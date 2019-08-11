Politics
Task ahead of Buhari’s new cabinet
As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to swear in his new cabinet, Nigerians face daunting challenges of insecurity, high unemployment levels, and extreme poverty. ANULE EMMANUEL, ISA ABDULWAHAB and REGINA OTOKPA, report that the in-coming ministers have a huge task ahead to deliver on key policy initiatives of the government in the next level
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari is not in doubt about the huge challenges that lay ahead of his government in the next four years. While confirming this to past members of his cabinet shortly after winning the 2019, Buhari stressed that although the last lap of the administration will be tough, he would focus on fighting corruption, insecurity and improving on the economy.
“On my last lap of four years, I think it is going to be tough because people are being forgetful. That was why wherever I went, I reminded them of the campaign promise of our party, particularly security, as I kept on saying that have to secure the country well and institutions,” he told the former ministers.
To succeed on the ‘Next Level’ agenda, President Buhari says, he needs a ‘formidable team’ to implement a series of policies and programmes that impact directly on the lives of many citizens.
Majority of Nigerians had indeed, waited patiently with high expectations on the caliber of individuals that would make the list of ministers in the second term of the administration. Precisely on July 23, 2019, the list was dispatched to the Senate for confirmation, therefore eliciting commendation from a fraction of the populace for its right timing but criticism for retaining most members in the former cabinet.
For critics, reappointing dozens of former ministers who were colossal failures in the first term only gives credence to the feeling that President Buhari remains insensitive to the people regarding the mirage of challenges currently confronting the nation. In the views of the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, the composition of the proposed cabinet is very flawed.
Analysts also believe that the decision to reward loyalists and keep key players in place means there are unlikely to be major reforms in the years ahead. Fourteen of the ministers in the new cabinet served Buhari during his first term from 2015 to 2019. Among those coming back are heavyweights like Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos governor, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who served as Rivers State governor for eight years, Finance Minister Zanaib Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyema and the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu.
Those with these views are further convinced that President Buhari appears to be prioritising the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and making up for 2015 when some leading backers in the party complained they had been overlooked. This action is also expected to improve party cohesion in the second term.
Lawmakers in Nigeria’s red chamber interestingly, treated the screening exercise expeditiously, clearing all 43 ministerial nominees from the President, who are now ready for inauguration. According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the ministers designate will on August 19 and 20 be hosted to an induction retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The objectives of the retreat are to build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015 to date, acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023) and to deepen the understanding of participants on the best practices in conducting government business.
It is expected that President Buhari will immediately swear-in the cabinet to kick-start the government fully and avoid the mistake of the past when his failure to appoint ministers on time, allegedly plunged the country into economic crisis and the 2016 recession.
The most pressing and crucial issues that the new cabinet will have to deal with is the heightened insecurity across the country including kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, the Boko Haram insurgency and the Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes. Other areas that need urgent attention are the yet to be resolved endemic and system-wide corruption, epileptic power supply, general poor infrastructure across sectors of the economy, high unemployment rate, and poverty which continues to stair the faces of many citizens.
National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole also agrees that these challenges are real and must be promptly addressed by the government in the next four years. According to Oshiomhole, for the governing party to be seen as pro-poor, the administration of President Buhari in the second termmust put in place concrete policies that will lift people out of poverty and recreate a middle class for Nigeria. In his view, this is a major panacea to having a peaceful Nigeria.
It was obvious that these concerns featured prominently when the APC Chairman led members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa recently.
He told reporters thereafter that: “Unless you recreate the Nigeria middle class, you are not going to have a stable and a peaceful society. The tragedy for now is that over the period people are either very poor or they are very rich. The President has to provide leadership working with the National Assembly leadership to see how we can over the next four years deliver, so that the current situation of extremely poor and extremely rich will is bridged by recreating the middle class.
Close watchers of Nigeria’s political and economic landscape both local and foreign, are also not oblivious of the fact that illiteracy and extreme poverty are the bane of the country’s development. The situation is, however, not completely hopeless, considering the revelation by the President that government is already developing a database of poor and vulnerable Nigerians, as well as that of unemployed youth, as a deliberate step to address the problem of socio-economic inequality in society. Buhari in a Democracy Day remarks recently stressed that “For Nigeria to progress, a collective resolution to address corruption and foster broad-based prosperity is required to create a country that is not only for a few privileged but for all Nigerians.’’
All of these economic, political and developmental challenges form the bedrock upon which the President’s incoming cabinet needs to formulate policies and programmes if any meaningful progress is to be achieved. Nigerians are fast becoming enlightened, are no more docile or swayed by empty campaign promises and can now ask more probing questions about good governance. They are also critical and emphatic in making demands about the dividends of democracy from leaders.
Justice system
One major task before the new cabinet is to strengthen the rule of law. This responsibility falls within the purview of whoever is handed the portfolio of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. The system in the past where citizens witnessed the selection of which court judgement to obey or not to obey is fast becoming unacceptable. President Buhari in his avowed simplicity and respect for the rule of law, must be seen to do all in his power to build a strong judiciary for Nigeria wholly governed by the letters of the constitution which is supreme and binding on every citizen and institution of the country including the government. No nation flourishes on the basis of wide inequality.
Aside the rule of law, the justice ministry has to its credit a number of reforms that must be sustained in the second term. One of them is the establishment of the Asset Recovery and Management Unit (ARMU) which played a critical role in the administration’s drive to tackle corruption. Through this, huge funds illegally stashed in some foreign banks were repatriated and are being deployed to the provision of critical infrastructure in different sectors of the economy. It is often said that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back, since the need to sustain such initiative in the second term.
Education
President Buhari’s new cabinet must desperately work hard to also support the government in the next level to prioritise the education of the poor and down-trodden. Majority of people in this category sadly come from the North, the same region where the President is from. It is difficult to imagine their lack of capacity to make educated choices; to spot the difference between democracy and autocracy and dictatorship and to appreciate the dynamics of power and politics.Although the Federal Government says the number of Out-of-School (OSC) children in the country has reduced from 13.2 million to 10.2million, in the last four years following various interventions in partnership with development partners, it still remains a burden which deserves urgent attention. Reasons adduced for this unfortunate phenomenon include, financial incapacitation, violent conflicts and ignorance on the part of parents/guardians.
As the ministers designate prepare to resume work, the new Minister of Education must be creative and ready to think out of the box to ensure that the sector is repositioned to further develop the nation’s economy.
Nigeria’s top world record out of school children should be a problem to any sane mind. There is need for adequate data on how many children are out of school in each state, to enable proper planning, which is key in providing access to children at least, at the basic education levels. Also, the almajiri school system established by President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to address the high number of out of school children in the north should be reinvigorated and sustained.
The quality of students at the tertiary institutions is determined by the the quality of basic education which pupils are exposed to at the early stage. Thus, the need to revamp basic education cannot be over emphasized. More funding and greater capacity building should be a priority to the new education minister.
Infrastructural decay and Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements entered with unions in the education sector including ASUU, COEASU, ASUP, NASU, SSANU and NAAT has been and is still leading to industrial actions. The new minister must think out innovative ways to maintain industrial harmony with all unions in the sector to avoid keeping students at home unnecessarily and further crippling of the nation’s education sector.
Internal Security
There is also a challenge for whoever takes over as the Minister of Interior. The mandate of the ministry is to foster the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance. It is in charge of granting Nigerian citizenship, consular and immigration services, granting business permit and expatriate quotas, security of lives and property, recruitment of officers and men of the Prisons Services, Immigration Service, Fire Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
A major challenge being faced in the country currently is the influx of idle foreign nationals as a result of the nation’s porous borders. The failure of the government and security agencies to effectively man the country’s borders put the lives and property of Nigerians at risk. Government officials at various times had confirmed that those involved in the killing of innocent citizens were foreigners hiding under the guise of herdsmen. To be able to address the internal security problem faced by the country, the in-coming Minister of Interior has the urgent task of initiating new reforms necessary to coordinate internal security and avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
Finance Sector
In the finance sector, the incoming Minister of Finance whose responsibilities include, to implement fiscal policies must be equipped with craft required to manage an intricate economy like Nigeria. A custodian entrusted with responsibility of managing finances of the federation, ensuring robust economy, finance minister must give priority to some areas to achieve success in his/ her task.
Non-oil revenue sources
The administration realised the danger in total dependence on oil revenue, given its unpredictability in crude oil prices. To avoid being trapped in revenue fix, it began a meticulous shift to non-oil revenue sources at the onset. The former Minister of Finance in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s expansion in non-oil revenue sources. The ministry in conjunction with Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS , Mr. Tunde Fowler inspired series of reforms in taxes. One of such reforms gave birth to Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in which over N20 billion was netted to government coffer. For an in-coming Minister of Finance desirous of success, he/she need to key in to VAIDS vision by giving FIRS the support, back up needed to perhaps surpass N350 billion VAIDS revenue target. The last four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration witnessed modest achievements in area of taxation. The in-coming minister of finance needs to acquaint his/herself with the figures, and build on it.
Deepening tax revenue, customs excise duty:
The last four years has seen tremendous rise both in number of tax payers and amount realised. Various tax reform initiatives by FIRS supervised by the Ministry of Finance laid foundation for increase in tax base from 10 million to 20 million taxpayers with the potential for an increase of up to 45 million before the end of the third quarter of 2019; The states attain growth in the IGR by over 46.11% from N800.02 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018; FIRS tax collection moved up by 53.81% from N3.30 trillion in 2016 to N5.32 trillion in 2018; with the 2018 total collection of N5.32 trillion being the highest collection ever in the history of the FIRS.
The next Minister of Finance must work closely with the leadership of the Nigeria customs to keep current momentum of revenue of the agency growing. From a paltry sum of N600 billion 2014, Nigeria Customs in 2018 realized over N1.1 trillion from customs and excise duties collections. The figure can be doubled by the agency. An innovative Finance Minister like Kemi Adeosun with penchant for expanding non- revenue will succeed. The new minister must work with these agencies – FIRS and Customs to sustain revenue success momentum.
Infusing vibrancy in Efficiency Unit:
This is an important department in the ministry but regrettably relegates to dormancy level at the moment. Efficiency Unit was established to ensure all government expenditures represent the best possible value for money. Initiated by former Minister of Finance in 2015, EU stems tide of wastages which hallmarked government’s current expenditure at the time. This includes non-wage related overhead expenditure such as travel costs, entertainment, events, printing, IT consumables, and stationeries, among others. Since its creation, the Unit has undertaken programmed reviews of all government overhead expenditure with a view to reducing wastage, promoted efficiency as well as guaranteed quantifiable savings for the country. The new minister need to breath life into the Efficiency Unit.
During its best moments, the Unit undertook programmed reviews of all government overhead expenditure with a view to reducing wastage, promoted efficiency as well as guaranteed quantifiable savings for the country. The incoming finance minister will have to revamp the unit.
Enforcement of PICA, Whistleblower policy:
The two policies – Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) and the Whistleblower Policy were conceived respectively in 2015 by the Ministry of Finance to check over bloated overheads across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) through which cunning civil servants were pilfering government funds, while the latter, whistleblower policy, a reliable information tips for the recovery of looted funds. The two have resulted to recovery of huge sum in billions of naria.
The whistleblowing policy has helped the government in the recovery of over N8 billion.
Informants of credible tips for recovered funds are compensated with percentage of fund recovered. PICA remains a solution Policy of the ministry which ensures firm control and effective oversight over the utilisation of public funds under the present administration. With PICA stringent checks are put on expenditure of government to ensure cost- effectiveness and accountability.
Above all, being the face of fiscal authority, the new Finance Minister must work in harmony with monetary policy side, in this case the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for mutual policy harmony between fiscal and monetary sides. It is important therefore that the Minister of Finance places premium on these key areas if he/she desires a memorable tenure lace with achievements.
Nigerians must also realised that they would need to keep the government constantly on check and mount the necessary pressure so that President Buhari delivers on his campaign promises of an-corruption, job creation, security for all and general improvement in the nation’s economy.
Politics
PDP sweeps all 8 seats in Bayelsa LGAs election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa in the just concluded election organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs, and it won all, as the All Progressives Congres did not partake in the election because of alleged irregularities.
The Returning Officer, Mr. Frank Ebikumor, on Sunday in Yenagoa announced that Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.
In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat AD, who scored 2,489 votes.
In Ekeremor LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.
Also, in Sagbama LGA, where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, announced that Mr. Alah Embeleakpo had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.
In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP scored 2,948 votes.
Ogbia LGA, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, who scored 1,017.
While in Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Dr. Good-head Abraham, declared that Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.
In his remarks, Dr. Remember Ogbe, the BYSIEC Chairman, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.
Business
Security situation in Nigeria is frightening, says Para-Mallam
IFEST Ambassador and Peace Advocate, the Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, slams the Buhari-led government as he X-rays current issues in Nigeria, in this no hold barred interview with TAI ANYANWU
What is your opinion about the state of the nation’s security?
There are two dominant narratives. One is pro-government which suggests that the security situation is a normal challenge. Therefore, with this normative view, people should not be exaggerating the security situation in our country. Some even go to the extent to suggest that some Nigerians are portraying the country in a bad light both in and out of the country.
The recent statement in May by our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in the US, over the hue and cry about the security challenge in Nigeria, which was followed by a more audacious statement by the Nigerian High Commission in the US – which went as far as to call Leah Sharibu’s mother and others liars regarding the security situation of Nigeria falls into such a narrative.
More recently, is the statement released by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on the need for the government to take a tougher stand in addressing the problem of insecurity which is creating fear in the nation.
I was deeply concerned, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, issued a statement suggesting that the Catholic Bishops are instead creating fear in the minds of Nigerians by their statement and not the government’s handling of the security challenge. This is both shocking and painfully embarrassing. Are we back to the days of Abacharism and the Chukwumerije’s press shenanigans? The issue of security is too serious to be politicised in the way the government is doing.
The other narrative comes from other Nigerians who say that all is not well with Nigeria and that the security situation is frightening. Making travels and even living in your own home unpredictable. Therefore, Nigeria is very unsafe. Our citizens could be kidnapped either at home or on the roads; in the city or in the village, on the farmlands, no one is safe.
Our citizens are killed every day. Life is valueless today in Nigeria. The Nigeria of 2019 is worse than the Nigeria of 1999, that’s 20 years down the line. The government may deny this for all it wants but the Nigeria of today is in a sorry state – security-wise.
A government living in denial of its citizens’ security is a government which is abdicating its social contract with the people and either intentionally or unintentionally, acting as a rogue state. The government is sounding as though they have become apologists for the criminal elements in our midst especially the Fulani herdsmen. The herdsmen are literally on a rampage today. Invading university campuses just like Boko Haram. I have heard some people argue that criminality should not be racialized in order to avoid profiling. The issue is not about profiling but our collective resolve to find a way to deal with those causing these pains. Let’s act wisely and responsibly to make such attacks history in Nigeria.
Today, such lingos as Islamophobia, Christianophobia, Fulanization are showing up. Let’s call a spade a spade. If someone hates Muslims, condemn it as such. It is not right. Similarly, if someone hates Christians, condemn it. It is also not right. Naming it sometimes leads to shaming it. If you value your ethnic identity, then work to promote the right values and not insist on political correctness which only hurts us all as a nation. Those who live to protect the interest of these attackers and kidnappers today will leave to regret in future. So, call criminality out and its drivers, so that we can collectively, with wisdom and love, deal with it according to the laws of our land and the forgiveness of God. Government’s impunity and apologists posture, over the security challenges of our nation, is the most bizarre thing I have seen in 21st Century Nigeria.
This present government should cover its face in shame. The way they are dealing with our collective security as a nation so far shows an abysmal failure. There is a need for a change of attitude on the part of the government in the way our security challenges are handled. Frankly, this government is becoming a real liability unless they intentionally choose the noble path of changing for the better. Otherwise, we may still have four more hellish years to contend with.
But guess what; this too (the cup of political affliction and emotional torture) shall pass away! I sincerely pray Nigeria will survive to make it. Everything is not all about politics. Is it any wonder they are seeking to re-define the word revolution? The patience of Nigerians can only go so far. One day there will be a mass uprising if things don’t change in this country. It is very sad.
Some ethnic groups have resorted to self-help to tackle insecurity. What is the import?
I will rather rephrase this to be self-defense. This is what failure of government has inspired! Unfortunately, unless something drastic is done, President Buhari and his government may turn out to be the most ethnicised in the history of Nigeria. Is this the best the North can offer to rest of Nigeria as a President? I am perplexed and really weeping inside.
From the Southwest, the Yorubas are thinking of how to protect themselves as they are no longer sure of what the government will do. Judging from what has been happening in the Middle Belt, the Northeast and Northwestern Nigeria people are really thinking of how to protect themselves from these marauding attackers. The Middle Belt has long been talking about self-help in the face of constant violence. It’s only a matter of time this will become a reality if things continue this way. The South-South guys are talking of protecting themselves as well – if, in fact, they are not already doing so. The Southeast is similarly crying and seeking to protect herself. In the Northeast, the Civilian JTF and vigilantes are complimenting what our soldiers are doing. I salute those innocent boys and girls in the military who are daily paying costly sacrifices and some with their lives to keep Boko Haram at bay. May their souls’ rest in peace and may God continue to comfort their families and provide for their loved ones.
But one must ask, for how long? The killings have become unconscionable, unbearable and unacceptable. A responsible government should never allow this to linger on for so long while they keep generating fake narratives in explaining away what is happening. Some of us are unimpressed because what we hear from the government is untenable. There is a disconnect between what is said and what is happening. To believe that people will fold their hands and allow themselves to be killed on a regular basis as we see in Nigeria is untenable. Added to this, is to believe that their ancestral lands will be grabbed, or they will be forced to vacate their homes, only God knows till when. Even if you drive people away and forcibly take away their lands, 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years from now, they will fight their way back to reclaim their land. If the present generation does not do it, future generations will act. Rwanda is a case in point.
Let’s learn from history. All we keep getting from the government is one narrative after another and this keeps changing with almost every attack. I am into peace building and as an ordained reverend and Peace Advocate, I believe in the peace that is predicated on justice. I believe in promoting justice in any peace building journey. Peace building is a process. Any peace agreement which is not predicated on justice is an injustice. You simply cannot machete people into subjugation, gun-them into submission; and neither can you bomb them into extinction. It won’t work. Those dreaming such are failed 21st Century narcissists. Time will tell!
Therefore, the yearning for self-help in the context of self-defense can hardly be faulted. If the government does what she should do for the protection of all, these sorts of conversation won’t be necessary. But this is a matter of life and death. I challenge all the people in government to give up all their security details, protective armoured cars, hidden bunkers and travel our roads just like all citizens and let’s hear their argument regarding self-defense. They are living in a false paradise so they can afford to see self-defense in a negative light.
Buhari is slamming those who are critical of his government, accusing them of not being patriotic. What is your take on that?
To the best of my knowledge, freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This aspect should actually help to celebrate our diversity as culturally diverse people. In fact, the last time I checked, Nigeria remains a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation. I am not aware that being critical of our government or her policies is a criminal offence either in our constitution or the penal code of Nigeria.
Therefore, the most recent pre-emptive arrest of Sowore, the self-acclaimed leader of the RevolutionNow group because of the protest marches on August 5th is a bad signal both locally and internationally. If the government thinks that by doing this they will succeed in sending shivers down the political spines of Nigerians then they are making a BIG mistake. It won’t deter people not because of Sowore’s popularity or acceptability but because it is simply wrong to try and silence people or voices of dissent in this way.
People will continue to dare government and government should come off the illusion that they can scare people into political surrender. It won’t happen. President Mohammadu Buhari should simply chat with Muammar Ghaddafi, the anger of the people does not simply disappear because of scare tactics however brutal. Unfortunately, Ghaddafi the self-acclaimed strongman of Libyan politics is no more. Let our President chat with ‘Uncle Bob’ Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Let him consult President Deng Xiaoping of China as Tiananmen Square could be child’s play in Nigeria. Our President should learn something more positive from the present Chinese President Xi Jinping. The government needs to remember that there is always that one day. A simple spark and it becomes a catalytic moment and that’s it. Nigeria is beyond any single person. No leader should be deceived. There is no absolute power either by one leader or those he or she surrounds themselves with. It takes just one day.
So, I will rather suggest that Mr. President thinks more about what positive impact he will make through the APC programs his party has for Nigerians than this political grandstanding with despotic zest. The government sometimes by some of its actions and inactions has shown itself to be very unpatriotic.
Look at the massive corruption on display in Nigeria. The recent global rankings of Transparency International says it all. Look at Nigeria’s position between 2016 to date. What is there to celebrate about patriotism? Who are the worst road traffic lawbreakers in Nigeria today? Government officials drive through with reckless abandon. Is this being patriotic? Victory at the ballot box is not a license to do as you please whether as governor, NASS member or minister. Are these acts of intimidation in the name of national security, right? Who are those who eat up and deplete our pension savings; the protesters or government workers? In fact, it is the government’s political appointees. Yet the same government does not want to be criticized?
If they do what is in consonance with the wishes of the citizens, won’t we commend them? Let them secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah, the Chibok girls and more recently Grace Tuka; and countless nameless others – both Christians and Muslims in captivity. If these are released from Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity, there will not just be commendation but jubilation in support of this government. Let them deliver these captives and see what will happen.
Let them end the killings, let them promote social justice and treat all Nigerians with fairness. Let them provide gainful employment to our teeming youths and graduates and see. Let government free several Nigerians in kidnappers’ den. We are hearing now that paying a ransom is not enough for you to regain your freedom. You could still be killed even after your ransom has been paid! Yet, people should not cry out and protest? Where is the government in power which claims to be in charge?
The real people criticizing the government are those who show the government to be powerless in their daredevil kidnappings as and when they choose. In those who invade villages and our farms and kill freely? Those who create disorder in our society and make the government look helpless. These are unpatriotic elements in our midst and these are the people government should be going after with their State might and not harmless protesters.
I just read that a Federal High Court has ruled that Sowore be remanded in prison for terrorism reasons? Why? This is very curious. IPOB, terrorism. IMN, terrorism. Sowore another case of terrorism or just what again? And yet the Fulani herdsmen? What’s this about? Isn’t this nother dance of shame in the public square of the comity of nations? These are the sorts of actions which makes injustice so glaring. It stinks and stings the conscience!!! Sadly, instead of striking fear, it will only embolden people in the long run.
The President took some time to submit the list of ministerial nominees to National Assembly; but failed to assign portfolios as expected. He has set up a committee to do that. Isn’t this time-wasting an indication that Mr. President is unprepared for governance?
I recall that six months passed by before the Ministerial nominees were submitted in 2015. The excuse we had was that the President needed more time to put his cabinet together. The list eventually came out; practically nothing seems to have justified the needless wait; nothing radical among those nominated and later appointed to serve. Before the ministers’ names were submitted to the Senate for screening, a major decision was taken and billions of naira was voted in to prospect for oil by the NNPC, in Northern, Nigeria. I understand that nothing came out of this rather wasteful exercise. This time around, the President has been in power for four years – one would have expected a much speedier approach but we have had to wait for another three months. Why this is the case again remains to be seen. Now, what is lost by many Nigerians is the fact that even before the Ministers were approved, a major decision was taken to implement RUGA. The begging question is – who approved this decision without the Minister of Agriculture in place to oversee the implementation? The massive outcry from Nigerians against this ‘smuggled decision’ forced the government to beat a tactical retreat. Before we could recover from that suspension, some Northern Group issued a 30-day ultimatum for the same government to reverse the decision to suspend RUGA. Does this show a government in full charge?
Citizens are now issuing ultimatum to a sitting government. Yet some Nigerians wanted to protest the social conditions in our country today and they are picked up and charged to court? What selective system of justice or injustice are we seeing before our very eyes – in a country that is adjured a leader in Africa and regional power? Now RUGA misstep took place even before the Minister of Agriculture is sworn in? As at the time of this interview, we do not know who the Minister of Agriculture will be. Yet, RUGA saga, though suspended, was to have been executed during a so-called ‘waiting’ period when a decision of this magnitude was to have been implemented? Something is surely amiss.
The bill seeking to transfer control of water banks to the Federal Government has been resubmitted to the National Assembly for consideration. Do you agree with those who think there is a hidden motive?
This government is almost turning into a control freak! RUGA, unless it is revisited, redefined and subjected to rigorous healthy national conversation is sadly pointing in this direction. How does the government seek to solve some problems by creating more social combustion? How could our government appear so insensitive in strategic decision making?
This government seems to me suffers from a colonial mindset which requires an urgent reset. Do I see any hidden motive in the executive bill? Well, I haven’t read the bill so it’s difficult to say. However, I dislike the smell of it. Coming so soon on the heels of the ‘suspended RUGA’ saga is needless overheating of the polity by the same government. What’s the rush for? We will just have to wait and see if the National Assembly members will serve the interest of the nation or not.
Political party interest may not always align with our collective national interest. Worst still, an individual interest which is predated on parochial interest will only end up creating distance and alienation among the populace. Nigeria can do better but lack of 21st Century creative problem-solving leadership is so glaring. Let the government humble itself and invite constructive ideas from well-meaning Nigerians to help guide this nation in such a turbulent moment. Crisis moment if well managed by the leader could result in transforming the nation.
Politics
Sowore’s detention: Judiciary is Nigeria’s major problem –Frank
A
political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the judiciary as Nigeria’s major problem, adding that most judges are now shy and afraid of delivering fair judgement because of their corruption records.
Frank, however called on the international community to also ban judges and their immidiate family members, who could not summon courage to deliver the right judgement.
In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, Frank condemned the court ruling ordering the detention of Omoyele Sowore for 45 days, he urged the United Stated of America, United Kingdom and the European Union to fish out corrupt and compromised Judges in Nigeria and enforce visa restrictions against like politicians.
The Bayelsa-born political activist wondered the type of offence that Sowore committed to warrant his detention for 45 days without trial in a court of law.
Frank described the detention order as the manifestation of what he described as a ‘Satanic collaboration’ between the executive and the judiciary to suppress opposition voices in the country, adding that Judges who are often quick to grant bail to corrupt politicians are afraid to release activists fighting for the socio-political emancipation of the country and her people.
He called on Nigerians not to acquiesce in the face of evil but to speak out and take the struggle to the door steps of corrupt Nigerian Judges in order to save the nation’s judiciary.
“I urge the Judiciary to wake up because Nigerians are becoming impatient with the kind of judgements coming out from the temple of justice expected to be the last hope of the common man.
“When people cannot get justice, they would sooner than later resort to self-help. Some corrupt Judges presently manning some courts should not add to Nigeria’s woes because posterity’s unavoidable judgement awaits both the Judged and the Judges.
“It is expected of judge to be fair, bold and not succumb to intimidation from any angle. The APC’s administration has a penchant for manipulating the nation’s judicial system but any Judge who cannot resist their presure should step aside now before Nigerians will rise against them.
“I hereby call on Nigerians to prepare to take the protest to the door-steps of the judiciary as they are the biggest problem we have today.
“Besides, I call on the USA, UK, EU and other members of the international community to fish out corrupt elements in the judiciary and place travel ban on them like some of them have done to the 2019 election riggers,” he said.
Politics
Why Jonathan warned PDP over Bayelsa polls –Ambaiowei
Chief Charles Ambaiowei is an Ijaw leader, and former Acting National President of the Ijaw National Congress, (INC). The former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in Bayelsa State during the tenure of then Governor Goodluck Jonathan, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, examines preparation for the governorship election in the state and other issues of national importance
The ministerial designates, comprising seven former governors and 14 returnee ministers are awaiting portfolios. What is you impression of the clearing by the Senate?
First, one cannot be a kill joy, so I will say to those who made the list, congratulations. But in my general assessment, the list conformed simply to the usual routine, regimen and characterisation of Nigeria politics and I think that as an advocate of radical departure from the old practice, the screening fell short of the mark.
I would have wanted to see, for instance, more representation for women. I think we have got to the level in this country where we cannot be talking about anything less than 40 per cent women representation on the cabinet. But here you have about 13 per cent, or even below that. So that is completely out of tune with my own vision and what is suitable for the Nigeria of this age and time.
Another issue is why must we have a preponderance of former governors, who approximately have a greater percentage of the entire women in Nigeria on the cabinet. What is the percentage of the current and former governors and even the entire governors since independence compared to that of the women?
Besides, look at representation in terms of technocracy. How many technocrats can you identify in this cabinet who were appointed on merit and on the basis of having known track records, not individuals appointed on the basis of political patronage? We would have loved to see professionals like engineers who have excelled in the industry for so long a time and had made impressive and verifiable impact either through researches in the academia or on the field, and had nothing to do with politics and appoint such as Minister of Works.
Such professionals should have been head-hunted for these ministries. It is then we would have said we are heading somewhere. These were our expectation, but they never came. Rather the ministerial list had the imprimatur of compensation of those who played roles in the last election.
So again, it fell short of the radical departure many of us expected. You must have also noticed that the list was cleared without the inclusion of portfolios of the ministerial designate. That is the point I’m making. What is wrong in saying this nominee is for the Ministry of Works, for Ministry of Justice, for the Ministry of Defence and the other for the Ministry of Education? The fact that all these are missing come under my broad classification of repeating the errors of the past.
Let me also add that during President Buhari’s first term, he tried to do certain things some us supported headlong by reducing the number of ministers, though he was constrained by the constitutional provision that every state must produce a minister.
But this is a country where we have economic problems and this bloated, bogus, over-size expenditure-consuming presidential system of the government is one of the reasons why our economy is in comatose. Money that could have been saved and ploughed into critical infrastructural development is wasted on recurrent expenditure. But when he came in, his policy thrust then was to keep a slim cabinet, but in the last four years why has he not worked to amend that constitutional provision?
These are things we must do to make progress as a nation. Now we are back to status quo ante, where, besides one minister par state, you also must appoint one compensating each geo-political zone of the country. This culminated in a bloated Federal Executive Council and after four years, you hardly know some ministers by name nor can you measure their performances. Rather than this, can’t we have three ministers from each geo-political zone to give us 18 ministers, but we seem not to be ready to go that route.
What do you make of the constitution of a mini-committee to assign ministries to the ministers-designate after their clearance ahead of their retreat commencing this week?
That amounts to playing the ostrich. Mr. President is simply playing the ostrich. That will only enable him to pass the buck, whereas in a presidential system of government the buck stops on the desk of the president. This current measure means that if the prospective ministers fail in their respective ministries at the end of the day he could pass the blame to the group that assigned them.
I think the pseudo-committee that collated their resumes from the states should have attached the ministries they were likely to head and forward it to the National Assembly. They should have even sent questions to their alma maters to do background checks, dig up their history and all that.
We often use the US as example. Can’t we see what President Donald Trump is doing, taking responsibilities because he hires and fires? Let us say somebody in the US Marine, say General Collin Powel, after the leaving the military got a ministerial appointment like when he was appointed Secretary of State, he still faced the Senate screening and all manners of questions were posed to him. There was nothing like take a bow and leave. Nothing like that but that was what we did because a nominee was a governor, a senator, a rep member and all that. This is absurd.
We have gone beyond this. The dozier of more than a million words on each of these people from childhood should have been received and be made public before their nomination for appointment. That would have enabled people to know their antecedents and their position on various matters in their previous capacities. In the case of those who were in the state or national assemblies, those actions and contributions would come into full glare.
In Beyelsa State for example, you can recall that a Beyelsa man who was in the Rivers State House of Assembly, but was opposed to the creation of the Bayelsa State, turned out to be the first elected governor of the state, and first beneficiary. Now he is even a minister in waiting. Why didn’t they bring all these records out?
How prepared in Bayelsa State for the governorship election?
Bayelsa is prepared for the governorship election, no doubt and everyone knows that the clock is ticking. However, the big question is are we going to repeat the mistakes we made as a people- whether in the aspect of electoral violence or wrong choice of candidates for the political parties or throw up, like we did in the general election where we threw up some people who were not very suitable for the positions?
These are the issues before us. It comes down to the point I made earlier. What kind of information about the background these aspirants are available to the people? At this stage there are some young ones who are now qualify to vote and this is the time for these aspirants to sell themselves. If anyone has questionable past yet he is aspiring, he is signing his defeat, while if to the contrary, the victory of such individual is sure. We should stop running this opaque system.
As an Ijaw leader, do your people have an arrangement in place where you scrutinize the aspirants and prepare them for the position?
How many political parties have internal democracy in the first place? And the average politician treats the rest of the people with contempt. How many aspirants have submitted themselves to the rudimentary debate to place these information at the doorstep of the citizens who at the end of the day will exercise their universal adult suffrage?
Getting this people to support your ambition is not a simple task. A couple of weeks ago, we organised a platform for the aspirants in the Bayelsa elections to sell themselves and subscribe to a non-violence accord. This is something we are doing as part of our local efforts and it is driven by Ijaw Elders’ Forum in Lagos, in partnership with Mbafara Foundation, which I am a member of, the Ijaw Women Connect, the apex socio-cultural umbrella body for all Ijaw women all over the world, Ijaw Professionals Association and the Ijaw Nation Forum, just about five of them. We got four from the PDP and only one from APC.
Why, in your opinion did former President Goodluck Jonathan warn that PDP in the state must put its house in order in order to retain the governorship seat?
I tell you, if there is anything threatening PDP’s hold on the state right now, it is any attempt to disrespect the agreement for the rotation of the governorship seat among the three senatorial zones in the state. You will recall that since the creation of Bayelsa State in 1986, the founding fathers of the state said the governorship position should be rotated among the three senatorial districts – Bayelsa Central, East and West respectively. Since the dawn of democracy in 1999 to date, this rotation arrangement has been practiced satisfactorily to the overall development of the state and that was how DSP Alameyesegha from Bayelsa Central became governor from 1999 to 2005, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan from Bayelsa East ruled from 2005 to May 2007. Governor Seriake Dickson, the current governor from Bayelsa West emerged on the same principle. The agitation now is that the central zone should produce the next governor but some leaders of the PDP are not in tune with this and there lies the problem.
It is for this reason that some of elders, about 15 of us or more in Bayelsa are agitating to ensure that this good and beneficial principle should not be truncated, deprecated, jettisoned and destroyed by self-seeking politicians. Hence it is our unencumbered resolve to continue to protect and advocate the above fair and good order in the interest of the state. We have taken the gauntlet to speak on this issue and appeal to the leaders of both the PDP and APC at the state level o stick to this principle as espoused by the founding fathers of the state.
Politics
Oshiomhole and Obaseki should reach a compromise, says Igbokwe
Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Joe Igbokwe in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, speaks about the proposed RUGA Settlement Scheme and the need for the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to reach a compromise
How do you see the logjam between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki over the Edo Assembly?
What does the law say? We can’t say that we will not have problem because we belong to the same party. If there is crisis in any state assembly the National Assembly should take over. That is what the constitution says and they have told the governor what to do and if he failed to do that they will take over. The step the governor took is wrong.
Why did they swear in the lawmakers at the inappropriate hour? I am talking about the timing. Was it done openly? Why were some people invited and others excluded? They are talking about quorum and this and that, I am talking about the fact that this was the inauguration of a new assembly and everybody was supposed to be there. If you had given out information, and I think there was something behind their action.
But that governor had said that he was not in charge in the state and that as governor he wants to govern as well? It seems certain principalities seem to be undermining his powers?
No that is why we need a political solution. We need compromise. Am sure APC is in the majority there and we should not be talking about a divided house. The governor is the father and he is supposed to reconcile everybody and work with them. We cannot have an assembly that will be antagonistic even though we belong to the same party. That is why he has to work, find out what is wrong and rally everybody together. That is the issue we are having and you don’t underrate anyone, and in a state like this where the National Chairman of the party is you predecessor, there are certain thing you must do in order not to embarrass the man. They have let certain things go.
We should not have the kind of thing we had in Ogun State where Ibikunle Amosun fell out with the successor and had to sponsor somebody else on another party platform, forgetting that the Vice President and Chief Olusegun Osoba are from that state. Yet Amosun wanted to do everything alone, nominate the governor, House of Representatives members and the rest.
The RUGA settlement scheme has been generating lots of controversy and the Federal Government is insisting on its implementation. What do you think is the way out?
It is not for all the states of the federation but there are some states that have supported it and have willing to provide hectares of land for this purpose. It does not mean that the RUGA thing should be presided over by the Fulanis. Some Igbo people can do it in the South-East and other peoples everywhere. These ranches have been existing in all parts of the country from time immemorial but it is just that we are trying to play politics with it. RUGA is the way to go because we have to embrace modernity and this practice of rearing cattle across all parts of the country must be discontinued along with the attendant security issues must be discarded.
But some have said ranching it a better thing to do as practiced in developed countries…
It is the same thing because you are just talking about nomenclature. RUGA means rural ranching, and now that we have increased spate of kidnapping and encroachment on peoples farms, it has become necessary to settle them in some places where they can attend to their cattle and sell them off the beef instead of roaming around the country. As it is now, every murder, every kidnapping is attributed to Fulani herdsmen. But we can all recall that kidnapping started in the South-South, moved to the South-East and now it is ll over the country. So the RUGA thing should be embraced as a way out.
One concern in this regard is the political implications, that should this be set up, say down South, and schools, hospitals and mosques established for them, in no time they will populate the place as has taken place in Jos North and start to contest election?
Let me tell you. You know my idea of Nigeria, Joe Igbokwe does not know East, West or South. If I have my way, the state of origin issue should be removed from our official documents in all parts of the country. We have to build this nation. Look at Rwanda. The country learnt a bitter lesson in ethnic war before they go to where they are today. In that country today, nobody talks about Hutu or Tutsi, rather they look at themselves as one nation.
It took them about one million souls to learn their lessons. So that is why we should address this issue and embrace this RUGA settlement thing, but in doing this let us ascertain who is a Nigerian and who is not to avoid settling non-Nigerian herdsmen in our countries. Because today, many of the herdsmen come in through the massive landmass in the North into Nigeria and some of them even commit crimes.
You see, I was shocked when I looked at the landmass in the country and I noted that Kogi State is even larger than the entire South-East, similarly, Oyo State is almost as big as the entire South-East and Niger State is the biggest in Nigeria in terms of landmass which makes it almost thrice as bid as the South-East. And look at the point of entry and exit across these massive national borders without any molestation or access control.
You see, we have many work to do in this country because our border posts must be protected. If we have to build a war across the entire country let us do it in order to ensure the security of this country. Most of the Okada riders in Lagos are not Nigerians and that is why I said our immigration officers have a lot of job to do to ascertain who are genuine Nigerians because our massive landmass is now a threat to our national security.
The other day, I watched a video of rice smugglers and I saw almost 200 Okadas laden with about 10 bags of rice each, running across the borders. Sadly people are passing blames here and there, but we must agree that this is a collective responsibility. It is not that Nigeria is too big, but in the North you have huge unprotected landmass where people just pass in and out. You see a massive land from Taraba to Cameroon and Niger Republic the only language they speak is Hausa and you don’t know who is a Nigerian. We need to police these areas, arrest these people and profile them and deport illegal aliens.
Governor Obaseki should understand that the man that handed over to him is now in a bigger office, he must consult him on issues. He has a big fish in his hands and must work with him. What is Oshiomhole looking for in Edo State? He has several governors all over Nigeria to work with. You know if you want to catch monkey you must behave like one. That is why the governor should soft-pedal otherwise the rift can drag on and we will lose the state to PDP just as we lost Zamfara and Imo states.
Look at the work Governor Emeka Ihedioha is doing in Imo, a man no one ever gave a chance, but Rochas Okorocha and Hope Uzodinma played into his hands? Look at the havoc that caused us in Imo. Today, APC has no state in the South-East. May it never happen to us in Edo, the state of the National Chairman and the only state we have in the South-South. That is critical and God forbid for Edo to go that way.
How do you see the olive branch Alhaji Aliko Dangote seemed to have offered the duo?
It is a welcome development and I know it will engender peace. I saw their faces, the banters and laughter and they enjoyed themselves. Look, Dangote is a big fish and he is well respected. There is no rift he cannot solve and I hope other big boys will emulate him in situations like this. You remember that he resolved the rift between Governor Umar Ganduje and Emir Lamido Sanusi the other day. But the fact is that Obaseki and Oshiomhole should listen and I think the presidency is also intervene in the crisis to avoid a repeat of the Imo and Zamfara fiasco.
The clearing of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Chief Sylva for minister appointment despite pending fraud cases has been riundly criticised. How does this affect you government’s anti-graft war?
Does that stop them from going to court? It does not. Any time their case is called they must answer. Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and other people sitting there have pending fraud cases in court, some were even mentioned by AMCON to be owing federal government the other day.
But owing government is not the same thing as being charged for fraud…
You are aware of the principles of presumption of innocence until proven guilty by court of competent jurisdiction and plea- bargaining. Do you know whether some of them have approached EFCC and said, ‘I don’t want embarrassment. I stole this, take this and save my neck’?
Politics
Kogi politics: NGO to sensitise youths against thuggery, electoral violence
T
he Kogi Youth Enlightenment Initiative (KYEI), an NGO, says it will hold a road walk to sensitise youths against electoral violence in Lokoja on August 17.
In a statement by its spokesman, Mr Reuben Okala, the NGO stressed the need for youths to go about campaigns for candidates without calumny in the November 16 state governorship election.
According to the statement, KYEI is an organisation with a focus on sensitising the electorate, particularly youths by creating awareness and educating them to shun thuggery and electoral violence.
It said that peaceful coexistence among the electorate irrespective of party affiliations, was fundamental to the growth of democracy.
The NGO emphasised the need for youths to shun pre and post-election violence, as it would always affect the economy negatively, creating hardship and pain.
“We shall organise road walks and other sensitisation programmes in Lokoja to ensure that the electorate vote peacefully in the forthcoming governorship election slated for November 16,” it stated.
And in a related development, the Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, ordered parties in the suit challenging the planned adoption of the indirect primary mode by the Kogi APC for the selection of the governorship candidate, not to take any step that could affect the subject of the case, pending its final determination.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion with file number: CS/833/19 brought before him by the applicants; Destiny Aromeh, Isa Abubakar, Noah Aku and Joy Onu, who are members of the party.
They are said to be of the Haddy Ametuo-led State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party.
APC, which is the sole respondent in the suit, was represented in the court by Mr Damian Dodo (SAN).
The four aggrieved APC members had, in the suit, asked the court to restrain the party from adopting the Indirect voting mode of selecting its candidate for the governorship election.
Politics
Freedom from mental bondage
R
ecently, I saw a cow that had rope looped around its legs but the rope wasn’t tied to anything, like a pole or something to make sure the cow doesn’t stray or hurt anyone. When I inquired why the rope wasn’t hooked to anything, the owner replied: “The rope was once tied to that pole (pointing to a pole close to the cow). Initially, the cow used to struggle to get off the hook, but over time, it has discovered that it can’t go beyond a particular point, so it stopped struggling to be freed.”
“As a result of this,” he continued: “We untied the rope from the pole, because we needed the pole for other functions.”
He summarized by saying: “The limitation has moved from its (the cow’s) eyes to its head.”
That statement wouldn’t leave me in a hurry. “The limitation has moved from its eyes to its head”. In other words, the cow had reached a point where it stopped struggling to be freed, even when it had been freed.
Sometimes, situations of life get you to a point where you stop struggling. Having done all; by ‘done all’, I mean DONE ALL – From fasting to prayers to vigils to special programs to reading recommended books to changing in physical appearances to change of cologne to change of everything changeable. Still, nothing has changed.
At a point in all of these, you suddenly discovered you’ve made a silent decision – which states “ENOUGH”. Meaning, no more prayers, fasting, vigil, special programs; no more anything – a point you’ve accepted life as ‘fate’.
Ladies and gentlemen, if you haven’t got to this point at one time or the other, suffix I say you are yet to know what life actually is?
As you read this, some persons are actually in some kind of mess, I mean the kind of mess that has moved from “eyes to head”. They’ve stopped struggling, and stopped doing anything that could get them out. They’ve accepted what has befallen them and have promised to live with them throughout their lives.
Now, you need to know this: the plan of the enemy is to steal your joy, happiness and peace of mind, through any means, with the aim of getting you to a point of frustration and depression, and with the grand-plan of death. That’s the devil’s job description; see it here (John 10:10a).
But guess what, there is another side of the stuff and it’s a positive one. God’s plan is to make you happy, live well, give your good life; even abundantly (John 10:10b).
Now, at a point, you really need to choose what you want in life. Life doesn’t give you what you desire; it gives you what you demand. Don’t come to a point where you accept calamities as abnormalities in your life as fate. Never get to a point where you believe that you are meant to suffer till death. NO, NOT SO.
Are you aware that many great people you see today have been at this phase before? Some of them even contemplated suicide at a point. The difference is, they refused to give up in the midst of crisis. They told themselves FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION.
I am not concerned on how you got into the mess. I am concerned about how you will get out of it. I know you will get out because you aren’t meant to be there.
Surprisingly, do you know it’s possible you’ve been out but you still stuck in it as a result of your present believe concerning the situation? What if God has actually brought you out of the mess but your mental state won’t permit you. This week, could we try some practical and watch out for the outcome. They include:
*Believe you can get out of any mess. Whatever you believe, you will achieve. If you can see (believe) it, then you will have it.
*Speak positive words. Speak where you are going, not where you are. Your confession will determine your possession. You need to say some words repeatedly till they get to your subconscious.
*Take steps. Make that move again. Go back to that place you’ve been rejected. Just take one more step. Just JUMP.
It is your season of celebration. No matter how ugly the situation is, we decree that its end has come.
Have a great week.
Politics
Ex-Ondo Deputy gov returns to PDP
A
former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP).
Oluboyo disclosed when receiving an award on behalf, a governorship aspirant of the party, Prince Rotimi Ibidapo at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Oluboyo described the Ibidapo as a worth party man and a philanthropist who have carried out projects in different parts of the state.
He described the projects carried out by Ibidapo as amazing and urged other well meaning Nigerians to emulate him to better the society.
The Deputy Governor to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko in second term said Ibidapo has done a lot to his community and the state in general and he needs to be praised for this.”
The former deputy governor noted that the humanitarian projects carried out by the awardee cuts across the state.
Ibidapo who is the Managing Director of Mydass has been awarded as the outstanding man of the year for empowering physically challenged persons and other humanitarian gestures to the down trodden,
The award was given by the South West Excellence Awards Group.
The Convener of the group, Hope Olawale said that the humanitarian projects constructed by Ibidapo included the “buildings to hospital, Schools as well as churches and empowerment of the physically challenged people and other individuals in the state and even beyond.
Olawale who spoke at the international conference centre of the Obafemi Awolowo University, venue of the awards, said Ibidapo “was carefully chosen for the award among those nominated following his philanthropic gestures to the people especially the poor in Ondo State.
According to him “What we normally do at the south west excellence awards is to nominate people we believed a worthy to be celebrated through their chosen profession or those who donate heavily to charity among others.”
“After choosing them we take our time to do enough findings about who they are and to know if truly what they have done to the society was for real.”
“The group do all of these without notifying the awardees or nominees as the case maybe , so it is always difficult to influence them to give such awards”
The convener noted that the programme which started 8 years ago has recognised many Nigerians who have made impact to the society either through education, administration among other areas.
According to him they have excluded many nominees from getting awards in the past due to some questionable attitude hence the need for their findings before giving awards out.
“We took our time to move round and see the various projects embarked upon by prince Ibidapo according to what we were told before nominating him for the award and we found out that he has done a whole lot for his community and even other communities and he deserved to be honoured”.
Olawale expressed the hope that the award will encourage him to do more to continually support humanity at all times.
Politics
Rapists deserve death sentence –Sagay
Professor Itsejuwa Esanjumi Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), needs little or no introduction, having become a household name. As the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), he had been very outspoken against the ills of the society. In this interview with JOHN CHIKEZIE, he speaks on the raging crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly among sundry matters. Excerpts…
What is your take on the call for death penalty for rapists by some senators?
I agree with them. Rape, defilement, kidnapping and all those horrible forms of criminality have come to engulf and endanger us as a society. Anyone who rapes a woman or defiles a child should be sentenced to death. They deserve death.
With the large number of condemned inmates in prisons, and considering the fact that governors are not willing to sign death warrant, do you think death penalty would serve as solution or rather create another problem?
My view on this is that the states should review all cases of condemned inmates. And when the reviews are completed, those cases that are found to be unfair or oppressive on the convict, judgement should be reverted.
In other words, decisions should be reversed and the convicts be released. Usually, we find out that most of the criminal cases were sometimes unfair or oppressive, especially in excess of what it ought go have been.
But those who actually committed heinous crimes should be executed immediately. I remember a case in Edo State where a man actually poisoned the food of his own child just to spite his wife. And the child died.
The man was executed almost immediately. That sort of horrible crime deserves immediate execution and not a place in the prison. Although I am rethinking this issue of kidnapping, I think it should be made a life sentence and not death penalty. Insecurity has got to an alarming upsurge. How do you think we can truly curb this menace? We need a mass mobilisation of security agents and not any conference or meeting of stakeholders, that’s a waste of time.
Mass mobilisation on all the roads affected, because there are some specific routes which these criminals specialise on. Places like the Ore Road, Akure Road, Ekiti, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and all those roads that had been listed. And somehow, the Eastern parts have not been so badly affected.
There should be mass mobilization on all those roads that had been identified, such that police patrols would be a matter of every five minutes.
There should also be military checkpoints mounted on those areas.
Secondly, security agents should compose forces of heavily armed men, to go into the forests in all these areas and comb them. They should look for the camps of these criminals and destroy them, including any criminal they find.
Finally, I would appeal to Nigerians to stop ethicizing these rampages as just Fulani herdsmen. But Fulani herdsmen had been confirmed to be carrying arms. Aren’t they the culprits? I think we would be deceiving ourselves if we assume that only Fulani herdsmen are involved in kidnapping and banditry.
The menace is a general problem. You would be shocked to see that in some Yoruba areas, there are some Yorubas also involved in the act. So it is not a 100 percent Fulani thing. Let’s just say that they are criminals and should be hunted down vigorously. Let them be destroyed immediately and not even arrested. Maybe the police can arrest a few in order to get the statements on the whereabouts or locations of their colleagues.
Otherwise, I would say kill and destroy them because they don’t deserve to live.
Do you agree that the proposed Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) is the best solution to the farmers/ herders clash?
I only support RUGA settlement on one condition, that any state where it would be established must give it’s consent. So, if a state disapproves of it, then you leave them to devise another method on their own accord, to tackle the issue.
For instance, those who have adopted state ranching. So only those sates who are willing and keen to have RUGA, should have it. Therefore, it must not be imposed on anybody.
What is your take on the Federal Government’s withdrawal of N25 million alleged fraud charges slammed against the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje?
Well, that is an area I am not yet familiar with the actual details and I intend calling the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu to find out.
But from the information I’ve read, especially from the statement released by Goje’s lawyers, the case against him was so wishy-washy that the state would have lost anyway. They said that there was no hope of them ever succeeding with the charges against him. And that there was no question of N25 billion anywhere.
It was a waste a time and that the state government realised it and saved its face by withdrawing it. So, it was in order to avoid any form of embarrassment, that the government withdrew the case.
These were his lawyer’s claims but I will cross check. If these claims were to be the true position, then what does this portend for the anti-graft war? Once there is suspicion, there should be investigation.
And when investigation had been conducted and there is evidence, there ought to be prosecution. Occasionally, our people (antigraft agencies) don’t wait for evidence to be strong enough before they prosecute.
And so you have those mistakes and errors. But training is going on continuously to improve the capacity and skills of our investigators and prosecutors. So, what Goje’s lawyers said is possible but one needs to check.
It’s just a possibility and I can’t say it is a certainty. What is your take on the crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly? I must say it is a terrible development. Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki is a man I admire extremely well.
He is knowledgeable, hardworking and a great achiever.
But I think his reputation has suffered a setback by the way the assembly of the nine people were inaugurated. I will appeal to him, for the sake of his records and achievements, to take a second look at it. I will also appeal to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, not to go there like a Spanish bull but as an elderstatesman, in a reconcilable manner, to bring parties together in order to arrive at a resolution, rather than taking sides and fighting.
Politics
Oshiomhole has no hand in Edo crisis, Obaseki at fault –Idahagbon
Barrister Henry Idahagbon is a strong loyalist of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and one of the leading voices against the second term ambition of Governor Godwin Obaseki. He spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the raging crisis between the godfather and his embattled godson. Excerpts:
Do you do you agree with those who hold the views that the crisis in Edo APC has nothing to do with Adams Oshiomhole, but a matter between Governor Godwin Obaseki and some APC leaders in the state?
Of course, I agree in totality. The fight is not with Oshiomhole becuase he has no business in it.
The fight is between Obaseki and leaders of the party that made him governor.
What is the cause of the disagreement?
The reason for the fight is very simple. After we made him governor, he threatened that he would retire us from politics, and he went ahead to carry out the threat by retiring all of us from politics.
How did he retire you?
He relegated us from party affairs. He does not invite us for party meetings, he brought neophytes to be party leaders in our respective local government areas.
In my local government, he brought in people who are unknown to us party leaders.
When he fell out with the first person, he initially brought as leaders, he went to recruit people; one living in Canada, and the other one living in GRA in Benin City as party leaders.
So, he promised to retire us, and he has attempted to retire us. On our own part, he didn’t employ us in this business; this is not a public service vocation where you have an entry age and retirement age.
Chief Tony Anenih in his 90s was active in politics, it was death that retired him from politics. Once you are a politician, you remain a politician until you decide to voluntary relinquish your political actives or you are retired by nature, which is by death. So, he promised to retire us, and then he told us that he was not looking for second term.
We accepted our retirement under his rulership, and we were waiting for his four-year tenure to expire so that we can support somebody else who will not retire us, who will be a politician, someone that will give us our due respect while delivering good and quality governance to the state. But along the line, he changed his mind.
Doesn’t he have the right to change his mind and try his luck?
He changed his mind because of the huge amount given to him monthly as security vote. The amount was too sweet for him to leave, so that is why he wants the second term. And those of us that he threatened to retire are saying no to it.
He may want a second term, but it will not be with our supports and our sweat, because our supports and sweat catapulted him from a nobody to somebody.
Don’t you think he may win, this time around, without your support?
He may win as some people are saying that he has worked, the people can choose to vote for him, but it will not be with the vote of Idahagbon, not with the votes of members of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and those who are our supporters across the length and breadth of the state.
Since you agree that he may win, don’t you think the issue ought not to cause any crisis as the people will decide?
It ought not to cause any argument, it ought not to cause any crisis, tension, or quarrel, there ought to be no threat from these simple analyses. We supported you before, we are not supporting you again, period. So, it is totally right to say that the problem is not between Oshiomhole and Obaseki, but Obaseki and APC members.
Oshiomhole is not involved in this, but he is a brand, his brain falls like hot cake, they know that by the time they drag his name into it, of course the matter will be more interesting and that is why they have dragged him into it.
Was Oshiomhole aware when your group formed the EPM? No, we didn’t consult Oshiomhole, he was never put in the picture.
But let me tell you this; if Oshiomhole decides to support Obaseki today, we will fight both of them. So they should just allow the man to confine himself with managing the party’s affair which the former national party chairman almost destroyed.
The man is working day and night to reposition the party at the 36 states of the federation and Abuja. Since Oshiomhole vacated the governorship seat in Edo, he has never interfered with governance.
Each time people go to him to say something about Obaseki, he will tell them; ‘look I’m no longer the governor, Godwin is the governor’.
That was what he used to tell his people, nobody believed him, everybody believed he was interfering with Obaseki’s regime.
No .
What is your take on the rumour making the rounds that Obaseki is romancing PDP governors and may dump the APC as Plan B?
It would be the news making the headline. We will be very happy if that happens, it will be a fulfillment of one of the fundamental objectives of the EPM, that is, to deny Obaseki a second term ticket to government under the platform of the APC.
Don’t you think that may cause the APC to lose Edo to the opposition party?
It is not a novelty in Nigeria politics, very recently Governor Ortom of Benue State left the ruling APC to the PDP and he won.
The dynamics of the state favoured him and he won, so we would be very elated for Obaseki to leave and join the PDP.
But let me remind the PDP in Edo State that the political class will remain one.
Whether PDP or APC, we are all one, we know each other. I was a former national executive member of the PDP, so there is no PDP member in Edo that does not know me or I don’t know.
If he can threaten to retire us, then when he gets the PDP ticket and he wins, then he is going to take all the PDP members out of the party.
Look, with the antecedent of this governor, no politician will want to trust him anymore. So, we wish him all the best. But he should know that once he gets the ticket, it is for Edo people to vote.
The day he leaves for PDP, we will go to Ring Road and celebrate his exit. Is it true that the governor is threatening to chase his political enemies out of the state? He cannot pursue us from Edo State; he is not the owner of the state.
He does not have the legal right to do it. Edo State is not Obaseki Nigeria limited. Is it Obaseki’s family?
Let him go ahead and chase us out.
Does he think Oshiomhole is one senator he attempted to mess with at the airport?
The state belongs to all of us, I’m more of a citizen of Edo State than him. Obaseki can’t make a sentence in Benin language, he knows nothing about our culture, he is more comfortable with people from Delta.
His best friend is Uzukwu, is that an Edo man? Let him not allow us to talk, if he goes to another party and wins, good and fine.
We had governors in the past, they didn’t drive anybody out of the state. Lucky Igbinedion didn’t kill people. Prof. Osunbor was governor for a year and six months, he did not kill people.
Oshiomhole was governor for eight years, he didn’t stop his political opponent from coming to the state. Obaseki’s PA is not from the state, so let him go ahead and win election under different political party, four years is not forever.
We wish him the best of luck.
If Obaseki wins under a different party, won’t that be a dent on Oshiomhole and others like you?
What people don’t know is that APC has been in existence in Edo for the past 10 years and our political consciousness is on the high side.
They know that Obaseki has never been a good politician, nobody trust him, you can see the outcome in the last elections in the state. PDP almost claim the entire seat if not for the high fighting spirit of Oshiomhole in Edo North.
In Edo South, Obaseki was beaten black and blue by PDP candidates. For a sitting governor to lose his ward, that tells you the kind of politician he is. So if it happens like that, nobody will blame us or Oshiomhole. Of course, I know it will never happen.
Now we are reaching out to our people begging them to forgive us for bringing in Godwin Obaseki that we didn’t know.
By the time we are through with the structure we are putting on ground, they will know that we mean business.
By 2020, we will bring a governor that will erase all the bad things that Obaseki has done against them.
We will usher in a governor that will give due recognition to the political class in Edo State.
Obaseki’s government seems to exterminate the entire political class in Edo.
He would vacate the government house. Once again we apologise to our people.
Trending
-
Politics16 hours ago
Ex-Ondo Deputy gov returns to PDP
-
News17 hours ago
Enugu: Man kills, buries business partner in shallow grave
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Ladies who rose to limelight with BBNaija platform
-
Sports16 hours ago
CAF Cup: Enyimba, Tornadoes bite the dust
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Eki Igbinedion plays low on 60th birthday
-
Sports16 hours ago
Oshonaike blows hot over failed marriage
-
Faith16 hours ago
A kidnapped victim told this story
-
News16 hours ago
Abati, Osun governorship poll and the Supreme Court verdict