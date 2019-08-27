Sports
Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons primed for away win in Algeria
Nine-time African champions Nigeria begin their race to the Women’s Football Tournament of next year’s Olympics in Tokyo with a determination to earn an away win over Algeria on Wednesday in order to make the second leg in Lagos next week an easier affair.
Coach Thomas Dennerby and squad arrived in Algiers on Monday after travelling through Turkey, and had training sessions on Sunday evening and on Monday. Their final training session was scheduled for 6pm Algeria time on Tuesday.
Dennerby is in the North African country without a number of his key actors, principally the Europe –based legion who are involved in club duties. First choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also with the U20 squad at the 12th African Games in Morocco.
Yet, there is quiet confidence in the squad that victory is the target and the Super Falcons will borrow a leaf from the Falconets, who hammered their Algerian counterparts 3-0 in Algeria on Monday to qualify for the gold medal match of the ongoing African Games.
Veteran midfielder, Osarenoma Igbonivia said on Tuesday: “We have not been to the Olympics for several years now, and we are not happy about that. We will put up our best effort on Wednesday in order to make the second leg a formality.”
The Super Falcons last played at the women’s football tournament of the Olympics in China 11 years ago. They were bumped by Cameroon in the African qualifying series for the London 2012 games and then lost to Equatorial Guinea in the race to Rio 2016 Olympics.
The Algeria Football Federation has scheduled the match for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), to kick off at 7pm Algeria time (same time as in Nigeria).
Malian Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty. The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as referee assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the match commissioner.
18 FALCONS IN ALGERIA FOR OLYMPICS QUALIFIER
Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku; Tochukwu Oluehi
Defenders: Ugochi Emenayo; Glory Ogbonna; Margaret Etim; Maryam Ibrahim; Abidemi Ibe; Blessing Edoho; Ihuoma Onyebuchi
Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia; Amarachi Okoronkwo; Regina Otu; Cecilia Nku
Forwards: Alice Ogebe; Lola Philips; Adejoke Ejalonibu; Joy Eke; Rafiat Sule
FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers ready to roar past Russia
…host Argentina, Korea in Group B
Nigeria’s national men senior basketball team, D’Tigers, will start their quest for a memorable outing at the FIBA World Cup in China today as they face Russia in the opening match. The team will also contest against Argentina and Korea in Group B. The Alex Nwora’s team has been labelled as one of the most talented Nigerian squad ever assembled given their imperious form heading into the tournament and which also sees them rise significantly on the world rankings to the seventh position, which is an all-time high for the country.
Remarkably, D’Tigers were the first team to qualify after a dominant qualification campaign and have not taken their foot off the gas by winning the 2019 Peak International Invitational Tournament in China where they outplayed Montenegro in the final with a 89-86 points.
Heading to the World Cup, D’Tigers are ranked 33, but have defeated better ranked countries in their tune-up games despite the fact that much is expected of the team back home.
Recall that D’Tigers defeated Dominican Republic, who were ranked 18th in the world twice, Canada (23), Poland (25) and Montenegro (28). Among the players are some veterans of the national team, including the prominent figures in Nigeria’s victory at the Afrobasket a couple of years ago, as well as some of the best young players in the world’s game.
The players chosen to fight Nigeria’s battles in China are Team captain, Ike Diogu, a regular throughout the qualifying series alongside Ike Iroegbu, Benjamin Uzoh, Al Farouk Aminu, Zanna Talib and Stanley Okoye. Also, following a series of impressive performances in the friendlies, Stockton Kings’ Vincent Nnamdi, booked a spot in the team alongside new kids such as Chimezie Metu,
Jordan Nwora and Joshua Okogie while Udoh Ekpe and Michael Eric also made the team. Baring his mind on the game against the Europeans, Nwora, who rose to prominence by leading Cape Verde – perceived as minnows – to beat Nigeria in the 2013 Afrobasket, anticipated a very difficult, but al so believes ‘victory is not impossible,’ against the world’s 10th best ranked team.
However, Nwora, who after weeks of preparation, is upbeat with the calibre of talents at his disposal, the team can only reach for the skies. He said: “It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but we have the ability and the talent to match up their skill set. It’s going to be a good one. What we are trying to do is to make sure that we prepare and get ready for the competition.” Meanwhile, Diogu has said Russia will be a good test for D’Tigers level of preparedness for the tourney, which will afford the team the opportunity to assess itself. He said: “I have been telling everybody, one through fifteen, we can match up with anybody in the world. We just have to execute, play hard and I think the odds will be in our favour.”
NWFL boss congratulates victorious Falconets, lauds Falcons
The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has on behalf of the board the NWFL, congratulated the Nigerian national Under-20 Women’s soccer team, the Super Falconets, for winning the gold medal in the Women’s Soccer event of the African Games concluded in Morocco.
Falode commended the players and officials, who are one 100% products of the Nigeria Women Football League, for doing the country proud, winning the biggest prize at the continent’s most prestigious sports fiesta.
She said: “It feels good to see products of the much improved Nigeria Women Premier League, put smiles on the faces of Nigeria especially the presidency which has not stopped giving massive commendations to the Falconets for helping to sustain the country’s firm grip at the pivot of sports development in Africa.” Falode noted: “The last time Nigerian women won gold in the football event was at Algiers 2007 African Games under coaches Joseph Ladipo and Rolandson Odeh. This was Nigeria’s second time. The first time was at Abuja 2003 African Games, achieved by Coach Ntiero Effiom.
It’s great to know that, after a 12- year break, the Nigerian women’s team made up of NWPL players regained country’s superiority in Africa.”
Golden Raymond Eke vwo declares: I HAVE ALWAYS WANTED TO BE A LAWYER
‘Athletes are trained to see positives in all situations’
Competing in his first senior tournament for Nigeria, Raymond Ekevwo braved the odds to win the 100m for men at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Rabat, Ekevwo said moving to the United States changed his career as an athlete. Excerpts…
2019 has been a good year for you, capping it up with the African Games gold medal in the 100m, how do you feel?
It’s a great feeling that I can’t really explain. It’s been a rough and good year, I just want to thank God for the season. With the gold medal, you have now joined the league of other athletes like Chidi Imoh, Davidson Ezenwa, Deji Aliu and Olusoji Fasuba who all won gold at the African Games.
What does this mean to you?
I am happy, just that it is putting your head around what you want to do and keep working towards achieving it; one day you will get it right. That has been the thing between my coach and myself. Just pushing me on the track each day to go for the best I could ever be. He did his best for me to come to Morocco, to do what needed to be done and the result was the gold I won.
Along with another Nigeria sprinter, Divine Oduduru, do you think it would have been a clean sweep for Nigeria with your compatriot, Usheotitse Itsekiri, winning the bronze medal? It is basically the same thing but I cannot really predict the outcome of the result if he had run.
Seriously, it is a good thing running alongside all these great athletes; they are great competitors, running against them is an honour and great opportunity for me to even come out as a winner. I am happy to be among them and hopefully in the future, it will keep on getting better and better.
This was your first senior championship for Nigeria and you won the gold medal: what your words do you have for the country?
I just want to say God bless Nigeria.
I just hope our federation, the ministry and the country as a whole will come out with better plans of supporting the athletes because when they do that, they will be getting better performance and results from the athletes. I just hope they can do more for the athletes than they are doing at the moment. We need a lot of support to perform better.
With the performance in Morocco, would you say this will be what to expect at the IAAF World Championships next month in Doha?
The thing for me is that I don’t go for any race with much expectations. I just go there, execute what I learned in training, what my coach taught me before the race and I know when I do the right thing, I always get results. Going for the World Championships, I will be going there to do what I need to do to get a good outing and result.
How did track and field start for you?
I started track and field as a career in 2014 after I finished from secondary school. Before then, I was competing in my school during inter-house sports and the likes, but I didn’t take it seriously as a career. Since 2014 when I started fully, it has been a steady progression for me and I really want to say a big thank you to God for the opportunity and the talent given to me.
What has the support been like from your parents?
I want to say thank you to them; they have been there for me in every phase of my life. They have been there for me all these years right from school and also my career as a track and field athlete. They gave me the best life could offer.
Their support financially, their prayers and all took me to where I am today. They have been my greatest supporter.
You moved to the United States two years ago, how does it feel returning home to compete for Nigeria, meeting old and new teammates?
We are Nigerians, we are always a family. Anytime we are together as a team, we just show love to one another as a family.
Anytime we are around to compete for the he country, we are always there for one another in anyway we can. It’s amazing that anytime you come to camp, you meet someone you didn’t even know before and you relate with each other. It’s always a good thing. We give each other support and encouragement. I will love to appreciate my teammates for their support always.
How difficult or easy was it for you competing in Nigeria before moving abroad?
It was never easy trying to make it as an athlete in Nigeria. But as a Nigerian, we were trained to adapt to any situation we found ourselves in, whether good or bad. We always sees positives in all situations and we give it our best. That’s the spirit that has been helping me to the level I am at today.
Would you say going to the USA has helped in shaping your career?
It has been really fantastic for me. Going to the University of Florida has been a major change in my life. I want to say thank you to the school for that great opportunity; the school is part of the success story alongside my coach, my trainer, and teammates in school. What would you tell those athletes back at home still struggling to make ends meet and want to make it in track and field?
They should never give up no matter how difficult it is. They should continue to work very hard and very soon, they will get the results. Hard work pays and they just have to continue the good work. I want to tell everyone out there to keep working hard, not just athletes alone, but all people trying to achieve one thing or another.
Why did you choose track and field and not any other sport?
It has always been my passion. It all started when I was a child, I loved running and chasing people and things around. Track and field is interesting. There is more to it because it teaches you a lot of things: how to be alone, to be strong, interact with people and so on. It teaches you basically about life.
How do you combine education and athletics?
It is tough but in my school, there is a sort of platform whereby you could easily marry the two together.
They provide everything needed to make sure you perform well academically and on the track and field.
So what are you studying at the moment in the US?
I am at the moment studying African/ American studies but I am trying to change to criminology. Why didn’t you choose something close to sports? Sports is an angle and my life is another. They are two different things entirely.
When I get out of track, I am out of it all together and my life will begin.
Why criminology?
While growing up, I always want to be a lawyer.
That has been my ambition as a child, but with track and field, it is very difficult to do that. However with criminology, I am a step closer to achieving my goal of becoming a lawyer.
Although after my track and field career, I still have the mind of going back to pursue my first dream, to become a lawyer.
Out of the guys in the US, who are your favourite friends?
I don’t call them friends anymore, they are my family because they are the closest I have as a family out there.
The likes of Aniekeme Alphonsus and the rest.
What does the future hold for you as an athlete and as an individual?
Honestly I don’t know how it is going to be, I just want to leave everything to God, I want to continue to work hard and also be prayerful.
GOtv Boxing NextGen 5: 13 fresh talents Emerge
Thirteen young boxers, aged between 18 and 25, have emerged from GOtv Boxing Next- Gen Search 5, which ended in Ilorin yesterday.
The programme, which began on Thursday, held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Sports Complex, where young amateur boxers from across the country took part in sparring sessions to determine their suitability for entry into the professional cadre.
Among those present at the closing ceremony where the boxers were unveiled were President, Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo; Secretary- General of the Board, Mr. Remi Aboderin; Mallam Tunde Kazeem, Director, Kwara State Sports Commission and representatives of the sponsors led by Ms Jennifer Ukoh, Public Relations Manager, GOtv. The boxers were selected by a judges’ panel made up of coaches Joe Mensah, Obisia Nwakpa and Afolabi Olatoke, Vice Chairman, Kwara State Coaches Association.
After selection, they were presented gifts by the sponsors. The three most outstanding boxers at the programme were presented with GOtv decoders by the sponsors, who will also pay for their professional boxing licences and pre-licensing medical examination of every selected boxer. Alaba Omotola emerged as the best boxer, while Chibudem Okafor and Abolade Akintunde emerged runners-up.
China 2019: I’m happy for my son’s invitation to D’Tigers’ squad –Erico
Former NEPA Football Club goalkeeper and coach, Joe Erico, has expressed deep delight over the inclusion of his Turkey-based son, Michael Erico, into the final squad of Nigerian men’s basketball national team, D’Tigers, to this year’s FIBA World Cup in China.
Erico’s son, who plays for Darussafaka of Turkey, is the only centre named in the roster reeled out by D’Tigers coach, Alex Nwora, on Tuesday, as he named his final list of 12 players for the championship, with team captain, Ike Diogu, according to megasportsarena. com reports.
Also in the list to China 2019 are the gaffer’s son, Jordan Nworah as well as Farouq Aminu, Stanley Okoye, Joshua Okogie, Udoh Ekpe, Benjamin Uzoh, Zanna Talib, Vincent Nnamdi, Chimezie Metu and Ike Iroegbu.
Although Erico played football to international level, and was Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper at a point in his lofty career, he is happy to see his son cutting a different niche for himself in basketball. He enthused that Michael Erico will go on to play a key role with D’Tigers during the championship in China, where they will battle Korea, Russia and Argentina in their first round group, from which he predicted that Nigeria will scale through and go on to shock the basketball world.
Erico said: “I am happy, I am delighted that this is happening during my life time. I am glad that I am beginning to gain from what I gave to sports, as my own son is now a national team player.”
African Games: Relay, shot put, secure top spot for Nigerian athletics
…as Burkina Faso clip Flying Eagles wings
It was another golden moment for Team Nigeria on the final day of events at the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, as the women 4x400m team ran the race of their lives to secure the gold. Kemi Francis, Patience Okon-Goerge, Blessing Oladoye and Favour Ofili secured the gold for Nigeria in 3:30.32 ahead of Botswana and Uganda who finished second and third in 3:31.96 and 3:32.25 respectively. It was the turn of Sade Olatoye to increase the country’s medals haul in athletics by winning gold in the Women’s Shot Put event. Olatoye, who also won bronze in the Hammer Throw, threw a mark of 16.61m to secure her the win. South Africa’s Senekal Ischke came second with a throw of 16.18m, while South Africa’s Strydom Meike won the bronze with 14.64m.
The quartet of Shedrack Akpeki, Nathaniel Samson, Ifeanyi Ojeli and Chidi Okezie ran a SB of 3:03.42 to win the 4x400m bronze medal. Botswana won the race in a time of 3:02.55m while South Africa went home with the silver medal after finishing with a time of 3:03.18.
It was an upset for pre-championship favourite in the Men’s 200m, Divine Oduduru as he could only finish second behind Zambia’s Sydney Siame. Oduduru who pulled out of the 100m race finished in 22.35secs with Siame emerging the African Games Champion in a time of 20.35secs. Jobodwana Anaso from South Africa won the bronze medals in 20.56secs. Another Nigerian in the final, Ogho-oghene Egwero however finishes sixth. Team Nigeria also won bronze in the Women’s 400mH Final, Abasiamo Akpan ran a time of 57.66secs to place third.
It was another bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw with Nnamdi Chinecherem throwing a distance of 73.24m to finish third. Nigeria emerged the overall winner in Athletics with a total of 23 medals winning 10 gold, seven silver and six bronze medals ahead of Kenya in second position after winning 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze. Ethiopia came third with five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles failed to fly in the final of the football event of the African Games as they lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso in the final as the 56 years wait for football gold medal at the Games continues
D’Tigers’ neglect and Team Nigeria at AG
Only last week, I wrote about the huge challenges before the new minister of sport, Sunday Dare. Events in the last one week have shown clearly how he has to tackle these challenges if he’s to take sport forward in Nigeria. The FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup starts today in China with Nigeria representatives D’ Tigers among the best teams in the global competition.
Under the tutelage of Alex Nwora, D’Tigers left Nigeria like orphans, the NBBF took loans to enable the team to travel for the World Cup. It is simply unbelievable. At the Peak invitational tournament, D’Tigers, currently ranked 33rd in the world, defeated Poland (25th) and Montenegro (28th) as part of their preparations for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. This goes to show the huge maladministration in the sport sector. It is a big shame for a scheduled event as big as the World Cup, that the ministry of sports failed to plan for the national team.
This is a problem inherited by the new minister but such should be avoided in the future. It is better not to take part from the qualifiers than to subject a bunch of talented and promising players to such emotional torture. My heart bleeds for this team as they attempt to compete for honours with heavy hearts. Nigeria is grouped alongside Argentina and Korea and will start their World Cup campaign against Russia on Saturday (today) in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The neglect of D’Tigers is one of the problems other sports face in the country. It is not likely that the Nigeria Football Federation will be subjected to such humiliation.
In Morocco, the Africa Games which began on August 16 comes to a close today and the events of the last two weeks have shown that the ministry and the sports federations will have to double efforts to maximize the enormous potential in Nigeria. It is sad that Team Nigeria is fast losing grip in areas of core competence.
The first three table tennis gold medals were won by Egypt in the men’s team event, women’s team event and the mixed doubles. Taekwondo was expected to provide at least six gold medals as we are used to but we won only one gold medal courtesy of Ruth Nwosu. The women’s athletics 100m outing was a shame.
The two Nigerians on the final start list came 4th and 8th which is unacceptable in sprints. The men won gold and bronze but after Blessing Okagbare was disqualified, the women crumbled.
The medal statistics showed that top team Egypt had double of the total number of medals won by Nigeria but it is important to look at the progress of Team Nigeria on the continent. Cameroon, South Africa and Cote d’Ivore were challenging Nigerian sprinters on the tracks. And Ivorian Ta Lu won the gold in women’s 100m. Egypt for many years played second fiddle behind Nigeria in table tennis but now our ping pongers are battling to catch up with Egypt.
Nigeria rallied to win two gold medals and Team Nigeria athletes are still not competing well in areas of weaknesses. In medal-spinning sports like swimming, gymnastics, shooting, there are no efforts by the ministry and the federations to make the athletes challenge the likes of Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in their areas of core competence.
It is however important to commend the Flying Eagles and Falconets for going all the way to the final of the football event. The rampaging weightlifting team that won 16 gold medals also did well for the country just as the wrestling team did in style.
The reward system activated for medal winners during the games was also commendable. Going forward, it’s important for the federations and the ministry to bring in the private sector to help other sports. Government alone cannot lift sports and action must be taken now before it is too late. Corporate Nigeria must be heavily involved in the drive to save sports federations.
The multinationals can sponsor sports disciplines or top athletes just to boost the country’s overall pedigree. Funding is very crucial to plan well and get all the needs of athletes in terms of welfare, grants, adequate camping, training tours, modern facilities and ensure the athletes are generally motivated to be at their best. Team Nigeria should be winning the African Games if there are proper plans to get the best from the talents at the country’s disposal.
Give us more support to get better results –Team Nigeria
…as African Games ends today
Some members of Team Nigeria at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco have called on the Federal Government to invest more in their development in order for them to produce better results. Speaking with our correspondent in Rabat, one of the gold medalist for Nigeria in weightlifting, Emmanuel Appah, said he would have done better than what he did at the Games with more support.
The 61kg category lifter won three gold medals and said would have been better if he had better support. He said: “I spent just one month in camp to achieve this record, imagine if I was in camp for sustainable period of time, I would have done more than I did.
If one month in camp could give me these three gold, then more time will bring more honour.
“Nigeria really need to encourage their athletes, not just money alone but in the area of motivating them. I was at a camp sometimes and one of the officials came out and was talking to the athletes that if you are not giving me results, I will flush you out. “How do you want such athlete to react especially with the fear that he might be flush out soon? What type of encouragement was that? It has happened to some of our senior lifters, immediately they stopped performing, no one remember them again.
“Nigeria must encourage us especially when they are performing, try to meet their needs so that they can prepare for life after retirement.”
Speaking in the same vein, the 100m gold winner in the men’s category of the African Games, Raymond Ekevwo, also said there must be better motivation for them as an athlete. The University of Florida sprinter, said: “I just hope our federation, the ministry and the country as a whole will come out with a better plans of supporting the athletes because when they do that, they will be getting more and more better performance and results from the athletes.
“I just hope they can do more for the athletes than they are doing at the moment. We need a lot of support to perform better.” Meanwhile, the 12th African Games will come to an end today in Morocco with Nigeria currently second on the table as at the time of going to press. Egypt remained unassailable at the top of the table with South Africa occupying the third position.
JAC Motors 10km Race: Nilayo Sports applauds Access Bank partnership
Access Bank Plc has partnered JAC Motors in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in the 10-kilometre Race training.
The bank had sequel to this signed a major sponsorship deal with Nilayo Sports Management Limited, organiser of the event.
The Managing Director of NSML, Bukola Olopade, said the bank had over the years shown a commitment to supporting sporting events. “First it was the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, now the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race. Access Bank has made a tremendous contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria,” Olopade said.
“We are proud to have Access Bank on board, the union between JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race and Access Bank is a marriage of like minds because both brands are dedicated to excellence.” Olopade stressed that, Access Bank is bringing a wealth of experience that will have a huge impact on the success of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race. JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race will hold on November 2nd 2019.
The race will commence at Iyana Oloke Abeokuta and end at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland The race has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF). Greatly supported by the Ogun state government, the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race will also feature runners from across the country in the city of Abeokuta. Other sponsors include JAC Motors, Landwey Investments, Rite Foods Limited, Qmb Builders Mart, IBD International Hotel, Bet9ja,
Three Crowns and Nilayo Sports Management Limited. Winners will go home with $5000 in the male and female category respectively and N1 million for the first Nigerian athlete to cross the finish line.
African Games: 17-year-old Nigerian claims third gold in canoeing
Seventeen-year-old Ayomide Bello Friday won her third gold medal in Canoeing for Nigeria at the Mohammed Ben Abdella Dam in Rabat. She won a gold on Thursday and on Friday she won another individual gold when she beat a field of five others to win the gold in the C1 200m Women’s final.
Later, she teamed up with Goodness Foloki to win another gold in C2 Women’s final.
