The mother in-law and her daughter in-law
Before I got married, my mother had decided that she will never give any of her children’s spouses problems no matter how problematic the spouse may turn out to be. She made up her mind to be an example of a good motherin- law. Anytime she visited, my wife would ask her, “Mama what will you eat?” Her answer was always, “I will eat what others in the house will eat”. She behaved this way because she believed that a couple should run their home and not in-laws.
Trust Carol, my wife, she loved her for this. And when my mother died at age sixty in 1993, Carol mourned. There is a mother-in-law would come to her son’s home and ask her daughter- in-law, “What will my son have for dinner this evening?”
If the daughterin- law should reply “I have already made rice and stew.” The mother-in-law could say “My son will not eat rice and stew.” She will bring from her bag, the food she specially prepared. And that was what the son always ended up eating. Sometime ago, a daughter- in-law saved a nice sum of money as a gift to her mother-in-law.
To make her husband happy, she presented it in his presence. Her mother-in-law praised her. After her husband left for work, the mother-in-law called her and started blasting her with words like, “Is this how cheap you think I am that you cannot give me more than this?”
When her husband came from work, the wife told him what his mother did. The husband refused to believe her, and there was big quarrel. It was another incidence that made the man knows that the woman who raised him up was full of mischief and dishonesty.
In the book of Ruth, Naomi travelled out of her country to another country with her husband and two sons. Her husband died in the foreign country. Her two sons got married to two citizens of that country. After sometime, her two sons died. Naomi then decided to go back to her home country Israel. But her two daughters-in-law insisted that they must return with her. When their mother-in-law insisted they should remain in their own country, one of them Ruth, insisted on following her mother-in-law to a country she has never been to before.
Ruth said these famous words, “Do not put pressure on me not to follow you: for wherever you go I will go; wherever you stay I will stay: your people shall be my people, and your God my God; where you die that’s where I will die and there I will be buried… Only death will separate you and me.”
Ruth might have found in her mother-in-law what she possibly did not find in her own mother. And that is how a good mother-inlaw should be. I pray that mothers-in-law will meet wise people who will give them words of wisdom and knowledge to live with their daughters-in-law so much that even when they are dead and gone, their daughters- in-law will keep having sweet memories of them just as my wife Carol keeps having sweet memories of my mother. Love you.
Nigeria’ll be better, safer with more godly women –Pastor Humble
The presiding minister of Daughters of Divine Love, Lekki Lagos, Pastor Isaiah Micah Humble, is silently raising an army of women, who are fervent in spirit, committed to raising God-fearing children, building godly homes and ridding Nigeria of corruption. In this no-barred-hold interview with TAI ANYANWU, he reveals what it takes to create spiritual giants out of amiable females, who are described as the weaker sex and what it takes to command their respect
Could you tell us a bit about your growing-up experiences and upbringing?
My parents are late; my mother was a pastor my father too was a pastor. I grew up seeing my father being a minister of God and following him as he went about ministering forthe Lord.
That’s how l learnt what I am doing today in the office of a minister of God that I find myself in. The same goes for my mother; so all my life I have lived a life of a pastor. I was also a scriptural union leader in my secondary school days.
The name of your ministry suggests that you are into women ministry. How did you come about that? God called me in year 2012 with a mandate to raise-up godly women who will take up the responsibility of building their homes and raising godly people.
God gave me that grace and gift of nurturing, training and raising women with the fear of God and to build them, with the word of God. In raising an army of dedicated godly women, what does it take to command their respect? In the first place, you must have a good understanding of the nature of a woman.
You need to understand and be ready to accommodate their attitude, knowing their emotional matters so that you can get their attention and earn their respect. Secondly, you should know that women are weaker vessels as the Bible says. At times they behave like children; the other times they behave like adults. So they have what I will describe as seasons or disposition.
Any time you follow them according to their mood, understanding is established; you can then flow with them easily. With the grace God has given to me in this regard, they love me as their pastor.
Whatever I tell them, they don’t doubt me because I follow them according to the level of their knowledge and understanding. Women love people who are caring, humble and do what they say.
What else would you say is responsible for the high level of commitment and spirituality of the women under your fold?
I can only say that it is God’s grace.
God has been the one directing everything; and I created principles that the Daughters of Divine Love follow. I also live up to their expectation because women like people who do what they say. You cannot be saying something else and you are doing differently.
Women don’t like that, they hate it. They like people who are passionate, visionary and who are also wise in whatever they are doing. By the grace of God I have been faithfully convincing and so was able to get them to follow suite.
Being spiritually focused and doing what I say is the secret of getting them to become an army of spiritual women. If I had been saying one thing and doing another thing, the case would have been different.
There is what I call spiritual DNA. A goat cannot give birth to a cow neither can a dog give birth to a hen.
The DNA of spiritual life that I have is what I give to them; and it flows naturally. Daughters as they are fondly called have been said to have a strong bond that enables them to do things like sisters.
How did you achieve that?
I am a prayerful person and I do not discriminate against anyone.
So I teach them to love one another and that keeping malice with anyone, especially fellow daughters, will hinder their prayers and rubbish the spiritual life. The strong bond that binds the women in my ministry together is born out of Christ’s love.
It is also nurtured with insight of the word of God. Love does not count offences, love endures, love forgives, love shares and love is an embodiment of everything good. What is the importance of having a godly and prayerful woman in a home? It is very important and advisable to have a godly and prayerful wife in the home.
It is when a woman is prayerful, I believe that there is a sense of focus; a sense of responsibility is also there. There is also understanding of target regarding what she wants to accomplish. Now we know that when prayers are made God answers.
If you have women who are praying, it means that you have targets in the homes which she is tabling before God. It could center on the husband, the children, the future and the spiritual destiny of her generation. If we have every woman and every wife praying in the home, I think that will solve a lot of things. Fear of God will be there.
There will be spiritual understanding about physical issues of life that worry families everywhere. We believe more in spiritual approach to physical issues of life because the spiritual governs and solves the physical.
Have you ever had a situation where a husband is opposed to his wife coming to fellowship for any reason and how so you handle that? By the grace of God we have not had any serious issue in that regard. But there are one or two persons who just stopped not because of time factor or anything in particular.
I believe that all of that are spiritual manipulations; because when a woman gets committed to a programme where God is helping women, their husbands and families one should be thankful to God. On time factor, we are very conscious of that; and within the executive, we discuss that just to make sure that people’s well-being is our concern.
We discuss all that; we resolve it and we put it in place. So I don’t really think anything about is serious.
Our fellowship hold once a week, on Tuesdays; we start early and close early. However, we create time to attend to the women’s questions and issues that that bother them.
What is your opinion about some men of God who have been alleged to have taken advantage of members of the opposite sex in their congregation?
l have heard about some of those cases. I can only tell people that every man has area of weakness.
And if you know your weakness, you should also your strength; you should avoid your weakness.
What you should not do, for instance, on the health line, that will trigger health issues, why not avoid it. If you go the hospital the doctor will tell you don’t take sugar because it can cause a lot of health issues.
There are some spiritual issues that can cause harm to one’s spiritual life. As for men of God, I believe that they should know themselves. But if one eventual falls into sin let’s leave that to God.
But you doing it, knowing that it is harmful to your spiritual life; it is unhealthy because it will hurt the anointing that you carry. Some pastors that have hurt the anointing resort to collecting negative powers which plunges them further into committing more evil against God and man. I believe that men of God should be more conscious of what the carry and steer clear of anything that causes harm to their spiritual soundness.
What would happen to Nigeria if there are a good number of women who faithfully serving God and building their families on godly principles?
I believe that will cause tremendous multiple increase because every man and woman is connected to woman. Every man has a mother, wife or sister; every child has a mother, sister, aunties, and grandmother likewise girls.
We can have a sizeable number of godly people in this nation if we can raise good number of godly women who are committed to raising God fearing children and building their home on godly principles.
When that happens, all the corruption and evils that have become the misfortune of our country will be effectively checked and Nigeria will be good for it.
Marital problems are on the increase for in our society. What is your advice to families going through troubles in the matrimonial homes? When there is a misunderstanding you need to understand the issue in contention, in proper light.
To do that the parties caught in marital issue/ misunderstanding need to be humble enough to facilitate better understanding or a targeted understanding with the spouse. If we understand the misunderstanding what is missing in the relationship will be corrected. Like I say always, everyone has their weaknesses and their strengths.
Your strength might be another person’s weakness and another person’s weakness might be your own strength. Let’s use our strengths to help the weakness of our spouses and allowing our spouses’ strength to help our weakness. Pride should be replaced with humility in our matrimonial relationships.
Then our marriages can become a paradise on earth. Your spouse was raise from a different background and you have married for let’s 30 years. You need to spending those years trying to understand one another. You are bound to see things from different perspectives until there we yield yourselves to good understanding. Like we go to school to understand those things we do not know until we yield ourselves to knowledge.
You must create room for robust communication and be ready to achieve targeted understanding for our marriages to work. Then when we pray our prayers will be answered.
There is work aspect and the prayer aspect that a godly home must do.
What is your counsel for the singles who will eventually get married?
They should start now to prepare themselves. You don’t prepare in a man’s home; you don’t prepare in the arms of a woman.
You start getting yourself ready before you take a plunge into marital waters. I started early and decided what I will be to my wife and that is helping a lot, apart from the grace God has given to me in the ministry of raising godly women who will build homes properly.
The man should prepare for what he will conduct himself as a responsible husband and head of family; the woman also must prepare ahead build a harmonious home, before jumping into marriage.
T.B Joshua, others changing Nigeria’s narratives
A religious pilgrim to the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Dr. Paul Ona, has decried what he described as incessant killings, kidnappings, insecurity, bad governance crimes and criminality which he said is currently ravaging the country and threatening the fabrics of her unity.
Dr. Ona, a Nigerian immigrant who said that he has lived in Britain for 25 years, added that bad publicity which has trailed escalating insecurity in Nigeria has dealt a deadly blow on the already battered image of the country, everywhere in the world.
He spoke during the week, at his guest house located near the SCOAN, after he attended one of the prayer sessions organized for visiting worshipper to the synagogue. According to him, the only good things going for Nigeria in today’s world are the likes of prophet T B Joshua and some Nigeria Technocrats who he said are changing the country’s narrative in their areas of endeavor. His words: “In these season and time when incessant insecurity, killings, kidnappings, Boko Haram insurgency, herders violence and Nigerians have become the proverbial dark sheep in every country of the world.
“They are houndexd and treated with disgust at major international airports anywhere in the world. Most times passengers from Nigeria are selected out of national of other countries, and denied entry into different country around the world,” he said.
The obviously disenchanted Nigerian, however, said that only the like of T B Joshua, whose ministry he said has touched different nationals either through miracles or direct charity activities by his Emmanuel T V partners, are creating positive impact for Nigeria.
“T.B Joshua is going round the world and touching many with love. Evidence of his charitable acts is manifest everywhere. He has built schools for needy communities, intervened in many countries that are ravaged by natural disasters, and all over Europe, Asia, America, India, Africa even in Israel, the Nigerian televangelist has excelled in charity works. “It is no longer news that, the largest number of religious pilgrims flock into Nigeria because of T b Joshua’s miracle service at the SCOAN.
These visiting worshippers go back home and say positive things about Nigeria because of the ministry of Prophet T b Joshua, Dr, Ona related. Although, Joshua is ostracized by fellow Pentecostal pastor back home, his regular crusades in different part of the word has witnessed l a r g e turnout for instance, in France, Britain, America and lately in Israel where he also was honoured by Israeli authorities.
Other Nigerians said to be creating positive impact and image for Nigeria include technocrats who have excelled in different fields of endeavor. They also include some Nigeria who appointed as cabinet ministers in Canada, Britain and other exalted public office in America.
He added that prophet Joshua tops the list of Nigerians who are changing the narrative of the country simply because his ministry not only preaches love for all. “He also goes all out to show love to all in a unique way. For that reason also, Nigerian earns huge foreign currency through visiting worshippers to the synagogue.
“One lesson Nigerians should learn from the ministry of T B Joshua is love. If we allow genuine love which he has demonstrated to all not minding race, tribe, colour and nationality, Nigeria won’t be in the kind of insecurity, hate that it is witnessing today,” Dr. Ona said.
Essentials of Christian life
PSALM 92: 12-15 SAYS “The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree; he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Those that be planted in the house of the lord shall flourish in the courts of our god. They shall still bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be fat and flourishing. To show that the lord is upright; he is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in Him’’ Among the basic requirements of maintaining a healthy living is eating right, and regular physical exercises.
This helps among other benefits to energize, and regulate the body system for more effective performance, and growth. In the same vein, for any Christian, or believer to maintain a healthy spiritual life, he must apply the basic principles of spiritual growth.
Just as there are principles of healthy physical living, it follows that, there are also principle for healthy spiritual living, and growth. Therefore, brethren, we as believers who desires to grow, and also help others to grow, must constantly engage much more in spiritual exercises than physical exercise. Apostle Paul was em- phatic on the essentials of a Christian life. In his first epistle to Timothy 4:12-16, he enjoined the young Timothy to hold strongly to the teachings he has received.
And ensure that he keeps to righteousness, and also constantly engage in spiritual exercises in other to excel. Seeing that engaging in spiritual exercises will much more enhance our chances of making heaven, we must forthwith start the engagement. We must start preaching the word of God at every available opportunity. we must engage in evangelism. We must pray We all must realize that righteousness is utmost important, and essential in the life of a believer. This is so because, maintaining righteousness is a clear evidence that we have a relationship with God. And that we have heaven in view.
When you live a righteous life, you will not die -Hebrew 1:9-14. If you want live long, you must live a righteous life. If you want to please God, you must live right. As we maintain a righteous life, we will have positive influence on others. 1Peter chapter 1verse 15 says ‘’But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversations’’. Beloved, holiness, and righteousness is the key to living a Christian life, and pleasing God. When we live right, we have peace. When people want to get out of problems with unrighteousness, they ultimately get into more problems.
Maintaining righteousness brings you closer to God. And when you pray, God will answer
When God visited you last
What is man, that thou shouldest magnify him? and that thou shouldest set thine heart upon him?And that thou shouldest visit him every morning, and try him every moment? (Job 7:17, 18) I was a boarder in a disciplined Secondary School. We had master-on- Duty, Hostel Master and also House-master. Almost every night one of them would visit the Hostel or what we called Dormitory. They would try to count the number of students, and find those who were sick or had one challenge or the other.
This happened almost daily. From the scriptures above, when last did the Lord visit you and your family? This morning? Yes. Ward Round is a visit made by a medical practitioner, alone or with a team of health professionals at their bedside to review and follow-up the progress in their health.
House-masters and medical practitioners learnt it from where it originated – from God. When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour. (Psalm 8:3-5) This is another testimony that God visits you always.
It is Ward Round by the Lord Jesus Christ. What does God do when He visits? He checks the family folders, goes through them, review, and followup all the family case files. The Lord minutes on them and appoints those to ensure you are free and discharged to work, to marry, to have children, have business, etc. Infact, the Lord’s visitations are to turn Challenges into Miracles – all problems, all that disturb you, He will convert all into Miracles.
The Lord cannot visit you and leave you the same. No, it does not happen. His scriptures said in Job 7:17 (what is man, that Thou should magnify him?) His purpose is to make you great, magnify you, lift you up and raise you up to become prominent.
It is God’s plan to visit you, and the entire family every morning. It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. (Lamentations 3:22, 23) Every morning, the Lord comes to visit you with His Mercies and compassions. He adds and leaves His mercies for you every morning. His compassions increase daily for you. If you look at your circumstances, you will not understand or benefit.
When you ignore the happenings around you and believe in His visits, you will gradually or suddenly begin to see changes that warrant you to praise God. Once again, His visits are to convert the challenges in your life to Miracles. He will show up in your matter, and you will see His glory. God’s glory is His Presence when He shows up in your matter, as He visits. Every visit of God makes you see His glory. All challenge turn to Miracles from now. This month of August, is month of Divine Visit and Miracles for you.
The faces of God’s mercy
The parable of the Good Samaritan pictures the physical relieving aspect of mercy, and also it is a communicable nature.
“But a Samaritan who was on a journey, came upon him, (most likely being a Jew] and when he saw him, he felt compassion and bandaged up his wounds, pour oil and wine on them and he put him on his beast and brought him to an inn and took care of him,” Like 10:33-34.
Most often, it refers to God’s mercy towards the miserable sinner. “Blessed be the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3. For you were once not a people, but now you are the people of God; you had not received mercy but now you have received mercy” -1Peter 2:10. There are three types of mercy: General mercy – This is that mercy which God shows to all His creation.
The Lord is good to all and His mercies are over all His works –Psalm 145:9. Special mercy – This type of mercy is distinctive and elective and come upon any person or persons.
The Bible says “Be sons of your father who is in heaven for He cause His sun to rise on the evil and the good, sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous –Mathew 5:45. Sovereign mercy –This type of mercy is specifically directed to the heir of salvation
“For He says to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion, so then it is not him that willet nor him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy –Roman 9:15-16. There are also types of God’s mercy scripturally categorized as follows:
Great mercy –“Then Solomon said; you have shown great loving kindness, that you have given a son on his throne, as it is this day.- 1Kings 3:6 Covenant mercy- :I said, I beseech you, O Lord God of heaven, the great awesome God, who preserves the covenant and loving kindness for those who love Him and keep His commandments Nehemiah 1:5.
Abundant mercy –“For your Lord, are good and ready to forgive and abundant in loving kindness to all who call upon Him –Psalm 86:5. Everlasting mercy – “For the loving kindness of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting to those who fear Him, and his righteousness to children’s children Psalm 103:17.
Tender mercy –because of the tender mercy of our God, with which the sun rises from on high, will visit us – Luke 1:78 Rich mercy –“But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us” –Eph 2:4 Full mercy – “We count those blessed who endured. You have heard of the endurance of Job and have seen the outcome of the Lord’s dealings, that the Lord is full of compassion and merciful James 5:11
Unlocking the supernatural via the power of new birth
Welcome to August! Thank God for taking us through the school of divine wisdom all through the month of July 2019.
My prayer is that each one of us shall begin to walk in the reality of wisdom from above, with undeniable proofs from this time onward, in the name of Jesus Christ! Today, we shall focus on: Unlocking the Supernatural via the Power of New Birth! We saw from scriptures that the supernatural is real and it is the natural habitation of every child of God. That is, every child of God is a supernatural being ordained to command signs and wonders on the earth.
As it is written, The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit (John 3:8). However, unlocking the supernatural begins with a proven new birth experience; without which, we cannot flow in the supernatural. By new birth, we mean the supernatural restoration of our human dignity.
Let us recognise that new birth is not fun and it is not religion. Rather, it represents a change of status that places us above principalities and powers. We saw from scriptures that the believer, at new birth, is a recreated being with all the potentials of God in him.
Essentially, the new birth brings us into a new sphere of existence where we cease from being a struggling human being to a commander of signs and wonders in all facets of our lives (John 3:8). As we all know, a sign is something beyond the ordinary; a proof of God’s omnipotence! It authenticates the involvement of God in any issue.
Therefore, by virtue of our new status, we are to be followed by signs, not sorrows. Unfortunately, many who are born again do not know the worth of their new birth; no wonder they remain strugglers.
Until we know and have an understanding of who we are by virtue of our new birth, we may still remain in the very bondage of satan from which Jesus has already set us free. This is why new birth is much more than merely responding to an altar call. An in-depth understanding of our new birth in Christ is required to reflect the heavenly life on earth.
Let’s Examine Some of the Worth in New Birth * Our lineage has changed: By the mystery of New Birth, every child of God has been disconnected from his/her old family tree (natural/ biological) and grafted into a new family (spiritual).
That is, before we became born again, we were sons of men but after our encounter with Christ at new birth, we became sons of God (Ephesians 2:19 see also John 1:12; 2 Corinthians 5:17). *
We Are Wonder-Working children of God: Our God is a wonder-working God; and because like begets like, we are wonder-working sons and daughters of God (Genesis 1:26; Romans 8: 19). * We are seated in heavenly places with Christ Jesus, far above the realms of torture and torments of life: The mystery of new birth has repositioned us for ‘sweatless’ triumph over all circumstances of life.
We need a consciousness of our new position in Christ to command dominion because our liberty is the product of our insight (Ephesians 1:20-21, 2:6). * Health and vitality: One of the principal offers of new birth is health and vitality. This is because health is one area the devil torments humanity most. Moreover, Jesus Christ paid the price for our total health on the cross and any resistance against it.
The Kingdom of God, a Kingdom of grace
‘Then He lifted up His eyes toward His disciples, and said: Blessed are you poor, for yours is the kingdom of God,” (Luke 6:20) As we’ve seen in the previous articles, the kingdom of God belongs to those qualified by God.
He chooses those He wants to be partakers, and then He qualifies them-not by deeds but by His grace. As Paul stated in Colossians 1 verse 12 and 13: “Giving thanks to the Father who has qualified us to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in the light.
He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love.” God made us fit to enter His kingdom, and He is happy giving us the kingdom (Luke 12:32, 22: 29-30). It is by His grace we are chosen to be partakers of His kingdom; our deeds/works are not enough to qualify us for the kingdom.
Then, when we talk about the Kingdom of God, we are talking about His grace shown to those who are poor in spirit. It is those who are poor in spirit that partakes in the grace of His kingdom. In the above text, what Jesus means by “the poor” is a kind of spiritual poverty -one we should seek.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matt 5:3). What this means is that we should be humble in our spirits. When we come to God we must realize we are sinners and we are spiritually empty and poor. Pride can take all forms, but the worst is spiritual pride.
We must not be self-satisfied or proud in our hearts, feeling like we don’t really need God. Pride prevents us from inheriting God’s kingdom. The kingdom is for those who acknowledge the fact that they are spiritually poor and that it is by God’s grace they can gain access to the kingdom.
We must humble our spirits just as the Bible says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6). When one loves to occupy the lowest place, not because he desires to be more esteemed, but because he thinks that this is precisely the place that it is suitable for him; does not exalt himself; he is not proud, he obtains grace from above and then becomes a partaker of the kingdom. Poverty in spirit is really something to strive after.
When we are poor in spirit our ears are opened to God’s voice, not just to enjoy it in self-satisfaction, but in order to do what he has heard (James 1:22); when we are poor in spirit we will be willing to live our lives for the purpose of laying it down as sacrifice. (John 15:12-13); when we are poor in spirit we don’t draw back in the sufferings of Christ, so that after we have been tested, we can be of help to others.
(Romans 8:18); when we are poor in the spirit we deny ourselves so that we may not be offenses to others in any way. (Matt 16:24) It is expedient we strive to be spiritually poor so that we will become partakers of the kingdom of Grace. The question now is are we poor in spirit?
IEIEPC, RCCG collaborate on individualised education plan for children with special needs
A frontline non-governmental organisation for education of children with special needs, the Inclusive Education and Individualized Education Plan Centre (IEIEPC) in partnership with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, recently focused on special and inclusive education for parents and caregivers of children with special needs.
The conference featured a mix of presentations and specialized therapeutic consultations facilitated by specialists in various fields of special education.
Over 600 children with special needs, parents and care givers from Lagos and neighbouring state of Ogun as well as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara participated in the one-day event which featured presentations from seasoned special education professionals, breakout sessions and individual case therapies with consultants.
Speaking in his welcome address, the Director of the Inclusive Education and Individualized Education Plan Centre (IEIEPC) and Convener of the workshop, Mr. Oyeyinka Oluwawumi, said the Workshop was intended to train parents, teachers and social workers on the skills required to support and bring out the best in people living with disabilities.
“Every child with special needs has a strength that can be annexed for maximal performance.
We want to help in the best possible ways and that was why we organised the conference to enable us design an individualised education plan for the children concerned,”he emphasized. Mr. Oluwawumi also described the partnership with the RCCG as a laudable development just as he revealed that the Church’s strides in CSR was a major appeal coupled with the need to build strategic synergy with individuals, groups and institutions to effectively address (Make attribution)
Also speaking, the Pastor in Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Liberation Area, Tony Egbe said the church’s involvement was in furtherance of her commitment to ensuring the total wellbeing of man just as he expressed satisfaction with the level of participation by the focused groups.
Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the programme have commended the organisers for the high-impact it has had on them. Alhaja Idiat Sanni of the National Orthopaedic Special School and Second Vice President of the Association for Intellectual Development of Nigeria (AIDN) described the workshop as enlightening and called for more specialised platforms like the IEIEPC to enable indigenous solutions. “We need more platforms like the IEIEPC. We cannot continue to be referring people overseas for treatment when we can create our own solutions with the team of indigenous professionals,” she said.
Another participant, Mrs. Adelokun Latifa, a mother of an 18 years old son who suffers from cerebral paralysis said the workshop has provided her with practical tips on how to help the son become independent. “My son has been on medication, but it is becoming very difficult to meet up because of the cost. And this drug, when you miss out on a dosage, the impact could be quite telling on him. But with this programme, I have been enlightened especially in the area of nutrition. I have also learnt about therapy which we will start immediately,” she stated.
Christ’s ambassador indeed?
Memorise: Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men: 2 Corinthians 3:2 Read: Acts 4:13-16 13 Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus. 14
And beholding the man which was healed standing with them, they could say nothing against it. 15 But when they had commanded them to go aside out of the council, they conferred among themselves, 16 Saying, What shall we do to these men?
for that indeed a notable miracle hath been done by them is manifest to all them that dwell in Jerusalem; and we cannot deny it. Message Who is an ambassador? An ambassador is simply an official who lives in a foreign country as the representative of his or her own country.
Two things are striking in this definition. The first is that an ambassador in an official and a representative of his or her country’s government. In order words, there is a relationship between the ambassador and the country he or she represents. Secondly, an ambassador lives in a foreign country.
From these points, it is obvious that Christ’s ambassadors must have a relationship with Him.
There are many people today who claim to be representatives of Jesus Christ. Concerning such people, Jesus says in Luke 13:26-27: “ Then shall ye begin to say, We have eaten and drunk in thy presence, and thou hast taught in our streets. But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity.” Furthermore, Christ ambassadors must see themselves as strangers living in a foreign land called earth. Unless you live your life as a pilgrim with temporary stay on earth, you cannot be Christ’s ambassador indeed.
Learn from those who have gone ahead of us, of whom Hebrews 11:13 says: “These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.”
The early apostles are great examples of how to live our lives as Christ’s ambassadors. Although most of the were ignorant and illiterate men, they were also something else, which supersede every other thing: they were clones of the Lord Jesus Christ, reflecting the life and principles. He brought from heaven. It is therefore not surprising that they did the same feats the Lord did while in the flesh- thus fulfilling the prophecy Jesus made that we would do the works He did, and even greater works than He did (John 14:12).
Even the Jewish leaders who persecuted the disciples admitted that they resembled their Master. Beloved, to be Christ’s ambassador indeed requires learning of Him (Matthew 11:28-30). Are you ready to learn of Him? Do you see yourself as Christ’s ambassador in all that you do? The disciples of old lived their lives as Christ’s ambassadors and did not regret it. In fact, Jesus promised them a hundredfold return on their commitment, and this promise is yours also (Mark 10:29-30). Prayer point: Father, grant me grace to live my life as Your worthy ambassador in Jesus’ Name.
RCCG Christ Worship Centre, Ladipo donates pipe borne water to community
As part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, RCCG Christ Worship Centre, Odalume, Sogunle-Ladipo, Lagos Province 60 donated a pipe borne water project to the Ladipo community to ameliorate the hardship being encountered by the people over inadequate portable drinking water.
Speaking during the unveiling and hand-over, which took place at the church premises on Sunday July 21, the Pastor in Charge of Lagos province 60, Pastor Ephraim Osunde, said CSR has its root in Christianity and the church is meant to be an example for the world to follow. He said the donation of the water project was a conscious avenue for the church to make visible impact to its host community.
He promised that the church will remain at the forefront in its effort at providing solution to challenges, especially identified infrastructural challenges in its host communities.
The hand-over and unveiling of the water project was witnessed by the Vice- Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Hon Daisi Osho, community leaders including the CDA Chairman, Elder J.A Adewale, Mr. Azeez Hakeem CDA secretary, Alhaji Wahab Sadiq; former chairman Oshodi Isolo Local Govt amongst other dignitaries. Hon. Osho lauded the church for standing up to be counted.
He said the Redeemed Christian Church of God had been outstanding in the provision of social amenities and solving societal challenges. Other community leaders who were gathered at the formal unveiling and hand over of the water project to the community were full of praises to the Redeemed Christian Church of God for initiating the laudable project.
