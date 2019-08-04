Sports
Tennis: Kyrgios serves up a show to down Tsitsipas in Washington
The first meeting between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas lived up to the hype on Saturday as the Australian saved a match point in a wildly entertaining 6-4 3-6 7-6(7) win to reach the Citi Open final.
The big-serving Australian will face Daniil Medvedev for the trophy on Sunday after the Russian cruised to a 6-2 6-2 win over Peter Gojowczyk in the late match.
The mercurial Kyrgios put on a show for the sold-out crowd, fist bumping with fans during the first set, smashing his racket in the second and mixing in tweeners, underhand serves and slick no-look volleys throughout.
Kyrgios appeared in control when he raced out to a 5-1 lead in the third set tiebreaker with a blistering cross-court forehand but Tsitsipas battled back to get to a match point.
The young Greek’s backhand return sailed long, however, and when Kyrgios earned a match point of his own he consulted with a fan prior to his serve for the second night in a row.
The spectator appeared to advise him to aim for the top seed’s backhand and Kyrgios did just that.
Tsitsipas could only block the rocket back, setting up an easy forehand winner that ended the match on a hot and humid night in the U.S. capital.
“I just go there and I ask them where they want me to serve. And it’s two-for-two,” Kyrgios said.
The match statistics were remarkably even, with Kyrgios winning 91 points to Tsitsipas’ 90 and each player breaking the other’s serve twice.
“In the first set I was playing pretty clinical tennis, playing really well,” he said. “I obviously went a bit nuts (in the second) and somehow was able to pull in back in the third set.”
Kyrgios had nothing but kind words for his doubles partner Tsitsipas, who will reach a career high of world number five on Monday.
“He’s the perfect example for any tennis player,” Kyrgios said. “His consistency shows every week. He’s doing all the right things and he’s going to have an amazing career.”
Third-seeded Medvedev put on a serving clinic to quickly dispatch lucky loser Gojowczyk in their semi-final meeting.
The 23-year-old from Moscow will be look to even scores in the final with Kyrgios, who defeated him in three sets in their only previous meeting at the Italian Open in May, reports Reuters.
Sports
Ole hopeful of Maguire deal ‘very soon’
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful of announcing the signing of Harry Maguire “very soon”.
Solskjaer was quizzed on United’s pursuit of the England international after their penalty shootout victory over AC Milan in Cardiff, he replied: “Hopefully the last little details will be in place over the weekend and we can announce something very soon.”
Sky Sports News understands United have agreed an £80m fee with Leicester for Maguire, who will now discuss personal terms ahead of a potential transfer to Old Trafford that would eclipse the world-record £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.
Solskjaer has revealed Maguire could even be in contention for United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11.
“Let’s get the details over the line but yeah, [he could be in contention for Chelsea game],” the United boss added. “He has played a few games in pre-season, we will have to assess him if and when.”
Solskjaer reiterated that Paul Pogba remains committed to Manchester United after missing the club’s final pre-season game.
The United manager was asked whether he was concerned about the France international’s commitment after he failed to travel with the squad to Cardiff, but Solskjaer replied: “I have no doubts at all. I wasn’t expecting him [on the plane]. I spoke to him after training and he didn’t feel right.
“Paul will probably be back early next week training. It’s not an injury, he just felt some pain. We didn’t want to risk anything this weekend and he should be OK for Chelsea. I hope so.”
The Norwegian was also questioned on Romelu Lukaku’s transfer situation but told reporters he has no new information regarding the Belgium forward and his proposed move to Juventus in a swap with Paulo Dybala.
* Courtesy: Skysports
Sports
Champs League prospect delights Osimhen
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has expressed his happiness on the prospect of tasting Champions League action with his new club.
The former junior international signed with Ligue 1 side, Lille, and will be taking part in this season’s UEFA Champions League. According to a report in AOIFootball, the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallist said he cannot wait to make his debut for his new club.
Osimhen signed a five-year contract last week and will line up with the Christophe Galtier- tutored team alongside other exciting talents like United States’ junior international Timothy Weah, who incidentally is the son of Liberian President, George Weah, former Newcastle and Chelsea forward, Loic Remy and Brazilian forward Luis Araujo, among others. “I am so delighted this dream has finally come to reality,” he said.
“I cannot wait to kick my first ball for Lille. I am ready to work hard to make the first team and also win the love of the fans.
“The Champions League is an exciting competition and I feel good I will be participating in it this season with my new club.”
Sports
Leaving MFM was emotional, says Ilechukwu
Newly employed Heartland coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has described his departure from MFM FC as emotional after spending 13 years with the Lagos-based club. Speaking ahead of his unveiling with his new club, the U-23 assistant coach expressed his appreciation to his former club as he look forward to a new challenge in Owerri. “It is a new dawn in my career and my heart is filled with mixed feelings,” he said.
“Mixed feelings for me because I am leaving MFM where I was head coach for 13 years, so it’s an emotional day for me. “I want to thank MFM FC and the church itself for believing in me and trusting me.
I am forever grateful to them and they will always have a special place in my heart.” Heartland announced the signing of Illechukwu on their social media handle (twitter) on Friday, although details of the deal were not disclosed. According to Ilechukwu, although he had many offers but he was, however, convinced with Heartland project.
He added: “From the moment I had the blessings of MFM to leave, there were many offers but I was most convinced by the Heartland project. “They are a side who wants to return to where they used to be but above that, they want to do it playing a beautiful brand of football which is my philosophy. So it was too good an offer to refuse.” Ilechukwu led MFM FC to the CAF Champions League Preliminary stages in 2017.
Sports
Citizens, Reds rock the Community at Wembley
The titanic battles between Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for last season’s league title is set to resume this afternoon when they lock horns at Wembley Stadium in the season opening FA Community Shield with pride and bragging rights at stake, writes Tunde Sulaiman
F
or lovers of the ‘beautiful game’ as espoused by the English Premier League, this afternoon’s clash between Manchester City and Liverpool in the FA Community Shield cannot come soon enough as it is a clear indication of the return of their weekly doses of football tonic.
The traditional season opener is usually between the winner of the Premier League and the FA Cup, but as City won both competitions last season, their opponents will be the 2018–19 Premier League runners-up, Liverpool in the 97th edition of the fixture.
Often seen as the unofficial English football’s ‘Super Cup’, this afternoon’s fixture sees a continuation of the epic battle between the two stand out teams of the last Premier League campaign, which served fans some of the most enthralling twists and turns ever seen in the world’s most watched domestic game.
Although ultimately won by City, courtesy of a solitary point over Liverpool 98 to 97, in seasons past the points’ tally of the Anfield outfit would have been more than enough to have won them the title and finally be able to lay to rest the club’s 29-year wait to once again return to the pinnacle of the game in England.
Incidentally perhaps what was even more stunning about the campaign last season, was that the fact that the team that eventually won the title lost three times; while the team that they edged out only lost once!
But the curtains fell on the 2018/19 season same 76days, and now the attention has shifted to the new season and today’s FA Community Shield, which outcome can often set the tone for the new campaign for the teams taking part.
Handled by two of the most outstanding managers of their generation, in Spaniard Pep Guardiola of City and Jurgen Klopp, a German, in charge of Liverpool, the clash between the two sides will be the 170th face-off between the two giants of the North West dating back to April 28, 1894.
And just like their epic Premier League tussle of last season, the results between the two is also razor thin with the Citizens holding a slight advantage over the Reds 85 wins to 84.
Guardiola’s passing and pressing style has been a hallmark of his sides at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.
He likes his teams to be fast moving, to dominate possession, and to be relentless in going forward. Without the ball, he expects them to use just as much energy in chasing down their opponents in order to win it back.
He is also a master psychologist which was manifested in the way he was able to get his team not to panic even when as at January 3 they were seven points behind then leaders, Liverpool, which appeared to be cruising towards their first ever Premier League title.
But in a stunning change in fortunes the Citizens then put together an amazing 13-game unbeaten run which took them once again to the summit of English league football.
Incidentally one of their ‘victims’ during this run was Liverpool and it was the only defeat the Anfield side suffered the whole campaign.
Pep’s opposite number, Klopp also employs a number of the same principles, and through the ‘Gegenpress’ has been one of the few managers who have been able to consistently trouble Guardiola’s teams.
Although in the last campaign, Klopp failed to get the better of the Spaniard in their two direct head-to-head clashes in the league, with City grinding out a draw at Anfield and winning the reverse fixture at the Etihad, overall the German has an impressive record against the man born in Santpedor.
Klopp has won half of his meetings with Guardiola’s sides over the years – eight of 16 games. No other manager who has faced Guardiola more than 10 times can even claim to have won one quarter of their matches.
Klopp’s style, so similar in many ways to Guardiola’s, clearly works as his kryptonite, and it accounted for City’s Champions League hopes last season as they lost home and away to Liverpool in the quarter-finals.
City had a golden chance to win the first Premier League meeting between the two sides this season at Anfield but Riyad Mahrez skied a late penalty and it finished goalless.
Klopp somewhat mitigated the pain of losing the league title on the final day of the season by going on to win the UEFA Champions League beating fellow Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur in the final played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano, on June 1.
Both sides recorded mixed results in their pre-season tune up games in the build up to today’s Wembley clash, with City enjoying a much better run of results compared to Liverpool’s.
While City only lost one of the four games they played – a penalty shootout loss to Wolves in the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy, Klopp’s side only managing one win in five.
The European champions lost to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Sporting Lisbon and Napoli, which ended in an embarrassing 3-0 reversal at the hands of Italian side, Napoli last week.
However, they did salvage some pride with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Lyon in Geneva on Wednesday.
But the 52-year-old native of Stuttgart has been quick to wave aside the poor results evening claiming that it would be “completely mad to deduce how the season will unfold from Wembley’s result.”
Speaking in Edinburgh on Monday after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Napoli at Murrayfield, and before flying to a training camp in France, Klopp emphasised the absence of leading players over the past few weeks and how pleased he will be to see Alisson, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time this season when they meet in Évian.
Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are back in training after injury too but Klopp will not have Sadio Mane around until tomorrow. Mane played in the Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal just over two weeks ago.
Only then, four days before the Premier League opener against Norwich at Anfield on Friday, will Klopp have his full squad together. It is a situation which adds fuel to his player burnout argument.
“I don’t want to find excuses before we play City,” Klopp said, “but we had a completely different pre-season. We played without six players and to say this must be the statement for us would be completely mad.”
Disconcerted to discover the general view of the Community Shield is as a “curtain-raiser” to the season, Klopp added: “It’s a good test of the things that are there [in place]. We have to defend in a good way, because if you don’t defend well against City, we can get a proper knock.”
Wednesday’s win over Lyon clearly vindicated Klopp, as the return of some his key players led to an upturn in fortunes of the Reds. The Geneva friendly marked the first pre-season game for Alisson, Brazil team-mate Firmino and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who all returned to training on Monday after the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations respectively.
Liverpool conceded only 22 goals last season, one fewer than City, so he should not be anticipating frailty.
Klopp won the Super Cup in Germany twice, in 2013 and 2014 – each time against Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich – but he was caustic about the importance of those games too: “In Germany I won it twice but nobody mentions it. The Super Cup – you win it, nobody cares; you lose it and some care.”
Unfortunately as the German is all too aware of, in football winning is the name of the game and coaches are ultimately always judged by the outcome of their last match.
With a lot of pride and bragging rights at stake, fans should be in for an enthralling afternoon of football, especially as taking part in their first Community Shield since 2006 (when they beat then champions, Chelsea 2-1) would love nothing more than to lift the shield at the expense of the side that broke their hearts last May.
BIG MATCH FACTS
*Name: FA Community Shield
*Kick-off: 15:00
*Teams: Liverpool v Manchester City
*Venue: Wembley Stadium, London
*Referee: Martin Atkinson
*Most successful club(s): Manchester United (21 titles)
*Current champion: Manchester City F.C. (5th title)
QUICK FACT
Organised by the FA, proceeds from the game are distributed to community initiatives and charities around the country. Revenue from the gate receipts and match programme sales is distributed to the 124 clubs who competed in The FA Cup from the First Round onwards, for onward distribution to charities and projects of their choice, while the remainder is distributed to the FA’s national charity partners.
The fixture was first played in the 1908–09 season, replacing the Sheriff of London Charity Shield.
The current holders are Manchester City, who defeated Chelsea 2–0 in the 2018 match.
Sports
Messi banned from international football for 3 months
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was “corrupt”.
Barcelona forward Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina’s 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the “cup was fixed for Brazil”. He has also been fined $50,000 (N 17,850,000) by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation. Messi has seven days to appeal Conmebol’s decision to suspend him.
The ban means Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October. Argentina’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020. Following Argentina’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about “serious and gross refereeing errors”. In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were “unfounded” and “represent a lack of respect”.
Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed, reports the BBC. “We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” Messi said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament. “Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.”
Sports
Arsenal set to sign Coutinho on loan
Arsenal has reportedly launched an approach to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona this summer. The Brazilian, who left the Premier League for Barcelona just last year, has struggled to make an impact under manager Ernesto Valverde, claiming just five league goals during a difficult 2018-19 campaign. Barcelona are open to selling Coutinho this summer for a fee £110million (N48,950,000,000) but have expressed concerns at the lack of interest from Premier League clubs in striking a permanent deal for the attacking midfielder
According to The Mirror, Arsenal has expressed an interest in taking Coutinho on loan, which would cost the club £27million (N12,015,000,000).
The Gunners are unlikely to strike any further permanent deals this summer after exhausting their transfer funds by signing Nicolas Pepe for £72million (N32,040,000,000). Barcelona officials will meet with Arsenal to thrash out a deal when the two clubs meet at the Camp Nou in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.
Sports
Pogba, Lukaku absent as Man United beat Milan on penalties
Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were not in the squad as Manchester United finished their pre-season with a penalty-shootout win over AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.
United led through Marcus Rashford, before former Liverpool midfielder Suso and Samu Castillejo put Milan in front. Jesse Lingard levelled up to take the game to spot-kicks. And Welshman Daniel James scored the winning penalty in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Lukaku continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, while Pogba missed out with a back injury. United start their Premier League campaign at home against Chelsea on Sunday, August 11.
Pogba, 26, had reportedly failed to make the trip to Cardiff in an attempt to force a move to Real Madrid, but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the France midfielder had suffered a back spasm. “I think he’ll be available early next week,” said Solskjaer before the game. Lukaku’s continued absence throughout pre-season has also been attributed to injury, but the Belgium striker’s future has been the subject of speculation all summer, with Inter Milan and Juventus reportedly interested.
Victory for United against Milan means they have won all six of their pre-season matches, albeit with this one requiring a penalty shootout, which finished 5-4, reports the BBC. Daniel Maldini, the 17-year-old son of Italy and Milan legend Paolo, missed the only spot-kick. The result means Portuguese side Benfica win the 2019 ICC competition, with United having needed to win by three goals or more to claim the trophy.
Sports
Sports
Report: Pogba makes new attempt to force Man Utd exit
* Fails to turn up for flight to Cardiff to face AC Milan
Paul Pogba has reportedly made a new attempt to force a summer exit from Manchester United and secure a move to Real Madrid.
The French World Cup winner failed to show for the flight to Cardiff for the club’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.
The Red Devils claim his absence is down to a back injury he suffered training in Oslo earlier in the week.
But the Mail Online state Pogba’s non-arrival for the plane to South Wales came “much to the surprise of team-mates and club officials” after he had been pencilled in as part of the official travelling party.
United were due to fly at 3pm but their flight suffered a short delay before take-off.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad are now staying at St David’s Hotel ahead of the clash.
Pogba informed his fellow players last month that he would not be travelling on United’s pre-season tour to Australia.
However, he did eventually report for duty at Manchester Airport and headed Down Under.
The midfielder, 26, is now upping the ante in his quest to leave Old Trafford after a switch to Barcelona was blocked by United chief Ed Woodward a year ago.
His agent, Mino Raiola, has also been attempting to put the pressure on and has publicly admitted his client’s desire to quit Old Trafford.
But United are determined to stand firm and are adamant Pogba will not be sold this transfer window.
Instead, Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad and he has almost secured the services of Leicester City’s England defender Harry Maguire.
* Courtesy: the sun.co.uk
Sports
