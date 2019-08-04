The Kingdom of God, a Kingdom of grace

‘Then He lifted up His eyes toward His disciples, and said: Blessed are you poor, for yours is the kingdom of God,” (Luke 6:20) As we’ve seen in the previous articles, the kingdom of God belongs to those qualified by God.

He chooses those He wants to be partakers, and then He qualifies them-not by deeds but by His grace. As Paul stated in Colossians 1 verse 12 and 13: “Giving thanks to the Father who has qualified us to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in the light.

He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love.” God made us fit to enter His kingdom, and He is happy giving us the kingdom (Luke 12:32, 22: 29-30). It is by His grace we are chosen to be partakers of His kingdom; our deeds/works are not enough to qualify us for the kingdom.

Then, when we talk about the Kingdom of God, we are talking about His grace shown to those who are poor in spirit. It is those who are poor in spirit that partakes in the grace of His kingdom. In the above text, what Jesus means by “the poor” is a kind of spiritual poverty -one we should seek.

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matt 5:3). What this means is that we should be humble in our spirits. When we come to God we must realize we are sinners and we are spiritually empty and poor. Pride can take all forms, but the worst is spiritual pride.

We must not be self-satisfied or proud in our hearts, feeling like we don’t really need God. Pride prevents us from inheriting God’s kingdom. The kingdom is for those who acknowledge the fact that they are spiritually poor and that it is by God’s grace they can gain access to the kingdom.

We must humble our spirits just as the Bible says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6). When one loves to occupy the lowest place, not because he desires to be more esteemed, but because he thinks that this is precisely the place that it is suitable for him; does not exalt himself; he is not proud, he obtains grace from above and then becomes a partaker of the kingdom. Poverty in spirit is really something to strive after.

When we are poor in spirit our ears are opened to God’s voice, not just to enjoy it in self-satisfaction, but in order to do what he has heard (James 1:22); when we are poor in spirit we will be willing to live our lives for the purpose of laying it down as sacrifice. (John 15:12-13); when we are poor in spirit we don’t draw back in the sufferings of Christ, so that after we have been tested, we can be of help to others.

(Romans 8:18); when we are poor in the spirit we deny ourselves so that we may not be offenses to others in any way. (Matt 16:24) It is expedient we strive to be spiritually poor so that we will become partakers of the kingdom of Grace. The question now is are we poor in spirit?

