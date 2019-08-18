News
Thousands resume Hong Kong protests
Tens of thousands of black-clad Hong Kong protesters have once again flooded the streets of the Chinese territory, for the eleventh straight week of anti-government demonstrations.
While only a rally at Victoria Park was permitted to proceed, as police denied a permit for a 3.7-kilometre march to Hong Kong’s central business district, the rally quickly became a march as crowds spilled out into neighboring streets and moved west towards the original destination.
As tropical rain began to pour down, protesters remained undeterred and became a sea of colourful umbrellas, streaming through the neighborhood of Wan Chai. They marched to the beat of a stationary drummer, while a speaker stood on pedestal with a microphone, leading a chant of: “Carrie Lam, step down!”
Protests were originally sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial, but have broadened into a wider movement against Chinese interference in the semi-autonomous region.
When Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule from its previous British colonial overseer in 1997, a framework called ‘One Country Two Systems’ was established to protect the unique civil liberties and freedoms, unseen on the mainland.
Demands
Sunday’s mass march was organized by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the same group that drew millions of people to the streets in recent months.
“If [the Hong Kong Government and Beijing] think they can simply wait for our campaign to die down, they are dead wrong,” says Bonnie Leung, vice-convener of CHRF.
“They can’t scare us away from the campaign using violence and [threats]. Hongkongers will soldier on until [the government responds to our five demands].”
Those demands include the complete withdrawal of the proposed extradition bill, universal suffrage and amnesty for all those arrested in connection with the protests.
Leung also reiterated the peaceful nature of Sunday’s march, encouraging all the “brave” protesters – meaning the more radical ones – to partake.
Most demonstrations begin peacefully, but some have devolved into chaotic confrontations. Protesters have in recent weeks thrown bricks and projectiles at the police, who have used tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper-spray, and batons on protesters.
The peaceful marketing of Sunday’s protest – “Peaceful, Rational, Nonviolent” – is an effort to restore the image of the pro-democracy movement after this past week’s polarizing airport protest.
After a five-day airport occupation that forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, a group of protesters on Tuesday night beat and tied up two mainland Chinese men.
The incident has tarnished the movement’s image and caused a public outcry.
The Chinese government has also ramped up its fervor, saying radical protesters were showing signs of “terrorism” and circulating footage of troop build-ups in the bordering mainland city of Shenzhen.
Police say they’ve arrested more than 700 people since mass demonstrations kicked off in early June.
Since last weekend’s escalation, the past week has been relatively quiet as protesters and police alike seemed to take a few days to regroup. Several demonstrationsunfolded Saturday, including a teacher rally, a pro-government rally, and an anti-government march, reports al-Jazeera.
ISIS claim responsibility for Kabul wedding suicide bombing
ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a wedding party in Kabul.
The bomb blast killed at least 63 people and injured another 182 in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.
The venue was packed with party-goers and children when the terrifying attack was unleashed.
Pictures posted on social media showed bodies strewn amid overturned table and chairs at the wedding hall.
The bomber struck the men’s reception area, officials said.
“Everybody was running,” a waiter at the hall, Sayed Agha Shah, said after the blast.
“Several of our waiters were killed and wounded.”
The attack came as the Taliban and the United States are trying to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government.
It follows a bomb attack on a mosque in Pakistan on Friday that killed a brother of Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, reports metro.co.uk.
Bomb kills 63, wounds 180 at Afghan wedding
A Taliban spokesman said the group “strongly condemned” the attack.
The Taliban said they carried out that attack.
Paris waiter shot dead ‘over slow service’
A waiter near Paris has been shot dead by a customer who was reportedly angry because his sandwich was not prepared quickly enough.
Police say a murder investigation has been launched after the incident on Friday evening in the eastern suburb of Noisy-le-Grand.
The suspect fled the scene and has not been caught.
Ambulance crews tried to save the 28-year-old waiter, who had been shot in the shoulder, but he died at the scene.
His colleagues told police that the customer had lost his temper at the pizza and sandwich shop because of the length of time it had taken to prepare his meal.
The killing has stunned local residents and shopkeepers.
“It is sad,” one 29-year-old woman told French media. “It’s a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago.”
Some residents, however, said there had been an upsurge of crime in the area with an increase of drug-dealing and drunkenness on the streets, reports the BBC.
