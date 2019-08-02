News
TIFF announces 2019 Telefilm Canada’s Pitch This! Finalists
The Toronto International Film Festival ® announced today the finalists for Telefilm Canada’s PITCH THIS! competition. For the 20th year, six teams of emerging filmmakers will spend six minutes each pitching their feature-film idea to a live audience and a jury of film professionals. The winning team will receive $15,000 for project development.
Considered an nnual highlight of the TIFF Industry Conference, this year’s edition of PITCH THIS! will feature a slate of narrative and doc projects, created by diverse talent from across Canada and representing the future of national cinema. The full industry jury for 2019 will be announced at a later date.
“It’s exciting to celebrate two decades of partnership with Telefilm Canada,” said Jane Kim, TIFF Industry Programming Producer. “We take so much pride in giving these up-and-coming Canadian storytellers a platform to tell an international audience of industry professionals about the films they mean to bring into the world, and in granting the winning team funds that often make the difference in bringing projects to completion.”
The competition will take place at the Glenn Gould Studio on September 8 and is open to all press and industry delegates.
The 2019 finalists are:
La Cercanía Jorge Thielen Armand, Rodrigo Michelangeli
When Oana’s father falls gravely ill in Venezuela, she breaks a 15-year exile in Canada to return home and visit her family one last time. But when she reconnects with Sofia, her estranged half-sister, Oana must commit to helping Sofia transition into adulthood amid the devastation caused by the economic crisis.
What Night Taught Her Lauren Grant, Lisa Rideout, Ashley Cooper (Documentary) An intimate look inside Canada’s first sex workers’ rights organization and the people who run it. Delving into the ups and downs of three outreach workers’ lives, the film reveals the harsh realities of a job that can mean the difference between life or death.
Blue Flower (Fleur bleue) Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Sarah Mannering, Fanny Drew When a video of a six-year-old Romanian art prodigy goes viral on the internet, Mihai is sent to evaluate the girl’s production — meaning he has to return to his home country for the first time in 30 years.
Paying For It Kristy Neville, Natalie Urquhart. After his long-time girlfriend begins sleeping with another man, a painfully introverted cartoonist begins sleeping with prostitutes, to the disapproval of his friends and former lover. Paying For It is an unconventional romantic comedy about a modern man’s search for love and connection.
Worst Team Ever Kathleen Jayme, Michael Grand, James Brown (Documentary). This 80- to 90-minute documentary tells the unfortunate story of what happened to the Vancouver Grizzlies, Canada’s other NBA team — gone, but far from forgotten — who just might have been the worst professional sports franchise in history.
Epochal Rodrigo Barriuso, Kyah Green. When dementia begins to progress, a transgender woman living with Alzheimer’s at a transphobic nursing home finds herself mentally regressing to a time before her transition. As the complexities of gender identity resurface, her sense of self becomes an emotional battlefield that she will have to defend and uphold.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 to 15, 2019. Register for Festival Industry accreditation online by August 23 at tiff.net/industry.
News
Adeboye calls for prayers as gunmen kidnap five RCCG pastors
Gunmen, on Thursday, abducted five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
The news of the pastors’ abduction was announced on Friday by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye during his message at the ongoing ministers’ conference holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Adeboye, who said the pastors were on their way to attend the ministers’ conference, reportedly said they were abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis.
He urged members of the church to pray for their release.
“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he said.
News
Catholic priests protest killing of colleague in Enugu
No fewer than 200 Catholic Priests within the Catholic Diocese of Enugu have protested the killing of their colleague, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, in Enugu State on Friday.
Offu was killed by yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be armed herdsmen, while traveling on Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state in the evening of Thursday.
The Catholic priests, who marched peacefully, passed through major roads within Enugu metropolis on their white official cassock.
They held placards with the various inscriptions such as: “Enough is Enough’’, “Catholic Priests are Targets of Hoodlums’’, “We Cannot be Living in Fear’’, “Government Must Address Security Challenge in Enugu’’ and “We Are Not Happy with Government’’.
Addressing newsmen on the development, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, said that the protest was to register the displeasure of the diocese at the incessant attacks on Catholic priests by hoodlums in the state, which had lasted for seven years now.
Onaga said that the Catholic priests were simply demanding for more security in the state adding that “if there are crop of bad herdsmen in the state they should be fished out and we will continue to live in peace with the good ones’’.
The bishop, however, noted that the attack had become unbearable as the diocese lost a priest in March, who was killed by suspected armed herdsmen.
He said that two weeks ago, another priest was shot in the state and “he is still receiving intensive medical attention as we speak’’.
“I am sorrowful and utterly disappointed on the security in the state. This year alone, we (diocese) have suffered some casualties.
“While we get worried when our priests are attacked is that it shows the level of insecurity other Nigerians face daily.
“Our priests are very much respected and honoured by the people (locals); so if these things can happen to them, what happens to the flock (the people they shepherd?).
“We were shocked to see a priest that joined in our meeting yesterday afternoon in this Bishop’s House very healthy and sound being reported to have died.
“Everybody is so sad, because it is becoming too constant especially within the past six or seven years now; we have suffered serious kidnapping of our priests.
“It is becoming too bad. In 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 our priests were kidnapped at various locations in the state.
“Only in 2017, we were given some breathing space. It continued in 2018 and this year, 2019; it is worse as we have suffered the death of a priest in March this year and now another issue,” he lamented.
News
Lagos cabinet: I can’t access my WAEC certificate, Sanwo-Olu’s nominee tells screening c’ttee
Wale Elegbede
One of the cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mrs Abolaji Dada, has told the 16-man screening ad hoc committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly that she does not have access to her West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.
Fielding questions from members of the committee on Friday, Dada, who is the ninth nominee to be screened, said she sat for WAEC in 1984 and that no certificate was issued in that particular year.
The nominee was a former Executive Secretary of Apapa Local Government and also one of the 25 nominees forwarded to the parliament by the executive.
She said: “I had my WAEC exam in a government school so I felt it would not be difficult to access it, but I eventually made efforts to retrieve my certificate when the need arose but was told that my school’s data was not captured.
“My claim can be verified, 1984 WAEC certificate for my school was not accessible.”
Dada, however, canvassed that certain revenue generating functions should be shed off from the state to the local government to enhance the capacity of the councils.
She also stressed that if eventually posted to the Ministry of Education as her assigned portfolio, she would work at “restoring civic education in the primary school curriculum so as to make the pupils patriotic, well behaved and well-mannered in the society.”
News
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called on organised labour to challenge political leaders to ensure that state resources meet the needs of workers and other Nigerians.
Oshiomhole made the call in Abuja at a reception in honour of the Director General, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Guy Ryder.
Oshiomhole expressed concern over nonchalant attitude of leaders towards improving the lives of Nigerian workers, and said the organised labour must adopt aggressive engagements to change the status quo.
“We have to do things differently about minimum wage,” he said, noting that whereas prices of goods and services had gone up astronomically in the country, workers’ wages have remained static.
“So if every other costs are changing, and labour cost is constant…, somebody is being squeezed.
“Rising crises, stagnant wages, a very miserable lifestyle, and you have to fight for that.
“And we now see in Nigeria the difference between signing an agreement and the challenge of translating those laws, and even the contradiction of signing laws first before getting consultants to tell us how to implement these laws.
“Just to tell you that from inside, I am much more convinced that unions should not only exist, but should have the capacity and ruthlessly deploy that capacity to ensure that the resources of states are dissipated in favour of working people and working families,” the former NLC president said.
While commending the ILO for its focus on youth employment and social justice, Oshiomhole said focus should also be on ageing population and under employment of young persons.
He said Nigeria ought to do something about its population growth which was at 3 per cent annually, as against 2 percent national economic growth.
“With population at 3 per cent, poverty must be endemic, it is not rocket science, so we so need to have conversations on various aspects of society, particularly at what we do differently to get the youth busy.”
He urged young people to collaborate to fight poverty by pushing those in government to create the environment for them to think and change the narratives.
Earlier, the ILO DG, Mr Guy Ryder, said Nigeria trade union movements have made great impact in defence of basic fundamental rights in line with the provisions of the organisation.
According to him, the organised labour has also played extraordinary role in building the nation’s democracy, saying the consistency was in line with the fundamental values of the ILO.
The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, commended the ILO for the privilege given to Nigeria to host the Global Youth Employment Forum.
“It is also important in all jurisdictions that without the issue of standards, certainly workers organisations will have nothing to celebrate.”
Wabba noted that the rights of workers to belong to trade unions and engage in collective bargaining has put workers and employers on the same pedestal.
“The most profound challenge of the world of work lately was insecurity, uncertainties and impact of technology
“Technology has made jobs threatened; decent jobs should be at the centre of all economic policies, because human beings are at the centre of every development.”
Wabba said NLC would continue to seek ILO’s support for capacity building and intervention for Nigeria to be at par with its counterparts, pledging more commitment to the values of social dialogue on minimum wage and other issues affecting Nigerian workers.
News
NAFDAC intercepts, destroys unwholesome fish, soaps in Borno
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it recently intercepted, seized and destroyed some unwholesome products in Maiduguri.
NAFDAC’s Director General, Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement said the exercise was carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service.
She said some of the products that were destroyed included counterfeit crusader soaps and infested smoked dried fish preserved with high doses of dangerous chemicals.
According to the DG, the Zonal Director of NAFDAC who was represented by the state coordinator at the event, Mr Nasiru Mato, stated that both products failed laboratory analysis and quality evaluation assessment conducted by NAFDAC.
She quoted the state coordinator as saying that the products were found to be unwholesome, dangerously unfit for human consumption.
The coordinator commended the effort of the Customs in the seizure adding that it would indeed have a multiplier effect in safeguarding the health of consumers, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Health
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
A seven-year-old boy who had suffered occasional toothache was found to have 526 teeth inside his jaw, according to surgeons in India.
The hundreds of teeth were found inside a sack that was nestled in the molar region of his lower jaw, following surgery carried out at the Saveetha dental college and hospital in Chennai.
“The teeth were of variable sizes that ranged from smallest at 0.1mm to largest 3mm. They had a small crown, enamel and a small root,” said Pratibha Ramani, the head of the department of oral and maxillofacial pathology at the hospital.
“We had to drill down into the top [of the lower jaw], make a window and remove the sack,” said Ramani. “As it [the sack] was going deeper into the tissue the size of the teeth was becoming very small.”
Despite the large number of teeth inside his mouth, the boy was not in too much pain, she said. “The only thing which was bothering him was that the tooth on that side had not erupted, it was empty, and [he had] occasional pain, and there was slight swelling that was increasing in size.”
The boy suffered from compound composite odontoma, a benign tumour. It is not known whether the condition was caused by genetic or environmental factors, she added.
The condition is very rare, though in 2014, doctors in Mumbai extracted 232 teeth from the mouth of a 17-year-old boy following a seven-hour operation.
The surgery in Chennai lasted about two hours, but it took experts 10 days to analyse all of the teeth. They are hoping to study them further by carrying out genetic tests.
“We had to take a lot of counselling sessions with him for him to undergo surgery. We have a very good counselling team who have expertise in dealing with kids,” said Ramani.
The boy, who now has 21 teeth, was discharged after three days and is doing well.
*Courtesy: The Guardian
News
Liz Kohn appointed as TIFF’s Vice President, Marketing and Communications
Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, today announced the appointment of Liz Kohn to the role of Vice President, Marketing and Communications, effective September 3, 2019.
Kohn will lead TIFF’s Brand and Media department, comprised of the Communications, Brand, Video, Web, Creative and Editorial teams. She will be part of TIFF Senior Management, providing leadership and guidance for the organization. Reporting to Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head, Kohn will be responsible for upholding and expanding the integrity of the TIFF brand both locally and internationally, and for developing and executing the organization’s marketing and communications strategy.
“Liz brings over 20 years of experience across brand marketing, strategic communications, and audience engagement to the role of Vice President, Marketing and Communications,” said Vicente. “We’re delighted to welcome her to TIFF and especially pleased that her extensive expertise will help guide our organization, as TIFF enters a new phase of our strategic plan that prioritizes the audience first.”
Kohn previously served as Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Business Strategy at Luminato, an international arts festival held in Toronto. For two seasons, she steered a transformative corporate business planning process while also leading the marketing, communications, audience experience, and government relations teams.
Prior to Luminato, Kohn held the position of Director of Marketing and Communications for 17 years at Artscape, a group of international not-for-profit organizations. At Artscape, she directed strategies for 15 cultural facilities, including Daniels Spectrum, Artscape Daniels Launchpad, and the Artscape Wychwood Barns. Kohn has also provided marketing and communications consultation to Toronto Foundation, the Globe and Mail Centre, and International Film Festival Panama. In 2017, she was selected to be a fellow in the TAC Leaders Lab.
News
TIFF Industry announces 2019 Filmmaker Lab participants, inaugural talent accelerator
…International and homegrown talent to receive mentorship from industry leaders
The Toronto International Film Festival ® announced today the 20 directors selected for the 16th annual TIFF Filmmaker Lab, an exclusive mentorship opportunity that fosters creative thinking and project development through intimate workshops. New this year is the TIFF Talent Accelerator, a customised, year-long development experience for promising Canadian female creators. Two Filmmaker Lab directors are part of the inaugural class of six, with two producers and two writers benefitting from other Industry support programmes.
Led by renowned industry leaders and designed to inspire original voices, Filmmaker Lab will bring 9 Canadian and 11 International directors together with a variety of artists and film-business professionals. Four Governors — producer Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), writer-director Patricia Rozema (Grey Gardens), acting coach Miranda Harcourt, and director Lulu Wang (The Farewell )— will serve as guides throughout the four days of the programme. Participants will be provided with a space to explore creative concerns with these mentors, while also having access to all Festival offerings to add context to the insights gained.
“Championing filmmakers and helping them find their voice and realize their vision continues to be a part of TIFF’s mission,” said Geoff Macnaughton, TIFF Industry Director. “TIFF Filmmaker Lab is an integral part of this mission, as it allows the next generation of creators to learn from industry leaders, established filmmakers, and their peers. We continue to take pride in providing resources and financial support to accelerate the careers of these filmmakers and refine their craft in tangible ways.”
Reflecting gender parity in both the domestic and international groups, and with a higher number of applicants than ever before, TIFF Filmmaker Lab continues to be a valuable opportunity for emerging creative and the established artists that want to empower them. TIFF Talent Accelerator is made possible by Share Her Journey, our successful fundraising initiative committed to increasing participation, skills, and opportunities for women behind and in front of the camera.
Past mentors and speakers at the Lab include: Darren Aronofsky, Juliette Binoche, Jane Campion, Alfonso Cuarón, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Julie Dash, Claire Denis, Ava DuVernay, Atom Egoyan, Cassian Elwes, Mia Hansen-Løve, Agnieszka Holland, Jia Zhang-Ke, Spike Lee, Steve M c Queen, Sandra Oh, Ivan Reitman, Lone Scherfig, Jim Stark, Jean-Marc Vallée, and Wim Wenders.
Past participants at the Lab include: Ian Harnarine (TIFF 2011 prize-winning short Doubles With Slight Pepper), Michelle Latimer (2017’s RISE, on Viceland), Trevor Mack (Portraits from a Fire, in development with Telefilm Canada funds), Pat Mills (Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017), Lina Roessler (the upcoming Best Sellers, starring Michael Caine), and Joyce Wong (2016’s Wexford Plaza; the next season of Workin’ Moms on CBC).
Filmmaker Lab and Talent Accelerator are programmed by TIFF Industry Programming Producer Jane Kim. The Lab will run September 4–7, 2019.
The 2019 TIFF Filmmaker Lab participants are:
Canada: Joseph Amenta (Ontario), Sofia Bohdanowicz (Ontario), Karen Chapman (Ontario), Aisling Chin-Yee (Quebec), Nicole Dorsey (Ontario), Martin Edralin (Ontario), Drew Lint (Ontario), Geoff Redknap (British Columbia), Charlie Tyrell (Ontario).
International: Abbesi Akhamie (USA), Cyril Aris (Lebanon), Andreas Bøggild Monies (Denmark), Chema García Ibarra (Spain), Beza Hailu Lemma (Ethiopia), Jennifer Peedom (Australia), Johanna Pyykkö (Norway), Silvina Schnicer (Argentina), Maya Vitkova-Kosev (Bulgaria), Charles Williams (Australia), Samantha Pineda Sierra (Mexico).
The 2019 TIFF Talent Accelerator participants are:
Directing: Sofia Bohdanowicz, Karen Chapman
Producing: Melissa Coghlan, Shasha Nakhai
Writing: Lisa Jackson, Jasmin Mozaffari
Filmmaker Lab participants:
Abbesi Akhamie is a Nigerian American writer, director, and producer based in New York City. She received her MFA in film from New York University. Her short film, Still Water Runs Deep (17), premiered at TIFF, and has been screened and broadcast worldwide. She is currently developing her debut feature film, In My Father’s House, which follows an American woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery when she travels to Nigeria to confront her estranged father.
Joseph Amenta is a producer, writer, and director. Their recent short film, Haus (18), was fully funded by the Canada Council for the Arts and was screened in the International Competition at the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival. In 2018 they completed their residency at the CFC Directors’ Lab, and they have been invited to take part in TIFF’s 2019 Talent Lab. Their upcoming first feature film, Tribe (20), received funding from
Telefilm’s Talent to Watch program and won the Toronto Screenwriting Conference Breakthrough Artist Award. They have an honours degree in Film Studies from Ryerson University.
Cyril Aris is a Lebanese writer-director based in Beirut and New York. His feature documentary The Swing (18) premiered in Karlovy Vary and won awards in El Gouna, Rome, London, and Budapest. His short film The President’s Visit (17) premiered at TIFF and played in over 60 film festivals. Aris holds an MFA from Columbia University and is a voting member in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Andreas Bøggild Monies is a Danish filmmaker. After having worked as a film editor for 12 years, he turned towards directing, resulting in the award-winning short film Shadow Boxer (18) about a young girl who takes up boxing after her mother is injured in the ring. He is currently working on developing this short film into his first feature film.
Sofia Bohdanowicz is a Toronto-based filmmaker. She won the Emerging Canadian Director award at the 2016 Vancouver International Film Festival for her first feature, Never Eat Alone. She won the Toronto Film Critics Association’s 2017 Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize and was a runner-up for the 2018 Rogers Best Canadian Film Prize for Maison du bonheur (17). Her latest feature, MS Slavic 7 (19), premiered at the Berlinale Forum. She is currently in development on a new project and is completing her MFA in film production at York University.
Karen Chapman is an award-winning filmmaker and an alumna of Emily Carr University, the Banff Centre, and the CaribbeanTales Incubator, where she won best pitch. In 2018, Playback named her one of five filmmakers to watch and she completed the Canadian Film Centre’s Directors’ Lab. In 2019, her film Lessons Injustice (17) won Best Screenplay at the Women in Film & Television – Toronto Showcase and she received support from the Harold Greenberg Fund for her film Esequibo Rapture. Currently, Chapman is preparing to shoot her first feature film, Village Keeper, through Telefilm Canada’s Talent Fund.
Aisling “Ash” Chin-Yee is a Montreal-based filmmaker and a co-founder of the #AfterMeToo movement. Her feature directorial debut is The Rest of Us (19). Her producer credits include the feature films Rhymes for Young Ghouls (13), Last Woman Standing (13), and The Saver (15). She is currently directing a documentary feature about pianist Billy Tipton, and her feature drama The Day Between will start shooting in 2020. Chin-Yee was recently selected for the inaugural cohort of the leadership program 50 Women Can Change the World in Media & Entertainment.
Nicole Dorsey was born in Mississauga, Ontario. She has a BFA in film production from Ryerson University. She’s worked extensively as a commercial and narrative director. Her debut feature, Black Conflux (19), was part of the WIDC Story & Leadership program and was a finalist in Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope Screenplay Contest. Dorsey also directed the short Arlo Alone (16), which premiered in competition at the Atlanta Film Festival. The film was a Vimeo Staff Pick and won the A&E Short Filmmakers Award in the NSI Online Short Film Festival. With a strong penchant for character-driven material, Dorsey aims to present a realist portrayal of the human condition.
Martin Edralin is a Toronto-based filmmaker. His work has screened at international film festivals including TIFF, Sundance, and Locarno. His films include Hole (14), which won the Grand Prize at Clermont-Ferrand and a Canadian Screen Award for best live-action short; Emma (16), a Canada’s Top Ten selection at TIFF; and Building History: The Story of Benjamin Brown (16), which was nominated for the Heritage Toronto Award for public history.
Chema García Ibarra made the short films The attack of the robots from Nebula-5 (08), Protoparticles (09), Mystery (13), The disco shines (16), and The golden legend (19). His films have been selected for the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes, Sundance, and the Berlinale. He has received two honourable mentions from Sundance, and he won first prize in the Avant-Garde Competition at BAFICI. He also won the Méliès d’Or and was nominated for the European Film Awards.
Beza Hailu Lemma is an Ethiopian filmmaker based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. A graduate of Addis Ababa University’s School of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, he has written, directed, and independently produced a number of short films, including 2017’s Ballad of the Spirits. He is currently writing his debut feature film, titled The Last Tears of the Deceased. His work focuses on the intersection of faith, ancient tradition, and nature. Hailu Lemma is an alumnus of Berlinale Talents 2019 and Africa Centre’s Artist in Residency program.
Drew Lint is a Canadian writer-director based in Berlin. In 2009 he graduated from Ryerson University’s film program. His debut feature, M/M (18), premiered at Slamdance Film Festival and received a special mention from the jury at the Vancouver International Film Festival for the Emerging Canadian Director prize. In 2018, Lint was longlisted for the Directors Guild of Canada’s Discovery Award.
Jennifer Peedom is a BAFTA-nominated Australian director, known for her gripping, intimate portraits of people in extreme circumstances. Her credits include the internationally renowned feature documentaries Solo (08), Sherpa (15), and, most recently, Mountain (17), a collaboration with the Australian Chamber Orchestra. She is currently developing her first narrative fiction film about Tenzing Norgay, one of the first people to climb Mount Everest in 1953, along with Edmund Hillary.
Samantha Pineda Sierra is a director, producer, and writer. Her work explores yearning, loneliness, and mental distress through the use of magic realism. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in media and communication, she studied film in England, Australia, Cuba, and Canada. She’s been part of Berlinale Talents, the Oaxaca Film Lab in collaboration with the Sundance Film Institute, and FONCA’s Jó venes Creadores. Her films have been in more than 100 film festivals, winning several prizes.
Johanna Pyykkö has a bachelor’s degree in film directing from the Norwegian Film School. She has made award-winning shorts and been in writers’ rooms on several drama series, one being the critically acclaimed Home Ground (Heimebane ) (18– ). Her short The Manila Lover (19) premiered in competition at the 58th Semaine de la Critique during Cannes, and her short My Sister Dances (19) premiered in the International Competition at Lago Film Fest.
Geoff Redknap ’s special makeup-effects artistry has spanned projects from The X-Files (93–18) to Deadpool (16). He attended the NSI’s Drama Prize program, where he wrote and directed the award-winning short film The Auburn Hills Breakdown (08). He also attended the NSI’s Features First program with Hangfire (then known as Heaven’s Door), which was a finalist in the 2012 Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition. He wrote and directed the feature film The Unseen (16), which premiered at Fantasia in Montreal. He is represented by Zero Gravity Management.
Silvina Schnicer is a filmmaker from Argentina. Along with Ulises Porra Guardiola, she co-wrote and co-directed the short films La Bicha (10) and Destello (16), both winners of the National Arts Fund in Argentina. Her first feature film, Tigre, had its world premiere at TIFF in 2017. She is currently working in her second feature film, The Cottage, in which a middle-class family finds a body during their summer vacation.
Charlie Tyrell is a Toronto-based filmmaker who works in a hybrid style that often combines live-action footage with stop-motion and 2D animation. His most recent documentary short, My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes (18), premiered at Sundance and won awards for best documentary short at the Canadian Screen Awards and SXSW. The film was also shortlisted for the 2019 Academy Awards and was selected for TIFF’s Canada’s Top
Ten series.
Maya Vitkova-Kosev ’s debut film, Viktoria (14), was the first Bulgarian feature in competition at Sundance. The film won 10 awards and was named one of the best films of 2016 by The New Yorker . Vitkova-Kosev is currently working on her second feature film, Afrika , which was developed at the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Lab in 2018 and won the Krzysztof Kieslowski ScripTeast Award for the best Eastern European script at Cannes the same year.
Charles Williams is a filmmaker born and raised in Victoria, Australia. His films have screened at over 150 festivals, including TIFF, Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, SXSW, Telluride, Busan, and Melbourne. His latest short film, All These Creatures (18), won the Short Film Palme d’Or at Cannes. He is currently developing his first feature film, Inside.
Talent Accelerator participants:
Sofia Bohdanowicz is a Toronto-based filmmaker. She won the Emerging Canadian Director award at the 2016 Vancouver International Film Festival for her first feature, Never Eat Alone. She won the Toronto Film Critics Association’s 2017 Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize and was a runner-up for the 2018 Rogers Best Canadian Film Prize for Maison du bonheur (17). Her latest feature, MS Slavic 7 (19), premiered at the Berlinale Forum. She is currently in development on a new project and is completing her MFA in film production at York University.
Karen Chapman is an award-winning filmmaker and an alumna of Emily Carr University, the Banff Centre, and the CaribbeanTales Incubator, where she won best pitch. In 2018, Playback named her one of five filmmakers to watch and she completed the Canadian Film Centre’s Directors’ Lab. In 2019, h er film Lessons Injustice (17) won Best Screenplay at the Women in Film & Television – Toronto Showcase and she received support from the Harold Greenberg Fund for her film Esequibo Rapture. Currently, Chapman is preparing to shoot her first feature film, Village Keeper, through Telefilm Canada’s Talent Fund.
Melissa Coghlan is a Toronto-based producer. Her first feature, Below Her Mouth (16), premiered at TIFF. Her current projects in development are Shot-Blue and All My Love Vadim , which she is producing with Serendipity Point Films and Broken Head Pictures, the production company she co-founded in 2015.
Lisa Jackson is a Genie Award–winning artist working in film and media. She is known for her cross-genre approach. Her films have screened widely on television and at festivals including the Berlinale, Hot Docs, and SXSW. Her credits include Indictment: The Crimes of Shelly Chartier (17), which won Best Documentary at imagineNATIVE, and the virtual-reality work Biidaaban: First Light (18), which premiered at Tribeca and won a Canadian Screen Award. She is Anishinaabe and lives in Toronto.
Jasmin Mozaffari is a Toronto-based filmmaker. She studied film at Ryerson University’s School of Image Arts. Her debut feature, Firecrackers (18), premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the award for best film at the Stockholm International Film Festival. In 2019, the film also won the Canadian Screen Awards for direction and editing and was named a New York Times Critic’s Pick.
Shasha Nakhai is a filmmaker from Toronto with Compy Films and Storyline Entertainment. Her film with partner Rich Williamson, Frame 394 (16), was shortlisted for an Oscar and named one of TIFF’s Canada’s Top Ten. She recently released her first feature documentary, Take Light (18), which enters the tangled web of Nigeria’s energy crisis. Nakhai is currently adapting Catherine Hernandez’s award-winning novel, Scarborough.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15, 2019. Register for Festival Industryaccreditation online by August 23 at tiff.net/industry.
News
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
- Oil union to firm: Recall our members in seven days
- Buhari: We’ve lifted 5m Nigerians out of extreme poverty
The United States (U.S.) super oil major, Chevron, has allegedly sacked 500 staff working on various projects of the company in Nigeria, worsening apprehension of mass sack rocking the oil industry.
The oil workers yesterday confirmed the mass sack.
Rising under auspices of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the workers threatened to ground operations of the company into a total halt through industrial action.
A Chevron spokesman said he was unable to provide immediate comment.
NUPENG, in a statement jointly signed by its President and General Secretary, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale respectively, issued a seven-day ultimatum for the company to recall the staff including members of its executives affected by the exercise.
The union recalled that the oil and gas industry has had a protracted negotiation with Chevron over its plan to sack more than 70 per cent labour manpower, claiming reductions in its operations in the country.
But, the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and even the Ministry of Labour, compelled the company to reduce such to only 30 per cent, cutting across all unions and non-unionised staff.
The union, however, claimed that rather than respect the agreement reached, Chevron went ahead to sack only NUPENG members, including its executives, in violation of the agreement, while others were not affected by the purge.
It claimed that from the 1,856 labour manpower contract staff in Chevron, NUPENG had 1,120 members, PENGASSAN had 213, while the non-unionised staff were 523.
According to NUPENG, it was also agreed that Chevron Nigeria would not in any guise to change the labour manpower to service contract, another agreement it said the management violated.
It added: “Unfortunately, immediately after the agreement was reached, Chevron started executing the exercise in blatant violation of the agreed terms, ostensibly to either put NUPENG in bad light as troublesome or for extinction because only NUPENG members have been exited from work, leaving behind the non-unionised workers and PENGASSAN members.
“It is further embarrassing to see that NUPENG executives are also part of those already locked out. From our record, over 500 of NUPENG members are being exited.
“We further learnt that the intention of Chevron is to change the contract to short term service contract and we see this as unfair and breach of agreement reached with us in bad faith.”
The union demanded the immediate recall of all its executives affected by the purge, adding that the percentage of reduction agreed should be spread to the three groups as agreed to avoid suspicion that it was the target of the purge in the company.
“Should Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors fail to honour or comply with our demands within the next seven days, we would also not hesitate to take all necessary legal options available to us; including industrial actions,” the statement read.
NUPENG is one of Nigeria’s main oil and gas trade unions in the Nigeria’s oil industry and it had, before now, being at loggerheads with Chevron over a staffing dispute.
Nigeria, an OPEC member, is Africa’s largest oil producer and crude sales make up around 90% of foreign exchange in Africa’s largest economy.
The dilapidated state of its refineries means the country imports most of its refined fuel.
News
NDIC: N1.79trn NPLs exposed banks to high credit risk
- Banks’ assets hit N42.08trn
- Lenders’ deposits rise to N21.3trn
Despite witnessing a notable level of improvement in most indicators of financial sector soundness, Nigeria’s banking industry was exposed to high credit risk last year due to a high Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio of 11.70 per cent, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said.
The Corporation, which stated this in its 2018 annual report released on Wednesday, put the industry’s NPL volume at the end of last year at N1.79 trillion. The figure, however, represents a 25.15 per cent decrease from 2017’s NPL volume of N2.36 trillion.
NDIC said: “The banking industry was exposed to high credit risk as depicted by the high NPLs ratio of 11.70% as at 31st December, 2018, though an improvement when compared with NPLs ratio of 14.84% recorded as at 31st December, 2017. The industry NPLs ratio of 11.70% exceeded the maximum prudential threshold of 5% for DMBs. In the same vein, the NPLs to Shareholders’ Fund Ratio improved from 69.21% in 2017 to 57.50% in 2018.
“The analysis of the financial condition of the 26 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) as at 31st December, 2018 based on capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk, revealed that the overall condition of DMBs in the year 2018 was relatively stable and sound in 2018.
“It recorded an increase in the average capital adequacy ratio from 10.23% in 2017 to 15.26%, liquidity ratio of 51.87% as against 45.56% recorded in 2017, an improvement in NPLs ratio from 14.84% in 2017 to 11.70% as well as improvement in earnings and profitability.”
Specifically, the corporation stated that the total assets of the DMBs increased from N38.53 trillion as at 31st December, 2017 to N42.08 trillion at the end of last year.
Similarly, according to the NDIC, the total deposits of DMBs, which stood at N19.38 trillion in 2017, rose to N21.73 trillion in 2018.
The NDIC annual report also stated that the industry continues to be dominated by the top five banks.
According to the corporation, “In 2018 as in previous years, a few DMBs controlled the assets of the banking industry. As at 31st December, 2018, Top 5 DMBs held assets of N19.04 trillion, representing 54.26% of the industry’s total assets of N35.10 trillion (excluding Contingent Assets).
“The Top 10 DMBs’ total assets marginally increased to N27.02 trillion in 2018 from N25.23 trillion in 2017 while its proportion relative to industry total assets slightly decreased from 77.52% in 2017 to 76.97% in 2018. The total asset of the remaining 16 was N8.08 trillion which represented 23.02% of total assets of the banking industry in 2018 against N7.41 trillion, representing 22.48% in 2017,” it added.
Furthermore, the NDIC stated that the market share by deposit liabilities of the top 5 DMBs was 54.44% in 2018 against 53.57% in 2017, adding that: “The top 10 DMBs held 77.45% of the industry deposits in 2018 against 77.81% in 2017. The remaining 17 DMBs held only 22.54% of the banking industry total deposits.”
The report also showed that despite the general improvement in most indicators of financial sector soundness last year, total credit extended by the DMBs to the domestic economy amounted to N15.29 trillion in 2018, representing a 3.90% decrease from the N15.91 trillion recorded in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the corporation has disclosed that it made a cumulative payments amounting to N116.258 billion to depositors, creditors and shareholders as at December 31, 2018.
Providing a breakdown of the payments in its 2018 annual report, NDIC said it completed payments of insured and uninsured deposits of N108.641 billion, N2.973 billion and N70.53 million to depositors of defunct DMBs, Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), respectively.
It also disbursed N4.83 million to 338 depositors of 18 closed DMBs even as it made payments of N1.272 billion to creditors and N3.30 billion to shareholders of banks in-liquidation.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Gunmen raid UniUyo female hostel
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Civil servant forfeits N150m plaza to FG
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Soldiers gang-rape Ondo varsity student at checkpoint
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Okonkwo, Ashimolowo for Superfest 2019
-
News12 hours ago
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Girl, 3, gang-raped and beheaded in India
-
Business15 hours ago
Cashew exporters’ earnings to drop by N52bn
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
‘We used fake Customs car auctioning to defraud people’