives support for, or advocacy to social reform, based on the idea of progress, which asserts that advancements in science, technology, economic development and social organisation are vital to the improvement of the human condition.
This has greatly reflected in the five-point agenda of his administration viz: agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructure development, knowledge economy and governance. Yet, Fayemi also recognises the need to involve the private sector operators in the development of his state, knowing that the state, Ekiti, is challenged economically.
This policy model of his, which seeks to partner with the private sector for the good of his people is reflected in his administration’s plan to return schools to missions in a bid to further improve the quality of education in the state, and the signing of a partnership agreement with Promasidor by Ekiti State to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state owned Ikun Dairy Farm, among others, cannot be overlooked As a progressive, Fayemi is also concerned about the welfare of his people, ensuring equality of outcomes. In the Nigerian politics, we have the libertarians and we have the progressives. But the ability to find a mid-point for the betterment of his people is what is making Fayemi tick.
One can trace it to the emotional intelligence, which the Ekiti governor possesses in a large dose. In case you have never met Fayemi at a close distance, but just seeing him from afar or reading what pundits write about him, let us get into his political closet a bit. Dr. Fayemi is a calm human being. Very, very calm, collected, but insightful and humane.
He is a good listener and just too calm to be taken for an activist, which he was popularly known as before foraying into politics. Still water he appears, but he flows very deep and wide. As a governor or political leader, he is more often than not basing his decisions on what serves the greater good of his people. His goal is to unify the citizenry through genuine love of democracy, good governance and belief in the superiority of values.
Having such a standard is helping Fayemi to avoid the ego trap. It impels him to work to increase the participation of the lower and middle classes. It has inspired him to reduce conflict and distrust among his people. And it has led to his greatest decision of all, which is the resetting of the values of his people to what will transform them back to their original _omoluwabi_ status.
To help himself in this deliberative process, Fayemi has opened his mind to as many ideas and options as possible, even without discarding those of his opponents. He imagines all of the possible consequences of a strategy before committing to it. With a calm spirit and an open mind, he hits upon policies that would give his people an “A” status, such as the creation of the Knowledge City.
Though Fayemi is urbane and has developed himself to be a global citizen, the governor is still playing local in that the voice of an _omoluwabi ekiti_ continues to resonate in him and simply stands for the higher power that exists within him. Perhaps this is the potential he feels in his moments of calmness and focus.
The perfect idea coming to Fayemi and his connection to the higher power in the present is because his mind is not weighed down with emotions. There is, therefore, the assurance that he will reach the goals he has set for himself because he is very focused. His attention is not pulled this way and that.
There is the rational standard guiding all decisions he make. And, unlike his predecessor in office in Ekiti, he is not a fascist. The kind of emotion most politicians exhibit can narrow the mind and make them focus on one or two ideas that satisfy their immediate desire for power and attention, ideas that usually backfire. But with a calm spirit like that of Fayemi, one can entertain a wide range of options and solution within a short period.
The voice will become clearer and clearer. When people besiege him with their endless drama and emotion, Fayemi, often than not, rises above the distraction and applies his rationality to think past them. Like an athlete continually gets stronger through training, Fayemi’s mind is becoming more flexible and resilient. Clear and calm, he is dishing out answers and solutions that many Nigerian politicians are not envisioning. Let every Nigerian watch out for this very unique personality, as he continues to display his unique potential in politics.
*Segun Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti Governor on Public Communications.
‘Real’ or ‘fake’ Boko Haram, Nigerians are still dying
Last Tuesday the Federal Government once again told her citizens that they have “technically defeated” the “real Boko Haram”, implying that the attacks we are still experiencing are being carried out by the “fake Boko Haram”. This is what Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, told the whole world: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. “What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb, together with West African terrorists bonding together.
This is a fall out of the collapse of the Libyan State, and from farther away, of the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. They are taking advantage of our porous Sahelian borders. “Nigeria is a large country covering nearly one million square kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of France and Germany put together.
In addition to our porous borders, in the neighbouring Sahel-Sahara region, a lot of ungoverned areas provide a haven for terrorists’ occupation and training.” Amazingly this statement was made just 48 hours after 68 Nigerians were murdered in cold blood while they were mourning the death of some of them killed in an earlier attack, carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Please how will the families of those killed in the latest attack ever believe their own government’s position that they had “technically defeated” the very same group that slaughtered their loved ones?
How will the soldiers who have repeatedly come under attack by the same murderous group ever believe that they have “technically defeated” the same persons that have been scything down their men and officers in droves! On July 17 a number of senior military officers – a colonel and a captain – were killed after running into an ambush. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade. Six other soldiers were also killed in the ambush.
On Monday, November 19, 2018, to be precise the same ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram stormed a military base in Metele village, in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed more than 100 soldiers. Giving an eyewitness account of what happened, one of the soldiers who managed to escape the onslaught from the terrorists said: “The attack came at about 6 pm on Monday evening. When the soldier on top of the observation post alerted that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were advancing, we all got alarmed as we took cover and waited within the base in Metele”.
The soldier said the terrorists leveled the military base in minutes. Last Thursday. the whole world was treated to the chilling video, where one of the workers of Action Against Hunger, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) called on the Federal Government and Christian Association of Nigeria to come to her rescue. Grace, who wore a blue shawl and who spoke, emotionally pointed out that she does not want what happened to another captured Red Cross aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, 25, who was abducted in an attack on a military facility March last year and was finally executed on September 17, 2018, to also be her fate.
These are just some of the examples of what the “technically defeated” group has been doing. Incidentally, even though Shehu’s statement gathered traction in both local and international media, the treatment by the foreign media clearly showed that the claim was not believed.
In fact, in a damning expose published just 24 hours after the government’s claim, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed how far from the truth the actual situation on the ground is. In the scathing piece titled: “Secret Military Cemetery Conceals Toll of Islamist Insurgency in Nigeria” the New York-based international daily newspaper painted a very sorry tale of the state of the battle against the insurgents. “After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official,” the paper wrote.
The paper penned further: “The burials convey a picture at odds with a war Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general, has repeatedly claimed his army has won. “The reality is that Africa’s largest land force—a U.S. counterterrorism ally—is struggling against an insurgency that first flared a decade ago and is now rejuvenated by Islamic State and the return of fighters from Libya, Syria and Iraq.”
Site Intelligence, a terrorism-monitoring group, told the WSJ that: “This group is one of the most effective, if not the most effective Islamic State contingent at the moment.” Units that have suffered casualties and declining morale aren’t in a position to attack, and are instead defending poorly constructed bases in exposed areas against an increasingly well-equipped enemy. “There is a systemic misrepresentation of the war that is having severe tactical and operational consequences,” Chidi Nwaonu, a former Nigerian soldier, who now runs a security consulting firm,
Vox Peccavi also told the WSJ. He said the bravery of troops was being undermined by poor decisions of senior commanders. “It’s part cock-up, part conspiracy,” he said. According to the paper, Western military officials told them that the Nigerian army is stretched so thin that its top brass are no longer talking seriously about defeating the insurgency, merely containing it. The WSJ also wrote: “The military’s secrecy about casualties is so widespread it is unclear whether Nigeria’s political leaders are aware of the state of the conflict.
“When President Buhari visited the Maiduguri base in November, commanders rushed to bury bodies that had collected at the morgue from the recent attack on the base in Metele and several others, according to several soldiers at the base. They moved the bodies from the morgue into the unmarked graves under cover of darkness.
“We could see the headlamps and the torches of the engineering division digging the graves,” said a soldier. “As commanders prepared the base for the president’s arrival, they also drafted in additional medical staff to treat the dozens of wounded soldiers in the base’s hospital wards. The paper said the Nigerian military and the presidency didn’t respond to requests for comment on the war, casualties, and the secret cemeteries. But the expose clearly shows that government’s attempt at papering over the situation is not cutting ice with millions of Nigerians and the wilder world in general.
Even the United Nations on Wednesday said the fight is not yet over against the group which has killed over 27,000 civilians during the 10 years it has operated. I strongly feel that if the government is able to own up to what is actually happening, the more they will win the hearts and minds of the people to support the cause. They should take a cue from the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who was able to galvanise the citizens to rallying behind the cause by telling them of the precarious situation the country was in during the Second World War.
It went a long way in helping to ultimately defeat Adolf Hitler. Clearly, it’s time for our own government to take a cue from him and stop the propaganda which is obviously at odds with the real situation. At the end of the day, what Nigerians want is an end to the insurgency whether it is being carried out by the “technically defeated real Boko Haram” or the “fake” one
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 2)
Keeping a female or male sexual partner outside marriage amounts to investing in a leaking pocket. What do I mean? In most cases, such sexual sin partners demand from you, what your legally married spouse cannot request from you. Today, there are men that have built houses for their concubines but never built one for their legally married spouses. They even sponsor education of children gotten outside wedlock and don’t care about education of children from their recognized official wife.
At the end of the day, the concubine, knowing clearly the ungodliness and future uncertainty involved in the relationship finds a way to either dupe or eliminate the man to enable her children and herself, harvest his wealth. There are many married women today, who have sold themselves as slaves to some man outside their husband, with no hope in sight for freedom because of ungodly sexual investment. The man rapes her, disrespects and maltreats her because he knows that such woman is with him in error and that society can hardly blame him for his assaults even when it is discovered.
If as a married woman reading this piece, you have out of your own making, fallen into the hands of some strange man who is abusing you sexually somewhere because of this ungodly seed that has been sown; by the power that lifted Jesus Christ from the grave, I decree that you shall find liberation this season in Jesus name.
“There is a way that seemeth right unto a man but the end thereof are ways of destruction” (Proverbs 14:12). An African proverb says that “the wife you choose from a dancing floor will sooner or later dance away from your house.” Sometimes, sowing ungodly seed and sowing into an ungodly spoil, looks very sweet. Many prostitutes today believe they are enjoying themselves. When I say prostitutes, I mean both street prostitutes and corporate prostitutes. As you continue to have sex with various guys as a lady, your body keeps undergoing effect of wear and tear.
Your motivation could be just to get money, job promotion, admission, good exam result or even a wedding ceremony. After some years, you discover regrettably, that you have been merely used and dumped like dirt, looking, worthless, rejected and depressed because of ungodly seed. Don’t be a victim of deceit. This truth you read now will set you free.
“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Illicit sexual intercourse (i.e. sexual pleasure that is illegal and hated by God such as fornication, adultery, rape, homosexuality and lesbianism) look very sweet. In fact, to those involved in any of them, there is pleasure in them.
However, the pleasure is so momentary that there is always a desire for more, almost immediately after each encounter. Once an individual is caught in the web of this trap, such individual is under captivity and is being held hostage by Satan. What I am saying here may not be understood by such individual because there is already a spiritual blindness.
Spiritual blindness entails abnormal reasoning as a result of a veil covering the sanity of the mind. Right from the first incident in the history of illicit sex, it has always produced negative and destructive results. The funny thing however, is that the person under captivity in some cases, persists in the act amidst unnecessary suffering. This is why the man or woman that contracted disease through adultery or fornication continues in the act, rather than seeking God’s mercy and medical cure for the disease. You are keeping a mistress outside your marriage.
The woman keeps duping you, publicly insulting you and giving you all kinds of problems. Yet, you continue to maintain the sinful and stressful relationship. You are having an affair with your housemaid. She is doing everything to destroy your ‘hard-earned’ wife and children.
Yet, you don’t see any reason to end the satanic relationship. Stop sowing and reaping ungodly sexual seed. You can come out of it. There is hope for you. You need to know God but you cannot discover God except you drop every ego and become selfless. Then, you can conquer the flesh. Jesus Christ said: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24).
That is what you need to do. Why don’t you surrender your heart to Jesus right now and from today, he will reveal himself to you and your life shall not be the same again. Are you ready to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour? Then, say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus as my Lord and saviour. Visit my case and change my story. Thank you for taking over my life from today in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations! .
NAFDAC, Lagos markets and poisonous ‘ponmo’
I remember vividly an headline I read in one of the evening newspapers in the 80s: ‘ Stop eating your shoes.’ The headline drew my attention and aroused my curiosity. Do humans eat shoes? I had asked myself But my curiosity was satisfied after reading the story.
I discovered that it was meant to discourage Nigerians from eating roasted animal skin, otherwise known as ‘Ponmo.’ The person that was quoted in the story tried to discourage Nigerians from eating ‘Ponmo,’ and went on to say we can make more money exporting animal skin to countries that were good leather industry. This is where the headline: ‘ Stop eating your shoes’ came from. But beyond the academic exercise that ‘stop eating your shoes’ might have provided, I don’t think the message will sink with average Nigerians that we should export animal skin and ‘stop eating our shoes.’
‘Ponmo is one of the favourite meat parts that Nigerians love to eat. It’s readily available in homes and bukateria even outside the shores of Nigeria. They are now being dried after cutting them to sizes,put in sealed nylons and exported abroad for Nigerians who run local restaurants abroad. I have seen dried ‘Ponmo’ that carries ‘NAFDAC number in order to gain the confidence of consumers especially the elite among them.
This is how popular roasted animal skin found mostly in cows has become. Even persistent lectures by nutrionists that it has no nutritional value has not dissuaded many people from eating it. One can say perhaps, its popularity was initially buoyed by poverty as it’s cheaper than other parts of the cow. Ponmo consumption is no longer about poverty as rich homes now find a space for it on their menu list.
Even, it’s being served in parties and being sold in bars and restaurants. It’s called ‘Ponmo’ alata. i.e. animal skin garnished with pepper and other condiments. Cow-skin are available in markets across the country and this explains my worry when the Lagos State Government raised the alarm that people should be wary of buying some cow hide being sold in some markets in the state because it contains “poisonous” substances. A statement by Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Adesola Salako, said three persons had been arrested by the police while large quantities of the cow-skin had been sent to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ‘’for suitability test analysis for human consumption.”
“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the morning between the hours of 4am and 6am at various locations such as Volkswagen Bus Stop, Iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege markets, all within Ojo Local Government and Iba Local council areas of the state.
“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic ‘Ponmo’ and has subsequently been put under surveillance,” the state government further reportedly said. It was learnt that some chemicals had been poured on the cow-skin and were actually imported into the country from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, ‘’while the majority of the products are smuggled into the country through the porous borders.”
The imported animal hides are meant for industrial use by leather industries for the manufacturing of items such as shoes, bags, belts and others. NAFDAC has also issued a stern warning to the public not to eat the toxic cow-skin and went ahead to list seven reasons why it’s dangerous to eat such among, which are : “health hazards inherent in the cosumption of such animal hides include risk of liver, kidney and heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, central nervous toxicity, cancer and more.”
Some of these diseases listed are already ravaging our country with little or no response from our health institutions due to years of neglect by successive governments and there’s nothing to show that the present governments have fared better in healthcare delivery. Our people are still being killed by common ailments.
Those who brought the poisonous cow-skin to Lagos markets have their reasons but this is not to say they have not taken their nefarious activities to other states. Considering the popularity of ‘Ponmo,’ government’s response is too little and NAFDAC has not done better either.
Close to one month when the alarm was raised about the toxic cow-skin, no result yet of the forensic analysis carried out to enable consumers to identify these poisonous cow-skin when they see them.
Yet, ‘Ponmo’ is still available in the markets and people are still buying. The poisonous cow-skin could have found its way to different parts of the country. A prudent country by now should have embarked on a massive cam- paign on radios and televisions and other medium of communications, preferably in our languages and dialects to bring this information to the grassroots. Ours is a country that rarely learns from others or from its own mistakes.
We are not even sure the toxic cow-skin have been mopped up in Lagos markets. We don’t know if people had consumed them before the government raised the alarm.
We are not sure if they are in markets outside Lagos. Nobody has told us how to identify the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ if we see it in the markets. I don’t think it requires rocket science for all of these to be done. Agreed that some people had been arrested. But what’s the level of investigation carried out? If this is not meant for public consumption, when are they facing the law,?
How prepared are the prosecutors to ensure that those who imported the ‘Ebola ‘Ponmo’ face the full wrath of the laws. Are they going to get a mere slap on the wrist, get a pat on the back or be asked to go home and sin no more? And who says we will hear anything further on the matter beyond the initial noise that will signify nothing at the end of the day? A country like China would have handled it better. Food consumption scandal cannot and should not be treated with levity.
This is why we have agencies like NAFDAC. If we don’t have a good laboratory that can do the analysis of the poisonous cow-skin, we should have been able to find one abroad and get the result within days to enable us to identify ‘Ebola Ponmo’ if we see them in the markets. If this is too much a task for the government and its relevant agencies to do, maybe we should “stop eating our shoes” for now.
I think it’s a safe thing to do at least for the time being. There are lots of adulterated consumer products in the markets. About two weeks ago a video went viral of a woman who was adulterating ‘Peak milk,’ a popular milk brand.
People had been arrested in the past adulterating popular products. But beyond the frenzy of arrests, we rarely get to know the final outcomes even if such people were brought to courts. Were they freed because of lack of diligent prosecution or sent to jail according to what the laws say concerning the offence? Were there connivance between those arrested and the cases were deliberately compromised? We don’t get to know all these beyond the fact that people were arrested.
Since judges are not expected to be Fathers Christmas, we can’t blame judges if accused are set free based on evidence before the courts. Since investigators can make or break cases, companies whose products had been faked should show more than a passing interest if people are arrested for faking their products.
