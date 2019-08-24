News
Tinubu to Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet: Talent without character is Zero
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday charged the new Lagos State Commissioners and Special Advisers to work hard to make Lagos State a better place to live. Specifically, Tinubu charged the Lagos State the newly inaugurated cabinet to demonstrate good character in addition to the talent and skills that distinguished them from their peers, saying talent without character is zero.
The duo, who were both former Lagos State governors, spoke at Eko Hotel and Suites venue of the four day retreat organised by the state government for the new cabinet members including the new nine permanent secretaries, urging them to see their appointment as opportunity to serve the people of the state. Speaking at the retreat, Tinubu told the 35 commissioners to count themselves lucky to have be selected among other qualified Lagosians, and should therefore serve the people of the state and Nigeria as a whole. He said: “My experience can only be shared with you as time progress. You are a team of selected few to serve the people of Nigeria and Lagos. This is an important state and the heartbeat of Nigeria. Anything that goes wrong here is a cancer to Nigeria. “To serve Lagos is a great honour and opportunity for you. It shows you have been deemed to be one of the able professionals in your fields with great character.
“However, talent can only give you the opportunity and recognition away from your peers but it can’t pave the way for the wellbeing of the society. “Talent without character is zero. There are so many unrewarded talents across the world. Your appointment gives you huge opportunity unavailable to rest of the people. Always place in your mind that honour and opportunity comes with great responsibility.”
News
Hong Kong police fire tear gas in renewed clash with protesters
Hong Kong police have fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters who retaliated with a barrage of stones, bottles and bamboo poles as a standoff in a working-class neighbourhood descends into violence, breaking an uneasy peace that had lasted several days.
Thousands of demonstrators, many wearing hard hats and gas masks, on Saturday marched through the industrial Kwun Tong area, where they were blocked by dozens of riot police with shields and batons outside a police station.
Frontline protesters – known as the “braves” – pulled together a barricade of traffic barriers and bamboo construction poles. As the afternoon wore on, some fired stones from slingshots, prompting a charge from police, wielding batons and pepper spray.
Tears gas swept across the road as protesters retreated, leaving a trail of broken bottles and at least one small fire in their wake as pro-democracy protestsentered their 12th week on Saturday.
Several of the black-clad protesters were detained as officers swept through.
Four metro stations were shut down around Kwun Tong, a densely populated area on the east of the Kowloon peninsula, but thousands packed the streets anyway, most carrying umbrellas against the sun despite hazy skies in the former British colony
Hong Kong’s police force have become the target of the protesters’ ire for their perceived heavy-handed response to the months of demonstrations.
Antipathy has soared towards the police, who have used baton charges, rubber bullets and tear gas against hardcore protesters, but are also accused of beating peaceful demonstrators.
What’s been happening is that police have slowly been clearing the streets following a large peaceful protest,” Al Jazeera correspondent Adrian Brown said from the streets of Hong Kong.
Protesters were allowed on the streets between 1pm and 4pm, but when they did not leave after 4pm, the police moved in.
“It’s a reminder that after twelve consecutive weeks of protests that the streets of Hong Kong in some places still resemble a bit of a battleground,” said Brown.
Saturday’s protest focused mainly on the installation of a large number of CCTV cameras in the city, with residents fearing their privacy might be at risk.
In mainland China, facial recognition technology has allowed the government to follow the whereabouts of citizen.
Although Saturday’s protest was not as large as last week’s, when 1.7 million people took part, Brown said it was a solid reminder that the movement has not been running out of steam.
Earlier during the day, protesters once again tried to interfere with the operations at the Hong Kong airport, but their attempts to disrupt the passengers’ commute to the airport failed.
The demonstrations, which have occasionally shut the airport and businesses, still have broad support, despite some violent clashes between police and protesters, said Brown.
On Friday night, thousands of protesters chanted slogans and formed human chains around the city in a peaceful protest dubbed the “Hong Kong Way”.
Organisers said 135,000 people took part in the demonstration, inspired by the one in 1989 when an estimated two million people joined arms across three Baltic states in a protest against the then-Soviet rule that became known as the “Baltic Way” or “Baltic Chain”.
Friday’s protest, which included people shining lights on sidewalks and atop Kowloon’s Lion Rock mountain, followed warnings from Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam to stop the demonstrations and restore order.
Earlier this week, Lam announced that her office would “start immediately a platform for dialogue with people from all walks of life”, while promising to conduct an investigation into alleged police abuse.
According to Brown, those conversations have started, but it is doubtful that they will lead to concrete results.
News
Russian capsule carrying robot fails space station docking
A Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russia’s first humanoid robot on Saturday failed to dock automatically with the international space station, Moscow news agencies reported.
The craft launched a repeat of the docking manoeuvres after the failure of the first attempt, which had been scheduled for 0530 GMT, the agencies said.
Live broadcast of the event on the Russian space agency Roskomos was interrupted with the Soyuz spacecraft about 100 metres (109 yards) off the ISS.
The life-size robot, named Fedor, was to spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts in the space station.
Short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, Fedor is the first ever sent up by Russia.
Fedor blasted off Thursday in a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft from Russia’s Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and was to stay on the ISS until September 7.
Soyuz ships are normally manned on such trips, but this time no humans were travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system.
Instead of cosmonauts, Fedor, also known as Skybot F850, was strapped into a specially adapted pilot’s seat, with a small Russian flag in hand, reports France24.
“Let’s go. Let’s go,” the robot was heard saying during launch, repeating the famous phrase used by first man in space Yuri Gagarin.
The silvery anthropomorphic robot stands 1.80 metres (5 foot 11 inches) tall and weighs 160 kilogrammes (353 pounds).
Fedor has Instagram and Twitter accounts with posts saying it is learning new skills such as opening a bottle of water. It was to trial those manual skills in very low gravity.
News
Tunisian police arrest presidential candidate over tax evasion
Tunisian police arrested presidential candidate Nabil Karoui on Friday after a court ordered his detention, the Interior Ministry said, in a case involving charges of money laundering but which Karoui’s party said was a politically motivated attempt to exclude him from the election race.
Karoui’s own Nessma TV channel reported that the candidate had been arrested as he traveled to Tunis, and broadcast a video showing the police detaining him in his car.
The 56-year-old media magnate is one of the main candidates contesting the September 15 election following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.
“The indictment chamber charged in the cases of financial corruption decided today to issue two prison deposit cards against Nabil Karoui and his brother Ghazi Karoui,” Saber Horchani, the spokesman for the appeal court, told state news agency TAP.
A judge ordered the detention of Karoui to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering, Mosaique FM radio reported.
A judge decided in July this year to bar Karoui from traveling abroad after weeks of investigation on suspicion of money laundering.
“The police arrested Karoui while we were on our way back from the city of Beja to Tunis,” said Osama Khelifi, a political adviser to the candidate. “They kidnapped the most prominent candidate in the presidential election so that (Prime Minister Youssef) Chahed can win the election in an open way,” he added.
Samira Chaouachi, spokeswoman of Karoui’s Heart of Tunisia Party, said it was “a political arrest aimed at keeping Karoui out of the presidential race.”
“This is a judicial matter that has nothing to do with the government and came after a complaint from ‘I watch,’ a civil society organization,” a government official told Reuters rejecting what he called “‘allegations.”
Chahed and Karoui are among 26 candidates running for the presidency following Essebsi’s death last month at age 92. Essebsi was the first head of state to be democratically elected in Tunisia following the popular uprising of 2011.
Other candidates include former president Moncef Marzouki and Abd El Fatteh Mourou, vice president of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, reports Reuters.
Tunisia’s president controls foreign and defense policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by Parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.
Karoui founded the Khalil Tounes Foundation in 2017 to fight poverty, the main theme in his campaign.
In April, police stormed the offices of Nesma channel, which promotes Karoui’s candidacy and career, and took it off the air over accusations that it had breached broadcasting rules. Nesma said it was a move to stop it criticizing the government.
The United States’ Department of Justice has released details of how some Nigerian fraudsters operating outside of Los Angeles and in Nigeria, fraudulently dispossessed a Japanese woman of $200,000, an equivalent of N70 million.
The woman, simply identified as J.K, was a victim of an online romance scam.
According to the DoJ, J.K had thought she was in conversation with a US Army captain, Terry Garcia, stationed in Syria.
Over the course of 10 months, J.K exchanged daily messages with supposed Garcia and ended up losing $200,000.
In the elaborate scheme to swindle F.K of her money, the scammer who had impersonated the American captain told the woman that he had found a bag of diamonds in Syria and would want to smuggle it out of the country.
He introduced J.k to supposed associate and Red Cross representative to legitimize his claims.
This Red Cross representative would later inform J.K that Gracia had been injured but had given him the box of diamond.
F.K. eventually made 35 to 40 payments, receiving as many as 10 to 15 emails a day directing her to send money to accounts in the U.S. Turkey and the United Kingdom through the captain’s many purported associates.
The fraudsters even threatened her with arrest if she did not continue to pay and at one point she travelled to Los Angeles because she was told a Russian bank manager had embezzled more than $33,000 of her funds.
This was part of the indictment on the 77 Nigerians accused of online fraud and money laundering.
Reacting to the incident, Nick Hanna. United States Attorney for the Central District of California, said: “We believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in US history. We are taking a major step to disrupt these criminal networks.”
The indictment was a result of about three years’ investigation.
“F.K. was and is extremely depressed and angry about these losses,” the federal complaint states.
“She began crying when discussing the way that these losses have affected her.”
United States’ authorities arrested 14 defendants on Thursday, mostly in the Los Angeles area.
US officials said they are also working with security outfits of other nations to bring the culprits not in America to justice.
