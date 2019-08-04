Tomato glut in Katsina, scarce in Lagos

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI ex-rays how Nigeria’s underdeveloped industrial sector prevented it from taking advantage of Africa Growth and Opportunity Act to push its products into the big and diversified American market. He concludes that the disadvantage of the country’s industrial setback will be more felt when the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) comes into effect

Africa Growth Opportunity Act

The Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a United States’ trade initiative to boost African exports to the US. The Act, which was passed in 2000 and extended four years to 2025, abolished import duties for more than 1,800 products manufactured in eligible sub-Sahara African countries, including Nigeria.

The trade agreement primarily set out to galvanise the African economy covered 15 years and has since elapsed in 2015. For Nigeria’s non oil products to be accepted, the standards must meet the requirements of the US. Nigeria and other Africa countries on the programme have failed to utilize the opportunity in the first 15 years, they have been given a second chance when the programme was extended by another 10 years. The President, Nigeria American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Chief Olabintam Famuti, however said that the country is now set to fully utilise the AGOA programme after under utilising its opportunities in the past.

Famuti said it was appalling that as at 2014, Nigeria only exported $6 million worth of goods to the USA compared to $6billion accounted for by other Sub-Saharan African nations. Speaking at a public presentation of five books based on the art of exporting goods by Abiodun Oyefeso, the president of Success Edge Exporters Limited and a member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), export promotion council, Famuti said Nigeria’s over reliance on oil was the reason for the present economic predicament.

He lamented that the AGOA programme, now renewed till 2025 by US Congress after its first term from 2000 to 2015, was abused in its first term by Nigerian leaders who instead of maximising the opportunities by leveraging on the 6500 items allowed to be exported, relied only on crude oil. He said NACC is working hard to make sure that Nigeria is made the third economic hub after the contract for the economic hub in Ghana expires this October, which will position the country to take full advantage of AGOA and focus on exportation of nonoil products. AGOA (including GSP) imports by the US for 2017 totaled $13.8 billion, up 68 per cent compared to 2001 (the first full-year of AGOA trade). Petroleum products continued to account for the largest portion of AGOA imports with a 69 per cent share of overall AGOA imports.

AGOA non-oil imports were $4.3 billion in 2017, more than triple the amount in 2001. Several non-oil sectors experienced sizable increases during this period, including vehicles and parts, apparel, jewelry and parts, cocoa paste, cocoa powder, fruits, nuts, and footwear. South Africa was the largest nonoil AGOA beneficiary.

Top AGOA suppliers were Nigeria ($6.1 billion; mainly crude oil), South Africa, ($2.9 billion; mainly vehicles and parts, iron and steel, fruits and nuts), Angola ($2.3 billion; mainly crude oil), Chad ($590 million; mainly crude oil), and Kenya ($408 million; mainly apparel, macadamia nuts, cut flowers). Other leading AGOA beneficiaries included Lesotho (apparel), Mauritius (apparel), Madagascar (apparel), Ethiopia (footwear), Cote d’Ivoire (cocoa paste and cocoa powder), and Ghana (cocoa paste/powder, apparel). Exports as the way forward A former Director General, National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede said only detailed and planned exportation strategy will take the country from recession.

Reviewing one of the books: ” How to Succeed in Export Business”, he said there must be balance of trade between imports and exports as the country is rushing to sign partnership agreements with other countries without looking at the critical details involved.

He said: “God has blessed Nigeria with so many resources compared to other nations but its disgraceful the way we have gone about it to the extent that the country is so poor among the comity of nations. “We must strive to succeed in exportation for us to be a great country and Nigerian ambassadors must also be made to work as Nigerians in diaspora are not remitting anything back home compared to citizens of other nations despite the fact that we are having professionals abroad”.

The author of the books, Mr. Abiodun Oyefeso said for the country to be developed, attention must be paid to the solid minerals deposits it has comparative advantage of over other countries. Oyefeso said Nigerians must take advantage of the huge market in the exportation business to make vision 2020 achievable and also because crude oil is gradually becoming a thing of the past in developed nations

. Government strategy on exports under AGOA Coming ahead the next AGOA strategy forum coming up in Ivory Coast, the US government has said that Nigeria has not been able to take full advantage of the trade programme only exporting crude oil. Speaking to newsmen through a telephonic briefing at the US Embassy in Lagos last week, the Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa, Constance Hamilton, said: “Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because it focuses too much on oil.”

The telephonic briefing, which was set up to discuss the next AGOA Forum, which would be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from August 4 to 6, was also attended by the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy. Answering question from Sunday Telegraph on why Nigerian companies have not been able to efficiently key into the business opportunities offered by AGOA, Hamilton said that the bulk of Nigeria’s exports to the United States, under AGOA, still consists of oil.

“I think that Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because they send us mainly oil, so in a certain extent, to answer your question, they actually are taking advantage of it—probably more than some of the other countries—but it is petroleum.

And oil doesn’t really create the kind of jobs or other benefits from trade that I think that countries are looking for. “So I think that Nigeria, and I think the new government is talking about trying to expand and go beyond just petroleum production and get into other things, but that really is a question for what Nigeria wants to see happen. “You’re part of ECOWAS. ECOWAS is always talking about the liberalization of trade barriers, removing those barriers to trade and investment.

I think that the fact that Nigeria has now joined the conversation with the Continental Free-Trade Area Agreement ; it will also be submitting its commitments on liberalization, those are opportunities to open up the Nigerian market in many, many ways, not just for the United States and other partners outside of Africa, but also within the region.”

Speaking on what the US might likely do to ensure that the farmers at the grassroots actually benefit from the program, Hamilton said, “Again, you’re asking the United States to sort of go in and make this change within the Nigerian structure.

“I really think that the question for the Nigerian government is how do we take better advantage of the opportunities that AGOA presents? I mean, we have opened the door; we’ve got the trade hubs there to provide assistance to individual entrepreneurs, but it’s up to the government to create the conditions and to provide its businesspeople with what they need to access this market. “We’ve been saying that over and over again. It’s up to the countries to figure out how to take advantage of this important preference programme, and in the final years—in the last six years—let’s think about how to maximize the benefits,” he said.

Products considered for export under AGOA

Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Federal Government has begun the implementation strategy to ensure that non-oil products are duly accepted in the US under the AGOA. The products that are being considered for export under AGOA include sesame seed, cashew, tomatoes, oranges, cassava, spices and ginger.

Others are shea butter, cow pea, banana, plantain, cement, clinker, leather and articles of leather, arts and handicrafts, specialty foods and cocoa. Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, the Deputy Director, Trade Department, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja recently. Abubakar said that former Minister, Okechukwu Enelamah, had given a directive to have the document as fallout from the AGOA forum that took place in the US in July. The deputy director disclosed that governments were tasked during the forum in the US to assist AGOA eligible countries in putting in place an effective and efficient mechanism for capacity building at the national and regional levels to maximise its utilisation.

He said the governments were also enjoined to open discussion on non tariff barriers affecting AGOA exports such as the lengthy registration process for consignment. Abubakar stated that the forum also charged governments to put in place the relevant incentives/measures to attract and increase US private investments in Africa with a view to accelerating the industrialisation and diversification of African economies and exports.

Conclusion

A peep into the US AGOA imports of 2017 showed that South Africa was the only Sub Sahara Africa that took good advantage of the trade programme to export manufactured products to the US, while Nigeria the major exporter only exported crude oil, few agricultural products and few clothes from Aba. The trend puts a question mark on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) the country recently signed. What will Nigeria be exporting to other African countries?

