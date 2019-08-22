TECNO rewards campaign winners

That the privatisation of power sector hasn’t achieved its purpose is incontrovertible. However, a window of opportunity lies on the five-year performance agreement as government juggles series of options to reset power for steady supply. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Six years after its sale to the private sector, Nigeria’s power sector is still worse off . The state of power sector is the second most discussed topic in Nigeria today, coming behind security challenge.

The government, it was reported during the week, is juggling options in its quest to finding solution to steady power supply. A medium ( not New Telegraph) quoted unnamed government official as saying government may consider the option of repossessing sold power distribution assets from their respective failing core investors.

A life wire of every economy, availability of power is a guarantee for robust, healthy economy. The nation’s economy has been challenged maximally by dearth of steady power supply.

To navigate through challenge posed by power inefficiency, the privatisation organ of government, Bureau of Public Enterprises ( BPE), spearheaded review of power sector reform years ago. This entailed the unbundling of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN into various components- Discos, Gencos ,and transmission .

In 2013, at the conclusion of power sector reform exercise, BPE sold out chuck percentage in Discos, Gencos to core investors while it retained transmission.

Series of developments have endured between then and now.

Sic years after sale

The motive for power sector privatisation was to open it for efficiency. The old system, which placed power under government control, was characterised by inefficiency, lack of stable power.

To infuse efficiency into power supply chain and bolster the economy, BPE conducted the sale of 15 power companies — 10 distribution companies and five generation companies in 2013.

Six years down the line after power sector assets were handed over to core investors, the sector has been grappling with problems.

One of the challenges of the sector is funding required to bring it to optimal position . The core investors have exhausted available windows of finances and are helpless.

Day after day, reports are headlined with stories of total collapse of grids, and drop in megawatts. Most manufacturing firms, production lines have shut down due to poor power supply. While the market, unarguably is here in Nigeria, manufacturers and production outlets are disadvantaged.

Bailout

In 2014, the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] and key players in the power sector, including gas suppliers, electricity distribution and generation companies, among others signed a N213 billion definitive agreement to begin the implementation of the CBN-Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF).

The intervention fund was expected to be repaid over a period of 10 years at a 10 per cent interest rate per annum. It was to be used to settle the N36.9 billion legacy debt owed gas suppliers by the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and cover shortfalls in the Nigerian electricity market. These shortfalls were majorly occasioned by technical losses recorded in the sector.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the intervention would reset the economics of the power sector and address liquidity challenges occasioned by legacy debts and revenue shortfall in the sector.

He said all parties have had to make compromises in order to make progress in the interest of the country.

Emefiele, however, stated that in order to resolve the sector’s liquidity challenge, the CBN was providing the facility aimed at settling legacy debts and shortfalls in revenue during the interim period and to also guarantee the take-off of the Transitional Electricity Market (TEM).

The CBN governor said the facilities would be administered through deposit money banks, while a special purpose vehicle that complies with Section 31 of CBN Act 2007 would serve as an intermediary between the banks and the electricity market players.

“NERC shall reset the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) to ensure that it provides for the loan repayment including the costs of setting up and operating the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF),” Emefiele said.

He added that other players in the value chain must commit to gas supply at higher volumes, while Gencos and Discos would commit to utilising the funds for equipment acquisition, refurbishment and upgrade.

Options before government

The Share Purchase Agreements ( SPA) is a potent weapon in the execution of privatisation exercise. It confers on BPE the opportunity to assess sold enterprises to core investors and take action where necessary. In the case of sold power assets, BPE had embedded a performance review clause of five years in the SPA. The five year gestation period would be ending December 2019. This will afford it the opportunity to take review of transaction and make necessary amends.

In the interim, various options have been canvassed as way out of power logjam. One of the strongest views is repossession of sold power assets from core investors by the government. This entails making refunds to core investors. This option has elicited divergent views.

Managing Director of TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, advocated recapitalisation of the distribution companies to cancelling sale, an action he said was not in the best interest of economy.

“If we cancel the privatisation, we are going to have a contingent liability and we will send a signal to the whole world that Nigeria is not private sector-friendly,” he was quoted saying recently.

The President, Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria, Mr Chijioke James, reportedly, endorsed revival of power sector.

“It is a welcome development that by December, there will be a review to know how the core investors who took over the power assets have performed. It is based on that feedback mechanism that the government can make an informed decision, which should not be political because the power sector is a very strategic sector for the economy of our country. Therefore, in taking any decision, they should have the overall national interest at heart, and not make the same mistakes made in the past. We will love to see a situation where things are done based on merit. “

“The Discos that are doing well should be supported and encouraged to do more; those who have failed should be shown the way out, “ he told one of the national dailies recently.

Last week, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, added his voice to the long search for a lasting solution to intractable power supply problem in the country, saying that government may explore solar power option.

Osibanjo said the country’s power needs could not be satisfied with the electricity generated from the national grid.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun state at the commissioning of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) project.

Osibanjo said the government was opening up the sector to more investors in order to meet the national electricity demand.

“It is in my view completely impossible, to satisfy Nigeria’s power demands from the national grid alone. There must be independent power suppliers,” he said, adding that government will bring in solar plants into the national grid.

“Today, we have about 13,427MW of installed capacity, and an available capacity of about 8,342MW. This was achieved through the efforts of government and its private sector partners in the rehabilitation and commissioning of turbines in Shiroro, Egbin, Delta Power, Sapele and Gbarain. Before the end of the year, new generation is expected from Gbarain and an extra 115 MW; Kashimbilla (40 MW); Afam III Fast Power (240 MW); Gurara (30 MW); Dadin Kowa (29 MW); and Kaduna (215 MW). “

“In the long term, several solar plants will come on stream. The national grid already has the capacity to transmit 7,000MW, an increase from less than about 5,000MW in 2015 and this is due to the completion and improvement of several transmission projects, “ he said.

Speaking in an interview with an online medium recently, Director-General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, admitted that the power sector hasn’t achieved its full objectives.

“Well, the privatisation of the power sector has not achieved its full objective. I’ll be the first to admit that. And there are several reasons. There are industry issues, some of which are related to the price of electricity (the tariff). Others have to do with the efficiencies of the current operators of the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), in terms of how they enumerate the customers based on their franchise areas, or how they are able to meter the customers for people to pay for their use of electricity, rather than estimated billing.

“There are also infrastructural issues around availability of transformers and electricity distribution infrastructures, which need to be upgraded and expanded. So, until we are able to pull together all these various aspects that contribute to the efficiency of the power sector, especially at the distribution end of the value chain, it will be very difficult to determine what the appropriate pricing of the tariff should be.

“A the moment, tariff is not at the level it should be to compensate for the cost of delivering that service now. But, the issue is: have we been able to properly assess what the actual cost should be,, “ the BPE boss noted.

Last line

The road to sound, robust economy is 70 per cent dependent on stable, efficient power supply.

