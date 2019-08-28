Business
Top dealing firms trade N8438bn shares in 7 months
Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in Nigeria’s bourse
en leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first seven months of the year 2019 exchanging 57.666 billion shares worth N842.509 billion, as the stock market continue to record low participation following increasing negative sentiment.
Available statistics to the New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 70.53 per cent of the total value between 02/01/2019 and 31/07/2019.
Also, the stockbrokers are liable for 56.65 per cent of the total volume during the period under review.
Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 19.40 per cent or N231.687 billion exchanged in 9,307 billion shares.
Rencap Securities Limited followed, recording N137.358 billion or 11.50 per cent exchanged in 5.374 billion shares.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited accounted for N83.322 billion or 6.98 per cent invested in 5.469 billion shares.
EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited traded N74.288 billion or 6.22 per cent in 4.019 billion shares, while APT Securities Limited accounted for N71.988 billion or 6.03 per cent. Tallimer Capital Limited traded N66.381 billion or 5..56 per cent.
Coronation Securities Limited traded N55.777 billion or 4.67 per cent, while Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited staked shares worth N46.873 billion or 3.92 per cent.
FBN Quest Securities Limited traded N38.947 billion or 3.26 per cent. Cardinal Stone Securities Limited exchanged N35.883 billion or 3 per cent worth 4.818 billion.
Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in the nation’s bourse. As the Nigerian and global investment climate remain challenged, foreign investments continue to dwindle and foreign investors whose countries are also economically challenged move their funds back home where earnings are rising
According to Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however, be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates. There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market. The current CBN policy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators. This will not only encourage retails investors but will also make it possible for the licensed market makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity.
Due to low level of investment education in the country, market analyst has also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about the stock market.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze who made the call, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders.
Few individuals can’t destroy Nigeria’s values –Runsewe
Otunba Olusegun Runsewe is the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC). He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA and ADEDAYO ODULAJA on the efforts to bolster Nigeria’s image through culture, among other issues. Excerpts…
How has your experience at the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), impacted on your achievement since taking charge of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)?
So far, I have been able to change the two major events in the area of culture in Nigeria, which are the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and International Arts and Craft (INAC) Exhibition. Today, state governments have come to see a high level of seriousness in NAFEST. Last year, we had over 29 ambassadors in attendance, so we are really committed to hosting a world-class event for Nigeria.
Also, you know that I am now the President of the World Craft Council (WCC), these are things Nigeria will benefit from in due time. Let me correct an impression though, tourism is only about marketing and promotion while culture is actually the base of developing a brand’s identity, which tourism will market. So, I thank God that I am here now and many people are now asking whether this agency was there before.
That sums up the efforts put in so far because of the results we are getting. How can Nigeria achieve the muchneeded synergy among art, culture and tourism since they are terrains you understand so well? Like I said before, since tourism is about marketing and promotion, we are to develop the cultural content for marketing through tourism.
Today, over 11 countries in Africa depend on this sector. So why not Nigeria?
With the new strategy we have put in place, within the next few years, we will be making a major impact in this industry, which is to change the face of culture and tourism in Nigeria. How will your time as president of the World Council for Craft, Africa region, benefit Nigeria as well as Africa? Every activity of the council will come to Nigeria first since I am the president.
So it brings Nigeria closer to the world and it gives me an easy access to communicate and strategise with the entire world. It also gives me a platform of sending out messages to Nigerians and reaching the right public in no time, so the benefits coming to Nigeria are enormous. I am the face of government on that level: so, we depend on what we get as the feedback mechanism from supporting the sector, which of course has created another platform for Nigeria to have and make use of first class information at anytime the council is doing anything.
What aspect of your current job do you consider most challenging?
The most challenging aspect of this project is that a lot of people misunderstand what we are working to achieve. For instance, within the last 24 hours, two people have called me to apologise for their utterances, because they didn’t understand that we are trying to correct and re-orientate our youths about what they should be doing.
Thank God it is paying off now because a lot of them are beginning to see the light. I told those people coming to apologise that they didn’t understand the damages. Folding our hands and watching these things could cause the country a lot of damages, but thank God the challengers have turned out to become champions now.
More people are now beginning to understand why we embark on this enlightenment programme. You strongly condemned the recent displayed of nudity by Tekno and his crew in Lagos and said the government would make a scapegoat of him. What exactly does that portend? We must first and foremost establish the fact that this person brought some nude girls to dance in a glass truck. Having done that, the Lagos State Government sanctioned him and the advertising agency he used. When they did that, I issued a statement commending the Lagos State Government and the police for arresting him.
He went back and dared us, after the third day, to release the video, which was when I said we are going to use him as a scapegoat. And then I took it up with him and said we were not going to take any such behaviour going forward but that is just the beginning. What they are doing is not our culture. I am the DG of NCAC, not for local government, not for state but for Nigeria. I am the custodian, promoter and defender of Nigerian culture. So what they have done is not part of our culture and we have said if he tries it again, we would do the needful and that is all that concerns the case of Tekno.
How far have you gone with the proposed Bill against nudity?
The Bill was first sponsored in 2008 but it didn’t have enough bite, so we are going to study it, make some inputs, make it stronger and present it again to the National Assembly, because we need a legal framework to defend our actions. What is your view concerning the transgender, Bobrisky, whom you have condemned as not a true model for Nigerian youths? It is unfortunate that a person like Bobrisky is being celebrated for the wrong reasons.
Bobrisky said he is a transgender, there are countries in the world that accept that, he can move there but he cannot try that rubbish in Nigeria. A lot of people don’t know what is going on, many of our youths are on drugs and that is what makes them get involved in a lot of criminal activities, including robbery, and kidnapping. So Bobrisky is not part of our culture and that is not the model we want Nigerian youths to copy. He was a man few years ago and now he says he is a woman, we don’t accept that here and we are making it very clear that to do that freely the best thing is to move out of the this country. Let me share this with you for the purpose of this interview. Do you know that a very popular Nigerian woman sent the daughter abroad to study only for her to learn that the daughter is married to a woman like herself; she is a lesbian. As I speak with you, the woman is in the hospital in Abuja on account of the shock and she is claiming that if she sights that girl she would commit s u i – cide. What is the meaning of all these? That is not part of our culture. I need to also reveal this to you; I had an engagement with two people that asked what had my agency got to do with all these? I told them why my agency was established and I said I am ready to resign my job if they could say amen to the prayers I offered; that God should make their daughters to be dancing naked on the streets and they responded that it is a curse. Also, I asked them to pray that God should make their son to be like Bobrisky, and they responded in the same manner.
So I asked them that whose children should be in that position. Let me tell you something, 80 per cent of those wondering why we got involved or discuss these things, their children are in the best schools abroad. So, we must put a stop to this rubbish because Nigeria has such a rich cultural profile and we will not allow a few individuals to destroy our value system.
You also spoke about BBNaija, especially the live sex scenes, is government taking a second look on the show? Let us look at it this way; even in the developed world, they frown at it. Look at the police lady from London for instance, she is being investigated and could be removed from the system because of that. Do you know that they make love on TV? I don’t have a problem with Big Brother Naija, I would have loved to support it fully but the content of that programme is wrong.
The content is what I am after. Why should they be making love on screen like that? Let me give you another shocker, there was a wedding that was to take place in Lagos three weeks ago, the husband-to-be only found out that the bride-to-be had tattoo on her back and he said there is no marriage any longer between them, saying what does she needs a tattoo for? He said it means she is involved in one cult or the other; the truth is that a lot of our young people are being destroyed by this western culture. We cannot continue to fold our hands and allow our youths to be destroyed.
This is the position we have taken and if organisers of Big Brother Naija want to continue to have the liberty of using Nigerians then they have to change the content. You cannot be making love on live TV.
Who is going to marry those girls? It is creating a bad image for the country and I wish all the Nigerian media platforms could understand this; we are not making a case for our families and ourselves but for the entire country.
In fact, an NGO in Kenya sent a release to commend the action we have taken on the matter, saying if this happens in Nigeria and no action is taken, then the rest of Africa is in trouble.
So only those who think what they are doing is right will go against the fact that we must all join hands and fight this battle of rooting out practices alien to our culture. You recently talked about Nigerians expecting another Big Brother Naija from next year, what really does this mean? Big Brother Nigerian is a brand on its own. We are looking at a kind of festival profile documentation, which will be about Nigerian food,
Nigerian clothing and which will be speaking for Nigeria alone. Is that also going to be a reality TV show?
No, it won’t be a reality TV show; it may just be in form of a documentary that will discuss each state, each region, each Nigerian food, everything from every state, we take them one after another. You entered a funding agreement with the Bank of Industry not long ago, which is basically about the creative sector.
How is that coming up?
Those at the Bank of Industry are working out the modalities, which is their right as professionals to look at people so that they don’t get the funds and then refuse to pay back. They promised to get back to us pretty soon so that is where we are on that.
NAFEST is billed to hold in Edo State in October, what should Nigerians expect given the major improvements being brought to bear on the festival?
Nigerians should look forward to a rebranded festival and don’t forget that the festival will coincide with the anniversary of the Oba of Benin, which means we are going to have some royal events like Royal Nite, and Royal Splendour among others to propagate what the Oba of Benin means to his people.
We also plan to turn the popular Igun Street in Benin, where the bronze and art works are made, into an arena that is going to be active for the duration of the festival. We will get more people to go there, buy more items and appreciate what is being done in Edo State. How about INAC, which is billed to come up just a month after NAFEST this year? For INAC, we are in contact with more embassies to open a new frontier so that industry players will have the opportunity of linking up with the big players in the world.
We are bringing Nigeria closer to the world through INAC as we are focusing more on the international community than NAFEST, which is a festival that unites the nation.
As a former DG of NTDC, do you get to offer government’s insight regarding exploring opportunities that abound in the sector more?
I am part of government, telling government is like reporting myself. What we do is that where we see that there are some lapses, we meet, strategise and see how we can make things work better because the whole idea is that everybody is working towards one goal. And once that goal is achieved, we are good to go and that is my focus every time.
What is your expectation from Alhaji Lai Mohammed as he returns to the ministry?
Well, if you understand your job and you are ready to appreciate that one person appointed all of us for different reasons and different purposes, then one must be ready to work with everyone that comes. For me, I had a good working relationship with Alhaji Lai Mohammed and I look forward to working with him again and we will enjoy working together because this is one sector I am very committed to giving the best to.
We aren’t currently – AMCON
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has warned members of the public not to be deceived by impostors and fake news websites spreading the falsehood that the corporation is currently recruiting.
In a statement it issued yesterday, the corporation said: “The public is hereby informed that these stories are brazen falsehood, and are meant to mislead innocent job seekers as well as the public as AMCON is not currently recruiting and did not engage any agency whatsoever to recruit on its behalf.”
It advised stakeholders as well as Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to disregard the misrepresentations and beware of online fraudsters who claim to work for or represent AMCON.
“To avoid being misled in terms of the origin of any news and information being circulated and bearing resemblance to our identity, kindly scrutinise any such news or information claiming to be from ‘AMCON’, by confirming the information on our website. Should AMCON decide to recruit anytime in the future, it does that directly from its Abuja office,’’ the corporation said.
U.S. stocks rise after China trade comments
Arise in technology stocks lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the protracted trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.
China’s commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S. officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoid an escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stocks higher.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday “at a different level,” but did not provide additional details.
Tariff-sensitive tech stocks .SPLRCT jumped 1.60 per cent, boosted by gains in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).
According to Reuters, chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue from China also gained, with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up 2.5 per cent. Among the few losers were defensive utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS sectors.
“Markets are trading on hopes because they (U.S., China) are going to be talking and for the time being things aren’t getting worse,” said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore.
“China is giving the U.S. another chance because we have seen weaker data coming out of both sides and it is important for them to extend the olive branch.”
Top gainer among S&P 500 .SPX companies was Dollar General Corp (DG.N), up nine per cent after raising its full-year profit forecast.
European Central Bank policy maker Klaas Knot said the euro zone economy did not warrant a resumption of bond purchases, Bloomberg reported, which saw markets cut some gains but quickly regain ground a few moments after.
ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 280.13 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 26,316.23, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 31.42 points, or 1.09, per cent at 2,919.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 110.68 points, or 1.41 per cent, at 7,967.56.
Still, Wall Street’s main indexes are on course to record their worst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurred by worries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economy into a recession.
Those fears came to the fore after the U.S. yield curve inversion deepened earlier this week to levels not seen since 2007.
Guinness shareholders to get N3.329bn dividend
Guinness Nigeria Plc will reward its shareholders with a total dividend payout of N3.329 billion for the financial year ended June 30, 2019.
According to the company’s financial statement, the recommended dividend by the board of directors, which translates to N1.84 per share, will be subject to approval at the forthcoming annual general meetings of the brewer.
Guinness Nigeria posted a N5.5 billion profit after tax in its full year results released to the Nigeria Stock Exchange for the year ended June 30, 2019 as against N6.7 billion reported in 2018, representing a drop of 18 per cent. The company earned revenue of N131billion against N142.9 billion, a decline of eight per cent.
Commenting on the result, the Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda, stated that the company would continue to work on all operating indices while expecting that the micro and macroeconomic parameters improve.
Magunda said: “Revenue for the year declined eight per cent compared to same period last year on the backdrop of an extremely challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment. The cost of the increase in excise duty at a time of stagnant consumer disposable income had to be absorbed by industry players.
“Despite the tough competitive landscape, we continue to see good growth performance from Guinness, Spirits and the malt drinks.”
A combination of factors including inflation plus prior year royalties and accruals not approved by NOTAP, led to a 17 per cent decline in gross profit of the organisation.
“Marketing spend reduction by 16 per cent and distribution costs initiatives partly mitigated the gross profit decline, thus leading to a fall in operating profit by N4.4billion. Profit before tax decreased by N2.8 billion as a 46 per cent reduction in net finance costs further helped to cushion the decline in operating profit,” Magunda explained.
However, despite the challenges, Guinness Nigeria continues to fulfil its commitment to stakeholders particularly as the company drives its renewable energy and water recovery project for sustainable environment.
NSE: Sell pressure dominates market activities
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday returned to downward trajectory following sell-off that pervaded the equities market resulting in a drop by 0.66 per cent.
The decline was impacted by negative sentiments on the part of investors in blue chip stocks.
Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 181.45 basis points or 0.66 per cent to close at 27,425.57 index points as against 27.607.02 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N88 billion to close lower at N13.342 trillion from N13.430 trillion as market sentiments returned to the red territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 116 million shares in 3,129 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 62.2 million shares exchanged by investors in 1.120 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 10.2 million shares in 364 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners also closed at 14.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Continental Reinsurance Plc topped the gainers’ table with 9.79 per cent to close at N1.57 per share while Africa Prudential Plc followed with 8.57 per cent to close at N3.80 per share. Forte Oil Plc trailed with a gain of 6.82 per cent to close at N16.45 per share.
On the flip side, UACN Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of nine per cent to close at N4.55 per share. Flour Mills Nigeria Plc followed with a loss of 5.59 per cent to close at N13.50 per share. UAC-Property Plc trailed with 5.38 per cent to close at 88 kobo per share.
Nanono’s food security challenge
Following the swearing-in of Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, agric stakeholders have unanimously agreed that it is time for the country to boost local produce and market strategies to reinvigorate food security and export. TAIWO HASSAN writes
Indeed, there is no doubt that the country’s agriculture enjoyed tremendous support from the Federal Government in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The reason is not far-fetched as the sector is one of the three key sectors of the economy (solid minerals and manufacturing) that the administration prioritised to develop significantly to stem over reliance on oil as the highest revenue generating sector. However, despite the Federal Government’s support for the sector, there are still lots of challenges posing risk to the attainment of optimum growth in the sector, and these are the areas the stakeholders want the new minister to tackle head-on.
Ruga settlement One of the major controversies in the country’s agric sector today is the suspended Ruga Fulani cattle settlements in some parts of the country by the Federal Government over the controversy it generated when it was announced in June. The Ruga scheme was approved by the National Economic Council under the National Livestock Transformation Plan, an initiative to finally give succour to restive areas in the country due to cattle herding. According to the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Otunba Femi Oke, the controversial Ruga scheme should be treated cautiously by the new minister at the national level, saying that all eyes will be on him to know the path he will take or stand on the matter as he settles down in office. Oke said that stakeholders expected him to work assiduously with the Presidency in finding a lasting solution to the saga, adding that his technical expertise would be highly needed in this area to woo, not only agric stakeholders’ confidence, but Nigerians as a whole. “Yes, the new minister has resumed in the agric ministry in Abuja. But we will like him to look into the Ruga problems rocking the sector and Nigeria as a whole because it is a national issue, which must be looked upon. Yes. He has key role to play as the agric minister on Ruga settlement for us to enjoy peace in the country,” Oke said.
GMO crops acceptability Another key area the stakeholders are setting agenda for the new minister is the controversial Genetically Modified Organic (GMO) crops approved by the National Bio-safety Management Agency (NBMA), which has divided the country’s agric sector because of its acceptability as an organic food in Nigeria without considering the health hazard. In fact, many Nigerians are still wary of the existence of GMO crops in the country since they are alien food that should not be encouraged based on the people’s tradition and customs and its harmful effect. However, there is a school of thought rooting for GMOs because of its positives to the development of the country’s agriculture. Besides, Nigerians were alarmed that the Federal Government, through the NBMA, had concluded plans to introduce GMO beans (Bt Cowpea) into the market for consumption.
Hubs One of the biggest agenda setting for the new minister will be making Nigeria the hub of agribusiness activities in West Africa. Stakeholders believe it is time Nigeria took a firm stand as the biggest agribusiness hub in West Africa. Meanwhile, the minister is already looking at this direction based on his meeting with staff at the ministry headquarters in Abuja, immediately after the swearing in ceremony. Nanono explained that the country could colonise the entire West Africa without firing a bullet through agriculture. “Agriculture is the one that has been holding us and I think it is something we need to intensify. Also, I want you to realize that for quite a number of reasons, people tend to castigate agriculture because they do not realize the importance of this country in terms of agricultural development. “Take a cue from me that if we organize ourselves and we produce, produce and produce, we can colonise the entire West African sub-region without firing a bullet because most of them depend on us on what is produced here. So, it is something that is very crucial to this country and very important to our internal security. And whatever we do to promote that is absolutely necessary and for me, that is one of my objectives,” he added.
Agric produce rejection Not left out in the bulky tasks ahead of him is the issue of produce rejection at the global level, especially Europe, where the country’s beans for export has remained suspended by EU. The EU has maintained that for now the suspension of beans export to Europe was still in force but noted that other agricultural commodities were not affected. It would be recalled that the EU had banned export of Nigeria’s dried beans in June 2015 on grounds of safety. Sadly, the ban was extended by three years in June 2016. In addition, Nigeria has also witnessed some yam export rejection to the United Kingdom and United States of late where some containers were refused entry.
Last line Despite Nanono being in agribusiness since 1973, it still remains a litmus test for him to set a proper standard targeted at improving the country’s agric value chains and ensuring that the sector also gets the president’s nod in terms of commitment and dedication in this second term.
NULGE crisis: President calls for calm
The National President, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, has described the crisis currently rocking some state chapters of the union as minor. Speaking in Kaduna at the meeting of Northern Executive Forum of the union, he stressed that a committee had been set up by the National Executive Council to handle the issue.
He said the constitution of caretaker committees in some few states by some few individuals was meaningless because it had no basis either legally or constitutionally, adding that aggrieved members should embrace dialogue to seek redress.
Khaleel, who also spoke on local government autonomy, advised state governors under the umbrella of Governors’ Forum to support the financial autonomy granted to local government councils in the county in the interest of grassroots development and benefit of the rural populace. He stressed that as elected representatives of the people, the governors should respect and place the interest and wishes of the people above other considerations. He commended the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari for ex-hibiting strong political will in taking the measure, adding that the financial autonomy is already showing some positive impact in most local government councils across the country.
On his part, the Vice Chairman of the forum, Comrade Tadi Adeyemi, condemned the attitude of some members of the union who, are trying to destabilise the union, especially in some states in the North including Zamfara and Kaduna, saying that the forum should support the national and state executives of the union.
Nestlé, IITA expose youths to job potential
Nigeria’s foremost beverage production outfit, Nestlé, and agric research institute, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have collaborated in an effort to expose youth to employment opportunities in agriculture. The event, which took place during the 2019 International Youth Day celebration at the IITA Centre in Ibadan, saw over 90 National Youth Service Corps members, aspiring agripreneurs and prospective farmers being exposed to potential in the sector.
Tagged, Nestlé Needs Youth’s initiative,’ the programme enabled the organisers to share knowledge on the opportunities existing within the food and agriculture value chain. Nestlé Needs Youth is one of the ways Nestlé mitigates the scourge of youth unemployment in the society and it is focused on several programmes and campaigns to boost entrepreneurship and employability among the youth through career fairs and skill training to equip young people to find decent employment or profitable entrepreneurship.
The Country Human Resources Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Sola Akinyosoye, said that celebrating the 2019 International Youth Day is an opportunity to draw the attention of youths to available opportunities in agriculture. According tom him, through the ‘Nestlé Needs Youth’ initiative, there is a focus on the creation of job opportunities and empowerment for the youth.
Recapitalisation: Insurance regulators parley agencies for palliatives
To ensure insurance industry operators are not overburdened with costs in the cause of ongoing recapitalisation, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has opened up discussions with relevant regulatory bodies and Federal Government agencies for possible palliatives.
The revelation is preceded by an earlier appeal to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the leadership of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). The development has become necessary following experience of the past and the current attitude towards the exercise as regards the huge financial implications under a not so virile economy. Giving hint on the move for palliatives, the Acting Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said the reports submitted by the companies on their recapitalization plans so far had been good.
“I can only encourage sustained efforts at earlier completion of the plans. Meanwhile the commission is engaging other relevant regulatory bodies and agencies of government for possible palliatives that will reduce the cost of recapitalisation and the response is looking good. “I have no doubt that at the end of the day, we will be going back home with a better understanding of the insurance sector, our roles as directors and the benefits that will result from effective performance of our roles.”
The commission had increased the capital requirements for insurance and reinsurance companies from N2billion to N8billion for life insurance companies, N3billion to N10billion for general business underwriters, N18billion for composite insurers and N20billion for reinsurance companies with a one-year timeline for compliance.
In the last couple of weeks since the need for increasing capital in the sector was mooted by the regulator, the operators have been strategizing on how to meet the new capital base within the one period stipulated for the exercise. Not long ago, the Chairman of NIA, Mr. Tope Smart, had appealed to the NSE for understanding for as long as the exercise would last.
The NIA boss, while addressing the Director-General of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, and executive management during a courtesy visit and sounding of the closing gong, solicited the support of the exchange and other players in the capital market for insurance industry in their capital raising efforts.
Given a breakdown of the insurance companies in Nigeria, the NIA chairman noted that out of 59 companies comprising 14 specialist life insurance companies, 28 general insurance companies, 13 composite insurance companies, two takafulinsurance companies and two reinsurance companies, 32 insurance companies were listed on the exchange. He declared the association’s support for the exchange and welcomed the initiatives aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship existing between the association and the exchange.
Recently, the need to recapitalise the sector blew open following revelations that companies in Nigeria were currently ceding insurance risks worth over N16.9 trillion abroad because they could not be insured locally. The loss shows that the capacity of Nigerian insurance industry is restricted due to low capitalization. Although Nigeria also retained large chunk of the risks, market observers,however, believe that the capacity can increase with a better capitalised sector. According to a document released by NAICOM, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), under its consolidated insurance package, totaling N35.8 trillion ($99.5billion), insured N27.9trillion ($77.5billion) locally and took N7.9 trillion ($22billion) risk sum abroad, while Chevron Nigeria Limited, under its energy package insurance, of which its total risk sum was N5.1trillion, retained N3.7 trillion locally and N1.36trillion abroad.
Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited, in its energy package/physical damage insurance retained N3.5trillion insurance risks in the local market and took N1.15trillion of its risks offshore. Lafarge under its combined property damage/business interruption and public liability) retained N383.4billion risks in Nigeria and ceded N181.4billion of its risks abroad.
Similarly, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, in its construction/erection in all risk and third party liability, totaling N396billion, retained N237.6 billion locally and ceded N158.4 billion risks abroad. Others in the top 10 are Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc), Yinson Production, StarDeep Water Petroleum Limited, Dangote Refinery Plc, Aviation Refueling and Centre for Energy Research and Trainings affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) took some of their risks abroad because of the limited risk retention capacity of local insurers.
Edojobs perfects training programme for 400 youths
Following its determination to get a huge number of youths engaged, Edo State Government, through its job creation arrangement, Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as Edo- Jobs, has graduated not less than 400 youths from different technology innovation and entrepreneurial programmes.
Disclosing this in Benin City, the state capital, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the graduates were for different cohort of trainees that underwent trainings in different fields, most notably, computer programming, graphic design and entrepreneurship. According to her, the graduation ceremony for the 400 beneficiaries will hold on Saturday, August 31, at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, and is expected to be graced by top dignitaries in the state. She said of the trainees, 200 persons finished from Solar PV Training; 100 from MainOne-sponsored Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training; 50 from EdoBits and 50 from JuniorTechAfrica.
“In the last couple of months, we have been hard at work at EdoJobs training young people in the state in collaboration with our partners. We are excited that a number of those trained at the Edo Innovation Hub are now ready to face the real world.”
She noted that the state government was grateful to MainOne for sponsoring 100 youths in the Data Science and AI training, adding that a lot of the investors in the state have seen reasons to key into the state government’s job creation and skills development drive knowing the skills gap that exists in the country. Edojobs is still working on other projects, such as the Edo Production Center, the Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (Edo-FAC) and the Edo Creative Hub to create opportunities for more youths to gain sellable skills.
