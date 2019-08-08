Trading suspension on Universal Insurance shares lifted

Plans by the Federal Government to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2020 have been frustrated by activities of smugglers.

Already, milled rice production has fallen by 800,000 metric tonnes from 5.7million tonnes to 4.9million tonnes this year despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N55billion investment to boost grain production through the Anchor Borrowers programme in the last two years.

The shortfall is valued at N127.3billion ($348.3million).

Price of imported parboiled rice has reached $436 per tonne as at July 31, 2019 in Thailand market.

Statistics by index mundi, a global portal on rice production and consumption, revealed that the country would still depend on 2.4million tonnes of foreign rice to meet local consumption of 7.3million tonnes this year.

The demand is 9.09 per cent higher than the 2.2million tonnes imported into the country last year.

The portal explained that 4.7 million tonnes of milled rice was produced last year, while 4.9 million tonnes would be realised in 2019 instead of 8.5 million tonnes.

Findings revealed that most of the rice needed in the country to meet local consumption is being smuggled from neighbouring countries following the ban of the grain by the government.

In 2017, Benin Republic reduced its rice import duty from 35 per cent 7 per cent to attract Nigerian rice merchants to patronise Cotonou Port.

According to the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), over one million metric tonnes were smuggled into Nigeria between January and March, 2019, indicating that additional 1.4 would be smuggled before December, 2019.

The association’s Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, noted that the country’s international borders had been converted to smugglers’ route, adding that Nigerian markets were already filled with smuggled foreign rice.

Last year, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 320,709 bags of imported rice from smugglers.

It also noted that 497,279 bags of imported rice were confiscated from smugglers between 2015 and August, 2017 with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.8 billion.

The service explained that some tonnes of rice valued at N597.7 billion were seized between January and August, 2016.

Similarly, between February and April 2019, a total of 43,000 bags of rice had been seized from smugglers by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

In June this year, 2,494 bags of rice were seized in Oyo axis by customs while another 13,000 bags of foreign rice were intercepted in Owerri axis by the service.

To further boost domestic production of the grain, the Federal Government, last year, made moves to attract N250 billion investment in grain production and establishment of 14 rice mills in the country.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the activities of smugglers make the country lose $5billion yearly.

The immediate past Minister of the ministry, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had said that most of the investment would come from Thailand, following reduction in rice importation from the country.

Already, 21 large integrated rice mills have started running in the country with a total annual processing capacity of 1.22 million metric tons yearly.

It was learnt that some of the mills are owned by Dangote, Stallion Group, Olam, Milan, Golden Penny Rice, the Wicklow Group among others.

