Perspectives
The Abrahamic story resonates yet again
On Sunday (tomorrow), Muslims all over the world begin a threeday Eid-al-Adha (the ritual of slaughtering of rams or any other prescribed animals) to replicate and demonstrate how Abraham was on the verge of fulfilling his covenant with God. If there is any agreement among the Muslims, Christians and Jews as regards their faiths, it is the Abrahamic story -the story of undiluted faith, sacrifice, commitment, patience and total submission to God.
The adherents of Islam, Christianity and Judaism refer to him as the father of faith. It is not surprising then that Prophet Abraham whom the Muslims call Ibrahim remains a great personality and a reference point whenever the faithful of the three religions talk about dialogue. It is ironic that Ibrahim who was born and raised by parents who were idol worshippers is still a reference point in resilience, sacrifice, patience, unshakeable faith and more importantly many hundred years after his death. Even the most jaded critics of religions still find his story inspiring.
As a young boy, he watched his father, Aazar, who sculpted stones and woods, which were moved to temples as objects of worship. In his childhood innocence, Ibrahim often wondered why the well-sculptured objects some of which he had played with as toys and kicked like balls before they were taken away from his father’s workshop later became what the whole community bowed down before, made supplications to and regarded as their gods. Out of curiosity and inability to fathom why the people worshipped statues carved by his father, Ibrahim asked his father why the “toys” were being taken to the temple and his father said: “They are statues that represent our gods. We worship them, we ask favours from them and we offer them presents.”
However, Ibrahim refused to buy into such reasoning and distanced himself from the idolaters in the kingdom of Babylon, his place of birth. Going by the account of the Glorious Quran, one night, Ibrahim went up to the mountain, leaned against the rock and looked up to the sky. He saw a shinning star and assumed it could be his Lord.
But when it disappeared, he lost faith in it. He did same to the moon, and the sun when they shone at different times. Like the star, they also receded under the clouds when it was time for them to recede. He wondered why they appeared and receded if they were God, his creator. So, when the sun set, he said: “O my people I am free from all that you join as partners with Allah! I have turned my face towards Him who created the heavens and earth, and never shall I give partners to Allah. Ibrahim then reportedly heard Allah calling him: “O Ibrahim!” Trembling Ibrahim then said: “Here I am O my Lord!”
“Submit to Me! Be a Muslim!” Ibrahim fell on the ground, prostrated and cried, saying: “I submitted to the Lord of the universe! (Q6 vs 75)” This marked the threshold of a new beginning for ‘God’s friend’ whose search for the truth yielded a positive result for him. He took his discovery home to his people beginning with his father in order to convince them he had found the real God they should supplicate to and worship instead of those idols. The consensus of opinion among Islamic clerics was that he used SOFTEST and KINDEST words to talk to his father: “O father! Why do you worship that which doesn’t hear, see and cannot avail you in anything? O father, I have got knowledge which you have not, so follow me; I will guide you to a straight path.”
His father angrily replied: “Do you reject my gods, O Ibrahim? If you don’t stop I will stone you. Get away from me before I punish you.” Ibrahim did not treat his father with disdain despite disagreeing with his mode of worship. A few years back, it was learnt that some Nigerian Muslim youths were encouraged to severe their relationship with their parents on account of practising another religion. Some even went to the extent of buying tins of milk for their mothers as a way of paying them back the milk they sucked from their breasts. Such strange ideology is antithetical to the Abrahamic story of the prophet who refused to worship idols with his parents but did not despise them. A few years back, a profane group called ‘Hakika,had members in some parts of the country. According to reports, they claimed to be Muslims. But their ideologies are obviously antithetical to the teachings of Islam.
Members exchange wives among one another. In other words, a member can sleep with the wife of another member. They re portedly don’t perform their daily prayers and do not fast during Ramadan. These paradoxical ideologies are alien to Islam and are not part of the Abrahamic story that Muslim faithful all over the world will celebrate starting from Sunday.. After a futile attempt to convert his father to the right path failed, Prophet Ibrahim talked to the people of the town who did not also heed his calls. He then plotted to destroy their idols before the big celebration of the idolaters on the riverbank. He went to the temple, cut all the statues with an axe and hung the axe on the shoulder of the biggest statue to give the impression that it was the one which destroyed the smaller statues. All fingers were pointed at Ibrahim, who insisted that: “The biggest of them has done it. Ask them if they can speak.” “But you know that these idols don’t speak!” The idol worshippers said in anger. “Then how come you worship things that can neither speak nor see, nor even fend for themselves?
Have you lost your mind?” Ibrahim responded. The father of faith was declared a heretic who had injured the primordial feelings of the idolaters. Death verdict was passed on him by the King of Babylon, Nimrod. He was to be burnt. On the day of the execution, the crowd from far and near had gathered. The biggest fire ever seen was lit. It was high up, billowing high up in the sky and the birds wouldn’t fly over it out of fear that they could be burnt. Ibrahim was shackled and catapulted into the raging inferno. But God commanded the fire: “O fire! Be coolness and safety for Ibrahim.” The miracle happened. The fire obeyed God’s commandment, it burnt only the chains and even trace of smoke was not on his clothes.
This miracle is for real. But how many of such do we have in our society today? Last year, five people whose job was to claim spurious miracles for some churches during crusades and programmes were arrested by the police in Enugu State.
“Some pastors use us to grow their churches or ministries. We are paid later through our coordinator, depending on our roles, “one of the suspects reportedly told the police. About two years ago, it was widely reported in the media how a purported pastor and three others were arrested at Nkpor and Ogidi communities in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State for allegedly stealing 30 children.
About the same time in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, an herbalist, Tunde Banjo, a supposed Muslim cleric, Nurudeen Adeniyi, were arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl, Olayinka. The teenager’s breasts were severed, an indication she was killed for money ritual. These kinds of stories are found on the pages of newspapers on a daily basis. We have lost count of the number of similar cases this year. I recall with sadness, the CNN report on how some Catholic priests had allegedly over decades sexually abused kids in the United States. Such cases are not new. Clerics caught in such profanity might have had cause to tell congregation about Prophet Ibrahim and what he stood for at one time or the other.
The Abrahamlc story will be dominant in most mosques on Friday (yesterday) and will be repeated at prayer grounds on Sunday (tomorrow) when Muslims gather to celebrate the festival. But how many of the clerics are practising what they preach?
As some genuine clerics are doing the right things, there are others perpetrating evil elsewhere. There are fake clerics. But not all those who had been caught doing unholy things are fake. Some are genuine before they sold their conscience to the devil. Cases abound where clerics now live sybaritic lifestyles largely funded by poor and gullible congregants whose minds have been manipulated to believe that clerics cannot be questioned just because they wear cassocks and clerical collars, heavy turbans or hold long prayer beads.
Even when certain actions of some clerics were obviously impertinent, it becomes a sacrilege to challenge or even talk about it in the eyes of some religionists. If religious teachings are based on Abrahamic story, why will clerics be involved in money rituals or be prayer contractors for armed robbers as we often see? Like all prophets, Ibrahim is important to the Muslims.
He is also central to Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam which every Muslim must make to Makkah at least once in their lifetime provided they have the financial, physical fitness and can take care of the financial needs of their dependants’ needs while away On Sunday,, the Abrahamic story will resonate throughout the Islamic world as Muslims mark the festival associated with the slaughtering of rams to demonstrate the story of faith, sacrifice, commitment and patience when Ibrahim agreed to carry out his covenant with God that he should sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael). But while on the verge of fulfilling his promise, God replaced Ismail with a white ram.
The more of Abraham we have among the Muslims, Christians and the Jews, the better the world will become. Happy Eidel- Kabir to all Muslims and happy holidays to all Nigerians
Governors to ex-governors: ‘You be thief, I no be thief…’
You be thief (I no be thief) You be rogue (I no be rogue) You dey steal (I no dey steal) You be robber (I no be robber) You be armed robber (No be armed robber) Argument, argument, argue Them argue Everybody dem argue Dem dem argue Up and down them argue nonsense – Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – Authority Stealing (1980)
The above headline and lyrics below it were first written by me in an article published on April 14 last year, but I’m reproducing part of the article today because of what is happening between many of the new governors and those that they replaced in the various Government Houses dotted across the country. 0Many of the new helmsmen are accusing those that they replaced of some sort of financial scandal or the other. Of course it is more in states in which the incumbent is from a different party than the former state chief executive; although it is also not unusual to have people from the same party having issues as I will enumerate later.
However, I want to reproduce part of what I wrote back in April last year. “When the late great Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti released his monster hit ‘Authority Stealing’ way back in the early 80s, little did he realise that 38 years after, it will leap from just being a song to becoming a major topic of discussion across the land. “For those not privy to have listened to the track, let me summarise what the late ‘Abami Eda’ said in the album. In the track, the late musician accused those in authority of being worse than armed robbers, and deserving of hanging because the impact of their stealing is felt more than those of armed robbers.
“According to him, those who steal courtesy of their positions in authority take from the collective commonwealth of the people while armed robbers just rob a few.” In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians and indeed the whole world have been treated to the theatre of the absurd as our state governors have exposed their dirty linen in public by revealing alleged “shady deeds” of their predecessors. I will cite just a few of which Imo State stands out with Governor Emeka Ihedioha or his aides directly accusing his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha of financial indiscipline and running the state to the ground, leaving huge debt liabilities for the new government to settle.
Some of the accusations levelled against the former governor, who now sits in the Red Chamber of the nation’s legislator as a Senator, include an accounted N20billion, poorly constructed roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the “purchase” of choice properties in the state by Okorocha and his family. The malaise was so bad and rife that Governor Ihedioha set up a special committee to recover assets allegedly taken by the former government.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee on the recovery of stolen movable assets belonging to the Imo State government, Jasper Ndubuaku, said that the committee had recovered over 70 vehicles since its inauguration, including two asphalt plants! The governor’s aide said that the committee had recovered properties worth N1billion. Ndubuaku, who served as a lawmaker in the state between 1999 and 2007, said the committee was not on a witch-hunt mission against anybody as being alleged by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.
According to him, not all the recovered properties belonged to the members of the Okorocha family. Before this latest revelation, the Committee had alleged that about N50 billion worth of property belonging to the state was discovered to be missing after the former governor left office. The state also announced that they have taken over the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, after investigations proved that the former governor allegedly used state money to acquire the property, and not his own. Okorocha’s woes are not just limited to the state level as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also waded in and have shut down the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, belonging to the former Governor.
The EFCC has also sealed the East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri, belonging to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu. The anti-graft agency also shut down the All-In Supermarket, Owerri, said to belong to a member of Okorocha’s family. The EFCC, after sealing the properties, placed a notice of warning, saying, “under investigation by EFCC, keep off.” Up north in Gombe State, the same scenario is playing out with the present government of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya having issues with the immediate passed administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo. In fact, right from his inauguration on May 29, Yahaya had left no doubt that he had issues with his predecessor, when he immediately cancelled all projected awarded by Dankwambo from March 10.
Two weeks later, Yahaya set up the Gombe State Recovery Committee, which immediately swung into action and urged the immediate past governor of the state, Dankwambo, and his aides to appear before it. According to the Chairman of the committee, Group Capt. Peter Bilal (rtd), the invitation was for the past administration to account for alleged billions of property, illegally disposed of during their tenure.
In Ogun State it has been no love lost between Dapo Abiodun and Ibikunle Amosun, the former occupant of Government House – even though both are members of the same All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Of course this can be traced back to the last election when Amosun, who is now back in the Senate, did everything possible to truncate Abiodun’s guber ambitions in favour of his own anointed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
However, in spite of this Abiodun triumphed, and has repeatedly accused the past administration of a lot of misdeeds, including awarding contracts indiscriminately towards the tail end of Amosun’s tenure, leaving the state broke. Abiodun subsequently set up a committee to review the appointment, installation and promotion of traditional rulers by the Ibikunle Amosun administration and another one to review the contracts and projects embarked upon by the immediate past government in the twilight of its administration.
Of course the former governor did not take the accusations laying low, as he fired back, insisting through his then Commissioner of Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, that his government had left more than N18billion in the treasury when their tenure ended on May 29. In all these allegations and counter allegations the million naira question is “so what’s next?” It’s one thing to accuse a person, it is another thing to have enough evidence to follow the matter to the logical conclusion of meting out punishment to the culprits.
Unfortunately in this country a lot of our officials love grandstanding without taking the necessary action, which is the major reason why lawlessness reigns supreme. And where there is no law anything goes! It’s time we as a people decide if we want to continue to live like this or some sort of sanity to be brought into the system, so that it will not continue to be business as usual. So, over to you Abiodun, Ihedioha, Yahaya and the other governors with such issues; what are you all going to do to the former occupants of your government houses? Take the cases to its conclusion which may see former state chief executives going to jail or sweep it under the carpet until the next election when the people will be treated to another “you be thief I no be thief” show, which almost always just fizzles out?
The private part of a married person
It is amazing how many married people keep personal information from their spouses in the name of “right to privacy.”This is one of the major factors responsible for proliferation of broken marriages. The problem is that mankind has decided to practice marriage outside the prescriptions of the marriage ‘manual’ provided by the creator or originator of the concept. Every brand new car has a manufacturers’ manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the provisions of the manual will result in problems. In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside what the word of God (Holy Bible) provides will surely produce problems. “Therefore, a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed” (Genesis 2:24-25).
What have we got today? A husband and a wife, contrary to the marital vow they made at the altar of God, have refused to be NAKED to each other. They keep creating and protecting territories or private parts. Once you go into the marital institution, your privacy before your spouse becomes withered and restricted. Although, depending on the nature of professional calling you have, there could be some traces of restriction. For instance, as a security personnel, there are certain official information that nobody, except your bosses and colleagues should have, especially in the course of criminal investigation.
As a medical practitioner, there are conditions and approaches for releasing an information to your patient, if such information is such that can break a home. As a clergy, your spouse might not need a confessed information from a counselee if disclosure could cause more relationship harm. As a company executive, there are confidential information about the organisation that may not be of benefit to your spouse. There are a few other examples of official information that may not be of any use to your spouse, all things being equal.
However, EVERYTHING that is personal to you is your spouse’s business. If you are married and things that are personal to you are secret to your spouse, you are not in marriage. Sorry, even the restriction to yourself, of official information identified earlier, depends largely on the type of spouse you have. There are spouses that can keep secrets about you even better than you can keep about yourself. Others are opposites. If you are in a marriage where there are so many parts of you that your spouse does not know, your marriage is like a big truck loaded with fuel and kept close to a burning bush.
It is a matter of time before it explodes. “And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife” If you are about to get married and you have had a child for someone earlier without marriage, do not hide this information from your potential spouse. Give him or her full disclosure of who you are. Let him or her marry you for who you are. If you hide such information out of desperation to get married, there is danger of frustration tomorrow. It is not something you can wish away because it is human life we are talking about here.
That child is a human being and tomorrow is pregnant. How can you embark on a personal building project outside your spouses’ knowledge? What exactly is your intention? Your vision or dream is supposed to be shared with your spouse. If it is not, there is a problem. Two cannot work together except they agree. How can you discuss matters concerning your marriage and children with your parents or relatives and even take decisions without your spouse’s knowledge? It is an error because marriage is for adults. If you still rely on those people to take decisions on your behalf concerning your wife, then, you are an adult baby. I mean, they cannot dictate to you, the school your children should attend, the house you should rent, number of children you should have, and so on, without the knowledge of your spouse.
You are operating alone without your spouse and this has become a private part of you that should not exist. If you are married, as you read this piece, identify every part of you that has remained unnecessarily private to you before your spouse, and remove them so that your intimacy can be stronger and your marriage can be sweeter. If you are in a Christian marriage, your spouse should know how much exactly is your monthly salary or income and when it is pid. This should not be a private part of you. Your spouse should have free access to your phone and telephone conversations if you do not have ulterior motives.
Your spouse should know the opposite sex that you relate with and what exactly your relationship with them is (official, platonic, social, etc). Every relationship with an opposite sex must be defined and operated as defined. For the sake of your personal security and other factors, your spouse should know the kind of business partners you have and what kind of business you do with them. When your spouse offends you, learn to express the hurt and then, forgive. Do not make the hurt a private part of you and continue to act its product. Also, do not say or claim to have forgiven your spouse an offense but keep bringing up the issue, each time opportunity presents itself. Unforgiveness keeps you personally far from God and threatens your marital relationship.
When the central nervous system degenerates
The scene Imagine a banquet with the guests seated, strange bed fellows came to feast. The roll call of invitees was indeed puzzling; Adolf Hitler (1889–1945), German dictator and champion of the Holocaust, Pope John Paul II (1920–2005), Polish cleric, Pope of Roman Catholic Church, Walter Sisulu (1912–2003), South African freedom fighter, Jeremy Thorpe (1930–2014), British politician and leader of the Liberal Party (1967–1976), Muhammad Ali (1942–2016), American boxer, George H. W. Bush (b. 1924), 41st President of the United States, Jesse Jackson (b. 1941), American civil rights activist, Francisco Franco (1892–1975), Spanish dictator, Billy Graham (b. 1918), American evangelist…the list goes on and on.
The party organizer strolled in, grinning at his uncommon accomplishment of pooling the high and mighty into a single room. Across the divides of politics, race, religion, age he brought them. The event planner is Parkinson’s disease, he inflicted a common fate on them all, one that binds them into a common destiny, though in reality most of them would not have moved or move near a pole another handled! What it is Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor (shaking) in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most wellknown sign of Parkinson’s disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.
Historical background
During his years as an operating physician, James Parkinson (also a geologist) whose main work was an essay on what he called “trembling paralysis”. In this paper, Parkinson establishes the disease as a clinical entity. “Involuntary tremulous motion, with lessened muscular power, in parts not in action and even when supported; with a propensity to bend the trunk forwards, and to pass from a walking to a running pace: the senses and intellects being uninjured,” Parkinson described in 1817 (the exact date is unknown). This description was the first and the most classic recorded about the disease, although in current terms it is considered limited. He wrongly predicted that these tremors could be due to damage to the cervical spinal cord; it is now known to be a chronic neurodegenerative disorder. The doctor had observed throughout his career certain determinants for the paralysis.
However, it was due to the observation of three of his patients and three of his neighbours, especially in their hands and arms, that Parkinson would derive the description. It would be almost half a century before the French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcon added robustness to Parkinson’s description and used his name to classify this disease. What is the cause? The nerve cells break down but no one yet knows for sure why they do so. In essence the cause remains largely unknown but believed to involve both genetic and environmental factors.
Those with a family member affected are more likely to get the disease themselves. There is also an increased risk in people exposed to certain pesticides and among those who have had prior head injuries, What may give it out Symptoms generally develop slowly over years. The progression of symptoms is often a bit different from one person to another due to the diversity of the disease. People with this condition may experience:
Tremor (shakiness), mainly at rest (that is, when not moving the affected limb) and described as pill rolling tremor in hands, slowness of movements (bradykinesia), Limb rigidity, Gait and balance problems. In addition to movement- related (“motor”) symptoms, Parkinson’s symptoms may be unrelated to movement (“non-motor”).People with the condition are often more impacted by their non-motor symptoms than motor symptoms. Examples of non-motor symptoms include: apathy, depression, constipation, sleep behavior disorders, loss of sense of smell and inability to cope with daily activities.
In the later stages of Parkinson’s disease, the face may show little or no expression, or the arms may not swing when walking. The speech may become soft or slurred. Parkinson’s disease symptoms worsen as the condition progresses over time. More importantly, not everyone with tremor has Parkinson’s disease.
Between Parkinsonism and Parkinson’s disease Parkinsonism is a term for a group of symptoms that can be seen in someone with Parkinson’s disease such as tremor, stiffness, and slowness of movement. There are several conditions other than Parkinson’s disease which can cause these symptoms. Parkinson disease is a specific disease process leading to these symptoms. The catch Diagnosis of typical cases is mainly based on symptoms, with tests such as neuroimaging being used to rule out other diseases. Treatment There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatment is directed only at improving symptoms.
What’s really getting Gov. Fayemi ticking?
Have you seen those pictures making rounds of Ekiti State governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi warmly relating with a 7-year-old pupil of a public school? The story has it that Gov. Fayemi and the boy met during the launching of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme in Ekiti. Since then, the governor had struck a friendly accord with the boy, forcing the former to invite the latter, his little friend, over to visit him in the office.
The pictures actually brought out another salient character of the governor, whose critics had accused of being disconnected, especially from the lowly. Many would also argue that Gov Fayemi was always too serious and hardly had time for such an affection For the boy, Master Daniel Olutope, a Primary 3 Pupil of St Michael Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, the visit to his “friend” was an exciting experience, an assurance that a governor was also a human being of likemind and that he could also aspire to attain any height in life.
The gesture was actually a confirmation of Gov. Fayemi’s penchant for education, particularly, child education, and an affirmation of his knowledge economy agenda. Prior to when the pictures started making rounds, pundits had been wondering what was making Dr. Fayemi tick. One moment, he was seen flowing freely with the high and mighty, the next moment, he was feeling cosy in the company of those perceived as ordinary persons, without grandstanding or showy about any. So, what can be described as the secret of the successive successes of the Ekiti Gov and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum?
What thrills him or captures his fancy? And to think those series of successes keep attracting friends and foes alike to him, makes Fayemi’s kind of politics quite interesting as a case study? Like him or hate him, Gov Fayemi is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian politics. Neither is he a pushover. He is seriously making an impeccable state- ment and an inroad as a bridge builder. Yes, Fayemi is fast becoming a good study in neo-progressivism in the Nigerian political setting, giving Ekiti State, which he governs as his primary assignment, a new facelift after its despoiling by his predecessor in office.
Fayemi’s kind of progressive tendencies is the one that gives support for, or advocacy to social reform, based on the idea of progress, which asserts that advancements in science, technology, economic development and social organisation are vital to the improvement of the human condition.
This has greatly reflected in the five-point agenda of his administration viz: agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructure development, knowledge economy and governance. Yet, Fayemi also recognises the need to involve the private sector operators in the development of his state, knowing that the state, Ekiti, is challenged economically.
This policy model of his, which seeks to partner with the private sector for the good of his people is reflected in his administration’s plan to return schools to missions in a bid to further improve the quality of education in the state, and the signing of a partnership agreement with Promasidor by Ekiti State to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state owned Ikun Dairy Farm, among others, cannot be overlooked As a progressive, Fayemi is also concerned about the welfare of his people, ensuring equality of outcomes. In the Nigerian politics, we have the libertarians and we have the progressives. But the ability to find a mid-point for the betterment of his people is what is making Fayemi tick.
One can trace it to the emotional intelligence, which the Ekiti governor possesses in a large dose. In case you have never met Fayemi at a close distance, but just seeing him from afar or reading what pundits write about him, let us get into his political closet a bit. Dr. Fayemi is a calm human being. Very, very calm, collected, but insightful and humane.
He is a good listener and just too calm to be taken for an activist, which he was popularly known as before foraying into politics. Still water he appears, but he flows very deep and wide. As a governor or political leader, he is more often than not basing his decisions on what serves the greater good of his people. His goal is to unify the citizenry through genuine love of democracy, good governance and belief in the superiority of values.
Having such a standard is helping Fayemi to avoid the ego trap. It impels him to work to increase the participation of the lower and middle classes. It has inspired him to reduce conflict and distrust among his people. And it has led to his greatest decision of all, which is the resetting of the values of his people to what will transform them back to their original _omoluwabi_ status.
To help himself in this deliberative process, Fayemi has opened his mind to as many ideas and options as possible, even without discarding those of his opponents. He imagines all of the possible consequences of a strategy before committing to it. With a calm spirit and an open mind, he hits upon policies that would give his people an “A” status, such as the creation of the Knowledge City.
Though Fayemi is urbane and has developed himself to be a global citizen, the governor is still playing local in that the voice of an _omoluwabi ekiti_ continues to resonate in him and simply stands for the higher power that exists within him. Perhaps this is the potential he feels in his moments of calmness and focus.
The perfect idea coming to Fayemi and his connection to the higher power in the present is because his mind is not weighed down with emotions. There is, therefore, the assurance that he will reach the goals he has set for himself because he is very focused. His attention is not pulled this way and that.
There is the rational standard guiding all decisions he make. And, unlike his predecessor in office in Ekiti, he is not a fascist. The kind of emotion most politicians exhibit can narrow the mind and make them focus on one or two ideas that satisfy their immediate desire for power and attention, ideas that usually backfire. But with a calm spirit like that of Fayemi, one can entertain a wide range of options and solution within a short period.
The voice will become clearer and clearer. When people besiege him with their endless drama and emotion, Fayemi, often than not, rises above the distraction and applies his rationality to think past them. Like an athlete continually gets stronger through training, Fayemi’s mind is becoming more flexible and resilient. Clear and calm, he is dishing out answers and solutions that many Nigerian politicians are not envisioning. Let every Nigerian watch out for this very unique personality, as he continues to display his unique potential in politics.
*Segun Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti Governor on Public Communications.
‘Real’ or ‘fake’ Boko Haram, Nigerians are still dying
Last Tuesday the Federal Government once again told her citizens that they have “technically defeated” the “real Boko Haram”, implying that the attacks we are still experiencing are being carried out by the “fake Boko Haram”. This is what Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, told the whole world: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. “What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb, together with West African terrorists bonding together.
This is a fall out of the collapse of the Libyan State, and from farther away, of the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. They are taking advantage of our porous Sahelian borders. “Nigeria is a large country covering nearly one million square kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of France and Germany put together.
In addition to our porous borders, in the neighbouring Sahel-Sahara region, a lot of ungoverned areas provide a haven for terrorists’ occupation and training.” Amazingly this statement was made just 48 hours after 68 Nigerians were murdered in cold blood while they were mourning the death of some of them killed in an earlier attack, carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Please how will the families of those killed in the latest attack ever believe their own government’s position that they had “technically defeated” the very same group that slaughtered their loved ones?
How will the soldiers who have repeatedly come under attack by the same murderous group ever believe that they have “technically defeated” the same persons that have been scything down their men and officers in droves! On July 17 a number of senior military officers – a colonel and a captain – were killed after running into an ambush. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade. Six other soldiers were also killed in the ambush.
On Monday, November 19, 2018, to be precise the same ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram stormed a military base in Metele village, in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed more than 100 soldiers. Giving an eyewitness account of what happened, one of the soldiers who managed to escape the onslaught from the terrorists said: “The attack came at about 6 pm on Monday evening. When the soldier on top of the observation post alerted that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were advancing, we all got alarmed as we took cover and waited within the base in Metele”.
The soldier said the terrorists leveled the military base in minutes. Last Thursday. the whole world was treated to the chilling video, where one of the workers of Action Against Hunger, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) called on the Federal Government and Christian Association of Nigeria to come to her rescue. Grace, who wore a blue shawl and who spoke, emotionally pointed out that she does not want what happened to another captured Red Cross aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, 25, who was abducted in an attack on a military facility March last year and was finally executed on September 17, 2018, to also be her fate.
These are just some of the examples of what the “technically defeated” group has been doing. Incidentally, even though Shehu’s statement gathered traction in both local and international media, the treatment by the foreign media clearly showed that the claim was not believed.
In fact, in a damning expose published just 24 hours after the government’s claim, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed how far from the truth the actual situation on the ground is. In the scathing piece titled: “Secret Military Cemetery Conceals Toll of Islamist Insurgency in Nigeria” the New York-based international daily newspaper painted a very sorry tale of the state of the battle against the insurgents. “After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official,” the paper wrote.
The paper penned further: “The burials convey a picture at odds with a war Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general, has repeatedly claimed his army has won. “The reality is that Africa’s largest land force—a U.S. counterterrorism ally—is struggling against an insurgency that first flared a decade ago and is now rejuvenated by Islamic State and the return of fighters from Libya, Syria and Iraq.”
Site Intelligence, a terrorism-monitoring group, told the WSJ that: “This group is one of the most effective, if not the most effective Islamic State contingent at the moment.” Units that have suffered casualties and declining morale aren’t in a position to attack, and are instead defending poorly constructed bases in exposed areas against an increasingly well-equipped enemy. “There is a systemic misrepresentation of the war that is having severe tactical and operational consequences,” Chidi Nwaonu, a former Nigerian soldier, who now runs a security consulting firm,
Vox Peccavi also told the WSJ. He said the bravery of troops was being undermined by poor decisions of senior commanders. “It’s part cock-up, part conspiracy,” he said. According to the paper, Western military officials told them that the Nigerian army is stretched so thin that its top brass are no longer talking seriously about defeating the insurgency, merely containing it. The WSJ also wrote: “The military’s secrecy about casualties is so widespread it is unclear whether Nigeria’s political leaders are aware of the state of the conflict.
“When President Buhari visited the Maiduguri base in November, commanders rushed to bury bodies that had collected at the morgue from the recent attack on the base in Metele and several others, according to several soldiers at the base. They moved the bodies from the morgue into the unmarked graves under cover of darkness.
“We could see the headlamps and the torches of the engineering division digging the graves,” said a soldier. “As commanders prepared the base for the president’s arrival, they also drafted in additional medical staff to treat the dozens of wounded soldiers in the base’s hospital wards. The paper said the Nigerian military and the presidency didn’t respond to requests for comment on the war, casualties, and the secret cemeteries. But the expose clearly shows that government’s attempt at papering over the situation is not cutting ice with millions of Nigerians and the wilder world in general.
Even the United Nations on Wednesday said the fight is not yet over against the group which has killed over 27,000 civilians during the 10 years it has operated. I strongly feel that if the government is able to own up to what is actually happening, the more they will win the hearts and minds of the people to support the cause. They should take a cue from the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who was able to galvanise the citizens to rallying behind the cause by telling them of the precarious situation the country was in during the Second World War.
It went a long way in helping to ultimately defeat Adolf Hitler. Clearly, it’s time for our own government to take a cue from him and stop the propaganda which is obviously at odds with the real situation. At the end of the day, what Nigerians want is an end to the insurgency whether it is being carried out by the “technically defeated real Boko Haram” or the “fake” one
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 2)
Keeping a female or male sexual partner outside marriage amounts to investing in a leaking pocket. What do I mean? In most cases, such sexual sin partners demand from you, what your legally married spouse cannot request from you. Today, there are men that have built houses for their concubines but never built one for their legally married spouses. They even sponsor education of children gotten outside wedlock and don’t care about education of children from their recognized official wife.
At the end of the day, the concubine, knowing clearly the ungodliness and future uncertainty involved in the relationship finds a way to either dupe or eliminate the man to enable her children and herself, harvest his wealth. There are many married women today, who have sold themselves as slaves to some man outside their husband, with no hope in sight for freedom because of ungodly sexual investment. The man rapes her, disrespects and maltreats her because he knows that such woman is with him in error and that society can hardly blame him for his assaults even when it is discovered.
If as a married woman reading this piece, you have out of your own making, fallen into the hands of some strange man who is abusing you sexually somewhere because of this ungodly seed that has been sown; by the power that lifted Jesus Christ from the grave, I decree that you shall find liberation this season in Jesus name.
“There is a way that seemeth right unto a man but the end thereof are ways of destruction” (Proverbs 14:12). An African proverb says that “the wife you choose from a dancing floor will sooner or later dance away from your house.” Sometimes, sowing ungodly seed and sowing into an ungodly spoil, looks very sweet. Many prostitutes today believe they are enjoying themselves. When I say prostitutes, I mean both street prostitutes and corporate prostitutes. As you continue to have sex with various guys as a lady, your body keeps undergoing effect of wear and tear.
Your motivation could be just to get money, job promotion, admission, good exam result or even a wedding ceremony. After some years, you discover regrettably, that you have been merely used and dumped like dirt, looking, worthless, rejected and depressed because of ungodly seed. Don’t be a victim of deceit. This truth you read now will set you free.
“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Illicit sexual intercourse (i.e. sexual pleasure that is illegal and hated by God such as fornication, adultery, rape, homosexuality and lesbianism) look very sweet. In fact, to those involved in any of them, there is pleasure in them.
However, the pleasure is so momentary that there is always a desire for more, almost immediately after each encounter. Once an individual is caught in the web of this trap, such individual is under captivity and is being held hostage by Satan. What I am saying here may not be understood by such individual because there is already a spiritual blindness.
Spiritual blindness entails abnormal reasoning as a result of a veil covering the sanity of the mind. Right from the first incident in the history of illicit sex, it has always produced negative and destructive results. The funny thing however, is that the person under captivity in some cases, persists in the act amidst unnecessary suffering. This is why the man or woman that contracted disease through adultery or fornication continues in the act, rather than seeking God’s mercy and medical cure for the disease. You are keeping a mistress outside your marriage.
The woman keeps duping you, publicly insulting you and giving you all kinds of problems. Yet, you continue to maintain the sinful and stressful relationship. You are having an affair with your housemaid. She is doing everything to destroy your ‘hard-earned’ wife and children.
Yet, you don’t see any reason to end the satanic relationship. Stop sowing and reaping ungodly sexual seed. You can come out of it. There is hope for you. You need to know God but you cannot discover God except you drop every ego and become selfless. Then, you can conquer the flesh. Jesus Christ said: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24).
That is what you need to do. Why don’t you surrender your heart to Jesus right now and from today, he will reveal himself to you and your life shall not be the same again. Are you ready to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour? Then, say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus as my Lord and saviour. Visit my case and change my story. Thank you for taking over my life from today in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations! .
NAFDAC, Lagos markets and poisonous ‘ponmo’
I remember vividly an headline I read in one of the evening newspapers in the 80s: ‘ Stop eating your shoes.’ The headline drew my attention and aroused my curiosity. Do humans eat shoes? I had asked myself But my curiosity was satisfied after reading the story.
I discovered that it was meant to discourage Nigerians from eating roasted animal skin, otherwise known as ‘Ponmo.’ The person that was quoted in the story tried to discourage Nigerians from eating ‘Ponmo,’ and went on to say we can make more money exporting animal skin to countries that were good leather industry. This is where the headline: ‘ Stop eating your shoes’ came from. But beyond the academic exercise that ‘stop eating your shoes’ might have provided, I don’t think the message will sink with average Nigerians that we should export animal skin and ‘stop eating our shoes.’
‘Ponmo is one of the favourite meat parts that Nigerians love to eat. It’s readily available in homes and bukateria even outside the shores of Nigeria. They are now being dried after cutting them to sizes,put in sealed nylons and exported abroad for Nigerians who run local restaurants abroad. I have seen dried ‘Ponmo’ that carries ‘NAFDAC number in order to gain the confidence of consumers especially the elite among them.
This is how popular roasted animal skin found mostly in cows has become. Even persistent lectures by nutrionists that it has no nutritional value has not dissuaded many people from eating it. One can say perhaps, its popularity was initially buoyed by poverty as it’s cheaper than other parts of the cow. Ponmo consumption is no longer about poverty as rich homes now find a space for it on their menu list.
Even, it’s being served in parties and being sold in bars and restaurants. It’s called ‘Ponmo’ alata. i.e. animal skin garnished with pepper and other condiments. Cow-skin are available in markets across the country and this explains my worry when the Lagos State Government raised the alarm that people should be wary of buying some cow hide being sold in some markets in the state because it contains “poisonous” substances. A statement by Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Adesola Salako, said three persons had been arrested by the police while large quantities of the cow-skin had been sent to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ‘’for suitability test analysis for human consumption.”
“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the morning between the hours of 4am and 6am at various locations such as Volkswagen Bus Stop, Iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege markets, all within Ojo Local Government and Iba Local council areas of the state.
“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic ‘Ponmo’ and has subsequently been put under surveillance,” the state government further reportedly said. It was learnt that some chemicals had been poured on the cow-skin and were actually imported into the country from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, ‘’while the majority of the products are smuggled into the country through the porous borders.”
The imported animal hides are meant for industrial use by leather industries for the manufacturing of items such as shoes, bags, belts and others. NAFDAC has also issued a stern warning to the public not to eat the toxic cow-skin and went ahead to list seven reasons why it’s dangerous to eat such among, which are : “health hazards inherent in the cosumption of such animal hides include risk of liver, kidney and heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, central nervous toxicity, cancer and more.”
Some of these diseases listed are already ravaging our country with little or no response from our health institutions due to years of neglect by successive governments and there’s nothing to show that the present governments have fared better in healthcare delivery. Our people are still being killed by common ailments.
Those who brought the poisonous cow-skin to Lagos markets have their reasons but this is not to say they have not taken their nefarious activities to other states. Considering the popularity of ‘Ponmo,’ government’s response is too little and NAFDAC has not done better either.
Close to one month when the alarm was raised about the toxic cow-skin, no result yet of the forensic analysis carried out to enable consumers to identify these poisonous cow-skin when they see them.
Yet, ‘Ponmo’ is still available in the markets and people are still buying. The poisonous cow-skin could have found its way to different parts of the country. A prudent country by now should have embarked on a massive cam- paign on radios and televisions and other medium of communications, preferably in our languages and dialects to bring this information to the grassroots. Ours is a country that rarely learns from others or from its own mistakes.
We are not even sure the toxic cow-skin have been mopped up in Lagos markets. We don’t know if people had consumed them before the government raised the alarm.
We are not sure if they are in markets outside Lagos. Nobody has told us how to identify the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ if we see it in the markets. I don’t think it requires rocket science for all of these to be done. Agreed that some people had been arrested. But what’s the level of investigation carried out? If this is not meant for public consumption, when are they facing the law,?
How prepared are the prosecutors to ensure that those who imported the ‘Ebola ‘Ponmo’ face the full wrath of the laws. Are they going to get a mere slap on the wrist, get a pat on the back or be asked to go home and sin no more? And who says we will hear anything further on the matter beyond the initial noise that will signify nothing at the end of the day? A country like China would have handled it better. Food consumption scandal cannot and should not be treated with levity.
This is why we have agencies like NAFDAC. If we don’t have a good laboratory that can do the analysis of the poisonous cow-skin, we should have been able to find one abroad and get the result within days to enable us to identify ‘Ebola Ponmo’ if we see them in the markets. If this is too much a task for the government and its relevant agencies to do, maybe we should “stop eating our shoes” for now.
I think it’s a safe thing to do at least for the time being. There are lots of adulterated consumer products in the markets. About two weeks ago a video went viral of a woman who was adulterating ‘Peak milk,’ a popular milk brand.
People had been arrested in the past adulterating popular products. But beyond the frenzy of arrests, we rarely get to know the final outcomes even if such people were brought to courts. Were they freed because of lack of diligent prosecution or sent to jail according to what the laws say concerning the offence? Were there connivance between those arrested and the cases were deliberately compromised? We don’t get to know all these beyond the fact that people were arrested.
Since judges are not expected to be Fathers Christmas, we can’t blame judges if accused are set free based on evidence before the courts. Since investigators can make or break cases, companies whose products had been faked should show more than a passing interest if people are arrested for faking their products.
Abiodun, rekindling hope in Ogun
With a rekindled hope in the horizon, Ogun State has taken its pride among the comity of states driven by passion for a focused and qualitative governance. Yesterday is gone. The event of today determines the fortunes (or otherwise) of the future. With high expectations, the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, in Ogun State, is leaving no stone unturned to make good its promise.
Taking cognizance of the essence of both the civil and public servants as central players in the smooth running of the day-to-day business of governance, Abiodun has begun to live up to expectations with his electoral promises.
In keeping faith, three days after his assumption of office, his first major pre-occupation was to have a heart-to-heart talk with the workforce, to hear where the shoe pinches them.
Ranging from poor conditions of service, illegal deductions, outstanding leave bonuses, late payment in salaries and wages, to failure to address the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates and Bachelor degrees dichotomy, the governor didn’t betray emotion, but empathised with the workers for their endurance over the past eight years.
While addressing hundreds of the workers, including local government staffers drawn from across the 20 councils of the state, at the Arcade Ground located at Okemosan, governor’s office, Abeokuta, on Monday, June 3, 2019, he said: “I could understand your plights, but I am assuring you, that my first priority is to ensure the prompt payment of your salaries and wages before the last working day of every month.
Whether the Federal Allocation comes on time or not, it is the responsibility of our administration to pay as and when due”. True to type, the governor has paid both the May and June salaries. Not left out, he has also defrayed parts of the backlogs of the pensions the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun owed the retirees.
To a great extent, he has kept hopes alive to the responsibility of redeeming his avowed pledges. Another foray is the education sector. According to the late sage and former Western Nigeria Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “the children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace”.
In a bid to restore the lost glory of the state that has produced great icons and pioneers, such as Chief Alexander Akintola Sapara-Williams (the first Nigerian lawyer), Hon Justice Olumuyiwa Jibowu (the first Nigerian Judge to sit on the Supreme Court bench), Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (the first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (the first Nigerian lawyer to head a Regional Government), Chief Simeon Adebo (pioneer Permanent Secretary, Head of Civil Service and Permanent Representative of Nigeria at the United Nations), Prof Wole Soyinka (Black Africa’s first Nobel Laureate), Chief Adeoye Lambo (a one-time Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation), Dr Tai Solarin ((foremost educationist), Prof Anthony Asiwaju (renowned Historian) and many others, Abiodun pledged the commitment of the administration to embark on a complete overhaul of the educational system. During a recent “Thanksgiving Service” to mark his electoral victory held at SS Peters Church (Anglican Communion), Ake, Abeokuta, Abiodun averred, “Education sector, I said in my inaugural speech that, we will declare an emergency on education.
We have the largest number of tertiary and primary education in this country. We are what we call, as I described in my speech, “what Boston is to the United States” However, the results of our students on both internal and external examinations have been on a decline.
We have to do something about it. “Our approach is not going to be half hazard. We have the benefit of the best of Ogun State brains where we put together our education committee.
Our education sector was headed by one Professor Osho. You may know her. Their report has been submitted and I have been going through it and we are going to have an education submit and we will have an education master plan.
So, our approach is not going to be half hazard. Be rest-assured that beyond having a befitting primary school in each ward as I promised, we are indeed going to have an education master plan that will allow us to plan exactly how we are going to deal with this trend we have seen in the last few years and make sure Ogun State restore back its glory as the number one state in terms of education in this country”.
Besides, he promised the determination of the administration to take a holistic look at all the Model Colleges spread across the State with a view to converting some of them to vocational and technical training institutions.
The protracted crisis that rocked the state-owned institution, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), which culminated into industrial strike action, with no end in sight, became a source of worry. Without mincing words, the current administration took a far-reaching decision in respect of proffering lasting solutions to the impasse in order to ensure that the resources of the state are evenly distributed and judiciously appropriated.
That informed the setting up of a committee on the issue. The committee headed by Professor Segun Awonusi is still sitting and is yet to conclude on its assignment. The committee was set up, in view of what was inherited on the status of the two institutions, to ascertain the current operational status of the institutions; identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions; determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a longterm basis; and identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the government. While commenting over the setting up of the visitation panel to look into the crisis rocking the institution, Special Adviser (SA) Information, Alhaja Modele Sarafa- Yusuf, in a statement recently, noted, thus, “But for the avoidance of doubt, the following clarification on the action taken so far on Moshood Abiola Univedsity of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and Ogun State Polytechnic Ipokia needs to be made:
“This government inherited a protracted crisis at the MAPOLY over its status that had been changed to MAUSTECH by the last administration. Even MAUSTECH which was so established has nothing on ground over a year after its creation. “There were no facilities to accommodate its upgrade to a degree-awarding institution.
“The last administration neither appointed a Governing Council to oversee its effective take-off nor put in place requisite academic and non-academic structures to run or administer the institution.
There is also no record that efforts were made to source for students for the institution. In truth, MAUSTECH, from what we inherited from the last administration, only exists in name. “But all this while, academic activities had stalled at MAPOLY.
The staff and students were in limbo as the law establishing it had been reviewed to pave the way for the emergence of MAUSTECH. “Therefore, for the recent directive of the government that academic activities be returned to MAPOLY to be effective, the law establishing it has to be re-enforced”. Similar step was replicated at the stateowned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, to resolve a six-yearold lingering crisis. In its stead, the government set up a visitation panel headed by Prof Kamarudeen Balogun to proffer lasting solutions to the face-off. “Health is wealth”, as it is commonly said, the government has placed premium on the sector.
Two weeks after his assumption of office, Abiodun made a surprise visit to the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu-Remo, where he decried the deplorable dilapidated structures and obsolete teaching equipment of the 33-year-old institution. To salvage the dwindling fortune of the teaching hospital, the governor inaugurated an administrative panel chaired by Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Reddington Hospital, Lagos, and charged it with the task of repositioning it to a world class medical facility.
It is charged to review third party arrangements and determine their level of compliance, identify the challenges associated with the institution and come up with solutions that would move the institution forward.
It terms of reference, include the assessment of the current operations of the hospital, in line with expectations as a teaching/ tertiary institution, determining the state of facilities of the various units, departments, and determine quick wins and palliative actions to stem further deterioration of the institution and its facilities. However, the governor believes in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive that could lead to economic prosperity of the state.
“If the state prospers, the people prosper. We will take the issue security very serious and this is where we are going to require the support of all and sundry. “We can’t say we want to say that we want to increase the ranking of Ogun state in the global list of doing business index, if there are kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of violent crimes all over the place. “So, we need to have a peaceful and secured state and we are deeply committed to that”, said the governor.
- Ogbonnikan is Media Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR.
Shi’ites: Have we created another monster?
In my column titled:’Shi’ites: Before we create another monster published on November 3, 2018, I had expressed fear that we might create a major crisis if the protests by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites are not well handled by our security agents.
My fear was heightened when the group, which has restrained its protests to Abuja and Kaduna extended same to Lagos and boasted to replicate same in some major cities in the country.
IMN is an organised group with solid structures and very large followers who are ready to die for the cause they believe in irrespective of whether we buy their ideology or detest the group.
Prior to the Lagos protest, the IMN members had on July 9 during a protest at the National Assembly allegedly disarmed a security guard before using his gun on another policeman on the NASS premises.
The gate house was also allegedly damaged and some vehicles were also burnt during the protest. The Shiites have been protesting for a while over the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was arrested in 2015 and is being remanded in prison custody on the order of a judge.
After the December 2015 clash between the military and the IMN members, I watched a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of paramilitary groups, which are part of the IMN.
The clip clearly demonstrates that the IMN is operating like a government within a government and no legitimate government will tolerate such except if it wants to surrender its legitimacy to a group that doesn’t have the mandate of Nigerians to act as such. Members of the group pledge their allegiance to El-Zakzaky, who in turn boasted about his multitudinous supporters and how they could be turned into an advantage for him if he is killed.
Here is what El-Zakzaky says in the video: “Even if a man has no knowledge about Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude supporters and live his own life without any repercussions.
His reasons should tell him this.” Thereafter, a group of men, who dress in paramilitary uniforms, raise their hands in front of El- Zakzaky and say: “Our allegiance to you, El-Zakzaky.”
The activities in the video won’t be overlooked by security agents if they watch except if they don’t know their onions. That video has far reaching implications if not an outright indictment on the part of a supposed religious group behaving like a government. But this is not to say members of the group or their leader should be treated as common criminals.
I also believe that the law should not be a respecter of whoever erred. We cannot afford to toy with religious and ethnic issues in a country like ours where we are already divided along those lines.
While I won’t touch the call in some quarters that the president should order the release of El-Zakzaky with a long pole, I will also not hesitate to acknowledge that the system has not treated the Shiites leader well going by his travails in the hands of the authorities since his members had a clash with the military in December 2025. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between soldiers and Shiites members in which 35 members of the sect, including three of El- Zakzaky’s children were killed. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the leader of the sect had lost six of his biological sons to incessant clashes.
The December 2015 clash with soldiers also led to the death of no fewer than 347 members according to findings set up by the Kaduna State Government after a video of how some soldiers invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound went viral in which members of the sect were killed, some wounded and many properties were destroyed.
The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise the constitution of Nigeria and also disrespect constituted authorities. For years, politicians have emboldened the group because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.
Politicians are always wary of offending religious groups with large followership because they are capable of causing political damage to the ambition of politicians on election day. For me, it was suicidal for the Shiites members to have confronted the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, the way they did in December 2015 just as it was wrong for the soldiers to have invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound later and destroyed humans and properties found on the premises. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers is a grand conspiratorial gang-up against the sect.
The panel had revealed that the 347 Shiites killed by the soldiers were given secret burials by some state government’s officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for members of the sect for disobeying the laws of the land, there should be consequences for the soldiers who participated in the extrajudicial killings. Who authorised the secret burials? Who are the participants? Since the panel made known its findings, nothing has been said about the injustice meted to the sect. After the sect was banned by the Kaduna State Government on October 6,2016, I recall that the Shiites were attacked by some youths twice within three days.
The first attack was on October 12 at Tudun Wada and four IMN members were reportedly killed by some irate youths. On October 15, there was another violent attack on members of the sect while they were rebuilding their burnt school. Even attempts made by the group to address journalists on those attacks were frustrated by security agents, yet none of the attackers who took laws into their hands by resorting to self help was arrested security agents.
Could the attacks then the hand of Esau but voice of Jacob? The irate youths who attacked members of the sect did not wear masks yet they were not arrested. Must we give a dog a bad name to justify why it should be killed? While the government arrested El-Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.
His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. I won’t support call that the president should order that he should be released. For those making such call, on what grounds should the president do that? That will amount to interference in the work of the judiciary. But if I were the president, I will liase with the AGF to ensure that his trial is accelerated.
Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be worried about the dimension the Shi’ites’ protest took on Monday. And we should begin to probe if we have created another monster in IMN? Do Shittes now bear arms? Whose bullets killed those who died on Monday? If the Shittes won’t stop protesting, which is legitimate, are we going to witness more avoidable deaths each time the Shiites protest on the streets. This Shi’ites’ uprising can be handled and should be handled in a better way before we have a major crisis.
Beam searchlight on social responsibility, OBJ’s wife tells journalists
The wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo has tasked journalists to be ethical and strictly adhere to the tenets of the media profession, and beam their searchlight in their social responsibility roles in the society.
Obasanjo spoke as Chairperson of the 3rd Anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media held at the Marque Events Centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta stressing that journalists must be socially responsible to the public.
The Chairperson of the occasion pointed out that, journalism as a noble profession and the watchdog of society must be practised with honesty and objectivity, insisting that journalists must discharge their duties, bearing in mind that the interest of the people is of utmost priority.
Similarly, she charged media practitioners to practise what she called “proactive journalism”, adding that, that “will bring smiles to the faces of the challenged in the society at all times”.
She also commended the Penpushing Media for its internal mechanisms against fake news Her words, “One unique quality of Penpushing is the commitment to authentic and internal mechanisms against fake news.
This is laudable. My being able to be part of the maiden and second editions as well as currently participating in the 3rd edition is a clear testimony that I have belief and trust in the organisation”.
“If within three years of operations, Penpushing has become a household name globally, it shows authenticity of the media platform. It is also on record that, the medium within its three years of operations is in partnership with a number of reputable media organisations’ ‘And this, no doubt, is a good development and a clear fact that the partnering organisations are convinced about the competency of Penpushing in the media world,” Mrs. Obasanjo affirmed. She commended the founder for using the platform to address the plights of the less-privileged and indigents in the country and urged other media organisations to emulate the initiative of Penpushing.
The founder, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, earlier in his welcome address, said, the platform was painstakingly created and designed to add value to the journalism profession. His words, “Penpushing platform is an idea, robustly nurtured through the journalistic ideology of the need for credible sources of news, parades high calibre personalities across the globe painstakingly created and designed to add value to journalism worldwide.”
He disclosed that the platform in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Terre de homes (TDH), with headquarters in Switzerland engaged in training of journalists in Lagos and Ogun States, with assurance that similar training will be extended to other parts of the country.
The founder said beneficiaries of the workshop, had been admitted by the foreign agency as journalists who are to be involved in reporting activities of the agency within Nigeria and West Africa,and also commended the members of the Editorial Board of Penpushing led by Mrs. Funke Fadugba for their efforts in sustaining the growth of the medium.
