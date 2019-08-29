Opinions
The Mau Mau revolution and Kenyan politics
The Mau Mau revolution in Kenya lasted from 1952 to 1960. It was a clear revolt against the British colonial rule in Kenya. This revolt hastened Kenya’s independence. In the course of the revolution, more than 1,800 African civilians were sent to their untimely graves while some writers and historians put the number of the Mau Mau rebels killed at about 20,000 people. The Mau Mau was a secret society which was composed of Kenyan farmers whom the British forced to flee the islands.
The objective of the Mau Mau therefore was to completely eliminate the white farmers from the islands so that they can take over once again what rightly belong to them. The name of the Mau Mau is uncertain. The movement advocated violent resistance to British domination in Kenya. The violent Mau Mau was associated with the ritual oath employed by leaders of the Kikuyu central association. The Kikuyu were frustrated and angered by their lost of economic independence during the colonial period.
The Mau Mau movement of Kenya was a nationalist armed peasant revolt against the British colonial rule. The overwhelming majority of the Mau Mau fighters and of their supporters, who formed the “passive wing,” came from the Kikuyu. According to Wikipedia, the Kikuyu is the largest ethnic group in Kenya and they speak the Bantu Kikuyu language. The population is about 6.6 million as at 2009 and it is 17% of the total population of Kenya. The Kikuyu belonged to the Northeastern Bantu branch.
Their language is most closely to that of the Embu and Mbeere. Geographically, they are concentrated in the vicinity of Mount Kenya. The exact place that the Northeast Bantu speakers migrated from after the initial Bantu expansion is uncertain. Some authorities suggest that the Kikuyu arrived in their present Mount Kenya area of habitation from earlier settlements further to the north and east, while others argued that the Kikuyu, along with their closely related Eastern Bantu neighbours the Embu, Meru, Mbeere, and Kamba moved into Kenya from points further north. The British Empire established the East Africa Protectorate in 1895, from 1920 known as the Kenya Colony.
The independent Republic of Kenya was formed in 1964. It was ruled as a de facto one-party state by the Kenya African National Union (KANU), led by Jomo Kenyatta between 1963 and 1978. Jomo Kenyatta was a Kenyan anti-colonial activist and politician. He governed Kenya as its Prime minister from 1963 to 1964.
He became its first President from 1964 until his death in 1978. Ideologically, he was an African nationalist and a conservative. He led the Kenya African National Union (KANU) throughout his rule as a prime minister and as a president.
It is difficult to appraise the politics of Kenya without Jomo Kenyatta. It is not clear the actual role played by Jomo Kenyatta during the Mau Mau revolution but he emerged as its first prime minister and later as president after the revolution.
The politics of Kenya takes place in a framework of a presidential representative democratic republic, whereby the President of Kenya is both head of state and head of government, and of a multi-party system in accordance with a new constitution passed in 2010.
The president is elected for a five-year term by the people. As of the 2013 March general election, the Constitution of Kenya has two requirements for any candidate to be declared winner. Between 2008 and 2013 Kenya was governed by a Grand coalition, established by a power sharing agreement, signed by the President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement.
That government featured the post of prime minister and ministers appointed to reflect political parties’ relative strength in Kenya’s 10th parliament in which Raila Odinga’s party, the Orange Democratic Movement was the largest party. Under the power-sharing agreement, each of the two major parties also nominated a deputy prime minister.
The Bicameral Parliament consists of a National Assembly and the Senate. The National Assembly, or Bunge, has 349 members, 290 members elected for a five-year term in single-seat constituencies, 47 women elected from each county, 12 members nominated by political parties in proportion to their share of seats won in the single-member constituencies, and an ex-officio member, the speaker. There is also a senate with 67 members; 47 elected from counties acting as single member constituencies, 16 women nominated by political parties, a man and a woman representing youths and another man and a woman representing persons with disabilities. The speaker is an ex-officio member.
The judiciary is divided into Superior Courts and Subordinate Courts. Judges of the Superior Courts consist of: a chief justice, deputy chief justice (who are members of the Supreme Court), Supreme Court judges, High Court judges, and judges of Kenya’s Court of Appeal (there were no associate judges) appointed by an independent Judicial Service Commission.
The Chief Justice and his or her deputy are nominated by the President from names selected by the Judicial Service Commission and voted by the National Assembly. Subordinate Courts are Magistrates Courts, Kadhi Courts and Courts Martial. Since independence in 1963, Kenya has maintained a remarkable stability, despite changes in its political system and crisis in neigbouring countries.
It is fair to add that since the re-emergence of multiparty democracy, Kenyans have enjoyed an increased degree of freedom. A cross party parliamentary reform initiative in 1997 reversed some oppressive laws inherited from the colonial era which had been used to limit freedom of speech and assembly.
This improved public freedoms have contributed to the general credibility of national elections in December 1997. In December 2002, Kenya held a democratic and open election in which Mwai Kibaki was elected as its new president. Generally, the said elections were adjudged to be free and fair by local and international observers which have marked an important turning point in Kenya’s democratic evolution. Kenya seems to be one of the beauties of democracy in Africa.
Tribunal: Akwa Ibom State govt refutes $1.5m bribery allegation against Gov Emmanuel
The Akwa Ibom state government has debunked allegation that Governor Udom Emmanuel paid $1.5million to Justice W. O. Akanbi, the presiding judge for the Akwa Ibom governorship election petitions tribunal.
In a statement, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Uwemedimoh Nwoko, states the allegation raised by one Leo Ekpenyong against the governor and the tribunal judge, was false and unsubstantial.
The state government says Governor Udom Emmanuel has not had any contact directly or through proxy, with the tribunal judges since they were appointed.
Part of the statement reads.
“We state most categorically and without any equivocation that there is absolutely no scintilla of truth in Leo Ekpenyong’s wild and unsubstantiable allegations.
“His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel does not know and has never met Honourable Justice Akanbi or any other Judge on the Panel. His Excellency, has made no personal contact or through a proxy with any of the Judges.”
“It is most uncharitable and unconscionable for Leo Ekpenyong and his pay masters to attempt to rubbish and bring to disrepute the sterling reputation and character of Governor Emmanuel.”
“Let us equally state here that it is not only morally reprehensible but also legally culpable for Leo Ekpenyong to so unconscionably attack the name and character of innocent Judges who accepted to serve the nation in a critical national assignment.”
“Barrister Leo Ekpenyong is known to be a serial blackmailer. He was known to be the mastermind of all the petitions against Chief Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to the EFCC and ICPC until Akpabio succumbed to his blackmail and handsomely paid him to recapitulate.”
Meanwhile, the state government has challenged Leo Ekpenyong to publish factual evidence to buttress his allegation, else it will institute legal actions against him at the expiration of seven days.
Read full statement below:
RE: JUDGEMENT FOR SALE IN AKWA IBOM STATE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS PETITION TRIBUNAL
The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to a publication by one Barrister Leo Ekpenyong in the Metro Daily Newspaper of August 25, 2019 which was also widely circulated across social media platforms. In the said publication, the writer made wild and insidious allegations against the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. To be specific, Leo Ekpenyong, Esq. wrote, inter alia,
“… Justice W. O. Akanbi who many thought was a righteous judge has received a whooping $1.5m (US dollars) from Governor Udom Emmanuel and has recruited Justice Ebetu, another member of the Tribunal from Beyelsa to join in the judgment for sale scam” .
“…Akanbi has clearly jettisoned justice in preference for Governor Udom’s sordid money and Greek gift, since according to him he has just two years before retirement. He further told our informant that even if he were to spend 10 more years on the bench, his emoluments would not be compared to Governor Udom’s bribe money to pervert the course of justice”.
We state most categorically and without any equivocation that there is absolutely no scintilla of truth in Leo Ekpenyong’s wild and unsubstantiable allegations. His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel does not know and has never met Honourable Justice Akanbi or any other Judge on the Panel. His Excellency, has made no personal contact or through a proxy with any of the Judges.
It is therefore, most uncharitable and unconscionable for Leo Ekpenyong and his pay masters to attempt to rubbish and bring to disrepute the sterling reputation and character of Governor Emmanuel.
Let us equally state here that it is not only morally reprehensible but also legally culpable for Leo Ekpenyong to so unconscionably attack the name and character of innocent Judges who accepted to serve the nation in a critical national assignment.
Barrister Leo Ekpenyong is known to be a serial blackmailer. He was known to be the mastermind of all the petitions against Chief Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to the EFCC and ICPC until Akpabio succumbed to his blackmail and handsomely paid him to recapitulate.
Let us state emphatically here that Leo Ekpenyong has taken his trade of blackmail across redlines. We demand that Leo Ekpenyong should produce the factual evidence to establish his allegations against His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel within Seven (7) days of this publication and publish same in at least three (3) reputable National Newspapers. If he fails to do so, we shall be left with no option but to deploy the full weight of the law, both civil and criminal, against him.
Leo Ekpenyong may be well guided to note that this is not a threat.
UWEMEDIMO NWOKO, ESQ.
Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
Akwa Ibom State
Time to explore Nigeria’s endowments
Several of Nigeria’s endowments have overtime been kept in abeyance by the concerned authorities. This practice of ours does not augur well for the country’s economy in its entirety. Some of the common natural resources on earth are land, water, sunlight, atmosphere, wind, coupled with animal life and vegetation.
A natural resource may exist as a separate entity like fresh water and air as well as a living organism such as fish, or it might exist in an alternate form, which must be processed to obtain the required resource to include petroleum, metal, ores, and most forms of energy. It’s noteworthy that some, including air and sunlight, can be found everywhere, and are known as ‘ubiquitous resources’. Whilst, most resources only occur in restricted areas, and are referred to as ‘localized resources’.
There are very few resources that are considered inexhaustible – these are solar radiation, geothermal energy, and air, though access to pure air may not be possible.
The vast majority of resources are theoretically exhaustible, which means they have a finite quantity and can be depleted if improperly managed; a good example of this is petroleum. Such finite resources required a sound policy and regulation, to be implemented by government, towards their preservation.
It’s pertinent to acknowledge that every man-made product consists of one or two natural resources. Suffice it to say that everything required or used by mankind constitute of, at least, a natural resource. In most cases, some of these resources such as air and water, are directly utilized or consumed by man without processing them.
The above outlined phenomenon proves beyond doubts that humankind cannot survive or strive successfully, as the case may be, without natural resources. This assertion is not unconnected with the reason every rational government makes frantic effort toward adequate use and preservation of the natural resources found within its country. In Nigeria, hundreds of natural endowments abound, in which each state including Abuja is a beneficiary.
Some of these resources are petroleum, tantalite, lead, zinc, glass-sand, copper, gemstone, crystal, oil/gas, bitumen, phosphate, gold, coal, clay, salt, gypsum, ironore, uranium, and limestone, in addition to sunlight, wind, land, water, vegetation and air whose occurrence are ubiquitous in nature.
Some of the aforementioned substances can enable any country to massively embark on agriculture, and attain to any desired height. Nigeria does not possess just land but a well fertile one that can produce crops in any quantity and quality as desired by the consumers. Her vegetation and atmosphere is equally invariably good enough to raise every kind of animal life, including wildlife.
Though crop and livestock farming used to be the talk of the day in the Nigerian society, it’s sad to note that overtime such lucrative occupation is being relegated to the background owing to overreliance on mono-resource, petroleum. It’s really high time we as a people desisted from this irritating high level of dependency that has eaten deep into our socio-economic bone marrow.
This is the reason it is desirable to applaud the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration that’s obviously poised to treat agriculture and allied occupation as priorities. But the truth remains that a lot of efforts needs to be deployed for the needful to be done.
Proper utilization of clay alone can take the country’s tourism industry, that’s presently moribund, to enviable heights. Same is applicable to the use of other similar compounds or metals that are in abundance across the federation, to include uranium, limestone, graphite, and gold. In the same vein, it is really disheartening that an essential mineral resource like coal has, over the decades, been swept under the carpet; coal can be used to produce energy, both in the form of heat and electricity.
It’s mind-boggling to hear that a country like Nigeria that can boast of abundant sunlight, wind and what have you, is still battling on how to generate steady and reliable electricity, whilst countries likethe United States blessed with just limited amount of the resources, are experiencing uninterruptible power supply.
Away from energy; it could be observed that our forest reserves that can produce enough timber for importation, are currently wearing a pathetic physiognomy as a result of docile or outdated policies on the part of the governments at all levels. Indeed, Nigeria is densely endowed with various lucrative natural resources, but it’s very sad that various governments are not doing enough as regards the adequate use and conservation of the resources.
Hence, this calls for drastic turnaround via deployment of genuine political will. Now that the sale of oil and gas is no longer booming compared to the past scenario, it’s high time we retraced our steps toward ensuring that each of the available resources is thoroughly explored for the needed economic emancipation. Crude oil ought to equally be regularly renewed. We can clean used oil by using pretty conventional refinery technologies.
The first step is vacuum distillation, which dewaters the oil. Then, we do wiped-film evaporation; this essentially separates out all the contaminants and additives inherent in it.
Finally, it would go through a hydro-treating process, which infuses hydrogen back into the hydrogen molecules and makes it very high quality re-refined oil. This routine can be sustained via a sound policy, hence the need for the government to concentrate only on the needful.
The government actually needs to ensure adequate conservation and sustenance of these natural resources, through implementation of strict and viable policies cum laws, and their proper enforcement. Most of these policies such as Land Use and Forests Reserve Acts, which were duly upheld or enforced in the past by the relevant law enforcement agencies, are presently abused or overlooked in various quarters. We need to urgently revive them, make apt amends where need be, as well as introduce new ones toward attaining a greater nationhood.
The actual point remains that the current quest by the Buhari-led government to face science and technology squarely, shall remain a mirage if we fail to walk the talk at all cost. It suffices to say that it’s time we jettisoned any form of retrogressive approach, which would pose a severe threat to our tech-driven intents.
The curse of 2030
Nigeria has only 11 years to negate the curse of 2030. That is the year that the intelligence community in the West believe that Nigeria will implode in a violent orgy of ethno-religious bloodletting. I took time recently to re-examine one of the several reports on this matter titled, Failed State 2030: Nigeria-A Case Study, and it was difficult to disagree with much of the analysis. When some of these reports first came out several years ago, many Nigerians sneered and hastily concluded that it was yet another crazy attempt by Western conspirators to destroy the most promising black nation in the world.
More than a decade later, the possibility of Nigeria breaking in a not-so-distant future does not look like a mirage to many Nigerians anymore. I was in the country recently and all I ever heard from the young and old was about fleeing the country. They believe that anywhere else should be better than living in Nigeria. That may not be entirely true. But who can blame them for being afraid of the future?
With the increasing multiple socio-economic challenges facing the country in recent times, it is difficult to argue with the doomsayers. The quality of life remains unbearably low. Infrastructural deficit amid rising population remains unresolved in all facets of basic amenities that are taken for granted elsewhere. Corruption is worse now than it was 10 years ago. Ethno-religious distrust has deepened so much that only soccer appears to engender some sort of transient national cohesion when the national teams are playing.
Misuse of federal quota and lack of ethnic balancing in political appointments have heightened unhealthy ethnic competition. When you have people from one particular ethnic stock occupying the commanding heights of the country’s critical institutions, including most of the apex political and critical national security positions in the country, it can be quite difficult to preach national unity. And there can be no objective excuse because merit is not often a consideration in the allocation of these positions.
There is palpable hunger in the land. Everywhere you look, you are confronted by the fear of uncertainty that has made many to look much older than their real chronologically age. The young, enfeebled by joblessness have virtually given up on any hope of a promising future. Many graduated from the universities five to 10 years ago and continue to depend on their parents for basic needs.
The young women unable to find suitable male partners and afraid that their biological clock is ticking are resorting to single motherhood. Generations of past and current Nigerian leaders have mortgaged their future with their covetousness. It is not surprising therefore that Nigerian youths are giving up and resorting to an alternative subculture that revolves around cocktail of drugs, sexual orgies and criminality. Burdened by weak political institutions, Nigeria’s democracy has remained as fragile as a newly born baby. On the economic front, the increasing irrelevance of oil as a major source of income amid a ballooning population is forcing the country into a debt trap. Without the willpower to diversify the Nigerian economy and a looming global economic recession, economic ruination beckons. What may well be the final nail on Nigeria’s future is the security concern over the influx of non-Nigerians from countries such as Chad, Mali, Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso among others in the Sahelian region.
Aided by the virtual absence of any physical or natural boundary on the northern border except for a few twigs of fallen trees here and there to demarcate the border and the occasional sighting of Customs and immigration officials, people cross back and forth with ease.
The fact that these people speak Fulani and sometimes Hausa makes their entry into Nigeria seamless. This has been going on for ages. But it has exacerbated in recent years with the drying up Lake Chad and pressure from the expanding Sahara Desert in the Sahel region pushing these non-Nigerians to seek pasture for their animals further down the continent.
Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic have had some of the herders crossing into their territories. But larger number of these people have headed to Nigeria because of its size and relative prosperity. Ordinarily, northern part of Nigeria whose people they have religious, cultural and linguistic affinity is big enough to accommodate them. But the more fertile land in the South is more appealing to the herdsmen who want to go everywhere unhindered. This, however, comes with collateral damage as the herders wantonly destroy southern farms which is provoking communal crises in many places and seek to settle in the communities.
The involvement of the federal government to aid the herdsmen in acquiring large swath of southern land using the discredited RUGA project as a pretext however aroused suspicion. Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has weighed in on the ubiquitous presence of the herdsmen which has been creating countrywide panic.
Obasanjo may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Despite his advanced age, he is a polarizing figure, the type that you either love or hate. To some, he is an irritating person, who is more likely to see the specks in other people’s eyes rather than the log in his.
Yet a man of his experience, and deep knowledge of Nigeria and the global landscape cannot be ignored. The ex-president has been shouting from the rooftops about an imminent war regarding an alleged conspiracyNorthern Nigeria Fulani oligarchs and President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt Nigeria as the new homeland for all Fulani in Africa everywhere. The next election cycle is going to be a litmus test for the country as the unwritten but largely honoured North-South political zoning of the presidency put in place in 1999 will be put to test again after eight years of the Buhari presidency. It is already being whispered that the North is intent on holding on to the presidency in 2023, causing some anxiety among southern politicians.
This imply the distinct possibility of 16 years of straight northern presidency. Managing the 2023 political transition and its fallouts will test the capacity of the mainstream Nigerian political elite to keep the country’s fragile democracy on an even keel. As it were, Nigeria is exhibiting the major symptoms of a failing state. Yet the slide into total anarchy is not irreversible if we admit the obvious truth about the situation and begin to take hard decisions to take the country away from the precipice rather than playing the ostrich.
Time is however not on our side. If anything, we need to make efforts to prove that the black man is not his own worst enemy I urge any Nigerian who is in doubt about what a failed state looks like need to spare a few hours to watch on Youtube what remains of the Central African Republic amid a long drawn inter-ethnic war between the Fulani-led Seleka rebels and the Christian anti-balaka militias that has literally flung the tiny African country back into the stone age. There are also recent examples of Somalia and Sudan.
The early 1990s Rwanda ethnic genocide involving mass murder of Tutsi by the Hutus in which an estimated 500,000 to one million died is also a stark example. The ethnic cleansing in Sudan, Somalia, Rwanda and CAR will however be child’s play given Nigeria’s size and population of about 200 million people, with the distinct likelihood of destabilizing the entire sub-Saharan Africa. With just about 3,780 days to 2030, can we prove the sceptics wrong? Or are we going to allow our seeming irreconcilable differences to tear us apart?
Dr. Raufu is of the Texas Southern University in the United States
New cabinet and imperative of delivering on mandates
At the two-day presidential retreat that preceded the inauguration of new ministers, President Muhammadu Buhari apprised the appointees on the enormity of the tasks ahead.
The president told them that Nigerians were anxiously waiting for their services; hence they could not afford to fail on their mandates. According to Buhari, there is a collective responsibility to improve the welfare of majority of Nigerians.
The president reiterated the urgency of driving accelerated economic development as majority of Nigerians were poor and eagerly hoping for a better life. “Hoping for a Nigeria in which they do not have to worry about what they will eat, where they will live or if they can afford to pay for their children’s education or healthcare.
“Our responsibility as leaders of this great country is to meet these basic needs for our people,” the president had said. Again, at the swearing-in of the 43 ministers on August 21, Buhari reminded the appointees that the primary business of the administration over the next four years was to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect.
Buhari said that there was a great opportunity as an administration to build on the progress already made, in order to ensure steady growth and development. “While recognising the existing challenges and the urgent need to surmount them; we must not fail to note the progress we have made since inception.
“Our economic policy, which is the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, is still robust and on course with the necessary policies and initiatives to sustain the country’s exit from recession, engender growth and promote the value chain of infrastructural development,” he said.
In tandem with the focus of the administration, the new ministers, after taking their oath of office, expressed optimism on delivering on the mandate of their respective ministries. Senator Chris Ngige, who was returned as the Minister of Labour and Employment, said that it was a good home coming for him as he hoped for better working relations with labour unions.
“I expect better working relations; I will align with labour in their legitimate struggles. There is no job that does not have hazards; what happened at the last moment was part of the hazards of the job.
“There is nothing like crisis; we are a family; we had family disagreement and we have resolved them; we are in good term,” he said. On the stalemate about the implementation of the minimum wage, Ngige said it would be resolved immediately.
He, however, explained that there were intricacies of minimum wage negotiations which would be sorted out. “We know what a good template will be for government at federal, states and local gov-ernments, and for the workers themselves; we want them to smile; so, we must do something that put smile on their faces,” the minister said. Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, said the ministry under her would work to sustain the Nigerian economy on the part of growth.
She said that the ministry would try its best to make sure that the economy was sustained on the path of growth and prevent fiscal crisis. Ahmed said that her focus would be on the economy.
On combining finance, budget and national planning, the minister said that she had worked with budget and national planning, therefore combining both tasks would not pose a challenge to her.
On his part, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, reminded heads of parastatals under the ministry, that the only reward for hardwork was more work. He said that they were entrusted with the responsibility to turn down the heat, hostility and hatred that was threatening the country.
“Use your powerful platforms to restore unity to the country and promote cordial relationship among the various groups, irrespective of ethnicity or religion,” he said. On his part, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, the new Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said that President Buhari had set an agenda from the 2-day retreat. He said he would put in his best and deliver on his mandate for Nigerians.
“In line with the three-point agenda of the President, there is a lot of potential in mineral resources which we can exploit further to diversify from oil. “Also, we want to lift people out of poverty; we will begin to encourage our people to add value to the minerals, instead of just sending the minerals raw like that,” he said.
The new Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said he knew why the ministry was set up and would deploy his energy toward achieving the mandate. “Being a Niger Delta person, I will ensure that things are better for further and effective development of the region. “So the President is looking forward to commissioning a lot of projects in the Niger Delta region.
“I believe the Niger Delta region and its people, are looking forward to the alleviation of poverty in their lives and transformation of infrastructure,” he said. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on his part, harped on the need for cost and wastage reduction in implementation of projects. As the ministers exude confidence on their ability to deliver, Nigerians await to see if they will perform.
- Okoronkwo is of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
Anambra Central: Anxiety mounts in PDP, APGA camps
Survive. That is an interesting way to describe winning an election or contest either at the poll, the courts or tribunal. At the current level of final adoption of submissions at the Anambra National and State Election Petitions Tribunal either of the candidate may survive the harmer of the law depending on the disposition of the tribunal hence the opinion expressed here remains an opinion, and is by no means an attempt to predetermine the judgement of the tribunal.
In this article I will attempt to clarify the main issue in dispute for the benefit of the public. Section 138(1) (b) of the Electoral Act provided that an election can be questioned by the reason of corrupt practices or no compliance with the provision of the Act.
Note the conjunctive use of the word ‘or’ by the framers of the Act. I will dwell on the second leg of Section 138(1)(b) which bothers on violation of extant provisions of Section 285(13) (b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.
Victor Umeh’s contention which the tribunal will determine is whether Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP could lawfully participate in the election held on the 23rd of February 2019 as candidate and whether such participation amounts to substantial non-compliance with the provisions of Section 285(13) (b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, and Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act as amended.
This in my opinion has nothing to do with how PDP conducted its election primaries. Election is a long drawn process with distinct stages ending in the declaration of a winner by the returning officer.
The Supreme Court clarified the meaning of ‘Election’ in Agbaso v Ohakim and ANPP v Osiri where it upheld the stages of election to entail, ones membership of a political party, indication of desire to be party’s candidate, primaries for the nomination of the party’s candidate, presentation of the candidate to INEC, the event of the election, return of the successful candidate after the election’.
Therefore election is not just an event where the winner is determined by the highest number of votes but a process leading to an event. The Appeal Court in Ukpong v Etuk defined non-compliance in the Electoral Act as “failure to abide by, obey, follow or comply with the provisions of the Act in the process of the provisions or conduct of the election.”
The court further vested jurisdiction on the tribunal where the dispute is connected with the process: The court held: “It is necessary that everything connected with the process leading to the election including the actual election and its aftermath come within the jurisdiction of the election tribunal.”
Also by the use of the word Tribunal in Section 285(13) (b) as amended leaves no doubt that the Act is directed at the election tribunal. Unfortunately the salient points raised by the courts at different times are lost on most political parties’ intent on violating the electoral process with the hope that the end will justify the means. The position of the courts in interpreting the Constitution and the Electoral Act has not changed.
For the courts, ‘the means must justify the end’ and not otherwise. Recall that one of the major issues bedevilling our democracy is the impunity of the political class who were not willing to play by the rules and politicians who jump from party to the other with scant respect for the Electoral Act.
It is this mischief that Section 141 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended intends to curb, having set aside, and overridden the decision in Amaechi v INEC whereby it provided that a ‘person to be declared and returned as a winner of an election by court or a ribunal must have been a person who have participated as a candidate in all stages of the election, starting from his nomination as a candidate to the actual voting’. This is the current position of the law by virtue of Section 285(13) (b) and it has not changed.
The questions are: (1) Did the PDP candidate in the 2019 Anambra Central Senatorial District election participate in all stages of the election as required by Section 141 of the Electoral Act? (2) Can a candidate be a beneficiary of multiple nominations in the same election? On issue one, Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act provides that a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Act shall hold primaries for aspirants for all elective positions. In the instant case, the candidate fielded by PDP did not participate in the primary election held by PDP on 2nd October, 2019 or any other primary election conducted by the party on any other date for the purpose of nominating its candidate for the election in question.
Section 285(13) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, provided that “An election tribunal or court shall not in any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the election.”
However, the PDP candidate purportedly resigned from APC and was nominated as substitute candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on November 17, 2018. While there is nothing wrong in being a substitute candidate, such a candidate must be eligible for substitution, meaning the candidate must have participated in the primary election which is a sine qua nom or condition precedent to either becoming a substitute or participation in the general election.
The Supreme Court upheld this position in the case of Abiodun Faleke v INEC, where it ruled as follows “a person seeking to contest an election into the office of Governor of a State must be a member of a political party and must be sponsored by that party. Furthermore, he must have participated in the party’s primary elections.
However, in the circumstances of the case, the appellant could not metamorphose into the governorship candidate, particularly as he did not participate in the party’s primaries, which is a pre-condition for anyone seeking elective office.
The case of Ehilanwo v INEC and the recent case of APC Zamfara are also relevant. In the case of Zamfara, for instance, the court without mercy disqualified the entire APC candidates in the 2019 general election on the ground of non-participation in party primaries which is condition precedent for being declared winner of any elective position. On whether a validly nominated candidate of a political party for a particular election can be nominated by another party for the same election? I submit that the recent judgement voiding the candidature of Hon. Uche Nwosu as governorship candidate in Imo State serves as a useful guide. Justice Inyang of the Federal High Court Abuja voided the candidature of Nwosu on the ground of double nomination by two political parties for the same election, which are All Progressives Congress (APC) and Action Alliance (AA) in violation of Section 37 of the same Act. When you have done things illegally it is not the duty of the court to aid you to benefit from illegality. Laws are made to be obeyed by all concerned including political parties.
Therefore the law shall take its course where a party fails, neglects or refuses to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act on the nomination and submission of the names of its candidate for a general election. Such a political party shall be deemed or taken in law to have fielded no candidate in that particular election.
Buhari to ministers: Work has started
O
ver the past four years, we have made enormous progress in tackling difficult challenges faced by the country. We have exited the country from recession, restored economic growth, curbed inflation and shored up our external reserves. As a result, we have witnessed eight quarters of consistent growth over the past two-and-a-half years, providing more opportunities to more Nigerians.
However, our nation continues to face tough challenges, and we are determined to build on the progress of the last four years in order to fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory and improve the wellbeing of our people.
Today, I am pleased to inaugurate 43 new ministers who will work with me and the Vice President in our service to the people of Nigeria. You were chosen from each of the 36 States of the Federation, and most importantly, you share my commitment to working tirelessly for the people of this country and to achieving a future where every Nigerian can reach his/her full potential.
I believe you are ready to get to work. Indeed, the work has already started. For the past two days, you were with me at the retreat. The retreat which was conducted with clear focus on the roadmap towards the delivery of Government Policies, Programmes and Projects for 2019-2023. During the period, I shared my vision for Nigeria and what our priorities will be for the next four years. These priorities are the pillars on which we can build a better Nigeria.
As you are aware, the core objectives of this administration are to improve security, achieve diversified, inclusive economic growth and fight corruption. I am convinced that we can build a buoyant economy that supports inclusive growth and creates broad-based prosperity for every Nigerian – one that will absorb the two million Nigerians entering the labour market each year, as well as reduce the backlog of over 20 million unemployed or underemployed Nigerians.
We must also intensify efforts to reduce internal security threats and eliminate corruption at all levels so as to ensure that our citizens have a safe and corruption-free environment where they can live and conduct their businesses, without fear and intimidation.
All these are only possible if we are relentless about delivering on the priorities that are vital to our overall objectives – and on the specific actions and targets that have been identified to guide policy direction and implementation as specified in our roadmap.
I am pleased to note that at the end of the retreat, we have agreed and prioritized the key strategic initiatives required to drive socio-economic growth in our country, which must be accomplished, because the people of Nigeria expect nothing less from us. We have also agreed on the appropriate Key Performance Indicators and deliverables to be achieved in the road map on government priorities – 2019 – 2023.
Our primary business over the next four years is to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect from us. We have a great opportunity as an administration to build on the progress already made in order to fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory on the path of steady growth and development.
While recognizing the existing challenges, and the urgent need to surmount them, we must not fail to note the progress we have made since inception. Our economic policy, which is the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, is still robust and on course with the necessary policies and initiatives to sustain the country’s exit from recession, engender growth and promote the value chain of infrastructural development. We believe that we can sustain our legacies and developmental strides if they are based on sustainable policies and good governance.
Let me also emphasize that, as heads of your respective ministries, and for effective implementation of your mandates, you are required to work closely with the Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies under your purview. This has become necessary considering the fact that, the task of moving the country to the Next Level requires dedication, focus, and collective efforts.
I must emphasize the importance of communication and harmony within our government. You must work in harmony with your fellow ministers. Communication – vertical and horizontal can only be ignored at a price. As I said yesterday, in terms of coordinating communication, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channelled through the Chief of Staff. While all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in order to speed up the process of decision-making.
We can only make meaningful progress in our national restoration efforts if we all commit ourselves to addressing the challenges confronting our nation in the best interest of our people and posterity. We must not allow such issues as political affiliation, sectional interest, and primordial loyalties to blind us against our patriotic obligation to drive our nation’s growth, development, and prosperity in an atmosphere of enduring peace, security and stability.
Honourable Ministers, as you are aware, the Federal Executive Council meeting is held on a weekly basis. As part of efforts towards ensuring effective delivery on our priorities, I have directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to track the progress against what we have committed to do to achieve these objectives. He is therefore expected to report the process of implementation and outcome to the Federal Executive Council.
I am pleased to note that each of you is committed to be part of an administration that will work for all Nigerians – part of a government that will do what is right and best at all times for our people, even when it is difficult. This is therefore an opportunity for you, it is a call to serve and collectively build a safer, more prosperous, and fair nation.
In conclusion, I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery.
• Being an address by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, at the swearing-in of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and ministers on Wednesday, August 21st
IPOB and hounding of Ndigbo leaders
P
revious videos uploaded to the Internet on the horrific attacks on former Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, were such that cast doubts on the authenticity of the assault.
The amateurish pictures were unsteady, with limited apertural viewing, and dominated by background noise that it’s difficult to discern physical attacks from mere heckling by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
But late on Monday, August 19, a more viewer-friendly video was played on an 11 p.m. repeat current affairs programme, “Journalists Hangout,” on TV Continental.
Watching the video, I was moved to tears seeing Professor Ekweremadu running, frighteningly, like a rodent (apologies) escaping from hunting children. His countenance was that of fear and alarm. It’s an unbelievable spectacle!
Initially, he managed to escape from his attackers at the middle of the foreground of the venue for the Igbo New Yam Festival in Nuremberg, Germany. But they were unrelenting.
Thinking he had spotted a possible sanctuary, he slid from them, turned right, and dashed, as his legs could carry him, into the foyer of the building. But he miscalculated!
Some person(s), ostensibly an accomplice(s), slammed the door against him, or pushed him into the waiting hands of his assailants.
And behold! All imaginable missiles, including eggs, walking sticks and plastic water bottles were used on him, while his traditional Igbo regalia was ripped off his shoulders.
Without a few sympathizers that saved his neck, Ekweremadu could have been lynched by the crowd of angry members of the IPOB who, obviously baying for blood, were shouting, “beat him, hit him, don’t let him get away.”
It’s hectic “freeing,” and bundling him into a car that sped off amidst pelting and cursing by the maddening crowd, while some German security operatives watched as if it’s a picnic.
Ekweremadu’s humiliation in a “strange land” has elicited strong and robust condemnation across Nigeria. Criticisms came in torrents from the Presidency; the leadership of the National
Assembly; South-East governors and their counterparts elsewhere; the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other nationality bodies; the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and concerned groups and individuals.
Sadly, the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and his members are un-remorseful and unapologetic. They gloried in their action, and promised similar treatment on targets they had drawn up.
They include: President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Willie Obiano (Anambra), and prominent Igbo in government.
Utterly disconcerting was watching or reading our so-called elite, including journalists, joining the average Igbo, who seem to have swallowed the Kanu and IPOB “bait,” to hail the attacks, and egged the malevolent on to “more action.”
What’s IPOB’s grouse? Its spokesman, Emma Powerful, either for himself or Mr. Kanu, labelled those targeted as having “connived with Nigerian government to instigate, finance and defend a full-scale bloody military invasion of Biafraland, during ‘Operation Python Dance’ by the military in the South-East.”
Mr. Powerful said the IPOB, “not in the habit of excusing intolerable evil and wickedness,” would ensure that, “every perpetrator of evil, every purveyor of iniquity, every merchant of misery and every defender of injustice must and will be held to account. We will not relent until justice is served.”
Most people would wonder the kind of justice the IPOB mouthpiece talked about. Is it the justice of “mob action” or justice of intellectual discourse, in which leaders, perceived to have failed the people, are persuaded to join and even lead the cause?
It appears the IPOB members are ambivalent in rationalizing their position. They’ve changed from Ekweremadu’s alleged backing for the military “invasion” of the South-East, to his being selfish, and a “Nigerian,” as the reason(s) for attacking him.
As they observed: “Igbo politicians, like Ekweremadu, loved Nigeria (more) than the owners of Nigeria; a case of being more Catholic than the Pope. For a mere slave role, they love their prison and zealously promote a system that puts their people down.”
Well, this is the crux of the matter: Ekweremadu (and others), as a representative, reportedly failed to “gauge the anger and fury in their land,” and instead, tried to exhort “angry” IPOB members with “patriotic rhetoric” about Nigeria that they deride as a “Zoo.”
And he made the “unpardonable” mistake of appearing at the Nuremberg “festival” dressed in an Igbo regalia ornamented with the Nigerian “Coat of Arms.”
One could imagine the “revulsion” in the IPOB members, who had evidently planned to humiliate Ekweremadu, seeing him bedecked in a material embossed with Nigeria’s “insignia.” They might have felt his “audacity” and “insensibility” to their agitation!
Yet, they could have handled the matter differently, by engaging, and letting him know the “folly” of coming to such a gathering with a tell-tale sign he wasn’t “on their side” of the struggle for Biafra.
But attacking Ekweremadu, and threatening other Igbo leaders not only detracts from IPOB’s preachment of “non-violence,” but also unwittingly plays into government’s narrative for labelling it as a “terrorist organization,” and appropriately proscribing it.
I haven’t met Senator Ekweremadu in flesh and blood (our paths have crossed due to my writings), but I have followed his journey in the public sphere. Nigerian “dirty” politics apart, I think he’s a gentleman, who loves his people, Ndigbo, first, and even more than the country in general.
That’s true for all politicians, and political officeholders, the world over. They “pretend” to love the country more, whereas they only scavenge for what to maximize to advance sectional interests.
Without being rabid and confrontational about it, Ekweremadu has pursued, and represented the interest of Ndigbo, especially during his tenure as the Deputy President of the Senate.
For many citizens, particularly IPOB members, who didn’t know about it, the Nuremberg attacks have prompted prominent Ndigbo, and other Nigerians, to reveal the actual “surety” for Kanu’s bail.
He’s Senator Ekweremadu, who, as the Number Four in the hierarchy of governmental power, deployed his influence to see that Kanu enjoyed the bail that the courts had granted to him.
It would have looked odd for Ekweremadu to volunteer as the “guarantor” for Kanu. Hence, he and major stakeholders voted for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to lead the “sureties” for him.
So, it’s ironic that Kanu has listed, as targets for IPOB attacks, the very persons that ensured he’s breathing an air of “freedom.” And they began with Ekweremadu, who, forgiving his assaulters, went biblical: “They know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34) Aptly said!
Now that Wadume has been rearrested
T
he news of the re-arrest of alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume, was a bitter-sweet update of his earlier arrest by operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team who were later allegedly attacked and killed by soldiers of 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, while taking the suspect to the State Police Command in Jalingo, the state capital, on August 6, 2019.
Three officers – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi, Dahiru Musa – and an IRT informant, Olajide Owolabi, were killed during the attack. Others sustained gunshot injuries.
A joint investigative panel, headed by Rear Admiral I.T. Olaiya, a former Director of Naval Intelligence, was constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, to probe the incident, following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the military should investigate the killings.
Other members of the panel are representatives from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency.
We recall that despite the president’s directive to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and the constitution of an investigative panel, the police authority went ahead to constitute its own independent panel of inquiry into the matter.
It was learnt that as part of the investigation, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Michael Ogbizi, visited the scene of the incident and Ibi Divisional Police station, where he allegedly discovered a perceived high-wired collaboration between Wadume and those being paid with taxpayers’ money to secure the country and residents.
Ogbizi was said to have requested to see the incident book where entries were made, but the DIG was shocked to find that certain pages had been torn off.
Sources said the DIG, upon scrutinising the station’s incident books, discovered that the entry indicating the IRT team’s presence in the area for Wadume’s arrest was missing. This was believed to be a ploy to give the impression that the team did not follow the due procedure in carrying out the operation.
Upon discovering that the documentation of the IRT team was not in the incident book, the DIG promptly ordered the arrest of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aondonna Iorbee, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) and Inspector Aliyu, the Station Officer. They were taken to the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja, where they are being detained.
It was further learnt that analysis of the DCO’s call logs showed that he had made over 200 calls to Wadume days before the incident.
We consider this an eye opener to the police hierarchy that the soldiers who pulled the trigger may not have acted alone in this instance. We equally think this should be instructive enough for security agencies in the country to beware of the existence of criminal elements within their rank and files.
But, curiously, despite the discovery of the complicity of its senior officers in the barbaric incident, the Police Force had kept mum, refusing to disclose any information or update the public on its finding of the alleged misdeed of the Force’s officers in connection with the cold blooded murder.
We, therefore, insist that all information on this matter be treated on their individual merit.
For instance, the kidnap suspect confessed that the Army captain named in the killing of the three Police operatives engaged a welder to cut off handcuffs from him.
There were also reports of Wadume’s close relationship with the leadership of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, such that millions of naira were given to the kidnap suspect in the prosecution of the 2019 elections.
If all these and others that may still be discovered are found to be true after thorough investigation, appropriate sanctions in line with the dictates of the nation’s constitution should be applied without any cover up to serve as deterrent to others who may also be in the habit of profiting from crime or aiding criminals.
We hope that the account by the DHQ, in a statement, that its main concern is ensuring that “the panel will do a thorough job; the outcome of which will be commendable,” would be followed through.
We note the dangerous dimension the issue has assumed. Sadly though, we note that controversy generated has pitched the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army against each other. This required the army to issue an advisory for all soldiers to tread cautiously anywhere they sight police officers in the country, to the extent of warning personnel on pass not to travel in uniform, at least, for now.
We cannot agree less with the Police’s assertion that Wadume’s arrest “will, no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect.”
We insist that government should leave no stone unturned in its efforts to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the sudden hostilities between the two security agencies, which has escalated with the death of these specially trained officers and a civilian.
Also, government should investigate the alleged enlisting or co-opting of “repented” Boko Haram members into the military and keep an eye on their activities.
Gbajabiamila’s peace mission to troubled states
I
nsurgency, banditry, killings and kidnappings, which spurred the decimation and displacement of the Nigerian population and the economy have always been of great concern to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.
The Speaker, even as a first-term member in 2003, vowed not to rest until he contributes his modest quota towards lasting solutions to these inimical challenges. That was the reason behind his drive for people-centered legislation and policies, which he took on as a challenge, with a conviction to give it an added drive, if he ever found himself in the position to drive decisions making.
Few among the bills targeted at the generality of Nigerians irrespective of gender, ethnic or religious affiliation include: Bill to penalize airlines over cancellation of flights (2013), Constitution alteration bill to accommodate States and community policing (2018), Estimated Billing Bill (8th Assembly), Bill to criminalize late/non-payment of wages (2019), Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment Bill 2019) and Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill (2019).
On assumption of office as the Speaker of the 9th House, Gbajabiamila found it imperative to make the plight of the common man a priority, and this, among other reasons, accounted for the fact-finding and on-the-spot assessment visits to areas affected by insurgency, banditry and other crimes that have displaced people from their homes, while dislocating their economy and that of their states.
He began the peace tour from Zamfara State on July 14, 2019, and followed it up with another one to Borno State on July 30, less than three days after bomb blasts that claimed more than 60 lives. Why take on this enormous task despite the physical security risk involved, coupled with the knowledge that the resolutions and recommendations emanating from the Legislature are advisory and not binding on the Executive?
In Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the Speaker told the gathering, which had in attendance Governor Bello Matawalle, the state cabinet, traditional rulers, factions of insurgents groups and displaced persons that: “All the years that many of us have been in the House of Representatives, we bring up issues concerning security and insecurity in Nigeria and other parts of Nigeria, Zamfara inclusive.”
He said: “We argue these issues, we debate these issues, and we come up with resolutions that we feel might help in resolving the issues. But alas! Over the years, all these frantic efforts end on the rinky-dink. Our arguments, our debates are based on what we read on newspaper reports, what we see on television and what we hear. They are not based on actual assessment on the ground. They are not based on the interaction with the stakeholders that are here today. Since seeing is believing, we decided, for the first time in the history of this nation that the House of Representatives would be here with the presiding officers to get the real facts based on-ground assessment, not on hearsay, not on newspapers report, not on TV reports, but from interaction, interfacing with stakeholders and having a proper assessment of what is happening in Zamfara State. With the view of going back to the National Assembly, the seat of power, and getting government intervention and making recommendations based on that assessment to government.”
The trip was not a jamboree. With the determination to take the message back to Mr. President, Gbajabiamila was equally resolute to secure commitments from all the stakeholders that peace should be given a chance for the benefit of the people and the development of the State so ravaged by insurgency. “What we’re going to be talking about is solutions and where the government can intervene. How do we move forward? I believe it’s a question of doing the right thing, at the right time. First and foremost, resettlement, allowing everybody to live in peace,” the Speaker assured.
One of the solutions, the Speaker said, is to develop the three Senatorial Districts in the state alongside the state government, “So, here’s the deal, for me on my part and on the part of the House of Representatives, we shall give you and devote sizable amount of resources to the Senatorial District in Zamfara State for peace. We will ensure that we deploy security forces which are needed to cater for the citizens of Zamfara State. Without security forces, we’re not going to achieve much; the ratio of security men to citizens not just in Zamfara state, everywhere in Nigeria does not come close to international best practices.
“I speak on behalf of the House, having discussed with the leadership of the Senate, I took my time to inform the President about this trip. He’s aware that I’m coming here. So I stand here as a symbol of authority, not just for the House but for the government. The President is fully in support. He’s concerned. He is committed to peace for those of you who know him. He’s committed to peace, he is committed to finding lasting solutions to the problems of banditry or whatever we face and not just here in Zamfara State but in other parts of Nigeria. Maybe Zamfara State will be a case study or test run, but this is going to be extended to every other part in Nigeria,” the Speaker said.
The high point of the visit was the release of six hostage victims to the Speaker by repentant bandit leaders. He also made a contribution of trailer loads of food materials to the affected victims.
In less than three days after the last bomb blast in Maiduguri that claimed more than 60 lives, and despite the risk, the Speaker saw no reason to defer his peace reconciliation trip to Maiduguri. In the afternoon of Tuesday 30th of last month, Gbajabiamila and his colleagues were in Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno to assess the extent of the damages hauled on the once very peaceful State.
Accompanied by the Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu, Chief Whip Muhammad Monguno and others, the Speaker expressed his concern over the plight of the future generations languishing in the various internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps across the Northeast region, saying, “It is our responsibility as a government to make sure that the almost 42,000 that inhabit this camp are gradually reduced and resettled back to their families and their homes in a no-too-distant future. We are here to give encouragement on the little succor we can as government and to see what we can do using the instrumentality of the law to make sure that issues that concern internally displaced persons.”
Besides speaking the mind of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker assured that laws that would comprehensively address the security challenges facing the country would be put in place. “As a National Assembly, and as a government, it is important that we deal with that situation. That’s why we’re here today to make sure that all is well. All can never be well if anybody is living in a camp; to make sure that as best as possible, government plays its role in making sure the welfare of those who are in camps is taken care of. Constitutionally, the primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of its people. These are our people, and we must make sure that they’re well taken care of. If you see me, if you see the House, then you see the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want you to take it away. I stand here as the Speaker of the House, but we’re one government. The president is aware that I’m here. We’re one government, and we speak with one voice. Whatever is comes under my voice, is coming from Mr. President.”
For Speaker Gbajabiamila, this is just the beginning of the several interventions that the 9th House under his leadership would come up with to better the lives of Nigerians.
Dele Anofi is an aide on Print Media to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila
Sanwo-Olu, Obasa and the battle against cancer in Lagos
O
ne negative about Nigeria is the fact that the country lacks effective data-bases that could be relied on for policy and development purposes. Almost all that is done is built on estimation. Thus, it would not be out of place to peg its population at 170 million currently.
And, based on this estimation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that the country should have 170 centres for cancer, that dreaded ailment that continues to take a toll on various parts of the world. But how many are in existence? Again, how affordable are its treatment, especially in a country filled with indigents and high dependants on government?
Some of these thoughts may have prodded Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, to come up with the State’s Cancer Research Institute Law passed in 2017 and aimed at not just making Lagos another first in such efforts among states, but also making sufferers feel the impact of government through subsidized and affordable medical care.
It is believed that an estimated 80,000 people die annually in Nigeria from the different forms of cancer and the situation could be worse by 2030. Streamlining this down to Lagos with a huge population hovering between 23 million and 24 million, becoming pro-active in this regard will not be a waste.
The law, as passed by the Lagos Assembly, provides for researches concerning the ‘Big C’ and other related issues. It also provides for “latest and advanced technological diagnostic instruments for the treatment of the disease and those close to it. This would, in a way, reduce dependence on medical tourism which, in a way, affects the state’s economy. The law also tends to fully move for the improvement of state hospitals where such care would be given as classic professionalism from the caregivers. Would such an opportunity help reduce unemployment?
While the answer remains obvious, the real picture should be how it would enhance the already sustained great relationship between the government and the people. Section 4 of the law talks about a board for the institute peopled with a chairman who ‘shall’ be an oncologist, two medical practitioners, a representative each from the WHO, the Department for International Development (DFID), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID, an experience nurse, a clinical pharmacist, a cancer survivor with integrity, a representative from complementary alternative medicine practice and a medical director.
“The institute shall appoint such number of professional and non-professional staff including reputable and competent consultants in the medical field and allied development services for the purpose of effectively discharging its functions under this law,” states section 27(1) of the law with 35 sections passed by Akinwunmi Ambode on February 8, 2018.
While sections 9 to 12 of the bill talk about the functions of the board, section 13 makes it mandatory for a cancer registry and screening centre to be opened in all the local government areas of the state to provide primary attention to those diagnosed with the ailment, carry out a referral of such patients to a state-owned tertiary healthcare facility and collate data relating to the ailment.
Among a list of assistants to be carried out by the institute, its tasks include conducting researches, investigations, experiments and studies relating to the cause, prevention and treatment of cancer; carrying our enlightenment campaigns on the disease; collaborating with related agencies in and outside the country; providing medical assistance to patience.
One very interesting part of the law sees government’s practical commitment to the protection of lives and ensuring that the governed are satisfied. It stipulates in section 15: “A cancer patient admitted or being treated in any state-owned tertiary institution or medical centre shall have the payment for the treatment and drugs subsidized through endowment fund or grants allocated for this purpose.” True to professionalism, the law emphasizes that keeping the identities of patients secret, except for authorized purposes. It also kicks against stigmatization of victims.
To ensure that the institute stands the test of time, the law makes provision for a council to oversee its operations and monitor implementation of government policies as it relates to cancer. The council is further expected to monitor outbreak of infectious diseases and formulate policies for the institute.
In her assessment of the bill sponsored by Obasa, a Lagos resident, Bilkis Ogunnub, noted in an opinion piece published by The Punch that “in Nigeria, breast and cervical cancers are the commonest ones diagnosed in women, while prostate cancer remains the often diagnosed for men. And like other developing countries, cancer remains a public health challenge in Nigeria where approximately 10,000 people die and 250,000 new cases are reported annually.”
“But this disease that can affect male and female of all ages does not just appear out of nowhere; it has definite causes that can be corrected if the body has enough time, and if actions are taken to change the body’s internal environment to one that creates health while at the same time attacking cancerous cells and tumour by exploiting their weaknesses,” she adds.
Ogunnub notes that cancer is a curable disease that should not be allowed to terminate life, but must be detected early enough.
Ogunnub is not the only Lagosian who has commended Speaker Obasa for coming up with this heart-warming law. There is no doubting the fact that the executive and the legislature in Lagos are marching towards a greater and more inhabitable state. There is also no doubt that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will look at this bill favourably and make Lagos proud.
Jide Babafemi, an analyst and resident of Lagos, writes from Ikorodu
