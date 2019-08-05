Tension, security beef up as Kaduna court decides El-Zakzaky case today

There was palpable tension and uneasy calm in Kaduna metropolis and environs yesterday evening following the resumed trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zazaky and his wife Zeenat, today (Monday).

The Kaduna State High Court is expected to rule today on the application for permission to travel for medical treatment filed by El-Zazaky and his wife, Zeenat.

Even though there had not been any breakdown of law and order in the recent past, residents especially those with offices in the city centre always feel apprehensive any day the IMN leader is in court.

Many residents even abandon their business premises during the trial.

This is also as the police authorities always had their operatives in strategic locations to prevent El-Zakzaky’s followers from their usual protests demanding his release.

Consequently, following speculations of planned protests, the Kaduna Police Command yesterday reiterated the ban of any form of protest in the state.

They also called on the residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement, adding that adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order during the trial today.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed that, “the Kaduna State Police Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force.”

Sabo also said: “The Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.”

According to him:”In view of the Court Trial of Malam Ibrahim El- Zakzaky on Monday 5th August, 2019, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.

“As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas during the court session: Independence way, Bida Road and all other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kaduna.

