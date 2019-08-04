The wait for ministerial portfolios

Aisha Yesufu is a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Movement. The outspoken female activist, in this interview with CALEB ONWE, gives insight into sundry issues. Excerpts…

You were one of those who believed that neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was good enough to lead the country. Now that Buhari has emerged, do you think that there is any hope?

I still believe that neither Buhari nor Atiku is ideal for Nigeria. What Nigeria needs is an accountable leader and demanding citizens, and we have not had any of that. I had no expectation from Buhari’s government. I have absolutely zero expectation even below zero expectation from this government. Buhari has consistently shown his incompetence, there is no doubt about that.

He has not hidden the fact that he doesn’t have the capacity, he does not have the character to lead a nation. It is the people that have either based on sentiment or whatever it is, may be fear, or not knowing their rights as human beings that have have elected or selected or whatever it is that was done.

One of the things we need to understand as citizens, is the fact that we need to believe in ourselves and understand the power of citizens. Unfortunately, Nigerians do not even know the value of their power as citizens. That is the reason you saw even before the election, a lot of people said it was only Buhari and Atiku that have the chance of becoming President.

And so, we just have to go there. They were the ones that have the structure.

What then is the structure?

The people are the structure, the people should decide what they want, and then go for it. The mentality of thinking that because somebody is in power or had been in power before, and therefore are the only people that can be voted for, is the reason Nigeria is the way it is today. We just keep going on through a cycle, and it is going to be a vicious kind of cycle. We need to break ourselves out of it, and understand the importance of been citizens. In fact we should be looking for competence, character, capacity, and courage. I mean people with integrity, and not just integrity by words.

Until Nigerians are ready for that, we are not going to get anywhere.

How would you assess the responses of the government to the growing cases of insecurity in the country?

The responses of the present government of Muhammadu Buhari is abysmal, it is such a sad reflection, because for me personally, there were two places that I thought that President Muhamadu Buhari would have done something, even before his first term election in 2015, I didn’t believe in him having the capacity because over the period of time, He hadn’t shown himself as someone who could really steer the nation.

I remember in October 2014, I did say that Buhari can’t win the election and of course, I didn’t put into consideration the actions of the former President Goodluck Jonathan to the extent that he made Buhari look like a good alternative to the people because of his own incompetence and cluelessness, most especially on security issues.

There were two areas that people thought that Buhari would have done well. At least, in the areas of security and corruption, because he was portrayed as somebody who was upstanding, honesty, who someone that has integrity.

But for me personally, looking at the fact that when Vice President Yemi Osibanjo came on board as a running mate to Buhari, and I said okay, may be economy and justice would be handed over to him and they could form a good team, because over the time, the antecedents of Buhari is to hand over. When Buhari became Military Head of state in 1984, it was the same thing, practically, it was the late Tunde Idiagbon that was in charge.

We saw it when he was PTF Chairman, he also delegated responsibility to a particular organisation. He has never had the capacity to rule, he has always delegated power, it has always been others who did whatever was done in the government, he just stay there as a figure head. And so looking at that, I said if he will be able to handle at least insecurity and corruption, considering what he did during Maitasine crises and the fact that he is an Army General and all of that. And the Vice President is able to handle economy and justice, considering what he did in the Judiciary of Lagos.

So all of these combined were the things people thought he was going to do, people thought they were going to be a good match. In 2015 during the election, there were killings and Buhari was not saying anything, and a lot of people said he was not yet a President, what do you want him to do?

I said no this is not acceptable, the then President Jonathan was not saying anything about the killings , and Buhari who was campaigning to come in wasn’t also saying something, then who should say something? I said that we needed to see a different person, and not someone who will come and get people’s votes and allow the killings to still go on. Since Buhari became the President, the state of insecurity in this nation has worsened. People thought it is getting better, because Boko Haram is not throwing bombs like before, when they were going to mosques and churches.

They are still bombing in Northeast, even though the reports are suppressed and there is media blackout. No, we have the Fulani herdsmen everywhere, kidnappers, and bandits attacking everywhere. We have roads that people cannot travel on.

Now, you dare not travel from Abuja to Kaduna by road. It is a worrisome s i t u – ation, and it is to the extent that becoming a victim is no longer a matter of if, but when. And there is no reaction from the President.

When people are killed, he does not say anything, there is no reaction from him as President, when people are killed, He does not care.

What are those things you think the government should do, which they are not doing ?

There are lot of things which they are not doing. The security agencies need to be rejiged. We need to have competent people in positions.

The security chiefs have failed woefully. People are being killed indiscriminately and yet the President is giving them vote of confidence. Why haven’t they been changed and look for competent people within the security agencies and put them as heads. There should be an overhaul of the security system.

Iraq did something around 2016 and found about 50, 000 ghost soldiers in its system, imagine if Nigeria did the same, how many ghost soldiers that would be found. They keep telling us they send so and so number of soldiers to Northeast.

Has the government actually checked to find out if the number of soldiers claimed to be on papers are really on ground. What ghost workers do is that they steal money from the treasury. We loose money. In the case of ghost soldiers, we loose both money and lives, because when you send soldiers to protect the people and they are not there, but are only on papers and somebody is collecting the money.

The government has not done all these. They have not even tried to work on intelligence gathering. On the issue of Chibok girls that have been on for the past 5 years now, the girls that initially escaped from the Boko Haram camp were never interviewed by the military to get intelligence report from them. There should be intelligent gathering, intelligence gathering is very important in order to know what is happening to the victims, you cannot fight terrorism without intelligence gathering. The government need to revamp the economy of this nation and make it to be favourable.

The youth, how much of employment do they have? Our farmers situation are not favourable, because of insecurity, our farmers are being killed in their farms. Without security there can’t be growth. This government has been talking about agriculture, but there is no security, a lot of people have been driven from their farms. I am a businesswoman, I sell poultry feeds, and I can tell you that many poultry farms have closed due to insecurity. Government should empower the police and security should be decentralised. I am not saying that all these will automatically solve all the problem, but at least, it will be a step toward that direction.

Away from insecurity and governance, you have been actively involved in the BBOG advocacy from the beginning, did you ever imagined that the struggle was going to last this long ?

Absolutely no. I didn’t think that it was going to last for even one week, I can tell you that none of us in BBOG ever thought like that. One of the things that people tend to forget is the fact that BBOG move- ment was supposed to be a one day March.

What was organised was a protest March, and after, we planned to go home, and nothing else. It was when we got there that day, that one of the leaders of Kibaku community, that is Chibok people, said please, don’t go away, you know the way that government treat people, if you go away they won’t listen to us, and then Dr. Oby Ezekwesili said, ” are we going to keep coming?, and we said yes. She said, ” if we say we will keep coming, that means, it is every day, until we see the end, the people there then said yes.

So, that was how we agreed to be coming. I have this wrist rubber band that was given to me at the Unity Fountain in May 2014. It has the names of Chibok girls written on it. I went to a printer to reproduce it for our use, and the printer told me that producing such thing will take two weeks, but I said no, that was because we believe that before two weeks, everything would have been over.

But it is over five years now. In course of your struggle for the release of the Chibok girls, and for a better society, what have you learnt about Nigeria, Nigerians and the world ?

What I have learnt is that everything is about governance. The reason the Chibok girls were abducted was because of bad governance. They were not protected. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and properties. And in Chibok, they failed. The next thing would have been to have them rescued immediately. But, some of them are over 5 years now in captivity. Government has failed about 112 of them who are still in captivity. So for me, everything in our lives boil down to to governance. If we don’t do the right thing, bad governance will affect us in every part of our lives, in terms of security, economy, health, and transportation. Somebody travels on the road and there are pot holes, or some roads that supposed to be dual carriage, but remained single carriage because somebody has taken the money somewhere and there is an accident and people die, and people die, and people are blaming witches, when it is lack of good governance.

For me, it is the effects of bad governance. I have also learnt that the highest office in the land is the office of the citizens and that the people have a voice. If Nigerians had come together to make a demand, the Chibok girls could have been rescued immediately, whether we believe it or not.

If they were children of the rich, they would have been rescued immediately.

In fact somebody would not have been abducted. In Nigeria, if you are poor, you are faceless, nameless and vioceless, in fact you are not a human being.

Even your own fellow citizens will come at you, because when the Chibok girls were abducted, some people said that it was a lie. I have also seen an entitlement mentality in Nigerians. I have told people that activism is not a job, activist is not a title. I don’t see myself as an activist, but as a Nigerian who is active, and speaks out, because every body has a mouth to speak, but some people have refused to speak. Many people have also abdicated their responsibility to God. Nigerians are not using the miracle of the brain that God gave to us.

In a developed world, people are using the brain that God gave to them, and they are getting good governance. Here in Nigeria, we are expecting God to do for us what he has given us the capacity to do. It won’t work. I have seen Nigerians for who they are. Most people are cowards, and will have excuses for their cowardice.

As a committed family woman and also a businesswoman, how have you been coping with the daily sit-out of BBOG?

I have very very amazing human being as a husband who is also very supportive. I have a strong family system and that has really helped me a lot. I am not married to a typical Nigerian man who will say that as a woman, you are supposed to stay in the house and not supposed to speak. My husband will always say, so long as you are happy, go ahead and do what you love to do. My husband is my teacher and mentor, he corrects me whenever necessary, and I have always respected him.

When we met in 1997 and started dating before marriage, one of the things he said to me was that ” you have to be financially independent. He always tell me that as a woman, you should be able to have your own money and have your own voice, so that if anything happens to me, you should be able to take care of your self and the family. As an auditor, my husband travels always. My growing up was in a place where people believed that it is the man that should take care of the woman, but my husband completely shattered that.

He is one of those fiercest feminist I know, he is always saying, you are a woman, don’t stay without anything. My two kids, a boy and girl, Ali and Amiru, have been an amazing support to me. Sometimes, there is this fear of not knowing what could happen to me as I go out. My husband has such fears, that as I go out, he doesn’t know if I am going to come back, or will be arrested. But, he has always told me that Nigerians need a voice like me.

Could you recount any betrayal?

For me, I didn’t have any feeling of betrayal because for me, I see BBOG as a personal thing. I was born poor, I was born and brought up in Kano, though I am from Edo State. I grew up in a place where girls were not allowed to go to school. At the age of 11, all my friends were married off. I was going to school in the morning without breakfast, and will trek back home. In fact, I joined BBOG because I have children, and if my children were taken away, I would be on the streets demanding their release.

In 2014, I had told myself that even if it is 20 years of my life, I am going to dedicate it to bring back the Chibok girls. BBOG is free entry, free exit movement. Anytime you can come in, and if you feel you are tired, you go. BBOG is a self funded movement, we are spending our money, we are not getting funding from anybody, so nobody is paid.

We have lost some BBOG members. I have also had some financial loses in my business, because I am just focusing on the business now. For these five years of my involvement in BBOG, I have been away from my business. I have never felt betrayed by anybody. I have been a market woman, buying and selling, I have never worked for anybody, and I have no intention of working for anybody. I have never been appointed to serve by anybody and I have no intention of accepting any appointment from any body.

If Buhari offers you a juicy appointment, would you accept it?

No. Absolutely not. God forbid. I would rather be dead than accept appointment from Buhari. I put it on record that I, Aisha Yesufu would rather be dead than accept appointment from Buhari. I can’t depreciate myself. For what? Even in 2014, some people said what if you are appointed? I said no. I don’t want it. If I want, I would rather go for the presidency job, so I can be the one appointing people. Like I said before, I have never worked for anybody before. If I am going to work for anybody, it should be for a leader that I admire.

Someone I can learn from. Not someone that will depreciate the value of people who come near him.

Unfortunately, people we thought could be good presidential candidates have become depreciated mentally from the moment they started working with Buhari. So, who wants to be there? Some people see this appointment as an opportunity to make money, and that is the corrupt mentality we should do away with. Some people have said that I am jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari, and that is the reason I am attacking him. Some said it is because he has not given me appointment, some even said that I am jealous of Hadiza Bala Usman who was a member of BBOG, and later given appointment by Buhari. The appointment given to Hadiza Bala Usman has to do with working, so how am I jealous that she is working?

People have the mentality that once you are given appointment, you will become rich. I don’t need such riches. I need the type of riches that I already have. Every kobo I have , I know that i sweated for it, and I can look at the President in the face and tell him that he has been failing and has remained a failure. I don’t owe him anything.

Those who said that Buhari is old enough to be my grandfather, I have always told them that i didn’t vote for a grand father. When i voted in 2014, I voted for a President.

What is your relationship with Hadiza Bala Usman like, are you still relating with her ?

Yes, I still relate very well with her. Hadiza Bala Usman is a sister to me. I am often angry when I hear how people talk about her. She is a woman, intelligent, competent and capable. She is also a politician, she had contested for the House of Reps under the Congress for Progressive Change ( CPC).

She was in All Progressives Congress (APC) even before BBOG started. When she was appointed, people made it look as if it was because of BBOG that she was appointed. This is absolutely wrong. She got the appointment because she is a member of APC. When i joined the BBOG , I was already in business, I had a warehouse and didn’t close it down. So why will somebody expect Hadiza Bala Usman not to do her things because she joined BBOG. So , there is no acrimony between us. We talk and greet.

The only thing is that when people come to me to help them talk to Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority ( NPA) for employment, and I tell them no, they will begin to feel that I have a quarrel with her. I refuse to do that because, I don’t do contract, and don’t seek for such favour. And, I can tell you that no politician in Nigeria will tell you that Aisha Yesufu has come to their office asking for something.

Have you ever felt like backing out of this struggle?

No, I have never felt like that. Even when we got the first set of Chibok girls that returned, People said, oh why are still coming out every day?

Why are you crying more than the bereaved ?

I just said, I am doing it because I am doing the right thing, and it is not doing a favour for the people you are making demand for. I am doing what I am doing, because those who are victims today were the survivors of yesterday. So we all have to do the needful. I have not felt like backing off because, I am a very stubborn person, I always like to challenge. When i wanted to marry, people said I would not be able to stay in my husband’s house. I remember I used to argue with my dad for a whole day. I will always follow the rule, but will challenge when necessary.

So I have nevet felt like leaving the struggle.

What is the update on Chibok girls?

Absolutely nothing. And it is taking tolls on the parents. These are children of the poor. The children of the poor are the only investment they have. Taking away their children means taking away everything they have. The children of the poor is their pension, because they hope that when they grow old, their children will begin to take care of them.

What is your message to Nigeria and Nigerians?

To the government, I say, take care of the people. Security is the, most important investment. Nigeria has everything that it needs, and we have the people that can make things happen. Within the system, there are competent people. Let the government focus on bringing out these people to head strategic places. It shouldn’t be about whobtou know and it should not be the same people out there. Those in government should also know that tomorrow they will leave and are going to face the real issue.

To the citizens of Nigeria, I say, wake up and know that enough is enough. They should stop abdicating their responsibilities to God and be praying for good governance. Such prayers will not work. Nigerians should vote in good individuals to power and not party. If you want good governance, accountability and responsibility, you must demand for it.

