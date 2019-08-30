Back Page Column
The snag with single moms
Atopmost desire of every woman, especially in Africa, is to be married, stay married, and be fruitful as a mother. Regardless of her educational, professional or business attainments, becoming successful in marriage is as crucial as the breath of her life. Wearing wedding rings is seen as complementing her status as a responsible woman in the society. She feels proud to talk about her family: how naughty and funny children could be; the tireless demands of her ‘big baby boy’ (husband) who keeps playing rivalry with the children for her attention; the fault-finding visiting mother in-law who is stressing her beyond limits and the forthcoming family event for which she is to go shopping. These and some other activities make every woman proud as having a home.
However, circumstances and fate have made many women become single moms as widows, divorced, separated and yet-to-be-married mothers or those socially known as ‘Baby Mamas.’ I do feel for single moms regardless of their age and circumstances. The trauma of loneliness is killing, much less financial commitments in paying all manner of ever-increasing but must-do bills. Many single moms are jobless; no thanks to the depreciating economic fortunes in the country. Some of those who were very selective in choosing male partners are now ready for any available man, provided he could, at least, drop ‘something’ on a regular basis to keep body and soul together. Pity! The hard-working and never-give-up among them are taking up menial jobs in the neighbourhood, schools, worship centres and wherever, including non-resident housekeeping jobs. Quite a good number of them are now into diverse networking businesses. I appreciate their doggedness because there is dignity in labour.
Many enterprising single moms would have been married again or, at least, be enjoying a stable relationship but for their naivety! I have encountered several single moms at different fora, their common chorus is that “There are no serious men out there. All we have are mere sex partners who have no interest to care or bear your burden with you.” Another set are of the opinion that “Men are scammers. They will sweet-talk you into relationship only to defraud you bodily (sex), financially, emotionally (unfaithful), psychologically (keep you at the edge of insanity) and unending lies of unfulfilled promises.”
As much as I can’t deny these statements, I do know also that not all available men are bad. There are thousands of single dads, too, who are on the lookout for good, godly, faithful, and caring women to fill the vacuum in their lives. To my consternation, I have found out that women are usually the architect of their own prolonged single parenthood.
A mother of four was lamenting her needy condition without helpers coming her path for almost six years that her husband had abandoned the home for an older woman. According to her, she has foreclosed the possibility of reunion with her runaway hubby even though the man does not appear to be thinking in that direction either. The 43-year-old restaurateur said she received overtures from admirers on regular basis. I wonder why she’s still unattached despite her good qualities. To be honest, she is the cause. Reason: she is fond of scaring men away with her burden of commitments whenever a man indicates interest in her.
“Whenever any man says ‘Madam, can we be in a relationship?’ My response is that can you bear my burden? I have four children, think about their school fees; my rents both residential and business; our feeding and maintenance allowances. Think about these things first, your response will ultimately decide my own response’. That will be the last time the man will show up; and if he does, he won’t mention the issue again. So, I’m tired; I really need a man.”
A 38-year-old civil servant said she is still a single mom because the men available are “stingy” and mean. According to her, the last relationship she had lasted for only three months. Why? The man, also a civil servant, “keeps promising without delivering; yet, he is a horse rider when it comes to the bedroom. I terminated the relationship after three months of probation and I have nothing to show for it. The only time he gave me a reasonable amount was when he collected some salary arrears. I have pressing demands, please. Why is my life not cosy?”
The major reason these women and their ilk are still ‘waiting,’ ‘searching’ and ‘expecting’ is because they make their financial needs a paramount condition for going into relationship. I know money matters a lot in relationship especially with single mothers but predicating their acceptance or otherwise on monetary considerations is inordinate. Like the case of the restaurateur, she said “what I do ask any man proposing to have an affair with me is ‘can you shoulder my responsibilities?’ His response will determine my own response as well.” I asked her some salient questions which she couldn’t provide any convincing answers to. First, is the man asking her out the biological father of her children? She said ‘No.’ Second, who was the object of the man’s interest? She answered “I am.” Then, why was she making her burden a condition for relationship? She couldn’t answer. Since the father of her children is alive, the fact that the (estranged husband/father) do not care for the children should not make it mandatory for other man to shoulder the responsibility. Presenting this as a condition keeps good and, indeed, helpful men away. However, this tactless approach does not apply to every single mom but is common with the majority of them.
Every man going into a relationship with single moms is fully aware that he has a supporting role to play in the life of the woman, widows inclusive. Men are weary of women that boldly confront them with demanding conditions for a relationship. They swiftly discover a sense of exploitation, lack of seriousness or commitment in such women. If, as a single mom, you like a man and feel he could add more value to your life in many areas of life beyond money, just go ahead. In the course of the journey, every other thing will naturally be added, even beyond your expectations. Surprisingly, it may eventually lead to another marital life.
Disquiet in Enugu, the real issue
“True equality means holding everyone accountable in the same way, regardless of race, gender, faith ethnicity or political ideology” – Monica Crowly
It’s very evident to all discerning minds that serious efforts are being made lately to covertly take away the political peace and tranquillity that has been ubiquitous in Enugu State since 2007 and replace it with uneasiness, panic and angst.
The turmoil that ruled the tenure of Governor Chimaroke Nnamani was brilliantly dimmed by the path of peace and friendliness that his successor Sullivan Chime followed immediately on coming to power.
A distance observer watching developments in Enugu State lately would be thinking that it’s all about crimes and criminality emanating from the youth restiveness due to the large scale unemployment. But an in-depth look and critical analysis of the undercurrent behind it, would easily pinpoint the linkage to politics.
Undoubtedly, the way and manner the disquiet is coming in torrents conveys only one message and that is that some political intrigues and manoeuvrings are currently sprouting in the state curiously to achieve a purpose. What purpose you may ask? To destabilize and derail the system for a particular political design.
Since 1999 Enugu State has been outstanding in its harmonious politics, making it one of the most peaceful politically in the country.
This perhaps was made possible largely due to an understanding entered into by the leaders of the state long ago to have power equitably shared and rotated among the three Senatorial zones of Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North also known as Nkanu, Udi and Nsukka geo-political zones.
While it was easy to maintain the power rotation, the power sharing and development was not possible as it was virtually winners take all in the area of appointments and infrastructural developments.
This unique power sharing formula in the state started as far back as the third republic when Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo reigned as Governor of old Enugu State that included some parts of now Ebonyi State. Nwodo christened it triangular equilibrium. He designed power, positions, resources and development to be shared equitably among the then three political power bases; Abakiliki, Enugu and Nsukka geo-political areas. Unfortunately, before that method was to fully take off, Nwodo and that republic were flushed out. But the new Enugu State in 1999 found the method interesting and adoptable when democratic rule fully returned to the land although not in all its original ramifications. The new democratic government agreed to the power rotation but could not be faithful in equitable sharing of jobs, resources and development aspect of the bargain.
This bias in appointments, developments and empowerment was very pronounced under the reign of Nnamani from the Enugu East. In one of his responses to the cacophony of voices against this lopsidedness in governance, the haughty governor then told the other zones to wait when it reaches their turn they should develop their own area. In line with that spirit even when the governor was to nominate a minister to represent the state in the federal cabinet, he still went to his zone to pick a brother Frank Nweke from Nkanuland.
By the time the mandatory eight-year tenure of Dr. Nnamani ended with its maximum control of power and development paving way for Chime, it was easy for the next zone to stand on an already set precedent. Although Chime was in a hurry to jettison a number of Nnamani’s style, he quickly embraced the power take all policy in both appointments and developments.
Even when he had the opportunity like his predecessor to nominate minister to represent the state, he also quickly went to his own village, first Felecia Njeze and later Prof. Chinedu Nebo also from his town.
The visibly underdog zone of the state, Enugu North or Nsukka area notwithstanding their numerical advantage over the other geo-political areas religiously waited patiently for their turn which eventually arrived in 2015. But unfortunately for them it never came holistically rubbishing the old saying that the patient dog eats the fattest meat.
By the time the winners take all system arrived the dorm of Nsukka zone there was no federal control for their party, nearly 50% of the power were gone. As it now implies, the Nsukka governor in his era cannot appoint or influence the appointment of ministers. Reason being that the Pharaoh that knows no Joseph arrived Egypt. Buhari and APC came to replace PDP.
At this time even when it was time to pick the minister to represent the state, nobody looked the way of Enugu North instead ministerial power returned to Enugu West.
As a result, in the last 20 years of democratic rule in the country, ministerial position and other top federal jobs rotated between Enugu East and Enugu West. Sadly for Enugu North what is now available to them is just about 50% of what was available to the other zones.
But the other sister two zones are not to blame, if anybody is to be blamed it should be the naive Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP who squandered their goodwill with brazen arrogance that brought the entire country to this near disaster called APC.
But rather than sympathizing with Nsukka zone for losing out a great chunk of what their colleagues in other zones enjoyed, the pressure is instead on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to even use the available 50% to do the needful. What you instead see unfolding is the government being harassed, hounded and intimidated enough to stop it from implementing the existing winners take all key jobs and developments which others popularized.
To ensure that developing Nsukka zone does not happen, Gburugburu government need to be disorganized and made fragile enough so that it would have to exist at the mercy of other zones. When this happens he would be so inundated that rather than think of development he would be so concerned with survival of his regime.
Not minding the dearth of funds in his time compared to previous reign of Nnamani and Chime, the target is now to fuel enough crises to derail him. From all indications this agenda is materializing as the second term of Gburgburu appears condemned to tackling security challenges rather than development. Instead of being on the road inspecting projects and cutting tapes Gburugburu has been subjected to the forests in search of political criminals whether herdsmen or forest hoodlums.
Not to agree with this perspective is to have an acceptable explanation for the sudden loss of harmony in the state leading to some shocking murder cases, curious kidnapping instances and herdsmen vexatious attacks at core areas as the killing of priests and kidnapping of traditional rulers.
The agenda is simple: to derail the government and stop it from addressing the glaring age-long marginalization of Nsukka people in the scheme of things. The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) was touted for Nsukka in the second republic but was diverted to Nkanuland where it’s today literarily under-utilized because of its isolated location all to the mercy and influence of a sitting Nkanu son, Jim Nwobodo. All efforts made by an Nsukka son as Health Minister, late D. C. Ugwu to have the teaching hospital located in Nsukka failed to the weightier influence of the then state governor.
Again when the same governor established a state university with multiple campus, the Adada campus for Nsukka was jettisoned by another Nkanu son governor, rather than even take the teaching hospital of the university to Nsukka it got squeezed in the Enugu in an existing general hospital instead of having it spread to other zones. All referral health challenges of Nsukka residents must drag you to Enugu.
Despite all these hell is letting lose, all crimes and criminalities are germinating in protest for Governor Ugwuanyi trying to decongest Enugu and relocate the ESUT teaching hospital to Nsukka. The anger over this laudable policy going on clandestinely is now giving birth to all kinds of political challenges on the government with the sole agenda of distracting the governor.
But Gburugburu should know one thing as a fact that providence brought him to be at the helm of affairs of Enugu State at this time, history will be harsh on him if he fails to do to Nsukka what Nnamani did to Nkanu and what Chime did to Udi. Justice and fair play demand this from him and he must not yield to any distraction even if they are coming from his own people. Fairness also demands that West and East must extend the same cooperation and support North gave to them. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.
Nigeria and the price of lifeless leadership
When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn – Proverbs 29: 2.
O
ne tale by the moonlight that Granma regaled us with in those good old days involved Tortoise, Lion and Monkey. Tortoise, mischievous as ever, came across a gathering of other animals and said what seemed as a simple prayer: May we not pay the debt we did not owe; may the problem we knew nothing about not become ours; and may we not be asked to vomit what we did not eat (See also King David in Psalm 35: 11). The other animals, suspicious of Tortoise and his bag of deceits, demonstrated wisdom by saying “Amen” but Monkey, thinking he was wise, refused to follow suit. Tortoise went his way but not before he had boasted he would teach Monkey a lesson. Monkey, like Nigeria, went away, making trifles of Tortoise’s threat and thinking that was the end of the matter. Tortoise ransacked his bag of deceit. Soon, he found an appropriate recipe for his plot against Monkey.
Tortoise prepared a good-to-behold cake and laced it with honey. He then went in search of Lion. Getting to the king of the jungle, Tortoise saluted and said he had just made a discovery and, because of the highest regard he had for Lion, he felt he (Lion) should be the first to know of the discovery. Tortoise took out the cake he had made and gave to Lion. Lion tasted the cake and couldn’t belief his taste buds. He demanded for more of the delicacy but Tortoise said that was all he had. Lion would have none of that and insisted he must have more or Tortoise should consider himself a goner. Tortoise pleaded for his life and then told Lion the “secret” – That cake was the excreta of Monkey! Lion screamed! Tortoise saw the excitement on Lion’s face and knew his plot had worked. He advised the king of the jungle: If you want more of the delicacy, go early in the morning to Monkey’s house, his very first excreta will yield you the most delicious cake on earth. But if, as Monkey that he is, he chooses to play monkey game with you by refusing to bring forth a delicious cake, pummel his stomach very well and yell at him: ‘Monkey, bring forth delicious cake!’” Lion thanked Tortoise, went and laid ambush to Monkey’s house.
As Monkey came out in the morning, Lion pounced on him and commanded him to excrete delicious cake. Monkey, not understanding what Lion meant, protested. Lion remembered Tortoise’s advice and grabbed Monkey’s two hands and began to pummel his stomach, screaming: “Thou Monkey, bring forth delicious cake.” Monkey excreted by fire by force. Lion grabbed the excreta and thrust it into his mouth. Rubbish! He spewed it out and eyed Monkey menacingly. So, you have decided, like Tortoise warned me, to play monkey game? He pummelled Monkey again and again. Each time Monkey excreted and Lion tasted it, it was not like the delicious cake Tortoise had given him. So he pummelled Monkey the more. Monkey’s life ebbed but Lion would not relent. Other animals gathered, the SOS of Monkey having reached their ears. Of course, an elated Tortoise hid somewhere near watching proceedings. The other animals asked Lion and Tortoise to state their case; it was then they realised that Tortoise was the proverbial “eku eda” or agent provocateur. So was Monkey rescued from the iron-grip of Lion!
Afterwards, Tortoise found out Monkey and repeated his prayer: May we not pay the debt we did not owe; may the problem we knew nothing about not become ours; and may we not be asked to vomit what we did not eat. This time around, Monkey, wiser after the act, wasted no time to say “Amen”. That is why Monkey goes about to this day shouting “Amen”, “Amen” “Amen”. Nigeria is the Monkey and a British firm asking Nigeria to pay for what it did not buy is Tortoise.
We are being asked to vomit what we did not eat. This country may lose a whopping $9.6 billion just for nothing – well, not just for nothing in the real sense of the word. It is for our famed tardiness and lack of seriousness; it is for our legendary fire brigade and lackadaisical approach to issues. We are being punished for our impunity and penchant to breach agreements and treat principles as scum. Petty local politics of seeing nothing good in a previous government may now cost us, a poor country by all standards, 20 per cent of our meagre foreign exchange reserves. Not that the British company in question lifted a finger or turned the sod of any enterprise here. It is only leveraging on our folly, care-free-attitude, wastefulness, indifference, diffidence, and loss of respect and standing in the eyes of the international community to make this kill.
The oracle asked a man seeking after sudden wealth to go bring a man’s footprints for a sacrifice. He went all over but returned to say he couldn’t find the footprints of any sane man but those of a mad man. The medium was livid: Which sane man would let you have his footprints if not a mad man? Which sane country can fall into this kind of trap if not Nigeria? Which people or leaders, to be more specific, can be this laid-back and thread-bare of every modicum of responsibility and sensibility if not Nigerians and their leaders? Governments here treat agreements the same way Adolf Hitler held Versailles Treaty which ended the First World War, declared it mere piece of paper, held it up and tore it into shreds to the consternation of other world leaders, triggering the Second World War. Ask NLC! Ask ASUU! Ask anyone else that has had the misfortune of entering into agreements with government here. We treat agreements as trivial. Ask our sportsmen and women at the on-going African Games in Morocco. Ask our footballers, dead and living!
It must be Monkey’s wisdom – and the monkey game our leaders play with our treasury – that made a claim of $40 million to become $250million, then $850 million, then $6.6 billion, then $8.9 billion and now $9.6 billion and still counting! And not that the foreign firm lifted a finger here! It did not put one brick upon another! What we are being punished for is our penchant for being careless and carefree. Everyone has come to know us as a country and people that throw away their riches while their people wallow in penury. Nigeria is a huge cesspit of corruption and anything-goes and only a mad man will not profit from it. We are a bazaar where everyone who has an opportunity makes a kill. In which other country of the world can this happen? Which other country can be this wasteful? Which other leaders can commit this hara-kiri and still sit pretty in office; not just sitting pretty but also junketing about, frittering the little that will remain after this judgement debt is paid? Only in Nigeria can this happen! And no one will be called to question! No heads will roll! The Muhammadu Buhari/APC government sat on this for over four years; at the point that the PDP/Goodluck Jonathan exited, our liabilities were just $850 million; that was bad enough. What it has now become under Buhari/APC is simply bewildering.
Fela aptly described this as “Oro p’esi je o/Oro di hun”. Just confounding! Simply perplexing! Unbelievable! Such mediocrity! Such wantonness!
Now, this is a classical case of a Nero that fiddled while the country burned. Between this leadership deficiency and notoriety and the e-mail and other internet fraudulent activities of Nigerians (youths?) abroad that have given the country a bad image, which makes us more of a laughing stock? Can we still disagree with David Cameron’s characterization of Nigeria as a fantastically corrupt country or of Donald Trump description of our leadership as lifeless and our country as shithole? Can we look Robert Mugabe or the Russian and Chinese leaders in the eyes and complain about their making Nigeria and Nigerians the butt of cruel jokes? How many days of national mourning will government declare for this monumental calamity and for the national flag to fly at half mast?
FEEDBACK
The Nuremberg treatment was good for Ike Ekweremadu: The yams that were planted and harvested in his ancestral home, he went to eat and celebrate in Germany! What a shame! The cost of his travel and sundry expenses for this purpose were more than enough to make his village and community happy. Go to his village – so many farmers don’t have wheelbarrows to transport their yams from the farm to the house; neither improved seedlings nor fertilizers to increase their yield in the next farming season. He incurred the wrath of the gods! – Frank, Aba.
Whither Nigeria’s education?
I have often tried to ask myself very critically if the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed achieved any tangible mileage in its educational agenda for the country. I was just wondering over what has changed or what is set to change. I took cognisance of the school feeding programme in a decayed infrastructural environment. I took cognisance of the promise of the APC to transform the education sector and effect a holistic curriculum that can contend with the needs of 21st Century world, with changing dynamics and sophistication in a new world order driven by technology. I noticed that ASUU strike punctured academic calendar in time past, and its recent threat of another strike is yet again an opportunity to put the country on the reverse gear. I kept asking myself what are the creativity, innovations and inventions within the academia that have impacted on the growth of the country. What exactly are our academics doing to further the narrative of a new Nigeria driven by technology and knowledge?
What do we produce from the Ivory Towers as response to problems confronting us in the country? Beyond the public commentaries from our experts, what have they invented in the different aspects of our lives to provide ready made solutions to our nagging problems? What exactly are our professors professing? What do they do with all the researches from undergraduate to postgraduate levels in the universities? They gather dust on the shelves or become handy disposable wraps for “akara” sellers. Almost every item is imported in our laboratories. Almost every equipment is imported in our hospitals, yet we have seasoned professors who excel so proudly and profoundly outside the country through consultancy services they render to those who pay heavily for them. When you take a sample population of Nigerians in diaspora, you will find a collection of some of the best brains in the world, inventing solutions to global problems and offering other perspectives to developmental problems across the globe. Rather than invent, create and innovate, the news from our higher institutions talks about sexual harassment, sex-for-marks tales, lecturers “being set up”, and other categories of inanities that easily pre-occupy idle minds.
Our curriculum remains essentially the same as handed down by the British colonialists, except for a few tinkering. Rather than change, we are detained by obsolete curriculum, and the colonialists find a huge market coming to brainwash our people to patronise their own universities; some kind of huge capital flight in a country of telling contradictions. I saw pictures of Nigerians who graduated from foreign universities, children of the rich, being celebrated by their proud parents as they don their graduation gowns in fulfilment of their course of study. When they finish, they return to Nigeria, undergo the compulsory National Youths Service Corps, before they become easily integrated into the world of work. These days, the establishments both private and public, prefer graduates from foreign universities. So, the urge to seek foreign education keeps recurring and increasing. In fact, it has become a status symbol as parents proudly tell their onlookers that their children graduated abroad from X university or the other.
A government that takes integrity as its watchword should have applied integrity in all it does. Integrity of our education should have been a huge target. Integrity of our security agencies should have been a huge incentive to contend with growing sophistication in crimes and criminalities. Integrity of the governance process should have been an exemplary indulgence to maintain sanity and decorum in public service. Integrity in our recruitment process without given to intense lobby and waiting game should have served us better as we impatiently aspire to climb the ladder of growth and development. What we have is a situation that patronises mediocrity and romances incompetence as a new fond lover. This government cannot lay its hands on any tangible breakthrough in our educational pursuit. The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared recently that about 4.4 million Nigerians sat for their matriculation examinations. Of this figure, our universities can only accommodate less than a million. The rest are left to roam the streets for another examination year in a circus that exposes our crudity of purpose and unseriousness of intention.
In modern, thinking, forward-looking and agenda-setting societies, the youth population is the most critical resource that must be deliberately catered for especially on account of their vulnerability to social vices typical of the adolescent and post-adolescent years. Such countries create certain policies and programmes that would absorb the youth whilst waiting to gain admission to pursue their course of study. In Nigeria, students go through hell to secure admission, often times bribe their ways through overbearing admission officers and their overzealous superiors, and suffer through school because of decayed infrastructure and absence of conducive environment for learning. When they manage to graduate, they get unleashed into the world of unemployment, deprivations, hunger and poverty. The jobs are nowhere to be found. The course of study is often predictable: Medicine, Law, Accountancy, Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Science without practical, and Architecture. They often see these courses as the A-category. Those who studied History, English Language, Geography, Yoruba Language, Hausa Language, Physics, Biochemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, are seen as the dregs amongst their colleague graduates.
How many universities truly offer the contemporary needs of a growing society in Nigeria? Courses like shoe-making, soap-making, fashion designing and concepts, bricklaying, leather production, vehicle manufacturing, and a host of other productive courses that could respond to the growing needs of the country. To get good hands to do a finishing job on any building, Nigerians now go to neighbouring Benin Republic, Togo and Burkina Faso to seek out those skilled labourers. Our youths are not ready to learn those types of skilled labour or at times too much impatient to make a living from it. It is the reason why “yahoo-yahoo” or internet fraud has become a fashionable vocation amongst a certain category of youths. Even when the resources dropped to their account, rather than invest in other productive concern and abandon such fraudulent means of wealth acquisition, they end up buying big cars and SUVs to announce their arrival. This is what you get when a society is disconnected from reality or when reality in the contemporary world leaves a society behind. When the value system has become poisoned without a deliberate action of government to re-order our priorities and set the tone for national consensus. We are just running amok without a discernible destination.
I thought by now, the Buhari-led administration would have defined the roadmap for our education sector to inject breathe of fresh air into a system and sector that has remained circuitously detained by acts of omission and commission. Beyond the school feeding programme which to me is another drain pipe for those buccaneers in government, what has President Buhari done to impact on those almajiris in the North, who have no predictable future? What policy has the government introduced as a clear response to the threats posed by this army of poverty-stricken youths roaming the streets in the North and elsewhere begging for alms? Given our unedifying rating as the second country in the world with extreme poverty, indices which offend rational sensibilities, what deliberate effort is government putting in place to arrest the drift before we get consumed by the inactions of these roaming youths? Instead of making effort to revamp our educational sector from primary, secondary and tertiary levels, or commence the almajiri schools, government is devoting more attention to the RUGA initiative. If RUGA means compulsory education for all school age children from the North, it would have been a welcome development, but to ignore education and embrace herders in such whimsical manner is to understand the defective psychology of this present administration.
This is to alert our professors and their contemporaries that they need to sit up. They need to generate ideas to move this country forward. They need to profess their knowledge in specific areas, and come up with solutions to our problems. This regime of importation of the smallest item is killing us by all standards. We must give a total package attention to education and encourage our youths to embrace education instead of indulging in kidnapping, armed banditry and robbery.Our educational curriculum must be redefined, restructured, repackaged and fine-tuned to embrace new ideas and thinking. We must educate to suit our needs and not our needs being tailored to suit our education. We must develop curriculum that would provide answers to perennial questions of underdevelopment. Our Engineers must put on their thinking caps. Our technocrats must show a paradigm shift in their interventionist effort to drive governance. If a revamped education sector is all that the government could achieve, he would have set a benchmark that will forever be a point of reference.
Why and how history defines who we are (7)
THE KINGDOM OF BENIN: A QUINTESSENTIAL REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCE OF HISTORY
INTRODUCTION
In our recent discourse on the great Benin Kingdom history, we have so far dealt extensively with the origin of the Benin Kingdom, showing how the kingdom started in 900s, and the Golden Age that heralded Oba Ewuare, also known as Ewuare the Great, who was credited with turning Benin City into a city-state, from a military fortress built by the Ogisos. We also discussed the European Contact with the Portuguese explorers under Joao Afonso de Aveiro in about 1485 and the kingdom’s military superiority which was commenced last week. Today, we shall continue and beam our search light on the military superiority of the kingdom. We shall then discuss the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, how Britain sought to control the trade, the Galway Treaty of 1892 and the conflict and conquest of 1897. Yet, more will come.
MILITARY SUPERIORITY OF BENIN KINGDOM (continues)
Benin’s tactics were well organised, with preliminary plans weighed by the Oba and his sub-commanders. Logistics were organized to support missions from the usual porter forces, water transport via canoe, and requisitioning from localities the army passed through. Movement of troops via canoes was critically important in the lagoons, creeks and rivers of the Niger Delta, a key area of Benin’s domination. Tactics in the field seem to have evolved over time. While the head-on clash was well known, documentation from the 18th century shows greater emphasis on avoiding continuous battle lines, and more effort to encircle an enemy (ifianyako).
Fortifications were important in the region and numerous military campaigns fought by Benin’s soldiers revolved around sieges. As noted above, Benin’s military earthworks are the largest of such structures in the world, and Benin’s rivals also built extensively. Barring a successful assault, most sieges were resolved by a strategy of attrition, slowly cutting off and starving out the enemy fortification until it capitulated.
On occasion, however, European mercenaries were called on to aid with these sieges. In 1603–04 for example, European cannons helped batter and destroy the gates of a town near present-day Lagos, allowing 10,000 warriors of Benin to enter and conquer it. As payment, the Europeans received items, such as palm oil and bundles of pepper. The example of Benin shows the power of indigenous military systems, but also the role outside influences and new technologies brought to bear. This is a normal pattern among many nations.
THE TRANSATLANTIC SLAVE TRADE
Benin was one of many African countries to sell slaves to European slave traders, but like all strong states, the Benin people did so on their own terms. In fact, Benin refused to sell slaves for many years. Benin representatives sold some prisoners of war to the Portuguese in the late 1400s, during the time when Benin was expanding into an empire and fighting several battles. By the 1500s, however, they had stopped expanding and refused to sell more slaves until the 1700s. Instead, they traded other goods, including pepper, ivory, and palm oil for the brass and firearms they wanted from Europeans. The slave trade only began to pick up after 1750, when Benin was in a period of decline.
HOW BRITAIN SOUGHT CONTROL OVER THE SLAVE TRADE
Benin began to decline after 1700. Benin’s power and the wealth was continuously flourishing in the 19th century with the development of the trade in palm oil, textiles, ivory, slaves, and other resources. To preserve the kingdom’s independence, bit by bit the Oba banned the export of goods from Benin, until the trade was exclusively in palm oil.
By the last half of the 19th century Great Britain had come to want a closer relationship with the Kingdom of Benin; for British officials were increasingly interested in controlling trade in the area and in accessing the kingdom’s rubber resources to support their own growing tire market.
Several attempts were made to achieve this end beginning with the official visit of Richard Francis Burton in 1862 when he was consul at Fernando Pó. Following that came attempts to establish a treaty between Benin and the United Kingdom by Hewtt, Blair and Annesley in 1884, 1885 and 1886 respectively. However, these efforts did not yield any results. The kingdom resisted becoming a British protectorate throughout the 1880s, but the British remained persistent. Progress was made finally in 1892 during the visit of Vice-Consul Henry Galway. This mission was the first official visit after Burton’s. Moreover, it would also set in motion the events to come that would lead to Oba Ovonramwen’s demise.
THE GALWAY TREATY OF 1892
At the end of the 19th century, the Kingdom of Benin had managed to retain its independence and the Oba exercised a monopoly over trade which the British found irksome. The territory was coveted by an influential group of investors for its rich natural resources such as palm-oil, rubber and ivory. After British consul Richard Burton visited Benin in 1862 he wrote of Benin’s as a place of “gratuitous barbarity which stinks of death”, a narrative which was widely publicized in Britain and increased pressure for the territory’s subjugation. In spite of this pressure, the kingdom maintained independence and was not visited by another representative of Britain until 1892 when Henry Gallwey, the British Vice-Consul of Oil Rivers Protectorate (later Niger Coast Protectorate), visited Benin City hoping to open up trade and ultimately annex Benin Kingdom and make it a British protectorate.
Gallwey was able to get Omo n’Oba (Ovonramwen) and his chiefs to sign a treaty which gave Britain legal justification for exerting greater influence over the Empire. While the treaty itself contains text suggesting Ovonramwen actively sought Britain’s protection, this appears to be a fiction. Gallway’s own account suggests the Oba was hesitant to sign the treaty. Although some suggest that humanitarian motivations were driving Britain’s actions, letters written between administrators suggest that economic motivations were predominant. The treaty itself does not explicitly mention anything about Benin’s “bloody customs” that Burton had written about, and instead only includes a vague clause about ensuring “the general progress of civilization”.
NOW THIS
THE CONFLICT AND CONQUEST OF 1897
During the European Scramble for Africa in the late 1800s, Britain wanted to extend its control northwards over what became Nigeria, but Benin repeatedly rejected their diplomatic advances. In 1892, however, a British representative named H. L. Gallwey visited Benin and reportedly convinced the Oba to sign a treaty that essentially granted Britain sovereignty over Benin. Benin officials challenged the treaty and refused to follow its provisions in regard to trade. When a British party of officers and porters set out in 1897 to visit Benin City to enforce the treaty, Benin attacked the convoy killing almost everyone.
Britain immediately prepared a punitive military expedition to punish Benin for the attack and to send a message to other kingdoms that might resist. The British forces quickly defeated the Benin army and then razed Benin City, looting the magnificent artwork in the process.
When people in Benin discovered Britain’s true intentions were an invasion to depose the king of Benin, without approval from the king, his generals ordered a preemptive attack on the British party approaching Benin City, including eight unknowing British representatives, who were killed. A punitive expedition was launched in 1897. The British force, under the command of Admiral Sir Harry Rawson, razed and burned the city, destroying much of the country’s treasured art and dispersing nearly all that remained. The stolen portrait figures, busts, and groups created in iron, carved ivory, and especially in brass (conventionally called the “Benin Bronzes”) are now displayed in museums around the world.
AND THIS
THE GRADUAL DECLINE
The city and Empire of Benin declined after 1700. By this time, European activity in the area, most notably through the Trans-Atlantic slave-trade, resulted in major disruptive repercussions. However, Benin’s power was revived in the 19th century with the development of the trade in palm oil and textiles. To preserve Benin’s independence, bit by bit the King of Benin banned the export of goods from Benin, until the trade was exclusively in palm oil. (To be concluded).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“But we cannot just take this historical fact for granted. We must make it live.” (Wendell Willkie).
LAST LINE
I thank numerous readers across the globe for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s bumper treatise. We must revive our history. It helps us renew and rediscover ourselves and eschew past mistakes.
Lukaku sparks off rivalry with Ronaldo, others
…as Serie A kicks off
Serie A recaptured some of its lost glory with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and not a few football fans will expect something like a spark in the division this season as Romelu Lukaku appears for Inter Milan. France legend Frank Ribery is also in the mix after he joined Fiorentina from Bayern but it is the Belgium all-time goalscorer that is expected to launch some rivalry with Ronaldo especially in terms of goals. Lukaku arrived from Manchester United as a proven goalscorer after he netted more than 100 goals in the English Premier League and it will be interesting to see how defenders in Italy will handle the striker.
His sojourn at Old Trafford didn’t end in the way that was earlier scripted; the Big Rom was largely under-appreciated in his three years at the Theatre of Dreams but 28 goals in 66 EPL matches is not a bad return for a striker who also hit 27 strikes across all competitions in his first year at the club. Ronaldo did not end as Serie A top scorer, he actually finished in fourth position with 21 goals, five behind top scorer Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria although the Portuguese played six matches less.
The five-time Balon d’Or winner has now understood the dynamics of Serie A and is expected to strike more goals this term but he will have Lukaku to fight with for the Golden Boot. “He had a great pace using the spaces. You may not have many spaces in Italy, Italians have great defensive skills.
It may be a little difficult for him, but he has a great technical touch,’ Lukaku’s coach at Chelsea Andre Villa Boas said of his former ward. “His challenges in the air are amazing. I do not know how Conte will play and exploit the best of Lukaku. “He’s obviously a good player. He’s a very good person, humble. I knew good times with him.”
Lukaku whetted the appetite of Inter Milan faithful with four goals in his first appearance in the club’s shirt in the 8-0 rout of Virtus Bergamo during preseason friendly, and if the Nerazurri are to challenge for the title this term, they will rely on the goals of their £74m signing.
Separation: Why moms should stay
More often than not, it is the woman that moves out of her matrimonial home in case of separation. It became a norm because she moved into her husband’s house to make a home; so it behooves her to move out when the marital contract is either suspended (separation) or terminated (divorce). This practice became entrenched through the ages because the man owns the house or the apartment as the case may be. From the ages past, the man customarily gets married into his father’s home. This makes it difficult for the woman to enforce any right or lay claim to anything other than her children in the family.
In our modern day, women still suffer the same fate as of old. They have conditioned their mindset to quitting either for other women their husbands are dating or because they want to give space for peace in the case of domestic violence, deprivations or abuse. I think this norm should be challenged and possibly reviewed especially from the legal point of view. This becomes needful as more women are daily losing their matrimonial homes for sundry reasons: whether on genuine or flimsy reasons. They squat with family and friends under inconvenient conditions. Conducive accommodation is the prime need of single mothers. A safe and peaceful environment where children can be nurtured without fear of danger or negative influence is germane to their healthy growth.
Meanwhile, the man is most likely to have moved on with his life immediately without missing his estranged wife. In some cases, it would be ‘celebrated’ as a good radiance to bad rubbish. He would only miss his children if he’s the type that loves and plays with children; but unfortunately, many men are not. They will lay with other women on their matrimonial beds, violate the sanctity of their marital vows and commitments without sparing a thought about their actions. Men naturally are hornier than women. I know women who have remained for years without having romantic relationships with men but such are not so common among men. Men are physiologically wired differently from women. While an average man enjoys sex merely as fun or bedroom exercise, a woman, after a sexual encounter will begin to see her bedmate differently. She would begin to build a castle in the air around him; addressing him as her “boyfriend” or “fiancé” or possibly “husband” as she relishes in the world of fantasy! Her emotions will run riot immediately she notices divided attention from the man. In a confirmed case of double-dating, she will break down in tears, claiming another “disappointment” or “heartbreak” from a man who never proposed either dating or marriage to her. Habitually, women do allow self-deceit, fantasy and misconception to inflict emotional pains, as it were, on themselves while they conveniently heap the blame on men.
Back to the issue at hand. In a case where the couple already owns a building or has bought over the apartment wherein they live, must the woman be the one to move out if there’s any cause for separation? Since the union has produced children, can’t the man quit the house for the wife and her children? Legally speaking, he’s obliged to provide for the upkeep, feeding, schooling and shelter for the children. And in most cases, despite court rulings to that effect, men do flagrantly violate the order. And rather than throwing the innocent children into quandary and vulnerable atmosphere because of their mom, I think it is much safer, reasonable and fatherly as well if the woman, courtesy of the children, is allowed to stay while the man finds his own level. After all he is just one person in a family of about four or five or more people.
Let’s be honest here, since the man never doubted the paternity of his children, obviously his estate would eventually be bequeathed to his children. Even if he has other children outside, his Will should fundamentally favour his children, notwithstanding the number of other possible beneficiaries. So, why not be man enough to walk away selflessly in the interest of the children? I propose this idea because it is sheer wickedness and act of injustice to send a woman packing with children while the man alone stays back in the house. Many men don’t care about how decent or convenient is the place their children live in. The issue here is not about the woman but the children. Even the few men who undertake to pay rents because of the children often pay irregularly; and in several cases, they default. They can decide to stop paying the rent anytime; in fact, it’s the last item on their budget. It is such a parlous condition for the products of broken homes and the unlucky woman.
I think the law courts and welfare offices should enforce compliance with the welfare package for children. It is obligatory for men to be so responsible. And men, too, should not hesitate to report mismanagement of money meant for the upkeep of the children by their estranged women. Many women do divert school fees, rents, even feeding allowances to their businesses and daily or weekly thrift contributions while the children suffer hunger or stay out of school until they are able to recoup the money. This is also callous and unmotherly attitude.
The message from Nuremberg
“Since oppression is maintained by force, it is only possible to remove that oppression by a counterforce.” – ‘Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu
Since last weekend the media space has been awash with reactions from Saturday’s unfortunate attack on the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in the Southern City of Nuremberg, Germany in Europe. All the social media platforms especially the ones dominated by Ndigbo have literarily been on fire over this matter with the divergent views of contributors. Not a few feel that Ekweremadu was just an accidental victim given his antecedents in Biafra struggle.
Ekweremadu aside his numerous stirring attack against the establishment on the injustice against Ndigbo had contributed significantly in the freeing of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from prison. As a matter of fact yours sincerely was privy to the critical role of Senators Ekweremadu and Enyinnaya Abaribe, the current Senate Minority Leader in the freedom now being enjoyed by Kanu.
In fact, after his release Kanu was taken to the Abuja home of Ekweremadu for initial rehabilitation and counselling on how to maximize the gains inherent in his needless incarceration which was at time enjoying enormous popularity among Ndigbo. Kanu was properly admonished by South- East Senate caucus to return home and join forces with other Ndigbo liberation fighters being coordinated by the indefatigable and inexorable President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, former Information Minister John Nnia Nwodo. Whether Kanu heed the advisory or not is a story for another day suffice to say however that if he did, the Nuremberg attack probably would not have happened. In fact, Kanu and IPOB continuous attack on Nwodo whose leadership of Ndigbo is highly rated might be their nemesis if not halted.
The humiliation of Ekweremadu is highly condemnable and a show of ingratitude from IPOB and Kanu. It shouldn’t have happened at all but having occurred what is in it for us as Ndigbo, as Nigerians and as leaders of our people. Is this not a measure of the crisis in our kinfolk? Where do we go from here? When armed robbers invade your home, steal, rape your daughters and instead of seeking how to avert a repeat you spend your time lamenting, asking why me, why should people do such outrageous and startling thing, you probably will not solve the problem. If the robbers are as rational as you to provide answers to your questions, they would not have indulged in the crime in the first place.
If two people are provoked at the same time and over the same issue and one decides to carry gun in reaction and the other decides to carry placard shouting his disgust. The duo are reacting quiet alright but each is based on their individual idiosyncrasies. What should concern an intellectual mind most on a circumstance like this should be why the reaction at all. Why should an Igbo debase an Igbo in a foreign land? Unfortunately most discussants among Ndigbo on the attack on the former Deputy Senate President have not taken time to address the real issue.
When Socrates told the youth of Athens to stone the bourgeoisie in the society, he did not demarcate for them the type to be stoned and the type to be slapped. If Igbo youths are angry and unhappy with their leaders anybody in that class of leadership should consider him or herself vulnerable to the reaction from such group.
The kind of treatment from them to you will depend on a number of variables including but not limited to the weapons available to them and how they perceive you. The very clear message from Nuremberg is that Ndigbo youths are angry and how they pour these anger doesn’t have to be the way their potential victims expect it. Most of those Igbo youths in Nuremberg and indeed others in diaspora didn’t desire to be there ab initio.
They actually went there out of frustration from a failed leadership in their country who blatantly refused to address their challenges. Ekweremadu went to Nuremberg very enthusiastically as a Nigerian adorning an Igbo fabric with Nigerian coat of arms conspicuously emblazoned on it. As a cultural gathering of New Yam festival in a foreign land, Ekweremadu was being patriotic in his wears but politically given the situation back home, where a Catholic Priest Rev. Paul Offu was killed in his own constituency and was yet to be buried at the time of the new yam festival and also the royal father and his wife from the same area just regained their freedom after ransom was paid to Fulani herdsmen who kidnapped them few days after killing the priest.
The coat of arm of Nigeria that couldn’t protect these mindless killing of innocent souls in Igboland is not only provocative, repugnant, but extremely repulsive. Ekweremadu to his aggressors at that time was symbolizing Nigeria their tormentor.
The very clear message from Nuremberg therefore is that the people of the South-East in particular and Nigeria in general are not happy with their leaders. Their leaders are not endeavouring, they are not meeting their aspirations. What is the aspirations of Igbo youths you may want to know? Simple! A just society where fairness should be the guiding principles. This land evidently is not a fair place as it is currently. Anybody expecting Igbo to be happy at a society where their will is flagrantly thwarted when they cast their votes, where equal opportunity is not available to them, where even their God-given talent are not allowed to blossom. To expect an oppressed person under bondage to keep mum and keep shouting that all is well is akin to flogging a child and asking him to be smiling at it. Under such circumstance if you force such child to smile instead of crying at your punishment when he escapes and finds himself outside your control as is the case with the Igbo in diaspora, sorry for you if you appear there wanting to showcase your leadership. I think that was the scenario Senator Ekweremadu found himself.
It did not matter that he has also been so upset with the happenings in the country in the past four years that he once wrote an open letter to the President on the plight of Ndigbo. In fact in one of his frustrating remarks he yelled at the floor of the Nigeria Senate ‘who says military cannot come back’. What happened to Ekweremadu therefore should be seen as an alarm bell heralding an impending danger that awaits all leaders in an oppressed society not only for Igbo, it’s just a matter of time for everybody. We can vividly recall that it was anger against political leadership that made late Mohammad Yusuf go berserk against Borno State citizens that eventually snowballed into a war against the entire country. By the time Yusuf was killed enough structure already existed to throw up an Abubakar Shekau to succeed him. Also recently a self-confessed bandit commander in Zamfara State, Hassan Dantawaye revealed how their agenda was to kill 50 persons for every herdsman that dies in the hand of Nigerians.
The truth is that what we are witnessing is uproar, a revolt of some sort from the agelong oppressed people in our society. All the hypocritical attitudes of our leaders to the exasperated issue of injustice in the land should have expiring date because a push that takes a victim to the wall is bound to experience a counter reaction. In conclusion, as we rue Nuremberg incident I would like to re-share this personal story for the umpteen times. It is my encounter with late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu in 2005 as the Group Political Editor of THISDAY Newspaper.
I had finished interviewing him in his Enugu home about the state of the nation then and was already at his exit gate going when he called me back and prophetically said. “Your newspaper is very influential and a powerful voice in Nigeria, you people should use it to tell Nigeria to treat Ndigbo justly as the war had since ended. The war weary Igbo are giving way to post-war kids who will not understand why they are being unjustly treated.”
Yes, Ojukwu was correct, the Nigeria civil war ended 49 years ago, most active IPOB members home and in diaspora including their leader Mazi Kanu are post-war children. Nuremberg incident therefore should send some signals for concerned Nigerian leaders to decode accurately the developing events in the country taking into cognizance the far-sighted warning of this indomitable Biafra hero. The clear message from Nuremberg is that henceforth it would no longer be business as usual for our leaders. Native intelligence demands that leaders apply wisdom when interacting with the led in their frustrated cocoon and not expect an alleluia song especially when they perceive them to have a hand in their crabbiness.
Nigerian roads and the leadership question
I had the misfortune of travelling on the Abuja to Okpella roads, then to Benin City last weekend, and was confronted with the grim reality of the inhuman condition of our roads. I never thought these roads have got to this level of decay and rot until I experienced it last weekend. What ought to be a journey of three hours from Abuja to Okpella, a border town between Kogi and Edo states, ended up seven hours later, after a most harrowing, debilitating, energy-sapping and nerves wrecking experience.
It was like going to hell. The fun ended in Lokoja once we headed towards Okene and from there to Okpella. Aside from Police checkpoints that ubiquitously littered the roads and creating unnecessary delays and traffic logjam, the pothole-infested roads, were enough benchmarks to confirm our status as a developing country, burdened by poor leadership and quiescent followers. From Okene to Okpella, it took us about two hours to cover a distance of barely 44 kilometres. The road has been taken over by fractures, huge craters and gullies.
At some point, you are forced to gaze ahead the road, in search for slightly convenient escape as your vehicle communicates with the craters, dragging its belly on rough edges amid a long queue of heavily loaded lorries and trailers. As we wangle through the permanently cratered road, the thought of kidnappers flashed through my consciousness. I can now understand why kidnap activities flourish so well on our highways. The roads are in terribly bad shape, making them vulnerable to kidnap activities. Road users are compelled to drive at snail speed, as they wander through the gullied road, which makes it easier for gun-wielding kidnappers to prowl on them, coupled with the unhelpful situation that police checkpoints present to an already bad situation. As you are flagged down and made to park beside the road, you see a shabbily dressed Policeman walked up to you with a bellowing voice; “Oga, park well”, where ya particulars”? His colleagues are also engrossed in similar routine, and a gridlock easily builds up to the admiration of the policemen, knowing full well, that errant drivers won’t just speed off. Having checked your vehicle papers, and seeing everything to be in order, he lets out a patronising smile with a salutary obedience; “anything for the boys”, a common malaproprian bluff that has become notoriously popular in Police circle.
I gazed into his eyes, as if to unleash my bottled up anger. “Yeah, there is something for the boys. There is bad road for the boys.” At this point, he motioned to his colleague in front and asked I should repeat what I just said. Knowing full well that portion of the road won’t allow easy access, he thundered in very unfriendly voice, this time asking for tinted glass permit. Seeing that everything he asked for was presented, he took over the services of Federal Road Safety Commission. “Oga, where ya fire extinguisher? Where ya C-caution”. Still searching for the fault-line, he told me that my fire extinguisher has expired. I said it is possible, but the real danger is that the policeman in front of me is seriously expired. “How dare you tell me that”, he exploded. To cut a long story short, the superior police officer in mufti who rode with me, tried to appeal for his calm without betraying his identity. Without prompting, he dished out the first insult; “my friend, keep ya mouth shut. Get into your car, no put ya mouth for this matter.” When the officer now displayed his Identification Card and seeing he was a far senior police officer, he suddenly became a comedian; “Oga, shun sir! Na play we dey oo”. “All correct sir. God bless you sir”. We couldn’t help but to let out gale of laughter to puncture an already frenzied situation, seeing the 360 degree about-turn of a policeman who had delayed me for about 20 minutes.
As much as I found the experience distasteful, I also lamented at the level of rot that has enveloped us as a nation. I was thinking of the road ahead and how I would negotiate my passage without causing colossal damage to my vehicle. After one hour delay caused by a broken down lorry, I contemplated making a detour, to Abuja. But I was trapped in-between vehicles. Making a detour might just be another exercise in futility. To proceed was hellish, to make a detour was unthinkable, some kind of arrested development, no movement. I had to deploy sign language to ask drivers coming from the opposite direction what the situation was like. I got a few responses which foretold that my hardship has simply not started. We gradually proceeded until I got to my village, feeling totally spent. As I branched off the ever busy highway to my village, I was just sympathising with those who still had some good kilometres to cover.
Our federal roads infrastructure are in complete shambles. They are death traps. They are attractive to kidnappers. They stink to hell. They explain away our barbarism and backward disintegration. Driving through the present state of our roads gives credence to the quantity of our present leadership. We should all be ashamed of ourselves.
The last time I rode on such eyesore was in 2004, in Monrovia where I had gone as election observer to witness the run-off between the incumbent president, George Opong Weah and now former President, Sirleaf Johnson, in what was the first general election after 14 years of civil unrest. The journey between Monrovia, the capital of Liberia and Gbanga City, was supposed to last for four hours, but we ended up spending seven hours. We drove through a lonely road that visibly explained long years of abandonment. The road was in terrible state as we meandered through thick forest and plantation before we got to Gbanga City, which was Charles Taylor’s stronghold. We saw houses with bullet holes, nostalgic relics of long years of civil unrest spanning 14 solid years in that part of West Africa sub-region. The few bridges we encountered on that road were as narrow as the narrow-mindedness of those who provoked the unrest and carnage in the first place. I haven’t been privileged to travel on that road in recent times, but my friends in Liberia told me a couple of weeks back that nothing significant has changed. Each time I travel on any of such terribly bad roads in Nigeria, my sense of nostalgia of the Monrovia to Gbanga City comes streaming. If I could excuse the abandonment in the case of the Liberia’s as a reflection of the 14 agonising years of civil unrest, what can one say about the case of Nigerian roads?
For sure, the Abuja to Benin road under reference was not bad some seven years ago. It was not a death trap some six years ago. The previous government had commenced the dualisation of the road, but in a typical Nigerian sense, abandoned before any serious work had started. The present government had witnessed five dry seasons but nothing tangible has been done to recover this dilapidated road. What you see in some portions of the highway is equipment of road construction companies, doing skeletal earth works and further adding to the pains, tear and wear of the already bad road. This decay and utter neglect just explains who we are, how we are and what we are. It is not about partisanship on the basis of political party affiliation. It is just about us as Nigerians carrying about very backward and awkward attitudinal orientation that rewards insolence and mediocrity, and punish merit and decency. There is no reason for us to remain this backward in our infrastructural renewal initiatives. Sometimes, I wonder what goes on in the minds of these leaders when they travel on these bad roads. The Abuja-Benin road is just a metaphor for our collective guilt. It gives graphic details of our backwardness. Our roads across the country are in pathetically sorry state.
It is not about what political party is in power. It is about the leadership content of anyone who is in power and his quality of mind to square up with the challenges of governance. Both APC and PDP members and supporters ply all the roads, depending on their day-to-day engagements. Roads carry 20 years duration and at times, 25 years. The bad roads today were either constructed or refurbished during the early days of the PDP-led Federal Government. Our roads were not this bad some six or seven years ago. It is the failure to plan, or planning to fail that has led us to this sorry state. Public works department that used to be the attraction in the 80s and 90s is no longer in use. It has been abandoned and replaced with Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), that exists mostly by name and little action. Our roads’ side lanes are covered up with forest, begging for intervention and attention. Road transportation has become nightmarish as a result of the nefarious activities of kidnappers caused by poor condition of the roads and general unemployment.
The Federal Government needs to wake up from slumber. It must take a deliberate step to arrest this ugly trend and redeem the sorry and gory image of our roads. If the roads are smooth, road transportation will be a thing of relish, while kidnapping would be drastically minimised. It is a huge embarrassment to see the present sorry state of our roads in a 21st Century world, where road infrastructure should expectedly enhance the domestic economy. We need mobility, but not mobility with tears. I get sick each time I travelled on Nigeria roads with their decayed state and obvious abandonment.
Our leaders must open their eyes wide to see the inhuman condition that our roads have become. We need to speak the home truth to ourselves devoid of partisan politics. We need infrastructure in whatever shape and form. We need a government that devotes time on seeking solutions to our problems and not one that becomes a problem to the solutions. There is a huge responsibility waiting in the wings for whoever becomes the Minister of Works, that also depends on the seriousness of government to invest heavily on its road infrastructure.
Power sector: A glimpse into the near future
I
ndeed, in the past few years, resolving the power supply problem has been top priority for the Federal Government of Nigeria. Permit me to give a brief update on the state of the power sector today and a glimpse into the very near future.
Today, we have about 13,427MW of installed capacity, and an available capacity of about 8,342MW. This was achieved through the efforts of government and its private sector partners in the rehabilitation and commissioning of turbines in Shiroro, Egbin, Delta Power, Sapele and Gbarain.
Before the end of the year, new generation is expected from Gbarain, an extra 115 MW; Kashimbilla (40 MW); Afam III Fast Power (240 MW); Gurara (30 MW); Dadin Kowa (29 MW); and Kaduna (215 MW).
In the long term, several solar plants will come on stream. The national grid already has the capacity to transmit 7,000MW, an increase from less than about 5,000MW in 2015 and this is due to the completion and improvement of several transmission projects. We have been told by the MD of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, the completion of projects already done by TCN, like the Ikot Ekpene switching station and the completion of the Ikot Ekpene-Ugwuaji-Makurdi-Jos loop, which was done by the NDPHC in 2017. But distribution capacity in the 11 DisCos are significantly low, hovering at around 4,000MW on average with a peak of about 5,400MW.
So, despite the availability of 8,000MW of generation and 7,000MW of transmission capacity, the lack of DisCos’ infrastructure to absorb and deliver grid power to end users has largely restricted generation to an average of about 4,000MW and sometimes falling below 4,000MW.
Apart from the lack of infrastructure is the inability of DisCos, first, to provide distribution assets generally and also metering, there is also the unavailability to provide metering to consumers. In resolving this issue, the Federal Government stepped in through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulation of 2018. This is essentially regulation to provide metering, through independent or third parties to consumers all across Nigeria.
On May 1, 2019, MAPs commenced meter rollout; over 250,000 applications have been received and processed by DisCos to date and of course, that is then supposed to be forwarded to MAPs for installation. This figure is expected to quadruple by the end of 2019, and double by the end of 2020, largely closing the current metering gap of about 5.3 million consumers.
But it is evident, despite all the efforts that has been put into trying to expand the national grid and do a lot more, and of course, we have also heard that there is need to recapitalize the DisCos, but despite all the efforts so far, it is evident that the structure of the market today cannot deliver on the government’s promises to give power for domestic and industrial use. A substantial change of strategy is necessary. What we have done in the past has taken us to a point but clearly, there is a need for change of strategy.
At the heart of that strategy is the recapitalization of DisCos. We have to simply come up with more resources. Part of that recapitalization process is in the Siemens Phased Electrification Roadmap which was commissioned by the President recently.
Now the whole idea of the Siemens Electrification Roadmap is to deploy financing and technology on commercial terms agreed with transmission and distribution companies in partnership with the German Government and Siemens to: [in Phase 1] increase transmission and distribution capacity to enable power delivery of at least 7,000MW to consumers; [in Phase 2] eliminate bottlenecks in transmission and distribution, to enable full utilization of existing generation for power deliver of 11,000MW to consumers; and [in Phase 3], upgrade and expand generation, transmission and distribution for end-to-end power delivery of 25,000MW.
The Siemens Electrification Project must not be seen as all there is to enhancing transmission and distribution. The TCN still has a major role to play in all the various projects that the TCN itself has dedicated itself to doing. At the same time, the DisCos must come up with more capacity and resources to upgrade what they have been doing and ensure distribution assets are available including metering.
Second is the opening up of the market to new investors in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, transacting directly with each other to serve willing customers, including deploying off-grid power and using micro-grids, especially for deployment of solar power.
We must ensure that we open up the space for other investors or end-to-end generation to distribution. We cannot restrict the space that we currently occupy, we must ensure that we open up the space.
Now we have successfully done this in Sabongari market, Kano; Ariaria market in Aba and recently, we launched the first of several solar power plants in universities with the 2.8MW plant at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ebonyi State. Over the course of the next few months, the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Delta and Bayero University in Kano will have their off-grid Solar Hybrid Systems commissioned.
In each of these places, a private power provider is licensed to provide end-to-end power for a particular community or cluster, usually on a willing-buyer-willing-seller basis.
The policies and regulations to empower customers to get the services they want at prices they agree to, are largely in places because we already have the law that allows willing-seller-willing-buyer arrangement and the different categories of those laws.
The first is the Independent Electricity Distribution Networks (IEDN) 2012. This allows for the installation of an independent distribution network with the minimum capacity of 1MW where there is currently no distribution network, or where existing distribution network is not sufficient to serve existing customers. That is the first regulation that we have.
The second is the Mini-Grid Regulation, 2016, which was issued on the 24th of May 2017. This allows for unserved or underserved customers of a distribution company to be supplied power on agreed terms by a developer of a grid-connected or an independent electricity distribution system, with an embedded power station of up to 1MW.
Then we have Eligible Customer Regulation issued on the 1st of November, 2017. This allows for unserved or underserved consumers of more than 2MW of power, to buy power on agreed terms, directly from generating companies who have contracted with providers and operators of transmission and distribution infrastructure for its delivery.
The last is the Electricity Distribution Franchising Regulation, which is still in public consultation and preparatory to its issuance of regulations that will govern it. The whole idea is that it sets out the rules for a distribution company to appoint, or be compelled to cede consumers who will be connected to a 33kV or 11kV feeder, or a designated area to an agent or third party, willing to make investments in lines, metering, transformers and other equipment to serve the customers better at a mutually agreed tariff.
Now with a lot of these policies, the whole idea of it is to create a regime whereby there can be more willing-buyer-willing seller arrangements. It is in my view completely impossible, to satisfy Nigeria’s power demands from the national grid alone. There must be independent power suppliers and this is why we have all these regulations for micro-grid and other willing-buyer-willing-seller arrangements and that is the way by which we can go forward and ensure that we are able to serve many of the unserved and underserved communities that we have today.
These polices when fully implemented, will enable the opening up of the market to new investors in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, transacting directly with each other, to serve willing customers and this is the way which the Federal Government will proceed to ensure that we increase some more opportunities to existing DisCos and to other investors who may wish to serve Nigeria’s huge power market, which of course, at the moment is terribly underserved.
I want to say that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that we have adequate power supply both in our homes and also in our various places of business. Power supply is the life blood of any economy and we will remain committed to ensuring that power supply is adequate everywhere. Just as you heard, it is certainly not going to be a short walk, but as we have seen, from all what we have heard so far, there is so much to be done and we are committed to doing it.
λAn excerpts of a speech delivered by the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the commissioning of power projects in Abeokuta on 15th August, 2019.
Why and how history defines who we are (6)
THE KINGDOM OF BENIN: A QUINTESSENTIAL REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCE OF HISTORY INTRODUCTION
History and experience tell us that moral progress comes not in comfortable and complacent times, but out of trial and confusion.
Last week, I started my discourse on the Kingdom of Benin. I have so far shown comprehensively, on the origin of the Benin Kingdom, demonstrating how the kingdom started in 900s, when the Edo people settled in the rain forests of West Africa and how it was later annexed by rampaging merchantilsitic British Colonialists in 1897. Today, I shall continue and beam our search light on what made this Kingdom stand out from other contemporary Kingdoms and Empires.
THE GOLDEN AGE
In 1440, Oba Ewuare, also known as Ewuare the Great, came to power and expanded the borders of the former citystate. It was only at this time that the administrative centre of the kingdom began to be referred to as Ubinu after the Yoruba word and corrupted to Bini by the Itsekhiris, Urhobos and Edo people who all lived together in the royal administrative centre of the kingdom.
The Portuguese who arrived in an expedition led by Joao Afonso de Aveiro in 1485 would refer to it as Benin and the centre would become known as Benin City.
The Kingdom of Benin eventually gained political strength and ascendancy over much of what later became Midwestern Nigeria; then Bendel State; and now Edo State. The Oba had become the mount of power within the region.
Oba Ewuare, the first Golden Age Oba, is credited with turning Benin City into a city-state, from a military fortress built by the Ogisos, protected by 50ft deep moats and walls.
It was from this bastion that he launched his military campaigns, furthered his conquests and began the expansion of the kingdom from the Edo-speaking heartlands. A series of walls marked the incremental growth of the sacred city from 850 AD until its decline in the 16th century.
To enclose his palace, Oba Ewuare commanded, the building of Benin’s inner walls, an 11-kilometre-long (7 miles) earthen rampart girded by a moat 6 m (20 ft) deep; great thorough fares and nine fortified gateways.
This was excavated in the early 1960s by Graham Connah. Connah estimated that its construction if spread out over five dry seasons, would have required a workforce of 1,000 labourers working 10 hours a day seven days a week.
Ewuare also added great thoroughfares and erected nine fortified gateways. More excavations later uncovered a rural network of earthen walls 6,000 to 13,000 km (4,000 to 8,000 mi) long, all of which would have taken an estimated 150 million man-hours to build and must have taken hundreds of years to build. These were apparently raised to mark out territories for towns and cities.
Thirteen years after Ewuare’s death, tales of Benin’s splendors lured more Portuguese traders to the city gates.
At its height, Benin dominated the entire trade along the entire coastline from the Western Niger Delta, through Lagos to modern-day Ghana. It was for this reason that this important coastline was named the Bight of Benin.
The present-day Republic of Benin, formerly Dahomey, decided to choose the name of this Bight as the name of its country.
Benin ruled over the tribes of the Niger Delta, including the Western Igbos, Ijaws, Itshekiris, and Urhobos, amongst others. It also held sway over the Eastern Yoruba tribes of Ondo, Ekiti, Mahin/Ugbo, and Ijebu. It also conquered what eventually became the city of Lagos hundreds of years before the British took over in 1851.
The state developed an advanced artistic culture, especially in its famous artifacts of bronze, iron and ivory. These include bronze wall plaques and life-sized bronze heads depicting the Obas and Iyobas of Benin.
The most well-known artifact is based on Queen Idia, now best known as the FESTAC Mask after its use in 1977 in the logo of the Nigeria-financed and hosted Second Festival of Black & African Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77).
By the late 1400s, the capital of Benin, Benin City, was already a large and highly regulated city.
Europeans who visited were always impressed by its splendor and compared it to the major European cities at the time.
The city was laid out on a clear plan, the buildings were reportedly all well-kept, and the city included a massive palace compound decorated with thousands of intricate metal, ivory, and wood plaques (known as the Benin Bronzes), most of which were made between the 1400s and 1600s, after which the craft declined.
In the mid-1600s, the power of the Obas also waned, as administrators and officials took more control over the government.
EUROPEAN CONTACT
The first European travelers to reach Benin were Portuguese explorers under Joao Afonso de Aveiro in about 1485. A strong mercantile relationship developed, with the Edo trading slaves and tropical products such as ivory, pepper and palm oil for European goods such as manillas and guns.
In the early 16th century, the Oba sent an ambassador to Lisbon, and the king of Portugal sent Christian missionaries to Benin City. Some residents of Benin City could still speak a pidgin Portuguese in the late 19th century.
The first English expedition to Benin was in 1553, and significant trading developed between England and Benin based on the export of ivory, palm oil, pepper, and slaves.
Visitors in the 16th and 19th centuries brought back to Europe tales of “Great Benin”, a fabulous city of noble buildings, ruled over by a powerful king. On his part, the Oba began to suspect Britain of larger colonial designs and ceased communications with the British until the British Expedition in 1896-97, when British troops captured, burned, and looted Benin City as part of a punitive mission, which brought the kingdom’s imperial era to an end.
A 17th-century Dutch engraving from Olfert Dapper’s Nauwkeurige Beschrijvinge der Afrikaansche Gewesten, published in Amsterdam in 1668 says.
The king’s palace or court is a square, and is as large as the town of Haarlem and entirely surrounded by a special wall, like that which encircles the town. It is divided into many magnificent palaces, houses, and apartments of the courtiers, and comprises beautiful and long square galleries, about as large as the Exchange at Amsterdam, but one larger than another, resting on wooden pillars, from top to bottom covered with cast copper, on which are engraved the pictures of their war exploits and battles. Another Dutch traveler was David van Nyendael, who in 1699 wrote an eye-witness account.
MILITARY SUPERIORITY
Military operations relied on a welltrained disciplined force. At the head of the host stood the Oba of Benin. The monarch of the realm served as supreme military commander. Beneath him were subordinate generalissimos, the Ezomo, the Iyase, and others who supervised a Metropolitan Regiment based in the cap ital, and a Royal Regiment made up of hand-picked warriors that also served as bodyguards. Benin’s Queen Mother also retained her own regiment, the “Queen’s Own”.
The Metropolitan and Royal regiments were relatively stable semi-permanent or permanent formations. The Village Regiments provided the bulk of the fighting force and were mobilized as needed, sending contingents of warriors upon the command of the king and his generals. Formations were broken down into sub-units under designated commanders.
Foreign observers often commented favorably on Benin’s discipline and organization as “better disciplined than any other Guinea nation”, contrasting them with the slacker troops from the Gold Coast. Until the introduction of guns in the 15th century, traditional weapons like the spear, short sword and bows held sway. Efforts were made to reorganise a local guild of blacksmiths in the 18th century to manufacture light firearms, but dependence on imports was still heavy. Before the coming of the gun, guilds of blacksmiths were charged with war production-particularly swords and iron spearheads.
(To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I am what time, circumstance, history, have made of me, certainly, but I am also, much more than that. So are we all.” (James Baldwin).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
• Follow me on twitter @ MikeozekhomeSAN
