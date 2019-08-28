Top dealing firms trade N8438bn shares in 7 months

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe is the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC). He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA and ADEDAYO ODULAJA on the efforts to bolster Nigeria’s image through culture, among other issues. Excerpts…

How has your experience at the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), impacted on your achievement since taking charge of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)?

So far, I have been able to change the two major events in the area of culture in Nigeria, which are the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and International Arts and Craft (INAC) Exhibition. Today, state governments have come to see a high level of seriousness in NAFEST. Last year, we had over 29 ambassadors in attendance, so we are really committed to hosting a world-class event for Nigeria.

Also, you know that I am now the President of the World Craft Council (WCC), these are things Nigeria will benefit from in due time. Let me correct an impression though, tourism is only about marketing and promotion while culture is actually the base of developing a brand’s identity, which tourism will market. So, I thank God that I am here now and many people are now asking whether this agency was there before.

That sums up the efforts put in so far because of the results we are getting. How can Nigeria achieve the muchneeded synergy among art, culture and tourism since they are terrains you understand so well? Like I said before, since tourism is about marketing and promotion, we are to develop the cultural content for marketing through tourism.

Today, over 11 countries in Africa depend on this sector. So why not Nigeria?

With the new strategy we have put in place, within the next few years, we will be making a major impact in this industry, which is to change the face of culture and tourism in Nigeria. How will your time as president of the World Council for Craft, Africa region, benefit Nigeria as well as Africa? Every activity of the council will come to Nigeria first since I am the president.

So it brings Nigeria closer to the world and it gives me an easy access to communicate and strategise with the entire world. It also gives me a platform of sending out messages to Nigerians and reaching the right public in no time, so the benefits coming to Nigeria are enormous. I am the face of government on that level: so, we depend on what we get as the feedback mechanism from supporting the sector, which of course has created another platform for Nigeria to have and make use of first class information at anytime the council is doing anything.

What aspect of your current job do you consider most challenging?

The most challenging aspect of this project is that a lot of people misunderstand what we are working to achieve. For instance, within the last 24 hours, two people have called me to apologise for their utterances, because they didn’t understand that we are trying to correct and re-orientate our youths about what they should be doing.

Thank God it is paying off now because a lot of them are beginning to see the light. I told those people coming to apologise that they didn’t understand the damages. Folding our hands and watching these things could cause the country a lot of damages, but thank God the challengers have turned out to become champions now.

More people are now beginning to understand why we embark on this enlightenment programme. You strongly condemned the recent displayed of nudity by Tekno and his crew in Lagos and said the government would make a scapegoat of him. What exactly does that portend? We must first and foremost establish the fact that this person brought some nude girls to dance in a glass truck. Having done that, the Lagos State Government sanctioned him and the advertising agency he used. When they did that, I issued a statement commending the Lagos State Government and the police for arresting him.

He went back and dared us, after the third day, to release the video, which was when I said we are going to use him as a scapegoat. And then I took it up with him and said we were not going to take any such behaviour going forward but that is just the beginning. What they are doing is not our culture. I am the DG of NCAC, not for local government, not for state but for Nigeria. I am the custodian, promoter and defender of Nigerian culture. So what they have done is not part of our culture and we have said if he tries it again, we would do the needful and that is all that concerns the case of Tekno.

How far have you gone with the proposed Bill against nudity?

The Bill was first sponsored in 2008 but it didn’t have enough bite, so we are going to study it, make some inputs, make it stronger and present it again to the National Assembly, because we need a legal framework to defend our actions. What is your view concerning the transgender, Bobrisky, whom you have condemned as not a true model for Nigerian youths? It is unfortunate that a person like Bobrisky is being celebrated for the wrong reasons.

Bobrisky said he is a transgender, there are countries in the world that accept that, he can move there but he cannot try that rubbish in Nigeria. A lot of people don’t know what is going on, many of our youths are on drugs and that is what makes them get involved in a lot of criminal activities, including robbery, and kidnapping. So Bobrisky is not part of our culture and that is not the model we want Nigerian youths to copy. He was a man few years ago and now he says he is a woman, we don’t accept that here and we are making it very clear that to do that freely the best thing is to move out of the this country. Let me share this with you for the purpose of this interview. Do you know that a very popular Nigerian woman sent the daughter abroad to study only for her to learn that the daughter is married to a woman like herself; she is a lesbian. As I speak with you, the woman is in the hospital in Abuja on account of the shock and she is claiming that if she sights that girl she would commit s u i – cide. What is the meaning of all these? That is not part of our culture. I need to also reveal this to you; I had an engagement with two people that asked what had my agency got to do with all these? I told them why my agency was established and I said I am ready to resign my job if they could say amen to the prayers I offered; that God should make their daughters to be dancing naked on the streets and they responded that it is a curse. Also, I asked them to pray that God should make their son to be like Bobrisky, and they responded in the same manner.

So I asked them that whose children should be in that position. Let me tell you something, 80 per cent of those wondering why we got involved or discuss these things, their children are in the best schools abroad. So, we must put a stop to this rubbish because Nigeria has such a rich cultural profile and we will not allow a few individuals to destroy our value system.

You also spoke about BBNaija, especially the live sex scenes, is government taking a second look on the show? Let us look at it this way; even in the developed world, they frown at it. Look at the police lady from London for instance, she is being investigated and could be removed from the system because of that. Do you know that they make love on TV? I don’t have a problem with Big Brother Naija, I would have loved to support it fully but the content of that programme is wrong.

The content is what I am after. Why should they be making love on screen like that? Let me give you another shocker, there was a wedding that was to take place in Lagos three weeks ago, the husband-to-be only found out that the bride-to-be had tattoo on her back and he said there is no marriage any longer between them, saying what does she needs a tattoo for? He said it means she is involved in one cult or the other; the truth is that a lot of our young people are being destroyed by this western culture. We cannot continue to fold our hands and allow our youths to be destroyed.

This is the position we have taken and if organisers of Big Brother Naija want to continue to have the liberty of using Nigerians then they have to change the content. You cannot be making love on live TV.

Who is going to marry those girls? It is creating a bad image for the country and I wish all the Nigerian media platforms could understand this; we are not making a case for our families and ourselves but for the entire country.

In fact, an NGO in Kenya sent a release to commend the action we have taken on the matter, saying if this happens in Nigeria and no action is taken, then the rest of Africa is in trouble.

So only those who think what they are doing is right will go against the fact that we must all join hands and fight this battle of rooting out practices alien to our culture. You recently talked about Nigerians expecting another Big Brother Naija from next year, what really does this mean? Big Brother Nigerian is a brand on its own. We are looking at a kind of festival profile documentation, which will be about Nigerian food,

Nigerian clothing and which will be speaking for Nigeria alone. Is that also going to be a reality TV show?

No, it won’t be a reality TV show; it may just be in form of a documentary that will discuss each state, each region, each Nigerian food, everything from every state, we take them one after another. You entered a funding agreement with the Bank of Industry not long ago, which is basically about the creative sector.

How is that coming up?

Those at the Bank of Industry are working out the modalities, which is their right as professionals to look at people so that they don’t get the funds and then refuse to pay back. They promised to get back to us pretty soon so that is where we are on that.

NAFEST is billed to hold in Edo State in October, what should Nigerians expect given the major improvements being brought to bear on the festival?

Nigerians should look forward to a rebranded festival and don’t forget that the festival will coincide with the anniversary of the Oba of Benin, which means we are going to have some royal events like Royal Nite, and Royal Splendour among others to propagate what the Oba of Benin means to his people.

We also plan to turn the popular Igun Street in Benin, where the bronze and art works are made, into an arena that is going to be active for the duration of the festival. We will get more people to go there, buy more items and appreciate what is being done in Edo State. How about INAC, which is billed to come up just a month after NAFEST this year? For INAC, we are in contact with more embassies to open a new frontier so that industry players will have the opportunity of linking up with the big players in the world.

We are bringing Nigeria closer to the world through INAC as we are focusing more on the international community than NAFEST, which is a festival that unites the nation.

As a former DG of NTDC, do you get to offer government’s insight regarding exploring opportunities that abound in the sector more?

I am part of government, telling government is like reporting myself. What we do is that where we see that there are some lapses, we meet, strategise and see how we can make things work better because the whole idea is that everybody is working towards one goal. And once that goal is achieved, we are good to go and that is my focus every time.

What is your expectation from Alhaji Lai Mohammed as he returns to the ministry?

Well, if you understand your job and you are ready to appreciate that one person appointed all of us for different reasons and different purposes, then one must be ready to work with everyone that comes. For me, I had a good working relationship with Alhaji Lai Mohammed and I look forward to working with him again and we will enjoy working together because this is one sector I am very committed to giving the best to.

