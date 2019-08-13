Opinions
The two Agbas as ministers-designate
Skimming and scanning through the list of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers-designate, one would see therein the inclusion of two Agbas, to wit: Goddy Jedy-Agba and Clem IK Agba. The enclosure of these Nigerians who bear the same surname is one of the rare happenstances in life and in the constitution of this particular cabinet. Apparently unrelated by blood and ethnicity, Goddy and Clem have the good fortune of coming into the cabinet with surnames that are the same in spelling even if they are, as expected, different in meaning.
Although, Goddy is from Cross River State while Clem is from Edo State both within the South-South geo-political zone, yet they share a few things in common on other fronts. For instance, they are both princes of their respective kingdom. Goddy was born into a royal family in Obudu by His Royal Highness Uti J.D. Agba while Clem was born into the family of His Royal Highness, Pius Kadiri Ikanade Agba, the Oliola of Uzanu in Etsako East. They thus bring their blue bloods into the cabinet.
To boot, they are both technocrats with track records of achievements in their fields of interest. Interestingly, both men have been “big players” in the very lucrative oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian economy. Therefore, there is a comical sense in which both could be referred to as oil “Sheiks”. Goddy worked for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) where he retired as Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) while Clem has been in and out of work for Chevron Oil.
Clem’s last position was Manager, Community Procurement Operations at Chevron Oil from where he was tapped for appointment as a minister by President Buhari. But before his appointment as a minister, he had gone on leave of absence in 2009 to serve as a Commissioner in the Ministry of Environment and Public Utilities and later in the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing in Edo State in the government of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
By way of salutary digression, Clem, as a commissioner in charge of Environment and Public Utilities, championed the urban renewal and construction of drainage infrastructure to combat erosion menace in Edo State. He was largely instrumental to the conceptualization of the Benin Water Storm project to deal with the perennial flooding problem in the state capital.
At the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing, he set up the Edo Geographic Information Services (EGIS). He was a member of Edo State Economic and Strategy Team that was then under the headship of the current state governor, Godwin Obaseki. Apparently, Clem has both the private and public sectors under his belt and can then boast of his readiness to engage with the intricate working of executive implementation and supervision of policies and programmes.
For Goddy, with his exposure to the dynamics of public finance management in the NNPC, one can safely surmise that in him the president has a brilliant and sharply-focused minister-designate who could, without thinking twice, given his obvious experience, be picked for the critical petroleum portfolio. While in charge of COMD as GGM at the NNPC, he was, among other duties, responsible for liaising with Crude Pricing and Technical Evaluation Section on Price Movement and other input data for market reports.
Indeed, both men (Goddy and Clem), with their solid experiences, can very well pass for utilitarian technocrats that will offer the marked seriousness and commitment to effective service delivery by government in the next four years, which are critical to President Buhari for building enduring legacies. The resourcefulness of both ministers-designate in the oil sector can be harnessed either as a tag team to address the contending issues in the sector or through inter-ministerial synergies and the complementarities of special purpose committees for holistic solutions to identified issues.
Besides, the princely duo should be expected to commit greater effort to effective service delivery than the dyed-in-the-wool politician-ministers who may be more interested in deploying their offices in bolstering their political interests in the build-up to the 2023 general election. In the circumstance of mitigating the expected pressure between delivering on set-mandates and satisfying the diktats of vested political interests, President Buhari would do well to set his eyes on the likes of the two Agbas and a few other technocrats in the cabinet to handle specialised ministerial portfolios that are critical to national development and to the institution of accountability in leadership in terms of measurable infrastructure development and achievements.
For Goddy and Clem, the consensus among close watchers of the politics of ministerial appointment and assignment of portfolios is that, given the validation of their backgrounds and performances during the Senate screening and confirmation hearing, they could be deployed in driving the critical sectors of any of petroleum, power, works, housing and environment portfolios. As individuals who crave the institution of excellence in public service and from whom much is expected, they must put their nose to the grindstone.
Interestingly, while both of them did not study engineering or any oil and gas-related courses in the university (Goddy obtained a first degree in International Studies and a second degree in International Law and Diplomacy; Clem obtained a B.Sc degree in Economics and two Master of Business Administration degrees; one in management and the second in Supply Chain Management), they thus communicate a fact that there is something unique about their Intelligent Quotient (IQ), to wit: the power and capacity to adapt and focus on areas of interest for self-actualisation, achievement of corporate goals and benefit of humanity.
λOjeifo, an Abuja-based journalist, writes via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
OML 25: HISTORY IS CALLING IN KULA
The people of Kula community in Rivers State are quietly rewriting their terms of citizenship with the Nigerian state. And they need our support.
Kula is an oil-rich community that has been the source of billions of dollars for the Nigerian government and for Shell, the multinational company, over the past 40 years.
But despite its stupendous natural wealth, Kula has no pipe-borne water and children die from all kinds of intestinal diseases.
There is no standard hospital in Kula, and studies show that like in most Niger Delta communities, life expectancy in Kula is twice below the national average.
Children sit on bare earth to learn in roofless and dilapidated schools.
As a fishing community, Kula’s once vibrant marine ecosystem is now a paradise lost; a victim of Shell’s remorseless environmental pollution.
The Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 operated by Shell in Kula is the cruelest metaphor for corporate greed. But Shell is not alone. It is in collusion with a rent-seeking State that seems bent on grinding it’s own citizens to dust, in exchange for oil rents.
But all that is about to change.
Two years ago, the women of Kula began to occupy the oil platforms, in protest against Shell’s apocalyptic presence in their community, and to challenge the company’s decades-long environmental impunity.
Three decades after the Ogoni uprisings, the showdown in Kula dramatizes once again the crisis of Nigeria’s petro-dollar modernity, and our inability to invent a grammar of citizenship based on egalitarianism and respect for community property rights.
But as indigenous people, Belema and other oil-bearing communities have rights which are recognized by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.This momentous Declaration was made on the floor of the UN on September 13, 2007.
Governor Nyesom Wike’s so-called mediation effort on behalf of Shell was dubious and politically tainted from the start, and the Kula community is right to reject it.
How could a Governor goad a long-suffering community to barter it’s rights in exchange for a fraudulent and exploitative “peace” with Shell?
Governor Wike is negotiating a peace process that allows a rapist to return gleefully to a battered and beleaguered victim.
Why did the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, a sensible man by all accounts, permit himself to be part of such a macabre and cynical plot against the people of Kula?
Since 1999, the Federal Government has allocated over 12 trillion Naira as 13 per cent oil derivation funds to Rivers State.
As Governor, Mr Wike has received nearly two trillion Naira in revenue on behalf of Rivers State, since May, 2015.
What has the Wike administration got to show to the people of Kula, the people of Abua, the Ogoni, the forgotten people of Ogbakiri, Okrika, and other communities in the State, for these oil money receipts?
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Rivers State has the highest rate of unemployment in Nigeria, and Kula is one of the hardest hit communities.
In Rivers State, Demonstration school teachers have not been paid for four years by the Wike administration. All scholarships and bursaries are cancelled, and the State’s per capita school drop out is the highest in the region, under Mr Wike’s watch.
It takes a particular kind of moral blindness for a Governor to trade off the future of the children of Kula, the way Mr Wike seeks to do through his dangerous collusion with Shell.
Last week, the elder statesman, Chief E.K. Clark was alarmed enough to publicly condemn Mr Wike’s outrageous gamble in Kula.
The people of Kula are right to take their destiny in their own hands. They have history and natural justice on their side.
As they try to reclaim their ancestral dignity, the Kula community needs our support. And they need the moral comradeship of the United Nations.
– *Dr. Austin Tam- George is a former Commissioner for Information, Rivers State*
Tony Elumelu: The man that punched above his height
This is the third in the series of stories I love to tell. Stories about living legends and icons that have not only inspired me, but of men changing the world and making some sense out of Africa. This episode is a tribute to Africa’s Number 1 Capitalist, a man committed to helping others who dare to venture and achieve greatness.
This episode is dedicated to Tony Elumelu, a man that punched 110% above his height. Why do I make this assertion about him? Maybe if Tony had accepted to be defined by the book, maybe he will still be selling copiers rather than being that banker that transformed UBA from a local Nigeria bank to a pan African bank with over 19 continental branches and seven million customers and still counting.
He didn’t start his career as a banker or the son of boardroom guru. He was a humble sales man and like every other young man of his time did everything to make a difference until luck, providence and determination smiled on him. When the then All States Bank advertised for a position requiring for a graduate with Second Class (Upper Division) to be employed to the position of Entry Analyst, Tony knew he was disqualified by the book but he nevertheless applied for the position knowing his ability, intelligence, drive and ambition will rather redefine the book.
The cover letter to his application read: “I know I may not have met the qualifying criteria for the advertised roles, but I am intelligent, driven, and ambitious and I will make the bank proud. My 2:2 degree does not demonstrate the full extent of my intelligence and ability, and I know I can do so much more.”
The very words in the cover letter caught the eyes of the bank chairman who decided to hire him. He loved his confidence but barely knew he was creating an African wonder and legend. Twelve months after he was hired as an entry analyst he was promoted to the position of bank manager to become the youngest bank manager of his time at the age of 27 years. He kept his words. He not only did much more, he made the bank proud. And interestingly this was also the time I encountered Tony, having moved my account from the defunct North South Bank to All States.
Indeed, Tony is a pride to his generation, to all that knew him, to Nigeria, Africa and the world. It doesn’t matter how many times his story is told and in what languages they are retold and to what audience. His story to grace is one I love to tell and I am telling it now again with the hope the people of this generation and coming generation will be inspired by it to punch above their heights
Who is Tony Elumelu? Tony was born in Jos, Nigeria in 1963, a native of Onicha Ukwu in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State. For those who want to know if Tony is Igbo, yes, he is Igbo despite the geographical divide. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and a Master of Science degree from the University of Lagos. He is married to Awele Vivien Elumelu, a medical doctor, and between them are seven lovely children. Tony has four siblings, one of whom is Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader and a member of the House of Representatives
In his early career, Elumelu acquired and turned Standard Trust Bank into a top-five player in Nigeria. In 2005 he led the acquisition of United Bank for Africa (UBA), later transforming it from a single-country bank to a pan-African institution with more than seven million customers in 19 African countries. This is a no mean fit for a man who didn’t start his career as a banker.
Following his retirement from UBA in 2010, Elumelu founded Heirs Holdings, which invests in the financial services, energy, real estate and hospitality, agribusiness, and healthcare sectors. In the same year, he established the Tony Elumelu Foundation, an Africa-based and African-funded philanthropic organization.
In 2011, Heirs Holdings acquired a controlling interest in the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. (Transcorp), a publicly quoted conglomerate that has business interests in the agribusiness, energy, and hospitality sectors. Elumelu was subsequently appointed chairman of the corporation.
Elumelu serves as an advisor to the USAID’s Private Capital Group for Africa (PCGA) Partners Forum. He sits on the Nigerian President’s Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council (ATIC). He is also vice-chairman of the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN), whose formation he was a key driver in, and serves as Co-Chair of the Aspen Institute Dialogue Series on Global Food Security. He additionally chairs the Ministerial Committee to establish world-class hospitals and diagnostic centres across Nigeria, at the invitation of the Federal Government and the Presidential Jobs Board, engineered to create three million jobs in one year. He also serves as a member of the Global Advisory Board of the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All Initiative (SE4ALL). He was one of the co-chairs of the 26th World Economic Forum on Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, from 11 to 13 May 2016.
Following his retirement from UBA in July 2010, Elumelu founded The Tony Elumelu Foundation. His stated objective was to “prove that the African private sector can itself be the primary generator of economic development.” The Foundation is charged with the mission of “driving Africa’s economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the African private sector”. Elumelu is the originator of the term Africapitalism. According to him, Africapitalism is an economic philosophy that embodies the private sector’s commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments that create both economic prosperity and social wealth. Elumelu sees Africans taking charge of the value-adding sectors and ensuring that those value-added processes happen in Africa, not through nationalization or government policies, but because there is a generation of private sector entrepreneurs who have the vision, the tools and the opportunity to shape the destiny of the continent. He insists that Africapitalism is not capitalism with an African twist; it is a rallying cry for empowering the private sector to drive Africa’s economic and social growth.
As I salute Tony, I pray that the God of Tony Elumelu will bless our generation with the abundant of His blessings. May His God give us the grace as a nation and a people to punch above our heights.
‘Revolution’ meant to entrap government
I
t’s announced as a mass revolt, to take place simultaneously within and outside Nigeria, beginning on Monday, August 5, 2019. Its auspices – Global Coalition for Security and Democracy – depicts a universal embrace.
The promoters of #RevolutionIsNow took a page from the playbook of uprisings in other climes, lately in Sudan. And its convener, Omoyele Sowore, online publisher of Sahara Reporters, and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, was unequivocal about the aliased “#DaysofRage.”
Post-the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his political platform, the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abuja recently, Mr. Sowore had declared: “As you know, they did it (revolution) in Sudan and it was started by some women. They (government) were making fun of them but they did not stop until doctors joined them, the labour union joined them and what started with five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell.”
There’s no “beating about the bush.” Sowore was straight to the point: a “regime change.” He damned the consequences of his proposal, and vowed to die for its cause.
His words: “Don’t ask me whether I am afraid or worried about the legal implications of what I am saying. I am carrying out a historical duty and only history can judge me, not a prosecutor or a federal judge. You can’t kill somebody who is not afraid of death.”
That’s the setting for the #RevolutionIsNow, and not the so-called “Key Demands” that seem an afterthought when the authorities raised concerns over the scheduled mass action, and their resolve to stop it in the bud.
Germaine, and pressing as some of the issues are, do they warrant a declaration of “revolution” in a society already at tenterhooks due to insecurity, and political, religious and sectional tensions?
It’s like adding fuel to a fire. The government and security agencies had to put preventive measures in place to abort the rioting.
And they did a good job of it, notwithstanding the “collateral damage” in citizens being manhandled by security operatives, who should provide protection for the agitators.
That said, we’re familiar with the phrase, “No responsible government will allow” anything untoward on its watch. Most times, the term is used loosely to emphasis government’s awesome powers, and the capacity to deploy them accordingly.
The appropriate time to test the terminology presented itself that Monday, and the security operatives bared their fangs in taming the alleged insurrection.
My baffle, though: Were the organizers expecting to be ushered into a tea party? A revolution, as defined, is “a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system.”
It’s “a period of far-reaching social and political upheaval…” mostly achieved through tears, sorrow and blood, as in the Sudanese struggle that Sowore alluded to in his “Manifesto” for the #DaysofRage.
Among revolution’s many synonyms are: anarchy, coup, disorder, insurgence, insurrection, mutiny, overthrow, putsch, rebellion, revolt, riot, seizure of power, sedition, subversion and uprising.
Which of these words is a plaything to be bandied by persons dissatisfied with the status quo, and desirous of change by calling for “sustained” days of rage until the regime falls?
Let’s be honest! No government, not even that of the bastion of democracy, the United States of America, would fold its arms when individuals or groups threatened to levy a “revolution” on it.
Perhaps, the organizers of #RevolutionIsNow played into the hands of the authorities. If by omission, they had employed “revolution” in the place of “protest,” it would indicate naivety and tactlessness: that the security operatives would give them a hug, guide and protect them in their resolve to overawe the government.
But they definitely hit the bull’s eye if, by commission, they had reasoned that by using “revolution” as the call to action, the authorities would be jittery, and pounce on them, as witnessed in the tight security cordon across the country.
Thus, the marchers’ artfulness, seeming fashionable, and a sort of “bragging right” in the polity, is for so-called “activists” to ruffle the feathers of the government, so they could be taken in by security operatives, locked up, and made “popular” by default.
Sowore’s case could be likened to that of Absolom Frederick Jordan, as told in “The Anderson Papers,” written by Jack Anderson (a Pulitzer Prize winner for his investigative reporting), with George Clifford.
In the chapter on “The FBI Story” in the provocative work “from the files” of Mr. Anderson, the authors note that, “For some, having a file with the FBI has become a status symbol,” as related below:
“Absolom Frederick Jordan, a Black United Front member in Washington, D.C., greeted the FBI agents with a satisfied smile. It had taken them altogether too long, he complained, to get around to him. Their confidential report says: ‘Jordan stated he was somewhat hurt that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had not interviewed him. He remarked that practically all of his friends in the BUF had been contacted and he could not understand why he had not been interviewed.'”
The Black United Front’s ideals for “struggle for self-determination, liberation and power for Black people in the United States,” put them on the FBI radar. So, being “interviewed” means invited for questioning over their activities.
As regards Sowore, he wasn’t only grilled, but detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), which has obtained a court permission to keep him for 45 days, rather than for 24 (or 48) hours prescribed by law. The detainee has appealed the court order.
The #RevolutionIsNow organizers’s action may have confirmed the allegation that the government was intolerant of criticisms, and protests against its handling of the nation’s affairs.
Could the administration have managed the situation differently? Surely, as firstly, it had the chance to advance the rule of law by obtaining a court injunction to stop the “revolutionary” march.
Similarly, a warrant could have sufficed in extending Sowore’s quizzing, and detention beyond 24 or 48 hours. It’s the first step, which the DSS sought later.
The Presidency has, however, declared as “victory for democracy” the abysmal outing for the “revolution” only in four states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and with lean crowds.
Does the size really matter? The government, by the manner of its approach, has allowed organizers of #RevolutionIsNow, especially Sowore, to claim, from the DSS cooler, “triumph” for the August 5 crusade, and a nationwide awareness for its cause!
Combating the menace of stowaway
A
stowaway, is a person who secretly boards a vehicle such as an aircraft, bus, ship, cargo truck or train, to travel without paying and with the aim of not being detected.
In most of the reported cases, stowaway are usually unsuccessful in their fatal attempts to secretly scram, but those who had mother luck smiled on them had explained their objectives to be driven by the need to escape from the living circumstances; political or harsh economic environment in their home countries and start a new life in a more desirable location.
Stowaway episodes aboard vessels on the seas had from time been a hitherto familiar scenario. In fact, it could rightly be said to date back from ages. Indeed, some notable Africans who later rose to become legendary figures in the political landscape of Africa have had their stowaway experience succinctly narrated in their auto biographies. In these cases, it was invariably an adventure motivated by a desperate quest for acquisition of the Golden Fleece, especially in the U.S.A.
Relatively recent cases were the horrendous saga of Kingsley Ofosu, the sole survivor of a group of nine African stowaways discovered aboard the cargo ship MC Ruby in 1992, and subsequently murdered by that ship’s crew.
However, this was to be followed by successive spates of daring stowaway attempts on Aircraft. From
1947 until September 2012, there were 96 known stowaway attempts worldwide, in wheel wells of 85 separate flights, which resulted in 73 deaths, with only 23 survivors while between December 2003 and last quarter of 2016, more than five cases of such deadly trip emanating from Nigerian airports were recorded. The last unfortunate case involving a Nigerian was in November 2016, when a lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the wheel of an Arik Air’s 330-200 aircraft, at the Oliver Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg.
Earlier in that year, a male Nigerian was also found dead in the wheel of an Arik aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The latest in this recurring decimal of suicidal dare-devil desperation was again to repeat itself on a particularly fateful day, July 19, 2019, when a man was reported to have appeared at the domestic end of taxi way and attempted to gain access to the aircraft, which was taxing to the holding point for take-off.
Passengers on board the Azman Air flight were nipped in jitters of fear after the man, later identified as Usman Adamu, climbed the left wing of the aircraft as it was about to take off.
A viral video shot by a passenger, captured the grim scenario of the man surreptitiously gaining access to the engines, as passengers showed intense panic and urged the pilot and the cabin crew in frenzied fit of desperation to open the aircraft doors for them to quickly disembark.
The pilot alerted the traffic controllers and the message was intercepted by the aviation security control monitoring centre, who mobilized the patrol teams to the scene of the incident. He was consequently apprehended and detained.
The apprehended stowaway claimed he wanted to travel to Ghana. He however refused to disclose how he managed to navigate his way to the prohibited airside.
The Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, described the incident as a serious security breach that called for grave concern. He stated further that the brazen violation of safety and security was not only unfortunate but most embarrassing in view of the substantial quantum of effort and resources continually expended on the maintenance of the integrity of the airside and airport safety as a whole.
He stated further that the security wheel is ever revolving in response to newly emerging threats, adding that FAAN is working in concerted synergy with stakeholders and regulatory agency (NCAA) in a determined move to tackle the security challenges unfolding from time to time.
Capt. Yadudu recalled that prior to the incident of 19th July, 2019, the same suspect was arrested in the same premises of the airport by the patrol security team. His profile pictures were taken, while he was consequently evacuated out of the airport to a distant location, in accordance with standard procedure.
The procedure is now being reviewed in response to emerging development. Meanwhile, FAAN has commenced a thorough investigation which has warranted the suspension of four of its staff. The investigation was to ascertain his intent, whether criminal or not, as well as an appraisal of his mental and psychological state. All officers found guilty of negligence of duty at the end of the investigation would be held accountable.
Following the incident, the FAAN MD has reaffirmed his resolve to tackle the menace of insecurity with renewed zest and gusto. His concern for a security proof aviation stems from his belief that the industry ranks as a foremost stimulus to foreign investment and economic growth. It is against this background that the slightest threat to security stands to impinge negatively on investments if attempts are not made immediately to nip it in the bud.
As a proactive man of foresight, Yadudu had always been fired by the vision of a security proof aviation. Right from his assumption of office, he had put the security question on the front burner and ever since then, he had never relented in the drive towards an excellent fructification of this vision; just as he has also manifested in words and indeed, an excellent commitment to bequeathing a secured airport management system that ranks among the best in global aviation.
FAAN management has vowed to do everything humanly possible to sustain the ICAO certification of Lagos and Abuja airports while working assiduously to achieve same for airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kaduna to meet world industry standards
• Atobatele is former General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)
Combating the rising climate change affecting Lagos
Lagos is one of the coastal megacities in Africa, a major economic center that is growing rapidly in urban population.
However, at the same time many migrants and people with low income face precarious housing conditions and often have to live in informal settlements with insufficient access to basic infrastructure services and limited political power.
In addition, sea-level rise and extreme weather events (particularly heat stress and heavy precipitation) are likely to intensify in various regions due to climate change.
Based on research conducted by reputable academic scholars and professors across the globe on household level assessments vulnerability to flooding and other extreme climate conditions in five major megacities in the world (New York, London, Tokyo, Kolkata and Lagos), It was revealed that Lagos has the highest vulnerability risk to flooding and other adverse conditions.
The survey and assessment below complements previous studies regarding the vulnerability of this African coastal megacity to flooding.
As part of its urban renewal efforts, the Lagos State Government (LSG) in 2008 put in place a new vehicle to upgrade 10 communities in order to improve liveability in Lagos. This included slum upgrading projects in the Mushin, Itire and Ijeshatedo communities.
The projects encompassed the upgrading of 30 roads and drains, provision of boreholes as well as upgrading of primary schools. The upgrading sub-projects were developed in response to the expressed demand of the beneficiaries in slums — namely Agege, Orile Agege, Ajegunle, Amukoko, Badia, Iwaya, Makoko, Ilaje, Bariga and Ijeshatedo/Itire.
The areas selected were based on a larger survey conducted in 1995 regarding the living conditions in slum communities in Lagos State. In addition LSG’s activities in addressing environmental change issues including climate change in the last five years have included the establishment of a Climate Change Unit.
Against this background and based on research on vulnerability and resilience of urban areas in general and in Lagos in particular as well as conceptual work on transformation.
We examine how Local households in Lagos perceive different hazards, vulnerabilities and risk management options and actual activities from the past and their potential performance in the future.
Aspects of vulnerability, resistance, resilience and transformation are examined through the perspective of households living in highly exposed areas in Lagos.
Consequently, the study focuses on household level vulnerability and risk profiles as well as household level risk management regimes and evaluations about the performance of governmental risk management at local scale.
The findings of the household survey shows that people who have not yet experienced certain hazards view their own exposure in tendency rather low.
Hence, motivating households to prepare for not-yet experienced hazards, such as sea-level rise in Lagos, still seems to be a challenge, since most households do not regard these hazards as a major problem.
The interviews and the respective data of more than 500 households in the selected case study sites in Lagos revealed that many households regard the present risk management of local governmental institutions as insufficient and expect that the level of support will be maintained or decrease rather than increase.
Many of the households with a low level of formal education and low income did not undertake any changes in the risk management regime at their (household) level.
Even though the size of the household survey does not allow for further statistical validation, it is likely that on a continuum from positive transformation, preparedness, resistance and collapse, many of these households can be classified as shifting toward categories of not being prepared and even likely to experience partial collapse, if new extreme events and hazards (sea-level rise) strike or the intensities and frequencies of these phenomena (inland flooding, heat stress) might increase.
The findings of the household survey indicate to some extent that most vulnerable and poor households with only a basic level of education have limited trust in governmental institutions and therefore evaluate their past and future performance rather negative.
Even though Lagos is a relatively wealthy megacity and a major economic hub compared to other urban areas in West Africa, the past urban renewal program seem to have not sufficiently improved slum and low income areas and might have privileged specific other neighbourhoods.
For example, the significant differences between the performance evaluation of governmental institutions in terms of their risk management support along the four case study areas show that households in Lagos Mainland seem to have — in part — benefited from past actions, while the very low values in Badagry and Ajeromi-Ifelodun show that many households in these areas seem to have been left out of this support or do not perceive it as effective.
Even though it still is open whether local governmental risk management performance will increase or decrease in the next 10 years, it is important to acknowledge that those who are particularly marginalized might need to be addressed differently in the future by risk management strategies and development policies due to their more negative and critical judgements and opinions that might also indicate a lack of trust in governmental institutions in general.
In this regard, the assessment and evaluation of factors that make people more prone to be negatively affected by extreme events such as precarious housing conditions, environmental problems in the neighbourhood and a low residential safety are areas where risk management and urban development need to act jointly. Solely integrated strategies that link governmental disaster risk reduction and risk management (early warning, preparedness, etc.), climate change adaptation and broader strategies of urban development/urban renewal (urban and spatial planning) with specific household risk management strategies can be effective.
The improved understanding of various risk management regimes at the household level and the identification of changes and transformation processes within these regimes are important prerequisites for such efforts.
Research reported on in this paper was undertaken by late Dr. Julius Ibukun Agboola and other reputable academic scholars in the world
Buhari’s new cabinet: Matters arising
President Muhammadu Buhari recently unveiled the identities of his new cabinet without the long wait as witnessed in his first tenure. As usual, the action met mixed reactions. Whilst a fraction gave was impressed particularly for its right timing, others were not claiming the list neither met their expectations nor reflected optimism chiefly for retaining most members of his earlier cabinet with only few fresh names from his party.
Incidentally, appointment of ministers is an exclusive duty of the President albeit subject to confirmation by the Senate as provided in Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended – “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President”. However, the President can only have a productive administration with a proficient team that shares his vision. Thus, competence cannot be overemphasized. Nonetheless, competence is not the one and only factor as unity of purpose is requisite.
But by the way, why does a President need ministers and what qualities must be found in a nominee for the position? A nominee for a ministerial appointment must beyond other qualities have managerial capacity to spearhead and coordinate an organisation effectively. Possibly, this formed the basis for opting for scores of former governors with good scorecards.
Invariably, coordination and supervision of a ministry including all agencies, parastatals and statutory bodies under it for efficient operations of the President are the essential tasks of ministers. However, these tasks are no child plays. In other words, a minister is essentially, the President’s eyes; overseer in a ministry who ensures that all policies of the government are carried out efficiently. A minister is therefore President’s reliable representative that coordinates, supervises all activities in a ministry and reports directly to the President. Apart from managerial skill and competence, trust is indispensable. If not, partisanship could frustrate the administration.
Perceptively, the drafters of the Constitution understood that a President may not flow effectively with some ministries vis-à-vis policies of the government if left under the watch of Permanent Secretaries who may pitch their tents in another political party. Yes, civil servants are lawfully free to identify with any political party of their choice as provided in Section 40 CFRN; ruling party or oppositions, as a fundamental right provided it doesn’t interfere with official duties.
Section 40 provides: “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests:” So, imagine a Permanent Secretary that belongs to an opposition party heading a ministry; certainly, it will be catastrophic in service delivery as partisanship might play out. Thus, office of the minister aptly exists to remedy such scenario.
On appraisal, there is no cause for alarm. Nominees’ scorecards convincingly show capacity. Probably, some had expected a number of names from some global institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) etc. Admitted, such prospects are not bad ideas. However, the progresses made by Buhari’s previous administration deserved acknowledgements, and reengaging most of the teamwork demonstrates the government is principally concerned in service delivery against ‘turn-by-turn sharing of national cakes’ that used to be the pattern in the past. And significantly, most of the new ministers are evidently, sufficiently proficient in their respective careers.
Without prejudice, the retained ministers avidly put in their best in the previous administration. Thus, Buhari’s decision acutely reflects astuteness.
On attainment, no one needs to be reminded that by this time during Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, sadly when public schools were facing continuous strikes, Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar were competiting to see who builds the biggest private universities. Yet, every now and then, lengthy open letters are released to disparage the government on how insecurity and other vices thrive in the polity. How wouldn’t the society face such crisis when education wasn’t given its deserved priority by previous governments?
Again, it is noteworthy that since Buhari came on board in 2015, not even one politician including from his ruling party or cabinet has been awarded a national honour as recklessly, lavishly done annually in the past. All these critically attest to a paradigm shift; seriousness and focus of the government to restructure the country for common good and not for frivolities. Even the usual periodic purposeless reshuffle of cabinet merely for compensating politicians is so far a history.
Thus, a benefit of the doubts is judiciously vital. Let criticisms be clothed with value and sense of responsibility. Opposition must not be overstretched to acrimony. Otherwise, even where criticisms are germane, the points may not scale through. Politics therefore should remain intellectual pursuits for power as in other climes.
Optimistically, by willpower, teamwork and continuous conscientious actions, the next level is feasible. At this juncture, interest must shift to means of engaging over 100,000 fresh graduates that yearly join the existing high percentage of job-seekers in the labour market against few employment opportunities but end up roaming the streets. Possibly, curriculums may be reviewed to take into account skill acquisitions and self-development as remedies. This critically demands brainstorm as panacea to rising security challenges.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only.
A clarion call for ECOSOC rights bill in Nigeria
The parlance “ECOSOC Rights” depicts Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. These rights are entrenched in Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended), under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy. The provisions of this chapter include the right to secure adequate means of livelihood, right to adequate opportunity to secure suitable employment, right to adequate medical and health facilities of all persons, right to education, right to equal pay for equal work without discrimination on any ground and other numerous incentives and ingredients to enjoy the rights to life and socio-economic rights.
Despite the incorporation of these rights into the Nigerian Constitution, the economic train of Nigeria has always moved in retrogression. In global poverty rankings, the country has regularly maintained a champion status. There has been a gross underfunding of health services.
The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) research estimated infant mortality in developed nations at three deaths per 1000 births. In developing nations, the average newborn mortality is 27 deaths per 1000 births. In Nigeria, the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the Federal Government in 2016/2017 estimated the statistics of infant mortality to 37 deaths per 1000 births.
Moreover, there are great numbers of unemployed, homeless and insecure Nigerians. Research shows that 32 percent of Nigerian children are suffering from malnutrition while it is axiomatic that numerous public roads are death traps. Education sector has completely degenerated. The budgetary benchmark recommended by UNESCO to adequately enable nations to cater for education demands is 26% of the national budget. This per centage has been drastically fallen-short in Nigeria budgetry allocation. Ranging from 4.83% out of the 2010 national budgetry expenditure, 6.16% in 2011, 8.20% in 2012, 8.55% in 2013, 9.94% in 2014, 7.74% in 2015, 6.10% in 2016, 7.38% in 2017 and 7.03% in 2018.
Failure to invest adequately on education has led to poor state of facilities in public tertiary institutions, outrageous fee-hike which has incapacitated many from schooling and incessant strike which hindered stable academic activities.
However, Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) set out stipulated objectives and obligations that Nigerian government at all levels are expected to gear towards, these responsibilities are not enforceable and justiciable as entrenched under Section 6(6)(C) of the 1999 Constitution.
It is obvious that the Nigerian government has failed to harness the country’s endowment to guarantee national prosperity. The individuals in the realm of public affairs have traded societal advancement for personal aggrandizement. It is an outright infringement on the inalienability and universality of fundamental right to life as average Nigerians are inaccessible to basic health facilities, adequate shelter and security, adequate means of livelihood and suitable employment. These rights are essential ingredients to life. The right to life is of no value without a means of sustainability.
Similarly, the right to acquire genuine and adequate education is latent and infeasible when education sector is underfunded. Public education is underfunded in Nigeria. This has wrecked havoc on the right to acquire genuine and adequate education. Its also led to monetization of this sector, an impediment to the masses who are not financially buoyant. In addition, the 1999 Constitution in section 4(34)(a-b) under fundamental human rights’ provisions provides the right to human dignity. Subject to the provisions of this section, no person shall be held in slavery or subject to degrading and inhuman treatment. These provisions have contravened the current happenings in Nigeria. A great number of Nigerians are being subjected to physical and psychological dehumanization as a result of lack of adequate employment, food and shelter.
It is pertinent that the ECOSOC Rights Bill is sponsored, enacted and protected under the Nigerian law to revitalize a solid ground for the dividends of democracy. The enforcement of these rights is the only mechanism to guarantee the fundamental human rights provisions.
Many African countries which are less endowed in resources have enacted “ECOSOC rights” into their laws. The constitutions of South Africa and Ghana guarantee and protect the rights to adequate housing, health care services, social security and other life incentives. Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources to harness common good if adequately managed. The enactment of the ECOSOC rights is a crucial step to revive the country’s resources from mismanagement. “The good of the people shall be the supreme law.” Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto!
Binzak Azeez writes from the Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
Governors to ex-governors: ‘You be thief, I no be thief…’
You be thief (I no be thief) You be rogue (I no be rogue) You dey steal (I no dey steal) You be robber (I no be robber) You be armed robber (No be armed robber) Argument, argument, argue Them argue Everybody dem argue Dem dem argue Up and down them argue nonsense – Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – Authority Stealing (1980)
The above headline and lyrics below it were first written by me in an article published on April 14 last year, but I’m reproducing part of the article today because of what is happening between many of the new governors and those that they replaced in the various Government Houses dotted across the country. 0Many of the new helmsmen are accusing those that they replaced of some sort of financial scandal or the other. Of course it is more in states in which the incumbent is from a different party than the former state chief executive; although it is also not unusual to have people from the same party having issues as I will enumerate later.
However, I want to reproduce part of what I wrote back in April last year. “When the late great Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti released his monster hit ‘Authority Stealing’ way back in the early 80s, little did he realise that 38 years after, it will leap from just being a song to becoming a major topic of discussion across the land. “For those not privy to have listened to the track, let me summarise what the late ‘Abami Eda’ said in the album. In the track, the late musician accused those in authority of being worse than armed robbers, and deserving of hanging because the impact of their stealing is felt more than those of armed robbers.
“According to him, those who steal courtesy of their positions in authority take from the collective commonwealth of the people while armed robbers just rob a few.” In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians and indeed the whole world have been treated to the theatre of the absurd as our state governors have exposed their dirty linen in public by revealing alleged “shady deeds” of their predecessors. I will cite just a few of which Imo State stands out with Governor Emeka Ihedioha or his aides directly accusing his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha of financial indiscipline and running the state to the ground, leaving huge debt liabilities for the new government to settle.
Some of the accusations levelled against the former governor, who now sits in the Red Chamber of the nation’s legislator as a Senator, include an accounted N20billion, poorly constructed roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the “purchase” of choice properties in the state by Okorocha and his family. The malaise was so bad and rife that Governor Ihedioha set up a special committee to recover assets allegedly taken by the former government.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee on the recovery of stolen movable assets belonging to the Imo State government, Jasper Ndubuaku, said that the committee had recovered over 70 vehicles since its inauguration, including two asphalt plants! The governor’s aide said that the committee had recovered properties worth N1billion. Ndubuaku, who served as a lawmaker in the state between 1999 and 2007, said the committee was not on a witch-hunt mission against anybody as being alleged by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.
According to him, not all the recovered properties belonged to the members of the Okorocha family. Before this latest revelation, the Committee had alleged that about N50 billion worth of property belonging to the state was discovered to be missing after the former governor left office. The state also announced that they have taken over the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, after investigations proved that the former governor allegedly used state money to acquire the property, and not his own. Okorocha’s woes are not just limited to the state level as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also waded in and have shut down the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, belonging to the former Governor.
The EFCC has also sealed the East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri, belonging to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu. The anti-graft agency also shut down the All-In Supermarket, Owerri, said to belong to a member of Okorocha’s family. The EFCC, after sealing the properties, placed a notice of warning, saying, “under investigation by EFCC, keep off.” Up north in Gombe State, the same scenario is playing out with the present government of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya having issues with the immediate passed administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo. In fact, right from his inauguration on May 29, Yahaya had left no doubt that he had issues with his predecessor, when he immediately cancelled all projected awarded by Dankwambo from March 10.
Two weeks later, Yahaya set up the Gombe State Recovery Committee, which immediately swung into action and urged the immediate past governor of the state, Dankwambo, and his aides to appear before it. According to the Chairman of the committee, Group Capt. Peter Bilal (rtd), the invitation was for the past administration to account for alleged billions of property, illegally disposed of during their tenure.
In Ogun State it has been no love lost between Dapo Abiodun and Ibikunle Amosun, the former occupant of Government House – even though both are members of the same All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Of course this can be traced back to the last election when Amosun, who is now back in the Senate, did everything possible to truncate Abiodun’s guber ambitions in favour of his own anointed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
However, in spite of this Abiodun triumphed, and has repeatedly accused the past administration of a lot of misdeeds, including awarding contracts indiscriminately towards the tail end of Amosun’s tenure, leaving the state broke. Abiodun subsequently set up a committee to review the appointment, installation and promotion of traditional rulers by the Ibikunle Amosun administration and another one to review the contracts and projects embarked upon by the immediate past government in the twilight of its administration.
Of course the former governor did not take the accusations laying low, as he fired back, insisting through his then Commissioner of Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, that his government had left more than N18billion in the treasury when their tenure ended on May 29. In all these allegations and counter allegations the million naira question is “so what’s next?” It’s one thing to accuse a person, it is another thing to have enough evidence to follow the matter to the logical conclusion of meting out punishment to the culprits.
Unfortunately in this country a lot of our officials love grandstanding without taking the necessary action, which is the major reason why lawlessness reigns supreme. And where there is no law anything goes! It’s time we as a people decide if we want to continue to live like this or some sort of sanity to be brought into the system, so that it will not continue to be business as usual. So, over to you Abiodun, Ihedioha, Yahaya and the other governors with such issues; what are you all going to do to the former occupants of your government houses? Take the cases to its conclusion which may see former state chief executives going to jail or sweep it under the carpet until the next election when the people will be treated to another “you be thief I no be thief” show, which almost always just fizzles out?
The private part of a married person
It is amazing how many married people keep personal information from their spouses in the name of “right to privacy.”This is one of the major factors responsible for proliferation of broken marriages. The problem is that mankind has decided to practice marriage outside the prescriptions of the marriage ‘manual’ provided by the creator or originator of the concept. Every brand new car has a manufacturers’ manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the provisions of the manual will result in problems. In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside what the word of God (Holy Bible) provides will surely produce problems. “Therefore, a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed” (Genesis 2:24-25).
What have we got today? A husband and a wife, contrary to the marital vow they made at the altar of God, have refused to be NAKED to each other. They keep creating and protecting territories or private parts. Once you go into the marital institution, your privacy before your spouse becomes withered and restricted. Although, depending on the nature of professional calling you have, there could be some traces of restriction. For instance, as a security personnel, there are certain official information that nobody, except your bosses and colleagues should have, especially in the course of criminal investigation.
As a medical practitioner, there are conditions and approaches for releasing an information to your patient, if such information is such that can break a home. As a clergy, your spouse might not need a confessed information from a counselee if disclosure could cause more relationship harm. As a company executive, there are confidential information about the organisation that may not be of benefit to your spouse. There are a few other examples of official information that may not be of any use to your spouse, all things being equal.
However, EVERYTHING that is personal to you is your spouse’s business. If you are married and things that are personal to you are secret to your spouse, you are not in marriage. Sorry, even the restriction to yourself, of official information identified earlier, depends largely on the type of spouse you have. There are spouses that can keep secrets about you even better than you can keep about yourself. Others are opposites. If you are in a marriage where there are so many parts of you that your spouse does not know, your marriage is like a big truck loaded with fuel and kept close to a burning bush.
It is a matter of time before it explodes. “And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife” If you are about to get married and you have had a child for someone earlier without marriage, do not hide this information from your potential spouse. Give him or her full disclosure of who you are. Let him or her marry you for who you are. If you hide such information out of desperation to get married, there is danger of frustration tomorrow. It is not something you can wish away because it is human life we are talking about here.
That child is a human being and tomorrow is pregnant. How can you embark on a personal building project outside your spouses’ knowledge? What exactly is your intention? Your vision or dream is supposed to be shared with your spouse. If it is not, there is a problem. Two cannot work together except they agree. How can you discuss matters concerning your marriage and children with your parents or relatives and even take decisions without your spouse’s knowledge? It is an error because marriage is for adults. If you still rely on those people to take decisions on your behalf concerning your wife, then, you are an adult baby. I mean, they cannot dictate to you, the school your children should attend, the house you should rent, number of children you should have, and so on, without the knowledge of your spouse.
You are operating alone without your spouse and this has become a private part of you that should not exist. If you are married, as you read this piece, identify every part of you that has remained unnecessarily private to you before your spouse, and remove them so that your intimacy can be stronger and your marriage can be sweeter. If you are in a Christian marriage, your spouse should know how much exactly is your monthly salary or income and when it is pid. This should not be a private part of you. Your spouse should have free access to your phone and telephone conversations if you do not have ulterior motives.
Your spouse should know the opposite sex that you relate with and what exactly your relationship with them is (official, platonic, social, etc). Every relationship with an opposite sex must be defined and operated as defined. For the sake of your personal security and other factors, your spouse should know the kind of business partners you have and what kind of business you do with them. When your spouse offends you, learn to express the hurt and then, forgive. Do not make the hurt a private part of you and continue to act its product. Also, do not say or claim to have forgiven your spouse an offense but keep bringing up the issue, each time opportunity presents itself. Unforgiveness keeps you personally far from God and threatens your marital relationship.
The Abrahamic story resonates yet again
On Sunday (tomorrow), Muslims all over the world begin a threeday Eid-al-Adha (the ritual of slaughtering of rams or any other prescribed animals) to replicate and demonstrate how Abraham was on the verge of fulfilling his covenant with God. If there is any agreement among the Muslims, Christians and Jews as regards their faiths, it is the Abrahamic story -the story of undiluted faith, sacrifice, commitment, patience and total submission to God.
The adherents of Islam, Christianity and Judaism refer to him as the father of faith. It is not surprising then that Prophet Abraham whom the Muslims call Ibrahim remains a great personality and a reference point whenever the faithful of the three religions talk about dialogue. It is ironic that Ibrahim who was born and raised by parents who were idol worshippers is still a reference point in resilience, sacrifice, patience, unshakeable faith and more importantly many hundred years after his death. Even the most jaded critics of religions still find his story inspiring.
As a young boy, he watched his father, Aazar, who sculpted stones and woods, which were moved to temples as objects of worship. In his childhood innocence, Ibrahim often wondered why the well-sculptured objects some of which he had played with as toys and kicked like balls before they were taken away from his father’s workshop later became what the whole community bowed down before, made supplications to and regarded as their gods. Out of curiosity and inability to fathom why the people worshipped statues carved by his father, Ibrahim asked his father why the “toys” were being taken to the temple and his father said: “They are statues that represent our gods. We worship them, we ask favours from them and we offer them presents.”
However, Ibrahim refused to buy into such reasoning and distanced himself from the idolaters in the kingdom of Babylon, his place of birth. Going by the account of the Glorious Quran, one night, Ibrahim went up to the mountain, leaned against the rock and looked up to the sky. He saw a shinning star and assumed it could be his Lord.
But when it disappeared, he lost faith in it. He did same to the moon, and the sun when they shone at different times. Like the star, they also receded under the clouds when it was time for them to recede. He wondered why they appeared and receded if they were God, his creator. So, when the sun set, he said: “O my people I am free from all that you join as partners with Allah! I have turned my face towards Him who created the heavens and earth, and never shall I give partners to Allah. Ibrahim then reportedly heard Allah calling him: “O Ibrahim!” Trembling Ibrahim then said: “Here I am O my Lord!”
“Submit to Me! Be a Muslim!” Ibrahim fell on the ground, prostrated and cried, saying: “I submitted to the Lord of the universe! (Q6 vs 75)” This marked the threshold of a new beginning for ‘God’s friend’ whose search for the truth yielded a positive result for him. He took his discovery home to his people beginning with his father in order to convince them he had found the real God they should supplicate to and worship instead of those idols. The consensus of opinion among Islamic clerics was that he used SOFTEST and KINDEST words to talk to his father: “O father! Why do you worship that which doesn’t hear, see and cannot avail you in anything? O father, I have got knowledge which you have not, so follow me; I will guide you to a straight path.”
His father angrily replied: “Do you reject my gods, O Ibrahim? If you don’t stop I will stone you. Get away from me before I punish you.” Ibrahim did not treat his father with disdain despite disagreeing with his mode of worship. A few years back, it was learnt that some Nigerian Muslim youths were encouraged to severe their relationship with their parents on account of practising another religion. Some even went to the extent of buying tins of milk for their mothers as a way of paying them back the milk they sucked from their breasts. Such strange ideology is antithetical to the Abrahamic story of the prophet who refused to worship idols with his parents but did not despise them. A few years back, a profane group called ‘Hakika,had members in some parts of the country. According to reports, they claimed to be Muslims. But their ideologies are obviously antithetical to the teachings of Islam.
Members exchange wives among one another. In other words, a member can sleep with the wife of another member. They re portedly don’t perform their daily prayers and do not fast during Ramadan. These paradoxical ideologies are alien to Islam and are not part of the Abrahamic story that Muslim faithful all over the world will celebrate starting from Sunday.. After a futile attempt to convert his father to the right path failed, Prophet Ibrahim talked to the people of the town who did not also heed his calls. He then plotted to destroy their idols before the big celebration of the idolaters on the riverbank. He went to the temple, cut all the statues with an axe and hung the axe on the shoulder of the biggest statue to give the impression that it was the one which destroyed the smaller statues. All fingers were pointed at Ibrahim, who insisted that: “The biggest of them has done it. Ask them if they can speak.” “But you know that these idols don’t speak!” The idol worshippers said in anger. “Then how come you worship things that can neither speak nor see, nor even fend for themselves?
Have you lost your mind?” Ibrahim responded. The father of faith was declared a heretic who had injured the primordial feelings of the idolaters. Death verdict was passed on him by the King of Babylon, Nimrod. He was to be burnt. On the day of the execution, the crowd from far and near had gathered. The biggest fire ever seen was lit. It was high up, billowing high up in the sky and the birds wouldn’t fly over it out of fear that they could be burnt. Ibrahim was shackled and catapulted into the raging inferno. But God commanded the fire: “O fire! Be coolness and safety for Ibrahim.” The miracle happened. The fire obeyed God’s commandment, it burnt only the chains and even trace of smoke was not on his clothes.
This miracle is for real. But how many of such do we have in our society today? Last year, five people whose job was to claim spurious miracles for some churches during crusades and programmes were arrested by the police in Enugu State.
“Some pastors use us to grow their churches or ministries. We are paid later through our coordinator, depending on our roles, “one of the suspects reportedly told the police. About two years ago, it was widely reported in the media how a purported pastor and three others were arrested at Nkpor and Ogidi communities in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State for allegedly stealing 30 children.
About the same time in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, an herbalist, Tunde Banjo, a supposed Muslim cleric, Nurudeen Adeniyi, were arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl, Olayinka. The teenager’s breasts were severed, an indication she was killed for money ritual. These kinds of stories are found on the pages of newspapers on a daily basis. We have lost count of the number of similar cases this year. I recall with sadness, the CNN report on how some Catholic priests had allegedly over decades sexually abused kids in the United States. Such cases are not new. Clerics caught in such profanity might have had cause to tell congregation about Prophet Ibrahim and what he stood for at one time or the other.
The Abrahamlc story will be dominant in most mosques on Friday (yesterday) and will be repeated at prayer grounds on Sunday (tomorrow) when Muslims gather to celebrate the festival. But how many of the clerics are practising what they preach?
As some genuine clerics are doing the right things, there are others perpetrating evil elsewhere. There are fake clerics. But not all those who had been caught doing unholy things are fake. Some are genuine before they sold their conscience to the devil. Cases abound where clerics now live sybaritic lifestyles largely funded by poor and gullible congregants whose minds have been manipulated to believe that clerics cannot be questioned just because they wear cassocks and clerical collars, heavy turbans or hold long prayer beads.
Even when certain actions of some clerics were obviously impertinent, it becomes a sacrilege to challenge or even talk about it in the eyes of some religionists. If religious teachings are based on Abrahamic story, why will clerics be involved in money rituals or be prayer contractors for armed robbers as we often see? Like all prophets, Ibrahim is important to the Muslims.
He is also central to Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam which every Muslim must make to Makkah at least once in their lifetime provided they have the financial, physical fitness and can take care of the financial needs of their dependants’ needs while away On Sunday,, the Abrahamic story will resonate throughout the Islamic world as Muslims mark the festival associated with the slaughtering of rams to demonstrate the story of faith, sacrifice, commitment and patience when Ibrahim agreed to carry out his covenant with God that he should sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael). But while on the verge of fulfilling his promise, God replaced Ismail with a white ram.
The more of Abraham we have among the Muslims, Christians and the Jews, the better the world will become. Happy Eidel- Kabir to all Muslims and happy holidays to all Nigerians
