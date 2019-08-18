Tears, blood, anguish as government bulldozers move into Lagos markets, shanties

The November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states are just over three months away. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, speaks to ONYEKACHI EZE on the commission’s preparation for the elections in the two states and sundry issues

Now that we are done with the 2019 general elections, INEC is faced with Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls fixed for November 16, how prepared is INEC for them

The Commission is gradually getting ready for the conduct of the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections. We have delivered all nonsensitive materials required for the conduct of governorship election in Bayelsa State. Before this week runs out, we will deliver all nonsensitive materials required for the conduct of Kogi governorship election. So we don’t have challenges in delivering nonsensitive materials required for elections in this two states.

Secondly, we have started training of some of ad hoc staff that will be involved in the conduct of the two governorship elections. Our alternative dispute resolution officers have also gone to these two states to conduct trainings. We are going to do things differently this time around in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

In terms of lessons learnt from the 2019 general elections, some of the positive lessons in the general elections will be devolved into the conduct of Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls. Some of the loose ends in the conduct of the 2019 and some of the challenges we had in certain things, we are going to do things differently in Kogi and Bayelsa this time around.

You will notice that we are yet to announce the date for the collection of permanent voter’s cards in this two states. Within the next one week, we are going to announce the resumption of collection of PVCs for these two states. We are going to train the ad hoc staff that will conduct these elections very well. Previously we had complaints with the timeline for the training of ad hoc staff, which most of the trainers said were inadequate. We are going to make out adequate time for the training of ad hoc staff so that those who are going to be in charge of smart card readers will be trained well; those who are going to conduct the elections as presiding officers will also be well trained. We are taking the issue of training very seriously.

We are also collaborating with critical stakeholders in these two states to do voter education and sensitisation programmes so that when we get into the elections the quantum of ballot papers that will be spoilt due to people’s inability to recognise logos of political parties, and so on, will be reduced to the barest minimum.

Usually, INEC test run some technologies to be used in general elections during off-season elections. Are we expecting any new technology during the elections?

We are not going to use any new technology for the conduct of the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections. Definitely, the Commission will deploy smart card readers for the conduct of these elections. And the Commission will not, under any circumstances and under any guise, allow or tolerate any presiding officer to arbitrarily and without authorisation, jettison the use of smart card readers for the accreditation of voters.

We are going to make it very clear to all presiding officers that they are under a statutory obligation to conduct the elections in the manner prescribed by the constitution, the Electoral Act, our regulations, guidelines and manuals. So we are going to use smart card readers for the conduct of 2019 off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

Secondly, we also noticed that we have challenges and problems with some of our collation officers during the 2019 general elections. In terms of recruitment of collation officers, we are going to do things differently this time around. We are going to screen, authentic, the quality, the competence, the neutrality and non-partisanship of the collation officers that will be deployed for the conduct of elections in this two states.

We believe that the technologies we are using presently are adequate for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. So we are not going to deploy any new technology. We are going to insist is that the technologies that we are going to use should be used in the manner as prescribed by the commission. The commission will not tolerate where any individual or group of individuals will bye pass this technologies and do things not in accordance with the prescribed guidelines and the regulations.

INEC had expressed concerns over the security situation in these two states given what happened in 2015 when elections were conduct there. What assurances that there will be adequate security to men and materials during the elections?

The Commission has met severally with the leadership of the various security agencies at the level of Inter-Agency Consultation Committee on Election Security. The Commission has in consultation and conjunction with these security agencies, reviewed the conduct of the 2019 general elections. We have noticed the areas where we have positives and also the areas where we have negatives. We are working with these security agencies to make sure that this off-season elections that adequate security is going to be provided for voters, election officials and election materials.

Bayelsa has a very peculiar terrain. That presupposes that we are going to hire gun boats to protect our personnel and materials on the high seas. We have started discussing with the navy both at the state and local government levels for their services in this area.

But ultimately, the political elite must accept responsibility for some of the security challenges we have during elections. INEC does not have security outfit of its own. We rely on the professionalism and the ethical conduct of security agencies recognized by the constitution for the conduct of elections.

Our appeal to the political parties is to conduct the primary elections in the way and manner provided for, and recognised by section 87 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Political parties should also conduct the primary elections that will lead to less acrimony because INEC will use its constitutional and statutory power to monitor the conduct of those primary elections. INEC will not accept list that would be generated by any political parties that does not emanate from the conduct of credible primary elections as envisaged by the law.

Secondly, it is against the democratic spirit and the democratic values for any political party or individual or group of individuals to arm political thugs for the purposes of disrupting the electoral process. The conduct of elections is the ordinary constitutional responsibility of INEC while voting is a civic responsibil ity of the individuals. We appeal to the political parties that are going to contest this elections to allow the will of the people to be the only major determinant of who gets elected and who does not get elected.

The political parties should allow voters to go to the polling units unmolested. In other words, they should not arm political thugs to go and disrupt the elections or to compromise INEC officials. If political parties conduct themselves well, INEC will conduct elections everybody will be proud of. We are going to deploy election materials and personnel on time, and we are going to make sure that nobody takes control of any the collation centre to do things that are unethical.

The conduct of elections is a cyclical thing. It involves political parties conducting themselves well, it involves security agencies acting professionally and ethically, it also involves the civil societies and organizations to conform with their code of conduct in observing the elections. It also beholds traditional rules and religious leaders and institutions of government to carry out robust voter education for our people. It also involves the media in sensitising and enlightening people on the best practices in the conduct of elections and in democratic practices and procedures.

The 2019 general election was conducted some few months ago now. Definitely, there are some lessons INEC learnt from the conduct of the elections. What are the lessons learnt and how does INEC going to apply it for the conduct of Kogi and Bayelsa polls?

One of the things we are going to do differently is that we are going to commence the distribution of permanent voter’s cards to the people of Bayelsa and Kogi states. And when we commence, we are going to bring new approaches and new innovations to the distribution process. At the end of the day we are going to ensure that any individual who wants to collect his or her permanent voter’s cards do so.

Secondly, we are going to ensure that our officers who are well trained are sent to monitor the conduct of party primaries, and their report will be acted upon. So we assure the Nigerian people that we are going to act on the reports of our monitors who are going to monitor the party primaries.

The third issue is that we are not going to have any challenge with the procurement of sensitive materials. We are going to procure the materials for the conduct of this elections on time, and we are going to make sure that we energies our registration area centres and make sure that we deploy our personnel and materials on time. The moment you don’t deploy on time, you create security challenges at the polling units.

We also noticed that the political parties and their candidates are paying too much attention to our collation centres. We are going to make sure that we secure our collation centres in such a way that no individual will take control of our collation centres, and no individual will hold our collation officers hostage to declare a results that are not part of the polling units and from our registration areas.

One other thing we are going to do differently, we are going to make sure that we harvest our collation officers from places political parties cannot reach them. Since we harvest our collation officers from universities and tertiary institutions within the state, some political parties have also go to this institutions to compromise them. I’m not going to reveal what we are going to do but our resolve is that we have learnt good lessons from the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Some of these lessons are from our own internal review from the conduct of our electoral officers in the 774 local government areas in Nigeria, election observers, the media and also from the documents and recommendations made to us by both domestic and foreign observers.

We are going to act on the ones we can act on, the ones that are actionable, we act on them. The ones we can implement administratively, we will implement them, and the ones that need legislative intervention will meet with critical agencies that can either altering the law or amend the law.

Kogi and Bayelsa are peculiar states. For instance, Bayelsa State in riverine. About 80 percent is covered by water, while Kogi State has a large land mass. Last time INEC postponed elections was because materials could not reach the polling units on time. What effort is INEC making this time around to make sure that materials reach polling units only?

We have had several meetings with the Resident Electoral Commissioners and with the Administrative Secretaries. On the 5th of August we had a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of this two states. All this meetings are aimed at fine-tuning preparations for the conduct of this two elections. They have given us the figure of the number of personnel that they need to deploy for the conduct of the elections.

For Bayelsa State, we have a figure with which to hire gunboats. We are also meeting with officers from the Navy who are going to assist in security our officers and materials. We assure the Nigeria people that we are going to move the sensitive materials to the locations on time. Bayelsa has eight local government areas, so the methodology of deploying materials and personnel to polling units in Bayelsa may likely be different from the methodology we will use in deployment in Kogi State. So we are taking into consideration the issue of landmass in Kogi and the riverine nature of Bayelsa. We are doing deferential appresial of this two states.

We have conducted elections in this two states before, then we had inconclusive elections on account of violence. So, based on this, the Chairman of INEC will begin robust consultations with the political parties, traditional and religious leaders, professional groups and organisations in this two states in October. We are going to conduct elections that everybody will be proud of.

INEC has received reports of the observers who monitored the 2019 general elections. Some of them did not give INEC a pass mark. Has INEC accepted its shortcomings?

Before we received the report of some of the domestic and international observers, the commission on its own, decided that it needed to review its conduct of the 2019 general elections. We started this review at the state level. Every National Commissioner went to the state where he or she is supervising, to go and review the conduct of the elections. And we met with so many of our presiding officers; we met with some civil societies and organisations; we met with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers because they are the ones who provided the bulk of the vehicles we use to transport election materials and personnel. We also met with the security agencies at the base level to understand some of the things that happened at the polling units – some of the challenges that they have and some of the positives that were recorded in some of the states.

Thereafter, we brought all the 774 electoral officers in all the local government areas to Abuja in two streams. We reviewed the conduct of the elections with them.

So, some of the things pointed out by the local and foreign observers, we are already aware of some of them, because some of them were pointed out by our own officials during our own internal assessment.

We have taken some of the recommendations of domestic and international observers into consideration. The critical ones that we believe that are honest, the critical ones we believe we made out of genuine intention to improve our electoral system, we have taken them on board. Those that require legislative intervention, we are going to work with critical stakeholders to make sure that we get a very good law. Some of the recommendations that require administrative intervention, we are going to input them into our administrative framework.

There are some of the recommendations that do not take into consideration some of the improvement, some of the accountability and openness made by INEC before the 2019 general elections. For instance, it was not part of the law or part of any regulation when we designed a form that enabled every presiding officer at a polling unit, to record the result and paste at a conspicuous place, for the purposes of accountability and transparency.

Secondly, it was the innovation introduced by the commission to get two collation officers for the first set of elections – the Presidential and National Assembly.

The Commission has conducted its internal evaluation, the different political parties that contested this elections should also do their own internal review and evaluations, both at party and inter-party advisory levels, and admonished themselves on some of the things they did during the elections.

INEC is not a vote buyer and not a vote seller. It is the political parties that do those things. INEC does not train and deploy political thugs. It is the political parties that do that. Let them do their own evaluation and commit to a new electoral and democratic process.

We also called the security agencies to do their own evaluation and see whether their men did the right things during the elections. There were some security agencies that acted professionally and ethically. There were also some that crossed the line.

If all of us do our own internal evaluation we will know where we have positives and where we have negatives, and when we harmonise all these things we will have a new Nigeria and a new political and democratic order.

This particular Commission accept criticisms and we accept our mistakes, and where we make mistakes we have no problems in accepting that.

Is INEC worried with the number of petitions at the tribunals, compared to the number we had after 2015 general elections?

No. If you look at the figures, for pre-election matters, involving the conduct of party primaries, we have 809 matters in court. For election petitions, we have 800 matters in court. So the challenge is the conduct of party primaries by political parties.

So we have less number of election petitions arising from the conduct of election generally than preelection matters arising from party primary elections. So, I think we did well with the conduct of the 2019 general elections. We conducted elections that were credible, and we conducted elections that reflected the voting patterns and the wishes of the Nigerian people. But that does not mean we didn’t have challenges in the elections. We have accepted these challenges, and one of those challenges was the rescheduling of the elections. We have addressed the Nigerian people and we made the necessary amends so that we don’t have such time of postponement this time around. But in terms of number of election petitions in court, we are not worried about that.

Some of this election petitions also revolved around whether the person declared as a winner was even qualified to contest the election. So have of this 800 has nothing to do with the conduct of the elections. Under the law, the issue of qualification is both the preelection matters and postelection matter.

Those who promulgated our electoral act and those who designed the constitution know that there will be problems, and based on this, they designed a mechanism for the resolution of this problems and some of these challenges.

