Business
Tecno rewards winners in Pouvoir 3 promo
winner in Tecno’s recently-concluded pouvoir 3 power Extravaganze promo have been rewarded.
The winners, who emerged through a keen competition, had their prizes presented to them at the company’s Abuja office.
They include Mr Adigan Ibrahim, who won the 1st prize– a 24/7 solar energy system; Mr Joseph, who won the 2nd prize – an inverter; Alhaji Mohammad, who won the 3rd prize – a Generating set and Mr. Paul Malik, who also won a power generating set.
According to a statement from the company, this came as one of several ways it is championing activities that improve the lives of people in general. It disclosed that the brand has sponsored many initiatives that empower and entertain the country’s teeming youth such as the ‘Tecno Spark 3 Light Up Your Dream Project’, and the recent ‘Tecno Trip to Egypt With Ikpeba’ campaign.
Tecno added that the Pouvoir 3, well-known for its long-lasting battery power, has an enormous 5,000mAH battery which makes it possible for users to enjoy 4 days of non-stop usage on just one single charge.
“This includes 22 hours of movie watching, 13 hours of non-stop gaming, 120 hours of music playback, 43 hours of talk time, 20 hours internet browsing plus 24 hours of the backlight on at its brightest,” it said.
Business
Gains, politics of FX restriction on milk import
Plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict forex supply for importation of milk and related dairy products, which Nigeria is equipped to produce locally has stirred reactions, notwithstanding the economic gains the decision confers on Nigeria, Abdulwahab Isa reports
The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) three years ago came up with a policy devoted to resuscitating neglected sectors that are central to unlocking economic growth.
Endorsed by majority of Nigerians, the decision to intervene in select few items with propensity to upping gains in economic value chain is designed to shield the economy from external shocks.
Between 2016 and first quarter of 2017, Nigeria economy experienced recession. It contracted by 1.5 per cent in 2016, compared to a growth rate of 2.8 per cent the previous year. The contraction marked a difficult year for Nigeria.
Inflation was very high, foreign reserves were at bottom level figure; oil price fell flat for country whose economy is 70 per cent petrodollar controlled.
The economic woe was further exacerbated, by shortage of foreign currency; leaving manufacturers struggling to get dollars to pay for imports. The scenarios forced firms to lay off tens of thousands of workers.
Forex restriction as remedy
The apex bank as custodian of monetary policy and fiscal authority work closely together, formulating policies, which freed Nigeria economy from recession. To save the economy from sliding back to recession, create jobs for millions of hands idling away, CBN announced forex restriction policy on items that Nigeria is capable of producing locally.
In the first batch of items on the restriction list are rice, cement margarine, palm kernel, palm oil products, meat and processed meat products, vegetables, private airplanes and jets, Indian incense, tinned fish, galvanized steel sheet, roofing sheet and furniture and too pick.
Announcing the measure, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefie, said the country was spending huge amount to import things that could be produced locally, adding that the apex bank would not continue to support the importation of such items.
In February this year, the CBN governor hinted that Nigeria had all it takes to produce milk and other dairy products locally and save the economy of huge forex being expended to import milk into the country.
Emefiele had led the immediate past Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Audu Ogbe, on inspection of Gino tomatoes processing plant located in Kaduna State.
The governor explained that he held meetings with the management of West Africa Milk Company on the need to start producing milk locally against importing the dairy into the country.
“Our soil is good, our climate is good, and so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be doing what we are doing here today. I don’t even know how we have done this in the past, importing these tomatoes. The Central Bank of Nigeria is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Trade and Investment, this will make us to get more aggressive and vigorously pursue the objective of diversifying the structure of the Nigerian economy,” the governor said in Kaduna early this year.
Facts on forex restriction
A recent pronouncement by the apex bank with regard to milk importation at the just concluded Monetary Policy Commitment (MPC) elicited varied interpretations.
At the last meeting, a journalist had asked Emefiele the veracity of the planned forex restriction on milk and dairy food import.
The CBN governor went on to give statistics and facts relating to milk import into Nigeria.
“We believe that milk is one of those products that can be produced in Nigeria today. And you all must have heard me at different fora ask question that, we have seen the importation of milk in Nigeria before many of us were born, precisely over 60 years. West African Milk, Frieslandcampina that I know as the foremost importer of milk has been doing it for over 60 years.
“If you Google West African Milk or Friesland Campina today even on the website, they say they have been importing milk or that they have been in Nigeria for over 60 years. For over 60 years, Nigeria has been importing milk. Today, the import of milk annually costs at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion and that is a very high import product into the country, given that it is a product that we are convinced that can be produced in the country. And let’s ask ourselves the question. What really does it take to produce milk? Get the cow and give the cow plenty of water to drink and let the cow eat a lot of grass and the cow positioned in a place without roaming around, that cow gets fat and you can take milk out of it. The reason some say our cows are not producing much milk is because our cows roam around. They don’t have water to drink,” said CBN governor.
“About three and a half years ago when the policy on restriction of Fx started, we considered including milk in the list of items that should be restricted from forex, but we conjectured that based on the kind of sentiments people would show, that we should be very careful. We call in the management of the oldest milk importing company into Nigeria- WAMCO into central bank in Lagos. We held at least three meetings with them. Their MD came with one of the ladies and we held those meetings. We told them this would have happened but we decided not to allow it to happen, that we are trying to use the opportunity to appeal to them to backward integrate and begin the process of development and producing your milk in Nigeria.
“There are obviously two schemes-either the West Africa milk or the milk importers acquire land and begin to graze their own cows and fatten them and take the milk and, of course, they can also be complemented by the pastoralists who own their own smallholder livestock farming arrangement- they can also get milk from them.
“Indeed, they could also be seen to be supporting the pastoralists by getting them concentrated in a place instead of moving around and provide them facilities like water or hospitals or schools; I mean, if you are in a community and you want to enjoy the proceeds of that community, there is nothing wrong in providing certain facilities to make those communities to blossom- provided with grass. Even if you sell the grass to them and the proceeds of what you get in return will be your milk to recoup your investments. Those are the kinds of things that we expect companies that are importing milk into Nigeria to do. Unfortunately, after three and a half years, nothing has happened,” he added.
Misinterpretation
An innocuous policy of the bank, designed essentially to shield the economy and create jobs, has attracted varied interpretations from different vested interests.
A statement by CBN Director, Corporate Communications department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the apex bank pointedly, for the umpteenth time, dismissed insinuation to the effect that CBN’s motive was to cripple certain businesses with the forex restriction policy on milk import.
“As a people-oriented institution, however, we shall remain focused on the overarching and ultimate welfare of the Nigerian masses. We therefore wish to, once again, reiterate our policy case as it relates to the planned restriction of access to the Nigerian foreign exchange market by importers of milk. Nigeria and the welfare of all Nigerians come first in all our policy considerations. Being an apolitical organisation, we do not wish to be dragged into politics.
“Our focus remains ensuring forex savings, job creation and investments in the local production of milk. For over 60 years, Nigerian children and, indeed, adults have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports. The national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria,” CBN clarified.
“For the avoidance of doubt, milk importation is not banned. Indeed, the CBN has no such power. All we will do is to restrict sale of forex for the importation of milk from the Nigerian foreign exchange market. We wish to reiterate that we remain ready and able to provide the needed finance to enable investors, who genuinely want to engage in milk production,” it added.
Last line
Nigeria is endowed with an array of resources. Her economy needn’t experience recession. Regrettably, it happened as a consequence of wrong choices; the penchant to consume foreign items it has capacity to produce locally. CBN is on course to change the ugly narrative. All hands must be on deck to support the apex bank on its mission to rescue Nigeria from being a dumping ground for unfit items.
Business
Stakeholders to govt: Invest in public Wi-Fi
To bridge digital gap in the country, stakeholders in the ICT sector have called on the Federal Government to invest in infrastructure that will provide free public Wi-Fi across the country.
The stakeholders, who gathered at the 2019 Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF), themed: ‘Connecting the Unconnected,’ said private operators had made some investments in this regard, but their efforts would not be enough to cover all cities in the country.
Specifically, the Chief Executive Officer, Bitflux Communications, Mr Lekan Balogun, said the private sector could not bridge the digital gap in the country, hence, the need for government to also invest in infrastructure.
“The government has to invest in infrastructure to bridge existing gap. Yes, the private sector is investing, but it would be difficult for them to deploy infrastructure in rural areas because it would not make commercial sense. This is why the digital gap is getting wider and the gap will not be bridged until the government start investing in the needed infrastructure,” he said.
Other speakers at the forum noted that despite the existence of infrastructure companies, last mile connectivity would continue to be a challenge except government fund the infrastructure needed to take fibre to homes.
However, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it would subsidise the fund for deployment of 318 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) in unserved and underserved locations in the country this year.
The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the NIICF, said that the subsidy, which would be through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), is to ensure the availability of connectivity to the unconnected.
Represented by Assistant Director, Special Duties, NCC, Babagana Digima, Danbatta said that connecting the unconnected was globally a huge task marked by various challenges, ranging from technical to business considerations.
According to him, the clear consensus on the part of governments and international organisations is that “everybody must be connected.’’
“Providing connectivity to the unconnected comes with its own set of challenges, especially in developing countries like ours, where other complementary infrastructure such as power, transmission and transport are non-existent or inadequate. “Indeed, we are aware of the challenges faced by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) even inside city centres where they are forced to deploy two power generating sets per Base Transceiver Station (BTS) to complement the erratic public power supply systems.
“Nonetheless, the NCC, as a matter of obligation, has been facilitating and promoting the provision of services to unserved and under-served areas,” he said.
Also speaking, the convener of the forum, TayoAdewusi, said that there was the need to examine the state of broadband in Nigeria. Adewusi said government should map out creative ways to ensure broadband penetration was accessible, available and affordable in all corners of the country.
He said that the forum offered a veritable platform for the regulators and players to come together and fashion out solutions to the issue of cyber-attack as it related to broadband penetration in Nigeria.
“We need to find a lasting solution so that we can all live in an environment that is devoid of cyber-attack,’’ Adewusi said.
Business
9mobile partners Gravitas for fibre deployment
One of Nigeria’s mobile telecommunication outfits, 9mobile, has signed an agreement with Gravitas, a property and infrastructure development company, to provide exclusive telecommunications services on Gracefield Island.
The company, in a statement, said the deal demonstrated its commitment towards enabling the growth of Nigerian businesses.
According to 9mobile, Gracefield Island will be a new integrated cosmopolitan smart city of 25,000 inhabitants initiated by Gravitas and built on purposely-reclaimed land within the fast-rising premium Lekki, Lagos shoreline.
It added that exclusive Island would offer world-class utilities and services for both residents and businesses who desire a more liveable and serene environment that offers them opportunity for increased comfort and productivity.
“9mobile is partnering Gravitas as the exclusive telecoms service provider on Gracefield Island for the provision of a fibre backbone infrastructure and internet that enables world-class communications across fixed voice and data services including Triple play and Dual play. Other services to be provided through 9mobile’s fibre backbone infrastructure include Internet of Things (IoT), for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility,” it said.
Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony and tour of the island, Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, affirmed the telco’s unwavering commitment to continue to be innovative in the development and provision of best-in-class solutions that enable Nigerian enterprises thrive in a sustainable manner, earn optimal returns on investment and achieve their overall business objectives.
Beuvelet, who expressed delight at the new strategic partnership between 9mobile and Gravitas, commended the scope and quality of the project, and thanked Gravitas for entrusting 9mobile with the critical task of providing telecoms services on the Island.
Responding, Managing Director/CEO of Gravitas, Olufemi Babalola, expressed happiness at the partnership with 9mobile, and commended the telco for its unflinching commitment to quality of service, innovation and customer service.
He disclosed that the company carried out due diligence before deciding on the telecom firm as its preferred partner.
Business
Sustaining innovations in Nigeria
While innovation in Nigeria is still moving at slow pace, government’s policies and actions are seen as counter-productive to existing developments. Hence, stakeholders are worried that the country would remain backward except government changes its stance. SAMSON AKINTARO reports.
In the latest 2019 Global Innovation Index, Nigeria was ranked 114 out of 129 economies measured. While this came as marginal improvement from last year’s ranking of 118, the country is still among countries that are underperforming in creation and utilisation of innovations.
According stakeholders in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector, government policies have been a major obstacle to growth of innovations in the country. A reflection of this emerged last week with reports of plans by Lagos State Government to impose N25 million licensing fee on bike hailing start-ups in the state.
Innovative revolution
A product of innovation, the emergence of bike hailing platforms such as Oride, MAX.ng, Gokada and a number of others came as a positive revolution in a state popular for its perennial traffic gridlock. With the use of technology, the bike platforms have been able to ease commuting in the state through their app-based transportation.
Since the beginning of this year, the bike hailing business has been gaining a lot of traction in Nigeria. Particularly, in the last few months, news about the increasing number of bikers, funding rounds and new market entrants have emerged; suggesting the bike hailing market is attracting a lot of interest. While old players like MAX and Gokada raised important funding, newer players like SafeBoda and ORide also came on board backed by their own deep pocket financiers.
Regulatory concerns
However, as this innovative business gains more grounds in the state, operators are getting worried over regulatory uncertainties.
For example, ORide, the Opera-backed bike hailing startup admitted that regulatory issues were currently affecting its operations in the state.
“There are regulatory challenges with bike-hailing at the moment in Lagos,” said the ORide Country Manager, Iniabasi Akpan.
Akpan revealed that only motorbikes used for dispatch and delivery are allowed to operate on major highways; while commercial bikes for passenger transportation are not allowed. Earlier in march, In March, 22 Gokada and MAX bikes were impounded by the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses. A statement from that time claimed bikers working with these startups had violated state road traffic laws.
But the regulatory grey area is not just affecting start-ups already operating in the bike hailing market. Uber, the ride hailing company, says this regulatory grey areas in Lagos is the main reason why it has not launched UberBoda, its own bike hailing service, in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the service is currently available in countries like Kenya and Uganda.
Speaking on the sideline after the recent Uber Townhall event, Head of Business Development for the Middle East and Africa at Uber, Justin Spratt, disclosed that UberBoda wanted to launch in Nigeria. But he conceded that the regulatory grey area is something they want to address first.
Proposed licensing fee
Despite government’s stance on the use of motorcycles for transportation, the growth of the business and increasing funding from outside the country has attracted its attention. Against this backdrop, Lagos State Government is planning to introduce a new license agreement for start-ups to allow them operate within the state.
Reports quoted a source from government as disclosing that the start-ups would be made to pay a license fee of N25 million (about $70,000) annually per 1,000 bikes. A further N30,000 ($83) would be paid for each registered bike rider after the 1,000 mark. The startups will also still be expected to pay annual taxes on revenue. Gokada, Oride and Max.ng, three of the major start-ups in the space, all have over 1,000 riders signed up to their service.
Killing innovation?
Stakeholders have, however, expressed worry over the government’s move, noting that it is capable of stifling innovation. They noted that introducing such amount of licensing fee for a business that is still in its infancy stage is an attempt to kill the business.
A tech start-up founder, Mr Adetunji Silas, described the government’s move as a wicked proposition directed at these start-ups, and a way of killing innovations in the country. “Government should let it die as a bad idea. If you can’t help businesses to thrive, don’t kill them,” he said.
Another start-up enthusiast, Charles Okonji, wondered why the state government would be considering licensing fee aside the tax being paid by the operators. According to him, motorcycles were considered by the government as unsafe for commuting until the start-ups revolutionised it, but it is now being seen as revenue opportunity. He advised that start-ups should henceforth be modest in announcing new funding as initial announcements as government sees such as opportunity to make demands.
Condemning the move through her Twitter handle, a former Minister of Education in the country, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, said the government should have moved beyond seeing every business as source of revenue. “It’s the classic extraction-mentality of the Oil-Rent spoilt political class. Every business opportunity is perceived through the lenses of “easy oil revenue”. They have no capacity to nurture —through sound & friendly policies— other sectors of the economy toward lasting growth,” she tweeted.
Plans for other states
While the bike hailing start-ups are currently operating in Lagos, they have all announced plans to expand to other parts of the country. However, the proposed license agreement is seen as a possible obstacle that may hinder such plans. It is feared that if Lagos succeeds in getting the license fees, other states would also follow suit once the start-ups expand as planned.
Last line
Regulation is no doubt a necessity for survival of businesses. However, such must not be done at the expense of innovation. Already, established IT companies in the country are suffering from multiple taxation and regulation, this should not be allowed to thwart innovative start-ups, which have huge potentials to affect the economy positively.
Business
NAFDAC’s outcry: Reaffirming Nigeria as dumping ground
The pronouncement by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) that there are 1,400 illegal, unmanned routes for smuggling of contraband foods and drugs has reinforced Nigeria’s status as a dumping ground. Taiwo Hassan reports
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State in Niamey, Republic of Niger.
It is believed that the pact will boost the country’s trade and market access even though it was initially opposed by members of the organised private sector (OPS) due to the likelihood of turning the country into a dumping ground for all sorts of sub-standard goods coming in through porous land borders.
The reason for this hype is not far-fetched due to goods smuggling effect on the country’s manufacturing sector.
Manufacturers’ plights
In short, several reports have showed that decline in the manufacturing production could be traced to sluggishness in the country’s economy, following preference for foreign goods even at the detriment of patronising local ones.
MAN in its 2018 Executive Summary of the Nigerian economic review explained that there was a sharp decline in country’s manufacturing capacity utilisation, which it ascribed to the general low macro-economic ambience in the country.
The association explained that utilization of local raw-materials by manufacturers had been on a decline for awhile now following the negative impacts of smuggling, product cloning and counterfeiting, which rendered businesses low.
Particularly, the association lamented the effect of smuggling and other trade malpractices such as counterfeiting and product cloning nationwide.
It explained these challenges were responsible for the large volume of fake products in circulation.
NAFDAC’s findings
However, recent findings by NAFDAC that the country has about 1,400 illegal and unmanned routes used for smuggling of contraband foods and drugs has put a question mark on government’s plans to end the influx of fake drugs, contraband goods into the country.
The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Abubakar Jimoh, disclosed in Abuja recently that there was concern over what he termed ‘porous nature of the country’s borders,’ which enables easy smuggling of contraband foods and drugs into the country without security checks.
He confirmed that the nation’s borders were seriously porous, with about 1,400 illegal and unmanned routes, saying that these routes are economic sabotage to the country’s economy and manufacturing.
Jimoh said: “The vulnerability of the country’s borders made it possible for other countries to see Nigeria as dumping ground because Nigeria has 1,400 illegal routes, through which foods and drugs can be smuggled in. We are vulnerable and all sorts of things find their way into the country.”
The director explained that the agency’s Pharmacovigilance department, which monitors goods coming into the country was doing its best, adding that the department often embarks on surveillance to get information needed to stop illegal importation of food items and drugs into the country.
He stressed that “the department was created to ensure that goods that did not pass through the normal channels were seized and those behind it were apprehended.”
Anti-smuggling task force
Following the impact of smuggling on the country’s manufacturing sector, MAN is urging the Federal Government to establish an anti-smuggling task force for surveillance, constant raiding of Nigerian markets to complement the Nigerian Customs Service and other agencies at the borders.
The association said: “The damaging and scourging effects of smuggling and other trade malpractices were heavy on the manufacturing sector last year. MAN’s position on smuggling and other trade malpractices such counterfeiting and product cloning on most of the sectoral groupings in the manufacturing sector has been affirmed by the closure of some firms. Our expectation is that government would put in place necessary modalities to ensure the smooth take-off of the task force this year.”
Overlapping functions
On its part, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) revealed that overlapping responsibilities of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC was causing revenue leakages amid increase in fake, substandard and counterfeiting products in circulation.
President, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, explained that the quest of the two agencies to get rid of fake and substandard products as well as counterfeiting was fuelling increase in product adulteration of many leading brands in the consumer and durable products sectors.
Ruwase explained that investigations carried out among its members operating in the country’s consumer and durable products sector indicated that the overlapping responsibilities of the two organisations towards tackling the menace and growing incidence of fake and substandard products in circulation was affecting the market share of the leading brands.
According to him, statutorily, the two agencies of government have done well in the discharge of their responsibilities to ensure that fake and substandard products as well as counterfeiting are eliminated in the country, saying that it was alarming that despite their monitoring and policing responsibilities, there is still increase in fake and substandard products in circulation.
Last line
NAFDAC’s revelation of numerous porous land borders has once again confirmed the collapse of the country’s security apparatus and failure of government to stamp its authority on eradicating fake products in circulation.
Business
Telecoms: 15 VAS providers may lose licence
For failing to renew, 15 companies in the Value Added Services segment of Nigerian telecommunications market may lose their licences.
New Telegraph learnt that operating licences of the affected companies expired between June 30 and July 31 this year.
Already, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had removed six other VAS providers whose licences expired May 31 and failed to apply for renewal.
These companies include Yellowdot – Africa Nigeria Limited; Telemagic Communications Limited; Jacobs Canaan Limited; Sponge Limited; Explorer Technologies Ltd; Coignsoft Limited and Africom Network Limited.
The regulator had recently expressed worries over failure of its licensees to renew their operating licences as at when due, warning that failure to do the right thing would attract licence withdrawal.
As part of the licensing rules, licensees are expected to apply for renewal six months to the expiration of their operation permit.
This newspaper’s check revealed that 14 more companies may lose their operating licences this month as some had expired as far back as June 30 without renewal, while others expired July 31.
According to NCC’s database, companies whose licences have expired as at June 30 are Cloud Interactive Associates Limited; Mobile Lottery Nig Ltd; Blackngreen Mobile Solution Nigeria Limited; Nigvasco Ascenso Nig. Ltd; Renaissance Media Ltd; Cingular Mobile Solution Ltd; and One Number Ventures Limited. Those whose operating permits expired by July 31 include, Double-U Nigeria Limited; Cellcore Ltd; Spinlet Limited; MSR Innovations Nigeria Limited; Mpedigree Network Nigeria Ltd; Reya Telecommunications Nigeria Limited and Nok360 Global Limited.
The VAS market was last year valued at $200 million and has been projected to reach $500 million in the next three years.
That segment of the telecoms business has, however, come under the scrutiny of the regulator following increasing complaints from telecom subscribers who are being forced to pay for services they did not request.
Based on regulatory pronouncements made late last year, some of the VAS providers had suspended their business while awaiting the actions the regulator promised to take within the first quarter of this year.
According to them, the VAS business is now surrounded by uncertainties, which prompted many of them to stop operation since November until they have a clear direction.
“It is not just about sanction, it is about uncertainties surrounding the business. Las year, the regulator stopped auto-renewal and we know how that has affected us. And now after its investigations which found many of the service providers culpable, the regulator said it would make pronouncements early this year. We don’t know what that will be, we don’t know what policy they would be introducing again and we cannot continue to invest in a business that is currently full of uncertainties,” one of the operators said.
NCC had, in December, announced that it might suspend or out rightly decommission some VAS platforms and services in the overall interests of consumers after its discovery of rampant cases of forceful subscriptions across the networks.
Many subscribers have lost their money to telcos through charges for services such as caller ring-back tune, daily news, sport news and job alerts among many other services for which they never made request for subscription. The issue, which has been going on for long time, attracted the attention of the regulator and prompted an investigation as subscribers’ complaints mount.
NCC’s Director of Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Mr Efosa Idehen, who led the investigations into VAS activities on mobile networks, said in some instances, they discovered 100 per cent of VAS services being dished out by some of the VAS providers were forced on the subscribers.
“During our investigations, we called subscribers randomly, and all the people we called said they never subscribed for the service but their airtime is being deducted. Some said they don’t even know that such services exist, yet they are being charged. The least forceful subscriptions that we found on the networks is 76 per cent, most are 100 per cent,” Efosa said.
Describing the discovery as unacceptable, the commission said it would soon be directing the indicted organisations to make refunds to affected consumers as appropriate.
“The Commission is also considering, and will impose appropriate sanctions as necessary. This outcome justifies the Commission’s commitment to evidence-based interventions,” he said.
The NCC director noted that investigations were still ongoing and would be concluded before the end of first quarter this year, after which decisions would be made on those found culpable.
However, the regulator is yet to come out with the report of the investigations even as third quarter is close to its half.
Business
Sterling Bank grows income by 19.1%
Sterling Bank Plc, a full-service national bank, has reported a net interest income growth of 19.1 per cent to N30.4 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019 as against N25.5 billion for the corresponding period of 2018.
Overall, the bank recorded a 5.5 per cent improvement in operating income and a profit after tax of N5.66 billion.
Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, said: “Underlying our half year performance was a concerted effort in improving the quality of our funding base, increasingly through digital products and initiatives.
“Though top line earnings were impacted by a selective approach to lending, the bank remained focused on building a sustainable business model and continued to see considerable improvement across business lines, particularly our retail and consumer and digital and transactional banking businesses.”
Other financial highlights showed that customer deposit also grew to N818.6 billion during the period under review, compared to N760.6 billion in 2018, indicating a growth of 7.6 per cent.
Total assets grew by 4.8 per cent to N1.156 billion against N1.102 billion in 2018 while net operating income also rose by 4.2 per cent to N40.4 billion compared with N38.8 per cent in 2018.
Reflecting on the financial performance highlights, Suleiman disclosed that the bank managed to achieve a 14 per cent decline in interest expense in line with the bank’s strategic objectives, resulting in a 170 basis points drop in cost of funds and, consequently, a 131 basis points increase in net interest margin.
The bank achieved 14.5 per cent growth in low cost funds, delivering a 7.6 per cent growth in customer deposits while net operating income grew by 4.3 per cent.
Personnel costs rose by 14 per cent in line with the bank’s commitment to intensify strategy execution, as operating expense grew by 6.1 per cent while a continuous growth in retained earnings delivered a 12.7 per cent increase in shareholders’ funds to N110.1 billion.
Overall, the bank grew its balance sheet by five per cent to N1.15 trillion and delivered a profit after tax of N5.66 billion in the first half of the year.
During the period under review, the bank won ‘Best in Leadership’, ‘Best Workplace for the Millennial Generation’ and ‘3rd Best place to work in Africa’ at the 6th Edition of Great Place to Work Institute Awards. It also emerged the most Innovative Bank of the Year Award at the 2019 edition of the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS).
Business
Honeywell records N108m in Q1 ’19 PAT
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. (HFMP) has reported a profit after tax of N108 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against N102 million recorded in 2018, representing a growth of six per cent.
According to a statement from the company, the revenue moved up seven per cent to N19 billion, compared with N17.7 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2018.
Also, the gross profit margin increased by seven per cent from N3, 193 to N3, 411 while the operating profit increased by 52 per cent from N1.02 billion to N1.54 billion.
Speaking on the company’s performance, the Managing Director, ‘Lanre Jaiyeola, said: “Despite the tough operating environment, revenue for the quarter was up by seven per cent to N19 billion, when compared to revenue of N17.7 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. This was driven by sales of our various pasta products, which led to the continued strong performance of our B2C business line.
“With the commencement of full commercial production at our ultra-modern foods and agro-allied complex in Sagamu, Ogun State, we were able to grow our capacity to meet the increasing demand for our pasta products, which is evidenced by the impressive 157 per cent volume increase.
“The performance in pasta gives credence to the company’s commitment to continue to expand its footprint into growth areas that will positively impact the long-term sustainability of the business.”
Jaiyeola further explained that “execution of well-embedded savings and efficiency initiatives aimed at improving the company’s margins led to a 14 per cent drop in selling and administration expenses from N2.2 billion to N1.9 billion.
“This translated to the operating profit accelerating at a faster rate than revenue by 52 per cent, from N1.02 billion to N1.54 billion.
“The growth in operating profit was, however, moderated by increase in finance expense which was up by 58 per cent from N892 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year to N1.4 billion.
“The growth in finance expense was as a result of the cost of financing the foods and agro-allied complex, which is now being recognised in the income statement following the commencement of commercial operations. As a result, profit for the period only increased by six per cent from N102 million to N108 million.
“Confident of sustaining an improved performance through the remaining period of the financial year and the future, the managing director said: “We are confident about the future and our performance for the full year. We will continue to execute on our five core strategic pillars through three key drivers of growth, efficiency and capability.
“We will also strengthen and expand our business portfolio, generate additional revenue streams by offering new products tailored to consumers’ taste and nutritional needs and we will drive margin improvement by enhancing operational efficiency and developing capabilities to extend product offerings and serve new markets.”
Business
NSE closes July bearish, loses N51bn
… as local bourse launches factbook
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market yesterday finished the last trading day of July negative as market capitalisation shed N51 billion following sell pressure.
The market capitalisation dropped to N13.507 trillion from N13.558 trillion, accounting for a decline of N51 billion or 0.37 per cent.
Also, the All-Share Index lost 102.31 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 27,718, as against 27,820.57 recorded the previous day, due to huge losses by some blue chips.
Market watchers had predicted that activities in the market this week would be trailed by mixed performances due to month-end activities of fund managers and profit taking by market speculators.
They believe fund managers will engage in profit taking for account rebalancing in January.
A turnover of 251.9 million shares in 3,937 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 131.3 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,475 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Sterling Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 36.9 million shares in 454 deals.
Meanwhile, the NSE yesterday announced the launch of its 2019 NSE Factbook.
The factbook is a compendium of capital market information, aimed at ensuring availability and easy access to current and historical market information for both local and foreign investors.
Commenting on the Factbook, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business of the Exchange, said: “timely and adequate information is critical to the workings of the capital market and is imperative for making desirable investment decisions.
“Over the years, the NSE Factbook has continued to be an invaluable resource for the investing community, providing insight into the operations of the stock market including activities of listed companies, dealing members and other stock market stakeholders. The Factbook is therefore a veritable tool for investor education.”
This special edition of the Factbook incorporates various features aimed at ensuring readers have access to diverse and comprehensive market information such as 5-year financial performance data covering the dividend history of all listed companies listed, ranking of rated companies in line with the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS), international codes of listed securities, profiles of dealing members and quoted companies as well as frequently asked questions (FAQs) pertaining to the capital market.
Business
Unity Bank reports N1.052bn in HY ’19 profit
Unity Bank Plc has recorded growth in profitability by over 96 per cent as its profit before tax stood at N1.052 billion as against N536 million in H1 2018.
A review of the bank’s performance also shows significant improvements across key financial metrics such as the earning assets and gross loans.
The bank recorded a quantum leap in its earning assets by 62 per cent, thus leading to higher income and grew its gross loans by 456 per cent.
This increase was also boosted by an increase in investment securities (holdings of Treasury Bills and Bonds), which led to a 23 per cent growth in interest income.
Similarly, during the period under review, gross earnings grew by 17 per cent, while operating expenses reduced by 20 per cent. Earnings per share improved by 66 per cent to 17.99kobo for the period ended June 30, 2019 compared to 10.86kobo in FY 2018; with PBT Margin, Net Assets per share and ROA improving by 1.3 per cent, 0.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.
The bank in a statement noted that the performance was supported by the bank’s effort to improve asset utilisation, which reduced the need for asset acquisition, thus translating to lower depreciation and amortization expenses, with this cost declining by 27 per cent from the comparative period of 2018.
The bank also increased its focus on its agribusiness through its partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Further strategic initiatives adopted by the bank include implementation of various staff optimisation strategies, which led to marginal decline of six per cent in personnel costs. Staff allocation was also better streamlined to leverage capacity for improved productivity.
Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said: “The bank has started to reap from its multiple streams of income which include asset creation, investments and trade activities amongst others.”
She further stated that the bank’s increasing focus on its areas of strength, agribusiness and retail, its automation of more processes with the aim of cutting off wasteful expenditure and constant improvement of service delivery through the use of internally developed solutions, saved the bank huge sums in cost.
Analysts are of the view that with continuous efforts to reposition the bank and seize growing opportunities in agribusiness as bullwalk to diversify earnings base in the retail market, there will be brighter prospects for the bank in the years ahead.
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
Okorocha’s Eastern Palm varsity belongs to Imo – Committee
-
Aviation18 hours ago
Chinese firm launches solar-powered unmanned aircraft
-
News10 hours ago
Benue evacuates 812 state indigene students trapped in Taraba varsity crisis
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Cambridge student dies after falling from plane
-
Energy19 hours ago
Oil gains a fifth day after US stockpile drop amid rate optimism
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Judge, DA apologize to man who was exonerated after 28 years in prison
-
Buhari News13 hours ago
Buhari, S’West monarchs meet over security
-
News13 hours ago
Onaiyekan: Proscription of IMN is ‘a blunt mistake’