The Suez Canal crisis and implications
The Suez crisis or the second Arab-Israeli war was fought fiercely between Israel and the Arab world in 1956. It was an invasion of Egypt by Israel, the United Kingdom and France. The purpose was to regain the Western control of the Suez Canal and also, to possibly remove the Egyptian President, Gamal Abdel Nasser from power. His offence was that he had nationalised the canal. This war was also called Tripartite Aggression. After the fighting had started, political pressure from the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Nations led to the withdrawal of the three invaders.
The episode humiliated the United Kingdom and France and strengthened Nasser. The war was fought in Gaza Strip, Sinai and the Suez Canal. The aftermath of the war was the withdrawal of the Anglo-French military coalition from the Suez Canal due to international pressure in December 1956, although Israel still occupied the Sinai until March 1957.
There was the UNEF deployment in Sinai, Straits of Tiran re-opened to Israeli shipping, resignation of Anthony Eden, British Prime Minister, an end of Britain’s role as a superpower. Guy Mollet’s position as French Prime Minister was heavily damaged. On October 29, 1956 Israel invaded the Egyptian Sinai. Britain and France issued a joint ultimatum, which was ignored. On 5 November, Britain and France landed paratroopers along the Suez Canal. The Egyptian forces were defeated, but they did block the Canal to all shipping. It later became clear that the Israeli invasion and the subsequent Anglo-French attack have been previously planned by the three countries. The three allies had attained a number of military objectives, but the canal was useless.
Heavy political pressure from the United State and the USSR led to a withdrawal. U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower had strongly warned Britain not to invade Egypt; he threatened serious damage to the British financial system by selling the U.S. government’s pound sterling bonds. Historians conclude that the crisis “signified the end of Great Britain’s role as one of the world’s major powers”. The Suez Canal was closed from October 1956 until March 1957. Israel fulfilled some of its objectives, such as attaining freedom of navigation through the Straits of Tiran, which Egypt had blocked to Israeli shipping since 1950. As a result of the conflict, the United Nations created the UNEF peacekeepers to the Egyptian- Israeli border, British Prime Minister Anthony Eden resigned, Canadian Minister of External Affairs Lester Pearson won the Nobel Peace Prize.
The history of the Suez Canal can be traced to 1869, after 10 years of war, which was financed by the French and Egyptian government. The Canal was operated by the Universal Company of the Suez Maritime Canal, an Egyptian-chartered company; the area surrounding the canal remained sovereign Egyptian territory and the only land-bridge between Africa and Asia.
The canal instantly became strategically important, as it provided the shortest ocean link between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean. According to wiki-pad the Canal eased commerce for trading nations and particularly helped European colonial powers to gain and govern their colonies.
In 1875, as a result of debt and financial crisis, Egypt was forced to sell its shares in the canal operating company to the British government of Benjamin Disraeli, the Prime Minister. They were willing buyers and obtained a 44 per cent share in the canal’s operations less than $4 million; this maintained the majority shareholdings of the mostly French private investors. With the 1882 invasion and occupation of Egypt, the United Kingdom took de facto control of the country as well as the canal proper, and its finances and operations.
The 1888 convention of Constantinople declared the Canal a neutral zone under British protection. On ratifying it, the Ottoman Empire agreed to permit international shipping to pass freely through the canal, in time of war and peace. The Convention came into force in 1904, the same year as the Entente cordiale between Britain and France. Despite this convention, the strategic importance of the Suez Canal and its control were proven during the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905, after Japan and Britain entered into a separate bilateral agreement. Following the Japanese surprise attack on the Russian Pacific Fleet based at Port Arthur, the Russians sent reinforcements from their fleet in the Baltic Sea.
The British denied the Russian fleet use of the canal and forced it to steam around Africa, giving the Japanese forces time to consolidate their position in East Asia. The importance of the canal as a strategic intersection was again apparent during the First World War, when Britain and France closed the canal to non-allied shipping.
The attempt by German-led Ottoman forces to storm the canal in February 1915 which led the British to commit 100,000 troops to the defense of Egypt for the rest of the war. The canal continued to be strategically important after the Second World War as a conduit for the shipment of oil. At the same time, Western Europe imported two million barrels per day from the Middle East, 1.2 million by tanker through the canal, and another 800,000 via pipeline from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean, where tankers received it.
The U.S. imported another 300,000 barrels daily from the Middle East. Though pipelines linked the oil fields of Iraq and the Persian Gulf states to the Mediterranean, these routes were prone to suffer from instability, which led British leaders to prefer to use the sea route through the Suez Canal.
‘Wetin’ these Shi’ites do?’
It was Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who at the height of his persecution by the Nigerian military government between 1970 and 1980s for his anti-military opinions when they subjected him to all manners of harassment and intimidation that ruminated in one of his songs about the concerns of Nigerians who felt so appalled by government’s persecution of him that they started questioning the propriety of the situation, and asked, ‘Wetin this Fela do’? Likewise, just as Nigerians wondered what offence(s) Fela committed to be persecuted by government, the same way that one, among millions of Nigerians are wondering what offences the Shi’ites committed to be objects of government’s coercive treatment and violent suppression, especially under the current government.
So, ‘wetin these Shi’ites do?’ Who are the Shiites? By ordinary dictionary definitions, ‘Shi’ite’ according to Chambers 21st Century Dictionary is “a Muslim who is an adherent of Shia.” The New American Desk Encyclopaedia states that “Shi’ites” are members of an Islamic sect opposed to the orthodox Sunnites”. It went ahead to explain that “the Shi’ites reject the first three caliphs and recognize Ali (Prophet Mohammed’s son-in-law) and his descendants as rightful successors to Prophet Mohammed.”
This encyclopaedia states that the Shi’ites “number some 40,000,000, concentrated principally in Iran and Iraq.” However, for a fuller understanding of the light thrown on the identity of Shi’ites by the New American Desk Encyclopedia, one would need to read a standard text book of history to understand the age long schism in Islam especially between the Sunnites and the Shi’ites. Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be upon Him), a Hashemite of the Quraysh tribe of western Arabia upon revelation by Allah established Islam in late 6th century AD in Arabia. He was violently opposed by Arabians especially his related tribe, the Umayyads.
The prophet prevailed over them especially after the conquest of Mecca which made the Umayyads to convert to Islam to join the Prophet. But after the death of Prophet Mohammed in 632AD he was succeeded by a line of Caliphs (Abu Bakr (632- 634), Umar (634-644) and Uthman (644-656) and during this period Islam suffered internal politico-religious strife.
The first challenge was the schism between the Hashemites and the Umayyads when Caliph Uthman, an Umayyad, was assassinated in 656 AD with Caliph Ali succeeding him. Caliph Ali was the prophet’s cousin and his son-in-law having married Fatima, daughter of Kadija the prophet’s first wife. Caliph Ali, by virtue of direct blood relations with the Prophet and by marriage also claims the office of caliph as of right. These competing claims between the tribes and between the individual contestants created turbulence which boiled over into civil wars (fitnas).
The Umayyads prevailed and Caliph Ali was forced out of Arabia and killed by a Kharijite in Kufa, in present day Iraq. A series of fitnas (civil wars) broke out between the contending tribal claimants (Hashemite, Kharijite and Umayyads’) with the Umayyads prevailing after the death of Ali’s son, Husain at the battle of Karbala in modern Iraq.
The partisans of Ali were later to be known as Shi’ites and the followers believe their group is entitled to succeed the prophet by virtue of Ali and his wife, Fatima, being the prophet’s cousin and daughter, that is, direct descendants while the followers of Umayyads’ Caliph Mu’awiya became the Sunni claiming to be custodians of Islamic orthodox teachings and practice. The split between Sunni and Shi’ite has led to great violent contestations in Islam. The Hashemites were later to launch back into power in 750 AD with the help of Shi’ites and Khoresan forces based in Persia.
They established the Abbasid dynasty and moved the capital of the Caliphate from Damascus to Baghdad. The ascendancy of the Abbasid dynasty would have thawed the Sunni/Shia schism but for the rise of Ottoman Empire that took control of Islamic world between 15th and 16thcenturies which created rivalry between it and Persian Empire’s Safavid Shi’ite dynasty.
This rivalry ignited prolonged Sunni-versus-Shia struggles that forced the Ottoman Empire to embrace and adopt Sunni Orthodoxy thereby concretizing the schism in Islam. From the above background it can be seen that the longstanding schism between the Sunnites and Shi’ites creates misunderstanding and quarrels between the two sects in Islam. And where one is dominant and controls the leverage of power and authority, it suppresses the other.
In the context of world geopolitics, this schism explains the irresolvable differences between the Sunni-and-Shia-controlled states. In Nigeria, the dominant Islamic sect is the Sunnites. The Sunnites control the local communities by reason of the Sokoto Caliphate with its emirate system that operates as quasi but parallel local government system which in substance interface and leverage the political and constitutionally recognized local government authority. It is a dual system that nobody has ever questioned its propriety in Nigeria peculiar democracy.
The emergence of the Shi’ites movement is credited to the current leader Sheik El-Zakyzaky who as student at Ahmadu Bello University floated and led the movement in Nigeria. Since then, the sect has grown in size and has some impressive substance in states of Kano and others, but majorly in Kaduna State.
Apart from few religious disturbances, which are now being highlighted and showcased as the “trouble with” the Shi’ites and therefore the reasons for suppressing the sect, nobody otherwise than the Muslim Umma knows about the schism between the dominant Sunni orthodox Islamic faith in Nigeria and their minority cousins, the Shi’ites. In any case, the troubles of the Shi’ites were localized affairs until the emergence of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as president when his government presumably acting to curb the alleged excesses of the sect descended on them with high-handed suppressive actions.
Their usual religious marches which were tolerated under the governments of Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan suddenly became an anathema or even subversion attracting charges of treason. Matters degenerated when Shi’ites during their usual marches somewhere in Zaria in Kaduna when Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai’s convoy ran into their procession. Army’s attempt to clear the way for the convoy became riotous during which 347 members of the Shi’ites (by official count) were massacred.
Their leader has been incarcerated and his abode devastated. Now, what are the activities and crimes of these Shi’ites that the law and the Constitution of Nigeria cannot contain and check to extent that they become a security threat of which only designating it “terrorist” organisation can solve? It is a little bit perplexing how government frets over mere irritations but appears seemingly unmoved by serious threats. Nigeria is supposed to be a secular state. Every person is entitled to his freedom of conscience to hold religious opinion of any kind and to practice same within the realm of the law and the Constitution.
No group or person has the right to suppress any person or group merely because the person or group holds contrary creed or practices same to the annoyance of anybody or authority. Likewise, nobody can use the instrumentality of state institutions or agencies to suppress any such belief or its practice as doing so is treason and subversion of the State.
So, let’s allow the Shi’ites to hold their creed and practice same within the ambit of the law. The State can go after offending individuals or groups when they transgress the law and such must be proved beyond all reasonable doubts in a court properly constituted and the accused be fairly heard before a decision is taken.
Nigeria’s judiciary at a crossroads
The presidential election of 2019 has come and perhaps gone. To some, it might have been confined to the dustbin of history but definitely not the throwbacks on the conscience of a nation which has been wounded by its blatant disregard for common sense; a nation that needs healing.
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has approached the courts to seek redress. His prayers? That he won the February 23 presidential elections without let and he was brazenly rigged out by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari using apparatuses of state security and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the supposed umpire of the polls.
He also prayed the court to look into the merits of his claim that Buhari was ineligible to contest for the post of president having lied under oath in the form CF001 that he filled and submitted to INEC to enable him contest for that office. Since March 2019 Nigerians have been treated to a drama of the absurd in all the legal tussles, their quest for justice have been treated with the greatest disdain as if they do not matter.
The legal rigmarole have taken turns and twists, first from the refusal of INEC, a supposed electoral umpire which obviously did not seem to be living up to its name as in being independent refusing the Atiku legal team access to electoral materials with which to prosecute its case, and this was done in blatant disregard of a subsisting court order to make them available.
Then the legal tricks of deliberate delays: refusal of the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself especially in a matter where her culpability and interest is very much manifest. All these court theatrics no doubt robbed the Atiku and PDP legal team of ample time and opportunity to parade all or most of its listed 400 witnesses lined up in support of its claims. To start with, INEC shot itself in the legs by denying it ever had a Server into which all election results were uploaded. It is a grave assault on the minds of many Nigerians.
In this age and time, where does INEC capture data of over 80 million registered voters spread across 199,973polling stations in the country? Even against its own laws and guidelines INEC had defaulted because it promised Nigerians a foolproof election conduct, collation and transmission of results.
There is enough evidence to suggest that INEC lied about this all-important aspect of the voting process. If INEC gets away with a discharge from these open lies, then all and most especially the chairman and its principal officers should not get away with fraud. They should answer questions on the money approved for the procurement of this electronic facility.
If INEC truly does not have a Server, the money allocated for it must have been stolen by its operatives. But yet more drama was to await Nigerians, as they woke up to a rude shock last week after Atiku and the PDP closed their case within its 10days allotted time, presenting 65 witnesses of its 400 (because of time constraints). First it was INEC that declared matter of fact that it does not have witnesses to call, and after a highly disappointing parade of seven lacklustre witnesses that did more damages to the Buhari/APC defends line, they also opted for an abrupt close of case. Curiously, the APC closed its own case before it even started without calling a witness.
Typically the signal this sends to most Nigerians that just like the February 23 elections, the APC is out to draw out another card in its pack of aces, to browbeat the judiciary. Another short corner legion? What suffers in the eventuality of a miscarriage of jJustice as the sudden change of tactics suggest? Democracy is about to be taken to the slaughter house and where the will of the people is murdered in such brazen manner their existence was abridged. A stolen mandate is directly proportional to a stolen future and a perverted destiny.
The nation’s Justices will write their names in 24 karat of gold if they manifest the moral force as embodied by Lady Justice. By evoking its instrumentality of impartiality, the judiciary would have gained back its integrity and fulfilment of the sacred duty bestowed on it by providence. Long after this season, it would be said of Nigeria’s judiciary that it found itself at a crossroads, but showed uncommon courage in restoring hope to a country in need of salvation, and ultimately wrote itself in the golden book as champions of our democracy.
- Ojini, a Microbiologist, writes from Asaba
Lagos’ unending building collapse
Though building collapse is not peculiar to Lagos State, it seems it’s gradually becoming an everyday omen within the shores of the city in question. On 28th July, 2019, a two-storey building situated in the Bariga area of Lagos collapsed from the foundation level. Barely a few days after, in the early morning of 1st August 2019, another two-storey building located at Gbagada axis still suffered from same fate. Various casualties were reportedly witnessed in the two incidents.
Building collapse has conspicuously been a thing of tremendous worry in the contemporary Nigerian society over the last decade, that only drastic attention is required with a view to tackling the societal menace. The aberration – which has claimed hundreds of innocent souls, maimed thousands as well as rendered scores of families homeless – has caused a colossal harm to not just the engineering-technology sector but Nigeria at large.
In some quarters, it has made most residents to now sleep with one eye open. Survey reveals that in recent times, countless buildings situated across Nigeria have collapsed unannounced. In March 2006, the top nine floors of a 21-storey building belonging to the Bank of Industry, located on the famous Broad Street, Lagos Island, caved in, killing two and injuring 23 others. In August 2010, a four-storey uncompleted building at Ikoli Street in Garki, Abuja brings the Federal Capital Territory’s name into the list, thus claimed not fewer than 21 lives and endangered nine. Statistics indicate that between 2012 and 2016 alone, Nigeria recorded about 54 building collapses.
Though the unfortunate situation is not peculiar to the country, its recent alarming rate calls for an apt and urgent attention. It’s even more alarming and intriguing that in most cases, the collapsed structure had already been marked for demolition by the physical planning authority in charge of the jurisdiction where it is situated. But the proposed demolition would unnecessarily be allowed to linger, perhaps owing to neglect or corruption among the personnel of the concerned government agency.
First, we need to comprehend the rudimentary factors that constitute the societal menace. Building collapse is mainly attributed to substandard products, quackery, mediocrity, cheating, and/or soil texture cum topography, coupled with other environmental factors. The dangers inherent in the use of substandard building materials cannot be overemphasized. These materials such as brick blocks, cement, sand, and rods, are not in any way meant to be used in constructing mere boys’ quarters let alone deploying their services in storey building constructions.
Regarding blocks, it’s either the cements used in the moulding weren’t good enough, or that the sand utilized was nothing to write home about. There are specified sands meant for moulding but most block industries don’t bother going for them, probably owing to the cost of conveying it to the moulding site. Since people, especially those residing in cities are often in a hurry, they are invariably left with no option than to patronize such block firms as stipulated above, hence posing danger for the proposed structure. Quackery and mediocrity cannot be left out.
It’s worth noting, perhaps shocking, that most of those who claim to be structural engineers, architects, or what have you, never attended any engineering or architectural class even for a day let alone becoming professionals. They are just mere quacks parading themselves as chartered technologists.
Pathetically, some of them who had the privilege to pass through a higher institution didn’t obtain the required training or expertise, thereby constituting structural defects when contracted to handle a certain building project. A sound and qualified contractor is expected to thoroughly inspect the site for the proposed building, adequately advise the prospective landlord, tactically implement the project, complete it within a stipulated period, as well as know what to do while converting a mere bungalow to a storey building. When any of these professional functions is missing, it becomes a burden to the affected building.
Away from substandard products and quackery, soil texture or topography, as might be the case, has equally been a thing of great concern while discussing building collapse. Houses are usually built on swampy sites in reverie areas like Lagos and Port Harcourt without carrying out the required preliminary design, thus leading to collapse in the nearest future. The aforementioned type of land is not strong.
They are sandy or loose, but contractors build on them using templates that are meant for better compacted lands. Sometimes the contractor would know what to do but rather than doing the needful, he would be only interested in his money or what he stands to gain as long as the contract lasts.
This aspect of cheating or insincerity is currently on the rampage. The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) must take a drastic and severe step toward ensuring that substandard materials are no longer smuggled into the country.
The former should also properly regulate the locally made ones. On the other hand, relevant professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), ought to employ a stiff measure towards addressing the crisis.
When any building is under construction, they should endeavour to ascertain the contractor handling the project to ensure his credibility. And, if a building falls, they must ascertain the root causes of the collapse and not hesitate to issue the apt sanction to the affected contractor if found guilty.
They should equally go beyond sanctioning; any culpable individual ought to be arraigned, so that, he will face the wrath of the law. Intending landlords are also advised to consult aptly whenever they intend to erect a building. Don’t just jump to any so-called contractor you find on your way. And if you succeed in contracting any, endeavour to confirm his/her authenticity by enquiring from the relevant authorities.
Qualified structural contractors, on their part, ought to feel free to consult their colleagues for any professional assistance when need be. And, they should always be research-oriented towards enhancing their expertise. All in all, every structural professional mustn’t be reminded that foundations and pillars remain basic factors that determine the validity or wellbeing of any building, thus should be taken very seriously. It’s unarguably high time every concerned individual and entity began to do the needful, else we might wake one morning to realize that all our erected buildings have collapsed. Think about it!
Jedy-Agba: Necessity hugs experience
One of Nigeria’s very experienced energy administrators, Mr. Godwin Jedy-Agba, is a minister-nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari. And there is, understandably, song and dance in the quarters of those who know the capacity and experience of the nominee in the oil and gas sector. But for those who crave the enthronement of mediocrity to aid and abet the culture of incompetence or the regime of laissez faire in the management of the petroleum sector, the prospects of Jedy-Agba emerging as Buhari’s choice for the critical sector cannot resonate well with them. Regardless of the prognosis of possibilities or otherwise, Jedy-Agba is one of the few “technocrats” in a list that has been largely dubbed “political” by critics.
Notwithstanding his previous temperate, restrained and strategic foray into partisan politics, his accomplishments and exploits as an astute administrator have not diminished a bit. His administrative savoir faire and legerdemain had been writ-large in his public service trajectory from which he retired at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
While the likely portfolio that would be assigned to the Prince of Obudu from Cross River State is not the subject of this piece of writing, it is, however, not in doubt that Buhari has made up his mind about using the few “technocrats” like Abubakar Malami (SAN), Sunday Dare (journalist), Osagie Ehinare (consultant physician) et al, in his list to man some specialized ministries to demand value for knowledge and experience. And, if this is the intendment, then one does not need a crystal ball to guess where Jedy-Agba, a former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) of the NNPC will likely be assigned: perhaps, not far away from the petroleum ministry. While it is unlikely the President will hands off his direct control of the Petroleum Ministry, as the substantive Minister-in-charge, he will need a brilliant and effective minister of state who can be saddled with all the basic responsibilities of the ministry without caving in. If the politics of administration is played with humility and wisdom, a minister of state can enjoy the privilege of full control with the confidence of the President to boot.
Nothing suggests to the contrary that Jedy-Agba cannot be trusted to deliver on a presidential mandate with tact and precision. That will be in spite of the salacious narratives by detractors and traducers who are on a voyage of upending a luminous epoch that beckons. With President Buhari’s commitment to consolidating on the achievements of his first four years in the saddle, attention is focused on experience.
The president appears unprepared to gamble with “untested hands”. He is greatly seeking to make a better impression in his second term of office. To do this, he cannot afford to put square pegs in round holes. Buhari cannot afford to deploy a learner who cannot take the pressure off him in the administration of the critical petroleum sector. Besides, time is of the essence. While the nation is waiting to see the ministers hit the ground running, critics are also waiting to feast on the administration’s mistakes. Viewed from any angle, Jedy- Agba is a good pick who could help the administration to weather the storm in the entire oil industry.
That is why the malicious media campaign against him has been thick. His traducers know that he cannot be stopped when he gets cracking in delivering on any mandate. Sadly, we are in a season where traducers who masquerade as critics, are wont to sacrifice everything – knowledge, capacity and accomplishments – at the altar of contrived criticisms in the guise of seeking the promotion of perfection in the land of sinners. This is not unexpected. However, the ninth Senate is urged not to entertain needless distractions in the screening and confirmation hearing of Jedy-Agba. But of course, while the law must take its course where and when it is activated to do so, a phony media campaign to smear someone who has never been questioned or prosecuted by any antigraft commission, must never be dignified as something worth scrutinizing or countenancing. President Buhari was an appointee of the late General Sani Abacha. Hundreds of millions of dollars that were taken out of Nigeria during that regime have been recovered from the late dictator and his family; but, this cannot, in anyway, qualify or translate as an indictment, simply because Buhari served under Abacha.
Unfortunately, the merchant of the smear campaign against Jedy-Agba cannot grapple with the fact that he was a top official of the NNPC, who could not escape working with a Minister of Petroleum. It is therefore disingenuous and wicked to think that everyone who has anything to do with Deziani Alison- Madueke, in the line of duty, is guilty as opined in the media. This is distasteful and uncharitable.
This concern is not just about Jedy-Agba alone but it is also inclusive of everyone who had previously worked with Alison-Madueke. Interestingly, in all the corruption cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Alison-Madueke, there is not one in which Jedy-Agba has been listed as a party, whether separately or jointly with her.
This is a matter of judicial records for anyone to verify. In addition, the sponsors of this narrative about his involvement in large scale corruption under Alison-Madueke should also have known that the security agencies must have subjected the nomination of Jedy- Agba to due diligence checks before the final pick.
This nomination, for Jedy-Agba, is a spring board for bouncing back to a familiar terrain of service, having worked for several ministers as a Personal Assistant and in different other capacities between 1985 and 1995. He is perhaps one of the most versatile nominees with requisite administrative experience, who once worked at ministerial level. For decades, he had acquitted himself creditably and meritoriously without scandals. He is indeed a great addition to the Buhari’s team. It is going to be difficult to cut shady deals on his watch behind the government, whether or not he is sent to the petroleum sector.
What’s really getting Fayemi ticking?
Have you seen those pictures making rounds of Ekiti State governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi warmly relating with a seven-year-old pupil of a public school? The story has it that Governor Fayemi and the boy met during the launching of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme in Ekiti. Since then, the governor had struck a friendly accord with the boy, forcing the former to invite the latter, his little friend, over to visit him in the office.
The pictures actually brought out another salient character of the governor, whose critics had accused of being disconnected, especially from the lowly. Many would also argue that Fayemi was always too serious and hardly had time for such an affection. For the boy, Master Daniel Olutope, a Primary 3 pupil of St. Michael Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, the visit to his “friend” was an exciting experience, an assurance that a governor was also a human being of likemind and that he could also aspire to attain any height in life.
The gesture was actually a confirmation of Fayemi’s penchant for education, particularly, child education, and an affirmation of his knowledge economy agenda. Prior to when the pictures started making rounds, pundits had been wondering what was making Dr. Fayemi tick. One moment, he was seen flowing freely with the high and mighty, the next moment, he was feeling cosy in the company of those perceived as ordinary persons, without grandstanding or showy about any.
So, what can be described as the secret of the successive successes of the Ekiti Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum? What thrills him or captures his fancy? And to think those series of successes keep attracting friends and foes alike to him, makes Fayemi’s kind of politics quite interesting as a case study? Like him or hate him, Fayemi is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian politics. Neither is he a pushover. He is seriously making an impeccable statement and an inroad as a bridge builder. Yes, Fayemi is fast becoming a good study in neo-progressivism in the Nigerian political setting, giving Ekiti State, which he governs as his primary assignment, a new facelift after its despoiling by his predecessor in office.
Fayemi’s kind of progressive tendencies is the one that gives support for, or advocacy to social reform, based on the idea of progress, which asserts that advancements in science, technology, economic development and social organisation are vital to the improvement of the human condition.
This has greatly reflected in the five-point agenda of his administration viz: agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructure development, knowledge economy and governance. Yet, Fayemi also recognises the need to involve the private sector operators in the development of his state, knowing that the state, Ekiti, is challenged economically.
This policy model of his, which seeks to partner with the private sector for the good of his people is reflected in his administration’s plan to return schools to missions in a bid to further improve the quality of education in the state, and the signing of a partnership agreement with Promasidor by Ekiti State to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm, among others, cannot be overlooked. As a progressive, Fayemi is also concerned about the welfare of his people,ensuring equality of outcomes.
In the Nigerian politics, we have the libertarians and we have the progressives. But the ability to find a mid-point for the betterment of his people is what is making Fayemi tick. One can trace it to the emotional intelligence, which the Ekiti governor possesses in a large dose. In case you have never met Fayemi at a close distance, but just seeing him from afar or reading what pundits write about him, let us get into his political closet a bit.
Dr. Fayemi is a calm human being. Very, very calm, collected, but insightful and humane. He is a good listener and just too calm to be taken for an activist, which he was popularly known as before foraying into politics. As a governor or political leader, he is more often than not basing his decisions on what serves the greater good of his people. His goal is to unify the citizenry through genuine love of democracy, good governance and belief in the superiority of values.
Having such a standard is helping Fayemi to avoid the ego trap. It impels him to work to increase the participation of the lower and middle classes. It has inspired him to reduce conflict and distrust among his people. And it has led to his greatest decision of all, which is the resetting of the values of his people to what will transform them back to their original ‘omoluwabi’ status.
To help himself in this deliberative process, Fayemi has opened his mind to as many ideas and options as possible, even without discarding those of his opponents. He imagines all of the possible consequences of a strategy before committing to it. With a calm spirit and an open mind, he hits upon policies that would give his people an “A” status, such as the creation of the Knowledge City. Though Fayemi is urbane and has developed himself to be a global citizen, the governor is still playing local in that the voice of an ‘omoluwabi’ Ekiti continues to resonate in him and simply stands for the higher power that exists within him.
Perhaps this is the potential he feels in his moments of calmness and focus. The perfect idea coming to Fayemi and his connection to the higher power in the present is because his mind is not weighed down with emotions. There is, therefore, the assurance that he will reach the goals he has set for himself because he is very focused.
His attention is not pulled this way and that. There is the rational standard guiding all decisions he make. And, unlike his predecessor in office in Ekiti, he is not a fascist. The kind of emotion most politicians exhibit can narrow the mind and make them focus on one or two ideas that satisfy their immediate desire for power and attention, ideas that usually backfire.
But with a calm spirit like that of Fayemi, one can entertain a wide range of options and solution within a short period. The voice will become clearer and clearer. When people besiege him with their endless drama and emotion, Fayemi, often than not, rises above the distraction and applies his rationality to think past them.
Like an athlete continually gets stronger through training, Fayemi’s mind is becoming more flexible and resilient. Clear and calm, he is dishing out answers and solutions that many Nigerian politicians are not envisioning. Let every Nigerian watch out for this very unique personality, as he continues to display his unique potential in politics.
- Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti Governor on Public Communications.
Edo Assembly crisis: From morality and legality
A
re the conditions precedent for the National Assembly (NASS) to take over the functions of a State House of Assembly present in the dispute in the Edo House of Assembly over its inauguration by nine of its 24 Members-elect on June 17, 2019?
Both chambers of Nigeria’s apex legislative body believe so, and have accordingly threatened to assume the functions of the Assembly if, within one week, Governor Godwin Obaseki failed to issue a fresh proclamation for its “proper” inauguration.
For the record, the Assembly, prior to the inauguration, was split between nine members loyal to Obaseki and 15 members answerable to his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC denounced the inauguration of the Assembly, and urged that a fresh inaugural of all Members-elect in attendance be carried out.
The refusal of the Assembly to comply with the directive has brought the sitting and former governors into a face off, resulting in a media war, protests and solidarity rallies by party members.
Lately, the battle has shifted to the NASS and the courts. In mid-July, the report of a 13-member ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on the matter, was adopted, with three of the five recommendations standing out, as follows:
“That the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the state, should issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), stating the date, time and venue, and publish in any national daily and television station.
“That the Inspector-General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threats as alleged by Members-elect.”
And if all else failed, the “National Assembly should invoke the provision of section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to take over the state House of Assembly until the situation normalizes.”
On July 30, the Senate adopted the report of its seven-member ad hoc committee, and gave Governor Obaseki one week to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly.
It urged the Clerk of the Assembly to inform the 24 “Members-elect” about the fresh inauguration, stating the date, time and venue, and published in any national daily and television station.
The Senate vowed to invoke section 11(4) of the Constitution, and take over the functions of the Assembly “if Governor Obaseki fails to issue a fresh proclamation.”
Section 105(3) of the Constitution vests the Governor with the power to issue a proclamation “for the holding of the first session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in, or for its dissolution as provided in this section.”
Governor Obaseki did issue a proclamation on Friday, June 14, 2019, and thus maintains that he has fulfilled the constitutional requirement, and would not issue another proclamation.
The pronouncements of the NASS may have catapulted the Edo Assembly crisis into the realm of legalism, subsuming the issue of morality and fairness of the nine Members-elect’s action.
There’re several posers. Did Godwin Obaseki, the Assembly and the NASS follow laid-down rules in the Constitution in carrying out their sides of the bargain?
For instance, section 105(3) of the Constitution asks the Governor to issue a proclamation for the Assembly’s inauguration “immediately after his being sworn in…”
There’s no governorship poll in Edo State during the 2019 general election. However, Governors-elect were sworn in on May 29, 2019, while most of the State Assemblies were inaugurated on June 7.
It’s implied that Governor Obaseki would issue a proclamation on May 29, or before the June 7 inauguration. But he didn’t advance the letter to the Clerk of the Assembly until June 14. Yet, the Clerk reportedly “hoarded” the proclamation, and invited, on June 17, only nine (or six) of the 24 Members-elect “amenable” to Governor Obaseki’s camp of the Assembly.
Thus, at 10.30p.m., on the basis of the nine Members-elect forming a “quorum,” the Clerk proclaimed the Assembly that adjourned after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The “disenfranchised” and aggrieved 15 Members-elect were to take the matter to the national headquarters of the APC, which, for equity and fairness, called for a fresh inauguration.
But when nothing changed in the Assembly, a member from Edo State raised the matter in the House of Representatives, and an ad hoc committee was set up to investigate it.
The Senate was to follow suit. Interestingly, both committees, and chambers arrived at similar findings, and recommendations, including a fresh proclamation to be issued by Governor Obaseki, for a “proper” inauguration of the Assembly.
Was the NASS right in its decisions, particularly the marching order to Governor Obaseki, and the threat to take over the Assembly if he failed to carry out the directive?
Actually, it can invoke section 11(4) of the Constitution, take over, and “may make laws for the peace, order and good government of the State with respect to matters on which a House of Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or expedient until such a time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions.”
But still, subsection (5) of section 11 enjoins that, “For the purpose of subsection (4) of this section, a House of Assembly shall not be deemed to be unable to perform its functions so long as the House of Assembly can hold a meeting and transact business.”
The “lacuna” in the inauguration of the Assembly aside, would the National Assembly claim it could no longer perform its functions of meeting and transacting business?
Certainly not! The Assembly has elected its presiding officers, and commenced business by confirming nominated Commissioners and Special Advisers, and began consideration of bills.
Besides, the NASS should note some court injunctions restraining it, the APC, Police and DSS, and their agents from removing the presiding officers, and/or interfering in the affairs of the Assembly.
Also, by its own rules, the NASS cannot dabble in a matter in court, to avoid prejudicing the case, and undermining the separation of powers between the Legislature and the Judiciary.
The National Assembly should have waited – and should wait – for the court cases to run their course. Carrying out its avowal would aggravate the crisis, and the “illegality” it’s trying to cure.
Let the sabre-rattling stop, and reconciliation explored between the warring factions in the Edo Assembly, and their promoters in Messrs Obaseki and Oshiomhole, who are all of the APC family.
Dealing with open defecation in Nigeria
Isn’t it just shocking that 47 million Nigerians are practising open defecation? It’s real! According to the 2018 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) Survey, at least 24 per cent of Nigeria population amounting to 47 million people are practising open defecation. Also, it was learnt that Nigeria ranks second among countries practising open defecation globally, second only to India. It is appalling and requires pragmatic actions very urgently to curtail this menace.
In a layman term, open defecation is the human practice of defecating outside rather than into a toilet. Of course, there are too many risks attendant on this awful practice. Obviously, open defecation has serious economic, social and health effect on the people. An expert in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene who works with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Mr. Bioye Ogunjobi, said Nigeria loses about 1.3% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) amounting to N455 billion annually due to poor sanitation and that a third of that cost is as a result of the practice of open defecation. He said more than 100,000 children under five years of age die each year due to diarrhoea; of which 90 per cent is directly attributed to unsafe water and sanitation. Open defecation is countermining our water and polluting our environment.
A medical doctor, Rafiu Isamotun, warns that open defecation poses danger to human health, especially the children. Isamotun, who was a Commissioner for Health in Osun State, noted that it could cause helminths or parasitic worms and the effects would be chronic blood loss, heavy parasitic worms which can lead to malabsorption of nutrient. He explained that this could make the children fall sick and lead to school absenteeism.
Therefore, Nigerians must not ignore this warning signs. They must desist from the practice of open defecation. They must cultivate the habit of using toilets. My recent visit to Jadawa-Fulani and Yammawar-Kafawa communities in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State showed a clear distinction between a community where they indulge in open defecation and a community that has stopped the practice. While Jadawa-Fulani is grappling with consequences of open defecation, Yammawar-Kafawa continues to enjoy its liberation from the scourge of open defecation.
Each family compound in Yammawar-Kafawa community has a toilet and the dwellers including the children have imbibed the culture of using toilet. No wonder this community was endorsed as Open Defecation Free (ODF) community. As the Chairman of Dambatta LGA, Hon. Idris Haruna Zago, promised to deal with open defecation in Dambatta LGA, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State must also act very fast in dealing with this scourge statewide.
Across the country, there are few other ODF communities in Nigeria but it is just a drop in the ocean considering the fact that 47 million people in the country still do open defecation. According to UNICEF, out of 774 local government areas in Nigeria, only 13 of them in just four states have attained Open Defecation Free status and these include two in Bauchi State, one in Benue state, four in Jigawa state and six in Cross River State. I’m excited to hear that Ifedayo LGA in Osun State is very close to attaining ODF status but it’s not yet.
During my visit to Ajape, Alaasan, Oyefe, Onto, Idi-Omon, Abidogun, Akogun and Ajegede communities around Oleyo area in my hometown, Osogbo, capital of Osun State recently, I could not fathom how human being survive in such a disease-prone environment. Pa Lasisi Adeyemi, a community leader and Madam Safuratu Fasaasi, a housewife in the area said after all their efforts to prevent open defecation in the area failed; they became helpless and no longer bother. So, they are looking at it and living with it. One can only appeal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to deal with this before it causes a full-blown epidemic.
Like Kano and Osun, no state in Nigeria is insulated from the scourge of open defecation at the moment and governors of all the 36 states and the Federal Government must treat the issue of open defecation with seriousness.
Ogunjobi said the nation needs two million toilets per year between 2019 and 2025 to get the 47 million Nigerians to use toilet and stop open defecation.
Meanwhile, of note is the campaign by Federal Government against open defecation with the support of European Union, UNICEF and the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID). The time starts now for all Nigerians to begin to use toilets and desist from the practice so that the country would achieve Universal Basic Sanitation.
The Head of Child Rights Information Bureau in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr. Olumide Osanyinpeju, said the Federal Government would not relent in the campaign to end open defecation in the country.
For Dr. Geoffrey Njoku, Communication Specialist with UNICEF, the campaign to combat open defecation was imperative. He urged the media to step up reportage of issues around sanitation and to sensitize the people on the need to shun open defecation and imbibe use of toilet. Njoku said the campaign against open defecation is ongoing with the hastag #endopendefecation and #cleannigeria.
In conclusion, while commending President Muhamadu Buhari for declaring a state of emergency in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in November last year as well as the inauguration of the national campaign to make Nigeria Open Defecation Free (ODF) nation by 2025, it is necessary for the line Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), civil society organizations, the private sector, the media and the entire people of Nigeria to unite in the campaign and efforts to end open defecation in the country before 2025 so that Nigeria would reap huge benefits by savings the humongous healthcare costs and increased productivity when citizens are healthy.
• Oyegbade writes from Osogbo, Osun State, via oyegbadehammeed@gmail.com
Seyi Makinde: Working to build an enduring legacy
I
n understanding the innate meaning of government and the art of governance, it can be perceived to mean the act of administering a given set of people or resources and ensuring effective and efficient distribution of social amenities for the general good of all.
The government decides on what to do to better the lot of the largest sum at any point in time.
The government, therefore, must be able to both think and act well so as to be able to address the genuine needs of the people it governs, and not just a perceived one. This is judicious use of government discretion.
By evaluating the structural foundation of the Engr. Seyi Makinde administration in Oyo State, and with all what one has seen so far, it would not be out of place for any sincere pundit to be able to predict the erection of a sound and an enduring governmental structure in the state.
And, on the above premise, it is high time that bitter and partisan politicking was given the boot not only in Oyo State but the whole of Nigeria altogether.
For us not to just be counting mere calendar age for Nigeria as a country with nothing to show for it progress-wise, we should endeavour, for our general good, to ditch party politicking in Nigeria and go instead for ‘personality politicking’.
As it were in the Nigeria of today, and per our constitution, any ill-advised electoral decision would cause the citizenry to pine away for four good years at the least.
Therefore, Nigerians generally and the good people of Oyo State particularly should learn to shine their eyes always in attempting to elect their leaders.
Enter Governor Seyi Makinde.
On assumption of office, Makinde left no one in doubt of his resolve in taking the state to the next level of development. He is unarguably the best candidate, going by evaluations from sundry socio-political pedestals, in the last gubernatorial election in Oyo State. He is undoubtedly a gentleman, cool-headed, firm in a dignifying way; one who loves and fears God, and also a staunch believer in the right of all Oyo people to live well.
Barely two months ago, the whole of Oyo State went agog with the cheering news that the present administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde has abolished payment for the Common Entrance School Examination, and has even gone further to direct that such fees as having already been taken from pupils be refunded to them forthwith. The only time any such thing happened in the history of Nigeria was 40years ago.
In fact, upon election as the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, issued what can best be described as a premature Executive Order. This was sometime in September of 1979 after he had been elected. He ordered that parents of students and pupils resuming that month should not pay school fees. But the then military administrator of Lagos, Commodore Ebitur Ikiwe, fired back, insisting that the parents should pay and that once Jakande was sworn-in on October 1 1979, he can begin to issue Executive Orders. And upon being sworn-in on Monday, October , 1979, Jakande ordered that the fees must be refunded to parents. I know this to be true because my parents benefitted from that refund. Jakande made that possible and went on to become the best ever state governor in Nigeria – not minding the pretensions by some today whose brand of politics is hinged on hero-worship, which in itself is a function of corrupt enrichment. Shall we then safely say Governor Makinde, starting on this progressive note, is set to liberate the good people of Oyo State from years of inferior governance? Yes, we can.
For, this is an administration that is yet to clock 100 days in power but has shown signs of greater things to happen. This is well-advised government discretion, as it goes a long way in touching the very souls of many indigent Oyo State parents. Verily, no civil engineer that is worth his salt needs to wait for a building to be fully erected before he would be able to determine its structural endurance; he is able to determine this by just evaluating the foundation thereof.
As we all know in elementary political science that peace and security are indeed sine qua non of every government, Governor Makinde promised to turn around the security architecture of the state in order to bring in foreign investors, just as he said his administration has four main pillars with the agric value chain as a key aspect to promote foreign investment.
For us in Oyo State, the last two months have been spent mainly rebuilding institutions that had been turned into total ruins, and providing lasting foundation. The governor has also embarked on providing the infrastructure that will guarantee that the state is governed as a modern state.
Also, he has initiated the process of reaching out to international development partners to bring them in for the development of the state. Everywhere he had been in the last two months, the story had been the same – forward-looking agenda.
As part of the efforts of government to provide a lasting superstructure for governance in the state, the Makinde government, last week, set up the contract review committee, to review projects and contracts awarded by the immediate-past administration. Even babes were aware of the arrant disregard for probity and accountability that reigned in the state in the last eight years and indeed the massive fraud that percolated government.
When the committee submits its report in the next few weeks, government would have found a way out of impunity that characterized the last eight years and for posterity. As intangible as this may appear, it will conform to the words of Marcus Garvey that a people without the knowledge of their past are like a tree without a root.
In the government’s bid to bring succour to our senior citizens in the state, government has committed about N280 million as payment of gratuities to 100 retired civil servants for 2012 on grade level 1 – 17 in the state. It is an underscore of government’s care for retirees.
In the area of labour relations, Governor Makinde has succeeded in reversing the trend where workers in the state were the least paid in the whole of South West. As intangible as it may sound, unlike the practice in the past, workers in the state now collect their salary on 25th of every month, a feat which has been resoundingly applauded by all civil servants in the state. For a state governor who openly declared his asset and his worth, it is reassuring that here is a state governor who wants workers to get paid for job done.
The vision of this government, however, extends beyond the above. It is believed that what matters most to him is the superstructure of governance that is, in the last two months, being put in place. Never will the state of our infrastructure be as deplorable as we had them in the last eight years; never will corruption be an insignia of government of the state; never will our infrastructure go moribund; never will the people of Oyo State live inferior lifestyles: these are the assurances Governor Makinde has been giving the people in the last two months.
Obviously, it is proved that nobody tangoes with God and wins. The good people of Oyo State should endeavour to cooperate vibrantly with the incumbent government for them to experience an enduring betterment in Oyo State this once.
Alonge is a teacher based in Ogbomoso
