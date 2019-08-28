Nigeria has only 11 years to negate the curse of 2030. That is the year that the intelligence community in the West believe that Nigeria will implode in a violent orgy of ethno-religious bloodletting. I took time recently to re-examine one of the several reports on this matter titled, Failed State 2030: Nigeria-A Case Study, and it was difficult to disagree with much of the analysis. When some of these reports first came out several years ago, many Nigerians sneered and hastily concluded that it was yet another crazy attempt by Western conspirators to destroy the most promising black nation in the world.

More than a decade later, the possibility of Nigeria breaking in a not-so-distant future does not look like a mirage to many Nigerians anymore. I was in the country recently and all I ever heard from the young and old was about fleeing the country. They believe that anywhere else should be better than living in Nigeria. That may not be entirely true. But who can blame them for being afraid of the future?

With the increasing multiple socio-economic challenges facing the country in recent times, it is difficult to argue with the doomsayers. The quality of life remains unbearably low. Infrastructural deficit amid rising population remains unresolved in all facets of basic amenities that are taken for granted elsewhere. Corruption is worse now than it was 10 years ago. Ethno-religious distrust has deepened so much that only soccer appears to engender some sort of transient national cohesion when the national teams are playing.

Misuse of federal quota and lack of ethnic balancing in political appointments have heightened unhealthy ethnic competition. When you have people from one particular ethnic stock occupying the commanding heights of the country’s critical institutions, including most of the apex political and critical national security positions in the country, it can be quite difficult to preach national unity. And there can be no objective excuse because merit is not often a consideration in the allocation of these positions.

There is palpable hunger in the land. Everywhere you look, you are confronted by the fear of uncertainty that has made many to look much older than their real chronologically age. The young, enfeebled by joblessness have virtually given up on any hope of a promising future. Many graduated from the universities five to 10 years ago and continue to depend on their parents for basic needs.

The young women unable to find suitable male partners and afraid that their biological clock is ticking are resorting to single motherhood. Generations of past and current Nigerian leaders have mortgaged their future with their covetousness. It is not surprising therefore that Nigerian youths are giving up and resorting to an alternative subculture that revolves around cocktail of drugs, sexual orgies and criminality. Burdened by weak political institutions, Nigeria’s democracy has remained as fragile as a newly born baby. On the economic front, the increasing irrelevance of oil as a major source of income amid a ballooning population is forcing the country into a debt trap. Without the willpower to diversify the Nigerian economy and a looming global economic recession, economic ruination beckons. What may well be the final nail on Nigeria’s future is the security concern over the influx of non-Nigerians from countries such as Chad, Mali, Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso among others in the Sahelian region.

Aided by the virtual absence of any physical or natural boundary on the northern border except for a few twigs of fallen trees here and there to demarcate the border and the occasional sighting of Customs and immigration officials, people cross back and forth with ease.

The fact that these people speak Fulani and sometimes Hausa makes their entry into Nigeria seamless. This has been going on for ages. But it has exacerbated in recent years with the drying up Lake Chad and pressure from the expanding Sahara Desert in the Sahel region pushing these non-Nigerians to seek pasture for their animals further down the continent.

Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic have had some of the herders crossing into their territories. But larger number of these people have headed to Nigeria because of its size and relative prosperity. Ordinarily, northern part of Nigeria whose people they have religious, cultural and linguistic affinity is big enough to accommodate them. But the more fertile land in the South is more appealing to the herdsmen who want to go everywhere unhindered. This, however, comes with collateral damage as the herders wantonly destroy southern farms which is provoking communal crises in many places and seek to settle in the communities.

The involvement of the federal government to aid the herdsmen in acquiring large swath of southern land using the discredited RUGA project as a pretext however aroused suspicion. Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has weighed in on the ubiquitous presence of the herdsmen which has been creating countrywide panic.

Obasanjo may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Despite his advanced age, he is a polarizing figure, the type that you either love or hate. To some, he is an irritating person, who is more likely to see the specks in other people’s eyes rather than the log in his.

Yet a man of his experience, and deep knowledge of Nigeria and the global landscape cannot be ignored. The ex-president has been shouting from the rooftops about an imminent war regarding an alleged conspiracyNorthern Nigeria Fulani oligarchs and President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt Nigeria as the new homeland for all Fulani in Africa everywhere. The next election cycle is going to be a litmus test for the country as the unwritten but largely honoured North-South political zoning of the presidency put in place in 1999 will be put to test again after eight years of the Buhari presidency. It is already being whispered that the North is intent on holding on to the presidency in 2023, causing some anxiety among southern politicians.

This imply the distinct possibility of 16 years of straight northern presidency. Managing the 2023 political transition and its fallouts will test the capacity of the mainstream Nigerian political elite to keep the country’s fragile democracy on an even keel. As it were, Nigeria is exhibiting the major symptoms of a failing state. Yet the slide into total anarchy is not irreversible if we admit the obvious truth about the situation and begin to take hard decisions to take the country away from the precipice rather than playing the ostrich.

Time is however not on our side. If anything, we need to make efforts to prove that the black man is not his own worst enemy I urge any Nigerian who is in doubt about what a failed state looks like need to spare a few hours to watch on Youtube what remains of the Central African Republic amid a long drawn inter-ethnic war between the Fulani-led Seleka rebels and the Christian anti-balaka militias that has literally flung the tiny African country back into the stone age. There are also recent examples of Somalia and Sudan.

The early 1990s Rwanda ethnic genocide involving mass murder of Tutsi by the Hutus in which an estimated 500,000 to one million died is also a stark example. The ethnic cleansing in Sudan, Somalia, Rwanda and CAR will however be child’s play given Nigeria’s size and population of about 200 million people, with the distinct likelihood of destabilizing the entire sub-Saharan Africa. With just about 3,780 days to 2030, can we prove the sceptics wrong? Or are we going to allow our seeming irreconcilable differences to tear us apart?

Dr. Raufu is of the Texas Southern University in the United States

