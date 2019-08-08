Business
Trading suspension on Universal Insurance shares lifted
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has lifted trading suspension placed on the shares of Universal Insurance Plc it suspended for violating post-listing requirements.
The Exchange had notified the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investment community of the suspension in trading in the shares of the listed company and 10 other firms over default in filing of accounts as at when due.
The management of the Exchange in a statement said: “We refer to our Market Bulletin dated 2 July 2019, with Reference Number: NSE/RD/LRD/MB34/19/07/02 wherein we notified Dealing Members of the suspension of eleven listed companies for non-compliance with Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules), which provides: “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, the Exchange will: (a) send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two business days after the end of the Cure Period; (b) suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and (c) notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the market within twenty- four hours of the suspension.”
The notice signed by Lilian Dako For: Head, Listings Regulation Department, noted that Universal Insurance Plc, one of the 11 companies that were suspended on 2 July 2019, has now filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 with the Exchange.
“In view of the Company’s submission of its Audited Financial Statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, which provides: “The suspension of trading in the Issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided the Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the Exchange.
The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC was initially notified of the suspension”. Dealing members are hereby notified that the suspension placed on trading on the shares of Universal Insurance Plc was lifted today, Wednesday, 7 August 2019,” it noted.
NSE records mid-week loss
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday further closed downswing, as the overall market performance indices dropped by 0.42 per cent to sustain bear run.
Transactions on the stock market had the previous day closed on the negative trajectory.
Similarly, at the close of trading yesterday, the All-Share Index dropped by 115.27 basis points or 0.42 per cent to close at 27,412.13 index points as against 27,527.40 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N56 billion from N13.414 trillion the previous day to N13.358 trillion.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 128.9 million shares exchanged in 3,118 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub- sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 59.8 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,087 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc.
Banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of Fidelity Bank Plc. GTB Plc followed with a turnover of 14.8 million shares in 447 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 11, while decliners closed at 17.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that AIICO Insurance Plc topped the gainers’ table with 9.38 per cent to close at 70 kobo per share, while Conoil Plc followed with 6.33 per cent to close at N17.65 per share. Lasaco Assurance Plc gained 5.88 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share.
On the flip side, Red Star Express Plc led the losers’ chart with a slide of 9.85 per cent to close at N4.76 per share. Continental Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at N1.40 per share, while Jaiz Bank Plc fell by 9.52 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share.
Rush into U.S. bonds sinks global stock markets
A rush into the safety of U.S. government bonds smothered a broad rally in global stocks Wednesday, as spiraling fears of a global economic recession gripped markets.
According to Reuters News, yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to their lowest levels since October 2016, and gold soared to a six-year high, while riskier assets such as stocks and oil prices nosedived.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 500 points lower, helping erase earlier gains in European shares.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.57 per cent.
“Bonds are being bought in a panic mode,” said Andrew Brenner, managing director at National Alliance Capital Markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.11 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 25,664.41, the S&P 500 lost 31.36 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 2,850.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.56 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 7,770.71.The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.39 per cent.
U.S. shares had gained overnight after President Donald Trump downplayed worries of a lengthy trade war and senior adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump’s administration is planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September. Wall Street futures gauges also rose.
The U.S. administration’s remarks marked a shift in tone from recent days, when Beijing warned that Washington’s labeling China as a currency manipulator would have severe consequences for the global financial order. The U.S. move rattled financial markets and dimmed hopes the trade war was ending.
Since then, China’s state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market, tightening dollar supply and supporting the Chinese currency, sources told Reuters.
Despite that support, the yuan still dropped 0.2 per cent to 7.0708 in offshore markets, with currency markets still on edge after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set its official reference rate at an 11-year low.
“We had a little bit of recovery yesterday, but this morning we are seeing that stalling due to the PBOC fixing the dollar-yen higher again,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank.
The skittish mood was underlined by continuing demand for currencies and commodities considered safe havens.
Gold touched a six-year high of $1,489.76 per ounce. The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 106.26, although that was still some way from levels seen on Monday when the trade war’s escalation panicked investors.
Trade war: World economy draws closer to recession
The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade with investors demanding politicians and central bankers act fast to change course, Bloomberg reported yesterday.
In the U.S. alone, the recession risk is “much higher than it needs to be and much higher than it was two months ago,” Lawrence Summers, a former U.S. Treasury secretary and a White House economic adviser during the last downturn, told Bloomberg Television. “You can often play with fire and not have anything untoward happen, but if you do it too much you eventually get burned.”
Summers, who teaches at Harvard University, still sees a less than 50/50 chance that the U.S. enters a recession in the next 12 months. Investors are much more bearish: A closely watched segment of the yield curve, the difference between 10-year and three-month notes, inverted the most since 2007, indicating bets on protracted weakness.
New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday stunned investors by dropping its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, double the expected reduction and sending the kiwi tumbling. Thailand also surprised, cutting by 25 basis points. India’s central bank lowered its rate by an unconventional 35 basis points.
U.S. stocks fell in early trading in New York, bonds rallied globally, and havens including gold and the yen gained ground. The yield curve for both the U.S. and German economies have flashed warning signs of downturns.
While tight labour markets globally and the recent shift by central banks should provide a cushion, economists are starting to war game for how a recession could happen. Their fears are mainly centered on trade.
Under one scenario, U.S. President Donald Trump would carry through with his latest threat to impose 10% tariffs on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods, drawing a retaliation from President Xi Jinping. While the direct cost of those tariffs is likely to be small, it is the uncertainty created by a further escalation of the trade war that could weigh on investment, hiring and ultimately consumption.
Morgan Stanley economists predict that if the U.S. puts 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports for four to six months and the country hits back, a global economic contraction is likely within three quarters. The tensions also extend beyond the U.S and China to include Japan and South Korea as well as Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.
CBN sells N114.6bn worth of T-bills as naira weakens
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of N114.6 billion worth of treasury bills yesterday in its first such auction since mid-July, as it seeks to boost dollar liquidity in the currency market after the naira fell, traders said.
According to Reuters, the apex bank offered to sell N100 billion of bills in maturities of three, six and 12 months but got bids of N454.9 billion, with the one-year paper winning around 80 per cent of the demand.
The news agency quoted a trader as saying: “It is a surprise auction. I don’t know why they are floating it without prior announcement. This one-off might not help dollar liquidity unless they become consistent in the offering.”
Pressure has been building on the naira, as oil prices drop and foreign investors book profits on local bonds in response to falling yields.
The CBN sold the most-liquid one-year bill at 12 per cent yesterday lower than the 12.25 per cent it paid at its last auction in July and compared with as high as 18 per cent it fetched a year ago.
Forex trading was thin on Wednesday. The naira was quoted at N363.50 per dollar on Monday and Tuesday compared with N362.50 at the end of last week as foreign investors repatriated funds, they said.
The regulator was conducting regular weekly OMO auctions until July, when it switched focus to trying to boost economic output following recession by telling banks to lend more or face a rise in minimum reserve requirements.
ATCON hails Ndukwe’s appointment as MTN Chair
The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) commended the appointment of former Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as the Board Chairman of MTN Nigeria.
MTN recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ndukwe, as replacement for the retiring Chairman of the Board, Mr. Pascal Dozie.
ATCON in a statement signed by its President, Mr Olusola Teniola, described the appointment as healthy for the industry.
While congratulating Mr. Dozie, ATCON said Ndukwe, who was once a President of the Association has been making the umbrella body of telecommunications companies proud through his great exploits in the industry. “His tenure as the former President of ATCON led to his appointment as the Executive Vice of NCC. ATCON is proud of him”.
“The President, Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and entire member of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) wish to congratulate Dr. Ernest Ndukwe FNSE on his recent appointment as new Board Chairman, MTN Nigeria,” the statement read. “The Association is aware that his appointment is based on his pedigree as a thorough bred technocrat, professional and a promoter of human relations and human capacity building, which has over the years grown the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector to a great height.”
Teniola said the Association is undoubtedly certain that his dynamic leadership will impact positively on MTN Nigeria. “Mr Telecom has provided us with his wisdom and unbiased opinion as to the direction of the industry at large,”he said. “MTN has acquired a statesman and a knowledgeable practitioner to man their ship. We look forward to working with him and his board to continue to grow this industry to its fullest potential.”
A recipient of the national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR, Ndukwe is a past Chairman of Administrative Council of African Telecommunications Union, ATU, and a past Chairman of the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly, WATRA, which he helped pioneer. He was also a Vice Chairman of Telecom Development Advisory Group (TDAG) of the ITU representing Nigeria. In April 2014, he was decorated with an ITU Gold Medal Award “in recognition of his important contribution to global Information and communication technologies and to the work of ITU”.
Glo leads in new Internet subscriptions for June
National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has acquired a total of 196,816 new Internet subscribers in the month of June, thus emerging the highest gainer of data subscribers during the period.
According to the latest numbers released by industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) in its monthly report for June, the total number of Internet subscribers in the country dropped by a whopping 332,338, moving down from 122,624,417 in May to 122,292,079 in June.
While other networks recorded losses, Globacom and Airtel, gained more subscribers during the period. Globacom moved from 28, 825,533 subscribers in May to 29,022,349 in June, gaining 196, 816 new subscribers, while Airtel gained a total of 42,510 subscribers during the period.
Conversely, MTN moved from 52,433,020 in May to 52,254,917 in June, dropping a total of 178, 103 subscribers, while the total number of 9Mobile data subscribers dropped by 310,924 subscribers, moving from 9,350,477 in May to 9, 039,553 in June. Globacom’s continued positive performance has been attributed largely to its innovative products and services as well as fast Internet connectivity, a result of its super fast 4G network launched in 2016.
Meanwhile, the number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 344,307 in June to 173.75 million from 173.41 million in May, according to the NCC report. The latest report said MTN gained 446,684 users to reach 65.26 million as against 64.81 million in May. Globacom’s subscriber base increased in June by 123,159 to 46.59 million customers from 46.47 million in May.
Airtel Nigeria had 45.93 million subscribers in the month under review, an increase of 289,604 from 45.64 million in May. 9mobile recorded 16.36 million customers, against 15.97 million in the previous month, down by 398,070 subscribers.
Analysts: Inflation to maintain downward trajectory
The unexpected dip in June inflation rate might not be a fluke after all, as analysts at ARM Research have predicted that the trend is likely to continue for the rest of the year.
After rising consecutively in the months of April (11.37 per cent and May (11.40 percent), inflation dropped to 11.22 per cent in June contrary to analysts’ expectations.
According to the ARM Research analysts, the trend will likely continue between now and the end of the year due mainly to the policies of the current administration.
As the analysts put it in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday: “Over the rest of the year, we believe the current administration will retain its socialist modus operandi, limiting the downside risk to core inflation.
“We believe food inflation will sustain its downtrend over the rest of the year, as the risk to higher prices centers on heightened tensions in the north and flooding in farming areas.”
They also added that they are: “positive the government will not relent in its efforts to put an end to the rift between armed bandits and farmers, given its impact on the agricultural sector.”
Noting that inflationary risks remain in the form of a hike in petrol price as well as currency depreciation, the analysts, however, stated that: “While we expect slight depreciation towards the end of 2019, an increment in PMS price seems improbable.”
Besides, they stated: “We expect slight depreciation to the naira, with muted impact on the core basket. Overall the impact of our adjustment translates to an average inflation rate of 11.2% YoY (2018: 12.2% YoY) which serves as our base case scenario.”
Commenting on the decline in June inflation at the end of its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held last month , Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had stated that the Committee welcomed the moderation in headline inflation to 11.22 per cent in June 2019 from 11.40 per cent in May 2019.
This, according to him, was attributed to the decline in the Food and Core components to 13.56 and 8.80 per cent in June 2019 from 13.70 and 9.03 per cent in May 2019, respectively, which, he noted, was partly due to the CBN’s support to the agricultural sector and the prevailing stability in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.
“Although inflation moderated in June 2019, the continued pressure on prices continues to be associated with structural factors such as the high cost of electricity, transport and production inputs” he stated.
He, however, said the MPC expects that with the commencement of the harvest season, food prices will taper further downwards.
In a report issued on Tuesday, FSDH Research said it expects the July 2019 inflation rate to drop to 11.01 percent from 11.22 percent recorded in June 2019, thanks largely to the harvest season.
Firm to train 5,000 software engineers
Nigeria’s Software Institute, Decagon, said it plans to train 5000 software engineers in the next five years. The Institute, which has secured the backings of Sterling Bank for finance and MainOne for connectivity, said its mission is to make Nigeria a software engineering nation.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Decagon’s Founder, Chika Nwobi, said the training would create a ripple effect of at least 30,000 world-class Nigerian engineers in the next five years. “By training high potential Nigerians in software engineering, Decagon is contributing to putting Nigeria on the global map as a source of outstanding engineering talent. We want to collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve this goal,” he said.
He added that the company has partnered with Sterling Bank in providing highly subsidised student loans for its trainees with payback upon securing a job. Disclosing other collaborations for the programme, he said, “MainOne supports Decagon by providing free high-speed broadband Internet, which enables the students to access critical resources online. Africa Capital Alliance supports the program by providing scholarship grants to the best students right from the bootcamp phase of the programme”.
Speaking on the partnership, Head of Strategy, Sterling Bank, Khafil Animashaun, said Decagon Institute’s vision is in line with the Bank’s H.E.A.R.T. initiative, which focuses on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transport.
Khafil stated that Sterling Bank believes that the Institute will be solving both educational and unemployment problems in the country and that made it worth having the first student-loan opportunity in Nigeria. Khafil also revealed that in the course of the training, the students would also be trained in financial literacy and this would help grow the financial system of Nigeria.
Imo State’s Bureau of Statistics unveils reforms
The Imo State Bureau of Statistics (SBS) has announced the most wide-ranging reform in the Bureau’s history to modernize and strengthen the institution to play its role more effectively and efficiently, as a world class leading authority on data generation and dissemination.
This according to a statement, is a reaffirmation of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s commitment towards running an open and accountable administration,
The newly appointed Director General of the Bureau, Enyinna Amadikwa made this disclosure during his maiden monthly meeting with the Board of Directors. This was the first of such meeting in five years, following the abandonment of the Bureau by the immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha.
The changes, the DG revealed are designed to support the State Government in achieving proper planning; transformation of the public sector; and actualization of the Rebuild Imo Agenda target that are at the heart SBS strategic plan for the next four years and beyond the tenures of the administration.
In assuring the staff and Directors of the Bureau, the new DG said that his boss, Governor Ihedioha : “is a man that is bent on data, due process, continuity of what is good and, new technological ideas,” while also expressing confidence that the bureau will be adequately funded, very soon.
These changes, which have been prepared through extensive consultations with data producers and users, he stated: “provides a mechanism for statistical advocacy; a strategic trajectory defining where the Imo State Bureau of Statistics (IMBOS) should be in four years’ time; a ‘road map’ and milestones for getting there and; a comprehensive and unified framework for assessing user needs on a continuing basis and meeting these needs.”
Others include mechanisms for feedback and learning; framework for mobilizing, harnessing and leveraging resources (both in the state and nationally) and energies, and; mechanisms for the creation of quality awareness and enhancement. This takes into account the two-tier government structure involving the State and Local Government Area.
“The changes we are announcing today are about so much more than new structures, they’re about changing the DNA of the Bureau to drive a measurable impact in the lives of the people we serve,” said Amadikwa.
Smuggling cuts local rice production by N127.3bn
Plans by the Federal Government to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2020 have been frustrated by activities of smugglers.
Already, milled rice production has fallen by 800,000 metric tonnes from 5.7million tonnes to 4.9million tonnes this year despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N55billion investment to boost grain production through the Anchor Borrowers programme in the last two years.
The shortfall is valued at N127.3billion ($348.3million).
Price of imported parboiled rice has reached $436 per tonne as at July 31, 2019 in Thailand market.
Statistics by index mundi, a global portal on rice production and consumption, revealed that the country would still depend on 2.4million tonnes of foreign rice to meet local consumption of 7.3million tonnes this year.
The demand is 9.09 per cent higher than the 2.2million tonnes imported into the country last year.
The portal explained that 4.7 million tonnes of milled rice was produced last year, while 4.9 million tonnes would be realised in 2019 instead of 8.5 million tonnes.
Findings revealed that most of the rice needed in the country to meet local consumption is being smuggled from neighbouring countries following the ban of the grain by the government.
In 2017, Benin Republic reduced its rice import duty from 35 per cent 7 per cent to attract Nigerian rice merchants to patronise Cotonou Port.
According to the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), over one million metric tonnes were smuggled into Nigeria between January and March, 2019, indicating that additional 1.4 would be smuggled before December, 2019.
The association’s Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, noted that the country’s international borders had been converted to smugglers’ route, adding that Nigerian markets were already filled with smuggled foreign rice.
Last year, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 320,709 bags of imported rice from smugglers.
It also noted that 497,279 bags of imported rice were confiscated from smugglers between 2015 and August, 2017 with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.8 billion.
The service explained that some tonnes of rice valued at N597.7 billion were seized between January and August, 2016.
Similarly, between February and April 2019, a total of 43,000 bags of rice had been seized from smugglers by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
In June this year, 2,494 bags of rice were seized in Oyo axis by customs while another 13,000 bags of foreign rice were intercepted in Owerri axis by the service.
To further boost domestic production of the grain, the Federal Government, last year, made moves to attract N250 billion investment in grain production and establishment of 14 rice mills in the country.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the activities of smugglers make the country lose $5billion yearly.
The immediate past Minister of the ministry, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had said that most of the investment would come from Thailand, following reduction in rice importation from the country.
Already, 21 large integrated rice mills have started running in the country with a total annual processing capacity of 1.22 million metric tons yearly.
It was learnt that some of the mills are owned by Dangote, Stallion Group, Olam, Milan, Golden Penny Rice, the Wicklow Group among others.
